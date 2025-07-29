Recovery Boost Pro

Welcome.

Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control:

The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well.

This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control, this EA gives you complete power over every aspect of your trade recovery system, volume control, and trend logic.

EA utilizes an advanced Auto-Recovery strategy combined with Weighted Positioning, designed to maximize Win Rate while ensuring dynamic and adaptive Risk Allocation.



Unmatched Features You Won’t Find Anywhere Else:

4 Different Lot Sizing Modes

Customize how lot sizes grow in recovery trades using highly flexible methods:

3 Intelligent Recovery Modes:

Choose from three powerful recovery types, each designed to suit different trading styles and market conditions:

Two-Way Extra Recovery: A hybrid mode that combines both the one-way approach and RSI-based two-way logic — giving you both power and precision.

















How the Recovery System Works

IMPORTANT 1: The EA will behave differently IN each timeframe. REASON? RSI and Candles Close(if you use candle filter) ---- i prefer 2/3/5M CHART

IMPORTANT 2: In order to recover properly you need to have free margin enough to be able the EA to open recovery trades.

IMPORTANT 3 : Check with your broker if allows Hedging and check also in tester the DISTANCE based if you are a 2 or three digit Broker. The EA default distance is for 2 digit.For wider distance in 3 digit add a 0 if you wish not to be very aggressive.





EA monitors all open positions on the selected symbol and can optionally stop any external or unprofitable Expert Advisors (EAs) to take full control of the recovery process. TakeProfit and StopLoss levels are reset for affected positions, and pending orders related to recovery cycles are deleted to avoid conflicting signals or unnecessary exposure. If the configured drawdown threshold is reached, the EA will open a hedge position ( you can choose NOT TO HEDGE as well) , preventing further exposure and protecting the account from runaway losses. Recovery positions are then gradually opened based on your selected logic — either one-way (trend-aligned), RSI-based two-way, or the advanced "two-way extra" mode, depending on the configuration. Each unprofitable order is partially closed in micro-portions, targeting first at the worst price levels. Restoring orders are opened using controlled, calculated volume — based on the selected lot growth mode — to maintain low pressure on the account









To simulate a real-world recovery scenario:

Launch the strategy tester in Visualization mode. Set your account's deposit size and SET Test Volume.Set Then set the DD you want the account to reach in order to start the recovery.NOTE:the EA by testing mode by default,opens the first trade automatically.I have also set the DD at 0 in order for the Recovery to start immediately .You can set both as you want.In case the Trade either takes profit or it recovers, then use the Panel at the bottom right, to OPEN MAIN trades.(The recovery trade panel can be used anytime you want to open yourself a recovery position.)

NEW : About recovery Button panel. Now the buttons are below the main panel PLUS you can drag it everywhere you want!

Adjust parameters like recovery type, lot sizing model, and filters to see how the EA performs under different conditions.

Note: This EA is designed to work per symbol. To recover multiple pairs, attach one instance to each chart separately with different magic numbers. The recovery process will only begin when a losing position exists on the selected instrument.





Configuration & Setup Instructions(for testing and live)





Step 1:Test volume for backtesting - set the volume you need to see recoverin in testing mode.

(NOTE: AFTER the volume recovers you can continue testing using the Panel buttons for MAIN trades.)

→ Input: Test Volume





Step 2: Recovery Activation Conditions



Configure when the EA should begin the recovery process:



Enable hedging or not



Set the drawdown threshold to start recovery



Defines how much loss (in account currency) will trigger the recovery cycle.





Step 3: Volume Logic & Growth Settings



Now set how trade volumes will behave during recovery:



Choose lot size strategy

Input: Volume_MultiPlier_Type

Options:



Multiplier



Plus



Plus-Then-Multiplier (Dynamic)



Multiplier-Then-Plus (Dynamic)



Set the first recovery trade lot size

Input: Volume of the first recovery trade



Set lot sizing parameters

Inputs:



Volume_MultiPlier (e.g., 1.3)(each trade will be multiplied by X)



Volume_Plus (e.g., 0.01)(each trade will be increased by X)



Define when to switch from Plus → Multiplier or vice versa

Input: Volume MultiPlier Change (After X Trades)





Step 4: Recovery Execution & Safety Controls



Allow overlapping recovery cycles

Input: OverLap(after how many positions EA will try to close One winning with a losing one)



Limit max number of recovery trades

Inputs:



Max_Recovery_Buy



Max_Recovery_Sell



Enable Freeze Protection

Input: Freeze DD

Once this DD level is reached, recovery trades will pause and will restart each time the Price is on trend based on the input of the MA or EMA below.

