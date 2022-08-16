DoEasy. 控件（第 6 部分）：面板控件，自动调整容器大小来适应内部内容

内容

概述

在本文中，我将实现面板自动调整大小，以防绑定到面板的对象将 Dock 属性设置为激活。 如果任何绑定对象设置了该特性，则它应位于其绑定位置，同时面板应调整自身大小，可容纳绑定到该面板的所有对象组合后的大小。 换言之，面板大小会在附着其内的任意对象 “Dock” 属性设置发生变化后自动调整。 如果有大量附着对象，它们一个接一个地设置该属性，则面板应调整其大小，以使其更改的内部内容与每个下一个绑定对象相匹配。

若每个新对象排列变化都调整一次面板大小，会导致不愉快的视觉效果。 为避免这样的问题，我做了优化，把绑定到面板的对象修改统合到批处理。 只有在最后一个绑定对象放置到其正确位置后，面板才调整其可视大小。

在本文中，我将继续优化容器中对象安置的批量处理流程。

除了处理 WinForms 对象以外，我还为先前 MetaTrader 5 Build 3260 发布的品种函数库对象添加了新属性：

新属性将在新创建的 WinForms 对象的类变量里添加。 同时，所有函数库对象都是根据专门创建函数库的第一篇文章中讲述的特定概念构建的：每个对象都有一组属性，分别定义在整数型、实数型和字符串型三个对象属性枚举当中。 在本文中，我也要把以前添加的所有新 WinForms 对象的属性变为这些枚举的常量。 在这种情况下，新属性将位于每个图形对象的常规特性列表当中。 稍后，这将允许在图形元素中显示所有 WinForms 对象属性，例如，在终端中可视化构建 EA 或 MS Visual Studio 等指标图形外壳的 GUI 程序。







改进库类

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 里，添加新的消息索引:

MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3245, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3260, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_POSITION,

...

MSG_SYM_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_1, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_3, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_0, MSG_SYM_PROP_BIDHIGH,

及与新增索引相对应的消息：

{ "Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 3245" , "The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 3245" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 3260" , "The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 3260" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у позиции" , "Property not supported for position" },

...

{ "Размер задержки у котировок, передаваемых по символу, для инструментов, работающих по подписке" , "Delay size for quotes transmitted per symbol for instruments working by subscription" }, { "Коэффициент начисления свопов. Воскресение" , "Swap rate. Sunday" }, { "Коэффициент начисления свопов. Понедельник" , "Swap rate. Monday" }, { "Коэффициент начисления свопов. Вторник" , "Swap rate. Tuesday" }, { "Коэффициент начисления свопов. Среда" , "Swap rate. Wednesday" }, { "Коэффициент начисления свопов. Четверг" , "Swap rate. Thursday" }, { "Коэффициент начисления свопов. Пятница" , "Swap rate. Friday" }, { "Коэффициент начисления свопов. Суббота" , "Swap rate. Saturday" }, { "Одиночное начисление свопов" , "Single swap accrual" }, { "Тройное начисление свопов" , "Triple swap accrual" }, { "Начисление свопов отсутствует" , "No accrual" }, { "Максимальный Bid за день" , "Maximal Bid of the day" },





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh，即在品种对象的实数型属性的枚举中，加入新属性，并把实数型属性的个数从 68 增加到 75:

SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY, }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 75 ) #define SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 )

为了能够对品种对象进行排序，并根据新属性进行选择，添加对应于新属性的常数到品种对象可能的排序标准枚举当中：

SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_SENSITIVITY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_SUNDAY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_MONDAY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_TUESDAY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_WEDNESDAY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_THURSDAY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_FRIDAY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_SATURDAY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_NAME = FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP,





在基于画布的图形元素整数型属性的枚举中，在 WinForms 对象里添加对应的新属性，并把对象整数型属性的数量从 25 增加到 38：



CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 38 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

