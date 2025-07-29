Recovery Boost Pro

5
🔥 LIMITED TIME OFFER – 48 HOURS ONLY
RecoveryBoost PRO | MT5
💰 ONLY $50



Source code available also.(Only serious offers)





Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control:

The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well.

This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control, this EA gives you complete power over every aspect of your trade recovery system, volume control, and trend logic.

EA utilizes an advanced Auto-Recovery strategy combined with Weighted Positioning, designed to maximize Win Rate while ensuring dynamic and adaptive Risk Allocation.



Unmatched Features You Won’t Find Anywhere Else:

4 Different Lot Sizing Modes
Customize how lot sizes grow in recovery trades using highly flexible methods:

  • Multiplier: Each new trade increases based on a multiplication factor.

  • Plus Lot: Adds a fixed lot size to the previous one

  • Switchable Modes (Plus-Then-Multiplier or Multiplier-Then-Plus):
    You can start with Plus lot growth and switch to Multiplier after any specific trade number — or begin with Multiplier and switch to Plus later.
    This dual-direction switch gives you full flexibility to align lot progression with your personal money management plan, allowing the EA to adapt dynamically to any market condition or account risk profile.




3 Intelligent Recovery Modes:


Choose from three powerful recovery types, each designed to suit different trading styles and market conditions:

  1. One-Way Recovery (On-Trend Only): Opens recovery trades strictly in the direction of the original trend.

  2. Two-Way Recovery with RSI: Opens both Buy and Sell recovery positions, intelligently filtered by RSI to avoid false entries.

  3. Two-Way Extra Recovery: A hybrid mode that combines both the one-way approach and RSI-based two-way logic — giving you both power and precision.





How the Recovery System Works

IMPORTANT 1: The EA will behave differently IN each timeframe. REASON? RSI and Candles Close(if you use candle filter) ---- i prefer 2/3/5M CHART

IMPORTANT 2: In order to recover properly you need to have free margin enough to be able the EA to open recovery trades.

IMPORTANT 3 : Check with your broker if allows Hedging and check also in tester the DISTANCE based if you are a 2 or three digit Broker. The EA default distance is for 2 digit.For wider distance in 3 digit add a 0 if you wish not to be very aggressive.


  1. EA monitors all open positions on the selected symbol and can optionally stop any external or unprofitable Expert Advisors (EAs) to take full control of the recovery process.

  2. TakeProfit and StopLoss levels are reset for affected positions, and pending orders related to recovery cycles are deleted to avoid conflicting signals or unnecessary exposure.

  3. If the configured drawdown threshold is reached, the EA will open a hedge position ( you can choose NOT TO HEDGE as well) , preventing further exposure and protecting the account from runaway losses.

  4. Recovery positions are then gradually opened based on your selected logic — either one-way (trend-aligned), RSI-based two-way, or the advanced "two-way extra" mode, depending on the configuration.

  5. Each unprofitable order is partially closed in micro-portions, targeting first at the worst price levels. Restoring orders are opened using controlled, calculated volume — based on the selected lot growth mode — to maintain low pressure on the account



Testing & Simulation Guide

To simulate a real-world recovery scenario:

  1. Launch the strategy tester in Visualization mode.

  2. Set your account's deposit size and SET Test Volume.Set Then set the DD you want the account to reach in order to start the recovery.NOTE:the EA by testing mode by default,opens the first trade automatically.I have also set the DD at 0 in order for the Recovery to start immediately .You can set both as you want.In case the Trade either takes profit or it recovers, then use the Panel at the bottom right, to OPEN MAIN trades.(The recovery trade panel can be used anytime you want to open yourself a recovery position.)

NEW : About recovery Button panel. Now the buttons are below the main panel PLUS you can drag it everywhere you want!

  1. Adjust parameters like recovery type, lot sizing model, and filters to see how the EA performs under different conditions.

 Note: This EA is designed to work per symbol. To recover multiple pairs, attach one instance to each chart separately with different magic numbers. The recovery process will only begin when a losing position exists on the selected instrument.


Configuration & Setup Instructions(for testing and live)


Step 1:Test volume for backtesting - set the volume you need to see recoverin in testing mode.
(NOTE: AFTER the volume recovers you can continue testing using the Panel buttons for MAIN trades.)
→ Input: Test Volume



Step 2: Recovery Activation Conditions

Configure when the EA should begin the recovery process:

    Enable hedging or not

    Set the drawdown threshold to start recovery
   
    Defines how much loss (in account currency) will trigger the recovery cycle.



Step 3: Volume Logic & Growth Settings

Now set how trade volumes will behave during recovery:

    Choose lot size strategy
    Input: Volume_MultiPlier_Type
    Options:

        Multiplier

        Plus

        Plus-Then-Multiplier (Dynamic)

        Multiplier-Then-Plus (Dynamic)

    Set the first recovery trade lot size
    Input: Volume of the first recovery trade

    Set lot sizing parameters
    Inputs:

        Volume_MultiPlier (e.g., 1.3)(each trade will be multiplied by X)

        Volume_Plus (e.g., 0.01)(each trade will be increased by X)

      Define when to switch from Plus → Multiplier or vice versa
    Input: Volume MultiPlier Change (After X Trades)



Step 4: Recovery Execution & Safety Controls

    Allow overlapping recovery cycles
    Input: OverLap(after how many positions EA will try to close One winning with a losing one)

    Limit max number of recovery trades
    Inputs:

        Max_Recovery_Buy

        Max_Recovery_Sell

    Enable Freeze Protection
    Input: Freeze DD
    Once this DD level is reached, recovery trades will pause and will restart each time the Price is on trend based on the input of the MA or EMA below.
     If set > 0, EA will wait for trend alignment to resume recovery.