If set > 0, EA will wait for trend alignment to resume recovery.





Step 5: Profit Handling



Settings for closing profitable trades and partial closures:



Volume for partial closes (HOW MUCH lots will the EA recover each time)

Input: Volume_Close



Partial TakeProfit in account currency(Minimum profit the EA will get from each recovery)







Can monitor and pause other EAs during recovery, ensuring full control over affected positions.

Automatically handles TP/SL, pending orders, and locks positions when needed.

Uses partial closures and micro-recovery to minimize drawdown pressure on the account.

Flexible enough to recover losses from other EAs or run standalone as a powerful recovery engine.

Supports multiple lot sizing models , dynamic switching, trend filters, RSI filters, and more.

Built-in smart protections: overlap control, maximum trades, RSI entry filtering, MA-based trend logic.



















Inputs:





General Setting

1. MagicNumber (Different With All Of Main Trades And 0)



Explanation: A unique identifier used by the EA to track its trades. Prevents conflicts between multiple EAs or instances.



2. Close All Minimum Profit (in Account Currency)



Explanation: All open trades will be closed once the total profit reaches Xunits of the account currency.



3. Disable_EA



Explanation: Determines whether to disable Other Expert Advisor (EA) . “Don’t Disable” keeps it always active.



4. Delete_TP_SL



Explanation: If ON, the EA deletes all Take Profit and Stop Loss settings.



5. Test Volume



Explanation: Trade lot size used in testing or simulation scenarios.









Trade Panel Setting

6. Main_Trade_Allow



Value: ON



Explanation: Enables or disables the EA’s ability to open main trades only ON TESTER.



7. Main_Panel_Volume



Value: 0.1



Explanation: Default lot size for manual trades from the trading panel.



8. Recovery_Trade_Allow



Value: ON



Explanation: Enables the EA to place recovery trades (to recover from losses).



9. Recovery_Panel_Volume



Value: 0.1



Explanation: Lot size for recovery trades triggered from the panel(Both on Tester or LIVE).









Hedge Setting + RECOVERY ACTIVATION

10. Hedge



Value: ON



Explanation: Allows hedging.



11. Start recovery at X$ DD (in Account Currency)





Explanation: The recovery system activates once drawdown exceeds X$ units of the account currency.









Recovery Setting

12. Volume_Close



Explanation: Minimum volume used to close part of a position.



13. Partial TakeProfit (in Account Currency)



Explanation: A portion of a trade is closed when 1.0 unit of profit is reached.



14. Volume of the first recovery trade



Explanation: Lot size of the initial recovery trade.



15. Volume_MultiPlier_Type



Explanation: Lot calculation style (analyzed above)



16. Volume_MultiPlier



Explanation: Multiplier applied to each new recovery trade.(if you choose a multiplier type)



17. Volume_Plus



Explanation: Fixed increment added to each trade’s volume (if you choose add plus type).



18. Volume MultiPlier Change (After X Trades)



Explanation: After 8 recovery trades, the lot sizing rule may change(if you choose a combined method)



19. OverLap



Explanation: After how many opened recovery trades the EA will try to partial close.



20. Max_Recovery_Buy



Explanation: Maximum number of buy trades in the recovery sequence.



21. Max_Recovery_Sell



Explanation: Maximum number of sell trades in the recovery sequence.



22. Freeze DD (in Account Currency) (0 is Disable)





Explanation: If drawdown reaches 2000 units, the recovery side that is in DD WILL froze. Set to 0 to disable this feature.









Grid Setting

23. Step



Explanation: Distance in points between recovery trades.



24. Step_MultiPlier



Explanation: Each subsequent step distance increases by multiplying with this value .



25. Candle_Filter



Explanation: If ON, grid or recovery trades are opened only one in each candle close and after the distance is met.If OFF the positions open exactly based on the distance.(if there is a big candle, it may open multiple position in it based of course on the sistance.



26. First_Recovery





Explanation: The type of the recovery mode(explained above) -choose between 3 types.









RSI Recovery Setting

27. RSI_Recovery_Period





Explanation: The period used for the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator for recovery signals.



28. RSI_Recovery_OS



Explanation: RSI oversold level. If RSI is below this, it may trigger a buy recovery trade.



29. RSI_Recovery_OB



Explanation: RSI overbought level. If RSI is above this, it may trigger a sell recovery trade.



MA Setting

30. MA_Period



Explanation: The period of the moving average used in strategy filtering.



31. MA_Method



Explanation: Type of Moving Average used (e.g., Simple, Exponential).



32. MA_Applied_Price



Explanation: The price used for calculating the MA (typically Close, Open, High, Low).