PatternGuard VWAP Trader

  • 专家
  • Andrei Strashko
    Andrei Strashko

    Andrei Strashko

    1 (1)
    我叫 Andrey。我是一名专业交易员，也是 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 交易解决方案开发者。10 多年来，我一直从事交易机器人、指标、脚本和交易策略的开发，将真实交易经验与深入的编程知识相结合。
    我正在发展自己的品牌 Astramql。它不仅仅是一个名称，更代表了我的工作方式：精准、纪律、强大的算法逻辑以及对每一个细节的关注。基于我的交易经验和编程能力，我创建专业的交易智能顾问、指标和实用工具，帮助交易者自动化策略、分析市场，并更高效地管理交易过程。
    我为希望更清晰地理解市场、更快速地做出决策，并将交易想法自动化的交易者创建工具。
    40 产品 4 主题 7 评论
  • 版本: 1.12
  • 激活: 5

PatternGuard VWAP Trader — Author's Smart Trading Advisor for VWAP Breakout and Pattern-Based Entries

PatternGuard VWAP Trader is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify trading opportunities after price exits a dynamic NO TRADE zone based on VWAP and volatility bands.

The main idea of the system is simple and effective: avoid trading inside uncertain, low-quality market zones and look for entries only when price breaks out of consolidation, confirms direction with candlestick patterns, and aligns with the current trend.

This approach helps reduce unnecessary trades during noisy market conditions and focuses on moments when the market shows stronger directional potential.

PatternGuard VWAP Trader can work on all trading pairs and instruments available in MetaTrader 5, including forex pairs, metals, indices, commodities, and CFD symbols. However, the recommended setup is XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe, where the strategy logic may perform especially well due to the strong volatility and movement structure of gold. 

InpShowVisuals = false — disable chart visualization to speed up backtesting. Set to true to display the EA’s visual elements on the chart.

User Guide: https://c.mql5.com/6/1005/PatternGuard_VWAP_Trader_User_Guide_EN__1.txt

Key Advantages of PatternGuard VWAP Trader

VWAP-Based NO TRADE Zone

The EA builds a dynamic NO TRADE zone using VWAP and volatility-based bands. When price stays inside this zone, the market is considered uncertain or range-bound. The advisor avoids opening trades in this area and waits for a breakout.

This helps filter weak signals, market noise, and low-probability entries.

Entry After Breakout from Market Uncertainty

PatternGuard VWAP Trader does not enter randomly. It waits until price leaves the NO TRADE zone and only then checks for valid trade confirmation. This makes the strategy more selective and disciplined.

Candlestick Pattern Confirmation

The advisor uses a set of classic and momentum-based Price Action patterns to confirm trade entries. These include:

  • Bullish and Bearish Engulfing;

  • Harami;

  • Hammer and Hanging Man;

  • Inverted Hammer;

  • Morning Star and Evening Star;

  • Piercing Line and Dark Cloud Cover;

  • Range Expansion Bar;

  • Liquidity Sweep;

  • Body Dominance.

Each pattern group can be enabled or disabled in the settings, allowing the trader to customize the strategy logic.

Trend Filter

The EA uses a moving average filter to determine market direction. Long trades are filtered by bullish trend conditions, while short trades are filtered by bearish trend conditions.

Available moving average types:

  • SMA;

  • EMA.

The moving average period can be adjusted in the settings.

Flexible Risk Management

PatternGuard VWAP Trader includes built-in risk management. Position size can be calculated based on a selected risk percentage of account equity.

Available risk and exit settings include:

  • risk per trade in percent;

  • fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss;

  • mandatory Stop Loss;

  • separate protective Stop Loss percentage;

  • percentage-based trailing stop;

  • trailing offset;

  • option to disable standard TP/SL when trailing is active.

Mandatory Protective Stop Loss

The EA includes a mandatory Stop Loss function. This is especially important for volatile instruments such as XAUUSD. Even when trailing stop logic is used, the position can still be protected by an additional safety Stop Loss level.

Percentage-Based Trailing Stop

PatternGuard VWAP Trader can manage open positions with a percentage-based trailing stop. This allows the EA to follow strong price movements and gives profitable trades more room to develop.

This feature can be useful when price breaks out of consolidation and continues moving in the same direction.

Chart Visualization

The advisor includes detailed chart visualization, making the strategy easier to monitor and understand.

It can display:

  • VWAP line;

  • NO TRADE zone;

  • upper and lower bands;

  • trend moving average;

  • Long and Short signals;

  • trade opening marks;

  • trade closing marks;

  • Entry lines;

  • Take Profit lines;

  • Stop Loss lines;

  • information panel.

This visual structure helps the trader see where signals appear, how entries are formed, and where risk and exit levels are located.

Automatic Chart Cleanup

When the Expert Advisor is removed from the chart, all its visual objects are automatically deleted. This keeps the chart clean and prevents unnecessary graphical elements from remaining after the EA is removed.

