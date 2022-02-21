DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第91部): 標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのイベントオブジェクト名変更履歴

目次

概念

ライブラリではすでに、標準グラフィカルオブジェクトで発生するイベントを定義できます。本稿では、ライブラリベースのプログラムで作業しているユーザーが、イベントを受信したときに変更されたプロパティと量を正確に定義できる機能を実装したいと思います。考え方は単純で、イベントIDとイベントが発生したオブジェクトの名前、変更されたグラフィカルオブジェクトが配置されているチャートのID、値が変更されたプロパティの名前を渡すことに基づいています。チャートからグラフィカルオブジェクトを削除すると、これらの削除されたグラフィカルオブジェクトを説明するクラスのオブジェクトが削除済みオブジェクトのリストに配置されます。これにより、プログラムでどのオブジェクトが削除されたかを定義し、そのすべてのプロパティを受け取ったり、誤って削除されたオブジェクトを復元したりできるようになります。



削除されたグラフィカルオブジェクトを保存するという概念を変更されたオブジェクトプロパティを保存することにまで拡張すると、オブジェクトの変更履歴全体を再現するという魅力的な機能を作成できるようになります。つまり、連続して変更されたすべてのオブジェクトプロパティのリストがあれば、オブジェクトが現在より前に持っていた状態を常に再現できます。したがって、チャートに対して異なるオブジェクトの位置を「設定」し、後でそれらを順番に(または順番なしで)再現することができます。これにより、次の記事で検討する複合グラフィカルオブジェクトを含む、独自の「メモリ」を備えたテクニカル分析ツールを作成できるようになります。

ここではこの概念を完全に紹介するつもりはありませんが、例として「オブジェクト名」プロパティの変更を使用してその機能をテストします。以降の記事では、すべてのオブジェクトプロパティを記録および再現する機能を徐々に作成していきます。

この概念は、操作ログに以前の名前と現在の名前を表示するために、どのグラフィカルオブジェクト名が変更されたかをプログラムに通知する必要性から生まれました。ライブラリとライブラリベースのグラフィカルオブジェクトの機能を拡張するのは良いことだと思いました。それで、現在のコンセプトを思いついたのです。



ライブラリクラスの改善

いつものように、まず、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhファイルに新しいライブラリメッセージを実装します。

新しいメッセージインデックスを追加します。

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_DEL_LIST , MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_RNM_LIST , MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_ADDED_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_ALREADY_EXIST_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR , MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CLOSED_CHARTS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJECTS_ON_CLOSED_CHARTS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_EVN_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY , MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_RENAME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DELETE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DEL_CHART, };

また、新しく追加されたインデックスに対応するテキストも追加します。

{ "Не удалось получить список вновь добавленных объектов" , "Failed to get the list of newly added objects" }, { "Не удалось изъять графический объект из списка" , "Failed to detach graphic object from the list" }, { "Не удалось поместить графический объект в список удалённых объектов" , "Failed to place graphic object in the list of deleted objects" } , { "Не удалось поместить графический объект в список переименованных объектов" , "Failed to place graphic object in the list of renamed objects" } , { "Создан индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "An indicator for monitoring and sending events has been created" }, { "Не удалось создать индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "Failed to create indicator for monitoring and sending events" }, { "Индикатор контроля и отправки событий успешно добавлен на график " , "The indicator for monitoring and sending events has been successfully added to the chart " }, { "Не удалось добавить индикатор контроля и отправки событий на график " , "Failed to add the indicator of monitoring and sending events to the chart " }, { "Индикатор контроля и отправки событий уже есть на графике" , "The indicator for monitoring and sending events is already on the chart" } , { "Закрыто окон графиков: " , "Closed chart windows: " }, { "С ними удалено объектов: " , "Objects removed with them: " }, { "Не удалось создать объект-событие для графического объекта" , "Failed to create event object for graphic object" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект-событие в список" , "Failed to add event object to list" }, { "История изменения свойства: " , "Property change history: " } , { "Создан новый графический объект" , "New graphic object created" }, { "Изменено свойство графического объекта" , "Changed graphic object property" }, { "Графический объект переименован" , "Graphic object renamed" }, { "Удалён графический объект" , "Graphic object deleted" }, { "Графический объект удалён вместе с графиком" , "The graphic object has been removed along with the chart" }, };





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqhにある抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスのpublicセクションで、プロパティオブジェクトへのポインタを返すための新しいメソッドを追加して、操作ログ内のグラフィカルオブジェクトの名前変更の履歴を表示するメソッドを宣言します。

CGStdGraphObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CProperties *Properties( void ) { return this .Prop; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return ( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 ); } virtual void Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); void PrintRenameHistory( void ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ANY); }





オブジェクトの名前を変更する場合、以前の名前は事前にどこにも設定されていなければ知ることができません。オブジェクトの名前変更を定義するメカニズムはすでにあります。グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションは、標準グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスのオブジェクトを、チャート上の各物理オブジェクトのパラメータの説明とともに格納します。オブジェクトの名前変更イベントが定義されるとすぐに、適切なクラスオブジェクトでその名前を変更します。名前を変更する前に、オブジェクトの以前の名前を知って履歴のために保存することができます。残りのプロパティでも同じことができます。

グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスのオブジェクトは多次元動的配列に基づいていていつでもどの次元でも必要な配列サイズを設定できるため、以前のオブジェクト名をオブジェクトプロパティに直接保存することにしました。これを使ってみましょう。グラフィカルオブジェクトの名前を変更するたびに、オブジェクト名プロパティ配列を増やし、その前の名前を配列の最後に入力します。したがって、オブジェクト名プロパティ配列のセル0には実際の名前が格納され、配列の他のセルには以前の名前が格納されます。この場合、オブジェクトの名前変更の履歴全体を常に知ることができます。他のプロパティについても同じことを行うと、その状態を記述して保存できる興味深いグラフィカルオブジェクトを受け取ることができます。オブジェクトに設定されたパラメータを読み取るために必要なセルを指定することで、そのすべての状態をすばやく再現できます。これは、メモリを使用した分析ツールの作成に役立ちます。

オブジェクト名以外のプロパティは後で改善されます。ここでは、オブジェクトプロパティの置き換えの履歴を保存するという概念を確認するだけにします。次に、オブジェクトのプロパティ(たとえば、そのレベル)とレベル変更の履歴を格納するために使用できるように、オブジェクトのプロパティを格納する多次元配列の構造を少し変更します。現在、レベルはNameオブジェクトのプロパティ値の変更履歴と同じ配列セルに格納されています。プロパティの衝突を避けるために、多次元プロパティ配列の構造を少し変更する必要があります。これは次の記事で行います。



クラスのpublicセクションで、オブジェクトの以前の名前を設定するためのメソッドを設定します。

virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj* compared_req) const ; bool SetNamePrev( const string name) { if (! this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, this .Prop.CurrSize(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)+ 1 )) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, this .Prop.CurrSize(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)- 1 ,name); return true ; } CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; m_group= WRONG_VALUE ; } ~CGStdGraphObj() { if ( this .Prop!= NULL ) delete this .Prop; } protected :

メソッドはオブジェクトの以前の名前を受け取り、名前を含むプロパティ配列のサイズは1増加します。一方、新しい配列セルはメソッドに渡されたグラフィカルオブジェクトの以前の名前を受け取り、 trueが返されます。配列サイズの変更や名前の設定に失敗した場合は、適切な操作ログメッセージが表示され、falseが返されます。

クラス本体外に、操作ログにオブジェクトの名前変更履歴を表示するメソッドを実装します。

void CGStdGraphObj::PrintRenameHistory( void ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY), this .GetPropertyDescription(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME), ":" ); int size= this .Properties().CurrSize(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); :: Print (DFUN, "0: " , this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 )); for ( int i=size- 1 ;i> 0 ;i--) :: Print (DFUN, size-i , ": " , this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME ,i) ); }

ここでは、新しいオブジェクト名のヘッダーが最初に表示され、次にインデックス0の現在の名前が表示されます。

次に、インデックス1を含む配列セルまでの逆ループで、名前変更履歴を格納するオブジェクト名配列セルに追加されたNameオブジェクトプロパティの説明をループインデックス によって表示します。現在のオブジェクト名は常にセル0に格納され、前のオブジェクト名は最後のセルに格納されるため、オブジェクトの名前変更シーケンスインデックスを正しく表示するためにループインデックスを使用するのではなくこの値を計算します。



たとえば、3回名前が変更されたオブジェクトに対して次のエントリが表示されます。

CGStdGraphObj::PrintRenameHistory: Property change history: Name: "M30 Vertical Line 24264_3" : CGStdGraphObj::PrintRenameHistory: 0 : M30 Vertical Line 24264 _3 CGStdGraphObj::PrintRenameHistory: 1 : M30 Vertical Line 24264 _2 CGStdGraphObj::PrintRenameHistory: 2 : M30 Vertical Line 24264 _1 CGStdGraphObj::PrintRenameHistory: 3 : M30 Vertical Line 24264

