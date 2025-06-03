Currencies / ALRM
ALRM: Alarm.com Holdings Inc
55.59 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALRM exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.15 and at a high of 55.86.
Follow Alarm.com Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
55.15 55.86
Year Range
48.23 70.05
- Previous Close
- 55.60
- Open
- 55.34
- Bid
- 55.59
- Ask
- 55.89
- Low
- 55.15
- High
- 55.86
- Volume
- 335
- Daily Change
- -0.02%
- Month Change
- -3.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.52%
- Year Change
- 1.81%