在可能的 WinForms 对象排序准则的枚举中，添加依据新加整数型属性排序：



SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ENABLED, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOLD_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_STYLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOSIZE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MARGIN_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MARGIN_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MARGIN_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MARGIN_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_PADDING_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_PADDING_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_PADDING_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_PADDING_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, };

现在，WinForms 对象只能依据其独有的图形对象属性进行选择和排序。







由于新属性已添加到品种对象，我们需要在品种对象类中实现针对它们的处理。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh 类文件里进行必要的改进。



在类的受保护部分，即从参数中接收和返回选定品种的实数型属性的方法模块中，声明返回周内指定日的掉期利率的方法：

double SymbolMarginHedged( void ) const ; double SymbolSwapRatio( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day) const ; bool SymbolMarginLong( void );





在类的公开部分，声明返回周内指定日的掉期利率的方法：

string GetSectorDescription( void ) const ; string GetIndustryDescription( void ) const ; string GetSwapRatioDescription( const ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day) const ;





在简化的访问品种对象实数型属性的方法模块中，编写返回周内每天的掉期利率的方法，并声明返回周内指定日的掉期利率的方法：

double PriceSensitivity( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); } double SwapRatioSunday( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY); } double SwapRatioMonday( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY); } double SwapRatioTuesday( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY); } double SwapRatioWednesday( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY); } double SwapRatioThursday( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY); } double SwapRatioFriday( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY); } double SwapRatioSaturday( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY); } double SwapRatioDay( const ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day) const ; double NormalizedPrice( const double price) const ;





在接收和设置跟踪属性参数变化的方法模块中，添加处理新品种对象属性的方法：

void SetControlPriceSensitivityInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceSensitivityDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceSensitivityLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceSensitivity( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); } bool IsIncreasedPriceSensitivity( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); } bool IsDecreasedPriceSensitivity( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); } void SetControlSwapSundayInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapSundayDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapSundayLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapSunday( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY); } bool IsIncreasedSwapSunday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY); } bool IsDecreasedSwapSunday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY); } void SetControlSwapMondayInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapMondayDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapMondayLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapMonday( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY); } bool IsIncreasedSwapMonday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY); } bool IsDecreasedSwapMonday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY); } void SetControlSwapTuesdayInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapTuesdayDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapTuesdayLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapTuesday( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY); } bool IsIncreasedSwapTuesday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY); } bool IsDecreasedSwapTuesday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY); } void SetControlSwapWednesdayInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapWednesdayDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapWednesdayLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapWednesday( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY); } bool IsIncreasedSwapWednesday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY); } bool IsDecreasedSwapWednesday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY); } void SetControlSwapThursdayInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapThursdayDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapThursdayLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapThursday( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY); } bool IsIncreasedSwapThursday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY); } bool IsDecreasedSwapThursday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY); } void SetControlSwapFridayInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapFridayDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapFridayLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapFriday( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY); } bool IsIncreasedSwapFriday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY); } bool IsDecreasedSwapFriday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY); } void SetControlSwapSaturdayInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapSaturdayDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapSaturdayLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapSaturday( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY); } bool IsIncreasedSwapSaturday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY); } bool IsDecreasedSwapSaturday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY); } CTradeObj *GetTradeObj( void ) { return & this .m_trade; } };

这些方法允许直接从程序中设置跟踪值，而其受管控参数则相应变更。 当这样的变更注册时，我们应该在程序中获得有关事件的信号。 在开发函数库对象的交互性时，我曾研究过它们。



在受保护的参数型类构造函数中，添加并保存品种对象的新属性：

this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY)] = this .SymbolSwapRatio( SUNDAY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY)] = this .SymbolSwapRatio( MONDAY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY)] = this .SymbolSwapRatio( TUESDAY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY)] = this .SymbolSwapRatio( WEDNESDAY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY)] = this .SymbolSwapRatio( THURSDAY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY)] = this .SymbolSwapRatio( FRIDAY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY)] = this .SymbolSwapRatio( SATURDAY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this .m_name;

