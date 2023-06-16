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信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Niguru GBP
Nino Guevara Ruwano

Niguru GBP

Nino Guevara Ruwano
Nino Guevara Ruwano

Nino Guevara Ruwano

3.3 (14)
Nino Guevara Ruwano is a programmer, book author, reiki practitioner.
Apart from the MQL programming language, Nino Guevara Ruwano also masters various popular programming languages for hardware and software, such as C++, Javascript, PHP, Python, Visual Basic, Pascal, Delphi, Assembly.
27 产品 3 信号 1 主题 60 评论
1条评论
可靠性
179
1 / 993 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2023 21 355%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
2 029
盈利交易:
1 767 (87.08%)
亏损交易:
262 (12.91%)
最好交易:
115.84 USD
最差交易:
-801.90 USD
毛利:
5 068.10 USD (453 669 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 491.34 USD (268 156 pips)
最大连续赢利:
93 (616.99 USD)
最大连续盈利:
616.99 USD (93)
夏普比率:
0.13
交易活动:
67.17%
最大入金加载:
13.36%
最近交易:
6 几天前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
5 天
采收率:
1.36
长期交易:
1 290 (63.58%)
短期交易:
739 (36.42%)
利润因子:
1.45
预期回报:
0.78 USD
平均利润:
2.87 USD
平均损失:
-13.33 USD
最大连续失误:
13 (-437.85 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-801.90 USD (1)
每月增长:
3.78%
年度预测:
46.64%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
1 163.33 USD (47.70%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
28.36% (1 163.33 USD)
净值:
39.36% (28.55 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 2028
XAUUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPUSD 1.6K
XAUUSD 0
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPUSD 186K
XAUUSD 3
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +115.84 USD
最差交易: -802 USD
最大连续赢利: 93
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +616.99 USD
最大连续亏损: -437.85 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FBS-Real-3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 6
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live 3
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 4
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 3
FBS-Real-12
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
0.00 × 6
QtradeFX-Live2
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real20
0.00 × 4
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 2
TPGlobal-Live
0.00 × 10
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 3
SuperForex-Real
0.00 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 6
ICTrading-Live31
0.00 × 21
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 3
RallyvilleMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
325 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

I'm currently using a new, more advanced robot that can generate higher monthly profits with very low daily DD.

Please examine my trading history from mid-May 2026 to today. You'll see a significant change in profit and low DD.


Pelase understand that each forex pair's movement is not particularly fast. Currency movements are controlled by each country's financial authorities, thus controlling the speed of movement.

This results in closing times that can sometimes take more than a day.

Happy trading :-)

🚀 GBPUSD Signal – Stable, Consistent, and Beginner-Friendly! 🚀

Looking for a reliable way to trade Forex without spending hours analyzing charts? Our GBPUSD MT5 Signal is designed to make trading simpler, smarter, and more structured.

💡 Key Advantages:
✅ Focused exclusively on GBPUSD, one of the most liquid currency pairs
✅ Uses a fixed-lot averaging strategy to maintain controlled risk management
✅ Designed to pursue consistent profits without aggressive lot multiplication
✅ Perfect for beginners who want to learn while following a proven strategy
✅ Also suitable for experienced traders seeking a practical and stable trading approach

📈 With disciplined trade management and a balanced strategy, this signal aims to deliver attractive opportunities while keeping risk under control.

🎯 Let the strategy do the work while you focus on the results.


Please note:
CFDs & leveraged FX are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 
Trading isn’t suitable for everyone and you should consider whether you understand how these products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
If there are problems using copying this trade signal, try to check whether the opening trades on your account are really the same as the opening trades shown in history.
If there are problems, please contact me via PM. I will be happy to help solve your problem with pleasure.
Make sure your account is synchronized correctly, so that every position opened and closed on this account will be the same as yours.


平均等级:
Juergen Schnitzler
360
Juergen Schnitzler 2023.06.16 10:12 
 

This is a very strange signal. I've got nothing running on GBPUSD except Niguru GBP.

Interestingly, the trades which have got Niguru GBP in the comment, usually close with some earnings.

BUT, the signal additionally opens trades in GBPUSD pair which aren't labelled Niguru GBP but "from #3xxxxxxxxx" instead. It seems to me that Niguru itself is getting signals which are copied to my account, too.

These signals, though, are horrible and end in huge losses.

So, Mr. Ruwano, stop sending me the additional trades and keep it with Niguru only - immediately!

2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.29 19:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.15 18:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 17:59
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.01 14:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.30 17:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.19 09:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 19:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.16 12:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.16 05:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.12 15:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.11 15:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.08 14:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.08 06:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.21 22:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.18 01:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.16 11:51
No swaps are charged
2026.04.16 11:51
No swaps are charged
2026.03.13 07:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.12 21:12
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Niguru GBP
每月30 USD
21 355%
1
993
USD
643
USD
179
100%
2 029
87%
67%
1.45
0.78
USD
39%
1:500
复制

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