Recovery Boost Pro

5
🔥 LIMITED TIME OFFER – 48 HOURS ONLY
RecoveryBoost PRO | MT5
💰 ONLY $50



Source code available also.(Only serious offers)





Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control:

The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well.

This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control, this EA gives you complete power over every aspect of your trade recovery system, volume control, and trend logic.

EA utilizes an advanced Auto-Recovery strategy combined with Weighted Positioning, designed to maximize Win Rate while ensuring dynamic and adaptive Risk Allocation.



Unmatched Features You Won’t Find Anywhere Else:

4 Different Lot Sizing Modes
Customize how lot sizes grow in recovery trades using highly flexible methods:

  • Multiplier: Each new trade increases based on a multiplication factor.

  • Plus Lot: Adds a fixed lot size to the previous one

  • Switchable Modes (Plus-Then-Multiplier or Multiplier-Then-Plus):
    You can start with Plus lot growth and switch to Multiplier after any specific trade number — or begin with Multiplier and switch to Plus later.
    This dual-direction switch gives you full flexibility to align lot progression with your personal money management plan, allowing the EA to adapt dynamically to any market condition or account risk profile.




3 Intelligent Recovery Modes:


Choose from three powerful recovery types, each designed to suit different trading styles and market conditions:

  1. One-Way Recovery (On-Trend Only): Opens recovery trades strictly in the direction of the original trend.

  2. Two-Way Recovery with RSI: Opens both Buy and Sell recovery positions, intelligently filtered by RSI to avoid false entries.

  3. Two-Way Extra Recovery: A hybrid mode that combines both the one-way approach and RSI-based two-way logic — giving you both power and precision.





How the Recovery System Works

IMPORTANT 1: The EA will behave differently IN each timeframe. REASON? RSI and Candles Close(if you use candle filter) ---- i prefer 2/3/5M CHART

IMPORTANT 2: In order to recover properly you need to have free margin enough to be able the EA to open recovery trades.

IMPORTANT 3 : Check with your broker if allows Hedging and check also in tester the DISTANCE based if you are a 2 or three digit Broker. The EA default distance is for 2 digit.For wider distance in 3 digit add a 0 if you wish not to be very aggressive.


  1. EA monitors all open positions on the selected symbol and can optionally stop any external or unprofitable Expert Advisors (EAs) to take full control of the recovery process.

  2. TakeProfit and StopLoss levels are reset for affected positions, and pending orders related to recovery cycles are deleted to avoid conflicting signals or unnecessary exposure.

  3. If the configured drawdown threshold is reached, the EA will open a hedge position ( you can choose NOT TO HEDGE as well) , preventing further exposure and protecting the account from runaway losses.

  4. Recovery positions are then gradually opened based on your selected logic — either one-way (trend-aligned), RSI-based two-way, or the advanced "two-way extra" mode, depending on the configuration.

  5. Each unprofitable order is partially closed in micro-portions, targeting first at the worst price levels. Restoring orders are opened using controlled, calculated volume — based on the selected lot growth mode — to maintain low pressure on the account



Testing & Simulation Guide

To simulate a real-world recovery scenario:

  1. Launch the strategy tester in Visualization mode.

  2. Set your account's deposit size and SET Test Volume.Set Then set the DD you want the account to reach in order to start the recovery.NOTE:the EA by testing mode by default,opens the first trade automatically.I have also set the DD at 0 in order for the Recovery to start immediately .You can set both as you want.In case the Trade either takes profit or it recovers, then use the Panel at the bottom right, to OPEN MAIN trades.(The recovery trade panel can be used anytime you want to open yourself a recovery position.)

NEW : About recovery Button panel. Now the buttons are below the main panel PLUS you can drag it everywhere you want!

  1. Adjust parameters like recovery type, lot sizing model, and filters to see how the EA performs under different conditions.

 Note: This EA is designed to work per symbol. To recover multiple pairs, attach one instance to each chart separately with different magic numbers. The recovery process will only begin when a losing position exists on the selected instrument.


Configuration & Setup Instructions(for testing and live)


Step 1:Test volume for backtesting - set the volume you need to see recoverin in testing mode.
(NOTE: AFTER the volume recovers you can continue testing using the Panel buttons for MAIN trades.)
→ Input: Test Volume



Step 2: Recovery Activation Conditions

Configure when the EA should begin the recovery process:

    Enable hedging or not

    Set the drawdown threshold to start recovery
   
    Defines how much loss (in account currency) will trigger the recovery cycle.



Step 3: Volume Logic & Growth Settings

Now set how trade volumes will behave during recovery:

    Choose lot size strategy
    Input: Volume_MultiPlier_Type
    Options:

        Multiplier

        Plus

        Plus-Then-Multiplier (Dynamic)

        Multiplier-Then-Plus (Dynamic)

    Set the first recovery trade lot size
    Input: Volume of the first recovery trade

    Set lot sizing parameters
    Inputs:

        Volume_MultiPlier (e.g., 1.3)(each trade will be multiplied by X)

        Volume_Plus (e.g., 0.01)(each trade will be increased by X)

      Define when to switch from Plus → Multiplier or vice versa
    Input: Volume MultiPlier Change (After X Trades)



Step 4: Recovery Execution & Safety Controls

    Allow overlapping recovery cycles
    Input: OverLap(after how many positions EA will try to close One winning with a losing one)

    Limit max number of recovery trades
    Inputs:

        Max_Recovery_Buy

        Max_Recovery_Sell

    Enable Freeze Protection
    Input: Freeze DD
    Once this DD level is reached, recovery trades will pause and will restart each time the Price is on trend based on the input of the MA or EMA below.
     If set > 0, EA will wait for trend alignment to resume recovery.



