PythonX Grid Pro XAUUSD

PythonX Grid Pro - Intelligent Gold Grid Trading System

LIMITED-TIME OFFER: $29,999 → $2,999 | Save $27,000 Before the Price Returns to Normal


Overview

XAU Grid Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. The EA combines a structured breakout grid with advanced basket management, dynamic risk controls, and automated protection mechanisms to capitalize on gold's strong directional movements while maintaining strict trade management.

Built for traders seeking a hands-free approach to gold trading, XAU Grid Pro continuously monitors market conditions, deploys a strategic pending-order grid, manages open positions as a basket, and automatically resets itself after each completed trading cycle.

Core Strategy

The EA creates a symmetrical grid of pending orders above and below the current market price, allowing it to participate in significant price movements in either direction.

Key Features

Advanced Breakout Grid Engine

  • Automatically places multiple Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around current market price.

  • Designed to capture momentum-driven moves in gold.

  • Fully automated grid regeneration after basket closure.

Basket Profit Management

  • Monitors all open positions as a single basket.

  • Automatically closes all positions and pending orders once the predefined basket profit target is achieved.

  • Immediately deploys a fresh trading cycle after completion.

Basket Loss Protection

  • Integrated basket-level loss control.

  • Automatically exits all positions when the maximum basket drawdown threshold is reached.

  • Prevents prolonged exposure during adverse market conditions.

Smart Protection Mode

One of the EA's most powerful features.

When the number of positions on one side reaches a predefined threshold:

  • Opposite-side positions are closed.

  • Opposite pending orders are removed.

  • A protective stop-loss is automatically applied to the active basket.

  • New positions triggered within the protected basket are continuously managed under the same protection framework.

This mechanism allows the EA to focus on strong directional trends while limiting excessive exposure.

Optional Lot Progression System

The EA includes an adjustable recovery model:

  • Fixed-lot operation for conservative traders.

  • Optional lot progression after losing cycles.

  • Automatic lot reset after profitable cycles.

  • Built-in maximum lot limitation for additional safety.

Fully Automated Trade Cycle

  • Places grid

  • Monitors positions

  • Manages basket profit/loss

  • Activates protection mode when required

  • Closes and resets automatically

  • Starts a new cycle without user intervention

Risk Management

XAU Grid Pro incorporates several layers of risk control:

✔ Basket-level profit targets

✔ Basket-level loss limits

✔ Automatic protection mode

✔ Dynamic stop-loss deployment

✔ Optional controlled lot progression

✔ Maximum lot size restriction

✔ Independent Magic Number operation

Recommended Settings

Symbol

  • XAUUSD

Account Type

  • Hedging account recommended

VPS

  • Recommended for uninterrupted operation

Minimum Deposit

  • Depends on selected lot size and risk settings

Timeframe

  • Works independently of chart timeframe

Backtest Performance

Test Parameters

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Period: 01 January 2026 – 18 June 2026

  • Initial Deposit: $500

  • Fixed Lot Size: 0.01

  • Modeling: MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

Result

The strategy transformed a $500 starting balance into approximately $1.6 million during the tested period under the specified settings on EVERY TICK model.

Backtest screenshots and live trading screenshots are provided for transparency and performance verification.

Important: Historical results are not a guarantee of future performance. Market conditions change, and traders should always use appropriate risk management and test settings on a demo account before live deployment.

Advantages

  • Specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Fully automated operation

  • Intelligent basket management

  • Advanced protection system

  • Optional recovery mechanism

  • No manual intervention required

  • Continuous trading cycle regeneration

  • Suitable for VPS deployment

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged products involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should understand the risks involved and operate the EA according to their own risk tolerance and account size.