调用 SymbolSwapRatio() 方法（如下所述）接收的数值会设置到对象属性数组当中。

我们在类主体之外编写已声明新方法的实现。

受保护方法返回周内指定日的掉期利率：

double CSymbol::SymbolSwapRatio( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return 0 ; #else switch (day) { case MONDAY : return :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_MONDAY); case TUESDAY : return :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_TUESDAY); case WEDNESDAY : return :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_WEDNESDAY); case THURSDAY : return :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_THURSDAY); case FRIDAY : return :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_FRIDAY); case SATURDAY : return :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_SATURDAY); default : return ( int ):: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_SUNDAY); } #endif }

MQL4 没有这样的品种 — 返回零。 若是 MQL5 的情况，取决于传递给该方法的周内所在日，返回相应的品种属性。 该方法在类构造函数中为品种属性设置其对应的实数型属性的枚举值。



返回周内指定日的掉期利率的公开方法：

double CSymbol::SwapRatioDay( const ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day ) const { switch (day) { case MONDAY : return this .SwapRatioMonday(); case TUESDAY : return this .SwapRatioTuesday(); case WEDNESDAY : return this .SwapRatioWednesday(); case THURSDAY : return this .SwapRatioThursday(); case FRIDAY : return this .SwapRatioFriday(); case SATURDAY : return this .SwapRatioSaturday(); default : return this .SwapRatioSunday(); } }

在此，根据传递给该方法的周内日，调用公开方法获取属性值，该方法返回在实数型对象属性枚举中设置的特定日的属性值。



在返回品种实数型属性描述的方法中，添加返回品种对象的新属性描述：

property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3260 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3260)+ ")" : ": " + this .GetSwapRatioDescription( SUNDAY )) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3260 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3260)+ ")" : ": " + this .GetSwapRatioDescription( MONDAY )) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3260 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3260)+ ")" : ": " + this .GetSwapRatioDescription( TUESDAY )) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3260 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3260)+ ")" : ": " + this .GetSwapRatioDescription( WEDNESDAY )) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3260 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3260)+ ")" : ": " + this .GetSwapRatioDescription( THURSDAY )) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3260 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3260)+ ")" : ": " + this .GetSwapRatioDescription( FRIDAY )) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3260 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3260)+ ")" : ": " + this .GetSwapRatioDescription( SATURDAY )) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : "" ); }

在此处，我们检查终端构建序号，如果低于 3260，则通知此版本不支持该属性。 否则，我们将获得 MQL5 的属性描述，而对于 MQL4，我们会看到不支持该属性的通知。



返回周内指定日掉期利率说明的方法：



string CSymbol::GetSwapRatioDescription( const ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day ) const { double ratio= this .SwapRatioDay( day ); return ( ratio== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_0) : ratio== 1 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_1) : ratio== 3 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_3) : :: DoubleToString (ratio, 3 ) ); }

此处我们首先依据传递给方法的周内指定日获取其属性值，然后返回属性值的文本描述（如果值为 0、1 或 3），或显示由双精度值转换的文本，小数点后截取三位。 （只有在执行足够数量的测试后，才能定义所要显示的小数位数）。



为了将对象保存到图形对象文件（以及将来的所有函数库对象），我们应该使用对象属性结构。 所有属性都保存到结构当中，而结构本身又被保存到文件之中。 以同样的方式，从文件中读取数值来恢复对象属性。

鉴于我们有图形对象的新属性，所以亦要把它们添加到结构当中。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh 中，往对象结构里添加新属性:

private : int m_shift_coord_x; int m_shift_coord_y; struct SData { int id; int type; int number; long chart_id; int subwindow; int coord_x; int coord_y; int width; int height; int edge_right; int edge_bottom; int act_shift_left; int act_shift_top; int act_shift_right; int act_shift_bottom; bool movable; bool active; bool interaction; int coord_act_x; int coord_act_y; int coord_act_right; int coord_act_bottom; long zorder; bool enabled; int belong; color fore_color; int bold_type; int border_style; bool autosize; int dock_mode; int margin_top; int margin_bottom; int margin_left; int margin_right; int padding_top; int padding_bottom; int padding_left; int padding_right; uchar opacity; color color_bg; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj;