ここでは、グラフィカルオブジェクトの名前を変更するシーケンスを明確に確認できます。(おそらく、シーケンス番号を変更して、0が常にオブジェクトの初期名に対応し、最後のインデックスが現在の名前に対応するようにします)。







グラフィカルオブジェクトイベントの追跡を完了するための主な作業は、グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションクラスで実行されます。



\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqhを開き、必要な変更を加えます。



オブジェクトを追加するイベントを処理する現在の実装では、ターミナルリストから最後に追加されたオブジェクトを取得します。これは、単一の新しいオブジェクトがチャートに追加された場合にのみ機能します。複数のオブジェクトを同時に追加しても、ライブラリに1つのイベントが表示されます。つまり、複数のオブジェクトから1つのオブジェクトをチャートに追加します。これを回避するには、1つのオブジェクトがチャートに追加されているかどうかを確認し、追加されている場合は、最後に追加されたオブジェクトを取得します。複数のオブジェクトが同時に追加された場合は、すべてのチャートオブジェクトをループして各オブジェクトを選択し、その追加に関するイベントを送信します。

ただし、この構造を少し変更します。まず、追加したすべてのオブジェクトのリストを作成します。イベントはそのリストから制御プログラムチャートに送信されるようになります。新しく追加されたオブジェクトは、開いているチャートごとにあるCChartObjectsControlチャート管理クラスオブジェクトのRefresh()メソッドで確認されます。メソッドでは、追加されたオブジェクトごとにクラスオブジェクトを作成し、次にそれらをリストに追加して、このループによってリスト内の制御プログラムにオブジェクトの作成に関するメッセージを送信します。ライブラリイベントハンドラは、プログラムから呼び出されます。メッセージが到着した必要なチャート管理オブジェクトを受け取り、標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのクラスオブジェクトを取得して、コレクションリストに配置します。



改善後、チャート管理オブジェクトクラスのRefresh()メソッドは次のようになります。

void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); this .m_delta_graph_obj= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_delta_graph_obj;i++) { string name=( this .m_delta_graph_obj== 1 ? this .LastAddedGraphObjName() : :: ObjectName ( this .m_chart_id,i)); if (name== NULL || :: StringFind (name, this .m_name_program)> WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; ENUM_OBJECT type=( ENUM_OBJECT ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TYPE ); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .CreateNewGraphObj(type,name); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ); continue ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM); if (! this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; continue ; } } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .m_list_new_graph_obj.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE, this . ChartID (),obj.TimeCreate(),obj.Name()); } } this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

メソッドのロジックはコードのコメントで完全に説明されています。EventChartCustom()関数のdparamパラメータは、グラフィカルオブジェクトの作成時間を渡します。これは、以前に削除された復元されたチャート上にあるオブジェクトを識別するために必要です。つまり、開いているチャートにグラフィカルオブジェクトを設定し、そのチャートを削除して復元すると、削除時に設定されたグラフィカルオブジェクトも復元されます。このようなオブジェクトの作成時間はゼロです。後でこの時間を使用して、銘柄チャートと一緒に復元されたグラフィカルオブジェクトを識別できます。



チャートにチャート管理クラスのイベント制御指標を追加するメソッドでは、追加する前に、そのような指標がチャートにまだ存在しないことを確認します。

bool CChartObjectsControl::AddEventControlInd( void ) { if ( this .m_handle_ind== INVALID_HANDLE ) return false ; :: ResetLastError (); string shortname= "EventSend_From#" +( string ) this . ChartID ()+ "_To#" +( string ) this .m_chart_id_main; int total=:: ChartIndicatorsTotal ( this . ChartID (), 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (:: ChartIndicatorName ( this . ChartID (), 0 ,i)==shortname) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_ALREADY_EXIST_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR); return true ; } return :: ChartIndicatorAdd ( this . ChartID (), 0 , this .m_handle_ind); }

ここではまず、チャート上の指標の検索に使用される短い指標名を作成します。次に、ループで、次のチャートIDを取得します。取得した指標の短縮名が必要な指標と一致する場合は、そのような指標がチャートにすでに存在することを通知してtrueを返します。ループが完了したら、チャートに指標を追加した結果を返します。



グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションクラスのprivateセクションで、削除されたグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストを宣言し、オブジェクトを検索するオーバーロードされたメソッドを宣言(コレクションには存在するがチャートには存在しない)します。検出されたオブジェクトへのポインタとは別に、リスト内のオブジェクトインデックスも返します。削除されたオブジェクトを削除済みグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストに再配置するメソッドを宣言します。