Step 5: Profit Handling 

Settings for closing profitable trades and partial closures:

    Volume for partial closes (HOW MUCH lots will the EA recover each time)
    Input: Volume_Close

    Partial TakeProfit in account currency(Minimum profit the EA will get from each recovery)



     Key Advantages

    • Can monitor and pause other EAs during recovery, ensuring full control over affected positions.

    • Automatically handles TP/SL, pending orders, and locks positions when needed.

    • Uses partial closures and micro-recovery to minimize drawdown pressure on the account.

    • Flexible enough to recover losses from other EAs or run standalone as a powerful recovery engine.

    • Supports multiple lot sizing models, dynamic switching, trend filters, RSI filters, and more.

    • Built-in smart protections: overlap control, maximum trades, RSI entry filtering, MA-based trend logic.







      Inputs:


      General Setting
      1. MagicNumber (Different With All Of Main Trades And 0)

          Explanation: A unique identifier used by the EA to track its trades. Prevents conflicts between multiple EAs or instances.

      2. Close All Minimum Profit (in Account Currency)

          Explanation: All open trades will be closed once the total profit reaches Xunits of the account currency.

      3. Disable_EA

          Explanation: Determines whether to disable Other Expert Advisor (EA) . “Don’t Disable” keeps it always active.

      4. Delete_TP_SL

          Explanation: If ON, the EA deletes all Take Profit and Stop Loss settings.

      5. Test Volume

          Explanation: Trade lot size used in testing or simulation scenarios.




      Trade Panel Setting
      6. Main_Trade_Allow

          Value: ON

          Explanation: Enables or disables the EA’s ability to open main trades only ON TESTER.

      7. Main_Panel_Volume

          Value: 0.1

          Explanation: Default lot size for manual trades from the trading panel.

      8. Recovery_Trade_Allow

          Value: ON

          Explanation: Enables the EA to place recovery trades (to recover from losses).

      9. Recovery_Panel_Volume

          Value: 0.1

          Explanation: Lot size for recovery trades triggered from the panel(Both on Tester or LIVE).




      Hedge Setting + RECOVERY ACTIVATION
      10. Hedge

          Value: ON

          Explanation: Allows hedging.

      11. Start recovery at X$ DD (in Account Currency)


          Explanation: The recovery system activates once drawdown exceeds X$ units of the account currency.




      Recovery Setting
      12. Volume_Close

          Explanation: Minimum volume used to close part of a position.

      13. Partial TakeProfit (in Account Currency)

          Explanation: A portion of a trade is closed when 1.0 unit of profit is reached.

      14. Volume of the first recovery trade

          Explanation: Lot size of the initial recovery trade.

      15. Volume_MultiPlier_Type


          Explanation: Lot calculation style (analyzed above)

      16. Volume_MultiPlier

          Explanation: Multiplier applied to each new recovery trade.(if you choose a multiplier type)

      17. Volume_Plus

          Explanation: Fixed increment added to each trade’s volume (if you choose add plus type).

      18. Volume MultiPlier Change (After X Trades)

          Explanation: After 8 recovery trades, the lot sizing rule may change(if you choose a combined method)

      19. OverLap

          Explanation: After how many opened recovery trades the EA will try to partial close.

      20. Max_Recovery_Buy

          Explanation: Maximum number of buy trades in the recovery sequence.

      21. Max_Recovery_Sell

          Explanation: Maximum number of sell trades in the recovery sequence.

      22. Freeze DD (in Account Currency) (0 is Disable)


          Explanation: If drawdown reaches 2000 units, the recovery side that is in DD WILL froze. Set to 0 to disable this feature.




      Grid Setting
      23. Step

          Explanation: Distance in points between recovery trades.

      24. Step_MultiPlier

          Explanation: Each subsequent step distance increases by multiplying with this value .

      25. Candle_Filter

      Explanation: If ON, grid or recovery trades are opened only one in each candle close and after the distance is met.If OFF the positions open exactly based on the distance.(if there is a big candle, it may open multiple position in it based of course on the sistance.

      26. First_Recovery


          Explanation: The type of the recovery mode(explained above) -choose between 3 types.




      RSI Recovery Setting
      27. RSI_Recovery_Period


          Explanation: The period used for the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator for recovery signals.

      28. RSI_Recovery_OS

          Explanation: RSI oversold level. If RSI is below this, it may trigger a buy recovery trade.

      29. RSI_Recovery_OB

          Explanation: RSI overbought level. If RSI is above this, it may trigger a sell recovery trade.

      MA Setting
      30. MA_Period

          Explanation: The period of the moving average used in strategy filtering.

      31. MA_Method

          Explanation: Type of Moving Average used (e.g., Simple, Exponential).

      32. MA_Applied_Price

          Explanation: The price used for calculating the MA (typically Close, Open, High, Low).

