Velos trading indicator

VELOS Trading Indicator

Precision. Speed. Confidence.

The VELOS Trading Indicator is a professional, non-repainting MT5 trading system developed by DC Trading to help traders identify high-probability trading opportunities with confidence. Designed for both beginner and experienced traders, VELOS combines trend analysis, momentum confirmation, and volatility filtering into one intelligent indicator, delivering precise entry and exit signals while reducing false setups.

Built for fast-moving markets, VELOS performs exceptionally well on the M5 timeframe, while remaining highly effective on M1, M15, M30, and H1, making it suitable for scalping, intraday trading, and short-term swing trading.

Supported Markets

The VELOS Trading Indicator is optimized for a wide range of financial markets, including:

- Forex Currency Pairs
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- NAS100 (US100)
- Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
- Deriv Volatility Indices
- Deriv Step Index
- Deriv Jump Indices
- Weltrade FLPX Assets
- Weltrade SWITCHX Assets
- Weltrade FX VOL Assets

Key Features

✅ Non-Repainting Signals – Once a signal appears, it never changes or disappears, allowing traders to make decisions with confidence.

✅ Advanced Trend Filters – Uses intelligent trend confirmation to help you trade in the direction of the prevailing market.

✅ High-Probability Entry Signals – Clearly identifies optimal buying and selling opportunities.

✅ Smart Exit Signals – Provides timely exit alerts to help protect profits and improve trade management.

✅ Momentum & Volatility Analysis – Combines multiple market conditions to filter out low-quality trades and improve overall accuracy.

✅ Push Notifications – Receive instant trade alerts directly on your mobile device.

✅ Audible Alerts – Never miss a trading opportunity with built-in sound notifications.

✅ Mobile & PC Compatible – Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5 on Windows and Android, allowing you to trade from anywhere.

Why Choose VELOS?

Unlike ordinary indicators that rely on a single technical tool, VELOS combines trend, momentum, and volatility into one powerful decision-making system. This multi-layer confirmation process helps reduce false signals while improving consistency across different market conditions.

Whether you trade Gold during the London session, scalp NAS100, follow Bitcoin momentum, or trade Deriv and Weltrade synthetic assets, VELOS is designed to adapt to fast-moving markets and deliver reliable trading opportunities.

Recommended Timeframes

Best Performance: M5

Also Compatible With:

- M1
- M15
- M30
- H1

Trade Smarter with VELOS

Experience a faster, smarter, and more disciplined way to trade with the VELOS Trading Indicator. Built with precision and engineered for performance, VELOS helps you identify quality setups, filter market noise, and trade with greater confidence across multiple financial markets.
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4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
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Crash 500 Index precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
指标
Spike Detector for Boom and Crash Indices The Spike Detector is specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. Optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, this tool ensures you receive timely and actionable insights. Below, you'll find a comprehensive guide on its key features, advantages, installation process, and how to use it effectively. Key Features and Advantages 1. Non-Repainting: The Spike Detector guarantees accurac
Gold xauusd scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
指标
Gold XAUUSD Scalping Indicator The Gold XAUUSD Scalping Indicator is a powerful trend-following tool crafted for traders who specialize in scalping. This indicator is optimized for the M5 timeframe , ensuring precise signals, but it is also versatile enough to be used on M1 and M15 charts to suit various trading strategies. Key Features Trend-Following Accuracy : Identifies high-probability buy and sell opportunities by analyzing trend direction effectively. Multi-Timeframe Compatibility : Best
Boom 500 Index precision spike detctor
David Chokumanyara
指标
Our Spike Detector is specifically engineered to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. This tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting**: Our detector guarantees accuracy with non-repainting signals, ensuring your data remains consistent and reliable. 2. Push Notifications**: Stay updated with real-time push notifications, so you never miss a criti
Boom and crash index precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
指标
Our Spike Detector is specifically engineered to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. This tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights. Key Features: 1. **Non-Repainting**: Our detector guarantees accuracy with non-repainting signals, ensuring your data remains consistent and reliable. 2. **Push Notifications**: Stay updated with real-time push notifications, so you never miss a cri
Boom 300 Index Precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
指标
Our Spike Detector is specifically engineered to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. This tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights. Key Features: 1. **Non-Repainting**: Our detector guarantees accuracy with non-repainting signals, ensuring your data remains consistent and reliable. 2. **Push Notifications**: Stay updated with real-time push notifications, so you never miss a cr
Crash 300 index precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
指标
Spike Detector for Boom and Crash Indices The Spike Detector is specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. Optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, this tool ensures you receive timely and actionable insights. Below, you'll find a comprehensive guide on its key features, advantages, installation process, and how to use it effectively. Key Features and Advantages 1. Non-Repainting: The Spike Detector guarantees accurac
Vix 75 dominus EA
David Chokumanyara
2 (1)
专家
Experience unparalleled trading performance with the VIX 75 Dominus EA, your ultimate solution for dominating the Volatility 75 Index. This fully automated trading robot is designed to optimize your trading strategy on the M15 timeframe, ensuring you capitalize on market movements with precision and efficiency. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a novice, the VIX 75 Dominus EA empowers you to trade smarter, not harder. ### Key Features: - **Optimized for M15 Timeframe**: Tailored for pinpoint
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
指标
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Boom index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
指标
DC Boom 1000 Scalping Strategy Guide **Price**: $30 **Contact**: WhatsApp/Telegram: +27683229304 WhatsApp/Telegram: +27671192993 1. Understanding the Boom 1000 Index Boom 1000 Index: A synthetic index known for generating upward spikes. This strategy focuses on capturing the brief downward movements between spikes by selling when specific signals appear. 2. Timeframe M1 Timeframe: This strategy is exclusively designed for the 1-minute (M1) chart, allowing you to make quick trades and capture sma
Boom 900 precision spike deector
David Chokumanyara
指标
Boom 900 Precision Spike Detector The Boom 900 Precision Spike Detector is a powerful tool designed to help traders accurately identify spike opportunities in the Boom 900 market. With advanced features and precise alerts, this indicator takes the guesswork out of trading, enabling you to maximize your profits with confidence. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Get reliable signals without repainting, ensuring your trading decisions are based on accurate, real-time data. Audible Alerts: Stay
Crash 900 precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
指标