#resource "\\" +PATH_TO_EVENT_CTRL_IND; class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_canv_elm_obj; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; CArrayObj m_list_deleted_obj; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; bool IsPresentGraphElmInList( const int id, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type_obj); bool IsPresentGraphObjInList( const long chart_id, const string name); bool IsPresentGraphObjOnChart( const long chart_id, const string name); CChartObjectsControl *GetChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id); bool IsPresentChartWindow( const long chart_id); void RefreshForExtraObjects( void ); long GetFreeGraphObjID( bool program_object); long GetFreeCanvElmID( void ); bool AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control); CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id, int &index); string FindExtraObj( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjFromList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); void DeleteGraphObjectsFromList( const long chart_id); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList( const int index); void MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); bool CreateNewStdGraphObject( const long chart_id, const string name, const ENUM_OBJECT type, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2= 0 , const double price2= 0 , const datetime time3= 0 , const double price3= 0 , const datetime time4= 0 , const double price4= 0 , const datetime time5= 0 , const double price5= 0 ); public :





クラスのpublicセクションで、選択したプロパティによって削除されたグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストを返すメソッドを記述し、削除されたグラフィカルオブジェクトへのポインタを返すメソッドを宣言し、削除されたグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストを返すメソッド、最後に削除されたグラフィカルオブジェクトへのポインタを返すメソッド、グラフィカルオブジェクトのプロパティ配列のサイズを返すメソッドを記述します。

最後に、操作ログでオブジェクトの名前変更の履歴を表示するメソッドを宣言します。



public : CGraphElementsCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListGraphObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_graph_obj; } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElm( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj;} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property,index, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property,index, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property,index, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetListDel(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListDeletedObj(),property,index, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetListDel(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListDeletedObj(),property,index, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetListDel(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListDeletedObj(),property,index, value ,mode); } int NewObjects( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *GetStdDelGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id); CArrayObj *GetListChartsControl( void ) { return & this .m_list_charts_control; } CArrayObj *GetListDeletedObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_deleted_obj; } CGStdGraphObj *GetLastDeletedGraphObj( void ) const { return this .m_list_deleted_obj.At( this .m_list_deleted_obj.Total()- 1 ); } int GetSizeProperty( const string name, const long chart_id, const int prop) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(name,chart_id); return (obj!=NULL ? obj.Properties().CurrSize(prop) : 0 ); } CGraphElementsCollection(); virtual void Print( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); void PrintRenameHistory( const string name, const long chart_id); int CreateChartControlList( void ); void Refresh( void ); void Refresh( const long chart_id); void OnChartEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); private :





クラスコンストラクタで、削除されたグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストをクリアし、並べ替えリストフラグを設定します。

CGraphElementsCollection::CGraphElementsCollection() { this .m_type=COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID; :: ChartSetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); :: ChartSetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Type(COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_charts_control.Sort(); this .m_list_charts_control.Clear(); this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_list_deleted_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_deleted_obj.Sort(); }





グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションクラスのRefresh()メソッドで、チャートからグラフィカルオブジェクトを削除するイベントを処理するときに、削除されたオブジェクトが1つだけ見つかりました。次に、削除された各オブジェクトを見つけて、削除されたオブジェクトの数だけループ内の制御プログラムチャートに適切なイベントを送信する必要があります。これは、グラフィカルオブジェクトの削除を処理する改善されたブロックで行われます。

void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh( void ) { this .RefreshForExtraObjects(); long chart_id= 0 ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { chart_id=:: ChartNext (chart_id); if (chart_id< 0 ) break ; CChartObjectsControl *obj_ctrl= this .RefreshByChartID(chart_id); if (obj_ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (obj_ctrl.IsEvent()) { if (obj_ctrl.Delta()> 0 ) { if (! this .AddGraphObjToCollection(DFUN_ERR_LINE,obj_ctrl)) continue ; } else if (obj_ctrl.Delta()< 0 ) { int index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<-obj_ctrl.Delta();j++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id,index); if (obj!= NULL ) { long lparam=obj. ChartID (); string sparam=obj.Name(); double dparam=( double )obj.TimeCreate(); if ( this .MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(index)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } i++; } }





