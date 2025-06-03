QuotesSections
Currencies / ALRM
Back to US Stock Market

ALRM: Alarm.com Holdings Inc

55.59 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ALRM exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.15 and at a high of 55.86.

Follow Alarm.com Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ALRM News

Daily Range
55.15 55.86
Year Range
48.23 70.05
Previous Close
55.60
Open
55.34
Bid
55.59
Ask
55.89
Low
55.15
High
55.86
Volume
335
Daily Change
-0.02%
Month Change
-3.51%
6 Months Change
0.52%
Year Change
1.81%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%