推荐产品
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
专家
推出促销： 按当前价格仅提供数量极少的副本！ 最终价格：999美元 新品（349 美元起）-->免费获得 1 个（适用于 2 个交易账户号码）。 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO 欢迎来到比特币收割者！   在黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我决定是时候将同样的成功原则应用到比特币市场了，而且，它看起来很有希望！   我开发交易系统已有二十多年了，到目前为止，我的专长是突破策略。 这种简单有效的策略一直以来都位居最佳交易策略之列，并且几乎适用于任何市场。     对于像比特币这样波动剧烈的市场来说，它更是锦上添花！   那么该策略如何发挥作用？ 突破策略将交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的走势。     该策略将为每笔交易设置止损、止盈和各种追踪止损功能。 对于比特币收割者，我在 H1 时间范围内实现了这一点，这使得它交易频繁，但仍然非常有效。   此外，我还确保了 EA 能够自动适应比特币未来的价格变化。     所以，如果比特币交易价格在 10 万左右、1 万左右或
SuperAgentPRO
Orcun Kaya
专家
SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro - 量化评分与动态风险管理 描述： SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro 是将高级 Python 金融算法移植到 MT5 平台的高保真专家助手 (EA)。它结合了 量化评分引擎 与 动态风险管理 ，提供专业级的投资组合管理。 核心功能： 多层决策引擎：   从三个维度评估市场：低延迟信号处理、趋势偏差确认和动量评分。 Auto-Lot (动态风险)：   根据用户定义的可用保证金风险百分比自动计算手数，防止“资金不足”错误，确保资本的数学保护。 StopLevel Guard：   实时监控经纪商的“止损电位”和“冻结电位”。自动规范化止损 (SL) 和止盈 (TP) 水平，以符合经纪商限制。 主动保证金检查：   在订单执行前计算所需保证金，如果余额不足则跳过交易，保持日志清洁。 市场合规性：   优化至 0 错误和 0 警告。具备自动填充类型检测 (FOK/IOC)，可在单边持仓 (Netting) 和锁仓 (Hedging) 账户上顺畅运行。
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
专家
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
专家
BTC Master Pro —— 您值得信赖的比特币纪律化交易伙伴。 全新版本现已集成 OpenAI 人工智能技术 ，在高波动的加密市场环境中，实现更智能的执行与更精准的交易过滤。 本专业级交易机器人专为 Bitcoin (BTCUSD) 在 MetaTrader 5 平台上的交易而设计，专注于结构化执行、风险暴露控制以及智能化风险管理。 当前价格： $499  →  下一阶段： $699  →  最终价格： $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 基于 OpenAI 的执行过滤系统 最新版本集成 OpenAI 技术，用于实时分析市场环境并过滤低质量或弱势交易信号。 AI 安全层（AI Safety Layer）： 人工智能模块作为交易执行前的第二层审核机制。其功能严格限定为执行过滤工具（而非市场预测工具）。每一笔交易都必须通过结构化逻辑与智能验证流程，以减少不必要的回撤并避免低质量入场。 为什么选择 BTC Master Pro？ 加密货币市场——尤其是比特币——具有高度波动性。情绪化决策往往导致不稳定的交易结果。本系统旨在帮助交易者在快速市场变化中保持结构化、纪律性与
PythonX GbpJpy M1 Scalper
Abhinav Puri
专家
EMA CROSS SCALPING EA - HIGH FREQUENCY PROFIT SYSTEM PROFESSIONAL M1 SCALPING ENGINE FOR GBPJPY This Expert Advisor is a high-performance scalping system built to extract maximum profit from the fast-moving GBPJPY market. Designed for M1 precision trading , it executes trades based on EMA crossover dynamics combined with advanced entry filtering. The system is optimized for high trade frequency, rapid execution, and consistent equity growth . CORE STRATEGY EMA Cross Entry Logic – Captures real-
CloseAllOrders in a button
ʿMrw Alsyd Mhmd Ywsf Alqrydy
专家
CloseAllOrders Protected EA One-Click Trade Manager with License Protection & Account-Currency P/L Targets Overview This Expert Advisor provides three chart buttons to instantly close all trades, winning trades, or losing trades with a single click. You can also set a total floating profit or loss target in your account’s base currency; the EA will automatically close all positions when the target is reached and then disable itself until you enter a new limit. A built-in license check ensures
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (4)
专家
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
专家
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
专家
交易者工具箱是一種多功能工具 基於對常見交易策略的廣泛培訓而創建，以使這些策略和計算自動化。   （由Jason Kisogloo設計和編程） 特徵： 19個獨立信號 -這些信號 中的 每個信號 都 以神經網絡樣式配置進行偏置，以構成最終/整體結果。 每個信號都有其自己的設置 ，可以根據 需要 對其進行 自定義或優化。   綜合上 - 屏 - 顯示 -六搭扣，全面的信息和工具提示走板。 （單擊面板邊框可折疊或折疊...自動為每台儀器保存的設置）：   信號面板 -顯示帶有偏差信息和信號詳細信息的信號分析。   新聞小組 -和未來甚至有消息 牛逼 小號 基於 預測 的 影響與倒計時事件當前的儀器。 （ 針對此功能，必須將 內部M   T   5經濟日曆與 外匯工廠刮板的 選項 -https:   // www.forexfactory.com 添加到Metatrader中允許的網站上）     EA設置面板 -根據止損和資金設置提供有關當前EA設置和輸入信息的信息。   損益面板 -提供8個不同時間段內歷史交易的整體損益表現。   切換面板 -一鍵切換開關，用於顯示屏幕指示器和圖表。
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Goal Pilot
Pablo Eugenio Licon Nenclares
专家
Goal Pilot MT5 Overview Goal Pilot is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders pursue a predefined income target while applying disciplined risk management. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that focus solely on generating trading signals, Income Trading Bot combines automated trade execution with capital management, risk control, and progress tracking toward a user-defined financial objective. The EA continuously monitors market conditions, evaluates trading
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
专家