在创建对象结构的方法中，在结构字段中编写新加的对象属性：

this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.belong=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG); this .m_struct_obj.zorder= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER); this .m_struct_obj.fore_color=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR); this .m_struct_obj.bold_type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.border_style=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE); this .m_struct_obj.autosize= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE); this .m_struct_obj.dock_mode=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE); this .m_struct_obj.margin_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.margin_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.margin_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.margin_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.padding_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.padding_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.padding_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.padding_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.color_bg= this .m_color_bg; this .m_struct_obj.opacity= this .m_opacity;





在结构外实现的创建对象的方法中，添加从结构字段读取对象属性值：

this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, this .m_struct_obj.belong); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.bold_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE, this .m_struct_obj.border_style); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE, this .m_struct_obj.autosize); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE, this .m_struct_obj.dock_mode); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.margin_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.margin_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.margin_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.margin_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.padding_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.padding_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.padding_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.padding_right); this .SetZorder( this .m_struct_obj.zorder, false ); this .m_color_bg= this .m_struct_obj.color_bg; this .m_opacity= this .m_struct_obj.opacity;

现在，当我们开始在文件中保存函数库对象的属性时，所有图形对象均已正确保存到文件中，并能从中还原。





我们还要对 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh 中的 WinForms 对象基类稍加改进。



首先，我们需要能够选择这些对象，并根据其属性对其进行排序。 为达此目标，包含 CSelect 类文件：

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\Form.mqh" #include "..\..\..\Services\Select.mqh"

现在，我们可以在所有继承的类中使用 CSelect 类，并依据 WinForms 对象属性对其进行选择和排序。

此外，在对象重绘方法中，在处理所有附着对象的循环中添加检查重绘标志，从而仅当重绘标志被激活时，才真正重绘对象。 如果情况并非如此，则无需重新绘制绑定对象（例如，为了在更改面板对象属性时，消除视觉闪烁）。 重绘标志重置后，绑定到容器的对象不会被真正重绘，因为它们的属性是在其它方法中发生了更改，而所有对象只在此处真正重绘。

因此，添加检查标志，并仅在设置了标志时才进行对象重绘：

void CWinFormBase::Redraw( bool redraw) { if ( this .TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) return ; CShadowObj *shadow= this .GetShadowObj(); if ( this .IsShadow() && shadow!= NULL ) { shadow.Erase(); int x=shadow.CoordXRelative(); int y=shadow.CoordYRelative(); if (redraw) shadow.Draw( 0 , 0 ,shadow.Blur(),redraw); shadow.SetCoordXRelative(x); shadow.SetCoordYRelative(y); } if (redraw) { this .Erase( this .m_array_colors_bg, this .Opacity(), this .m_gradient_v, this .m_gradient_c,redraw); this .Done(); } else this .Erase(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { CWinFormBase *element= this .GetElement(i); if (element== NULL ) continue ; if (redraw) element.Redraw(redraw); } if (redraw && this .GetMain()== NULL ) :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); }





现在，我们改进 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh 中的面板 WinForms 对象类。



在类的私密部分，声明计算 Dock 对象绑定坐标的方法：

void SetUnderlayAsBase( void ); void CalculateCoords(CArrayObj *list); protected :

我不会在本文中实现该方法，因此这样会令我们在类主体之外添加一个空方法：

void CPanel::CalculateCoords(CArrayObj *list) { }

在创建“文本标签”（Label）WinForms 对象类后，我再来处理其实现，这样我们可以直观地看到根据 Dock 属性值绑定到对象时的排序，同时也能正确处理绑定到其容器的对象排列位移，而该容器又连接到主容器 — 面板。



