Adaptive Grid • Dynamic Take Profit • Risk Control

⭐ QUANTUM GRID PRO MT5

🥇 GOLD • 📊 INDICES • 💱 FOREX

Recommended Deposit: $500–$1,000+

Launch Price: $99

Rental: from $29/month

Months Rental — $59



Adaptive Grid • Dynamic Take Profit • Risk Control

🇬🇧 QUANTUM GRID PRO MT5

Quantum Grid Pro MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on adaptive grid position management, Dynamic Take Profit, multiple entry systems and integrated risk-control mechanisms.

Unlike a basic fixed grid, Quantum Grid Pro manages the entire trading sequence as one system. The EA considers the average entry price, total position volume, number of grid levels, market volatility, available margin and predefined risk limits.

Primary markets for testing and optimization:

🥇 GOLD • 📊 INDICES • 💱 FOREX

⭐ KEY FEATURES

Fully automated trading

Adaptive Grid Management

Dynamic Take Profit

Fixed or ATR-based Grid Step

Volume-weighted Average Entry Price

Automatic basket TP adjustment

Trailing Stop

Global Take Profit

Pullback-based grid entry logic

Maximum Grid Length control

Maximum Lot protection

Floating Drawdown control

Daily Loss Limit

Total Drawdown Limit

Maximum Grid Range based on ATR

Maximum Spread filter

Trading Time filter

Friday filter

Fixed or risk-based position sizing

Free Margin control

Broker volume-limit protection

Stops Level / Freeze Level protection

BUY / SELL / BOTH modes

Netting and Hedging support

📊 HOW QUANTUM GRID PRO WORKS

Quantum Grid Pro first analyzes the market using the selected signal system.

When a valid trading signal appears, the EA opens the initial position.

If price moves against the initial position, additional grid entries may be opened according to Grid Step, Pullback conditions, ATR limits, maximum grid size, available margin and configured risk restrictions.

When several positions form a trading basket, Quantum Grid Pro calculates their volume-weighted average entry price.

The trading sequence is then managed relative to this average price rather than treating every entry as a completely independent trade.

🧠 MULTIPLE ENTRY SYSTEMS

Quantum Grid Pro includes several selectable signal systems:

RSI

CCI

MACD

Stochastic

Bollinger Bands

Moving Average Cross

ADX

Bollinger Bands + CCI

Bollinger Bands + RSI

Bollinger Bands + MACD

Bollinger Bands + OBV

Bollinger Bands + DeMarker

Bollinger Bands + MFI

Bollinger Bands + Chaikin

This allows separate configurations to be developed for different markets.

Settings optimized for XAUUSD, for example, do not necessarily have to be optimal for NAS100 or EURUSD.

🎯 DYNAMIC TAKE PROFIT

One of the core features of Quantum Grid Pro is its Dynamic Take Profit system.

When several positions are active, the algorithm considers:

entry prices;

volume of each position;

total basket volume;

volume-weighted average price;

current basket result;

configured target distance.

As the trading basket develops, the target Take Profit can be dynamically adjusted relative to the average entry price.

This allows the grid to be managed as one trading structure.

⚙️ ADAPTIVE GRID

Two Grid Step modes are available.

Fixed Grid Step

The distance between grid entries is specified manually in points.

ATR Grid Step

The distance is calculated according to current market volatility using Average True Range.

ATR mode allows the grid structure to adapt to changing market conditions.

🔄 PULLBACK LOGIC

The next grid position does not necessarily have to be opened immediately after price reaches the required distance.

Quantum Grid Pro can wait for a price pullback before adding another position.

The sensitivity of this mechanism can be controlled through the Pullback Factor.

🛡️ INTEGRATED RISK MANAGEMENT

Grid trading requires careful risk control. Quantum Grid Pro therefore includes several independent protection mechanisms.

Maximum Grid Length — limits the number of grid levels.

Maximum Lot — limits maximum trading volume.

Maximum Floating Drawdown — restricts further grid expansion after reaching the configured floating drawdown.

Maximum Daily Loss — daily loss restriction.

Maximum Total Drawdown — additional account drawdown control.

Maximum Grid Range ATR — prevents excessive grid expansion during unusually large market movements.

Spread Filter — blocks new entries when spread exceeds the configured limit.

Margin Control — checks available margin before submitting a trading request.

Volume Protection — respects minimum volume, maximum volume, volume step and symbol directional volume limits.

💰 MONEY MANAGEMENT

Two initial position-sizing modes are available.

Fixed Lot

The initial trading volume is selected manually.

Risk Based Lot

The EA calculates position size according to account balance and the selected risk percentage.

Additional grid positions can use a configurable Lot Multiplier.

Maximum position size is additionally restricted by Max Lot and the trading specification of the selected instrument.