Step 5: Profit Handling 

Settings for closing profitable trades and partial closures:

    Volume for partial closes (HOW MUCH lots will the EA recover each time)
    Input: Volume_Close

    Partial TakeProfit in account currency(Minimum profit the EA will get from each recovery)



     Key Advantages

    • Can monitor and pause other EAs during recovery, ensuring full control over affected positions.

    • Automatically handles TP/SL, pending orders, and locks positions when needed.

    • Uses partial closures and micro-recovery to minimize drawdown pressure on the account.

    • Flexible enough to recover losses from other EAs or run standalone as a powerful recovery engine.

    • Supports multiple lot sizing models, dynamic switching, trend filters, RSI filters, and more.

    • Built-in smart protections: overlap control, maximum trades, RSI entry filtering, MA-based trend logic.







      Inputs:


      General Setting
      1. MagicNumber (Different With All Of Main Trades And 0)

          Explanation: A unique identifier used by the EA to track its trades. Prevents conflicts between multiple EAs or instances.

      2. Close All Minimum Profit (in Account Currency)

          Explanation: All open trades will be closed once the total profit reaches Xunits of the account currency.

      3. Disable_EA

          Explanation: Determines whether to disable Other Expert Advisor (EA) . “Don’t Disable” keeps it always active.

      4. Delete_TP_SL

          Explanation: If ON, the EA deletes all Take Profit and Stop Loss settings.

      5. Test Volume

          Explanation: Trade lot size used in testing or simulation scenarios.




      Trade Panel Setting
      6. Main_Trade_Allow

          Value: ON

          Explanation: Enables or disables the EA’s ability to open main trades only ON TESTER.

      7. Main_Panel_Volume

          Value: 0.1

          Explanation: Default lot size for manual trades from the trading panel.

      8. Recovery_Trade_Allow

          Value: ON

          Explanation: Enables the EA to place recovery trades (to recover from losses).

      9. Recovery_Panel_Volume

          Value: 0.1

          Explanation: Lot size for recovery trades triggered from the panel(Both on Tester or LIVE).




      Hedge Setting + RECOVERY ACTIVATION
      10. Hedge

          Value: ON

          Explanation: Allows hedging.

      11. Start recovery at X$ DD (in Account Currency)


          Explanation: The recovery system activates once drawdown exceeds X$ units of the account currency.




      Recovery Setting
      12. Volume_Close

          Explanation: Minimum volume used to close part of a position.

      13. Partial TakeProfit (in Account Currency)

          Explanation: A portion of a trade is closed when 1.0 unit of profit is reached.

      14. Volume of the first recovery trade

          Explanation: Lot size of the initial recovery trade.

      15. Volume_MultiPlier_Type


          Explanation: Lot calculation style (analyzed above)

      16. Volume_MultiPlier

          Explanation: Multiplier applied to each new recovery trade.(if you choose a multiplier type)

      17. Volume_Plus

          Explanation: Fixed increment added to each trade’s volume (if you choose add plus type).

      18. Volume MultiPlier Change (After X Trades)

          Explanation: After 8 recovery trades, the lot sizing rule may change(if you choose a combined method)

      19. OverLap

          Explanation: After how many opened recovery trades the EA will try to partial close.

      20. Max_Recovery_Buy

          Explanation: Maximum number of buy trades in the recovery sequence.

      21. Max_Recovery_Sell

          Explanation: Maximum number of sell trades in the recovery sequence.

      22. Freeze DD (in Account Currency) (0 is Disable)


          Explanation: If drawdown reaches 2000 units, the recovery side that is in DD WILL froze. Set to 0 to disable this feature.




      Grid Setting
      23. Step

          Explanation: Distance in points between recovery trades.

      24. Step_MultiPlier

          Explanation: Each subsequent step distance increases by multiplying with this value .

      25. Candle_Filter

      Explanation: If ON, grid or recovery trades are opened only one in each candle close and after the distance is met.If OFF the positions open exactly based on the distance.(if there is a big candle, it may open multiple position in it based of course on the sistance.

      26. First_Recovery


          Explanation: The type of the recovery mode(explained above) -choose between 3 types.




      RSI Recovery Setting
      27. RSI_Recovery_Period


          Explanation: The period used for the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator for recovery signals.

      28. RSI_Recovery_OS

          Explanation: RSI oversold level. If RSI is below this, it may trigger a buy recovery trade.

      29. RSI_Recovery_OB

          Explanation: RSI overbought level. If RSI is above this, it may trigger a sell recovery trade.

      MA Setting
      30. MA_Period

          Explanation: The period of the moving average used in strategy filtering.

      31. MA_Method

          Explanation: Type of Moving Average used (e.g., Simple, Exponential).

      32. MA_Applied_Price

          Explanation: The price used for calculating the MA (typically Close, Open, High, Low).

      评分 5
      Ferran Lopez Navarro
      3068
      Ferran Lopez Navarro 2025.12.30 17:25 
       

      This EA has helped me a lot in recovering from deep drawdowns. Thanks to the author, Antonis, for his support and attention. I highly recommend having this EA ready as part of your risk management toolkit. It is a powerful recovery tool for both manual trading and other EAs.

      Tomasz Pi
      134
      Tomasz Pi 2025.12.04 16:39 
       

      Ohh... This recovery EA is I.N.S.A.N.E. !!! Other recovery EA blown me a half of account by hedging and multiplying lots, until market changed direction and it was't enough equity - this one saved my rest of account in one night - from -600$ to 0$ loss. EA opens many mini trades and secure account, works partialy - piece by piece - and finally brings loss into small profit. Don't hesitate - buy it. You really need this EA.

