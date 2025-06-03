Valute / ALRM
ALRM: Alarm.com Holdings Inc
55.33 USD 0.29 (0.52%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ALRM ha avuto una variazione del -0.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.03 e ad un massimo di 55.83.
Segui le dinamiche di Alarm.com Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
55.03 55.83
Intervallo Annuale
48.23 70.05
- Chiusura Precedente
- 55.62
- Apertura
- 55.62
- Bid
- 55.33
- Ask
- 55.63
- Minimo
- 55.03
- Massimo
- 55.83
- Volume
- 1.317 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.52%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.05%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.34%
20 settembre, sabato