High Customization

PatternGuard VWAP Trader can be adapted to different trading symbols, timeframes, volatility conditions, and broker environments. The user can adjust VWAP zone settings, moving average filter, candlestick patterns, risk percentage, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and trailing stop parameters.

Recommended Market and Timeframe

PatternGuard VWAP Trader works on all trading pairs and instruments available in MetaTrader 5.

Recommended setup:

XAUUSD, M15 timeframe

Gold on the 1-hour timeframe is the preferred market for this EA because it often provides sufficient volatility, clear price movement, and strong breakout behavior after consolidation zones.

Important Before Live Trading

Before using PatternGuard VWAP Trader on a real account, it is strongly recommended to complete the following steps:

1. Run optimization in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.
Optimize the EA settings for your chosen symbol, timeframe, spread, account type, and broker conditions.

2. Test the optimized settings on historical data.
Analyze drawdown, trade frequency, profit factor, stability, and behavior during both trending and ranging markets.

3. Test the EA on a demo account first.
Before using real money, always test the advisor in live market conditions on a demo account.

It is important to understand that PatternGuard VWAP Trader, like any trading Expert Advisor, does not guarantee profit.

PatternGuard VWAP Trader is not a “one-click profit” system. It is a flexible trading tool that requires proper optimization, testing, and risk control. With careful preparation, it can become a strong component of a systematic trading approach.