      Schatzi5427
      629
      Schatzi5427 2025.11.22 10:47 
       

      Ants Recovery Boost has been my best purchase to assist my recovery efforts. I used 2 other Recovery EA's but non gets close to this one which I have been using for 2 weeks Live.

      推荐产品
      Neural Bitcoin Impulse
      Denys Babiak
      专家
      Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
      M15 Scalping
      Minh Phuong Phung
      专家
      A professio nal scalping Ex pert Advisor f or MetaTrader   5 that combines mult i-timeframe tre nd analysis wit h breakout en try signals. The   EA is design ed to work acr oss all timefr ames and curren cy pairs, including   major pairs a nd XAUUSD. Key Features: 1. Multi-Timefram e Analysis: Us es EMA indicator s on current t imeframe for   entry signals Analyzes higher   timeframe tr end for direc tion confirma tion Config urable higher tim eframe (defa ult: H1) W orks on M1, M 15, M30, H1, D
      Yen Master EA
      Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
      专家
      Yen Master is a powerful and profitable Expert Advisor that uses a combination of techniques to identify the optimum entry and exit points for trades. It has been backtested using high accuracy data and optimized for low risk trading. Here are some of the features and results of Yen Master: High performance:  Yen Master has a very high return on investment. The Expert Advisor can grow a small account of $200 to $248,000, or a larger account of $10,000 to $3,732,000 , in just 4 years. The EA c
      Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      3.97 (58)
      专家
      Exp-TickSniper - 具有自动为每个货币对自动选择参数的高速蜱黄牛。 您是否梦想有一位顾问会自动计算交易参数？自动优化和调整？ MetaTrader 4 系统的完整版：       TickSniper   黄牛 为MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - 完整说明     + 演示 + PDF EA 是根据近 10 年的 EA 编程经验开发的。 EA 策略适用于任何符号。 时间范围无关紧要。 机器人基于当前报价、分时到达速度、点差大小和其他合约规范参数。 系统自动定义有利的止损和获利水平，以及平均持仓距离、追踪止损距离等。 EA 应用针对趋势的额外开仓系统（“平均”）。 它的设置已经过优化，可以在我们的真实账户上进行测试。 Expert Advisor 可以处理任何货币对。 交易系统的所有参数都是自动计算的，并取决于货币对的当前点差。 推荐交易账户： 建议存款 LOW   RISK 1,000 美元，最低手数为 0.01 3 个货币对（例如，EURUSD USDCHF USDJPY）； 建议存款 300 美元的中等 风险，1 个货币对（例如 EURUSD）的
      SmartScalp Pro MT5
      Serhii Shtepa
      专家
      Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
      Bear vs Bull EA MT5
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      专家
      Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
      CryptoSecurency
      Ruslan Brezovskiy
      专家
      Cryptosecurency - 一种 专门用于交易加密货币的完全自动趋势交易顾问。该顾问在价格波动增加的时刻朝着冲动的方向进入交易。冲动是由两种算法之一确定的：根据一定时间段内价格的百分比变化或基于布林带的内置指标。可以使用 ADX 指 标来衡量趋势的强度。交易使用止损 / 获利来关闭。 不建 议在高点差和佣金的经纪商处使用该顾问。一种使用方法可能是在 MT5 上安装在模 拟账户上 ， 并在低佣金的专业加密货币交易所上复制交易。可以设置您的工作时间。 在将 顾问安装到真实账户之前 ， 务必检查交易量参数 ！ 已 经优化以适用于许多加密货币 ， 包括 BTCUSD 、 ETHUSD 等 ， BTCUSD H1 的 标准设置。其他参数的预设值已发布在讨论部分。也可以进行优化以适用于其他工具。 优势和特点 适用于任何 规模的存款。 不使用像网格和 马丁格尔这样的高风险策略。 基于存款大小自 动计算交易量的功能。 每次开 仓时 ， 止损和获利的大小可以设置为交易工具当前价格的百分比。 可以在开 仓时启用推送通知和警报。 建 议在 H1 时间框架上使用。 输入参数 工作 时间设置 TimeT
      Shinkiro DE40 Scalper
      Wilna Barnard
      专家
      Shinkiro DE40 Scalper：精准的指数剥头皮交易策略 Shinkiro DE40 Scalper 是一款 自动化交易系统 ，专为寻找 过去 X 根K线的最高和最低价格水平 的交易机会而设计。该智能交易系统（EA） 注重稳定性和风险管理 ，在 法兰克福证券交易所开盘时段表现最佳 ，同时也适应 纽约和伦敦交易时段的市场波动 。 为什么选择 DE40（DAX）进行剥头皮交易？ DE40 指数（DAX） 由 德国 40 家领先企业 组成，涵盖多个行业，对经济增长起着重要作用。由于企业通常致力于发展和盈利，该指数通常具有 较高的流动性和波动性 ，这使其成为 短线交易策略（如剥头皮）的理想选择 。在主要交易时段，价格波动较为活跃， 为精准进场和离场提供了更多机会 ，与 Shinkiro DE40 Scalper 的策略高度契合。 主要功能 灵活的风险设置 – 根据用户反馈，EA 取消了对止损值的限制，提供了 更灵活的风险管理 选项。 新闻过滤器 – 内置 高影响力新闻过滤 功能，可在重大新闻发布时 避免交易，降低市场不稳定性带来的风险 。 图形面板 – 提供 实时交易统计数据 ，
      The Simple Grid Trader
      Pei Hoon Ng
      专家
      This simple grid trading EA will place limit buy orders or buy stop orders with take profit at each step based on the given price range. User will need to enter the following settings: inputUpperRange - This defines the high price. Default is ask + 1000 points. inputLowerRange - This defines the low price.    Default is ask - 1000 points. inputGridLevels - This defines the number of level (or orders) to place within the given range. Default is 10. inputLotSize - This defines the volume. Default
      Bober Real MT5
      Arnold Bobrinskii
      4.76 (17)
      专家
      Bober Real MT5 是一个全自动的外汇交易智能交易系统（EA）。该机器人创建于 2014 年 ，在此期间完成了大量盈利交易，在我的个人账户上实现了超过 7000% 的收益增长 。经过多次更新， 2019 年版本 是最稳定、最优秀的。机器人可用于任何交易品种，但在 EURGBP、GBPUSD（M5 周期） 上表现最佳。使用错误的参数会导致较差结果。 真实账户的 set 文件仅提供给购买者。 ️ 主要优势 无马丁格尔、无对冲、无加仓，始终使用 SL/TP 。 高速测试与优化。 可选 Dynamic Take-Profit ，自动适应价格通道高低点。 内置 新闻日历过滤器 ，自动避开重大事件。 自动检测 GMT 偏移 。 针对实盘交易长期优化，结果稳定。 设置后可自动运行，无需干预。 参数说明 Core / Trading type_order — 订单执行类型 (默认 ORDER_FILLING_FOK)。 ReverseTrade — 反转交易方向。 ToolEnter — 入场工具 (RSI 或 None)。 RSI304 / NoRSIbars — RSI 周期与
      Breakout King EA MT5
      Shruti Ajay Jais
      专家
      Breakout King EA – P ure price action breakout logic, combined with strict risk management Breakout King EA is a fully automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify and trade breakout opportunities using price action logic.  This EA was originally developed for personal use and has been tested under live market conditions. Based on its performance and stability, it is now made available on the MQL5 Market for other traders who prefer structured breakout trading with
      SAWA Netting Grid EA
      Alejandro Funes
      专家
      This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
      Gap Rider
      Ofer Dvir
      专家
