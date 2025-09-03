QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GFI
Tornare a Azioni

GFI: Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares

41.33 USD 3.45 (9.11%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GFI ha avuto una variazione del 9.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.11 e ad un massimo di 41.46.

Segui le dinamiche di Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GFI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
38.11 41.46
Intervallo Annuale
12.98 41.46
Chiusura Precedente
37.88
Apertura
38.15
Bid
41.33
Ask
41.63
Minimo
38.11
Massimo
41.46
Volume
9.917 K
Variazione giornaliera
9.11%
Variazione Mensile
21.95%
Variazione Semestrale
82.47%
Variazione Annuale
161.25%
20 settembre, sabato