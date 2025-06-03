통화 / ALRM
ALRM: Alarm.com Holdings Inc
55.33 USD 0.29 (0.52%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ALRM 환율이 오늘 -0.52%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 55.03이고 고가는 55.83이었습니다.
Alarm.com Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALRM News
- Alarm.com's Unit Boosts EV Managed Charging Programs With BTR Buyout
- EnergyHub acquires Bridge to Renewables to expand EV grid solutions
- Honeywell Expands Smart Energy Portfolio With SparkMeter Acquisition
- Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in Allegion Stock Right Now
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Allegion, Life360 and Alarm.com
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Alarm.com Stock?
- 4 Security & Safety Stocks to Consider on Promising Industry Trends
- Raymond James reiterates Strong Buy rating on Alarm.com stock
- Goldman Sachs raises Alarm.com stock price target to $63 on strong Q2
- Alarmcom (ALRM) Q2 Revenue Jumps 9%
- Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Resideo Technologies (REZI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Earnings Preview: SoundThinking (SSTI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Analysts Estimate Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Alarm.com brings smart home controls to Apple CarPlay
- SDS gunshot detection sensors help police catch drive-by shooter
- 3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Cintas' Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Powell to Boost Automation Portfolio With the Remsdaq Buyout
- Alarm.com releases new affordable smart thermostat with easy installation
- Alarm.Com Has Twin Challenges Of Sustainable Growth And Tariff Pricing Pass-Through (ALRM)
- Video, Anywhere: The Cell Connector for Video from Alarm.com Wins a 2025 ESX Innovation Award
- Freedom Flotilla Coalition says alarm sounded on its Gaza-bound ship
- Global alarms rise as China’s critical mineral export ban takes hold
일일 변동 비율
55.03 55.83
년간 변동
48.23 70.05
- 이전 종가
- 55.62
- 시가
- 55.62
- Bid
- 55.33
- Ask
- 55.63
- 저가
- 55.03
- 고가
- 55.83
- 볼륨
- 1.317 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.52%
- 월 변동
- -3.96%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.05%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.34%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K