      GapRider EA - 动态买入侧缺口交易专家顾问 概述 GapRider EA 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的复杂且适应性强的专家顾问（EA），专注于买入侧缺口交易。该 EA 能够识别市场中的重大缺口并放置战略性买入订单，利用基于市场波动性的动态调整来优化交易的进场和出场。凭借强大的功能集合，GapRider 为交易者提供了一个强大的工具，用于在大幅市场波动后的价格回撤中获利，适合新手和经验丰富的交易者。 主要功能 动态调整技术 ：根据平均K线范围自动调整止损、追踪止损和进场条件，确保适应不断变化的市场环境。 缺口检测机制 ：识别超过用户定义阈值（默认：平均K线范围的3倍）的大幅价格波动（缺口），以精准定位高概率交易设置。 价格恢复策略 ：可选地等待价格跌破缺口低点并恢复后再进入交易，提高捕捉反转的概率。 订单调整系统 ：在指定的回顾周期内监控并调整挂单至更低的低点，优化进场点。 追踪止损管理 ：根据市场波动性动态调整止损，以锁定利润，同时为价格波动留出空间。 图表可视化标记 ：在图表上显示清晰的视觉提示（箭头和线条），用于缺口信号、挂单和虚拟订单水平，提升交易透明度
      Loss Recovery Trader MT5
      Michalis Phylactou
      5 (3)
      专家
      Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
      Double MACD
      Daksh Ojha Kumar
      专家
      与许多其他交易机器人仅在短期回测中显示出色表现或依赖曲线拟合技术不同，这款机器人经过长达3年的测试。回测结果非常真实，展现了该机器人适应不同市场环境的能力，并在长期内保持盈利。 这款外汇交易机器人旨在为零售交易者提供高性能、低风险的解决方案。通过3年的回测历史，其持续盈利的表现为它在市场中赢得了扎实的口碑。它的关键优势在于能够在良好风险管理的基础上，实现长期稳定的收益。 主要特点： 3年盈利回测 该机器人使用真实数据进行了长达3年的测试，显示了稳定的盈利能力。这种广泛的回测确保机器人不仅优化了短期收益，也能在各种市场条件下长期表现良好。 高胜率 该机器人的一大亮点是其高胜率。它持续产生更多的盈利交易，而非亏损交易，为寻求可靠且稳定交易策略的交易者提供了可信赖的工具。 低回撤 机器人以风险管理为设计核心，保持了非常低的回撤水平。对于希望保住本金并在市场波动时期避免大额亏损的交易者来说，这一点尤为重要。低回撤帮助使资金曲线更平稳，适合保守型交易者以及希望谨慎管理风险的用户。 基于MACD的策略 机器人基于MACD（移动平均线收敛背离）指标运行，这是一个广泛使用的技术分析工具。MAC
      EA Builder PRO
      Arthur Hatchiguian
      4.5 (8)
      专家
      EA Builder是一个工具，允许您创建自己的算法并使其适应您自己的交易风格。 经典交易，网格，马丁格尔，结合你的个人设置的指标，独立订单或DCA，可见或不可见的TP/SL，追踪止损，损失覆盖系统，收支平衡系统，交易时间，自动头寸大小等等。 EA生成器拥有你所需要的一切，以创建你的完美EA。有无限多的可能性，建立你自己的算法。要有创造力! Guide on my blog post:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740705 ️   This EA is not recommended to beginner or new MT5 user. It's a tool to create your algorithm, it is not supposed to be used with the default settings. You need to fully understand how it works and test in demo before going live,   you are responsible for yo
      Impuls Pro
      Sergey Batudayev
      专家
      EA 的策略基于波段交易，在 iPump 指标计算的急剧脉冲之后入场。 如前所述，EA 能够在自动支持下进行手动交易。 - 对于下降趋势 ↓ 我们在价格修正上涨后进入交易，资产进入超买区域，我们沿着趋势卖出。 - 对于上升趋势 ↑，我们在价格回调后进入交易，资产跌入超卖区域，我们顺势买入。 交易所选资产时，顾问会考虑趋势并仅根据当前趋势开仓，无利可图的交易可以通过止损和平均来关闭，第二种选择当然更有利可图但风险也更大 好处 内置电平指示器，用于分析不同 TF 的电平 能够在图表上手动选择平均水平 开多个金字塔订单，利润倍增的能力（订单数量可自行控制） 根据 iPump 指标的反向信号，设置 TP 的更多标准 使用“手”模式手动打开交易的能力 所有趋势策略都基于简单且非常正确的逻辑，即： 在当前趋势中开启交易 价格调整后开仓 考虑交易水平 在这个顾问中观察到所有三个假设。 确定 2 个时间范围的趋势，在价格超买/超卖的最有利时刻进入交易，图表上可以看到修正水平 SL 和 TP。 解释策略  - 对于下降趋势 ↓ 我们在修正价格上涨后进入交易，资产跌入超买区域，我们沿着趋势卖出。 -
      Infinity Trend EA Multi Timeframe with RSI Filter
      Tsuyoshi Uno
      专家
      以资本保全为首要目标，同时追求利润 本EA在设计上始终把 资本保全放在首位 ，同时在回测中实现了 年均 +24.5% 的增长 （视条件而定）。 通过 包括区间判定在内的四重稳健过滤器 ，每月仅产生 0～数笔高度筛选的交易 。 在确保长期稳定的同时，当达到每日盈利目标或市场交易量较小时，将自动切换至 “超稳健模式” ，进一步避免不必要的交易。 本EA旨在 在保护资本的前提下，稳步实现增长 。 特点 资本保全优先 ：严格排除过度交易 年均 +24.5% 增长 （回测示例） 四重稳健过滤器（含区间判定） ，每月仅 0～数笔交易，确保长期稳定 超稳健模式 ：在低交易量时段或达到每日盈利目标后自动启动，更加严格地控制交易 适用人群 希望 在保护资本的前提下追求长期复利增长 的交易者 能接受 低频交易 的用户（每月 0～数笔也能安心运作） 曾因高频EA爆仓，现寻求更稳健设计的交易者 希望依靠 系统化、可复现的交易逻辑 而非主观判断的用户 更看重 稳定的年化回报 而非短期暴利的投资者 ️ 不适用人群 ： 希望账户始终持仓的用户 期望EA每天产生大量交易的用户 回测复现步骤 若要复现截图中的回测结
      Detroit Smash FX
      Michael Prescott Burney
      专家
      DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Detroit Smash FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDCAD on the H1 chart, integrating precision trade execution with structured risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, allowing traders to customize exposure based on account size and risk preference and defined take-profit to manage gains and control losses effectively. Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, Detroit
      Fast and the Furious
      Anton Chuev
      专家
      The operation of this Expert Advisor is primarily designed to eliminate unprofitable positions according to Martingale with recalculation of the lot depending on the market situation. The EA uses Moving Averages with different periods to determine the trend strength and the moment for opening a deal, as well as RSI to avoid opening deals at the peak of a trend. The lot calculation is performed automatically depending on the current deposit. The deals are closed at different values depending on t
      GoldHFT MT5
      Aldo Marco Ronchese
      4.5 (4)
      专家
      High Frequency Trader for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of . MT4 version can be found here Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT   The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market EA Gold HFT is a new trading tool that uses artificial intelligence to help you take advantage of gold volatility , even if you're a beginne
      ThanosAlgotrade
      Irina Manikeeva
      1 (1)
      专家
      ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
      Fractal grid
      Sergei Tsarev
      专家
      The advisor trades based on a developed indicator that allows you to determine the correct entry points when the price continues its unidirectional movement. Extensive experience in trading allowed me to correctly create a robot according to my personal strategy, which loves working with a volatile market. Therefore, the system is not afraid of news and works around the clock. For better results, a martigail has been added to the system, which increases profitability in a volatile market. Like
      Tensline
      Vladimir Karputov
      专家
      Simple, Efficient, Profitable — an Expert Advisor that works for you This EA is designed for traders who value simplicity and control . With minimal settings, it’s incredibly easy to configure and launch — no complex optimization required. Holds only one market position at a time — no clutter, no overlap. Flexible strategy selection — choose the one that best fits your trading style. Backtesting results reveal : Certain currency pairs perform exceptionally well on rebate services , g
