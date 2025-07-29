Recovery Boost Pro

5

Welcome.

You can contact me through my profile.



Source code available also.(Only serious offers)





Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control:

The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well.

This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control, this EA gives you complete power over every aspect of your trade recovery system, volume control, and trend logic.

EA utilizes an advanced Auto-Recovery strategy combined with Weighted Positioning, designed to maximize Win Rate while ensuring dynamic and adaptive Risk Allocation.



Unmatched Features You Won’t Find Anywhere Else:

4 Different Lot Sizing Modes
Customize how lot sizes grow in recovery trades using highly flexible methods:

  • Multiplier: Each new trade increases based on a multiplication factor.

  • Plus Lot: Adds a fixed lot size to the previous one

  • Switchable Modes (Plus-Then-Multiplier or Multiplier-Then-Plus):
    You can start with Plus lot growth and switch to Multiplier after any specific trade number — or begin with Multiplier and switch to Plus later.
    This dual-direction switch gives you full flexibility to align lot progression with your personal money management plan, allowing the EA to adapt dynamically to any market condition or account risk profile.




3 Intelligent Recovery Modes:


Choose from three powerful recovery types, each designed to suit different trading styles and market conditions:

  1. One-Way Recovery (On-Trend Only): Opens recovery trades strictly in the direction of the original trend.

  2. Two-Way Recovery with RSI: Opens both Buy and Sell recovery positions, intelligently filtered by RSI to avoid false entries.

  3. Two-Way Extra Recovery: A hybrid mode that combines both the one-way approach and RSI-based two-way logic — giving you both power and precision.





How the Recovery System Works

IMPORTANT 1: The EA will behave differently IN each timeframe. REASON? RSI and Candles Close(if you use candle filter) ---- i prefer 2/3/5M CHART

IMPORTANT 2: In order to recover properly you need to have free margin enough to be able the EA to open recovery trades.

IMPORTANT 3 : Check with your broker if allows Hedging and check also in tester the DISTANCE based if you are a 2 or three digit Broker. The EA default distance is for 2 digit.For wider distance in 3 digit add a 0 if you wish not to be very aggressive.


  1. EA monitors all open positions on the selected symbol and can optionally stop any external or unprofitable Expert Advisors (EAs) to take full control of the recovery process.

  2. TakeProfit and StopLoss levels are reset for affected positions, and pending orders related to recovery cycles are deleted to avoid conflicting signals or unnecessary exposure.

  3. If the configured drawdown threshold is reached, the EA will open a hedge position ( you can choose NOT TO HEDGE as well) , preventing further exposure and protecting the account from runaway losses.

  4. Recovery positions are then gradually opened based on your selected logic — either one-way (trend-aligned), RSI-based two-way, or the advanced "two-way extra" mode, depending on the configuration.

  5. Each unprofitable order is partially closed in micro-portions, targeting first at the worst price levels. Restoring orders are opened using controlled, calculated volume — based on the selected lot growth mode — to maintain low pressure on the account



Testing & Simulation Guide

To simulate a real-world recovery scenario:

  1. Launch the strategy tester in Visualization mode.

  2. Set your account's deposit size and SET Test Volume.Set Then set the DD you want the account to reach in order to start the recovery.NOTE:the EA by testing mode by default,opens the first trade automatically.I have also set the DD at 0 in order for the Recovery to start immediately .You can set both as you want.In case the Trade either takes profit or it recovers, then use the Panel at the bottom right, to OPEN MAIN trades.(The recovery trade panel can be used anytime you want to open yourself a recovery position.)

NEW : About recovery Button panel. Now the buttons are below the main panel PLUS you can drag it everywhere you want!

  1. Adjust parameters like recovery type, lot sizing model, and filters to see how the EA performs under different conditions.

 Note: This EA is designed to work per symbol. To recover multiple pairs, attach one instance to each chart separately with different magic numbers. The recovery process will only begin when a losing position exists on the selected instrument.


Configuration & Setup Instructions(for testing and live)


Step 1:Test volume for backtesting - set the volume you need to see recoverin in testing mode.
(NOTE: AFTER the volume recovers you can continue testing using the Panel buttons for MAIN trades.)
→ Input: Test Volume



Step 2: Recovery Activation Conditions

Configure when the EA should begin the recovery process:

    Enable hedging or not

    Set the drawdown threshold to start recovery
   
    Defines how much loss (in account currency) will trigger the recovery cycle.



