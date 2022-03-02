Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 91): Eventos de objetos gráficos estándar en el programa. Historia de cambio de nombre del objeto

Contenido

Concepto

Nuestra biblioteca ya sabe cómo detectar los eventos que ocurren con los objetos gráficos estándar. Hoy necesitaremos crear una funcionalidad que nos permita, al recibir un evento en un programa basado en la biblioteca, determinar exactamente qué propiedad es y cuánto se ha cambiado. Haremos esto de forma sencilla: en el evento enviaremos el identificador del evento, el nombre del objeto en el que se ha producido el evento, el identificador del gráfico en el que se encuentra el objeto gráfico cambiado y el nombre de la propiedad cuyo valor se ha modificado. Al eliminar objetos gráficos del gráfico, colocaremos los objetos de clase que describen estos objetos gráficos eliminados en la lista de objetos eliminados; esto nos permitirá comprender de forma programática qué objeto se ha eliminado y, si es necesario, obtener todas sus propiedades o restaurar un objeto accidentalmente eliminado.



Si continuamos con la idea de almacenar los objetos gráficos eliminados y la ampliamos para guardar las propiedades de los objetos modificados, podremos crear una funcionalidad muy atractiva que nos permitirá repetir la historia completa de cambios de un objeto. Es decir, si tenemos una lista con todas las propiedades modificadas sucesivamente en un objeto, siempre podremos reproducir cualquiera de los estados que tenía el objeto antes del actual. Por consiguiente, podremos "grabar" diferentes posiciones relativas al gráfico en el objeto, y luego reproducirlas secuencialmente (o no secuencialmente), lo cual nos permitirá en el futuro crear herramientas de análisis técnico con su propia "memoria", incluidos los objetos gráficos compuestos, que consideraremos en los próximos artículos.

Hoy no vamos a implementar por completo el concepto descrito anteriormente, pero sí que pondremos a prueba su funcionalidad usando como ejemplo el cambio de la propiedad "Nombre del objeto"; para ello, guardaremos su historial de cambios, y ya en artículos posteriores, crearemos gradualmente la capacidad de registrar y reproducir todas las propiedades de un objeto.

Este concepto nació de la necesidad de que el programa supiera qué nombre del objeto gráfico ha cambiado, para registrar sus nombres pasados ​​y actuales. Al comprobar que teníamos casi todo listo para implementar dicha característica, las reflexiones nos llevaron a concluir que sobre esta base poríamos ampliar la funcionalidad de la biblioteca y los objetos gráficos creados sobre ella, así que procedimos a trabajar usando este concepto.



Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca

Como de costumbre, comenzaremos añadiendo los nuevos mensajes de la biblioteca al archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh.

Vamos a añadir los índices de los nuevos mensajes:

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_DEL_LIST , MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_RNM_LIST , MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_ADDED_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_ALREADY_EXIST_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR , MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CLOSED_CHARTS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJECTS_ON_CLOSED_CHARTS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_EVN_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY , MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_RENAME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DELETE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DEL_CHART, };

y los mensajes de texto que se corresponden con los índices nuevamente añadidos:

{ "Не удалось получить список вновь добавленных объектов" , "Failed to get the list of newly added objects" }, { "Не удалось изъять графический объект из списка" , "Failed to detach graphic object from the list" }, { "Не удалось поместить графический объект в список удалённых объектов" , "Failed to place graphic object in the list of deleted objects" } , { "Не удалось поместить графический объект в список переименованных объектов" , "Failed to place graphic object in the list of renamed objects" } , { "Создан индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "An indicator for monitoring and sending events has been created" }, { "Не удалось создать индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "Failed to create indicator for monitoring and sending events" }, { "Индикатор контроля и отправки событий успешно добавлен на график " , "The indicator for monitoring and sending events has been successfully added to the chart " }, { "Не удалось добавить индикатор контроля и отправки событий на график " , "Failed to add the indicator of monitoring and sending events to the chart " }, { "Индикатор контроля и отправки событий уже есть на графике" , "The indicator for monitoring and sending events is already on the chart" } , { "Закрыто окон графиков: " , "Closed chart windows: " }, { "С ними удалено объектов: " , "Objects removed with them: " }, { "Не удалось создать объект-событие для графического объекта" , "Failed to create event object for graphic object" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект-событие в список" , "Failed to add event object to list" }, { "История изменения свойства: " , "Property change history: " } , { "Создан новый графический объект" , "New graphic object created" }, { "Изменено свойство графического объекта" , "Changed graphic object property" }, { "Графический объект переименован" , "Graphic object renamed" }, { "Удалён графический объект" , "Graphic object deleted" }, { "Графический объект удалён вместе с графиком" , "The graphic object has been removed along with the chart" }, };





