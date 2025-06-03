QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ALRM
Tornare a Azioni

ALRM: Alarm.com Holdings Inc

55.33 USD 0.29 (0.52%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ALRM ha avuto una variazione del -0.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.03 e ad un massimo di 55.83.

Segui le dinamiche di Alarm.com Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ALRM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
55.03 55.83
Intervallo Annuale
48.23 70.05
Chiusura Precedente
55.62
Apertura
55.62
Bid
55.33
Ask
55.63
Minimo
55.03
Massimo
55.83
Volume
1.317 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.52%
Variazione Mensile
-3.96%
Variazione Semestrale
0.05%
Variazione Annuale
1.34%
20 settembre, sabato