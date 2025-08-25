Currencies / GFI
GFI: Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares
38.29 USD 0.55 (1.42%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GFI exchange rate has changed by -1.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.91 and at a high of 38.99.
Follow Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
37.91 38.99
Year Range
12.98 39.04
- Previous Close
- 38.84
- Open
- 38.95
- Bid
- 38.29
- Ask
- 38.59
- Low
- 37.91
- High
- 38.99
- Volume
- 3.017 K
- Daily Change
- -1.42%
- Month Change
- 12.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 69.05%
- Year Change
- 142.04%