En la sección pública de la clase de objeto gráfico estándar abstracto, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh, escribimos el nuevo método para retornar el puntero a un objeto de propiedades y declaramos el método para mostrar la historia del cambio de nombre de un objeto gráfico en el diario:

CGStdGraphObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CProperties *Properties( void ) { return this .Prop; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return ( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 ); } virtual void Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); void PrintRenameHistory( void ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ANY); }





Al cambiar el nombre de un objeto, no podemos averiguar su nombre anterior si no ha sido escrito de antemano en ningún lugar. Ya hemos construido el mecanismo para determinar el cambio de nombre de un objeto: para cada objeto físico en el gráfico, almacenamos en la colección de objetos gráficos un objeto de clase de objeto gráfico estándar con una descripción de sus parámetros. En cuanto se define un evento de cambio de nombre de objeto, cambiamos el nombre en el objeto de clase correspondiente. Pero antes de reemplazar el nombre, podemos averiguar el nombre anterior del objeto y almacenarlo para la historia. Y lo mismo podemos hacer con el resto de propiedades.

Después de pensar dónde almacenar el nombre pasado del objeto, hemos decidirlo guardarlo directamente en las propiedades del objeto, porque ahora los objetos de la clase de objetos gráficos se construyen sobre matrices dinámicas multidimensionales, y esto nos permite establecer en cualquier momento el tamaño deseado de matriz en cualquiera de sus dimensiones. Usaremos precisamente esto: solo con cada cambio de nombre posterior del objeto gráfico, aumentaremos la matriz de la propiedad del nombre del objeto e introduciremos su nombre anterior al final de la matriz. Por consiguiente, la celda 0 de la matriz de propiedades del nombre del objeto almacenará su nombre real, mientras que las otras celdas de la matriz guardarán sus nombres anteriores. En este caso, siempre podremos averiguar la historia completa del cambio de nombre de un objeto. Y si hacemos lo mismo con sus otras propiedades, podremos obtener un objeto gráfico interesante que puede registrar y almacenar sus estados. Especificando la celda necesaria desde la que leeremos los parámetros escritos en el objeto, podremos reproducir rápidamente todos sus estados, lo cual puede resultar útil para crear herramientas analíticas con memoria.

Otras propiedades no son el nombre del objeto: lo mejoraremos más adelante, ya que aquí solo revisamos el concepto de almacenamiento de la historia de cambio de las propiedades del objeto. Luego reelaboraremos ligeramente la estructura de la matriz multidimensional que almacena las propiedades del objeto para que puedan almacenarse como una multipropiedad del objeto (por ejemplo, sus niveles), y la historia de cambios en estos niveles. Ahora los niveles se guardan en las mismas celdas de la matriz que la historia de cambio de los valores para la propiedad "Nombre" del objeto. Para evitar colisiones de las propiedades, tendremos que cambiar ligeramente la estructura de la matriz de propiedades multidimensionales, lo cual implementaremos en artículos posteriores.



En la sección pública de la clase, escribimos el método para establecer el nombre anterior del objeto:

virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj* compared_req) const ; bool SetNamePrev( const string name) { if (! this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, this .Prop.CurrSize(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)+ 1 )) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, this .Prop.CurrSize(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)- 1 ,name); return true ; } CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; m_group= WRONG_VALUE ; } ~CGStdGraphObj() { if ( this .Prop!= NULL ) delete this .Prop; } protected :

A continuación, transmitimos al método el nombre pasado del objeto; luego incrementamos en 1 el tamaño de la matriz de propiedades donde se almacena el nombre, añadimos el nombre pasado del objeto gráfico transmitido al método en la nueva celda de la matriz y retornamos true. Si el cambio del tamaño de la matriz o la escritura del nombre no tienen éxito, imprimimos un mensaje en el diario y retornamos false.