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指标
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专家
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专家
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Rizwan Akram
指标
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专家
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指标
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3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.5 (8)
专家
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
专家
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA 市场结构边界上的精准交易 实盘账户监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 您可以通过公开信号观察 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 在真实市场环境中的运行情况，包括当前与历史交易、余额与净值变化、实际回撤、交易频率，以及订单在真实经纪商环境中的执行表现。 历史回测展示系统架构在过去市场数据中的运行方式，而实盘信号则展示系统在当前市场条件下的真实表现。 产品概述 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 是一套结构化算法交易系统，专门为 XAUUSD 黄金 H1 周期 开发。 系统将市场视为一个持续变化的动态矩阵，其中包括价格结构、动量、波动率、流动性、交易时段特征以及价格方向性扩张。 MicroEdge 不会因为每一根K线的波动就立即作出反应，也不会仅仅因为市场开始移动就开启交易。系统会在多个内部条件形成一致后，才允许执行交易。 它的目标并不是持续不断地交易。 它的目标是识别结构清晰的市场机会，过滤不稳定环境，并以纪律化方式完成执行。 精准。智能。执行。
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
专家
你是否曾 经想过为什么大多数专家顾问在实盘交易中并不有效，尽管它们在回测中表现完美？ 最有可能的答案是过拟合。许多专家顾问被创建为对现有的历史数据进行“学习”和完美适应，但由于构建模型的泛化能力不足，它们无法预测未来。 一些开 发者可能根本不知道过拟合的存在，或者他们知道但没有办法防止它。其他人则将其作为美化回测结果的工具，他们添加了数十个输入参数，而不考虑统计学意义，使交易策略过度依赖历史数据，并试图说服他人他们的专家顾问未来能够实现类似的表现。 如果你 对这个迷人的主题感兴趣，并想更深入地了解过拟合，请参考我的这些文章： Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 1): Identifying the Signs and Causes Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 2): A Guide to Building Optimization Processes 有几种方法可以避免在 仅仅依赖读取过去数据的专家顾问上亏钱。而最简单的方法是，在没有至少 5 个月或 30
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
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Universal Trade Copier MT5
Andrei Strashko
专家
Universal Trade Copier MT5 是一款专业的本地交易复制工具，可在同一台计算机或 VPS 上的 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 终端之间复制交易。 该产品支持多种复制方向： MT4 → MT4 MT5 → MT5 MT4 → MT5 MT5 → MT4 此版本专为 MetaTrader 5 设计。如果复制过程涉及 MetaTrader 4 终端，则需要单独安装兼容的 MT4 版本。 该复制工具适合管理多个交易账户、使用不同 MetaTrader 终端、与不同经纪商合作，或者需要在 MT4 和 MT5 账户之间复制交易的交易者。 用户指南 主要功能 复制市价订单：Buy 和 Sell。 复制挂单：Buy Limit、Sell Limit、Buy Stop、Sell Stop。 复制止损和止盈。 复制止损和止盈修改。 复制挂单修改。 复制订单平仓。 复制部分平仓。 手数倍增模式。 固定手数模式。 风险百分比模式。 支持不同经纪商交易品种名称的符号映射。 滑点控制。 最大交易数量限制。 Magic Number 过滤器。 仅复制当前交易品种模式。
Astra BB RSI Arrows
Andrei Strashko
指标
Astra BB RSI Arrows — 基于布林带与 RSI 的可视化交易信号指标 Astra BB RSI Arrows 专为需要清晰、简洁且高效工具的交易者而设计，用于寻找市场中的潜在入场点和离场点。该指标结合了两种经过长期验证的技术分析工具：布林带（Bollinger Bands）和相对强弱指数（RSI）。 您无需频繁切换窗口，也不必手动监控价格交叉、超买区域和超卖区域。指标会直接在图表上提供完整的可视化信号系统。 该指标不会用多余元素占满交易终端。它只显示真正重要的信息：布林带线、入场信号箭头、可视化离场标记以及帮助您及时发现重要交易机会的通知。 Astra BB RSI Arrows 的核心理念 当价格进入极端区域并开始返回正常区间时，市场往往会出现较好的交易机会。该指标正是用于识别这种市场情况。 布林带显示动态价格区间，帮助识别市场可能出现过度扩张的区域。RSI 则通过显示超买或超卖状态来补充分析。当这两种工具同时提供一致信号时，交易者可以获得更加清晰、结构化的分析依据。 Astra BB RSI Arrows 不只是绘制指标线，而是将市场情况转换为直观易懂的可视化信号
FREE
MA EMA Cross Risk EA MT4
Andrei Strashko
专家