Crash 900 Precision Spike Detector The Crash 900 Precision Spike Detector is your ultimate tool for trading the Crash 900 market with precision and confidence. Equipped with advanced features, this indicator helps you identify potential sell opportunities and reversals, making it an essential tool for traders aiming to capture spikes with minimal effort. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Accurate, non-repainting signals that you can trust for reliable trading decisions. Audible Alerts: Stay
Boom 600 precision spike detctor
David Chokumanyara
指标
Boom 600 Precision Spike Detector The Boom 600 Precision Spike Detector is your ultimate tool for trading the Boom 600 market with precision and confidence. Equipped with advanced features, this indicator helps you identify potential buy opportunities and reversals, making it an essential tool for traders aiming to capture spikes with minimal effort. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Accurate, non-repainting signals that you can trust for reliable trading decisions. Audible Alerts: Stay on t
Crash 600 precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
指标
Crash 600 Precision Spike Detector The Crash 600 Precision Spike Detector is an essential tool designed to help traders navigate the Crash 600 market with accuracy and efficiency. Packed with advanced features, this indicator provides precise alerts that allow traders to capture spikes and reversals with confidence. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Dependable, non-repainting signals that ensure your trading decisions are based on real-time, accurate data. Audible Alerts: Receive sound notif
Boom 1k sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
1 (1)
指标
Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector - Boom 1000 The Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector is the ultimate tool for spike trading on Boom 1000, offering clear and reliable signals to help you capture high-probability trades. This advanced indicator is designed to enhance your trading strategy by simplifying spike detection and maximizing your profits. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Compatibility : The indicator can be used on M1, M5, M15, M30, and H1 timeframes, but it works best on the M1 timefra
Boom 900 sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
指标
Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector - Boom 900 Unlock the potential of spike trading on Boom 900 with the Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector. This cutting-edge indicator provides precise and clear signals, helping you identify high-probability trades and capture spikes effortlessly. Designed for traders who want to enhance their trading performance, this tool simplifies the process of detecting spike opportunities. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Compatibility : The indicator works across multi
Boom 600 sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
指标
Boom 600 Sniper Spike Detector - MQL5 Listing Description Introducing the Boom 600 Sniper Spike Detector – a cutting-edge, non-repainting indicator designed to help you effectively capitalize on spikes in the Boom 600 market. Ideal for both seasoned traders and beginners, this indicator offers precise, actionable signals to enhance your trading strategy and maximize your profit potential. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : Guarantees reliable and consistent signals that do not repaint, provi
Boom 500 sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
指标
Introducing the Boom 500 Sniper Spike Detector – an advanced, non-repainting indicator specifically crafted to help you capture spikes in the Boom 500 market with precision. Whether you are an experienced trader or just starting, this indicator provides reliable signals that simplify spike trading, making it an essential addition to your trading arsenal. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : The Boom 500 Sniper Spike Detector generates highly reliable signals that do not repaint, allowing you t
Boom 300 sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
指标
Introducing the Boom 300 Sniper Spike Detector – a powerful, non-repainting indicator specifically engineered to help you master spike trading in the Boom 300 market. Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to the game, this tool offers precise and timely signals, allowing you to catch spikes with confidence and improve your overall trading performance. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : Ensures consistent and accurate signals that do not repaint, providing you with reliable data to make con
Boom sniper scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
指标
Boom Sniper Scalping Indicator for MQL5 The **Boom Sniper Scalping Indicator** is a highly accurate and reliable tool, specifically crafted for traders aiming to maximize profits in the Boom markets. Whether you're trading Boom 1000, Boom 900, Boom 600, Boom 500, or Boom 300 indices, this indicator provides precision signals to streamline your scalping strategy. With a focus on accuracy and efficiency, it is an indispensable asset for traders looking to capitalize on quick market movements. K
Crash sniper scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
指标
Crash Sniper Scalping Indicator for MQL5 The **Crash Sniper Scalping Indicator** is a powerful and reliable tool specifically designed for traders looking to profit from the Crash markets. Whether trading Crash 1000, Crash 900, Crash 600, Crash 500, or Crash 300 indices, this indicator provides high-precision signals to simplify scalping. With its clear visual cues and accuracy, it's an essential tool for traders aiming to capitalize on quick market movements. Key Features: - **Multi-Timefram