Fuera del cuerpo de la clase, escribimos una implementación del método que muestra la historial de cambio de nombre de los objetos:

void CGStdGraphObj::PrintRenameHistory( void ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY), this .GetPropertyDescription(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME), ":" ); int size= this .Properties().CurrSize(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); :: Print (DFUN, "0: " , this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 )); for ( int i=size- 1 ;i> 0 ;i--) :: Print (DFUN, size-i , ": " , this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME ,i) ); }

Aquí, primero, mostramos en el diario el título con el nuevo nombre del objeto, luego mostramos su nombre actual con una indicación del índice 0,

y después, en un ciclo inverso hasta la celda de la matriz con el índice 1 incluido, mostramos la descripción de la propiedad del objeto "Nombre" inscrita en las celdas de la matriz del nombre del objeto que almacena la historia con sus nuevos nombramientos según el índice de ciclo. Como el nombre actual de un objeto siempre se almacena en la celda cero, y el anterior se almacena en la última, para mostrar correctamente el número secuencial del nuevo nombramiento del objeto, calcularemos este valor sin usar el índice de ciclo.



Como resultado, para un objeto renombrado tres veces, se mostrará la siguiente entrada en el diario:

CGStdGraphObj::PrintRenameHistory: Property change history: Name: "M30 Vertical Line 24264_3" : CGStdGraphObj::PrintRenameHistory: 0 : M30 Vertical Line 24264 _3 CGStdGraphObj::PrintRenameHistory: 1 : M30 Vertical Line 24264 _2 CGStdGraphObj::PrintRenameHistory: 2 : M30 Vertical Line 24264 _1 CGStdGraphObj::PrintRenameHistory: 3 : M30 Vertical Line 24264

Como podemos ver, aquí tenemos una imagen clara de la secuencia de cambio de nombre de un objeto gráfico. (Sin embargo, lo más probable es que cambiemos la numeración de esta secuencia para que el número 0 siempre corresponda al nombre original del objeto, y el último número al nombre actual).







Implementaremos el funcionamiento principal para finalizar el monitoreo de eventos de los objetos gráficos en la clase de colección de objetos gráficos.



Abramos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh y hacemos todos los cambios necesarios.



En esta implementación del procesamiento del evento de adición de objetos, obtenemos el último objeto añadido de la lista del terminal. Funciona, pero solo si hemos añadido un nuevo objeto al gráfico. Si añadimos varios objetos a la vez, seguiremos recibiendo solo un evento en la biblioteca: sobre la adición de un solo objeto de varios al gráfico. Para evitar esta situación, deberemos verificar si se ha añadido un objeto al gráfico y, de ser así, obtener el último objeto agregado. Si añadimos varios objetos al mismo tiempo, deberemos seleccionar cada uno en un ciclo a través de todos los objetos del gráfico y enviar un evento sobre su adición.

Sin embargo, lo haremos de manera un poco diferente: primero crearemos una lista con todos los objetos añadidos, y solo entonces, desde esta lista, enviaremos eventos al gráfico del programa de control. Comprobamos los objetos recién añadidos en los métodos Refresh() de los objetos de la clase de gestión de gráficos CChartObjectsControl que tenemos para cada uno de los gráficos abiertos. En los métodos, creamos los objetos de clase para cada objeto añadido, luego los añadimos a la lista y, además, en la lista, a través de este ciclo, enviamos mensajes sobre la creación de objetos al programa de control. El manejador de eventos de la biblioteca se llamará desde el programa que recibirá el objeto de control de gráficos necesario del que provienen los mensajes, extraerá de la lista los objetos de las clases de objetos gráficos estándar de la lista y los reubicará en la lista de colección.



