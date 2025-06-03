Moedas / ALRM
ALRM: Alarm.com Holdings Inc
55.61 USD 0.39 (0.71%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ALRM para hoje mudou para 0.71%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 54.76 e o mais alto foi 55.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Alarm.com Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ALRM Notícias
- Alarm.com's Unit Boosts EV Managed Charging Programs With BTR Buyout
- EnergyHub acquires Bridge to Renewables to expand EV grid solutions
- Honeywell Expands Smart Energy Portfolio With SparkMeter Acquisition
- Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in Allegion Stock Right Now
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Allegion, Life360 and Alarm.com
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Alarm.com Stock?
- 4 Security & Safety Stocks to Consider on Promising Industry Trends
- Raymond James reiterates Strong Buy rating on Alarm.com stock
- Goldman Sachs raises Alarm.com stock price target to $63 on strong Q2
- Alarmcom (ALRM) Q2 Revenue Jumps 9%
- Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Resideo Technologies (REZI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Earnings Preview: SoundThinking (SSTI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Analysts Estimate Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Alarm.com brings smart home controls to Apple CarPlay
- SDS gunshot detection sensors help police catch drive-by shooter
- 3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Cintas' Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Powell to Boost Automation Portfolio With the Remsdaq Buyout
- Alarm.com releases new affordable smart thermostat with easy installation
- Alarm.Com Has Twin Challenges Of Sustainable Growth And Tariff Pricing Pass-Through (ALRM)
- Video, Anywhere: The Cell Connector for Video from Alarm.com Wins a 2025 ESX Innovation Award
- Freedom Flotilla Coalition says alarm sounded on its Gaza-bound ship
- Global alarms rise as China’s critical mineral export ban takes hold
Faixa diária
54.76 55.75
Faixa anual
48.23 70.05
- Fechamento anterior
- 55.22
- Open
- 55.58
- Bid
- 55.61
- Ask
- 55.91
- Low
- 54.76
- High
- 55.75
- Volume
- 191
- Mudança diária
- 0.71%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.47%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.56%
- Mudança anual
- 1.85%