      리뷰 5
      Ferran Lopez Navarro
      3063
      Ferran Lopez Navarro 2025.12.30 17:25 
       

      This EA has helped me a lot in recovering from deep drawdowns. Thanks to the author, Antonis, for his support and attention. I highly recommend having this EA ready as part of your risk management toolkit. It is a powerful recovery tool for both manual trading and other EAs.

      Tomasz Pi
      134
      Tomasz Pi 2025.12.04 16:39 
       

      Ohh... This recovery EA is I.N.S.A.N.E. !!! Other recovery EA blown me a half of account by hedging and multiplying lots, until market changed direction and it was't enough equity - this one saved my rest of account in one night - from -600$ to 0$ loss. EA opens many mini trades and secure account, works partialy - piece by piece - and finally brings loss into small profit. Don't hesitate - buy it. You really need this EA.

      Schatzi5427
      629
      Schatzi5427 2025.11.22 10:47 
       

      Ants Recovery Boost has been my best purchase to assist my recovery efforts. I used 2 other Recovery EA's but non gets close to this one which I have been using for 2 weeks Live.

      추천 제품
      Neural Bitcoin Impulse
      Denys Babiak
      Experts
      Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
      M15 Scalping
      Minh Phuong Phung
      Experts
      A professio nal scalping Ex pert Advisor f or MetaTrader   5 that combines mult i-timeframe tre nd analysis wit h breakout en try signals. The   EA is design ed to work acr oss all timefr ames and curren cy pairs, including   major pairs a nd XAUUSD. Key Features: 1. Multi-Timefram e Analysis: Us es EMA indicator s on current t imeframe for   entry signals Analyzes higher   timeframe tr end for direc tion confirma tion Config urable higher tim eframe (defa ult: H1) W orks on M1, M 15, M30, H1, D
      Yen Master EA
      Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
      Experts
      Yen Master is a powerful and profitable Expert Advisor that uses a combination of techniques to identify the optimum entry and exit points for trades. It has been backtested using high accuracy data and optimized for low risk trading. Here are some of the features and results of Yen Master: High performance:  Yen Master has a very high return on investment. The Expert Advisor can grow a small account of $200 to $248,000, or a larger account of $10,000 to $3,732,000 , in just 4 years. The EA c
      Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      3.97 (58)
      Experts
      Exp-TickSniper -   자동으로 각 통화 쌍에 대한 매개변수를 자동으로 선택하는 고속 틱 스캘퍼. 거래 매개 변수를 자동으로 계산하는 고문을 꿈꾸십니까? 자동으로 최적화되고 조정됩니까? MetaTrader 4용 시스템 정식 버전:       MetaTrader 4용   TickSniper   스캘퍼 TickSniper - 전체 설명       + 데모 + PDF EA는 10년 가까운 EA 프로그래밍 경험을 바탕으로 개발되었습니다. EA 전략은 모든 기호와 함께 작동합니다. 기간은 중요하지 않습니다. 로봇은 현재 시세, 틱 도달 속도, 스프레드 크기 및 기타 계약 사양 매개변수를 기반으로 합니다. 시스템은 유리한 정지 손실 및 이익 실현 수준을 자동으로 정의할 뿐만 아니라 평균 위치의 거리, 후행 정지 거리 등을 정의합니다. EA는 추세에 대해 추가 개방 시스템을 적용합니다("평균"). 설정은 실제 계정에서 테스트할 수 있도록 최적화되었습니다. Expert Advisor
      SmartScalp Pro MT5
      Serhii Shtepa
      Experts
      Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
      Bear vs Bull EA MT5
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
      Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
      CryptoSecurency
      Ruslan Brezovskiy
      Experts
      Cryptosecurency - 암호화폐 거래를 위한 완전 자동 추세 거래 고문입니다 . 이 고문은 변동성이 증가하는 순간에 충동적 방향으로 거래에 참여합니다 . 충동은 가격 백분율 변화 또는 볼린저 밴드 기반의 내장 지표 중 하나에 따라 결정됩니다 . 추세 강도를 측정하기 위해 ADX 지표를 사용할 수 있습니다 . 거래는 손절 / 익절로 종료됩니다 . 높은 스프레드와 수수료가 있는 중개업자에서는 이 고문을 사용하는 것을 권장하지 않습니다 . 사용 방법 중 하나는 MT5 에 데모 계정에 설치하고 저렴한 수수료가 있는 전문 암호화폐 거래소에서 거래를 복제하는 것일 수 있습니다 . 근무 시간을 설정할 수 있습니다 . 실제 계정에 고문을 설치하기 전에 거래량 매개변수를 확인하세요 ! BTCUSD, ETHUSD 등 여러 가상 화폐에 대한 최적화가 되어 있으며 , BTCUSD H1 의 표준 설정이 있습니다 . 다른 매개변수에 대한 프리셋은 토론 섹션에 게시되어 있습니다 . 다른 도구에 대한
      Shinkiro DE40 Scalper
      Wilna Barnard
      Experts
      Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199 . Shinkiro DE40 Scalper — Precision Trading for the DAX Index Engineered for Scalping the World’s Most Volatile Index Step into the world of disciplined, high-frequency index trading with the Shinkiro DE40 Scalper —a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) crafted to capitalize on the dynamic movements of the DE40 (DAX) index. This system identifies key trade zones using the hi
      The Simple Grid Trader
      Pei Hoon Ng
      Experts
      This simple grid trading EA will place limit buy orders or buy stop orders with take profit at each step based on the given price range. User will need to enter the following settings: inputUpperRange - This defines the high price. Default is ask + 1000 points. inputLowerRange - This defines the low price.    Default is ask - 1000 points. inputGridLevels - This defines the number of level (or orders) to place within the given range. Default is 10. inputLotSize - This defines the volume. Default
      Bober Real MT5
      Arnold Bobrinskii
      4.76 (17)
      Experts
      Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
      Breakout King EA MT5
      Shruti Ajay Jais
      Experts
      Breakout King EA – P ure price action breakout logic, combined with strict risk management Breakout King EA is a fully automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify and trade breakout opportunities using price action logic.  This EA was originally developed for personal use and has been tested under live market conditions. Based on its performance and stability, it is now made available on the MQL5 Market for other traders who prefer structured breakout trading with
      SAWA Netting Grid EA
      Alejandro Funes
      Experts
      This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
      Gap Rider
      Ofer Dvir
      Experts
