ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Crimson Gearstorm 739 AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Kinetic Alligator | Storm Pulse | Crimson Shield Safety]

Introduction Crimson Gearstorm 739 AI is a kinetic trend-following system designed to navigate chaotic market storms. It uses the legendary Alligator indicator to identify the "Sleeping" vs. "Hunting" phases of the market, while the Gator Oscillator (Storm Pulse) detects the exact moment of volatility expansion. This kinetic energy is then validated by a custom Kinetic Force (CHV) calculation to ensure every trade has explosive potential.

Version 1.20: Crimson Shield Core This version is armored with the "Crimson Shield" Safety Protocol. It employs a "Deca-Buffer" Trailing Stop mechanism that calculates an extreme safety distance (10x Margin) based on broker limits. This ensures your trades are immune to stop-hunting, spread spikes, and execution errors during high-volatility events.

Trading Strategy (The Gearstorm Logic) The system operates on a 3-Gear Synchronization:

Alligator Trend (Jaw/Teeth/Lips): Uptrend: Lips > Teeth > Jaw (Mouth Open Up).

Downtrend: Lips < Teeth < Jaw (Mouth Open Down). Storm Pulse (Gator): Uses the Gator Oscillator to confirm volatility expansion. The bars must be widening (Storm is growing) to trigger a trade. Kinetic Force (CHV): A custom momentum calculation that measures the "Force" of the move. Trades are only taken if the Kinetic Force is active (>-10.0), filtering out weak, fake moves.

Key Features

Crimson Shield Trailing: An elite exit logic that maintains a massive safety distance (Deca-Buffer). It prevents your trailing stops from being rejected by broker limits, even in high-spread environments.

Kinetic Execution: Only trades when the "Mouth" is open and the "Storm" is rising.

Institutional Money Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Account Free Margin and Risk Percentage.

Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is a calculated singular position with a hard Stop Loss.

Recommendations

Timeframes: M15, H1 (Recommended for trend hunting).

Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Account Type: ECN or Standard.

Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

=== STORM PULSE BRAIN === InpJaw/Teeth/Lips : Alligator settings. InpChvPeriod : Kinetic force sensitivity.

=== CRIMSON SHIELD (PROTECTION) === InpSlAtrMult : Stop Loss distance (Default 2.2x ATR). InpTpAtrMult : Take Profit distance (Default 4.5x ATR). InpSafetyPadding : Extra buffer points for the Shield.

=== RISK MANAGEMENT === InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation. InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1). Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.