Dövizler / ALRM
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
ALRM: Alarm.com Holdings Inc
55.33 USD 0.29 (0.52%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
ALRM fiyatı bugün -0.52% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 55.03 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 55.83 aralığında işlem gördü.
Alarm.com Holdings Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALRM haberleri
- Alarm.com's Unit Boosts EV Managed Charging Programs With BTR Buyout
- EnergyHub acquires Bridge to Renewables to expand EV grid solutions
- Honeywell Expands Smart Energy Portfolio With SparkMeter Acquisition
- Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in Allegion Stock Right Now
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Allegion, Life360 and Alarm.com
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Alarm.com Stock?
- 4 Security & Safety Stocks to Consider on Promising Industry Trends
- Raymond James reiterates Strong Buy rating on Alarm.com stock
- Goldman Sachs raises Alarm.com stock price target to $63 on strong Q2
- Alarmcom (ALRM) Q2 Revenue Jumps 9%
- Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Resideo Technologies (REZI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Earnings Preview: SoundThinking (SSTI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Analysts Estimate Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Alarm.com brings smart home controls to Apple CarPlay
- SDS gunshot detection sensors help police catch drive-by shooter
- 3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Cintas' Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Powell to Boost Automation Portfolio With the Remsdaq Buyout
- Alarm.com releases new affordable smart thermostat with easy installation
- Alarm.Com Has Twin Challenges Of Sustainable Growth And Tariff Pricing Pass-Through (ALRM)
- Video, Anywhere: The Cell Connector for Video from Alarm.com Wins a 2025 ESX Innovation Award
- Freedom Flotilla Coalition says alarm sounded on its Gaza-bound ship
- Global alarms rise as China’s critical mineral export ban takes hold
Günlük aralık
55.03 55.83
Yıllık aralık
48.23 70.05
- Önceki kapanış
- 55.62
- Açılış
- 55.62
- Satış
- 55.33
- Alış
- 55.63
- Düşük
- 55.03
- Yüksek
- 55.83
- Hacim
- 1.317 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.52%
- Aylık değişim
- -3.96%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 0.05%
- Yıllık değişim
- 1.34%
21 Eylül, Pazar