MA EMA Cross Risk EA 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的交易智能顾问，专为希望使用清晰、合理且可视化透明的移动平均线交叉策略进行交易的用户而设计。 该智能顾问基于技术分析中最经典的理念之一：快速与慢速 MA/EMA 的交叉。当市场方向发生变化时，移动平均线可以帮助识别这一时刻，减少不必要的市场噪声、情绪干扰以及手动寻找信号的需要。 智能顾问会自动监控移动平均线或指数移动平均线的交叉，并按照预设规则开仓。用户可以自行选择均线类型、周期、止损、止盈以及每笔交易的风险比例。因此，该智能顾问既适合稳健的系统化交易，也适合在不同市场环境下进行积极测试。 MA EMA Cross Risk EA 的核心理念是交易纪律。该智能顾问不会随机交易，不使用马丁格尔策略，也不会在缺乏控制的情况下增加交易手数。持仓规模根据用户设定的账户资金风险百分比自动计算，有助于即使在连续亏损的情况下，也能保持风险管理的可控性。 产品特别重视可视化功能。图表上会显示 MA/EMA 线，以及当前持仓的止损和止盈水平。用户可以清楚地看到交易信号产生的原因、风险所在的位置以及目标价位。 智能顾问主要功
FREE
Sar Manager MT5
Andrei Strashko
指标
SAR Manager SAR Manager 是一款基于标准 Parabolic SAR 算法开发的 MetaTrader 5 信号指标。该指标可以识别 SAR 方向变化，生成虚拟 BUY 和 SELL 信号，计算止损和止盈水平，并将所有相关信息直接显示在图表上。 本产品用于市场分析和辅助人工交易。它不会开启、修改或关闭任何真实交易订单。 信号计算 当 Parabolic SAR 点从价格上方移动到价格下方时，BUY 信号得到确认。当 SAR 点从价格下方移动到价格上方时，SELL 信号得到确认。 新信号仅在当前K线收盘后计算。正在形成的K线不会用于确认入场信号。虚拟入场价格取 SAR 方向变化确认后的下一根K线开盘价。 指标同时只跟踪一个虚拟持仓。当虚拟持仓处于激活状态时，不会生成新的入场信号。当价格触及止损或止盈、出现反向 Parabolic SAR 信号，或者价格跳空越过指定水平时，虚拟持仓将被关闭。 止损和止盈 止损和止盈距离以 MetaTrader 点数为单位设置。对于 BUY 信号，止损位于虚拟入场价格下方，止盈位于虚拟入场价格上方。对于 SELL 信号，则采用相反的设置
FREE
MA EMA Cross Risk EA
Andrei Strashko
专家
MA EMA Cross Risk EA 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易智能顾问，专为希望使用清晰、合理且可视化透明的移动平均线交叉策略进行交易的用户而设计。 该智能顾问基于技术分析中最经典的理念之一：快速与慢速 MA/EMA 的交叉。当市场方向发生变化时，移动平均线可以帮助识别这一时刻，减少不必要的市场噪声、情绪干扰以及手动寻找信号的需要。 智能顾问会自动监控移动平均线或指数移动平均线的交叉，并按照预设规则开仓。用户可以自行选择均线类型、周期、止损、止盈以及每笔交易的风险比例。因此，该智能顾问既适合稳健的系统化交易，也适合在不同市场环境下进行积极测试。 MA EMA Cross Risk EA 的核心理念是交易纪律。该智能顾问不会随机交易，不使用马丁格尔策略，也不会在缺乏控制的情况下增加交易手数。持仓规模根据用户设定的账户资金风险百分比自动计算，有助于即使在连续亏损的情况下，也能保持风险管理的可控性。 产品特别重视可视化功能。图表上会显示 MA/EMA 线，以及当前持仓的止损和止盈水平。用户可以清楚地看到交易信号产生的原因、风险所在的位置以及目标价位。 智能顾问主要功
FREE
Adaptive Pulse MT5
Andrei Strashko
指标
Adaptive Pulse 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自适应趋势指标，可帮助交易者识别当前市场方向、过滤较弱的价格波动，并在图表上直接显示经过确认的入场和出场信号。 市场状态始终在变化。在平静时期，价格波动较慢，往往会产生大量虚假交叉信号；而在高波动时期，传统趋势线又可能反应过慢。Adaptive Pulse 会根据当前市场环境自动调整灵敏度，因此在横盘阶段更加平滑，在强趋势行情中则能够更快地响应价格变化。 该指标会分析价格运动效率、短期与长期波动率、自适应趋势线的斜率以及趋势强度。信号仅在当前蜡烛图收盘后确认。已经形成的历史信号不会在之后发生移动、消失或改变。 Adaptive Pulse 的工作原理 自适应趋势线会根据当前市场方向改变颜色： 橙色表示上涨方向； 红色表示下跌方向； 中性色表示当前没有确认的趋势。 当价格确认进入上涨走势时，指标会生成买入信号。当下跌方向得到确认时，指标会生成卖出信号。内置横盘过滤器会在市场缺乏足够趋势强度时，过滤掉部分较弱的信号。 图表上会显示入场箭头、出场箭头以及计算出的交易水平，因此无需手动绘制额外线条，即可快速评估潜在交易机会
FREE
Adaptive Pulse MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
Adaptive Pulse 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的自适应趋势指标，可帮助交易者识别当前市场方向、过滤较弱的价格波动，并在图表上直接显示经过确认的入场和出场信号。 市场状态始终在变化。在平静时期，价格波动较慢，往往会产生大量虚假交叉信号；而在高波动时期，传统趋势线又可能反应过慢。Adaptive Pulse 会根据当前市场环境自动调整灵敏度，因此在横盘阶段更加平滑，在强趋势行情中则能够更快地响应价格变化。 该指标会分析价格运动效率、短期与长期波动率、自适应趋势线的斜率以及趋势强度。信号仅在当前蜡烛图收盘后确认。已经形成的历史信号不会在之后发生移动、消失或改变。 Adaptive Pulse 的工作原理 自适应趋势线会根据当前市场方向改变颜色： 橙色表示上涨方向； 红色表示下跌方向； 中性色表示当前没有确认的趋势。 当价格确认进入上涨走势时，指标会生成买入信号。当下跌方向得到确认时，指标会生成卖出信号。内置横盘过滤器会在市场缺乏足够趋势强度时，过滤掉部分较弱的信号。 图表上会显示入场箭头、出场箭头以及计算出的交易水平，因此无需手动绘制额外线条，即可快速评估潜在交易机会
FREE
Turtle Path MT5
Andrei Strashko
指标
Turtle Path MT5——为希望清晰洞察市场的交易者打造的指标 Turtle Path MT5 专为不想依靠猜测、而是希望直接在图表上看清市场运行结构的交易者而设计。该指标基于经典的海龟交易系统逻辑，能够帮助您快速识别关键突破水平、信号方向、止盈区域和止损区域。 每个信号都会以直观方式显示，包括通道线、入场水平、目标位、止损位以及图表上的信号箭头。您无需手动寻找突破点或计算风险距离，指标会自动完成这些工作，并立即展示完整的市场情况。 Turtle Path MT5 特别适合趋势交易者、突破策略使用者，以及希望在交易决策中保持纪律性的交易者。它能够将杂乱的图表转化为清晰的交易结构：信号出现在哪里、风险位于哪里、目标在哪里，以及当前哪些水平最为重要。 指标功能： • 根据海龟交易系统逻辑绘制唐奇安通道 • 在价格突破关键水平时生成买入和卖出信号 • 以点数设置止盈和止损 • 在图表上直接显示入场位、止盈位和止损位 • 显示 Buy/Sell 买卖信号箭头 • 支持终端弹窗、声音、Push 推送和电子邮件通知 • 可灵活设置周期、颜色和历史信号显示方式 Turtle Path MT5