      Aussie Precision
      Kaloyan Ivanov
      专家
      新增了更改手数大小的功能，并使EA达到最低价格。如果您购买，将获得支持和未来的更新。请支持其发展。 该EA即装即用。 AussiePrecision 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的时间敏感型智能交易系统（EA），专为 AUD/USD 货币对设计。 它可在预设的、可控的时间点执行交易，非常适合希望根据时间自动精确入场的交易者使用。 所有基于时间的操作均与用户指定的 UTC 时区偏差同步，以实现稳定而精准的调度。 该EA无需持续监控，完全自动运行。 如有任何设置问题或需要定制功能，欢迎随时与我联系。 由于这是一个免费的EA，如果您下载了它，请加我为好友，这样我可以提供必要的支持与帮助。 For any setup questions or customization requests, feel free to contact me directly. As this is a free EA, if you download it, please send me a friend request. This way I can offer support and monito
      TropangFX v1 MT5
      Jordanilo Sarili
      专家
      PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
      Black Wolf MT5
      Mike Pascal Plavonil
      3 (3)
      专家
      EA Black Wolf initiate a cycle of buy or sell depending of the trend of a built-in indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Recommend pairs EURUSD,GBP USD, EURAUD,AUDJPY,GBPAUD,CADJPY Time Frame  M15  Recommend deposit  1000 usd or 1000 cents  Recommend settings   Default SETTINGS Lot type - lot type calculation (can be Constant, based on risk or Constant size per 1000) Lot size - lot size Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy Trade
      Price Action Trender
      Blessing Takura Chirewa
      专家
      This robot is based on an MACD strategy for trending markets. The description of the strategy can be found on the attached youtube video. The video explains the strategy and shows a basic backtest and optimisation on a few symbols. It is advised to carry out a a backetst and optimisation of your own before using the robot. The video can be found at >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU_XCM_kV0Y&nbsp ;
      MadoCryptoXPro
      Mohamad Taha
      专家
      New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
      Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA
      AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
      专家
      Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA Important Notice: This Expert Advisor is provided in its base configuration and requires optimization for your specific trading preferences and market conditions. The EA serves as a framework for your personal trading strategy development. Description: The Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA combines technical analysis with grid trading methodology to identify and capitalize on price bounces from dynamic support and resistance levels. This tool is designed for traders who appreciat
      该产品的买家也购买
      Quantum Queen MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.98 (395)
      专家
      各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
      AI Gold Sniper MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      4.85 (27)
      专家
      真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 10 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/U
      Aot
      Thi Ngoc Tram Le
      4.75 (53)
      专家
      AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
      CryonX EA MT5
      Solomon Din
      5 (11)
      专家
      Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
      Quantum King EA
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (101)
      专家
      Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
      AI Gold Trading MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      5 (13)
      专家
      使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
      Zenox
      PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
      4.65 (20)
      专家
      直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
      Nova Gold X
      Hicham Chergui
      2.73 (26)
      专家
      重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
      X Fusion AI
      Chen Jia Qi
      4.9 (30)
      专家
      X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 限时折扣。 20 个名额仅剩 7 个 —— 几乎售罄。价格即将上涨至 999 美元 。 运行演示 实盘表现 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 默认最佳参数，开箱即用。 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户结合信号表现与自身测试进行评估。 3. 推荐品种与运行环境 推荐交易品种：GBPUSD、EURUSD 周期：M15 大致资金参考： 策略 1：约 500
      Goldwave EA MT5
      Shengzu Zhong
      4.5 (8)
      专家
      LIVE SIGNAL（真實交易帳戶） IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   本 EA 所使用的交易邏輯與執行規則，與 MQL5 上展示的 已驗證真實交易訊號 完全一致。 在使用 建議且已優化的參數設定 ，並搭配 信譽良好的 ECN / RAW 點差經紀商 的情況下，實盤交易行為在結構與表現上應與該真實訊號高度相符。 請注意，由於經紀商條件、點差、執行品質以及 VPS 環境的差異，不同使用者的實際結果可能會有所不同。 本 EA 采用限量销售方式，目前仅剩 2 个名额，价格为 USD 499；购买完成后，请通过私信联系我，以获取用户手册及推荐参数设置。 不使用過度網格，不採用高風險馬丁格爾策略，不進行虧損加倉（攤平）。 本 EA 為早期限量階段價格；後續將視銷售與維護階段進行價格調整，預計每個階段價格上調約 $100，年度目標上限價格為 $1899。 重要說明：GoldWave 是專為真實市場環境所設計。 系統採用   AI 輔助的自適應邏輯   以及   新聞過濾機
      Quantum Emperor MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.87 (497)
      专家
      介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
      Golden Hen EA
      Taner Altinsoy
      5 (15)
      专家
      概览 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD （黄金）设计的智能交易系统（Expert Advisor）。它通过结合 九种 独立的交易策略来运行，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期（M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1）触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格（grid）、马丁格尔（martingale）或均摊成本（averaging）技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载设置文件 (Set File) v2.5 九种策略概览 EA 同时在多个时间周期上分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析特定的近期 K 线序列，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续下跌趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一根 H4 K 线的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于时
