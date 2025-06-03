Währungen / ALRM
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
ALRM: Alarm.com Holdings Inc
55.62 USD 0.40 (0.72%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ALRM hat sich für heute um 0.72% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 54.76 bis zu einem Hoch von 55.80 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Alarm.com Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALRM News
- Alarm.com's Unit Boosts EV Managed Charging Programs With BTR Buyout
- EnergyHub acquires Bridge to Renewables to expand EV grid solutions
- Honeywell Expands Smart Energy Portfolio With SparkMeter Acquisition
- Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in Allegion Stock Right Now
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Allegion, Life360 and Alarm.com
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Alarm.com Stock?
- 4 Security & Safety Stocks to Consider on Promising Industry Trends
- Raymond James reiterates Strong Buy rating on Alarm.com stock
- Goldman Sachs raises Alarm.com stock price target to $63 on strong Q2
- Alarmcom (ALRM) Q2 Revenue Jumps 9%
- Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Resideo Technologies (REZI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Earnings Preview: SoundThinking (SSTI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Analysts Estimate Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Alarm.com brings smart home controls to Apple CarPlay
- SDS gunshot detection sensors help police catch drive-by shooter
- 3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Cintas' Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Powell to Boost Automation Portfolio With the Remsdaq Buyout
- Alarm.com releases new affordable smart thermostat with easy installation
- Alarm.Com Has Twin Challenges Of Sustainable Growth And Tariff Pricing Pass-Through (ALRM)
- Video, Anywhere: The Cell Connector for Video from Alarm.com Wins a 2025 ESX Innovation Award
- Freedom Flotilla Coalition says alarm sounded on its Gaza-bound ship
- Global alarms rise as China’s critical mineral export ban takes hold
Tagesspanne
54.76 55.80
Jahresspanne
48.23 70.05
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 55.22
- Eröffnung
- 55.58
- Bid
- 55.62
- Ask
- 55.92
- Tief
- 54.76
- Hoch
- 55.80
- Volumen
- 978
- Tagesänderung
- 0.72%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.45%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 0.58%
- Jahresänderung
- 1.87%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K