FREE
Turtle Path MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
Turtle Path MT4——为希望清晰洞察市场的交易者打造的指标 Turtle Path MT4 专为不想依靠猜测、而是希望直接在图表上看清市场运行结构的交易者而设计。该指标基于经典的海龟交易系统逻辑，能够帮助您快速识别关键突破水平、信号方向、止盈区域和止损区域。 每个信号都会以直观方式显示，包括通道线、入场水平、目标位、止损位以及图表上的信号箭头。您无需手动寻找突破点或计算风险距离，指标会自动完成这些工作，并立即展示完整的市场情况。 Turtle Path MT4 特别适合趋势交易者、突破策略使用者，以及希望在交易决策中保持纪律性的交易者。它能够将杂乱的图表转化为清晰的交易结构：信号出现在哪里、风险位于哪里、目标在哪里，以及当前哪些水平最为重要。 指标功能： • 根据海龟交易系统逻辑绘制唐奇安通道 • 在价格突破关键水平时生成买入和卖出信号 • 以点数设置止盈和止损 • 在图表上直接显示入场位、止盈位和止损位 • 显示 Buy/Sell 买卖信号箭头 • 支持终端弹窗、声音、Push 推送和电子邮件通知 • 可灵活设置周期、颜色和历史信号显示方式 Turtle Path MT4
FREE
CandleCloseTimer
Andrei Strashko
实用工具
CandleCloseTimer — 全面掌控K线收盘倒计时 CandleCloseTimer 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的紧凑型实用工具，可直接在图表上显示当前K线距离收盘的剩余时间。计时器位于当前价格附近，因此交易者可以在最常关注的位置——价格刻度旁——随时查看所需信息。 该工具不会开仓，不提供交易信号，也不会干预交易平台的运行。它的主要作用是帮助用户准确查看所选时间周期的当前K线距离收盘还剩多少时间。 CandleCloseTimer 的主要功能 1. 当前K线收盘倒计时 以 00:00:00 格式显示当前K线距离收盘的剩余时间。 2. 显示在当前价格附近 计时器可以放置在价格刻度附近或当前价格下方，不会妨碍图表分析。 3. 自动适应时间周期 当用户切换 M1、M5、M15、H1、H4 或其他时间周期时，计时器会自动重新计算剩余时间。 4. 作为 MT5 实用工具运行 CandleCloseTimer 以 Expert Advisor 实用工具的形式安装，而不是普通指标。该工具不会执行任何交易操作。 5. 每秒更新 计时器通过 OnTimer 每秒更新，因此不会仅依
FREE
Session Atlas MT5
Andrei Strashko
指标
Session Atlas — MetaTrader 5 专业交易时段地图 Session Atlas 是一款适用于 MT5 的可视化指标，可将普通图表转换为清晰直观的交易日地图。它直接在图表上显示主要交易时段的开盘、收盘和活跃状态，帮助交易者快速判断当前市场正处于亚洲、欧洲还是美洲交易阶段。 许多交易者会分析价格水平、动能、突破和波动率，却常常忽略一个重要因素——时间。同一个交易信号在亚洲、欧洲和美洲交易时段中的表现可能完全不同。Session Atlas 可让您立即掌握市场的时间背景，无需手动标记、反复核对时间，也不会给图表增加多余的视觉干扰。 该指标会自动在图表上使用彩色区域标记不同的交易时段。每个区域都会显示对应交易时段的持续时间、价格波动范围，并将不同交易阶段清晰地区分开来。借助这些信息，您可以更容易发现市场何时处于平静状态、何时开始产生动能、何时流动性增加，以及价格何时仅处于盘整阶段。 Session Atlas 的功能 该指标显示以下主要交易时段： Asia Europe America 每个交易时段都可以单独启用或关闭。区域颜色、透明度、文字标签、开盘和收盘线、信息面板
FREE
Astra BB RSI Arrows MT4
Andrei Strashko
1 (1)
指标
Astra BB RSI Arrows — 基于布林带与 RSI 的可视化交易信号指标 Astra BB RSI Arrows 专为需要清晰、简洁且高效工具的交易者而设计，用于寻找市场中的潜在入场点和离场点。该指标结合了两种经过长期验证的技术分析工具：布林带（Bollinger Bands）和相对强弱指数（RSI）。 您无需频繁切换窗口，也不必手动监控价格交叉、超买区域和超卖区域。指标会直接在图表上提供完整的可视化信号系统。 该指标不会用多余元素占满交易终端。它只显示真正重要的信息：布林带线、入场信号箭头、可视化离场标记以及帮助您及时发现重要交易机会的通知。 Astra BB RSI Arrows 的核心理念 当价格进入极端区域并开始返回正常区间时，市场往往会出现较好的交易机会。该指标正是用于识别这种市场情况。 布林带显示动态价格区间，帮助识别市场可能出现过度扩张的区域。RSI 则通过显示超买或超卖状态来补充分析。当这两种工具同时提供一致信号时，交易者可以获得更加清晰、结构化的分析依据。 Astra BB RSI Arrows 不只是绘制指标线，而是将市场情况转换为直观易懂的可视化信号
FREE
Universal Trade Copier MT4
Andrei Strashko
专家
Universal Trade Copier MT4 是一款专业的本地交易复制工具，用于在同一台计算机或 VPS 上运行的 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 终端之间复制交易操作。 该产品支持多种复制方向： MT4 → MT4 MT5 → MT5 MT4 → MT5 MT5 → MT4 此版本专为 MetaTrader 4 设计。若要复制涉及 MetaTrader 5 终端的交易，则需要单独安装兼容的 MT5 版本。 该复制器适合管理多个账户、使用不同 MetaTrader 终端、在不同经纪商处交易，或需要在 MT4 和 MT5 账户之间复制交易的交易者。 用户指南 主要功能 复制 Buy 和 Sell 市价订单。 复制 Buy Limit、Sell Limit、Buy Stop 和 Sell Stop 挂单。 复制 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit。 复制 SL/TP 修改。 复制挂单修改。 复制交易平仓操作。 复制部分平仓操作。 手数倍增模式。 固定手数模式。 按风险百分比计算手数模式。 支持不同经纪商之间的交易品种映射。 滑点控制。 最大交易数
Sar Manager MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