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - 2025 版本 $249 仅限前5名购买者！ 实时信号 查看 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 的实时表现： 交易策略 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 是经典 Sonic R 策略的升级版，通过 Dragon Band（EMA 34 和 EMA 89）进行自动化交易，并结合先进算法以提高盈利能力。 时间周期：M15, M30 支持货币对：XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY 交易风格：回调交易 & 反趋势交易 最低资金要求：500 USD 杠杆比例：1:200 起 用户指南 设置：只需配置一个参数 - RiskAmount 如果 RiskAmount < 0：按账户余额的百分比计算风险 如果 RiskAmount > 0：每笔交易的固定风险金额 (USD) 示例： RiskAmount = -1 : 风险为账户余额的 1% RiskAmount = -2.5 : 风险为账户余额的 2.5% RiskAmount = 50 : 每笔交易固定风险 50 USD RiskAmou
Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents
Astik Jaura
专家
MINIMUM DEPOSIT ONLY USC ACCOUNT: 150,000 USC All EAs running on live accounts. Investor Id password is in telegram group. Accounts with a balance below 150,000 USC are considered HIGH RISK. The recommended deposit does not eliminate trading risk. Use conservative settings and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading. Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for trading GOLD/XAUUSD on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It
Realza Grid Scalper Pro Mt5
Ricardo Rene Realza Ylarraga
专家
REALZA GOLD GRID PRO MT5   用精准、强大且专业的策略，自动化您的 XAUUSD（黄金）交易 Realza Gold Grid Pro MT5 是一款专业的交易机器人（EA），专为希望在黄金市场（ XAUUSD）实现稳定表现的交易者打造，采用先进的 网格策略（Grid）+ 智能仓位管理。 该机器人可全自动运行，实时分析市场，执行多笔策略性交易， 并通过统一盈利平仓机制最大化收益。   这个机器人能做什么？   实时分析市场行情   战略性开启多笔交易   自动管理入场与出场   达到整体盈利后统一平仓（Basket Close）   适应高波动市场（非常适合黄金）   核心特点   智能网格系统（Grid） 通过多重订单最大化市场机会   专为 XAUUSD（黄金）优化 针对高波动、高收益资产专门设计   高频交易 持续捕捉市场机会   整体盈利平仓系统（Basket Close） 当达到目标利润时，一次性关闭所有订单   账户保护机制 包含风险控制、订单限制及资金保护   全天候自动运行 24/7 无需人工干预（建议使用 VPS）   适用人群：   账户
Gold Holy Grail MT5 Scalping EA
Allan Mabele
专家
Holy Grail EA MT5 – Multi-Timeframe Confluence Trading Engine  PRICE NOW DISCONTED FOR FIRST 10 USERS Holy Grail EA MT5 is a sophisticated multi-timeframe trading system designed to trade only when market direction aligns across multiple layers of trend confirmation. The EA combines four interconnected timeframes into a single decision engine: H4 → H1 → M15 → M5 This hierarchical structure allows the EA to identify the dominant market trend, confirm momentum, validate trade bias, and execute pr
Quantum Gold Matrix PRO MT5
Yeoh Kia Gee
专家
Quantum Gold Matrix PRO – MT5 EA is an advanced adaptive cycle martingale trading system. Dual-direction hedge entry (BUY + SELL) Smart basket TP & cycle-based SL Adaptive recovery system (auto adjusts TP after losses) Controlled martingale with gap logic Built-in dashboard + IB tracking Optimized for high-frequency trading & Gold volatility . Key Advantages Adaptive recovery (not fixed martingale) Starts market-neutral (BUY + SELL) Smart basket closing system Multi-cycle loss reco
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.29 (7)
专家
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.69 (61)
专家
Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD、XAUUSD 和 AUDCAD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验非凡。 加入我们拥有超过 7000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT4 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销价：599 美元（购买 5 次前）|
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Agarwal Meridian BTC Trend
Mridul Agarwal
专家
Agarwal Meridian BTC Trend A fully automated, rules-based trend-following system for BTCUSD on the 1-hour timeframe. The strategy executes a staged 3-position structure with defined take-profits and a hard stop-loss on every trade. There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging down, and no discretionary override. It is a position-trading system that produces approximately 9–10 signals per year, designed to run unattended, 24 hours a day, without monitoring. How it works The system identifies con
PythonX M1 Scalper GBPUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
PythonX – GBPUSD M1 短线剥头皮EA  专为精准设计，优化运行速度，适合散户交易者。  产品简介 PythonX 是一款专注于GBPUSD M1（1分钟周期）的自动交易专家顾问（EA），采用清晰智能的交易逻辑，无网格和马丁格尔策略。  主要特点 即插即用，无需优化 信号无重绘 不使用马丁格尔和网格 仅适用GBPUSD M1 最低建议入金500美元 适合初学者和经验丰富的交易者  重要提示 仅支持GBPUSD M1交易 结果依赖于经纪商条件 不保证盈利，购买前请务必使用演示账户或回测验证 不是高风险或快速致富方案  回测结果（初始资金$1000，杠杆1:1000） 经纪商 时间段 净利润 最大回撤 交易次数 胜率 OctaFX 2015-2025 $123,574 5.63% 3,077 76.96% IC Markets 2015-2025 $111,034 2.90% 2,732 77.23% FundedNext 2015-2025 $85,293 7.55% 2,502 75.54% HF Markets 2015-2025 $71,637 18.09% 1,
