GFI: Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares
37.88 USD 0.12 (0.32%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GFI hat sich für heute um -0.32% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 37.07 bis zu einem Hoch von 38.03 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
37.07 38.03
Jahresspanne
12.98 39.04
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 38.00
- Eröffnung
- 37.24
- Bid
- 37.88
- Ask
- 38.18
- Tief
- 37.07
- Hoch
- 38.03
- Volumen
- 8.927 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.32%
- Monatsänderung
- 11.77%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 67.24%
- Jahresänderung
- 139.44%