      GapRider EA - Dynamic Buy-Side Gap Trading Expert Advisor Overview GapRider EA is a sophisticated, adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, specializing in buy-side gap trading. This EA identifies significant market gaps and places strategic buy orders, leveraging dynamic sizing based on market volatility to optimize trade entries and exits. With a robust set of features, GapRider offers traders a powerful tool to capitalize on price retracements following large market movements
      Loss Recovery Trader MT5
      Michalis Phylactou
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
      Double MACD
      Daksh Ojha Kumar
      Experts
      Unlike many other trading robots that show impressive results over a short backtest period or use curve-fitting techniques, this robot has been tested over a long duration of 3 years. The backtest results have been realistic, demonstrating the robot’s ability to adapt to different market environments and maintaining profitability over time. This Forex trading robot is designed to offer a high-performance, low-risk solution for retail traders. With a 3-year backtest history showing consistent pro
      EA Builder PRO
      Arthur Hatchiguian
      4.5 (8)
      Experts
      EA Builder  is a tool allowing you to create  your own algorithm  and adapt it to your  own trading style . Classical trading, grid, martingale, combination of indicators with  your personal settings , independent orders or DCA, visible or invisible TP/SL, trailing stop, loss covering system, break-even system, trading hours, automatic position size and many more.. The EA Builder has everything you need to create  your perfect EA . There is an infinite number of possibilities, build your own alg
      Impuls Pro
      Sergey Batudayev
      Experts
      EA의 전략은 스윙 트레이딩을 기반으로 하며 iPump 지표에 의해 계산된 날카로운 충동 이후의 항목이 있습니다. 앞서 언급했듯이 EA는 자동 지원으로 수동 거래를 열 수 있습니다. - 하락추세의 경우 ↓ 가격 조정 후 거래에 진입하고 자산이 과매수 영역에 들어가 추세를 따라 매도합니다. - 상승 추세 ↑의 경우 가격 조정 후 거래에 진입하고 자산이 과매도 영역에 빠지면 추세를 따라 매수합니다. 선택한 자산에서 거래할 때 고문은 추세를 고려하고 현재 추세에 따라 거래를 엽니다. 수익성이 없는 거래는 중지와 평균을 사용하여 마감할 수 있습니다. 두 번째 옵션은 확실히 더 수익성이 높지만 더 위험합니다. 장점 다양한 TF에 대한 레벨 분석을 위한 내장 레벨 표시기 차트에서 수동으로 평균화 수준을 선택하는 기능 많은 피라미드형 주문을 열어 이익을 배가할 수 있는 능력(주문 수는 스스로 제어할 수 있음) iPump 표시기의 역 신호를 기반으로 TP in% 설정에 대한 추가 기준 "손"
      Infinity Trend EA Multi Timeframe with RSI Filter
      Tsuyoshi Uno
      Experts
      자본 보전을 최우선으로, 이익도 추구 본 EA는 자본 보전을 최우선 으로 설계되었으며, 백테스트에서 연평균 +24.5% 성장 (조건에 따라 변동)을 기록했습니다. 레인지 판정 등을 포함한 4가지 견고한 필터 를 통해 매월 0~소수의 엄선된 진입 만 발생합니다. 장기적인 안정성을 보장하며, 일일 목표 수익을 달성하거나 거래량이 적은 시간대에는 자동으로 **“초견고 모드”**로 전환되어 불필요한 거래를 피합니다. 본 EA는 자본을 보호하면서도 안정적인 성장을 추구 하는 것을 목표로 합니다. 특징 자본 보전 최우선 : 과도한 매매를 철저히 배제 연평균 +24.5% 성장 실적 (백테스트 예시) 레인지 판정 포함 4가지 견고한 필터 를 통해 월 0~소수의 거래만 실행, 장기 안정성 확보 초견고 모드 탑재 : 거래량이 적은 시간대나 일일 목표 수익 달성 후 자동 활성화 이런 분께 추천합니다 자본을 보호하면서 장기적인 복리 성장을 추구 하는 분 저빈도 매매 (월 0~소수 거래)에도 만족할 수
      Detroit Smash FX
      Michael Prescott Burney
      Experts
      DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Detroit Smash FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDCAD on the H1 chart, integrating precision trade execution with structured risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, allowing traders to customize exposure based on account size and risk preference and defined take-profit to manage gains and control losses effectively. Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, Detroit
      Fast and the Furious
      Anton Chuev
      Experts
      The operation of this Expert Advisor is primarily designed to eliminate unprofitable positions according to Martingale with recalculation of the lot depending on the market situation. The EA uses Moving Averages with different periods to determine the trend strength and the moment for opening a deal, as well as RSI to avoid opening deals at the peak of a trend. The lot calculation is performed automatically depending on the current deposit. The deals are closed at different values depending on t
      GoldHFT MT5
      Aldo Marco Ronchese
      4.5 (4)
      Experts
      High Frequency Trader for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of . MT4 version can be found here Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT   The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market EA Gold HFT is a new trading tool that uses artificial intelligence to help you take advantage of gold volatility , even if you're a beginne
      ThanosAlgotrade
      Irina Manikeeva
      1 (1)
      Experts
      ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
      Fractal grid
      Sergei Tsarev
      Experts
      The advisor trades based on a developed indicator that allows you to determine the correct entry points when the price continues its unidirectional movement. Extensive experience in trading allowed me to correctly create a robot according to my personal strategy, which loves working with a volatile market. Therefore, the system is not afraid of news and works around the clock. For better results, a martigail has been added to the system, which increases profitability in a volatile market. Like
      Tensline
      Vladimir Karputov
      Experts
      Simple, Efficient, Profitable — an Expert Advisor that works for you This EA is designed for traders who value simplicity and control . With minimal settings, it’s incredibly easy to configure and launch — no complex optimization required. Holds only one market position at a time — no clutter, no overlap. Flexible strategy selection — choose the one that best fits your trading style. Backtesting results reveal : Certain currency pairs perform exceptionally well on rebate services , g
      Aussie Precision
      Kaloyan Ivanov
      Experts
