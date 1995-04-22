Quantum Grid Pro MT5

⭐ QUANTUM GRID PRO MT5

Adaptive Grid • Dynamic Take Profit • Risk Control

🥇 GOLD • 📊 INDICES • 💱 FOREX

Recommended Deposit: $500–$1,000+

Launch Price: $99

Rental: from $29/month

Months Rental — $59

🇬🇧 QUANTUM GRID PRO MT5

Adaptive Grid • Dynamic Take Profit • Risk Control

Quantum Grid Pro MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on adaptive grid position management, Dynamic Take Profit, multiple entry systems and integrated risk-control mechanisms.

Unlike a basic fixed grid, Quantum Grid Pro manages the entire trading sequence as one system. The EA considers the average entry price, total position volume, number of grid levels, market volatility, available margin and predefined risk limits.

Primary markets for testing and optimization:

🥇 GOLD • 📊 INDICES • 💱 FOREX

⭐ KEY FEATURES

  • Fully automated trading
  • Adaptive Grid Management
  • Dynamic Take Profit
  • Fixed or ATR-based Grid Step
  • Volume-weighted Average Entry Price
  • Automatic basket TP adjustment
  • Trailing Stop
  • Global Take Profit
  • Pullback-based grid entry logic
  • Maximum Grid Length control
  • Maximum Lot protection
  • Floating Drawdown control
  • Daily Loss Limit
  • Total Drawdown Limit
  • Maximum Grid Range based on ATR
  • Maximum Spread filter
  • Trading Time filter
  • Friday filter
  • Fixed or risk-based position sizing
  • Free Margin control
  • Broker volume-limit protection
  • Stops Level / Freeze Level protection
  • BUY / SELL / BOTH modes
  • Netting and Hedging support

📊 HOW QUANTUM GRID PRO WORKS

Quantum Grid Pro first analyzes the market using the selected signal system.

When a valid trading signal appears, the EA opens the initial position.

If price moves against the initial position, additional grid entries may be opened according to Grid Step, Pullback conditions, ATR limits, maximum grid size, available margin and configured risk restrictions.

When several positions form a trading basket, Quantum Grid Pro calculates their volume-weighted average entry price.

The trading sequence is then managed relative to this average price rather than treating every entry as a completely independent trade.

🧠 MULTIPLE ENTRY SYSTEMS

Quantum Grid Pro includes several selectable signal systems:

  • RSI
  • CCI
  • MACD
  • Stochastic
  • Bollinger Bands
  • Moving Average Cross
  • ADX
  • Bollinger Bands + CCI
  • Bollinger Bands + RSI
  • Bollinger Bands + MACD
  • Bollinger Bands + OBV
  • Bollinger Bands + DeMarker
  • Bollinger Bands + MFI
  • Bollinger Bands + Chaikin

This allows separate configurations to be developed for different markets.

Settings optimized for XAUUSD, for example, do not necessarily have to be optimal for NAS100 or EURUSD.

🎯 DYNAMIC TAKE PROFIT

One of the core features of Quantum Grid Pro is its Dynamic Take Profit system.

When several positions are active, the algorithm considers:

  • entry prices;
  • volume of each position;
  • total basket volume;
  • volume-weighted average price;
  • current basket result;
  • configured target distance.

As the trading basket develops, the target Take Profit can be dynamically adjusted relative to the average entry price.

This allows the grid to be managed as one trading structure.

⚙️ ADAPTIVE GRID

Two Grid Step modes are available.

Fixed Grid Step

The distance between grid entries is specified manually in points.

ATR Grid Step

The distance is calculated according to current market volatility using Average True Range.

ATR mode allows the grid structure to adapt to changing market conditions.

🔄 PULLBACK LOGIC

The next grid position does not necessarily have to be opened immediately after price reaches the required distance.

Quantum Grid Pro can wait for a price pullback before adding another position.

The sensitivity of this mechanism can be controlled through the Pullback Factor.

🛡️ INTEGRATED RISK MANAGEMENT

Grid trading requires careful risk control. Quantum Grid Pro therefore includes several independent protection mechanisms.

Maximum Grid Length — limits the number of grid levels.

Maximum Lot — limits maximum trading volume.

Maximum Floating Drawdown — restricts further grid expansion after reaching the configured floating drawdown.

Maximum Daily Loss — daily loss restriction.

Maximum Total Drawdown — additional account drawdown control.

Maximum Grid Range ATR — prevents excessive grid expansion during unusually large market movements.

Spread Filter — blocks new entries when spread exceeds the configured limit.

Margin Control — checks available margin before submitting a trading request.

Volume Protection — respects minimum volume, maximum volume, volume step and symbol directional volume limits.

💰 MONEY MANAGEMENT

Two initial position-sizing modes are available.

Fixed Lot

The initial trading volume is selected manually.

Risk Based Lot

The EA calculates position size according to account balance and the selected risk percentage.

Additional grid positions can use a configurable Lot Multiplier.

Maximum position size is additionally restricted by Max Lot and the trading specification of the selected instrument.

💵 RECOMMENDED STARTING BALANCE

$500–$1,000 USD or more

This is a suggested starting range for testing conservative configurations and is not a guarantee that this amount will be sufficient under all market conditions.