$500–$1,000 USD or more

💵 RECOMMENDED STARTING BALANCE

This is a suggested starting range for testing conservative configurations and is not a guarantee that this amount will be sufficient under all market conditions.

Capital requirements depend on:

Trading instrument

Initial Lot

Lot Multiplier

Maximum Grid Length

Grid Step

Account leverage

Contract specifications

Maximum Lot

Selected risk limits

For accounts around $500, minimum trading volumes and conservative grid settings are recommended.

Gold and stock indices may require substantially different margin depending on broker specifications.

🥇 GOLD

One of the primary instruments showing interesting results during strategy development and testing is:

XAUUSD — GOLD

Gold should be optimized independently for:

Grid Step

ATR parameters

Take Profit

Initial Lot

Lot Multiplier

Maximum Grid Length

XAGUSD — Silver can also be tested, but requires a separate parameter configuration.

📊 STOCK INDICES

Quantum Grid Pro can also be tested on major stock index CFDs:

NAS100 / US100 / USTEC

US30 / DJ30

SPX500 / US500

GER40 / DAX40

UK100

Development testing produced particularly interesting results on Gold and selected indices.

Symbol names vary between brokers. NASDAQ, for example, may be listed as NAS100 , US100 , USTEC , .USTECHCash , or another broker-specific symbol.

Each index should be tested and optimized independently.

💱 FOREX

Selected liquid Forex pairs can also be considered for testing:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

AUDUSD

USDCAD

Do not automatically apply one parameter set to every currency pair.

Separate backtesting, optimization and forward testing are recommended for each instrument.

🏦 SUPPORTED ACCOUNT TYPES

Quantum Grid Pro supports both major MetaTrader 5 position-accounting systems:

✓ Hedging Accounts

✓ Netting Accounts

The EA can also be used with common MT5 account configurations such as:

Standard

ECN

Raw Spread

Low Spread

Relatively low spreads, stable execution and reasonable commissions are preferable.

⏱️ TIMEFRAMES

Recommended timeframes for initial testing:

M5 • M15 • H1

The optimal timeframe depends on the selected market and parameters.

An optimized SET file should not be transferred to another timeframe without additional testing.

↕️ TRADING DIRECTION

Three modes are available:

BOTH — BUY + SELL

LONG — BUY only

SHORT — SELL only

This allows Long and Short behavior to be optimized separately.

📟 INFORMATION PANEL

The built-in chart panel displays key information about the trading system:

EA status

Number of grid levels

Total trading volume

Average entry price

Current basket result

Balance

Equity

Drawdown

Spread

Selected signal

Take Profit mode

Grid levels and average position price can also be displayed directly on the chart.

🧪 TRY BEFORE YOU BUY

Before purchasing, users are encouraged to evaluate the Demo version using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Recommended procedure:

Select the trading instrument. Select the timeframe. Run a historical backtest. Optimize the main parameters. Verify settings on out-of-sample historical data. Perform a forward test. Test the EA on a Demo account. Only then select settings for live trading.

Do not evaluate only net profit. Also consider:

Maximum Drawdown

Maximum grid depth

Maximum position volume

Profit Factor

Recovery Factor

Stability across different historical periods

🚀 Launch Price: $99

💎 PRICING & LICENSING

Special introductory price for the first users of Quantum Grid Pro MT5.

As the product develops, receives updates and builds a user history, the full-license price may increase.

Planned Regular Price: $149

License Options

Full License — $99

Full product license.

1 Month Rental — $29

Suitable for extended evaluation before purchasing the full version.

3 Months Rental — $59

Suitable for longer forward testing and use.

💻 VPS RECOMMENDED

For continuous automated trading, a reliable VPS running MetaTrader 5 is recommended.

This is particularly important when a trading basket is already open because the EA should remain active to continue managing positions.

⚠️ IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT GRID TRADING

Quantum Grid Pro uses grid-based position management.

During a prolonged market movement against the initial trading direction, multiple positions may accumulate.

Increasing:

Initial Lot

Lot Multiplier

Maximum Grid Length

increases market exposure and potential drawdown.

Conservative Money Management is particularly important for accounts in the $500–$1,000 range.

⚠️ RISK WARNING

Quantum Grid Pro MT5 is an automated trading tool and does not guarantee profitability.

Historical backtests, optimization results and previous trading performance do not guarantee future results.

Actual results may vary depending on market conditions, broker execution, spreads, commissions, slippage, leverage, account balance and selected settings.

Always test the EA before using it on a live account and select a level of risk appropriate for your capital.

Adaptive Grid • Dynamic Take Profit • Risk Control

⭐ QUANTUM GRID PRO MT5

🥇 GOLD • 📊 INDICES • 💱 FOREX

Recommended Starting Balance: $500–$1,000+

Launch Price: $99

Rental: from $29/month