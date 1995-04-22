Gorilla EA 2 Orderflow

  • 专家
  • Muhammed Kerem Alkan
    Muhammed Kerem Alkan

    Muhammed Kerem Alkan

    5 (1)
    我是一名算法交易开发者，专注于为MetaTrader 5构建专家顾问、定制指标和交易自动化工具。我的工作主要围绕结构化交易逻辑、风险管理、信号过滤、市场区域和执行流程。我开发的系统旨在帮助交易者分析市场状况、更稳定地管理入场，并自动化基于规则的策略。我的产品注重清晰、实用性和持续改进。每个工具都是为了支持纪律化的交易决策，而不是保证结果。交易存在风险，每个交易者在将任何系统用于实盘账户之前都应仔细测试设置。主要开发领域：* MetaTrader 5专家顾问 * 定制指标和信号工具 * 基于订单流和区域的交易逻辑 * 风险管理模块 * Telegram报告和交易通知 * 策略测试与优化
    4 产品
  • 版本: 3.51
  • 更新: 14 七月 2026
  • 激活: 12
Gorilla EA OrderFlow

Gorilla EA OrderFlow is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It combines custom Price Action and OrderFlow concepts with structured entry confirmation, liquidity-based targets and automated position management.

The system does not rely on a simple indicator crossover. It analyzes price reactions, wick structures, body compression, displacement strength, liquidity formation and the return of price to previously detected zones.

The current architecture contains more than 4,700 lines of strategy, execution, risk-management and broker-compatibility logic.

Strategy Modules

Gorilla EA OrderFlow includes two independently controlled strategy modules.

Normal Wick OrderFlow

This module detects zones created by repeated wick reactions around a similar price level.

A valid structure may include:

  • Multiple wick reactions
  • A clearly defined reaction zone
  • Strong displacement away from the zone
  • Price movement away from the structure
  • Liquidity formation
  • A controlled return to the zone
  • First-retest entry logic

The Wick strategy includes an optional quality filter. Users can adjust the minimum zone score and require additional structure or imbalance confirmation.

Bobin / Coil OrderFlow

The Bobin module detects short candle-body compression structures formed before a directional expansion.

The model analyzes:

  • A minimum three-candle compression structure
  • Similar and aligned candle bodies
  • Alternating bullish and bearish candles
  • Body overlap and compression quality
  • Strong directional displacement
  • Weak-breakout rejection
  • Return and retest behavior

Bobin zones can be used for trading, displayed for analysis only or disabled completely.

Selectable Strategy Operation

Users can control each strategy separately:

  • Use only the Wick strategy
  • Use only the Bobin strategy
  • Use both strategies together
  • Display Wick zones without allowing Wick trades
  • Display Bobin zones without allowing Bobin trades
  • Disable either strategy completely

This allows the Expert Advisor to be adapted to different trading styles and market conditions.

Armed Triangle Entry Model

The Expert Advisor does not automatically enter immediately after a zone is created.

The entry process follows a structured sequence:

  1. A valid OrderFlow zone is detected.
  2. Price moves away from the zone.
  3. A swing high or swing low is formed.
  4. Price begins returning toward the zone.
  5. The zone becomes armed.
  6. The first valid live-price retest can trigger an entry.

This model is designed to avoid entering before the market has shown clear displacement and liquidity formation.

Breaker and Reverse-Retest Logic

A zone is not considered broken because of a simple wick penetration.

The Breaker model requires:

  • A strong body-based break through the zone
  • Clear directional displacement
  • Price movement away from the broken zone
  • A return to the structure
  • A confirmed reverse retest

The Expert Advisor does not immediately open a reverse position when price first crosses a zone.

Stop-Loss Placement

Stop loss is based on the source structure that created the trading zone.

For BUY positions, the system searches for the relevant source or sweep low.

For SELL positions, the system searches for the relevant source or sweep high.

An ATR-based buffer is added behind the structural level. The EA also checks the broker’s minimum stop and freeze-level requirements before sending or modifying an order.

Take-Profit and Position Management

The first profit target is based on the liquidity point created during the triangle movement.