SAR Manager SAR Manager 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的信号指标，基于标准的 Parabolic SAR 算法。该指标可识别 SAR 方向的变化，生成虚拟 BUY 和 SELL 信号，计算 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 水平，并将所有相关信息直接显示在图表上。 本产品用于市场分析和辅助人工交易。它不会打开、修改或关闭任何真实交易订单。 信号计算 当 Parabolic SAR 点从价格上方移动到价格下方时，BUY 信号得到确认。当 SAR 点从价格下方移动到价格上方时，SELL 信号得到确认。 新信号仅在当前蜡烛图收盘后计算。正在形成的当前蜡烛图不会用于确认入场。虚拟入场价格取自 SAR 方向变化确认后的下一根蜡烛图开盘价。 该指标同一时间只跟踪一个虚拟持仓。当持仓处于活动状态时，不会生成新的入场信号。当价格触及 Stop Loss 或 Take Profit、出现相反的 Parabolic SAR 信号，或者价格跳空越过指定水平时，虚拟持仓将被关闭。 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit Stop Loss 和 Take
FREE
Session Atlas MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
Session Atlas — MetaTrader 4 专业交易时段地图 Session Atlas 是一款适用于 MT4 的可视化指标，可将普通图表转换为清晰直观的交易日时段地图。它直接在图表上显示主要交易时段的开盘、收盘和活跃状态，帮助您快速判断市场当前处于亚洲、欧洲还是美洲交易阶段。 许多交易者会分析价格水平、动量、突破和波动率，却往往忽略一个重要因素——时间。同一个交易信号在亚洲、欧洲和美洲时段可能会有完全不同的表现。Session Atlas 让您无需手动标记、无需频繁查看时间，也不会给图表增加多余的视觉干扰，即可快速掌握当前市场环境。 该指标会自动使用彩色区域标记图表上的交易时段。每个区域都会显示对应交易时段的持续时间和价格波动范围，并将不同的交易阶段清晰分隔。借助这些信息，您可以更容易发现市场何时处于平静状态、何时开始出现动量、何时流动性增加，以及价格何时仅处于盘整阶段。 Session Atlas 的功能 该指标显示以下主要交易时段： Asia Europe America 每个交易时段都可以单独启用或关闭。区域颜色、透明度、名称标签、开盘和收盘线、信息面板以及通知功
FREE
Trade Assistant MT5 PRO
Andrei Strashko
实用工具
Trade Assistant MT4/MT5 PRO 使用说明 Trade Assistant MT4/MT5 PRO 是一款面向 MetaTrader 4/5 的专业交易面板，适合需要快速、方便、直观地控制交易流程的交易者。该产品可以减少重复性的手动操作，加快订单开立和管理速度，标准化风险管理流程，并让手动交易更加有纪律。 这个工具不会替代交易者寻找信号，也不会承诺神奇的结果。它的任务更实际，也更有价值：在图表上为你提供一个方便的交易执行和管理环境。你自己决定入场点、交易思路和市场逻辑，而 Trade Assistant MT4/MT5 PRO 帮助你快速把这个想法转化为清晰的交易计划：风险、仓位大小、Stop Loss、Take Profit、Break Even、Trailing Stop 以及持仓管理。 如果你已经厌倦了每次都手动计算仓位大小、打开终端标准下单窗口、检查止损距离、移动保护位、删除挂单、进行部分平仓，并反复确认每笔交易是否符合你的交易系统规则，那么这个助手正是为你设计的。 使用说明： 点击打开 Trade Assistant MT4/MT5 PRO 使用说明
CandleCloseTimer MT4
Andrei Strashko
实用工具
CandleCloseTimer — 全面掌控K线收盘倒计时 CandleCloseTimer 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的紧凑型实用工具，可直接在图表上显示当前K线距离收盘的剩余时间。计时器位于当前价格附近，因此交易者可以在最常关注的位置——价格刻度旁——随时查看所需信息。 该工具不会开仓，不提供交易信号，也不会干预交易平台的运行。它的主要作用是帮助用户准确查看所选时间周期的当前K线距离收盘还剩多少时间。 CandleCloseTimer 的主要功能 1. 当前K线收盘倒计时 以 00:00:00 格式显示当前K线距离收盘的剩余时间。 2. 显示在当前价格附近 计时器可以放置在价格刻度附近或当前价格下方，不会妨碍图表分析。 3. 自动适应时间周期 当用户切换 M1、M5、M15、H1、H4 或其他时间周期时，计时器会自动重新计算剩余时间。 4. 作为 MT5 实用工具运行 CandleCloseTimer 以 Expert Advisor 实用工具的形式安装，而不是普通指标。该工具不会执行任何交易操作。 5. 每秒更新 计时器通过 OnTimer 每秒更新，因此不会仅依
FREE
Symbol Cost Monitor
Andrei Strashko
实用工具
Symbol Cost Monitor 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的专业分析工具，旨在帮助交易者同时快速监控多个交易品种的交易成本。 点差和隔夜利息会直接影响最终交易结果。对于剥头皮交易、日内高频交易、持仓数天以及同时交易多个品种的交易者而言，这一点尤其重要。MetaTrader 5 的标准界面无法在同一个窗口中方便地比较这些参数，因此交易者通常需要逐个打开品种规格并手动查看相关信息。 Symbol Cost Monitor 会收集所选交易品种的关键数据，并将其显示在图表上的紧凑型面板中。该工具可以帮助您快速识别点差较高的品种、比较隔夜利息、监控交易条件的变化，并在开仓前评估潜在交易成本。 面板会实时更新数据，并且可以监控 Market Watch 中的全部交易品种，也可以只监控用户自定义的品种列表。颜色提示能够帮助您快速发现交易条件恶化，而警报功能则可以在点差超过设定水平时及时提醒您。 主要功能： 同时监控多个交易品种，显示 Bid 和 Ask 价格，显示当前、最小和最大点差，显示 Swap Long 和 Swap Short，显示隔夜利息计算模式，显示三倍隔夜利息日，显
FREE
Symbol Cost Monitor MT4
Andrei Strashko
实用工具
Symbol Cost Monitor 是一款面向 MetaTrader 4 的专业分析工具，旨在帮助交易者同时快速监控多个交易品种的交易成本。 点差和隔夜利息会直接影响最终交易结果。对于剥头皮交易、日内高频交易、持仓数天以及同时交易多个品种的交易者而言，这一点尤其重要。MetaTrader 4 的标准界面无法在同一个窗口中方便地比较这些参数，因此交易者通常需要逐个打开品种规格并手动查看相关信息。 Symbol Cost Monitor 会收集所选交易品种的关键数据，并将其显示在图表上的紧凑型面板中。该工具可以帮助您快速识别点差较高的品种、比较隔夜利息、监控交易条件的变化，并在开仓前评估潜在交易成本。 面板会实时更新数据，并且可以监控 Market Watch 中的全部交易品种，也可以只监控用户自定义的品种列表。颜色提示能够帮助您快速发现交易条件恶化，而警报功能则可以在点差超过设定水平时及时提醒您。 主要功能： 同时监控多个交易品种，显示 Bid 和 Ask 价格，显示当前、最小和最大点差，显示 Swap Long 和 Swap Short，显示隔夜利息计算模式，显示三倍隔夜利息日，显
