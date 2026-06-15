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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Fortune x VT
Shane Lee

Fortune x VT

Shane Lee
Shane Lee

Shane Lee

4.8 (27)
I have 5+ years in FX algo trading and trading system development focused on consistency, disciplined risk management, and longevity.
I employ a transparent trading approach — no grid, no martingale systems and definitely no hidden "recovery mechanisms".
8 products 3 signals 27 comments
2 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 797%
VTMarkets-Live 3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
132
Profit Trades:
117 (88.63%)
Loss Trades:
15 (11.36%)
Best trade:
304.98 USD
Worst trade:
-442.26 USD
Gross Profit:
5 693.04 USD (38 911 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 149.92 USD (13 057 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (887.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 341.19 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
0.02%
Max deposit load:
50.01%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.25
Long Trades:
35 (26.52%)
Short Trades:
97 (73.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
19.27 USD
Average Profit:
48.66 USD
Average Loss:
-209.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 128.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 128.14 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-3.23%
Annual Forecast:
-39.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 128.14 USD (29.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.03% (1 128.14 USD)
By Equity:
32.45% (875.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-ECN 132
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-ECN 2.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-ECN 26K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +304.98 USD
Worst trade: -442 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +887.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 128.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Lifelong Hedge Fund. SmiteFX.com


Avoid copier slippage by copying in-house via the broker we are hosted on.

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Average rating:
Sig
173
Sig 2026.06.15 23:41  (modified 2026.06.17 19:16) 
 

Be aware that this signal uses very short-term scalping.

My copied results differed significantly from the provider's results due to slippage and spread.

Please consider this before subscribing.

※Additional review: "Description" has been added.

Jose Gaspar
128
Jose Gaspar 2026.06.02 12:55   

Symbol not found. I suggest opening same signal with XAUUSD symbol only

2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 04:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.23 09:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 14:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.05 15:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.05 12:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.03 12:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.26 18:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.26 08:50
No swaps are charged
2026.05.26 08:50
No swaps are charged
2026.05.25 16:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.25 11:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.15 15:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.14 21:18
No swaps are charged
2026.04.14 21:18
No swaps are charged
2026.04.14 15:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.14 15:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.14 14:14
No swaps are charged
2026.04.14 14:14
No swaps are charged
2026.04.14 14:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Fortune x VT
49 USD per month
797%
0
0
USD
2.6K
USD
30
100%
132
88%
0%
1.80
19.27
USD
33%
1:500
Copy

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