Después de las mejoras, el método Refresh() de la clase de objeto de control del gráfico tendrá este aspecto:

void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); this .m_delta_graph_obj= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_delta_graph_obj;i++) { string name=( this .m_delta_graph_obj== 1 ? this .LastAddedGraphObjName() : :: ObjectName ( this .m_chart_id,i)); if (name== NULL || :: StringFind (name, this .m_name_program)> WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; ENUM_OBJECT type=( ENUM_OBJECT ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TYPE ); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .CreateNewGraphObj(type,name); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ); continue ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM); if (! this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; continue ; } } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .m_list_new_graph_obj.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE, this . ChartID (),obj.TimeCreate(),obj.Name()); } } this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

La lógica del método se describe al completo en los comentarios al código. Nos gustaría llamar la atención del lector sobre un hecho: en el parámetro dparam de la función EventChartCustom(), transmitimos la hora de creación del objeto gráfico. Necesitamos esto para identificar los objetos que se encuentran en un gráfico restaurado previamente eliminado. Es decir, si colocamos los objetos gráficos en un gráfico abierto, luego eliminamos este gráfico y después lo restauramos, los objetos gráficos que estaban en él en el momento de su eliminación se restaurarán junto con el gráfico, y dichos objetos tendrán una hora de creación igual a cero. Posteriormente, podemos usar este valor de tiempo para identificar los objetos gráficos restaurados junto con el gráfico de los símbolos.



En el método que añade al gráfico un indicador de control de eventos de la clase de control de gráfico, antes de añadir el indicador al gráfico, comprobamos que no exista aún el indicador en este gráfico:

bool CChartObjectsControl::AddEventControlInd( void ) { if ( this .m_handle_ind== INVALID_HANDLE ) return false ; :: ResetLastError (); string shortname= "EventSend_From#" +( string ) this . ChartID ()+ "_To#" +( string ) this .m_chart_id_main; int total=:: ChartIndicatorsTotal ( this . ChartID (), 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (:: ChartIndicatorName ( this . ChartID (), 0 ,i)==shortname) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_ALREADY_EXIST_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR); return true ; } return :: ChartIndicatorAdd ( this . ChartID (), 0 , this .m_handle_ind); }

Aquí, primero creamos un nombre breve para el indicador que usamos para buscar los indicadores en el gráfico; luego, obtenemos en un ciclo el siguiente indicador del gráfico y, si el nombre breve del indicador obtenido coincide con el que estamos buscando, informamos de que dicho indicador ya está en el gráfico y retornamos true. Al final del ciclo , retornamos el resultado de la adición del indicador al gráfico.



En la clase de la colección de objetos gráficos, en su sección privada, declaramos la lista de objetos gráficos remotos, declaramos el método sobrecargado que encuentra un objeto que está en la colección pero falta en el gráfico, y retornamos, además del puntero al objeto encontrado, el índice de este objeto en la lista. Asimismo, declaramos los métodos que trasladan los objetos eliminados a la lista de objetos gráficos eliminados.



#resource "\\" +PATH_TO_EVENT_CTRL_IND; class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_canv_elm_obj; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; CArrayObj m_list_deleted_obj; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; bool IsPresentGraphElmInList( const int id, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type_obj); bool IsPresentGraphObjInList( const long chart_id, const string name); bool IsPresentGraphObjOnChart( const long chart_id, const string name); CChartObjectsControl *GetChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id); bool IsPresentChartWindow( const long chart_id); void RefreshForExtraObjects( void ); long GetFreeGraphObjID( bool program_object); long GetFreeCanvElmID( void ); bool AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control); CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id, int &index); string FindExtraObj( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjFromList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); void DeleteGraphObjectsFromList( const long chart_id); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList( const int index); void MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); bool CreateNewStdGraphObject( const long chart_id, const string name, const ENUM_OBJECT type, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2= 0 , const double price2= 0 , const datetime time3= 0 , const double price3= 0 , const datetime time4= 0 , const double price4= 0 , const datetime time5= 0 , const double price5= 0 ); public :





En la sección pública de la clase, escribimos los métodos que retornan las listas de objetos gráficos remotos según las propiedades seleccionadas, declaramos el método que retorna el puntero a un objeto gráfico remoto, escribimos los métodos que retornan la lista de objetos gráficos remotos y el puntero al último objeto gráfico eliminado, y retornamos el tamaño de la matriz de propiedades del objeto gráfico.