Step 3: Volume Logic & Growth Settings

Now set how trade volumes will behave during recovery:

    Choose lot size strategy
    Input: Volume_MultiPlier_Type
    Options:

        Multiplier

        Plus

        Plus-Then-Multiplier (Dynamic)

        Multiplier-Then-Plus (Dynamic)

    Set the first recovery trade lot size
    Input: Volume of the first recovery trade

    Set lot sizing parameters
    Inputs:

        Volume_MultiPlier (e.g., 1.3)(each trade will be multiplied by X)

        Volume_Plus (e.g., 0.01)(each trade will be increased by X)

      Define when to switch from Plus → Multiplier or vice versa
    Input: Volume MultiPlier Change (After X Trades)



Step 4: Recovery Execution & Safety Controls

    Allow overlapping recovery cycles
    Input: OverLap(after how many positions EA will try to close One winning with a losing one)

    Limit max number of recovery trades
    Inputs:

        Max_Recovery_Buy

        Max_Recovery_Sell

    Enable Freeze Protection
    Input: Freeze DD
    Once this DD level is reached, recovery trades will pause and will restart each time the Price is on trend based on the input of the MA or EMA below.
     If set > 0, EA will wait for trend alignment to resume recovery.



Step 5: Profit Handling 

Settings for closing profitable trades and partial closures:

    Volume for partial closes (HOW MUCH lots will the EA recover each time)
    Input: Volume_Close

    Partial TakeProfit in account currency(Minimum profit the EA will get from each recovery)



     Key Advantages

    • Can monitor and pause other EAs during recovery, ensuring full control over affected positions.

    • Automatically handles TP/SL, pending orders, and locks positions when needed.

    • Uses partial closures and micro-recovery to minimize drawdown pressure on the account.

    • Flexible enough to recover losses from other EAs or run standalone as a powerful recovery engine.

    • Supports multiple lot sizing models, dynamic switching, trend filters, RSI filters, and more.

    • Built-in smart protections: overlap control, maximum trades, RSI entry filtering, MA-based trend logic.







      Inputs:


      General Setting
      1. MagicNumber (Different With All Of Main Trades And 0)

          Explanation: A unique identifier used by the EA to track its trades. Prevents conflicts between multiple EAs or instances.

      2. Close All Minimum Profit (in Account Currency)

          Explanation: All open trades will be closed once the total profit reaches Xunits of the account currency.

      3. Disable_EA

          Explanation: Determines whether to disable Other Expert Advisor (EA) . “Don’t Disable” keeps it always active.

      4. Delete_TP_SL

          Explanation: If ON, the EA deletes all Take Profit and Stop Loss settings.

      5. Test Volume

          Explanation: Trade lot size used in testing or simulation scenarios.




      Trade Panel Setting
      6. Main_Trade_Allow

          Value: ON

          Explanation: Enables or disables the EA’s ability to open main trades only ON TESTER.

      7. Main_Panel_Volume

          Value: 0.1

          Explanation: Default lot size for manual trades from the trading panel.

      8. Recovery_Trade_Allow

          Value: ON

          Explanation: Enables the EA to place recovery trades (to recover from losses).

      9. Recovery_Panel_Volume

          Value: 0.1

          Explanation: Lot size for recovery trades triggered from the panel(Both on Tester or LIVE).




      Hedge Setting + RECOVERY ACTIVATION
      10. Hedge

          Value: ON

          Explanation: Allows hedging.

      11. Start recovery at X$ DD (in Account Currency)


          Explanation: The recovery system activates once drawdown exceeds X$ units of the account currency.




      Recovery Setting
      12. Volume_Close

          Explanation: Minimum volume used to close part of a position.

      13. Partial TakeProfit (in Account Currency)

          Explanation: A portion of a trade is closed when 1.0 unit of profit is reached.

      14. Volume of the first recovery trade

          Explanation: Lot size of the initial recovery trade.

      15. Volume_MultiPlier_Type


          Explanation: Lot calculation style (analyzed above)

      16. Volume_MultiPlier

          Explanation: Multiplier applied to each new recovery trade.(if you choose a multiplier type)

      17. Volume_Plus

          Explanation: Fixed increment added to each trade’s volume (if you choose add plus type).

