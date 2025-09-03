Valute / GFI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GFI: Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares
41.33 USD 3.45 (9.11%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GFI ha avuto una variazione del 9.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.11 e ad un massimo di 41.46.
Segui le dinamiche di Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GFI News
- Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P Aim For New Highs; Gold Stocks Shine (Live Coverage)
- 5 Best Stocks As SEC Weighs Trump Earnings Report Proposal
- Gold Fields (GFI) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 19th
- Le azioni Gold Fields Ltd ADR raggiungono il massimo storico a 39,06 USD
- Gold Fields Ltd ADR stock hits all-time high at 39.06 USD
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Phibro Animal Health, Daktronics, UP Fintech and Gold Fields
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 19th
- 4 Best PEG-Based Value Stocks to Buy for Market-Beating Returns
- Gold Fields (GFI) Is Up 9.43% in One Week: What You Should Know
- GFI vs. FNV: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Trascrizione della relazione sugli utili: Gold Fields Ltd ADR Q1 2025 supera le aspettative sull’EPS
- Earnings call transcript: Gold Fields Ltd ADR Q1 2025 sees strong EPS beat
- Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Gold Fields Limited (GFI) This Year?
- Harmony Gold Stock Trading Cheaper Than Industry: Buy, Sell or Hold?
- These Were the 3 Top-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- Gold Rush: Top 5 Gold Mining Stocks
- Operational Disruptions Hurt HMY's Production: More Challenges Ahead?
- AI Plays Palantir, NVent Lead 9 Additions To IBD Best Stock Lists. Looking For Top Performers To Buy And Watch? Check These Watchlists.
- 5 Gold Mining Stocks to Buy Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectation in September
- Palantir Leads 9 Newcomers Onto IBD Best Stock Lists. Build Your Watchlist Of Top Performers With The IBD 50, Big Cap 20 And More.
- Gold Fields Ltd ADR stock hits all-time high at 35.96 USD
- Robinhood Leads Merry Band Onto IBD Top Performer Lists. Check Out The IBD 50 And Stock Spotlight Watchlists.
- 3 Top Gold Mining Stocks Set to Ride the Bullion Boom
Intervallo Giornaliero
38.11 41.46
Intervallo Annuale
12.98 41.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 37.88
- Apertura
- 38.15
- Bid
- 41.33
- Ask
- 41.63
- Minimo
- 38.11
- Massimo
- 41.46
- Volume
- 9.917 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 9.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- 21.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 82.47%
- Variazione Annuale
- 161.25%
20 settembre, sabato