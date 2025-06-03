クォートセクション
ALRM: Alarm.com Holdings Inc

55.62 USD 0.40 (0.72%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ALRMの今日の為替レートは、0.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり54.76の安値と55.80の高値で取引されました。

Alarm.com Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
54.76 55.80
1年のレンジ
48.23 70.05
以前の終値
55.22
始値
55.58
買値
55.62
買値
55.92
安値
54.76
高値
55.80
出来高
978
1日の変化
0.72%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.45%
6ヶ月の変化
0.58%
1年の変化
1.87%