FREE
Multi Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT4 Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT4 is a professional multi-currency and multi-timeframe Japanese candlestick pattern scanner for MetaTrader 4. The indicator analyzes multiple trading instruments and timeframes simultaneously, displays detected bullish and bearish candlestick patterns in a dashboard panel, and can also show arrows, text labels, and a Moving Average directly on the active chart. This tool is designed for traders wh
Trade Assistant MT4 PRO Panel
Andrei Strashko
实用工具
Trade Assistant MT4/MT5 PRO 是一款面向 MetaTrader 4/5 的专业交易面板，适合需要快速、方便、直观地控制交易流程的交易者。该产品可以减少重复性的手动操作，加快订单开立和管理速度，标准化风险管理流程，并让手动交易更加有纪律。 这个工具不会替代交易者寻找信号，也不会承诺神奇的结果。它的任务更实际，也更有价值：在图表上为你提供一个方便的交易执行和管理环境。你自己决定入场点、交易思路和市场逻辑，而 Trade Assistant MT4/MT5 PRO 帮助你快速把这个想法转化为清晰的交易计划：风险、仓位大小、Stop Loss、Take Profit、Break Even、Trailing Stop 以及持仓管理。 如果你已经厌倦了每次都手动计算仓位大小、打开终端标准下单窗口、检查止损距离、移动保护位、删除挂单、进行部分平仓，并反复确认每笔交易是否符合你的交易系统规则，那么这个助手正是为你设计的。 使用说明： 点击打开 Trade Assistant MT4/MT5 PRO 使用说明 为什么大多数手动交易者需要这个工具 很多交易者的问题并不是没有策略
Quantum SuperTrend AI Alerts MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
Quantum SuperTrend AI is an indicator with AI-powered intelligent signal filtering: the indicator analyzes market conditions, filters out part of weak impulses, and helps traders see a cleaner market picture without unnecessary noise. Quantum SuperTrend AI is a professional trading indicator for MetaTrader 4, created for traders who need a clear visual tool for trend analysis, trading signals, and control of possible exit zones. The name Quantum SuperTrend AI reflects the core idea of the prod
PatternGuard VWAP Trader MT4
Andrei Strashko
专家
PatternGuard VWAP Trader — a Smart Expert Advisor for Market Structure-Based Trading PatternGuard VWAP Trader is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed to identify high-quality entry points after price exits a zone of market uncertainty. The strategy is based on a combination of VWAP logic, a NO TRADE zone, candlestick pattern confirmation, trend filtering, and flexible trade management. The EA does not open trades randomly. It analyzes market structure, waits for price to leave a consolida
Gold Wolf EA MT4
Andrei Strashko
专家
Gold Wolf EA — Automated Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MT4 / MT5 Gold Wolf EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, developed for trading XAUUSD based on trend-following logic, market condition filtering, and controlled risk management. The EA is not designed for aggressive high-frequency trading. Its main objective is to identify suitable market conditions, avoid unnecessary entries, and trade only when the internal strategy conditions are met. Gold Wolf EA
Dream of the Golden Wolf MT4
Andrei Strashko
专家
