- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
1 944
盈利交易:
969 (49.84%)
亏损交易:
975 (50.15%)
最好交易:
305.01 EUR
最差交易:
-151.98 EUR
毛利:
22 342.41 EUR (895 077 pips)
毛利亏损:
-17 900.30 EUR (727 212 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (532.48 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
777.98 EUR (6)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
30.31%
最大入金加载:
3.68%
最近交易:
15 几小时前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
8 小时
采收率:
3.88
长期交易:
1 414 (72.74%)
短期交易:
530 (27.26%)
利润因子:
1.25
预期回报:
2.29 EUR
平均利润:
23.06 EUR
平均损失:
-18.36 EUR
最大连续失误:
13 (-491.92 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-571.34 EUR (8)
每月增长:
4.70%
年度预测:
57.07%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
91.87 EUR
最大值:
1 144.27 EUR (44.81%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
31.28% (406.95 EUR)
净值:
3.82% (48.43 EUR)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1944
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.1K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|168K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +305.01 EUR
最差交易: -152 EUR
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +532.48 EUR
最大连续亏损: -491.92 EUR
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live32 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.11 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.50 × 135
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.51 × 369
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.70 × 169
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.80 × 5
|
Exness-Real7
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.41 × 274
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.47 × 218
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.76 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.77 × 752
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.92 × 322
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.12 × 2187
|
JustForex-Live2
|2.14 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.14 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|2.29 × 7
|
ICTrading-Live29
|2.40 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|2.97 × 60
|
TitanFX-06
|3.00 × 8
|
AUSForex-Live 2
|3.20 × 10
|
EBCGroup-Live
|3.33 × 18
TRADING AS IT SHOULD BE. Investment Of Life (IFL) strategies are based on long term investment logic and approach.
Such kind of strategies have checked and backtested on tick data from 2004 for their robustness,low risk and stability.
Strategies which have proven they work on real trading conditions. No fancy firework experts and indicators!
All strategies are own compiled and based on various technical indicators and other parameters.
Long term investment portfolio of strategies I have compiled based on various technical indicators and other parameters and backtested on tick data since 2004.
Number one priority is preserving initial capital of investors and a steady and consistent growth of it.
All opened trades have tight and specific stop loss and take profit levels.
Trades per month 40 to 60
Max historical drawdown 20%
Yearly estimated profit from 30% to 100%
Friendly advice: USE EXACTLY THE SAME AS SIGNAL RISK
Suggested Brokers: VANTAGE FX (PAMM ACCOUNT AND/OR COPY TRADING, send me personal message for joining details), TICKMILL, ICMarkets.
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
245%
0
0
USD
USD
6.9K
EUR
EUR
187
100%
1 944
49%
30%
1.24
2.29
EUR
EUR
31%
1:500