Finalmente, declaramos el método que registra la historia de cambio de nombre de los objetos:



public : CGraphElementsCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListGraphObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_graph_obj; } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElm( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj;} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property,index, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property,index, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property,index, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetListDel(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListDeletedObj(),property,index, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetListDel(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListDeletedObj(),property,index, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetListDel(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListDeletedObj(),property,index, value ,mode); } int NewObjects( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *GetStdDelGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id); CArrayObj *GetListChartsControl( void ) { return & this .m_list_charts_control; } CArrayObj *GetListDeletedObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_deleted_obj; } CGStdGraphObj *GetLastDeletedGraphObj( void ) const { return this .m_list_deleted_obj.At( this .m_list_deleted_obj.Total()- 1 ); } int GetSizeProperty( const string name, const long chart_id, const int prop) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(name,chart_id); return (obj!=NULL ? obj.Properties().CurrSize(prop) : 0 ); } CGraphElementsCollection(); virtual void Print( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); void PrintRenameHistory( const string name, const long chart_id); int CreateChartControlList( void ); void Refresh( void ); void Refresh( const long chart_id); void OnChartEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); private :





En el constructor de clase, eliminamos la lista de objetos gráficos eliminados y le asignamos la bandera de lista clasificada:

CGraphElementsCollection::CGraphElementsCollection() { this .m_type=COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID; :: ChartSetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); :: ChartSetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Type(COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_charts_control.Sort(); this .m_list_charts_control.Clear(); this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_list_deleted_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_deleted_obj.Sort(); }





En el método Refresh() de la clase de colección de objetos gráficos, al procesar el evento de eliminación de objetos gráficos del gráfico, encontraremos solo un objeto eliminado. Ahora necesitaremos encontrar cada objeto remoto en un ciclo por el número de objetos remotos y enviar el evento al gráfico del programa de control. Esto se hace en el manejador mejorado de eliminación de objetos gráficos:

void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh( void ) { this .RefreshForExtraObjects(); long chart_id= 0 ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { chart_id=:: ChartNext (chart_id); if (chart_id< 0 ) break ; CChartObjectsControl *obj_ctrl= this .RefreshByChartID(chart_id); if (obj_ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (obj_ctrl.IsEvent()) { if (obj_ctrl.Delta()> 0 ) { if (! this .AddGraphObjToCollection(DFUN_ERR_LINE,obj_ctrl)) continue ; } else if (obj_ctrl.Delta()< 0 ) { int index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<-obj_ctrl.Delta();j++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id,index); if (obj!= NULL ) { long lparam=obj. ChartID (); string sparam=obj.Name(); double dparam=( double )obj.TimeCreate(); if ( this .MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(index)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } i++; } }





En el método que procesa la eliminación de la ventana del gráfico, previamente eliminamos los objetos de las clases que describen los objetos gráficos eliminados junto con la ventana del gráfico. Ahora los trasladaremos a la lista de objetos gráficos eliminados, desde la cual luego podremos obtener todas las propiedades de cada objeto eliminado junto con el gráfico:

void CGraphElementsCollection::RefreshForExtraObjects( void ) { for ( int i= this .m_list_charts_control.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CChartObjectsControl *obj_ctrl= this .m_list_charts_control.At(i); if (obj_ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentChartWindow(obj_ctrl. ChartID ())) { long chart_id=obj_ctrl. ChartID (); string chart_symb=obj_ctrl. Symbol (); int total_ctrl= this .m_list_charts_control.Total(); this .DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(obj_ctrl); int total_obj= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total(); this .MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList(chart_id); int del_ctrl=total_ctrl- this .m_list_charts_control.Total(); int del_obj=total_obj- this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART,chart_id,del_obj,chart_symb); } } }





Método que encuentra un objeto presente en la colección pero ausente en el gráfico y retorna el puntero al objeto y al índice de un objeto en la lista:

CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::FindMissingObj( const long chart_id, int &index) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentGraphObjOnChart(obj. ChartID (),obj.Name())) { index=i; return obj; } } return NULL ; }

Este método es una sobrecarga del método del mismo nombre que escribimos anteriormente. Pero, a diferencia de su "socio", el método retorna, además del puntero al objeto encontrado, el índice del objeto encontrado, necesario cuando se requiere acceso a un objeto hallado según su índice en la lista.