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
专家
Matrix Arrow EA MT5   是一款独特的智能交易系统，可以通过图表上的交易面板手动或 100% 自动交易   Matrix Arrow Indicator 的 MT5   信号。   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   将在其早期阶段确定当前趋势，从多达 10 个标准指标中收集信息和数据，它们是：平均定向运动指数 (ADX) ， 商品渠道指数 (CCI) ， 经典 Heiken Ashi 蜡烛 ， 移动平均线 ， 移动平均收敛散度 (MACD) ， 相对活力指数 (RVI) ， 相对强弱指数 (RSI) ， 抛物线SAR ， 随机振荡器 ， 威廉姆斯的百分比范围 。 当所有指标给出有效的买入或卖出信号时，相应的箭头将打印在图表上，在下一个蜡烛/柱线的开盘时表示强劲的上升趋势/下降趋势。用户可以选择使用哪些指标，并可以单独调整每个指标的参数。使用   Matrix Arrow EA MT5 ，您可以直接从图表上的交易面板手动交易   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   信号，或使用 100% 算法交易选项   100% 自动交
Inferno Storm AI V238DTPro Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.38 [Subtitle: Deep-Think AI Protocol | L1 Hardware Scoring | TTM Squeeze Quant Matrix] Introduction: The Apex of Cognitive Trading Welcome to the absolute forefront of algorithmic intelligence. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.38 shatters the limitations of traditional "black-box" Expert Advisors. By bridging a high-speed, institutional-grade quantitative chassis directly with the world’s most advanced Large
AdvisorKing
Artem Grishchenko
专家
AdvisorKing is a multi-currency scalper that uses proprietary trading algorithms. Entering the market is carried out using filters, which allows the trading advisor to get good results during a low-volatility trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are used to stability and minimal risk. The trading advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale. For questions about setting up and installing a trading advisor, you
Hector EA
Anton Shevtsov
5 (2)
专家
Hector Gold EA — MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易机器人。采用加仓量递减的网格逻辑，并按均价平掉整组订单。 LIVE SIGNAL [FxPRO] 设置与参数指南 信号使用的正是执行公开统计中所示逻辑的同一个 EA。为获得与信号尽量接近的结果，请在推荐设置下、并在零点差或低点差的 ECN/RAW 账户上运行 Hector Gold EA（FxPro、Ultima Markets、Fusion Markets、IC Markets）。在其他经纪商上表现可能不同——请先用真实 tick 数据测试。有关经纪商兼容性的问题，请在产品评论区提出。 与每次加仓都增加手数的经典马丁格尔不同，Hector Gold EA 采用手数递减的网格，并按均价平掉整组订单。算法跟踪 XAUUSD 的波动性与成交量突增，避免逆强势动能入场，并可根据您的选择启用自适应止损。 组内手数递减——风险逐步累积，而非雪崩式增加。 自适应网格间距——取决于波动性与网格深度。 可选的保护性止损，基于算法对市场的评估。 预置的经纪商方案，另加 9 个附加模块的手动调节。 要求
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
专家
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
TrendWave Navigator
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
专家
概述 TrendWave Navigator 是一款专业级 MetaTrader 5（MT5）智能交易系统（EA），专为重视交易稳定性、资金保护和长期绩效的交易者打造。 该 EA 采用 多层次市场分析引擎 ，在高时间周期上识别强劲的趋势方向，并在低时间周期的受控回调过程中执行精准入场。这种方法有助于避开震荡和不稳定的市场环境，只专注于高质量的交易机会。 优化交易品种： EURUSD（欧元/美元） GBPUSD（英镑/美元） USDJPY（美元/日元） XAUUSD（黄金） 交易逻辑（受保护） TrendWave Navigator 运行于 专有决策系统 之上，综合运用： 高时间周期趋势方向分析 市场动能确认 基于波动率的风险建模 智能入场时机算法 趋势强度过滤机制 只有当 所有内部条件完全一致 时，系统才会执行交易，从而有效避开弱势或不稳定的市场环境。 入场系统 EA 会等待以下条件： 来自高时间周期分析的方向性确认 市场强度验证 在入场时间周期上完成回调并确认趋势延续 这种多层过滤机制确保交易始终 顺应强劲的市场方向 ，而非随机的价格波动。 出场与交易管理 TrendWave Nav
NetRecoveryManagerATR
Gianfranco Tanzi
专家
NetRecoveryMangerATR    is an Expert Advisor that starts from a net long/short position and then opens additional positions using ATR-based levels, with a dynamic multiplier, and closes everything when the net PL exceeds a target. The opening of the first position is done automatically by the EA when market conditions, mobile averages and price action criteria, are met. The EA may be attached to any currency chart. EA will attribute automatically a specific MagicNumber to each used chart. The ti
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.21 (24)
专家
歡迎來到指數！ 道具準備就緒！ -> 在這裡 下載設定文件 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   將我 15 年在創建專業交易演算法方面的經驗帶入指數市場。 EA 使用經過深思熟慮的演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   我很高興地說，在多年的 EA 開發過程中，我已經完善了這個策略 該 EA 專為 US500、US30 和 NAS100 指數交易而開發。 這些市場特別適合這種類型的策略交易。 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。 
该产品的买家也购买
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
专家
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — MQL5 市场说明 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化双引擎黄金交易系统 1. 产品概述 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 是一款全自动智能交易系统，专为 XAUUSD 以及名称中包含 XAU 或 GOLD 的其他经纪商黄金品种开发。 V6.0 在一个智能交易系统中集成了两个相互独立的交易引擎。每个引擎分别评估市场状况，并拥有自己的固定手数、魔术号、持仓归属、保护水平和出场管理。 两个引擎互不复制，也不相互依赖。在对冲账户中，两个引擎可以同时管理同一黄金品种的仓位。在净额账户中，同一品种的入场会安全地按顺序执行，因为 MetaTrader 对每个品种只保留一个净持仓。 本系统旨在提供结构化的黄金自动交易，无需持续人工监控。 2. 交易架构 Engine A 是选择性方向引擎，用于筛选市场状况，并通过自身的执行配置管理其仓位。 Engine B 是独立的市场参与引擎，拥有单独的执行配置，并附加每日亏损及连续亏损交易控制。 每个引擎均： 使
