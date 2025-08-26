KurseKategorien
GFI: Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares

37.88 USD 0.12 (0.32%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GFI hat sich für heute um -0.32% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 37.07 bis zu einem Hoch von 38.03 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
37.07 38.03
Jahresspanne
12.98 39.04
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
38.00
Eröffnung
37.24
Bid
37.88
Ask
38.18
Tief
37.07
Hoch
38.03
Volumen
8.927 K
Tagesänderung
-0.32%
Monatsänderung
11.77%
6-Monatsänderung
67.24%
Jahresänderung
139.44%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K