      18. Volume MultiPlier Change (After X Trades)

          Explanation: After 8 recovery trades, the lot sizing rule may change(if you choose a combined method)

      19. OverLap

          Explanation: After how many opened recovery trades the EA will try to partial close.

      20. Max_Recovery_Buy

          Explanation: Maximum number of buy trades in the recovery sequence.

      21. Max_Recovery_Sell

          Explanation: Maximum number of sell trades in the recovery sequence.

      22. Freeze DD (in Account Currency) (0 is Disable)


          Explanation: If drawdown reaches 2000 units, the recovery side that is in DD WILL froze. Set to 0 to disable this feature.




      Grid Setting
      23. Step

          Explanation: Distance in points between recovery trades.

      24. Step_MultiPlier

          Explanation: Each subsequent step distance increases by multiplying with this value .

      25. Candle_Filter

      Explanation: If ON, grid or recovery trades are opened only one in each candle close and after the distance is met.If OFF the positions open exactly based on the distance.(if there is a big candle, it may open multiple position in it based of course on the sistance.

      26. First_Recovery


          Explanation: The type of the recovery mode(explained above) -choose between 3 types.




      RSI Recovery Setting
      27. RSI_Recovery_Period


          Explanation: The period used for the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator for recovery signals.

      28. RSI_Recovery_OS

          Explanation: RSI oversold level. If RSI is below this, it may trigger a buy recovery trade.

      29. RSI_Recovery_OB

          Explanation: RSI overbought level. If RSI is above this, it may trigger a sell recovery trade.

      MA Setting
      30. MA_Period

          Explanation: The period of the moving average used in strategy filtering.

      31. MA_Method

          Explanation: Type of Moving Average used (e.g., Simple, Exponential).

      32. MA_Applied_Price

          Explanation: The price used for calculating the MA (typically Close, Open, High, Low).


      Recensioni 2
      Iputu Jaya Wiharsa
      1034
      Iputu Jaya Wiharsa 2025.08.20 11:31 
       

      This is one of the option to Recovery the trade. Try on demo first and find the setting appropriate to your solutions.

      Wan Suryolaksono
      1766
      Wan Suryolaksono 2025.07.30 07:35 
       

      From the backtesting, this EA is what I'm looking for. I will report again after it makes important rescue for me..

      03 August

      This EA best of the best for gold EA companion. Just need a very extensive research to find the best setting for our need