以前、チャートウィンドウの削除を処理するメソッドでチャートウィンドウと一緒に削除されたグラフィカルオブジェクトを説明するクラスのオブジェクトを削除しました。それらを削除されたグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストに移動します。後に、このリストを使用して、チャートで削除された各オブジェクトのすべてのプロパティを取得できるようになります。

void CGraphElementsCollection::RefreshForExtraObjects( void ) { for ( int i= this .m_list_charts_control.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CChartObjectsControl *obj_ctrl= this .m_list_charts_control.At(i); if (obj_ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentChartWindow(obj_ctrl. ChartID ())) { long chart_id=obj_ctrl. ChartID (); string chart_symb=obj_ctrl. Symbol (); int total_ctrl= this .m_list_charts_control.Total(); this .DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(obj_ctrl); int total_obj= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total(); this .MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList(chart_id); int del_ctrl=total_ctrl- this .m_list_charts_control.Total(); int del_obj=total_obj- this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART,chart_id,del_obj,chart_symb); } } }





コレクションにあるが、グラフにはないメソッドで、オブジェクトへのポインタとリスト内のそのインデックスを返します。

CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::FindMissingObj( const long chart_id, int &index) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentGraphObjOnChart(obj. ChartID (),obj.Name())) { index=i; return obj; } } return NULL ; }

このメソッドは、以前に実装された同じ名前のメソッドのオーバーロードです。その「パートナー」とは異なり、検出されたオブジェクトへのポインタに加えて、このメソッドはそのインデックスも返します。これは、リストのインデックスによって検出されたオブジェクトにアクセスするときに必要になる場合があります。







以下は、チャートIDですべてのオブジェクトを削除済みグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストに移動するメソッドです。

void CGraphElementsCollection::MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList( const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; this .MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(obj); } }

このメソッドは、指定されたチャートIDを持つすべてのオブジェクトを削除済みオブジェクトのリストに移動します。

ここでは指定されたチャートIDを持つオブジェクトのリストを取得します。また、指定されたリストによるループで、次のオブジェクトを取得 、以下で検討するメソッドを使用して、削除済みグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストに移動します。







以下は、削除済みオブジェクトのリストにインデックスでグラフィカルオブジェクトクラスオブジェクトを移動するメソッドです。

bool CGraphElementsCollection::MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList( const int index) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Detach(index); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_deleted_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_DEL_LIST); delete obj; return false ; } return true ; }

メソッドは、インデックスがメソッドに渡されたオブジェクトを、コレクションリストから削除済みオブジェクトのリストに移動します。

ここで、指定されたインデックスによってリストからオブジェクトを取得します。オブジェクトの取得に失敗した場合は、そのことを通知してfalseを返します。

削除済みオブジェクトのリストにオブジェクトを配置できなかった場合は、そのことを通知し、オブジェクトを削除してfalseを返します。

その結果、trueを返します。



このメソッドは指定されたグラフィカルオブジェクトクラスオブジェクトを削除済みグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストに移動します。

bool CGraphElementsCollection::MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(CGStdGraphObj *obj) { this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Sort(); int index= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Search(obj); return this .MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(index); }

このメソッドは、ポインタで指定されたオブジェクトを、削除済みグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストに移動します。

ここでは、並べ替えリストフラグをコレクションリストに設定し、Search()メソッドを使用してリスト内のオブジェクトインデックスを取得します。

上記のリスト内のインデックスでオブジェクトを移動するメソッドを使用する場合、削除済みグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストにオブジェクトを移動します。



以下は、削除されたグラフィカルオブジェクトをチャート名とIDで返すメソッドです。

CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::GetStdDelGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListDel(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 ,name,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ) ; }

オブジェクト名とチャートIDがメソッドに渡されます。次に、チャートIDでオブジェクトのリストを受け取ります。取得したリストから、名前によってオブジェクトのリストを受け取ります(そのようなオブジェクトは1つだけである必要があります)。リストが受信され、そのサイズがゼロを超える場合は、インデックス0にあるリスト内の単一のオブジェクトへのポインタを返します。それ以外の場合はオブジェクトの取得に失敗したので、NULLを返します。



イベントハンドラから、グラフィカルオブジェクトイベントの処理を担当するコードブロックを削除します。それをEAイベントハンドラに移動します。

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) { obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj. ChartID (), 0 ,obj.Name()); obj.SetName(name_new); } obj.PropertiesRefresh(); obj.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } if (idx>GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { switch (idx) { case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE : :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE)); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.PrintShort(); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE : :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE)); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.PrintShort(); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME : :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_RENAME)); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.PrintShort(); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE : :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DELETE)); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART: :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DEL_CHART), ": ChartID: " ,lparam, ", ChartSymbol: " ,sparam); break ; default : break ; } } }

