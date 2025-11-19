信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Gold pro
Ngo Thanh Minh

Gold pro

Ngo Thanh Minh
6条评论
可靠性
44
35 / 94K USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 4 337%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
924
盈利交易:
723 (78.24%)
亏损交易:
201 (21.75%)
最好交易:
30.76 USD
最差交易:
-26.90 USD
毛利:
1 998.18 USD (199 538 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 084.01 USD (104 249 pips)
最大连续赢利:
21 (42.60 USD)
最大连续盈利:
116.25 USD (19)
夏普比率:
0.24
交易活动:
4.03%
最大入金加载:
117.29%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
9
平均持有时间:
47 分钟
采收率:
9.23
长期交易:
404 (43.72%)
短期交易:
520 (56.28%)
利润因子:
1.84
预期回报:
0.99 USD
平均利润:
2.76 USD
平均损失:
-5.39 USD
最大连续失误:
17 (-99.07 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-99.07 USD (17)
每月增长:
34.11%
年度预测:
413.89%
算法交易:
87%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
99.07 USD (10.21%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
45.09% (93.29 USD)
净值:
51.62% (98.07 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 924
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 914
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 95K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +30.76 USD
最差交易: -27 USD
最大连续赢利: 19
最大连续失误: 17
最大连续盈利: +42.60 USD
最大连续亏损: -99.07 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live33 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 2
ECMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.67 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.93 × 15
Exness-Real33
2.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live19
2.00 × 1
Axi-US17-Live
2.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.09 × 66
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.30 × 1004
Tradeview-Live
2.45 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.50 × 745
RoboForex-ECN
2.69 × 154
68 更多...
平均等级:
StretegyX
171
StretegyX 2025.11.19 11:13  (已更改2025.11.19 11:18) 
 

Very diligent trader, most of the time uses stop losses and shows incredible performance. The capital is small, so there is still some risk. I recommend withdrawing your profits, like the trader does, at the end of each month… It's better for risk management. Otherwise, this signal is very good, with consistent profits. When choosing a signal, it's important to select a trader whose trades have a wide range. This is because when you copy trades, you'll lose between one and three pips compared to the trader on each trade. This trader often has positions that go over 50 pips, so you don’t lose much due to slippage. The strategy is very balanced and well-structured.

Luis Felipe De Andrade Estrela
357
Luis Felipe De Andrade Estrela 2025.11.13 03:35 
 

I don’t understand these complaints — since MT4 lets you set your own stop loss, there’s no reason to blame the signal. I’m liking it so far, and if it keeps up like this, it’s perfect. Even if it blows up, I don’t care — I’ve got my own stop loss and I’ll keep trading as usual

Logimator_1171
221
Logimator_1171 2025.11.12 10:06 
 

Any bets how long our accounts survive ? I will be off after this month. Luckily my account is only very small to test this signal. Exzessive opening trades when trade goes into wrong direction. Today my account slipped very sharply onthe destruction edge. Dangerous strategy.

De Ping Hu
455
De Ping Hu 2025.10.25 03:44  (已更改2025.10.30 18:15) 
 

我已购买了.恶意开单.千万不要订购

handycrash
241
handycrash 2025.09.14 07:11 
 

Very good signal, very profitable. But I only risk the same amount as the provider (200$) so my profits are only covering the signal costs. Works very good on IC Markets, it is recomended.

Ivan Nauros
182
Ivan Nauros 2025.08.13 18:30 
 

Помимо сигналов 0.01 лота былоло много сигналов по 0.08 которые не отображаются в истории сигнала. В итоге депозит проигран, ау продавца все хорошо(

2025.12.17 05:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 03:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 11:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 07:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 01:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 12:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 20:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 19:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.10 23:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.11 00:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.05 03:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 00:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.27 17:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.27 14:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.27 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.27 12:47
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.05.27 10:31
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.09 19:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 06:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 00:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