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
专家
PivotStorm - 自适应 XAUUSD 市场结构突破交易 EA MetaTrader 5 专业自动交易系统 PivotStorm 是一款面向黄金（XAUUSD）市场的专业 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor。 该系统针对喜欢结构化突破交易的交易者设计，通过市场结构分析、智能挂单执行以及多层风险管理，实现纪律化的自动交易。 不同于简单的突破机器人，PivotStorm 不追逐每一次价格波动，而是等待经过确认的重要市场结构，并在风险可控的条件下执行交易。 为什么选择 PivotStorm？ 黄金市场具有明显趋势行情，同时也存在大量假突破。PivotStorm 遵循核心理念：等待有意义的市场结构，然后进行受控风险执行。 EA 不尝试预测所有市场走势。系统通过识别关键价格区域，构建突破交易场景，并按照预设风险规则管理交易执行。 查看MQL5 信号： 点击这儿 核心技术 1. 市场结构突破引擎 PivotStorm 分析确认后的市场结构，并识别重要交易水平。 系统分析： 确认后的摆动高低点 突破区域 价格运动有效性 市场动量状态 帮助系统过滤短期噪声，关注更有意义
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
专家
Scalp Master 专家顾问（EA）是一种完全自动化的交易系统，专为趋势市场中的剥头皮策略设计。它用于在高流动性市场中识别短期交易机会，同时重点关注交易质量和风险控制。该EA适合偏好系统化、规则化交易且不进行手动操作的交易者。 它在低点差和高流动性的品种上表现最佳，包括： XAUUSD（黄金） EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY BTCUSD USTEC（美国科技指数） 其他主要和次要货币对（低点差且执行稳定） 该策略专为趋势市场设计，旨在避免震荡或不可预测行情等低质量交易环境。 主要特点： 完全自动化交易系统，无需手动操作 移动平均线与RSI过滤器，提高胜率并避免低概率交易 集成新闻过滤器，在重大经济事件期间降低风险 高级移动止损系统，动态管理持仓 专注风险控制与回撤降低 Scalp Master 会在交易前和交易过程中持续评估市场条件，确保交易符合系统逻辑。趋势、动量和波动率过滤器的结合有助于提升交易质量。 该EA适用于提供稳定执行、低点差和高流动性的经纪商。适合初学者和希望使用结构化剥头皮策略的专业交易者。 最低入金：$100 推荐入金：$1000 输入设置： 请不要
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
专家
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
专家
Mercaria Unicorn — 用于 MetaTrader 5 黄金（XAUUSD）的自适应网格交易系统。由具有实盘经验的交易者开发，适合各种经验水平。 概述 Mercaria Unicorn 是一款用于黄金（XAUUSD）及其他差价合约（CFD）品种的自适应交易系统。与参数固定的普通网格机器人不同，它会根据所选的波动性配置和您的存款，自动调整层数、手数和风险阈值。 所有关键决策都可在图表上的可视化控制面板中操作，因此您可以即时更改设置，而无需重新打开输入窗口。本系统适合偏好低维护设置的交易者、按新闻日历管理风险的有经验交易者，以及希望在自身入场策略之上使用仓位管理器的专业交易者。 发售价格随销量增加而逐步上调。每次购买均包含通过 MQL5 Market 提供的所有未来更新。 主要功能 自适应引擎。四种波动性配置（Normal、Spike M、Spike L、Black Swan）涵盖平静日、新闻日、剧烈意外行情和危机情形，可在面板上一键切换，无需重启。Autosizing 模块通过带有内置安全缓冲的数学模型，为您的余额计算安全的层数和手数。手数缩放使每个以美元
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
专家
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
专家
只在亚洲盘进行剥头皮交易 几个独特指标用于检测市场波动 根据市场情况动态止盈止损 保护性硬止损，使得账户风险降低 不需要配置文件，对每一个货币对使用相同的设置 此EA适用于以下货币对： EURAUD 推荐在 M15 周期上使用此EA 建议在一个真正的 低点差 ECN平台上使用该EA 推荐将Risk参数设置为10以下 推荐使用99.9%模型质量的历史回测 信号 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008 回测 : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog 参数 Lots - 使用固定手数 Risk - 根据账户净值自动计算手数，只有当Lots是0时才有效 Auto_GMT_Offset - 实盘交易时，如果设置为true，GMT_Offset会由EA自动计算 GMT_Offset - 历史回测时输入你的经纪商的GMT时间，实盘交易时不用设置此参数，系统会自动计算GMT时间 EA_Comment - 设置自己的评论信息 MAGIC - Magic数字，无需更改 Max_Spread - 开
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
专家
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
专家
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
专家
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
专家
MoneyMaker 稳定提款机 Lite 版本，是一款针对外汇的自动智能交易系统！以下简称本 EA 智能交易系统。Lite版本仅支持MetaTrader 5! 本 EA 智能交易系统的目的是稳定盈利，而不是让你拥有一夜暴富的能力！ 本 EA 智能交易系统的 Lite 版本仅作用于 EUR/USD 货币兑，不能用于其他货币兑交易、其他 CFD 产品交易以及大宗商品交易或期指商品交易！ 本 EA 智能交易系统，只适合运行在允许进行对冲交易的的外汇交易商平台！ 本 EA 智能交易系统，采用马丁格尔与网格交易系统为基础，通过大数据分析对 EUR/USD 货币兑的多年历史数据进行各项特征进行层层分析，得到了精准的分析结果！ 本 EA 智能交易系统的代码融入数据模糊处理技术，使得本 EA 智能交易系统在进行下单和平仓操作时自动处理价位而并非依靠限价订单来完成下单和止盈平仓操作！ 本 EA 智能交易系统的特点在于稳定盈利！根据市场的情况，平均每日盈利 $60~$180 ！ 本 EA 智能交易系统没有资金回撤！常规时期最大动态亏损$ 400 以内！对于 COVID-19 时的市场熔断机制， 500
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
专家
NorthEastWay MT5是一种完全自动化的“回撤”交易系统，在热门的“回撤”货币对交易中特别有效：AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD。该系统在交易中使用了外汇市场的主要模式——价格在任何方向急剧波动后的回归。 时间框架：M15 基本货币对：AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 附加货币对：EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD 购买EA后，务必私信我，我会将您添加到私人群组，发送设置文件和详细说明。 我愿意帮助每位买家安装和配置顾问。 如果您以前从未使用过EA，我会向您展示并教您如何使用。 EA设置： 您可以使用OneChartSetup（仅限M15时间框架）从单个图表运行所有货币对 该EA对点差、滑点或任何其他与经纪商相关的变量不敏感。 仅使用推荐的货币对。 EA测试： 使用MT5测试器的多货币模式同时测试所有推荐的货币对上的EA。 观看示例视频 。 仅在M15时间框架上进行测试 推荐进行5-10年的长期测试，以显示EA在各种市场条件下的稳定性。 输入参数： OneChartSetup — 从一个图表同时启动多个货
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
专家
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
专家
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Golden Lucks
Godbless C Nygu
专家
介绍我们专为在外汇市场上交易 XAUUSD 而设计的 EA。该专家顾问结合了五个指标，主要来自支撑和阻力策略，达到了超过 60% 的令人称赞的准确率。通过500美元启动资金的5年回测的严格测试，结果产生了超过20万美元的利润，展示了其巨大收益的潜力。 主要特征： 包含五个不同的指标，主要基于支撑和阻力策略。 准确率达到60%以上。 严格的风险管理以及有效的止损和止盈机制。 有效的新闻过滤器以优化交易决策。 账户保护功能允许设置最大每日损失和净值参数。 详细的统计数据可供分析，包括入场、交易、点差和保证金。 使用提供的设置灵活地交易其他货币和金属对。 可定制的手数大小、止损和止盈参数。 购买时提供安装手册和设置说明。 根据个别经纪商详细信息、初始存款、账户货币和杠杆进行定制设置。 为了优化您的交易体验，请提供以下详细信息： 经纪商名称 初始保证金 账户币种 杠杆作用 重要提示：-联系开发商，确保您在购买后获得重要的设置文件。 我们致力于提供卓越的支持，并欢迎任何反馈，以提高我们 EA 的准确性和性能。祝您交易成功。