Método que traslada a la lista de objetos gráficos eliminados todos los objetos según el ID del gráfico:

void CGraphElementsCollection::MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList( const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; this .MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(obj); } }

El método traslada todos los objetos con el identificador de gráfico indicado a la lista de objetos eliminados.

Aquí, obtenemos una lista de objetos con el ID de gráfico especificado; en un ciclo sobre por lista resultante, obtenemos el siguiente objeto y lo movemos a la lista de objetos gráficos eliminados con el método que analizaremos a continuación.







Método que traslada a la lista de objetos gráficos eliminados un objeto de clase de objeto gráfico según el índice:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList( const int index) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Detach(index); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_deleted_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_DEL_LIST); delete obj; return false ; } return true ; }

El método traslada a la lista de objetos eliminados el objeto cuyo índice ha sido transmitido al método desde la lista de colecciones.

Aquí, extraemos un objeto de la lista según el índice especificado. Si no hemos podido recuperar el objeto, lo comunicamos y retornamos false.

Además, si el objeto no se ha podido colocar en la lista de objetos eliminados, lo comunicamos, eliminamos el objeto y retornamos false.

Como resultado, retornaremos true.



Método que traslada el objeto especificado de la clase de objeto gráfico a la lista de objetos gráficos eliminados:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(CGStdGraphObj *obj) { this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Sort(); int index= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Search(obj); return this .MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(index); }

El método traslada el objeto especificado por el puntero a la lista de objetos gráficos remotos.

Aquí, asignamos a la lista de colección la bandera de lista clasificada y obtenemos el índice del objeto en la lista usando el método Search().

Usando el método encargado de trasladar un objeto según su índice en la lista que hemos analizado anteriormente, trasladamos el objeto a la lista de objetos gráficos eliminados.



Método que retorna un objeto gráfico remoto según el nombre e ID del gráfico:

CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::GetStdDelGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListDel(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 ,name,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ) ; }

El nombre del objeto y el ID del gráfico son transmitidos al método. A continuación, obtenemos una lista de objetos según el ID de gráfico; de la lista resultante, obtenemos una lista de objetos según su nombre (solo debe haber uno de esos objetos). Si obtenemos una lista y su tamaño es superior a cero, retornaremos el puntero al único objeto de la lista ubicado en el índice 0. De lo contrario, retornaremos NULL: no ha sido posible obtener el objeto.



A continuación, eliminamos del manejador de eventos el bloque de código responsable de procesar los eventos de los objetos gráficos; lo trasladaremos al manejador de eventos del asesor:

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) { obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj. ChartID (), 0 ,obj.Name()); obj.SetName(name_new); } obj.PropertiesRefresh(); obj.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } if (idx>GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { switch (idx) { case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE : :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE)); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.PrintShort(); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE : :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE)); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.PrintShort(); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME : :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_RENAME)); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.PrintShort(); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE : :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DELETE)); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART: :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DEL_CHART), ": ChartID: " ,lparam, ", ChartSymbol: " ,sparam); break ; default : break ; } } }

En el propio manejador, corregiremos la lógica de envío de mensajes sobre el cambio de nombre de un objeto gráfico: si el objeto tiene un nombre nuevo, entonces, en este caso, enviaremos un evento al gráfico del programa de control:

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) { obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); if (obj.SetNamePrev(obj.Name()) && obj.SetName(name_new)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj. ChartID (),obj.TimeCreate(),obj.Name()); } obj.PropertiesRefresh(); obj.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } }





Método que muestra en el diario la historia de cambio de nombre:

void CGraphElementsCollection::PrintRenameHistory( const string name, const long chart_id) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(name,chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.PrintRenameHistory(); }

Transmitimos al método el nombre del objeto gráfico y el identificador del gráfico en el que se encuentra.

Obtenemos el puntero a un objeto según el nombre y el ID del gráfico y llamamos a su método encargado de mostrar en el diario la historia de cambios de nombre de los objetos usando el método PrintRenameHistory() de la clase de objeto gráfico estándar abstracto que analizamos anteriormente.