      로트 크기를 변경하고 EA를 가능한 한 저렴한 가격으로 설정할 수 있는 기능이 추가되었습니다. 구매하시면 지원과 향후 업데이트를 받으실 수 있습니다. 발전을 위해 많은 지원 부탁드립니다. 이 EA는 설치 후 바로 사용할 수 있습니다. AussiePrecision 은 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 시간 기반의 전문가 어드바이저(EA)이며, AUD/USD 통화쌍에 특화되어 있습니다. 이 EA는 미리 정의된 통제 가능한 시점에 거래를 실행하도록 설계되어, 시간에 기반한 고정밀 자동 진입을 원하는 트레이더에게 이상적입니다. 모든 시간 관련 동작은 사용자가 지정한 UTC 오프셋에 맞춰 조정되어, 일관되고 정확한 스케줄링이 가능합니다. 이 EA는 지속적인 모니터링이 필요 없으며 완전 자동으로 작동합니다. 설정 관련 질문이나 맞춤 요청이 있으시면 언제든지 저에게 직접 문의해 주세요. 이 EA는 무료로 제공되므로, 다운로드하신 경우 친구 요청을 보내주시면 감사하겠습니다. 필요 시 지원을 제공
      TropangFX v1 MT5
      Jordanilo Sarili
      Experts
      PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
      Black Wolf MT5
      Mike Pascal Plavonil
      3 (3)
      Experts
      EA Black Wolf initiate a cycle of buy or sell depending of the trend of a built-in indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Recommend pairs EURUSD,GBP USD, EURAUD,AUDJPY,GBPAUD,CADJPY Time Frame  M15  Recommend deposit  1000 usd or 1000 cents  Recommend settings   Default SETTINGS Lot type - lot type calculation (can be Constant, based on risk or Constant size per 1000) Lot size - lot size Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy Trade
      Price Action Trender
      Blessing Takura Chirewa
      Experts
      This robot is based on an MACD strategy for trending markets. The description of the strategy can be found on the attached youtube video. The video explains the strategy and shows a basic backtest and optimisation on a few symbols. It is advised to carry out a a backetst and optimisation of your own before using the robot. The video can be found at >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU_XCM_kV0Y&nbsp ;
      MadoCryptoXPro
      Mohamad Taha
      Experts
      New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
      Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA
      AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
      Experts
      Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA Important Notice: This Expert Advisor is provided in its base configuration and requires optimization for your specific trading preferences and market conditions. The EA serves as a framework for your personal trading strategy development. Description: The Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA combines technical analysis with grid trading methodology to identify and capitalize on price bounces from dynamic support and resistance levels. This tool is designed for traders who appreciat
      이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
      Quantum Queen MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.98 (394)
      Experts
      안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
      AI Gold Sniper MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      4.85 (27)
      Experts
      실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
      Aot
      Thi Ngoc Tram Le
      4.75 (52)
      Experts
      AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요: 리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해 봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유 AOT 봇 설정 방법 단계별 설치 가이드 Set files AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
      Quantum King EA
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (101)
      Experts
      Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
      CryonX EA MT5
      Solomon Din
      5 (11)
      Experts
      Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
      AI Gold Trading MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      5 (13)
      Experts
      실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
      Nova Gold X
      Hicham Chergui
      2.73 (26)
      Experts
      중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
      Zenox
      PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
      4.65 (20)
      Experts
      라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
      X Fusion AI
      Chen Jia Qi
      4.9 (30)
      Experts
      X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
      Golden Hen EA
      Taner Altinsoy
      5 (15)
      Experts
      개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 를 위해 특별히 설계된 전문가 고문(Expert Advisor)입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 시간대(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1)에서 트리거되는 9가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드(grid), 마틴게일(martingale) 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 개설된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 와 이익 실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 실시간 신호   |   공지 채널  | 세트 파일 다운로드 v2.5 9가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 시간대에서 동시에 XAUUSD 차트를 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 정의된 하락 패턴 이후 잠재적인 강세(bullis
      Goldwave EA MT5
      Shengzu Zhong
      5 (7)
      Experts
      실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 499에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
      Aura Ultimate EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.82 (90)
      Experts
      Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
      Mad Turtle
      Gennady Sergienko
      4.52 (77)
      Experts
      심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
      Quantum Emperor MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.87 (497)
      Experts
      소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
      Vortex Turbo EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      5 (4)
      Experts
      보텍스 터보 — “폭풍을 거래하고, 보텍스를 제어하세요” Vortex Turbo는 지능형 트레이딩의 다음 진화 단계를 제시하는 독보적인 플랫폼으로, 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 적응형 시장 로직, 그리고 정밀한 리스크 관리 기능을 결합했습니다. 검증된 알고리즘 원칙을 기반으로 구축된 Vortex Turbo는 새로운 차원의 예측 인텔리전스를 통해 다양한 전략을 하나의 고속 생태계로 통합합니다. 금(XAUUSD(GOLD)) 스캘핑 전문가로 설계된 Vortex Turbo는 제어된 마틴게일 및 평균화 그리드 전략을 사용하며, 각   포지션은 내장된 손절매 기능으로 완벽하게 보호되어   강력함, 정확성, 그리고 안전성 사이의 완벽한 균형을 보장합니다. 정말 중요합니다! 전문가 서비스를 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항이 담긴 안내를 보내드리겠습니다. $555 가격은 1월 19일 월요일까지 유효합니다. 이후 가격은 $675로 인상됩니다. (최종 가격 $1999) Vo
