- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
132
Profit Trades:
117 (88.63%)
Loss Trades:
15 (11.36%)
Best trade:
304.98 USD
Worst trade:
-442.26 USD
Gross Profit:
5 693.04 USD (38 911 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 149.92 USD (13 057 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (887.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 341.19 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
0.02%
Max deposit load:
50.01%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.25
Long Trades:
35 (26.52%)
Short Trades:
97 (73.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
19.27 USD
Average Profit:
48.66 USD
Average Loss:
-209.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 128.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 128.14 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-3.23%
Annual Forecast:
-39.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 128.14 USD (29.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.03% (1 128.14 USD)
By Equity:
32.45% (875.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-ECN
|132
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD-ECN
|2.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD-ECN
|26K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +304.98 USD
Worst trade: -442 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +887.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 128.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Lifelong Hedge Fund. SmiteFX.com
Avoid copier slippage by copying in-house via the broker we are hosted on.
HFM Broker - SmiteFX.com/copy-via-hfm
VT Broker - SmiteFX.com/copy-via-vt
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
797%
0
0
USD
USD
2.6K
USD
USD
30
100%
132
88%
0%
1.80
19.27
USD
USD
33%
1:500
Be aware that this signal uses very short-term scalping.
My copied results differed significantly from the provider's results due to slippage and spread.
Please consider this before subscribing.
※Additional review: "Description" has been added.
Symbol not found. I suggest opening same signal with XAUUSD symbol only