Dream of the Golden Wolf EA The gold market moves fast, but not every movement is suitable for trading. Dream of the Golden Wolf EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD and optimized for the M5 timeframe . The EA analyzes market structure, trend direction, momentum, price activity, and additional confirmation signals before opening a trade. The main goal of the EA is not to open as many trades as possible, but to identify higher-quality trading conditions where several fact
Golden Wolf Grid Pro MT4
Andrei Strashko
专家
Golden Wolf Grid PRO is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed for automated trading on Gold / XAUUSD using the M15 timeframe . The EA is based on a grid trading strategy and is created to work with market fluctuations, opening and managing trades automatically according to the selected parameters. Golden Wolf Grid PRO comes with optimized settings for XAUUSD M15 , so you can use the prepared configuration or perform your own optimization and forward testing according to your broker, acco
MPA Trend Dashboard MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
MPA Trend Dashboard — Multi-Symbol Market Scanner for MetaTrader 4 MPA Trend Dashboard is a multi-symbol technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to help traders monitor several trading instruments from one chart and quickly evaluate market direction using a combination of popular technical indicators. The indicator displays a compact signal dashboard directly on the chart. For each selected symbol, it shows BUY, SELL or WAIT signals based on multiple market analysis tools.
Golden Wolf SMC Trendline MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
Golden Wolf SMC Trendline  is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who want to analyze the market through price structure, liquidity, trendlines, and key areas of interest. The indicator is based on the Smart Money Concepts approach, widely known among traders as SMC. This analytical method helps traders look at the market not only through standard signals, but also through the logic of price movement: where structure is formed, where the character of movement changes
Golden Wolf Game Changer MT4
Andrei Strashko
专家
Golden Wolf GameChanger 是一款功能强大的 MetaTrader 5 交易智能顾问，专为希望将 Game Changer 指标信号转化为自动交易系统的用户打造。它支持灵活的订单管理、风险控制、交易系列管理和保护算法。 该智能顾问专为 XAUUSD / GOLD 黄金交易而创建并优化，推荐用于 M15 时间周期。黄金以其波动性、强劲冲击行情和快速反转而闻名，因此 Golden Wolf GameChanger EA 面向主动交易场景，在这类交易中，反应速度、纪律性和交易算法的精准执行尤为重要。 使用理念 Golden Wolf GameChanger EA 根据 Game Changer 信号运行，并根据市场方向自动开立 Buy 和 Sell 交易。它的任务不仅是开立一笔交易，而是根据设定参数管理整个交易系列，包括手数、订单间距、最大持仓数量、追踪止损、Take Profit、Stop Loss、交易时间过滤、点差过滤以及降低回撤算法。 这不是一个简单的“买入”或“卖出”按钮，而是一套完整的交易机制，可以根据您的风险偏好调整运行风格。 使用说明： 此处 为什么选
Second and Custom Timeframe Charts MT4
Andrei Strashko
实用工具
Second and Custom Timeframe Charts See the market between standard timeframes. Second and Custom Timeframe Charts is a professional chart utility for MetaTrader 4 that creates synthetic candles for non-standard timeframes directly from market data. It is designed for traders who need more flexibility than the default MT4 timeframe set can provide. Standard charts show only fixed periods. But the market does not always move in standard blocks. Sometimes the most important structure is visible on
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