信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / PrintingYourWallet
Muhammad Bintang Adenia

PrintingYourWallet

Muhammad Bintang Adenia
0条评论
可靠性
58
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2024 394%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
561
盈利交易:
253 (45.09%)
亏损交易:
308 (54.90%)
最好交易:
2 982.56 USD
最差交易:
-804.60 USD
毛利:
102 423.26 USD (776 472 pips)
毛利亏损:
-75 867.12 USD (578 061 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (10 179.07 USD)
最大连续盈利:
10 179.07 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.10
交易活动:
65.58%
最大入金加载:
6.58%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
8
平均持有时间:
23 小时
采收率:
2.91
长期交易:
374 (66.67%)
短期交易:
187 (33.33%)
利润因子:
1.35
预期回报:
47.34 USD
平均利润:
404.84 USD
平均损失:
-246.32 USD
最大连续失误:
13 (-3 135.22 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-4 102.40 USD (11)
每月增长:
17.27%
年度预测:
209.49%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1 572.88 USD
最大值:
9 121.53 USD (29.88%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
44.98% (4 824.33 USD)
净值:
3.47% (976.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 551
NQ100.R 4
GBPJPY 2
CADJPY 2
EURJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 27K
NQ100.R 70
GBPJPY -162
CADJPY -22
EURJPY -71
AUDJPY 97
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 197K
NQ100.R 2.7K
GBPJPY -2.1K
CADJPY -16
EURJPY -1K
AUDJPY 1.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +2 982.56 USD
最差交易: -805 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 11
最大连续盈利: +10 179.07 USD
最大连续亏损: -3 135.22 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpen-Real2
0.00 × 5
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
277 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Precision Trading: A Long-Term Vision.

This signal is designed for traders who value longevity over short-term spikes. Our approach utilizes a [Sebutkan strategi Anda, contoh: trend-following atau mean-reversion] methodology, rigorously backtested and executed with surgical precision.

We believe that sustained success comes from adapting to the market, not chasing every volatile move.

What We Offer:

  • Systematic Execution: No emotion, just clear, rule-based entries and exits.

  • High-Quality Trades: We prioritize quality over quantity, focusing on high-probability setups.

  • Full Transparency: All key metrics, including Maximum Drawdown and Profit Factor, are available for your analysis.

Join a community of traders who understand that true wealth is built patiently.


没有评论
2025.11.21 10:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 05:10
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.68% of days out of 358 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 05:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
PrintingYourWallet
每月30 USD
394%
0
0
USD
31K
USD
58
0%
561
45%
66%
1.35
47.34
USD
45%
1:50
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载