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
专家
Reactor MT5是用于日内交易的全自动EA交易。它基于许多指标。专家顾问能够获得很高的获胜率。 专家在EURUSD，GBPUSD，USDCAD，AUDUSD和USDJPY M15货币对的整个可用历史时期内进行了测试，并获得了出色的结果。您可以下载演示并自己进行测试。我的测试使用的是实际报价日期，准确度为99.90％，实际价差和附加滑点。 基于EA分析，基本策略始于逆序趋势和跟随趋势的市场订单 最大跌幅将为％0,1-％15％。您可以检查图片上6年的回测结果。 反应堆是如此低风险的专家。系统正在使用不同类型的算法打开订单。 坦率地说，输入太多，但请放心，我会为您提供帮助。 Ea在星期一和星期五不开放任何订单。如果您愿意，可以自己打开它。 了解了输入之后，您可以找到最适合自己的设置。 请不要将ea与假回测ea进行比较。所有结果都是真实的。 在电报上关注我们： https://t.me/joinchat/RXjxgdlM1aRZA3A4 推荐建议 推荐的时间范围是M15- M30-H1-H4。 专家可以继续使用EURUSD，GBPUSD，USDCAD，AUDUSD和USDJPY。 从20
QuantXProTrader EA
Netlux Digital Kft.
专家
QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
TickToker
Oxana Tambur
专家
>>>>>>>>>>>>>> more then 90% discount ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Special offer is valid for 3 months from the start of sales <<<<<<<< <<<<<<<< The trading robot has been trading on a real account since 2018. We will show our account to everyone who plans to buy a trading robot. To do this, contact us. TickToker is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for the    EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF   currency pairs.  Does not use Martingale and Grid, all trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
专家
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
专家
介绍 Marvelous EA：您终极的交易伙伴 通过 Marvelous EA 释放外汇市场的全部潜力，这是一款最先进的自动化交易解决方案，旨在最大化您的利润并减少风险。这个精心设计的交易算法具有先进的功能，能够精确导航动态的外汇市场。GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 真实账户表现: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/ 2321875 主要功能: 验证的交易策略: 由经验丰富的交易员开发，并在不同的市场条件下进行了测试。 自动化交易: 24/5 无需情绪干扰或人工干预自动执行交易。 风险管理: 复杂的风险管理系统保护您的资本。 自适应技术: 持续学习并适应不断变化的市场条件。 多货币支持: 使用优化的设置交易多个货币对。 实时监控: 随时了解性能和市场分析。 优势: 提高效率: 通过自动化交易节省时间和精力。 提高准确性: 减少情绪化交易决策并将损失降到最低。 增强盈利能力: 24/5 优化交易机会。 降低风险: 先进的风险管理保护您的投资。 体验 Marvelous EA 的力量 发现更聪明的外汇交易方式。今天试试 Marvelo
FX SCI Hit the pairs
Eadvisors Software Inc.
专家
The FX 2021 release | Eadvisors The Expert Advisor FXScalper works trading the 5min forex main timeframe looking for small market variations in the pairs, it uses new trading technology, intraday results are amazing. This is the last release version we brought to you at the mql Market, you can active the expert in 5(five) personal accounts. Initial informations about the strategy Strategy used: Grid x Distancing. Initial Lot:       From 0.01 (Micro Lots). StopLoss and Take Profit Adjustable.
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
专家
AI Nodiurnal EA是一款先进的外汇机器人，利用尖端的机器学习技术优化交易策略，在动态的外汇市场中提升性能。术语“Nodiurnal”反映了它的适应能力，不仅在典型的白天交易时间内运行，而且在非标准时段也能持续运行，为外汇交易提供连续和适应性的方法。 设置：货币对的默认设置：EURUSD H1。特殊设置仅在购买后提供。 市场推出促销！仅剩下10份中的3份，价格为：5,000美元，下一个价格为：7,500美元，最终价格为：10,000美元 主要特点： 机器学习算法：AI Nodiurnal EA的核心优势在于利用机器学习算法。这些算法分析大量的历史市场数据，识别模式、趋势和潜在的交易机会。通过不断学习，系统优化其策略，适应不断变化的市场条件。 适应性交易策略：与静态算法的传统交易机器人不同，AI Nodiurnal EA设计为适应不断变化的市场动态。它可以动态调整交易参数，优化其应对当前条件的方法，减少市场不确定性的影响。 24/5交易能力：该EA全天候运行，顺利地穿越全球各种市场时段。这确保潜在的交易机会不会被错过，并且系统在不同的时区保持活跃，提高整体效果。 风险管理：AI
Arrival
Yuriy Bykov
专家
易于设置和安装自动专家顾问. 不是网格，也不是鞅。 我把它忘了。 在同一时间交易几个工具。 分析波动性和趋势和单位的存在,以产生打开位置的信号.   5本售价30美元。 当存款从$100到$800时，使用一组积极的策略。 对于超过$800的帐户大小，EA会自动切换到适度策略。 建议安装在EURGBP M15上。 对于多货币交易，一个运行的专家顾问实例就足够了。 在参数中，指定幻数和已开仓位大小的乘数（建议使其等于1.0） 它同样适用于净额结算和对冲账户。 适合在小肩膀的帐户上工作。 在真实账户上启动之前，请务必在测试仪和模拟账户上测试Ea交易的工作。 对于翻译中可能存在的不准确之处，我深表歉意。 对于翻译中可能存在的不准确之处，我深表歉意。
作者的更多信息
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
精准、高效、稳定 不只是一个EA，而是一套完整的交易系统 PythonX M1 Scalper 是专为 XAUUSD 1分钟图表 设计的智能交易系统，依托高频市场结构与价格行为逻辑，结合多重指标过滤，精准捕捉高胜率交易机会。 我们在 9 家全球主流经纪商平台上进行了长达十年以上的历史测试，每次初始资金仅为 $500，均取得卓越表现，最高净利润超过 $500,000 。 无马丁，无网格，逻辑公开，稳定可控。 智能进场逻辑 —— 多指标联合过滤系统 PythonX 的进场策略并非依赖单一信号，而是通过以下指标的组合分析，提升交易信号的质量与稳定性： 吞没形态识别（Engulfing Pattern） CCI趋势确认 RSI动量支持 EMA均线趋势过滤 成交量激增检测（Volume Spike） 即便部分过滤条件在设置中关闭，它们仍辅助其它条件判断，从而强化整套交易逻辑的协同过滤效果。 风控设置概览 固定止盈：170 点 固定止损：145 点 可开启或关闭 24 小时交易 可灵活选择交易日（周一至周五） 不使用马丁策略 不使用加仓网格 此策略的交易频率适中，注重稳定回报与可控风险的结合。
PythonX GbpUsd M1 Sniper