      The Gold Reaper MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.47 (89)
      Experts
      소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
      AI Forex Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.52 (66)
      Experts
      AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
      Ultimate Breakout System
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (29)
      Experts
      중요한   : 이 패키지는 매우 제한된 수량에 대해서만 현재 가격으로 판매됩니다.    가격이 매우 빠르게 1499달러까지 올라갈 것입니다    100개 이상의 전략이 포함되어 있으며   , 더 많은 전략이 추가될 예정입니다! 보너스   : 999달러 이상 구매 시 --> 다른 EA   5 개 를 무료로 선택하세요! 모든 설정 파일 완벽한 설정 및 최적화 가이드 비디오 가이드 라이브 신호 리뷰(제3자) 최고의 브레이크아웃 시스템에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 8년에 걸쳐 꼼꼼하게 개발한 정교하고 독점적인 전문가 자문(EA)인 Ultimate Breakout System을 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이 시스템은 호평을 받은 Gold Reaper EA를 포함하여 MQL5 시장에서 가장 성능이 뛰어난 여러 EA의 기반이 되었습니다. 7개월 이상 1위를 차지한 Goldtrade Pro, Goldbot One, Indicement, Daytrade Pro도 마찬가지였습니다. Ultimate
      NTRon 2OOO
      Konstantin Freize
      4.16 (19)
      Experts
      XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속도와 신호 품질 간의 최적 균형) 레버리지 : 최소 1
      ABS GoldGrid
      Thi Ngoc Tram Le
      4.18 (28)
      Experts
      특 별 가격  $109  (정가: $365) . 설정 및 사용 가이드 :  ABS Channel . 실시간 모니터링:   ABS Signal .  라이브 시그널 설정 파일 기본 설정 파일 ABS EA란 무엇인가요? ABS EA는 H1 시간대의 XAUUSD(금) 전용으로 개발된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 마틴게일 시스템 을 기반으로 하며 내장 위험 통제 기능 . 초보자와 숙련된 트레이더 모두를 위해 설계된 ABS EA는 설정이 쉽고 완전 자동화되어 있으며 다양한 거래 스타일에 맞게 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 사용자 정의 안전 설정이 있는 마틴게일 전략 유연한 로트 관리: 고정 로트 또는 자동 로트 선택한 임계값에서 거래를 일시 중지하는 최대 손실 한도 간단한 설정: 차트에 첨부하고 설정을 구성한 후 거래 기술 사양 심볼: XAUUSD 시간대: H1 최소 입금액: $300 권장 입금액: $1,000 계좌 유형: ECN / Raw Spread 레버리지: 1:50
      Golden Zephyr
      Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
      2.33 (3)
      Experts
      Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
      HTTP ea
      Yury Orlov
      5 (9)
      Experts
      How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
      Cheat Engine
      Connor Michael Woodson
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Cheat Engine은 웹 기반 API를 통해 글로벌 외환 시장 심리를 활용하여 판단을 내릴 수 있는 중급 수준의 골드 스캘핑 시스템입니다. Cheat Engine 실시간 시그널이 곧 출시됩니다. 현재 가격은 인상될 예정입니다. 한정 기간 가격 199  USD 단일 진입 거래만 사용합니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 방식은 사용하지 않습니다. 일일 변동성에 적응하는 지능형 트레일링 스탑 청산 글로벌 외환 시장 심리는 총 계좌 가치가 10억 USD를 초과하는 수십만 명의 트레이더 포지션을 측정한 데이터입니다. Cheat Engine은 API를 통해 이 데이터를 즉시 불러와 판단에 활용할 수 있습니다. 이는 선택 기능이며, 사용자가 완전히 사용자 정의할 수 있습니다. 권장 설정 차트: XAUUSD 타임프레임: H1 입력값 로트 크기 계산 방법 - 자동 로트 또는 고정 로트 선택 고정 로트 크기 - 고정 로트 크기 자동 로트 - 계좌 통화 기준 해당 금액당 0.01로트 최대 스프레드 - 포지
      Gold Atlas
      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      5 (7)
      Experts
      먼저 이것을 읽어주세요 (매우 중요) 단기적인 계좌 거래나 빠른 수익을 위한 용도로 설계되지 않았습니다. 마팅게일 없음 / 그리드 없음 / AI 없음 장기적인 안정성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 실시간 결과:   실시간 신호   |   주요 포트폴리오   |   FTMO 결과 출시 기념 특가! 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 재고는 단 4개뿐입니다. 다음 가격은 289달러, 최종 가격은 999달러입니다. 골드 아틀라스란 무엇인가요? 골드 아틀라스는 금(XAUUSD) 거래를 위한 전문 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 여러 진입 경로를 활용하는 돌파 매매 전략을 통해 단기적인 가격 변동과 장기적인 추세 돌파를 모두 포착합니다. 이 시스템은 지표나 고정된 기간에 기반하지 않으며, 곡선 맞춤을 줄이고 견고성을 향상시키기 위해 최소한의 최적화만 사용합니다. 골드 아틀라스는 각각 고유한 손절매 및 트레일링 스톱 로직을 갖춘 5개의 서로 다른 돌파 레벨을 사용하여 강력한 내부
      The ORB Master
      Profalgo Limited
      4.88 (24)
      Experts
      PROP FIRM READY!  프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 사본 수가 매우 제한적입니다! 최종 가격: 990달러 349달러부터: 1개 무료 선택! (최대 2개 거래 계좌 번호) 최고의 콤보 상품     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   LIVE RESULTS 독립 검토 "ORB 마스터"에 오신 것을 환영합니다   :   오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃에서 당신의 우위를 확보 하세요 ORB Master EA로 ORB(Opening Range Breakout) 전략의 힘을 활용하세요. 현대 트레이더를 위해 설계된 세련되고 고성능의 전문가 자문 도구입니다. ORB는 초기 시장 모멘텀을 포착하는 능력으로 인해 인기가 급증했으며, 이 EA는 그 입증된 접근 방식에 대한 저의 개인적인 견해를 나타냅니다. ORB Master가 결과를 제공하는 방식   : ORB Master는 미국 및 유럽 주식 시장이 개장하자마자 즉시 작동하여
      Aura Black Edition MT5
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.37 (51)
      Experts
      Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
      Ultimate Pulse
      Clifton Creath
      5 (4)
      Experts
      live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****7 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
      Pivot Killer
      BLODSALGO LIMITED
      4.63 (24)
      Experts
      장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
      Vortex Gold EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      5 (30)
      Experts
      볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
      Golden Synapse
      Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
      3.78 (55)
      Experts
      Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
      제작자의 제품 더 보기
      Trend and Counter trend Project
      Antonis Michos
      5 (3)
      Experts
      -70% OFF Join the telegram Group. Copy Paste the following address:  https://t.me/+nW-jTNrIjwM3YjJk or contact me. Or follow the link under my profile    HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. About EA: There are tens of calculations made on chart for the best possible entry in order to AVOID news, sudden changes etc.ALL based on past reactions and trained for the next possible ones . 3 different strategies cover almost all best possible scenarios for scalping the trend an
      Virtual Trendline Scalper
      Antonis Michos
      4.71 (14)
      Experts
      Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile   4 days to pass MyForexFunds phase 1 evaluation.( see screenshot below )   HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Welcome. Virtual Trendline Scalper is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses virtual trades in virtual trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became ver
      Gold Stallion
      Antonis Michos
      4.73 (45)
      Experts
      -40% OFF HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me Huge Upgrade in: Conditions of entry.(The same as before plus some restrictions for even better). Added Buttons for Pause and Restart EA from chart. Added input for Pause EA based on number of positions and restart the EA based on candle of 4H chart if it is back on trend!   Gold Stallion uses artificial intelligence to produce as better as it can entries in gold.
      Virtual Trendline Scalper MT5
      Antonis Michos
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile   4 days to pass MyForexFunds phase 1 evaluation.( see screenshot below )   HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Welcome. Virtual Trendline Scalper is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses virtual trades in virtual trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became ver
      Unstoppable
      Antonis Michos
      4.27 (15)
      Experts
      Update Added option for enable overlapping for reducing DD. Added input for faster NON VISUAL testing.   RESULTS IN BACKTEST WILL BE INACCURATE BECAUSE CURRENT VOLUME IS USED FOR THE CALCULATIONS ,so please LOOK AT THE LIVE SIGNAL or read real reviews AND JUST RUN THE EA WITH VISUALIZATION TO SEE ITS STRATEGY ONLY!!!  Welcome. - Unstoppable is an EA that trades ALL THE TIME!!! That means some day may be risky.For coping with such situations there is Stop Loss input, Close trades i
      Cent Builder
      Antonis Michos
      3.67 (3)
      Experts
      -40% OFF CENT BUILDER is an EA that is made to trade A LOT ,thus,it will need some margin in order to be profitable. I suggest using it on cent accounts or in BIG regular accounts. -*- The EA is trend following using  HEDGE SYSTEM (if you want it you use it.If not you choose HEDGE OFF. ALSO you can choose the lot size and WHEN it will start). -*- The EA also uses a SUPER partial closing system for recovery. Join Telegram Group (Copy Paste this link) : https://t.me/ +nW-jTNrIjwM3YjJk
      C Evolution MT5
      Antonis Michos
      5 (1)
      유틸리티
      Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me This is not just a simple copier program that ONLY allows you to locally copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 a accounts in any direction and quantity as quickly and easily as possible .Of course it does that. This copier DOES MUCH MUCH MORE!!! PLEASE READ BELOW AND SEE SCREENSHOTS. Many of us have martingale EAs or none martingale that are good but some point you wish to had opened the
      Virtual KillerTrade
      Antonis Michos
      5 (12)
      유틸리티
      -40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me Welcome. Virtual Killer Trade is an exceptional EA which : Guides you WHEN to open the FIRST trade. After that an intelligent system starts to manage that trade and you do not have to worry when to close it neither when you must open a second or third etc one !!! Attach the EA, wait for the signal,open the trade and then go to sleep !!! FOR more experienced traders,you do not have to wait for a signal.Open the first tra
      Advanced Semi Auto trading
      Antonis Michos
      3.67 (6)
      Experts
      -40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me   Welcome. Advanced Semi Auto Trading : You can use the EA at your own will BASED ON YOUR ANALYSIS. ANALYZE THE MARKET and then just press the sell or buy buttons of the EA. The EA will manage the trades based on an advanced algorithm of market analysis,Take profit systems AND A VERY ADVANCED AND SOPHISTICATED OVERLAPPING SYSTEM for avoiding big drawdowns in case YOUR ENTRY is BAD. You can test this in strategy tester and u
      Unparallel Code
      Antonis Michos
      4 (4)
      Experts
      Join telegram group by clicking on the link you will find below my picture's profile. Welcome. Unparallel Code uses 97 conditions based on several indicators to scan the market and open a position. There are two conditions based on candle formations that will decide the minimum distance between trades. Two stop loss inputs.One for only the first position and one for the rest. You can use only the stop loss for the first position for example and let the rest . Two different take profit inp
      Copy Evolution
      Antonis Michos
      3 (1)
      유틸리티
      Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me This is not just a simple copier program that ONLY allows you to locally copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 a accounts in any direction and quantity as quickly and easily as possible .Of course it does that. This copier DOES MUCH MUCH MORE!!! PLEASE READ BELOW AND SEE SCREENSHOTS. Many of us have martingale EAs or none martingale that are good but some point you wish to had opened the t
      The Hedging Master
      Antonis Michos
      Experts
      40% OFF for 2 DAYS Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me Source code also available for sale (serious offers only).   Please note: This EA (Expert Advisor) trades continuously. It’s normal for backtesting to show occasional issues; if it didn’t, the EA would be worth far more. You’ll need to monitor it closely. To help manage this, I use an input called “stop opening in general” set to -500. This lets me pause trading if drawdown (DD) i
      필터:
      Ferran Lopez Navarro
      3063
      Ferran Lopez Navarro 2025.12.30 17:25 
       

