MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCPositionInfoPriceOpen TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState PriceOpen Pozisyonun açılış fiyatını alır. double PriceOpen() const Dönüş değeri Pozisyonun açılış fiyatı. Not Pozisyon, Select (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemi ile seçilmelidir. Volume StopLoss