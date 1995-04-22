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Momentum-Driven Entries with Advanced Drawdown Control

Bulls Power Grid System

Most grid systems fail because they execute trades blindly — often buying directly into strong bearish momentum.

The Bulls Power Grid EA is a professional-grade algorithmic trading system designed to solve that problem by measuring the underlying strength of market buyers before entering a trade.

Built for serious traders, this Expert Advisor utilizes Dr. Alexander Elder’s Bulls Power indicator to identify moments when bullish momentum strengthens or collapses. Combined with advanced recovery mechanics and institutional-grade risk management, the EA is designed to maximize trading efficiency while aggressively controlling drawdown exposure.

Momentum-Validated Entries

Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution

The EA continuously analyzes buyer strength using the Bulls Power indicator.

Bullish Momentum Confirmation

A BUY sequence is initiated when Bulls Power crosses above the zero line, confirming that buyers are gaining market control and bullish momentum is strengthening.

Bullish Exhaustion Detection

A SELL sequence is initiated when Bulls Power crosses below the zero line, signaling that bullish momentum has weakened and sellers are beginning to dominate.

This approach allows the EA to trade confirmed momentum transitions instead of relying on blind market entries.

Dynamic Grid Architecture

If price retraces after the initial entry, the EA deploys a carefully structured mathematical recovery grid.

You maintain full control over:

Grid spacing

Lot multipliers

Dynamic spacing expansion

Recovery progression settings

The adaptive grid structure is designed to respond more safely to changing market volatility and prolonged price movement.

Smart Reverse Pair Profit Taking

This is the core engine behind the EA’s drawdown management system.

Instead of waiting for an entire basket to recover to break-even, the EA continuously pairs:

The newest profitable position

With the oldest losing position

Once their combined profit reaches your specified target value, both trades close simultaneously.

This process:

Gradually reduces drawdown

Frees trapped margin

Reduces overall exposure

Locks in realized profits continuously

Definitive Capital Protection

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

The EA includes multiple layers of account protection:

Equity drawdown guards

Maximum total grid exposure limits

Hard monetary stop-loss protection ( MaxLossAmount )

Emergency circuit-breaker safeguards during extreme market conditions

Live Margin Monitoring

The system continuously monitors live broker margin conditions.

If free margin falls below your configured safety threshold, the EA automatically pauses new order placement to help prevent over-leveraging and margin calls.

Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing

Initial lot sizes can scale automatically based on:

Current account equity

Maximum risk percentage

Exposure management settings

This enables smoother and more controlled account growth over time.

Netting-Safe & Broker Compliant

Technical Excellence & Compatibility

Built using pure grid mechanics, the EA features:

No hedging

No position fragmentation

Full netting-account compatibility

Support for both A-Book and B-Book broker models

Advanced Order Management

Developed specifically for MQL5 Market standards, the EA uses advanced deferred-close logic for fast and compliant order handling while respecting:

Broker volume limits

Spread filters

Slippage controls

Execution safety requirements

Real-Time Analytics Dashboard

A lightweight on-chart dashboard provides live insight into:

Active grid count

Floating profit/loss

Total banked profit

Current market direction

Recovery activity

Timestamped pair-closure history

Why Choose the Bulls Power Grid EA?

The Bulls Power Grid EA is designed to align grid trading with genuine buyer momentum instead of blindly fighting market direction.

By combining momentum-confirmed entries with adaptive recovery mechanics and layered institutional-grade risk protection, the system provides a more disciplined and resilient framework for automated trading.

Trade with stronger momentum confirmation, intelligent exposure control, and professional-grade execution built for long-term account stability.