从类的受保护部分，删除已声明的，若 Dock 对象边界最大值超出容器宽度和高度，则返回该 Dock 对象的方法：

protected : int GetExcessMaxX( void ); int GetExcessMaxY( void );

此外，删除该方法在类主体外的实现。

现在不需要这些方法，因为我们现在可以使用 CSelect 函数库类来查找所需的值。

在类的公开部分，声明返回绑定的 WinForms 基类及更高层次对象列表的方法：

public : CGCnvElement *GetUnderlay( void ) { return this .m_underlay; } CArrayObj *GetListWinFormsObj( void );





面板对象在创建时仍然无需边框。 如果面板需要框架，可以在创建对象后再添加框架。 因此，在类构造函数中把边框类型设置为不存在：

CPanel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CPanel( const string name) : CWinFormBase(:: ChartID (), 0 ,name, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL; this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle( FRAME_STYLE_NONE ); this .SetAutoScroll( false ); this .SetAutoScrollMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, false ); this .Initialize(); if ( this .CreateUnderlayObj()) this .SetUnderlayAsBase(); } ~CPanel(); }; CPanel::CPanel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CWinFormBase(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL; this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle( FRAME_STYLE_NONE ); this .SetAutoScroll( false ); this .SetAutoScrollMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, false ); this .Initialize(); if ( this .CreateUnderlayObj()) this .SetUnderlayAsBase(); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetWidthInit(w); this .SetHeightInit(h); }

因此，在类构造函数：v中将框架类型设置为不存在

this .Initialize(); this .DrawFormFrame( this .FrameWidthTop(), this .FrameWidthBottom(), this .FrameWidthLeft(), this .FrameWidthRight(), this .ColorFrame(), this .Opacity(), this .BorderStyle()); if ( this .CreateUnderlayObj()) this .SetUnderlayAsBase();





以前，如果容器（面板）尚且设置自动调整大小标志，该方法在排布绑定对象位置时，只按照绑定对象 Dock 的顺序处理，且不包含对象位置的处理。 在本文中，我将简单地从固定面板处理程序复制绑定模式处理程序。 不过，我会初步添加对参考底图的检查，而现在将使用新方法接收对象列表，该方法只返回 WinForms 对象列表。 如果面板启用了自动调整大小模式，首先将面板大小更改为原始大小，接下来，调用将面板大小调整为适配其内容的方法。 之后，在循环中，处理所有绑定对象的绑定模式，并根据其内部对象变更重新调整面板大小：