Precision scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
指标
The Precision Scalping Indicator is a powerful and versatile trading tool designed to enhance your scalping strategies across various financial markets. Whether you trade forex pairs, commodities like Gold (XAU/USD), cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), or synthetic indices from Deriv, this indicator adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : Ensures signal reliability by displaying fixed signals that don't disappear or repaint. Audible Alerts : Real-time
Gold panther scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
指标
Panther Scalping Indicator – The Ultimate Trading Weapon for Gold, Forex & BTC! Dominate the Markets with Precision Buy & Sell Signals! We’ve designed the Panther Scalping Indicator to give you an unfair advantage in trading Gold (XAUUSD), Forex pairs, and BTC. This powerful tool is built on the proven Panther Scalping Strategy , ensuring you never miss a high-probability trade. How It Works: Lime Up Arrow – A clear Buy Signal when market conditions align. Red Down Arrow – A strong
Volatility indices panther scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
指标
Panther Scalping Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge! Maximize Your Profits with the Panther Scalping Indicator! We’ve transformed the powerful Panther Scalping Strategy into an advanced indicator that gives you precise Buy and Sell signals on Deriv’s Synthetic Indices , including Volatility Indices, Step, Jump, and Drift Switching Indices. How It Works: Lime Up Arrow – Clear Buy Signal when market conditions align. Red Down Arrow – Strong Sell Signal to capitalize on downtrends
Boom dynamic scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
指标
Take your Boom trading to the next level with the DC Dynamic Scalping Indicator for Boom , engineered specifically for precision scalping and small account growth. This powerful, non-repainting indicator is designed to catch short-term selling opportunities on Boom indices, backed by our proprietary Dynamic Trend Filter that ensures you always trade in the direction of the prevailing trend. With a built-in blue background template , your charts are clean, focused, and ready for action. Key Fe
Crash dynamic scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
指标
Unlock profitable buy setups with the DC Dynamic Scalping Indicator for Crash , purpose-built for consistent scalping and small account growth. This expertly crafted, non-repainting indicator detects optimal buy signals on Crash indices , ensuring you're in sync with the trend thanks to the built-in Dynamic Trend Filter . A clean blue background template is also included for seamless charting and visual clarity. Key Features: Trend-Based Signal Logic – The Dynamic Trend Filter ensures all b
Alpha dc indicator
David Chokumanyara
指标
Alpha Indicator – Precision Trading for Every Market Trade Smarter, Not Harder. The Alpha Indicator is a non-repainting, high-accuracy trading tool designed for serious traders across all styles — scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're on Forex, Gold, Crypto, NAS100, GER30, or Deriv Synthetic Indices like Volatility, Boom & Crash, this indicator adapts to your market and strategy. It combines powerful components: Alpha Trend Filter – confirms bullish or bearish momentum
Tragos
David Chokumanyara
指标
TRAGOS Indicator – The GOAT of All Trading Indicators TRAGOS (Greek for “male goat”) isn’t just a name — it’s the GOAT: Greatest of All Time in trading indicators. Designed for Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto, and Deriv Synthetic Indices (Boom & Crash, Volatility 75, Step, Jump, etc.), it gives you non-repainting buy, sell, and exit signals with unmatched clarity. Why TRAGOS? Non-Repainting Signals – 100% reliable. Audible, Email & Push Alerts – Never miss a trade. Trend Following – Rid
Crash tragos
David Chokumanyara
指标
Crash Tragos – The Ultimate Crash Indices Scalping Indicator The Crash Tragos is a powerful scalping tool designed specifically for Crash 300, 500, 600, 900, and 1000 indices . Built for traders who want precision and consistency, this indicator helps you buy safely in Crash markets while avoiding unnecessary spikes. Timeframes: M1 and M5 Scalping Focus: Buy entries only on Crash Indices Safe Holding Power: M1: Hold trades for 60 – 120 candles while avoiding spikes M5: Capture 20 – 40 c
Boom tragos
David Chokumanyara
指标
Boom Tragos – The Ultimate Boom Indices Scalping Indicator The Boom Tragos is a powerful scalping tool designed specifically for Boom 300, 500, 600, 900, and 1000 indices . Built for traders who want precision and consistency, this indicator helps you sell safely in Boom markets while avoiding unnecessary spikes. Timeframes: M1 and M5 Scalping Focus: Sell entries only on Boom Indices Safe Holding Power: M1: Hold trades for 60 – 120 candles while avoiding spikes M5: Capture 20 – 40 candl
Crash kerdoskopos
David Chokumanyara
指标
Crash Kerdoskopos Indicator – Buy Without Fear The Crash Kerdoskopos Indicator is the ultimate tool for scalping Crash markets on the M1 timeframe . Designed with precision entry and exit rules, it allows you to buy with confidence and capture 8–10 safe candles without being caught by spikes. With yellow up arrows for entry and a red cross for exit , the indicator removes all guesswork. You’ll also receive audible alerts, push notifications, and email signals so you never miss a profitable op
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