Capital requirements depend on:

  • Trading instrument
  • Initial Lot
  • Lot Multiplier
  • Maximum Grid Length
  • Grid Step
  • Account leverage
  • Contract specifications
  • Maximum Lot
  • Selected risk limits

For accounts around $500, minimum trading volumes and conservative grid settings are recommended.

Gold and stock indices may require substantially different margin depending on broker specifications.

🥇 GOLD

One of the primary instruments showing interesting results during strategy development and testing is:

XAUUSD — GOLD

Gold should be optimized independently for:

  • Grid Step
  • ATR parameters
  • Take Profit
  • Initial Lot
  • Lot Multiplier
  • Maximum Grid Length

XAGUSD — Silver can also be tested, but requires a separate parameter configuration.

📊 STOCK INDICES

Quantum Grid Pro can also be tested on major stock index CFDs:

  • NAS100 / US100 / USTEC
  • US30 / DJ30
  • SPX500 / US500
  • GER40 / DAX40
  • UK100

Development testing produced particularly interesting results on Gold and selected indices.

Symbol names vary between brokers. NASDAQ, for example, may be listed as NAS100 , US100 , USTEC , .USTECHCash , or another broker-specific symbol.

Each index should be tested and optimized independently.

💱 FOREX

Selected liquid Forex pairs can also be considered for testing:

  • EURUSD
  • GBPUSD
  • USDJPY
  • AUDUSD
  • USDCAD

Do not automatically apply one parameter set to every currency pair.

Separate backtesting, optimization and forward testing are recommended for each instrument.

🏦 SUPPORTED ACCOUNT TYPES

Quantum Grid Pro supports both major MetaTrader 5 position-accounting systems:

✓ Hedging Accounts

✓ Netting Accounts

The EA can also be used with common MT5 account configurations such as:

  • Standard
  • ECN
  • Raw Spread
  • Low Spread

Relatively low spreads, stable execution and reasonable commissions are preferable.

⏱️ TIMEFRAMES

Recommended timeframes for initial testing:

M5 • M15 • H1

The optimal timeframe depends on the selected market and parameters.

An optimized SET file should not be transferred to another timeframe without additional testing.

↕️ TRADING DIRECTION

Three modes are available:

BOTH — BUY + SELL

LONG — BUY only

SHORT — SELL only

This allows Long and Short behavior to be optimized separately.

📟 INFORMATION PANEL

The built-in chart panel displays key information about the trading system:

  • EA status
  • Number of grid levels
  • Total trading volume
  • Average entry price
  • Current basket result
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
  • Spread
  • Selected signal
  • Take Profit mode

Grid levels and average position price can also be displayed directly on the chart.

🧪 TRY BEFORE YOU BUY

Before purchasing, users are encouraged to evaluate the Demo version using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Recommended procedure:

  1. Select the trading instrument.
  2. Select the timeframe.
  3. Run a historical backtest.
  4. Optimize the main parameters.
  5. Verify settings on out-of-sample historical data.
  6. Perform a forward test.
  7. Test the EA on a Demo account.
  8. Only then select settings for live trading.

Do not evaluate only net profit. Also consider:

  • Maximum Drawdown
  • Maximum grid depth
  • Maximum position volume
  • Profit Factor
  • Recovery Factor
  • Stability across different historical periods
💎 PRICING & LICENSING

🚀 Launch Price: $99

Special introductory price for the first users of Quantum Grid Pro MT5.

As the product develops, receives updates and builds a user history, the full-license price may increase.

Planned Regular Price: $149

License Options

Full License — $99

Full product license.

1 Month Rental — $29

Suitable for extended evaluation before purchasing the full version.

3 Months Rental — $59

Suitable for longer forward testing and use.

💻 VPS RECOMMENDED

For continuous automated trading, a reliable VPS running MetaTrader 5 is recommended.

This is particularly important when a trading basket is already open because the EA should remain active to continue managing positions.

⚠️ IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT GRID TRADING

Quantum Grid Pro uses grid-based position management.

During a prolonged market movement against the initial trading direction, multiple positions may accumulate.

Increasing:

  • Initial Lot
  • Lot Multiplier
  • Maximum Grid Length

increases market exposure and potential drawdown.

Conservative Money Management is particularly important for accounts in the $500–$1,000 range.

⚠️ RISK WARNING

Quantum Grid Pro MT5 is an automated trading tool and does not guarantee profitability.

Historical backtests, optimization results and previous trading performance do not guarantee future results.

Actual results may vary depending on market conditions, broker execution, spreads, commissions, slippage, leverage, account balance and selected settings.

Always test the EA before using it on a live account and select a level of risk appropriate for your capital.

⭐ QUANTUM GRID PRO MT5

Adaptive Grid • Dynamic Take Profit • Risk Control

🥇 GOLD • 📊 INDICES • 💱 FOREX

Recommended Starting Balance: $500–$1,000+

Launch Price: $99

Rental: from $29/month

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Alexandru Chirila
实用工具
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Gregory Hay
5 (1)
专家
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专家
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专家
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Malik Korrich
专家
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专家
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专家
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Muhammad Farooq Ahmed
专家
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Komila Safarova
1 (1)
专家
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专家
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4.95 (22)
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4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
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