      Mad Turtle
      Gennady Sergienko
      4.52 (77)
      专家
      交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
      Vortex Turbo EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      5 (4)
      专家
      Vortex Turbo——“驾驭风暴——掌控漩涡” Vortex Turbo代表了智能交易的下一个进化阶段——它融合了尖端人工智能架构、自适应市场逻辑和精准的风险控制，是一项独特的创新。Vortex Turbo基于成熟的算法原理，将多种策略整合到一个统一的高速生态系统中，并以全新的预测智能为驱动。Vortex Turbo专为黄金XAUUSD(GOLD)的超短线交易而设计，采用受控马丁格尔和均价网格，同时每个 仓位都受到内置止损的全面保护 ——确保了力量、精准度和安全性之间的完美平衡。 非常重要！购买专家服务后请给我发私信。我会把所有必要的建议和操作指南发给你。 价格 $555 有效至 1 月 19 日（星期一）。之后价格将上涨至 $675。（最终价格 $1999） 购买 Vortex Turbo 智能交易系统后，您将有机会获得 我的其他任何一款智能交易系统的免费授权 ，该系统可关联到您选择的 三个交易账户  （赠送的智能交易系统将以 .ex 格式的文件直接发送）。  请私信询问具体条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685  
      The Gold Reaper MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.47 (89)
      专家
      道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
      AI Forex Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.52 (66)
      专家
      AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
      Aura Ultimate EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.82 (91)
      专家
      Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 MANUAL (INSTRUCTION)   在此处查看实时结果： New Strategy   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351468 3k ICMarkets
      NTRon 2OOO
      Konstantin Freize
      4.16 (19)
      专家
      XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始新闻标题中的情绪作为交易决策的依据： 美元情绪偏多 （鹰派美联
      Ultimate Breakout System
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (29)
      专家
      重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
      ABS GoldGrid
      Thi Ngoc Tram Le
      4.18 (28)
      专家
      特 惠价格  $109  (原价: $365) 。 设置和使用指南 :  ABS Channel 。 实时监控:   ABS Signal 。  实盘信号设置文件 基础设置文件 什么是ABS EA? ABS EA是一款专业交易机器人,专为H1时间框架上的 XAUUSD(黄金) 开发。 它基于 马丁格尔系统 ,具有 内置风险控制 . ABS EA专为新手和经验丰富的交易者设计,易于设置,完全自动化,并可根据不同的交易风格进行定制。 主要特点 马丁格尔策略,具有用户自定义的安全设置 灵活的手数管理:固定手数或自动手数 最大回撤限制,在您选择的阈值处暂停交易 简单设置:附加到图表,配置设置并开始交易 技术规格 交易品种: XAUUSD 时间框架: H1 最低存款: $300 推荐存款: $1,000 账户类型: ECN / Raw Spread 杠杆: 1:50或更高(推荐1:100+) VPS: 建议用于持续运行 免责声明 交易涉及重大风险,损失可能超过您的初始投资。 马丁格尔策略具有高风险,过去的表现不能保证未来的结果。使用需自行承担风险。 如需支持或有疑问,请通过评论区或
      Cheat Engine
      Connor Michael Woodson
      4.2 (5)
      专家
      Cheat Engine 是一个中等频率的黄金剥头皮交易系统，可通过基于网络的 API 根据全球外汇市场情绪做出决策。 Cheat Engine 实时信号即将上线。当前价格将上调。限时价格 199  USD 仅进行单笔交易。从不使用网格或马丁格尔策略。 智能追踪止盈，根据每日波动率进行自适应调整 全球外汇市场情绪是对数十万名交易者持仓的统计，总账户价值超过 10 亿美元。Cheat Engine 可以通过 API 即时获取这些数据，并在决策时加以利用。此功能为可选项，且可由用户完全自定义。 推荐 图表：XAUUSD 时间周期：H1 参数 手数计算方式 — 选择自动手数或固定手数 固定手数 — 固定的交易手数 自动手数 — 每指定账户货币金额使用 0.01 手 最大点差 — 设置允许开仓的最大点差 自动 GMT 检测 — 自动计算经纪商的 GMT 偏移 固定止损 — 止损数值输入 Magic Number — 每个订单的魔术编号 备注 — 订单备注 市场情绪过滤器 URL — 用于 API 请求 情绪买入/卖出过滤器 — 启用或禁用 情绪过滤器行为
      Golden Zephyr
      Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
      2 (4)
      专家
      Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
      Ultimate Pulse
      Clifton Creath
      5 (5)
      专家
      live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
      Pivot Killer
      BLODSALGO LIMITED
      4.63 (24)
      专家
      长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
      The ORB Master
      Profalgo Limited
      4.88 (24)
      专家
      PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
      Gold Atlas
      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      5 (7)
      专家
      房地产公司准备就绪！ 并非为短期账户买卖或快速获利而设计。 无马丁格尔/无网格/无人工智能 专为注重长期稳定性的交易者而设计 实时结果： 实时信号 | 主要投资组合 |   FTMO 结果   |  公共社区 首发价格：189美元，下次定价：289美元（仅剩3本） 什么是黄金地图集？ Gold Atlas 是一款专业的黄金 (XAUUSD) 自动交易系统。它采用多重突破入场策略，旨在捕捉日内波动和更大的趋势突破。 该系统不基于指标或固定时间范围，并采用最小的优化来减少曲线拟合并提高稳健性。 Gold Atlas 采用 5 个不同的突破水平，每个水平都有自己的止损和追踪止损逻辑，从而实现了强大的内部多元化。 该策略已从 2006 年起进行了近 10,000 笔交易的测试，涵盖了不同的市场机制和市场条件。 作为一种趋势跟踪系统，它不会赢得每一笔交易，但其设计目的是在长期内捕捉偶尔出现的大赢家。 加入社区！ 请私信 我 并附上购买凭证，即可获得加入我们私人社区的邀请。 设置 该系统即插即用。 Gold Atlas 的设计宗旨是 用户友好 、 易于操作 ，无需复杂的配置。 只需将EA
      Aura Black Edition MT5
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.37 (51)
      专家
      Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
      HTTP ea
      Yury Orlov
      5 (9)
      专家
      How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
      XAU Master EA
      Branislav Bridzik
      5 (6)
      专家
      XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
      Vortex Gold EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      5 (30)
      专家
      Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
      作者的更多信息
      Trend and Counter trend Project
      Antonis Michos
      5 (3)
      专家
      -70% OFF Join the telegram Group. Copy Paste the following address:  https://t.me/+nW-jTNrIjwM3YjJk or contact me. Or follow the link under my profile    HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. About EA: There are tens of calculations made on chart for the best possible entry in order to AVOID news, sudden changes etc.ALL based on past reactions and trained for the next possible ones . 3 different strategies cover almost all best possible scenarios for scalping the trend an
      Virtual Trendline Scalper
      Antonis Michos
      4.71 (14)
      专家
      Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile   4 days to pass MyForexFunds phase 1 evaluation.( see screenshot below )   HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Welcome. Virtual Trendline Scalper is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses virtual trades in virtual trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became ver