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper Structure-Based Precision Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper is a high-precision Expert Advisor developed specifically for GBPUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system is built around Smart Money Concepts, focusing on market structure behavior to identify high-probability entries with minimal noise. The strategy leverages Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to detect momentum shifts and early reversals, allowing the EA to enter trades with st
PythonX M1 Scalper GBPUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
PythonX – GBPUSD M1 短线剥头皮EA  专为精准设计，优化运行速度，适合散户交易者。  产品简介 PythonX 是一款专注于GBPUSD M1（1分钟周期）的自动交易专家顾问（EA），采用清晰智能的交易逻辑，无网格和马丁格尔策略。  主要特点 即插即用，无需优化 信号无重绘 不使用马丁格尔和网格 仅适用GBPUSD M1 最低建议入金500美元 适合初学者和经验丰富的交易者  重要提示 仅支持GBPUSD M1交易 结果依赖于经纪商条件 不保证盈利，购买前请务必使用演示账户或回测验证 不是高风险或快速致富方案  回测结果（初始资金$1000，杠杆1:1000） 经纪商 时间段 净利润 最大回撤 交易次数 胜率 OctaFX 2015-2025 $123,574 5.63% 3,077 76.96% IC Markets 2015-2025 $111,034 2.90% 2,732 77.23% FundedNext 2015-2025 $85,293 7.55% 2,502 75.54% HF Markets 2015-2025 $71,637 18.09% 1,
PythonX M1 Hybrid Breakout EURUSD
Abhinav Puri
专家
PythonX - EURUSD M1 混合突破智能交易系统 每次仅开一单。低回撤。专为资金公司和零售交易者设计。 在 EURUSD M1 上使用真实点差数据（2015–2025 或最新数据）在 25+ 家经纪商和资金公司中进行测试。 旨在提供精确性、一致性和超低回撤——即使在 $100 的账户上也能稳定运行。 所有测试均在 $100 余额、1:1000 杠杆和固定止损/止盈条件下进行。 附带截图以确保透明。 支持的经纪商 OctaFX, IC Markets, HF Markets, Exness, XM Global, Tickmill, RoboForex, ActivTrades, FXPro, FXTM, Eightcap, FP Markets 支持的资金公司 FTMO, E8 Markets, The Funded Trader, FundedNext, MyFundedFX, SurgeTrader, Finotive Funding, FXIFY, BrightFunded, DNA Funded, Blueberry Funded, FundedPrime, Fu
PythonX Fictional EA
Abhinav Puri
专家
Advanced Multi-Engine Trading System for EURUSD (M1) Version 1.2 updated - see the "What's New" tab for full upgrade details. New Year Special Offer - 90% Discount valid until 31 January 2026 All tests performed on: Every tick based on real ticks Introduction PythonX Fictional EA is built on a multi-layered logic engine designed for high-frequency, high-stability algorithmic execution on EURUSD M1. The system incorporates volatility-based filters, an adaptive entry range algorithm, and a multi-
Lakshmi Illusion XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
专家
LAKSHMI ILLUSION XAUUSD – Advanced Gold Trend Trading System The Ultimate M1 Sniper Scalper (All Brokers Compatible) Have you ever seen an Expert Advisor transform a very small account into significant growth within a short period of time? At first glance, it may seem unrealistic. In reality, such outcomes are often the result of structured strategy, disciplined execution, and precise trend alignment. Lakshmi Illusion XAUUSD is a high-performance, multi-timeframe trading system developed exclusi
PythonX Prop Challenge Winner
Abhinav Puri
专家
Professional Gold Trading System Built for Prop Firm Success PythonX Prop Challenge Winner is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Built with a structured execution framework, this system combines multi-position management with adaptive grid logic to maintain market presence and capture high-probability opportunities. Performance Overview The system demonstrated exceptional growth by transforming an initial balance of $50 into $14,733 from January 2026 to
PythonX Gold Sniper
Abhinav Puri
专家
PythonX Gold Sniper XAUUSD M1 Precision Momentum Reversal Expert Advisor for Gold Scalping PythonX Gold Sniper is a high-precision Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system focuses on capturing short-term momentum reversals with strict confirmation logic, combining trend alignment with oscillator-based timing. The strategy is built on a structured combination of Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Stochastic Oscillator, deli
PythonX GbpJpy M1 Scalper
Abhinav Puri
专家
EMA CROSS SCALPING EA - HIGH FREQUENCY PROFIT SYSTEM PROFESSIONAL M1 SCALPING ENGINE FOR GBPJPY This Expert Advisor is a high-performance scalping system built to extract maximum profit from the fast-moving GBPJPY market. Designed for M1 precision trading , it executes trades based on EMA crossover dynamics combined with advanced entry filtering. The system is optimized for high trade frequency, rapid execution, and consistent equity growth . CORE STRATEGY EMA Cross Entry Logic – Captures real-
PythonX US30 Velocity
Abhinav Puri
专家
