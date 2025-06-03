Divisas / ALRM
ALRM: Alarm.com Holdings Inc
55.22 USD 0.23 (0.41%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ALRM de hoy ha cambiado un -0.41%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 55.10, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 56.60.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Alarm.com Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
55.10 56.60
Rango anual
48.23 70.05
- Cierres anteriores
- 55.45
- Open
- 55.54
- Bid
- 55.22
- Ask
- 55.52
- Low
- 55.10
- High
- 56.60
- Volumen
- 927
- Cambio diario
- -0.41%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.15%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -0.14%
- Cambio anual
- 1.14%