      Gold Stallion
      Antonis Michos
      4.73 (45)
      专家
      -40% OFF HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me Huge Upgrade in: Conditions of entry.(The same as before plus some restrictions for even better). Added Buttons for Pause and Restart EA from chart. Added input for Pause EA based on number of positions and restart the EA based on candle of 4H chart if it is back on trend!   Gold Stallion uses artificial intelligence to produce as better as it can entries in gold.
      Virtual Trendline Scalper MT5
      Antonis Michos
      5 (3)
      专家
      Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile   4 days to pass MyForexFunds phase 1 evaluation.( see screenshot below )   HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Welcome. Virtual Trendline Scalper is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses virtual trades in virtual trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became ver
      Unstoppable
      Antonis Michos
      4.27 (15)
      专家
      Update Added option for enable overlapping for reducing DD. Added input for faster NON VISUAL testing.   RESULTS IN BACKTEST WILL BE INACCURATE BECAUSE CURRENT VOLUME IS USED FOR THE CALCULATIONS ,so please LOOK AT THE LIVE SIGNAL or read real reviews AND JUST RUN THE EA WITH VISUALIZATION TO SEE ITS STRATEGY ONLY!!!  Welcome. - Unstoppable is an EA that trades ALL THE TIME!!! That means some day may be risky.For coping with such situations there is Stop Loss input, Close trades i
      Cent Builder
      Antonis Michos
      3.67 (3)
      专家
      -40% OFF CENT BUILDER is an EA that is made to trade A LOT ,thus,it will need some margin in order to be profitable. I suggest using it on cent accounts or in BIG regular accounts. -*- The EA is trend following using  HEDGE SYSTEM (if you want it you use it.If not you choose HEDGE OFF. ALSO you can choose the lot size and WHEN it will start). -*- The EA also uses a SUPER partial closing system for recovery. Join Telegram Group (Copy Paste this link) : https://t.me/ +nW-jTNrIjwM3YjJk
      C Evolution MT5
      Antonis Michos
      5 (1)
      实用工具
      Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me This is not just a simple copier program that ONLY allows you to locally copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 a accounts in any direction and quantity as quickly and easily as possible .Of course it does that. This copier DOES MUCH MUCH MORE!!! PLEASE READ BELOW AND SEE SCREENSHOTS. Many of us have martingale EAs or none martingale that are good but some point you wish to had opened the
      Virtual KillerTrade
      Antonis Michos
      5 (12)
      实用工具
      -40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me Welcome. Virtual Killer Trade is an exceptional EA which : Guides you WHEN to open the FIRST trade. After that an intelligent system starts to manage that trade and you do not have to worry when to close it neither when you must open a second or third etc one !!! Attach the EA, wait for the signal,open the trade and then go to sleep !!! FOR more experienced traders,you do not have to wait for a signal.Open the first tra
      Advanced Semi Auto trading
      Antonis Michos
      3.67 (6)
      专家
      -40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me   Welcome. Advanced Semi Auto Trading : You can use the EA at your own will BASED ON YOUR ANALYSIS. ANALYZE THE MARKET and then just press the sell or buy buttons of the EA. The EA will manage the trades based on an advanced algorithm of market analysis,Take profit systems AND A VERY ADVANCED AND SOPHISTICATED OVERLAPPING SYSTEM for avoiding big drawdowns in case YOUR ENTRY is BAD. You can test this in strategy tester and u
      Unparallel Code
      Antonis Michos
      4 (4)
      专家
      Join telegram group by clicking on the link you will find below my picture's profile. Welcome. Unparallel Code uses 97 conditions based on several indicators to scan the market and open a position. There are two conditions based on candle formations that will decide the minimum distance between trades. Two stop loss inputs.One for only the first position and one for the rest. You can use only the stop loss for the first position for example and let the rest . Two different take profit inp
      Copy Evolution
      Antonis Michos
      3 (1)
      实用工具
      Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me This is not just a simple copier program that ONLY allows you to locally copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 a accounts in any direction and quantity as quickly and easily as possible .Of course it does that. This copier DOES MUCH MUCH MORE!!! PLEASE READ BELOW AND SEE SCREENSHOTS. Many of us have martingale EAs or none martingale that are good but some point you wish to had opened the t
      The Hedging Master
      Antonis Michos
      专家
      40% OFF for 2 DAYS Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me Source code also available for sale (serious offers only).   Please note: This EA (Expert Advisor) trades continuously. It’s normal for backtesting to show occasional issues; if it didn’t, the EA would be worth far more. You’ll need to monitor it closely. To help manage this, I use an input called “stop opening in general” set to -500. This lets me pause trading if drawdown (DD) i
      筛选:
      Ferran Lopez Navarro
      3068
      Ferran Lopez Navarro 2025.12.30 17:25 
       