ハンドラ自体で、グラフィカルオブジェクトの名前変更メッセージを送信するロジックを修正します。オブジェクトに新しい名前が設定されている場合、イベントを制御プログラムチャートに送信します。

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) { obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); if (obj.SetNamePrev(obj.Name()) && obj.SetName(name_new)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj. ChartID (),obj.TimeCreate(),obj.Name()); } obj.PropertiesRefresh(); obj.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } }





以下は、操作ログにオブジェクトの名前変更履歴を表示するメソッドです。

void CGraphElementsCollection::PrintRenameHistory( const string name, const long chart_id) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(name,chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.PrintRenameHistory(); }

メソッドは、グラフィカルオブジェクト名とそれが配置されているチャートのIDを受け取ります。

名前とチャートIDによってオブジェクトへのポインタを取得し、以前に検討された抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスのPrintRenameHistory()メソッドを使用して、操作ログ内のオブジェクトの名前変更履歴を表示するメソッドを呼び出します 。



CEngineライブラリのメインクラスにいくつかのメソッドを追加して、プログラムでの作業をより便利にしましょう。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqhを開き、削除されたグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストを返すメソッド、削除されたグラフィカルオブジェクトの数を返すメソッド、指定されたプロパティ配列のサイズを返すメソッドを追加します。

void Pause( const ulong pause_msc, const datetime time_start= 0 ) { this .PauseSetWaitingMSC(pause_msc); this .PauseSetTimeBegin(time_start* 1000 ); while (! this .PauseIsCompleted() && !:: IsStopped ()){} } CGraphElementsCollection *GetGraphicObjCollection( void ) { return & this .m_graph_objects; } CArrayObj *GetListDeletedObj( void ) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListDeletedObj(); } int TotalDeletedGraphObjects( void ) { return this .GetListDeletedObj().Total(); } int GraphGetSizeProperty( const string name, const long chart_id, const int prop) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetSizeProperty(name,chart_id,prop); }

これらのメソッドは、グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションクラスの同名のメソッドによって提供される結果を返します。ここではこれ以上の詳細は必要ないと思います。







テスト

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part91\にTestDoEasyPart91.mq5として保存します。



必要なのは、グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションクラスイベントのハンドラから削除されたグラフィカルオブジェクトイベントを処理するためのコードブロックをEAのOnChartEvent()ハンドラに追加することです。

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) { long array[]; engine.GraphGetArrayChartsID(array); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (array);i++) engine.CreateLineVertical(array[i], "LineVertical" , 0 ,time); } } engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; if (idx>GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { CChartObjectsControl *chart_ctrl= NULL ; int end= 0 ; string evn= "" ; switch (idx) { case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE), ":" ); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE), ":" ); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); if (dparam<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)dparam); else if (dparam<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)dparam); else evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)dparam); Print (DFUN,evn); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_RENAME)); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { Print (DFUN,obj.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,obj.Properties().CurrSize(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)- 1 ), " >>> " ,obj.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 )); obj.PrintRenameHistory(); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DELETE), ":" ); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdDelGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DEL_CHART), ": #" ,lparam, ", " ,sparam, ":" ); end=engine.TotalDeletedGraphObjects()-( int )dparam; if (end< 0 ) end= 0 ; for ( int i=engine.TotalDeletedGraphObjects()- 1 ;i>=end;i--) { obj=engine.GetListDeletedObj().At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.PrintShort(); } break ; default : break ; } } }

追加されたコードブロックのロジックは非常に詳細に説明されているので、ここで考慮する必要はないと思います。

質問がある場合は、下のコメント欄でお気軽にお問い合わせください。

EAをコンパイルし、チャート上で起動します。





ご覧のとおり、オブジェクトの名前変更はその「メモリ」に保存されます。

グラフィカルオブジェクトのパッケージ削除も正しく処理されます。





以前に削除されたチャートウィンドウが復元された後、チャートと一緒に削除されたすべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトがグラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションリストに正しく復元されるわけではないので、注意してください。オブジェクトがスキップされる理由はまだわかりませんが、間違いなく修正します。



次の段階

次の記事では、グラフィカルオブジェクトイベントの作業を継続し、オブジェクトプロパティの変更履歴をオブジェクトプロパティに保存する機能の実装を開始します。



現在のライブラリバージョン、テストEA、およびMQL5のチャートイベントコントロール指標のすべてのファイルが、テストおよびダウンロードできるように以下に添付されています。質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

