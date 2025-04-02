Cci sniper EA

Sniper EA V2 — CCI Reversal Trading Robot with Confirmed Entry Filter

Stop trading every CCI spike. Wait for the reversal that actually confirms.

Sniper EA V2 is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around a refined CCI (Commodity Channel Index) reversal strategy. Instead of firing the instant CCI touches an overbought or oversold level — a habit that gets most basic CCI bots caught entering right before price keeps trending against them — Sniper EA V2 waits for a confirmed pullback from the extreme on a fully closed candle before it commits to a trade. The result is fewer, more deliberate entries instead of a flood of premature ones.



Why traders choose Sniper EA V2

1.Confirmed reversal entry, not raw threshold touch. CCI must reach a configurable extreme level and then pull back by a set margin before the EA acts — filtering out spikes where momentum is still trending straight through.

2. Closed-candle logic. All entry decisions are evaluated on the last fully closed bar, never a live, still-forming candle — eliminating the tick-by-tick noise that causes false signals on faster timeframes.

3. No martingale, no lot escalation. Every trade uses a single fixed lot size. No doubling down, no chain risk, no account blow-up scenarios from adverse runs.

4. Built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Auto-Trailing Stop. Every position is protected from entry, and profits are locked in progressively as the trade moves in your favor.

5. Multiple concurrent positions supported. Configure how many trades the EA is allowed to hold open at once instead of being limited to one at a time.

6. Auto-tuning per instrument. Built-in, separately configurable parameter profiles for Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), and Volatility Index synthetic instruments — the EA detects the chart symbol and applies the right settings automatically. 7. Daily profit target and daily loss limit. Choose to have the EA stop opening new trades once your daily goal is hit, or let it keep running — and set a hard daily loss ceiling to protect your account on a bad day.

8. Visual trade markers. Buy/sell/close arrows, connecting trade lines, and an on-chart info panel showing live floating P/L, daily P/L, open position count, and which instrument profile is active.

Safety-gated timeframes. Runs only on M1, M2, and M5 charts, preventing accidental misuse on timeframes it wasn't designed for.



How it works

The EA tracks CCI(14/34 — configurable) on the chart's timeframe.

When CCI reaches a defined extreme (overbought or oversold) and then pulls back by a confirmed number of points, an entry signal is generated.

A position opens with your configured lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit already attached.

As price moves favorably, the Auto-Trailing Stop steps the Stop Loss forward to lock in gains.

Positions also close automatically when CCI reaches the opposite extreme, optionally only when the trade is already in profit.

Daily profit/loss tracking resets automatically at the start of each trading day.

Recommended use

Timeframes: M1, M2, M5

Instruments: Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), major Volatility Index synthetics — each with its own tunable parameter profile

Account type: Any MT5 account with hedging or netting support

Recommended: test thoroughly on a demo account and tune the CCI extreme level, reversal confirmation margin, Stop Loss/Take Profit, and trailing stop distances to your broker's spread and the specific instrument's volatility before running live

Key inputs

Setting

Purpose

CCI Period / Price

Core indicator configuration

CCI Entry Extreme Level

How far CCI must spike before a signal can arm

CCI Reversal Confirm Points

How much pullback is required to confirm the reversal

Max Open Positions

Caps concurrent trades

Stop Loss / Take Profit (points)

Per-instrument, fully configurable

Trailing Stop / Step (points)

Per-instrument auto-trailing behavior

Daily Profit Target / Daily Loss Limit

Automatic daily risk controls

Per-symbol profiles (BTC / Gold / Volatility Index)

Auto-applied tuned settings by instrument



Important disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and synthetic indices on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance — including any backtest or demo results — is not indicative of future results. No trading strategy or algorithm can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first, only trade with capital you can afford to lose, and use the built-in risk controls (Stop Loss, daily loss limit) appropriate to your own risk tolerance.

Suggested MQL5 Market category: Expert Advisors → Trend / Oscillators

Suggested tags: CCI, reversal, scalping, gold, bitcoin, volatility index, trailing stop, risk management