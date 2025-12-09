信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Forex Algo Safe Growth
Muhammad Younas Bashir Ahmad Anjum Anjum

Forex Algo Safe Growth

Muhammad Younas Bashir Ahmad Anjum Anjum
0条评论
可靠性
14
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 90%
ICMarketsEU-Live28
1:30
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
790
盈利交易:
604 (76.45%)
亏损交易:
186 (23.54%)
最好交易:
58.02 USD
最差交易:
-12.80 USD
毛利:
1 181.82 USD (92 672 pips)
毛利亏损:
-430.15 USD (52 921 pips)
最大连续赢利:
37 (25.44 USD)
最大连续盈利:
132.85 USD (12)
夏普比率:
0.21
交易活动:
72.97%
最大入金加载:
108.11%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
61
平均持有时间:
16 小时
采收率:
17.31
长期交易:
364 (46.08%)
短期交易:
426 (53.92%)
利润因子:
2.75
预期回报:
0.95 USD
平均利润:
1.96 USD
平均损失:
-2.31 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-23.06 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-43.43 USD (5)
每月增长:
15.48%
年度预测:
187.85%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
43.43 USD (2.75%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.58% (43.43 USD)
净值:
18.15% (230.82 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDJPY 790
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDJPY 752
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDJPY 40K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +58.02 USD
最差交易: -13 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +25.44 USD
最大连续亏损: -23.06 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsEU-Live28 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

This signal runs on a fully Automated Algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for USDJPY.
The strategy is built on trend confirmation, volatility analysis, and smart risk management, allowing the algo to operate with discipline and consistency without manual intervention.
This system is designed for traders who want stable and controlled performance.
A minimum balance of $1,000 is recommended to maintain proper risk-to-lot sizing and ensure smooth execution during market volatility.


没有评论
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 00:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 13:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Forex Algo Safe Growth
每月30 USD
90%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
14
100%
790
76%
73%
2.74
0.95
USD
18%
1:30
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载