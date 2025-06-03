通貨 / ALRM
ALRM: Alarm.com Holdings Inc
55.62 USD 0.40 (0.72%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ALRMの今日の為替レートは、0.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり54.76の安値と55.80の高値で取引されました。
Alarm.com Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
ALRM News
- Alarm.com's Unit Boosts EV Managed Charging Programs With BTR Buyout
- EnergyHub acquires Bridge to Renewables to expand EV grid solutions
- Honeywell Expands Smart Energy Portfolio With SparkMeter Acquisition
- Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in Allegion Stock Right Now
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Allegion, Life360 and Alarm.com
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Alarm.com Stock?
- 4 Security & Safety Stocks to Consider on Promising Industry Trends
- Raymond James reiterates Strong Buy rating on Alarm.com stock
- Goldman Sachs raises Alarm.com stock price target to $63 on strong Q2
- Alarmcom (ALRM) Q2 Revenue Jumps 9%
- Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Resideo Technologies (REZI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Earnings Preview: SoundThinking (SSTI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Analysts Estimate Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Alarm.com brings smart home controls to Apple CarPlay
- SDS gunshot detection sensors help police catch drive-by shooter
- 3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Cintas' Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Powell to Boost Automation Portfolio With the Remsdaq Buyout
- Alarm.com releases new affordable smart thermostat with easy installation
- Alarm.Com Has Twin Challenges Of Sustainable Growth And Tariff Pricing Pass-Through (ALRM)
- Video, Anywhere: The Cell Connector for Video from Alarm.com Wins a 2025 ESX Innovation Award
- Freedom Flotilla Coalition says alarm sounded on its Gaza-bound ship
- Global alarms rise as China’s critical mineral export ban takes hold
1日のレンジ
54.76 55.80
1年のレンジ
48.23 70.05
- 以前の終値
- 55.22
- 始値
- 55.58
- 買値
- 55.62
- 買値
- 55.92
- 安値
- 54.76
- 高値
- 55.80
- 出来高
- 978
- 1日の変化
- 0.72%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.45%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.58%
- 1年の変化
- 1.87%