bool CPanel::ArrangeObjects( const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_underlay== NULL ) return false ; CArrayObj *list= this .GetListWinFormsObj(); CWinFormBase *prev= NULL , *obj= NULL , *elm= NULL ; if ( this .AutoSize()) { this .Resize( this .GetWidthInit(), this .GetHeightInit(), false ); this .AutoSizeProcess( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { ob j=list.At(i); prev=list.At(i- 1 ); if (prev== NULL ) this .SetUnderlayAsBase(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP) { if (!obj.Resize( this .GetWidthUnderlay(),obj.GetHeightInit(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetTopObj(); x= this .GetCoordXUnderlay(); y=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? coord_base.CoordY() : coord_base.BottomEdge()+ 1 ); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_top=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM) { if (!obj.Resize( this .GetWidthUnderlay(),obj.GetHeightInit(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetBottomObj(); x= this .GetCoordXUnderlay(); y=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? coord_base.BottomEdge()-obj.Height() : coord_base.CoordY()-obj.Height()- 1 ); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_bottom=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT) { if (!obj.Resize(obj.GetWidthInit(), this .GetHeightUnderlay(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetLeftObj(); x=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? coord_base.CoordX() : coord_base.RightEdge()+ 1 ); y= this .GetCoordYUnderlay(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_left=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT) { if (!obj.Resize(obj.GetWidthInit(), this .GetHeightUnderlay(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetRightObj(); x=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? m_underlay.RightEdge()-obj.Width() : coord_base.CoordX()-obj.Width()- 1 ); y= this .GetCoordYUnderlay(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_right=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_FILL) { if (!obj.Resize( this .GetWidthUnderlay(), this .GetHeightUnderlay(), false )) continue ; this .SetUnderlayAsBase(); x= this .GetLeftObj().CoordX(); y= this .GetTopObj().CoordY(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE) { obj.Resize(obj.GetWidthInit(),obj.GetHeightInit(), false ); x= this .GetCoordXUnderlay()+obj.CoordXRelativeInit(); y= this .GetCoordYUnderlay()+obj.CoordYRelativeInit(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; } obj.SetCoordXRelative(x- this .m_underlay.CoordX()); obj.SetCoordYRelative(y- this .m_underlay.CoordY()); } this .Resize( this .GetWidthInit(), this .GetHeightInit(), false ); this .AutoSizeProcess( false ); } else { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj=list.At(i); prev=list.At(i- 1 ); if (prev== NULL ) this .SetUnderlayAsBase(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP) { if (!obj.Resize( this .GetWidthUnderlay(),obj.GetHeightInit(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetTopObj(); x= this .GetCoordXUnderlay(); y=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? coord_base.CoordY() : coord_base.BottomEdge()+ 1 ); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_top=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM) { if (!obj.Resize( this .GetWidthUnderlay(),obj.GetHeightInit(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetBottomObj(); x= this .GetCoordXUnderlay(); y=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? coord_base.BottomEdge()-obj.Height()- 1 : coord_base.CoordY()-obj.Height()- 1 ); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_bottom=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT) { if (!obj.Resize(obj.GetWidthInit(), this .GetHeightUnderlay(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetLeftObj(); x=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? coord_base.CoordX() : coord_base.RightEdge()+ 1 ); y= this .GetCoordYUnderlay(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_left=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT) { if (!obj.Resize(obj.GetWidthInit(), this .GetHeightUnderlay(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetRightObj(); x=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? m_underlay.RightEdge()-obj.Width() : coord_base.CoordX()-obj.Width()- 1 ); y= this .GetCoordYUnderlay(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_right=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_FILL) { if (!obj.Resize( this .GetWidthUnderlay(), this .GetHeightUnderlay(), false )) continue ; this .SetUnderlayAsBase(); x= this .GetLeftObj().CoordX(); y= this .GetTopObj().CoordY(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE) { obj.Resize(obj.GetWidthInit(),obj.GetHeightInit(), false ); x= this .GetCoordXUnderlay()+obj.CoordXRelativeInit(); y= this .GetCoordYUnderlay()+obj.CoordYRelativeInit(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; } obj.SetCoordXRelative(x- this .m_underlay.CoordX()); obj.SetCoordYRelative(y- this .m_underlay.CoordY()); } } this .Redraw(redraw); return true ; }

此处，我们可以在一个循环中完成所有操作，即不必把操作拆分为两个雷同的单独循环模块，还可附带检查面板自动调整大小标志。 如此即可把代码砍掉一半。 但我决定留着它，以防将来我必须完善处理面板自动调整大小标志的代码模块。 只有当所有的东西都调试好了，并且很明显不再需要更多的更改和改进时，我才会优化这个方法的代码。

