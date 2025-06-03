货币 / ALRM
ALRM: Alarm.com Holdings Inc
56.34 USD 0.89 (1.61%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ALRM汇率已更改1.61%。当日，交易品种以低点55.26和高点56.34进行交易。
关注Alarm.com Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ALRM新闻
日范围
55.26 56.34
年范围
48.23 70.05
- 前一天收盘价
- 55.45
- 开盘价
- 55.54
- 卖价
- 56.34
- 买价
- 56.64
- 最低价
- 55.26
- 最高价
- 56.34
- 交易量
- 176
- 日变化
- 1.61%
- 月变化
- -2.20%
- 6个月变化
- 1.88%
- 年变化
- 3.19%
