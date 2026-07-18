VELOS Trading Indicator



Precision. Speed. Confidence.



The VELOS Trading Indicator is a professional, non-repainting MT5 trading system developed by DC Trading to help traders identify high-probability trading opportunities with confidence. Designed for both beginner and experienced traders, VELOS combines trend analysis, momentum confirmation, and volatility filtering into one intelligent indicator, delivering precise entry and exit signals while reducing false setups.



Built for fast-moving markets, VELOS performs exceptionally well on the M5 timeframe, while remaining highly effective on M1, M15, M30, and H1, making it suitable for scalping, intraday trading, and short-term swing trading.



Supported Markets



The VELOS Trading Indicator is optimized for a wide range of financial markets, including:



- Forex Currency Pairs

- Gold (XAUUSD)

- NAS100 (US100)

- Bitcoin (BTCUSD)

- Deriv Volatility Indices

- Deriv Step Index

- Deriv Jump Indices

- Weltrade FLPX Assets

- Weltrade SWITCHX Assets

- Weltrade FX VOL Assets



Key Features



✅ Non-Repainting Signals – Once a signal appears, it never changes or disappears, allowing traders to make decisions with confidence.



✅ Advanced Trend Filters – Uses intelligent trend confirmation to help you trade in the direction of the prevailing market.



✅ High-Probability Entry Signals – Clearly identifies optimal buying and selling opportunities.



✅ Smart Exit Signals – Provides timely exit alerts to help protect profits and improve trade management.



✅ Momentum & Volatility Analysis – Combines multiple market conditions to filter out low-quality trades and improve overall accuracy.



✅ Push Notifications – Receive instant trade alerts directly on your mobile device.



✅ Audible Alerts – Never miss a trading opportunity with built-in sound notifications.



✅ Mobile & PC Compatible – Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5 on Windows and Android, allowing you to trade from anywhere.



Why Choose VELOS?



Unlike ordinary indicators that rely on a single technical tool, VELOS combines trend, momentum, and volatility into one powerful decision-making system. This multi-layer confirmation process helps reduce false signals while improving consistency across different market conditions.



Whether you trade Gold during the London session, scalp NAS100, follow Bitcoin momentum, or trade Deriv and Weltrade synthetic assets, VELOS is designed to adapt to fast-moving markets and deliver reliable trading opportunities.



Recommended Timeframes



Best Performance: M5



Also Compatible With:



- M1

- M15

- M30

- H1



Trade Smarter with VELOS



Experience a faster, smarter, and more disciplined way to trade with the VELOS Trading Indicator. Built with precision and engineered for performance, VELOS helps you identify quality setups, filter market noise, and trade with greater confidence across multiple financial markets.