When TP1 is reached, the system can:

  • Close part of the position
  • Move the stop loss to breakeven
  • Keep the remaining volume as a runner
  • Activate broker-side and virtual trailing management

The remaining position is managed using:

  • TrailStopPoints
  • TrailStepPoints

The trailing stop only moves in the profitable direction and does not move back beyond the protected breakeven level.

Risk Management

Gorilla EA OrderFlow supports:

  • Automatic lot calculation based on stop-loss distance
  • Percentage-based risk
  • Fixed-lot operation
  • Maximum volume protection
  • Maximum open-position control
  • Minimum reward-to-risk filtering
  • Margin availability checks
  • Broker volume-step validation
  • Stop-level and freeze-level validation

Operation Modes

The Expert Advisor includes several operating modes:

  • Indicator Only
  • Manual
  • Semi-Automatic
  • Full Automatic

Users can also select different entry styles:

  • Aggressive
  • Normal
  • Safe

Additional Features

  • Wick and Bobin zone visualization
  • Strong-breakout validation
  • Weak-displacement filtering
  • First-retest logic
  • Breaker-zone handling
  • Session and weekday controls
  • Partial close management
  • Breakeven protection
  • Broker-side trailing stop
  • Virtual stop management
  • Automatic risk calculation
  • Dark chart interface
  • Real-time status panel
  • Optional push notifications
  • Hedging and netting account support

Recommended Use

Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account:

  • Run a backtest using real tick data.
  • Test the EA on a demo account.
  • Confirm symbol specifications and trading costs with your broker.
  • Select a risk level appropriate for your account.
  • Avoid using settings that have not been tested on the selected symbol and timeframe.

Recommended symbols and timeframes should be chosen according to the backtest and forward-test results supplied with the product.

Important Information

Market conditions, spread, commission, slippage, liquidity and broker execution can affect results.

Historical performance does not guarantee future results. Every trading strategy involves risk, and users are responsible for selecting suitable settings and risk levels.


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3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
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SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
专家
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA 市场结构边界上的精准交易 实盘账户监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 您可以通过公开信号观察 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 在真实市场环境中的运行情况，包括当前与历史交易、余额与净值变化、实际回撤、交易频率，以及订单在真实经纪商环境中的执行表现。 历史回测展示系统架构在过去市场数据中的运行方式，而实盘信号则展示系统在当前市场条件下的真实表现。 产品概述 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 是一套结构化算法交易系统，专门为 XAUUSD 黄金 H1 周期 开发。 系统将市场视为一个持续变化的动态矩阵，其中包括价格结构、动量、波动率、流动性、交易时段特征以及价格方向性扩张。 MicroEdge 不会因为每一根K线的波动就立即作出反应，也不会仅仅因为市场开始移动就开启交易。系统会在多个内部条件形成一致后，才允许执行交易。 它的目标并不是持续不断地交易。 它的目标是识别结构清晰的市场机会，过滤不稳定环境，并以纪律化方式完成执行。 精准。智能。执行。
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Gorilla EA 1 V5 MT5
Muhammed Kerem Alkan
专家
Gorilla EA V5 Gorilla EA V5 is a fully automated multi-strategy Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader. The EA combines three independent trading engines with grid-based position management, lot progression, basket take-profit calculation and optional equity protection. Each strategy operates with its own Magic Number, allowing positions to be tracked and managed separately. Gorilla EA V5 is available completely free and does not contain time limits, account restrictions or demo limitations. Ma
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Gorilla EA1 V5 MT4
Muhammed Kerem Alkan
5 (1)
专家
Gorilla EA V5 Gorilla EA V5 is a fully automated multi-strategy Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader. The EA combines three independent trading engines with grid-based position management, lot progression, basket take-profit calculation and optional equity protection. Each strategy operates with its own Magic Number, allowing positions to be tracked and managed separately. Gorilla EA V5 is available completely free and does not contain time limits, account restrictions or demo limitations. Ma
FREE
Gorilla EA 2 Price Action and Orderflow
Muhammed Kerem Alkan
专家
Gorilla EA – Price Action & Orderflow Gorilla EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 trading system that combines price-action structures with wick absorption, compression and pressure-based orderflow analysis. The EA does not enter the market simply because it detects a candle pattern. Each potential setup is evaluated through market structure, price location, breakout quality, expansion, retest behavior, freshness, exhaustion and available reward-to-risk space. Two Analysis Engines Orderflow Pressu
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