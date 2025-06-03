FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / ALRM
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

ALRM: Alarm.com Holdings Inc

55.33 USD 0.29 (0.52%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

ALRM fiyatı bugün -0.52% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 55.03 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 55.83 aralığında işlem gördü.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ALRM haberleri

Günlük aralık
55.03 55.83
Yıllık aralık
48.23 70.05
Önceki kapanış
55.62
Açılış
55.62
Satış
55.33
Alış
55.63
Düşük
55.03
Yüksek
55.83
Hacim
1.317 K
Günlük değişim
-0.52%
Aylık değişim
-3.96%
6 aylık değişim
0.05%
Yıllık değişim
1.34%
21 Eylül, Pazar