      Prodotti consigliati
      Neural Bitcoin Impulse
      Denys Babiak
      Experts
      Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
      Gold Dragon Bot mt5
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      4 (14)
      Experts
      DRAGO D'ORO senza griglia! Niente martingala! Non Scalper! It trend expert advisor.  Gold Dragon utilizza una strategia che capitalizza su determinati modelli di mercato e identifica i periodi di consolidamento del mercato che si formeranno prima di un breakout. L'EA piazzerà ordini in sospeso al di sopra e al di sotto di questi livelli di consolidamento ed è molto efficace nel catturare movimenti di prezzo significativi durante questi breakout. L'EA può effettuare più ordini, ma non è un sist
      Yen Master EA
      Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
      Experts
      Yen Master is a powerful and profitable Expert Advisor that uses a combination of techniques to identify the optimum entry and exit points for trades. It has been backtested using high accuracy data and optimized for low risk trading. Here are some of the features and results of Yen Master: High performance:  Yen Master has a very high return on investment. The Expert Advisor can grow a small account of $200 to $248,000, or a larger account of $10,000 to $3,732,000 , in just 4 years. The EA c
      Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      3.95 (57)
      Experts
      Exp-TickSniper -   scalper tick ad alta velocità con selezione automatica dei parametri per ogni coppia di valute automaticamente. Sogni un consulente che calcoli automaticamente i parametri di trading? Ottimizzato e messo a punto automaticamente? La versione completa del sistema per MetaTrader 4:       TickSniper   scalper   per MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Descrizione completa       + DEMO + PDF L'EA è stato sviluppato sulla base dell'esperienza acquisita in quasi 10 anni di programmazione EA.
      SmartScalp Pro MT5
      Serhii Shtepa
      Experts
      Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
      Bear vs Bull EA MT5
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
      Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
      Loss Recovery Trader MT5
      Michalis Phylactou
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
      CryptoSecurency
      Ruslan Brezovskiy
      Experts
      Cryptosecurency is a fully automatic trending trading advisor for cryptocurrency trading. The EA enters a trade at moments of increased volatility in the direction of momentum. The impulse is determined according to one of two algorithms: By the percentage change in the price for a certain time period or by the built-in indicators based on Bollinger bands. The ADX indicator can be used to measure the strength of a trend. Trades are closed by Stop Loss / Take Profit. It is not recommended to use
      The Simple Grid Trader
      Pei Hoon Ng
      Experts
      This simple grid trading EA will place limit buy orders or buy stop orders with take profit at each step based on the given price range. User will need to enter the following settings: inputUpperRange - This defines the high price. Default is ask + 1000 points. inputLowerRange - This defines the low price.    Default is ask - 1000 points. inputGridLevels - This defines the number of level (or orders) to place within the given range. Default is 10. inputLotSize - This defines the volume. Default
      Bober Real MT5
      Arnold Bobrinskii
      4.76 (17)
      Experts
      Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
      Queen Of Gold
      Antoine Melhem
      Experts
      Queen Of Gold — EA automatico per XAUUSD M30 Queen Of Gold è un Expert Advisor completamente automatico per XAUUSD su timeframe M30. Usa una logica strutturata di price action con controlli di rischio opzionali per gestire il drawdown. Il sistema funziona senza indicatori o segnali esterni, basandosi sul movimento reale del mercato. Segnale live: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2321205 Caratteristiche principali: Logica di trading basata sul prezzo, senza indicatori Modalità di recupero per la g
      Breakout King EA MT5
      Shruti Ajay Jais
      Experts
      Breakout King EA – P ure price action breakout logic, combined with strict risk management Breakout King EA is a fully automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify and trade breakout opportunities using price action logic.  This EA was originally developed for personal use and has been tested under live market conditions. Based on its performance and stability, it is now made available on the MQL5 Market for other traders who prefer structured breakout trading with
      SAWA Netting Grid EA
      Alejandro Funes
      Experts
      This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
      Double MACD
      Daksh Ojha Kumar
      Experts
      Unlike many other trading robots that show impressive results over a short backtest period or use curve-fitting techniques, this robot has been tested over a long duration of 3 years. The backtest results have been realistic, demonstrating the robot’s ability to adapt to different market environments and maintaining profitability over time. This Forex trading robot is designed to offer a high-performance, low-risk solution for retail traders. With a 3-year backtest history showing consistent pro
      EA Builder PRO
      Arthur Hatchiguian
      4.5 (8)
      Experts
      EA Builder  is a tool allowing you to create  your own algorithm  and adapt it to your  own trading style . Classical trading, grid, martingale, combination of indicators with  your personal settings , independent orders or DCA, visible or invisible TP/SL, trailing stop, loss covering system, break-even system, trading hours, automatic position size and many more.. The EA Builder has everything you need to create  your perfect EA . There is an infinite number of possibilities, build your own alg
      Impuls Pro
      Sergey Batudayev
      Experts
      La strategia di EA si basa sullo Swing trading , con entrate dopo forti impulsi calcolate dall'indicatore iPump. Come accennato in precedenza, l'EA ha la capacità di aprire operazioni manuali con supporto automatico. - per un trend ribassista ↓ entriamo in un trade dopo un rialzo correttivo del prezzo, l'asset cade nella zona di ipercomprato, vendiamo lungo il trend. - per un trend rialzista ↑, entriamo in un'operazione dopo un calo correttivo del prezzo, l'asset cade nella zona di ipervenduto,
      Fast and the Furious
      Anton Chuev
      Experts
