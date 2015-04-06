Goldstar AI

GOLDSTAR AI: In forex, patience pays more than prediction.

Self Optimization > The Robot will optimize itself for profitable settings.

Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files.

GOLDSTAR AI - The Ultimate Self-Optimizing Trading Robot

Revolutionize Your Trading with Advanced Adaptive Learning

Next-Generation Technology

GOLDSTAR AI isn't just another trading robot – it's a sophisticated artificial intelligence system that evolves and adapts to market conditions in real-time. Built with cutting-edge machine learning algorithms, this powerful EA transforms your trading experience with intelligent automation.

Note: Backtest May Not be accurate Because self-optimization May not work in backtest. Also Backtest May be slow.

Key Features

Requirements For Robot

  • Minimum Deposit: $60
  • Time Frame: M5
  • Pair: XAUUSD/GOLD & USDJPY

Self-Optimization Engine

  • Adaptive Learning: Automatically optimizes parameters every 100 trades
  • Performance Evolution: Continuously improves based on historical results
  • Intelligent Adaptation: Adjusts to changing market conditions without manual intervention
  • Neural Network Activity: Real-time AI decision processing visualization

Advanced Risk Management

  • Adaptive Stop Loss: Dynamically adjusts based on market volatility
  • Smart Lot Sizing: AI-powered position sizing optimization
  • Breakeven Protection: Automatic profit protection system
  • Trailing Stop Technology: Maximizes profits while minimizing risk

Intelligent Market Analysis

Multi-Layered Signal Processing

  • Dual Trend Detection System: Fast and Slow analysis
  • Custom Indicator Integration: Proprietary movement detection algorithms
  • Market Sentiment Analysis: Real-time sentiment evaluation
  • Confidence Meters: Visual AI confidence levels for each trade

Smart Filtering System

  • News Filter Integration: Avoids high-impact news events
  • Time-Based Trading: Customizable trading hours for optimal performance
  • Friday Protection: Intelligent weekend risk management
  • Currency-Specific Analysis: Focused on major currency pairs

Professional Trading Features

Flexible Lot Management

  • Auto Lot Sizing: Equity-based position scaling (0.01 lot per $100)
  • Fixed Lot Option: Manual lot size control for conservative traders
  • Risk-Adjusted Sizing: AI-powered position optimization

Advanced Controls

  • Minimum Winrate Threshold: Maintains 60%+ success rate
  • Maximum Optimization Cycles: Prevents over-optimization (50 cycles max)
  • Parameter Evolution: Continuous improvement algorithms
  • Performance Tracking: Comprehensive statistics and analysis

Professional Dashboard

Real-Time Monitoring

  • AI Status Panel: Live artificial intelligence activity display
  • Market Sentiment Visualization: Current market mood analysis
  • Neural Network Activity: Visual representation of AI decision-making
  • Animated Elements: Dynamic, engaging user interface
  • Performance Metrics: Comprehensive trading statistics

Customizable Interface

  • Adjustable Position: Personalize dashboard location
  • Show/Hide Options: Control information display
  • Professional Design: Clean, intuitive layout
  • Real-Time Updates: Live data refresh

Why Choose GOLDSTAR AI?

Self-Learning Technology - Continuously improves performance
Advanced Risk Management - Protects your capital intelligently
Professional Grade - Institutional-quality algorithms
User-Friendly - Easy setup with powerful customization
Proven Results - Optimized for consistent profitability
24/7 Operation - Never misses a trading opportunity
Multi-Currency Support - Works across major forex pairs
News-Aware Trading - Avoids high-risk market events

Perfect For:

  • Serious Traders seeking AI-powered automation
  • Busy Professionals who want hands-free trading
  • Risk-Conscious Investors prioritizing capital protection
  • Tech-Savvy Traders embracing cutting-edge technology
  • Portfolio Managers requiring reliable, consistent returns

SELF-OPTIMIZATION

How It Works:

  1. Continuous Monitoring: The system tracks every trade's performance
  2. Smart Triggers: When winrate drops below 60% OR after 100 trades, optimization starts
  3. Parameter Testing: Tests 5 different parameter combinations using intelligent scoring
  4. Adaptive Application: Applies the best parameters if they show 5%+ improvement
  5. Visual Feedback: Dashboard shows optimization status, adaptive values, and countdowns

Benefits:

  • Automatic Improvement: EA gets better over time without manual intervention
  • Market Adaptation: Adjusts to changing market conditions automatically
  • Risk Management: Reduces risk during poor performance, increases during good performance
  • Professional Appearance: Shows advanced AI-like self-learning capabilities

The system uses realistic market analysis (volatility, performance tracking) to make intelligent adjustments.

Get Started Today

Transform your trading with the power of artificial intelligence. GOLDSTAR AI represents the future of automated trading – sophisticated, adaptive, and profitable.

DM HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stargogs

Experience the difference that true artificial intelligence makes in your trading success.

Created By Stargogs - Your Partner in Intelligent Trading.