调整元素大小以适应其内容的方法也已进行了修改。现在，我们就可以利用 CSelect 类获得必要的数据：

bool CPanel::AutoSizeProcess( const bool redraw) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListWinFormsObj(); int imaxx=CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); int iminx=CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMin(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); int imaxy=CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); int iminy=CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMin(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); CWinFormBase *maxx=list.At(imaxx); CWinFormBase *minx=list.At(iminx); CWinFormBase *maxy=list.At(imaxy); CWinFormBase *miny=list.At(iminy); if (maxx== NULL || minx== NULL || maxy== NULL || miny== NULL ) return false ; int min_x=minx.CoordX(); int min_y= fmin (miny.CoordY(),maxy.BottomEdge()); int w=maxx.RightEdge()-min_x; int h= int ( fmax (miny.CoordY(),maxy.BottomEdge()) -min_y); int excess_x=w- this .m_underlay.Width(); int excess_y=h- this .m_underlay.Height(); int shift_x=m_underlay.CoordX()-min_x; int shift_y=m_underlay.CoordY()-min_y; if (excess_x== 0 && excess_y== 0 ) return true ; bool res= true ; if (shift_x> 0 || shift_y> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CWinFormBase *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (shift_x> 0 ) res &=obj.Move(obj.CoordX()+shift_x,obj.CoordY()); if (shift_y> 0 ) res &=obj.Move(obj.CoordX(),obj.CoordY()+shift_y); obj.SetCoordXRelative(obj.CoordX()- this .m_underlay.CoordX()); obj.SetCoordYRelative(obj.CoordY()- this .m_underlay.CoordY()); } } return ( !res ? false : this .AutoSizeMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW ? this .Resize( this .Width()+(excess_x> 0 ? excess_x : 0 ), this .Height()+(excess_y> 0 ? excess_y : 0 ),redraw) : this .Resize( this .Width()+(excess_x!= 0 ? excess_x : 0 ), this .Height()+(excess_y!= 0 ? excess_y : 0 ),redraw) ); }

代码注释中完整描述了方法逻辑。 当获得最小 Y 轴坐标时，我偶尔会遇到与获得的值相冲突的奇怪行为... 第一次构造对象时，最大坐标会以最大值返回，而最小坐标则以最小值返回。 一切都是正确的。 然而，在重新排列对象后，将会在最小值返回最大坐标，而在最大值里返回最小坐标。 我还没有找到诱发这种行为的原因，我不得不在两个值之间做出选择 — 当请求最大值时，我们得到两个之中的最大值，而当请求最小值时，则得到两个值之中的最小值。

为什么要计算 X 和 Y 的偏移？ 当把对象绑定到面板的右侧或底部时，它们是从面板的右侧边缘或底部边缘构建的。 因此，它们也许能够超出面板左侧或顶部。 由于面板（和任何其它图形元素）的坐标原点从左上角开始，因此当增加面板大小来适配内部所有对象的大小时，面板将向右或向下延展。 因此，面板的大小将对应于内部排布的所有对象，但面板坐标原点不会与所有对象的可见原点相对应。 因此，我们需要在对象绑定模式下根据计算出的偏移量将这些对象向右或向下移动。



返回 WinForms 基类型或更高类型的附着对象列表的方法：

CArrayObj *CPanel::GetListWinFormsObj( void ) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListElements() , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE , GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE,EQUAL_OR_MORE ); }

该方法简单地返回仅包含 WinForms 基类或更高级对象的列表，即基准 WinForms 对象或其衍生子对象。 对象则是利用 CSelect 类，从绑定到面板的所有对象的常规列表中按类型排序来选择。

我们找到 CGraphElementsCollection 类当中创建面板 WinForms 对象的方法，执行优化并剔除其中的逻辑错误，该类位于 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh 文件中。

我犯了一个错误，因为对象边框绘制了两次，且可能没有为其设置边框颜色。 此外，如果给方法传递参数时，面板边框大小也许不会设置，而是采用默认值 -1。 我们并未检查该值，因此在设置边框大小时，采用默认值 -1 取而代之。

在所有面板创建方法中都进行了相同或雷同的修改：

int CreatePanelVGradient( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const int frame_width=- 1 , ENUM_FRAME_STYLE frame_style=FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CPanel *obj= new CPanel(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); ENUM_ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE res= this .AddOrGetCanvElmToCollection(obj,id); if (res==ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE_ERROR) return WRONG_VALUE ; obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetColorsBackground(clr); obj.SetColorFrame( obj.ColorBackground() ); obj.SetBorderStyle(frame_style); obj.SetOpacity(opacity, false ); obj.SetFrameWidthAll( frame_width== WRONG_VALUE ? DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE : frame_width ); obj.SetShadow(shadow); if (shadow) { color clrS=obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.ChangeColorSaturation(obj.ColorBackground(),- 100 ),- 20 ); obj.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clrS,CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY,DEF_SHADOW_BLUR); } obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity()); if (redraw) { obj.Erase(clr,opacity, true , false ,redraw); obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity()); } obj.SetActiveAreaShift(obj.FrameWidthLeft(),obj.FrameWidthBottom(),obj.FrameWidthRight(),obj.FrameWidthTop()); obj.Done(); return obj.ID(); }