Para trabajar cómodamente con el programa, necesitaremos añadir algunos métodos a la clase principal de la biblioteca CEngine.

Para ello, abriremos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh y añadiremos un método que retornará la lista de objetos gráficos eliminados, un método que retornará la cantidad de objetos gráficos eliminados y un método que retornará el tamaño de la matriz de la propiedad especificada:

void Pause( const ulong pause_msc, const datetime time_start= 0 ) { this .PauseSetWaitingMSC(pause_msc); this .PauseSetTimeBegin(time_start* 1000 ); while (! this .PauseIsCompleted() && !:: IsStopped ()){} } CGraphElementsCollection *GetGraphicObjCollection( void ) { return & this .m_graph_objects; } CArrayObj *GetListDeletedObj( void ) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListDeletedObj(); } int TotalDeletedGraphObjects( void ) { return this .GetListDeletedObj().Total(); } int GraphGetSizeProperty( const string name, const long chart_id, const int prop) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetSizeProperty(name,chart_id,prop); }

Estos métodos retornarán el resultado devuelto por los métodos de la clase de colección de objetos gráficos con el mismo nombre, que, consideramos, no necesitan descripción.







Simulación

Para la simulación, vamos a tomar el asesor del artículo anterior y a guardarlo en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part91\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart91.mq5.



Todo lo que debemos hacer es añadir al manejador OnChartEvent() del asesor el bloque de código para procesar los eventos de objetos gráficos que eliminamos del manejador de eventos de la clase de colección de objetos gráficos:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) { long array[]; engine.GraphGetArrayChartsID(array); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (array);i++) engine.CreateLineVertical(array[i], "LineVertical" , 0 ,time); } } engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; if (idx>GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { CChartObjectsControl *chart_ctrl= NULL ; int end= 0 ; string evn= "" ; switch (idx) { case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE), ":" ); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE), ":" ); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); if (dparam<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)dparam); else if (dparam<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)dparam); else evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)dparam); Print (DFUN,evn); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_RENAME)); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { Print (DFUN,obj.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,obj.Properties().CurrSize(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)- 1 ), " >>> " ,obj.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 )); obj.PrintRenameHistory(); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DELETE), ":" ); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdDelGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DEL_CHART), ": #" ,lparam, ", " ,sparam, ":" ); end=engine.TotalDeletedGraphObjects()-( int )dparam; if (end< 0 ) end= 0 ; for ( int i=engine.TotalDeletedGraphObjects()- 1 ;i>=end;i--) { obj=engine.GetListDeletedObj().At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.PrintShort(); } break ; default : break ; } } }

La lógica en el bloque del código añadido se ha descrito con gran detalle, por lo que no tiene sentido insistir en ella.

En cualquier caso, el lector podrá exponer cualquier duda en los comentarios al artículo.



Compilamos el asesor y lo ejecutamos en el gráfico:





Como podemos ver, el cambio de nombre de un objeto se almacena en su "memoria".

La eliminación por paquetes de los objetos gráficos también se procesa correctamente:





Nos gustaría señalar que después de eliminar la ventana del gráfico y restaurarla posteriormente, no todos los objetos gráficos eliminados junto con el gráfico se restauran correctamente en la lista de colección de objetos gráficos. Aún no sabemos por qué se omiten los objetos, pero definitivamente encontraremos este error y lo solucionaremos.



¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, continuaremos trabajando en los eventos de los objetos gráficos y comenzaremos a crear la funcionalidad necesaria para guardar en las propiedades del objeto la historia de cambio de sus propiedades.



Más abajo, se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca, así como los archivos del asesor de prueba y el indicador de control de eventos de gráficos para MQL5. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo. Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

Volver al contenido

*Artículos de esta serie:



Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 86): Colección de objetos gráficos - controlando la modificación de propiedades

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 87): Colección de objetos gráficos - control de la modificación de propiedades en todos los gráficos abiertos

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 88): Colección de objetos gráficos - matriz dinámica bidimensional para almacenar propiedades de objetos que cambian dinámicamente

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 89): Creación programática de objetos gráficos estándar Funcionalidad básica

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 90): Eventos de objetos gráficos estándar. Funcionalidad básica

