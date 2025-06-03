KurseKategorien
Währungen / ALRM
Zurück zum Aktien

ALRM: Alarm.com Holdings Inc

55.62 USD 0.40 (0.72%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ALRM hat sich für heute um 0.72% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 54.76 bis zu einem Hoch von 55.80 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Alarm.com Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ALRM News

Tagesspanne
54.76 55.80
Jahresspanne
48.23 70.05
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
55.22
Eröffnung
55.58
Bid
55.62
Ask
55.92
Tief
54.76
Hoch
55.80
Volumen
978
Tagesänderung
0.72%
Monatsänderung
-3.45%
6-Monatsänderung
0.58%
Jahresänderung
1.87%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K