- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
924
盈利交易:
723 (78.24%)
亏损交易:
201 (21.75%)
最好交易:
30.76 USD
最差交易:
-26.90 USD
毛利:
1 998.18 USD (199 538 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 084.01 USD (104 249 pips)
最大连续赢利:
21 (42.60 USD)
最大连续盈利:
116.25 USD (19)
夏普比率:
0.24
交易活动:
4.03%
最大入金加载:
117.29%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
9
平均持有时间:
47 分钟
采收率:
9.23
长期交易:
404 (43.72%)
短期交易:
520 (56.28%)
利润因子:
1.84
预期回报:
0.99 USD
平均利润:
2.76 USD
平均损失:
-5.39 USD
最大连续失误:
17 (-99.07 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-99.07 USD (17)
每月增长:
34.11%
年度预测:
413.89%
算法交易:
87%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
99.07 USD (10.21%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
45.09% (93.29 USD)
净值:
51.62% (98.07 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|924
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|914
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|95K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +30.76 USD
最差交易: -27 USD
最大连续赢利: 19
最大连续失误: 17
最大连续盈利: +42.60 USD
最大连续亏损: -99.07 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live33 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ECMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.67 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.93 × 15
|
Exness-Real33
|2.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US17-Live
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|2.09 × 66
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.30 × 1004
|
Tradeview-Live
|2.45 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.50 × 745
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.69 × 154
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
4 337%
35
94K
USD
USD
260
USD
USD
44
87%
924
78%
4%
1.84
0.99
USD
USD
52%
1:500
Very diligent trader, most of the time uses stop losses and shows incredible performance. The capital is small, so there is still some risk. I recommend withdrawing your profits, like the trader does, at the end of each month… It's better for risk management. Otherwise, this signal is very good, with consistent profits. When choosing a signal, it's important to select a trader whose trades have a wide range. This is because when you copy trades, you'll lose between one and three pips compared to the trader on each trade. This trader often has positions that go over 50 pips, so you don’t lose much due to slippage. The strategy is very balanced and well-structured.
I don’t understand these complaints — since MT4 lets you set your own stop loss, there’s no reason to blame the signal. I’m liking it so far, and if it keeps up like this, it’s perfect. Even if it blows up, I don’t care — I’ve got my own stop loss and I’ll keep trading as usual
Any bets how long our accounts survive ? I will be off after this month. Luckily my account is only very small to test this signal. Exzessive opening trades when trade goes into wrong direction. Today my account slipped very sharply onthe destruction edge. Dangerous strategy.
我已购买了.恶意开单.千万不要订购
Very good signal, very profitable. But I only risk the same amount as the provider (200$) so my profits are only covering the signal costs. Works very good on IC Markets, it is recomended.
Помимо сигналов 0.01 лота былоло много сигналов по 0.08 которые не отображаются в истории сигнала. В итоге депозит проигран, ау продавца все хорошо(