将边框颜色设置为与面板背景颜色相同（设置为渐变的第一个颜色，或单色模式的唯一颜色）。 当设置边框大小时，检查传递给方法的数值。 如果为 -1，则默认值设置为 DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE 宏替换，该值在 Defines.mqh 中定义。 如果设置了重绘标志，则用背景色或渐变色绘制面板，并在顶部绘制一个矩形轮廓。 在此情况下，边框是在 CPanel 类的 virtual Erase() 方法中绘制的。



在创建面板的所有方法中都进行了这样的改进。 它们可以在文后所附的文件中找到。







测试

为了执行测试，我将借用前一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存在 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part106\ 中，命名为 TestDoEasyPart106.mq5。



由于绑定到容器的面板对象现在默认创建时没有框架，故在 OnInit() 处理程序中为每个对象指定边框宽度和类型。 后续每个面板的颜色将根据循环索引计算的值变浅（背景颜色变浅的递减量等于循环索引 * 4）。 这是必要的，以便在改变面板的排布方式时能清晰地看到容器中面板排列的变化：

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CPanel *pnl= NULL ; pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel( "WFPanel" , 50 , 50 , 230 , 150 ,array_clr, 200 , true , true , false ,- 1 ,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, true , false ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.SetPaddingAll( 4 ); pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize, false ); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode, false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 6 ;i++) { CPanel *prev=pnl.GetElement(i- 1 ); int xb= 0 , yb= 0 ; int x=(i< 3 ? (prev== NULL ? xb : prev.CoordXRelative()) : xb+prev.Width()+ 20 ); int y=(i< 3 ? (prev== NULL ? yb : prev.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 16 ) : (i== 3 ? yb : prev.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 16 )); if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,pnl,x,y, 80 , 40 , C'0xCD,0xDA,0xD7' , 200 , true , false )) { CPanel *obj=pnl.GetElement(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetFrameWidthAll( 3 ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL); obj.SetColorBackground( obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.ColorBackground(), 4 *i ) ); } } pnl.Redraw( true ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





编译 EA，并在品种图表上启动它：





如此，面板就能适应附着到其上的对象的正常大小，不同的绑定方法均能正确工作，面板也可以正确变更其大小。 当放置具有不同绑定方法的对象时，它们的排列方式与我的不同 — 它们不应附着到面板的边缘，如果列表中的每个后续对象具有相同的绑定，则应附着到前一个对象的边缘。 特别是，最后一个对象会被拉伸铺满容器的整个宽度和高度，这是不正确的；因为它应该限制在之前绑定到面板边缘的对象的内边缘，即，它应该设置在它们之间的自由空间内。 我将在后续文章中实现绑定对象的正确行为。







下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将继续研究面板对象，并着手开发新控件，包括 WinForms 文本标签对象。



以下是 MQL5 的当前函数库版本、测试 EA，和图表事件控制指标的所有文件，供您测试和下载。 在评论中留下您的问题、意见和建议。

返回内容目录

*该系列的前几篇文章:



DoEasy. 控件 (第 1 部分): 第一步

DoEasy. 控件 (第 2 部分): 操控 CPanel 类

DoEasy. 控件 (第 3 部分): 创建绑定控件

DoEasy. 控件（第 4 部分）：面板控件，Padding（填充）和 Dock（驻靠）参数

DoEasy. 控件 (第 5 部分): 基准 WinForms 对象，面板控件，AutoSize 参数