      This EA has helped me a lot in recovering from deep drawdowns. Thanks to the author, Antonis, for his support and attention. I highly recommend having this EA ready as part of your risk management toolkit. It is a powerful recovery tool for both manual trading and other EAs.

      Tomasz Pi
      134
      Tomasz Pi 2025.12.04 16:39 
       

      Ohh... This recovery EA is I.N.S.A.N.E. !!! Other recovery EA blown me a half of account by hedging and multiplying lots, until market changed direction and it was't enough equity - this one saved my rest of account in one night - from -600$ to 0$ loss. EA opens many mini trades and secure account, works partialy - piece by piece - and finally brings loss into small profit. Don't hesitate - buy it. You really need this EA.

      Schatzi5427
      629
      Schatzi5427 2025.11.22 10:47 
       

      Ants Recovery Boost has been my best purchase to assist my recovery efforts. I used 2 other Recovery EA's but non gets close to this one which I have been using for 2 weeks Live.

      Iputu Jaya Wiharsa
      1029
      Iputu Jaya Wiharsa 2025.08.20 11:31 
       

      This is one of the option to Recovery the trade. Try on demo first and find the setting appropriate to your solutions.

      Wan Suryolaksono
      1891
      Wan Suryolaksono 2025.07.30 07:35 
       

      From the backtesting, this EA is what I'm looking for. I will report again after it makes important rescue for me..

      03 August

      This EA best of the best for gold EA companion. Just need a very extensive research to find the best setting for our need

      回复评论