      This EA has helped me a lot in recovering from deep drawdowns. Thanks to the author, Antonis, for his support and attention. I highly recommend having this EA ready as part of your risk management toolkit. It is a powerful recovery tool for both manual trading and other EAs.

      Tomasz Pi
      134
      Tomasz Pi 2025.12.04 16:39 
       

      Ohh... This recovery EA is I.N.S.A.N.E. !!! Other recovery EA blown me a half of account by hedging and multiplying lots, until market changed direction and it was't enough equity - this one saved my rest of account in one night - from -600$ to 0$ loss. EA opens many mini trades and secure account, works partialy - piece by piece - and finally brings loss into small profit. Don't hesitate - buy it. You really need this EA.

      Schatzi5427
      629
      Schatzi5427 2025.11.22 10:47 
       

      Ants Recovery Boost has been my best purchase to assist my recovery efforts. I used 2 other Recovery EA's but non gets close to this one which I have been using for 2 weeks Live.

      Iputu Jaya Wiharsa
      1029
      Iputu Jaya Wiharsa 2025.08.20 11:31 
       

      This is one of the option to Recovery the trade. Try on demo first and find the setting appropriate to your solutions.

      Wan Suryolaksono
      1891
      Wan Suryolaksono 2025.07.30 07:35 
       

      From the backtesting, this EA is what I'm looking for. I will report again after it makes important rescue for me..

      03 August

      This EA best of the best for gold EA companion. Just need a very extensive research to find the best setting for our need

      리뷰 답변