PythonX US30 Velocity EA High-Speed EMA + ATR Trading System for US30 (M1) PythonX US30 Velocity is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed specifically for US30 (Dow Jones) on the M1 timeframe. It combines a clean trend-following EMA structure with volatility filtering using ATR to capture fast intraday momentum moves. Performance Summary Starting Capital: $50 Ending Balance: $5,000 (Jan 2026 – Present) Lot Size: Fixed 0.01 Maximum Drawdown: 7.76% This performance demonstrates the EA’s
PythonX US100 Quantum
Abhinav Puri
专家
PythonX US100 Quantum H1 Breakout Precision Trading Engine Strategy Overview PythonX US100 Quantum is a high-precision breakout trading system designed specifically for the US100 (Nasdaq 100 Index) . Built around market structure and trend alignment , it focuses on capturing strong directional moves rather than noisy scalping setups. Unlike traditional indicator-heavy systems, this EA uses a clean price-action model combined with a trend filter to deliver structured and consistent entries. Core
PythonX CandleMaster AUDUSD
Abhinav Puri
专家
PythonX CandleMaster AUDUSD EMA + Candlestick Pattern Precision Trading System Strategy Overview PythonX CandleMaster AUDUSD is a price action-driven Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the AUDUSD currency pair . The system combines a trend-following EMA filter with high-probability candlestick pattern recognition to execute trades with precision. The strategy focuses on trend-aligned reversals , capturing pullbacks within established market direction instead of chasing breakouts. This a
PythonX SwissCore USDCHF
Abhinav Puri
专家
PythonX SwissCore USDCHF Precision Market Structure Trading Engine PythonX SwissCore USDCHF is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built around one of the most respected concepts in modern trading: market structure. By combining Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) with EMA-based trend filtering, the system is designed to execute trades with discipline, clarity, and consistency. Why This System Stands Out Most automated systems rely heavily on lagging indicators. PythonX Swi
PythonX TokyoFlow USDJPY
Abhinav Puri
专家
PythonX TokyoFlow USDJPY EMA + MACD Momentum Engine for Intraday Precision PythonX TokyoFlow USDJPY is a professionally structured trading system developed specifically for the USDJPY pair on the M1 timeframe. It integrates trend analysis with momentum-based confirmation to identify structured intraday opportunities in fast-moving market conditions. Strategy Architecture The system is designed around a dual-layer approach that combines directional bias with momentum validation. This helps mainta
PythonX PipStorm USDCAD
Abhinav Puri
专家
PythonX PipStorm USDCAD Trend-Aligned Breakout Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX PipStorm USDCAD is a precision-built Expert Advisor developed for USDCAD on the M1 timeframe. The system focuses on capturing short-term breakout opportunities in alignment with the prevailing trend, targeting high-probability intraday movements. The strategy combines directional filtering with structured price breakout logic, allowing the EA to participate in momentum-driven moves while avoiding low-quality market co
PythonX Impulse BTCUSD
Abhinav Puri
专家
PythonX Impulse BTCUSD High-Speed Price Action Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX Impulse BTCUSD is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed specifically for BTCUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system focuses on capturing fast intraday impulse moves using a combination of trend filtering and price action-based breakout confirmation. The strategy is built to adapt to the high volatility nature of the cryptocurrency market, allowing it to identify rapid expansion phases and enter trades with strong
PythonX Manual Sync Manager
Abhinav Puri
专家
PythonX Manual Sync Manager Manual Trading with Intelligent Automation Engine PythonX Manual Sync Manager is a powerful trade management Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer full control over entries while leveraging advanced automation for execution, protection, and synchronization. This system does not generate trades independently. Instead, it enhances manual trading by applying structured risk management, real-time synchronization, and intelligent position handling across all open
筛选:
无评论
回复评论