      The operation of this Expert Advisor is primarily designed to eliminate unprofitable positions according to Martingale with recalculation of the lot depending on the market situation. The EA uses Moving Averages with different periods to determine the trend strength and the moment for opening a deal, as well as RSI to avoid opening deals at the peak of a trend. The lot calculation is performed automatically depending on the current deposit. The deals are closed at different values depending on t
      GoldHFT MT5
      Aldo Marco Ronchese
      4.5 (4)
      Experts
      High Frequency Trader for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of . MT4 version can be found here Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT   The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market EA Gold HFT is a new trading tool that uses artificial intelligence to help you take advantage of gold volatility , even if you're a beginne
      ThanosAlgotrade
      Irina Manikeeva
      1 (1)
      Experts
      ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
      Fractal grid
      Sergei Tsarev
      Experts
      The advisor trades based on a developed indicator that allows you to determine the correct entry points when the price continues its unidirectional movement. Extensive experience in trading allowed me to correctly create a robot according to my personal strategy, which loves working with a volatile market. Therefore, the system is not afraid of news and works around the clock. For better results, a martigail has been added to the system, which increases profitability in a volatile market. Like
      Tensline
      Vladimir Karputov
      Experts
      Simple, Efficient, Profitable — an Expert Advisor that works for you This EA is designed for traders who value simplicity and control . With minimal settings, it’s incredibly easy to configure and launch — no complex optimization required. Holds only one market position at a time — no clutter, no overlap. Flexible strategy selection — choose the one that best fits your trading style. Backtesting results reveal : Certain currency pairs perform exceptionally well on rebate services , g
      Aussie Precision
      Kaloyan Ivanov
      Experts
      Aggiunta la possibilità di modificare la dimensione del lotto e rendere l'EA il più economico possibile. Se lo acquisti, riceverai supporto e aggiornamenti futuri. Per favore, supportane lo sviluppo. Questo EA è pronto all’uso. AussiePrecision è un Expert Advisor (EA) sensibile al tempo per MetaTrader 5, progettato specificamente per la coppia di valute AUD/USD. È progettato per eseguire operazioni in momenti predefiniti e controllati, ed è ideale per i trader che desiderano automatizzare ingres
      TropangFX v1 MT5
      Jordanilo Sarili
      Experts
      PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
      Black Wolf MT5
      Mike Pascal Plavonil
      4 (1)
      Experts
      EA Black Wolf initiate a cycle of buy or sell depending of the trend of a built-in indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Recommend pairs EURUSD,GBP USD, EURAUD,AUDJPY,GBPAUD,CADJPY Time Frame  M15  Recommend deposit  1000 usd or 1000 cents  Recommend settings   Default SETTINGS Lot type - lot type calculation (can be Constant, based on risk or Constant size per 1000) Lot size - lot size Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy Trade
      Price Action Trender
      Blessing Takura Chirewa
      Experts
      This robot is based on an MACD strategy for trending markets. The description of the strategy can be found on the attached youtube video. The video explains the strategy and shows a basic backtest and optimisation on a few symbols. It is advised to carry out a a backetst and optimisation of your own before using the robot. The video can be found at >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU_XCM_kV0Y&nbsp ;
      Detroit Smash FX
      Michael Prescott Burney
      Experts
      DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Detroit Smash FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDCAD on the H1 chart, integrating precision trade execution with structured risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, allowing traders to customize exposure based on account size and risk preference and defined take-profit to manage gains and control losses effectively. Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, Detroit
      Grid Logic FX
      Alexandre Bosa
      Experts
      First 10 copies available at $149. Price will increase to $249 afterward. Grid Logic FX – Automated Multi-Currency Grid Trading Expert Advisor Maximize your trading potential with Grid Logic FX, a powerful and fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Designed to trade multiple major currency pairs simultaneously on the M30 timeframe, this EA combines smart RSI-based entry signals with dynamic grid management — helping you capture consistent market opportunities while controlling risk
      MadoCryptoXPro
      Mohamad Taha
      Experts
      New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
      Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA
      AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
      Experts
      Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA Important Notice: This Expert Advisor is provided in its base configuration and requires optimization for your specific trading preferences and market conditions. The EA serves as a framework for your personal trading strategy development. Description: The Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA combines technical analysis with grid trading methodology to identify and capitalize on price bounces from dynamic support and resistance levels. This tool is designed for traders who appreciat
      Poltergeist EA
      Michael Prescott Burney
      5 (2)
      Experts
      Poltergeist FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for GBPUSD on the H1 chart, integrating both dynamic and fixed lot sizing alongside advanced risk management tools. It employs ATR-based stop-loss, break-even protection, trailing stops, and profit-locking mechanisms to optimize trade execution while managing risk effectively. The EA supports up to 100 open positions and includes account safeguards such as maximum spread filters, equity protection, and daily loss limits. It operates most efficie
      Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
      Quantum Queen MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.97 (281)
      Experts
      Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
      Argos Fury
      Aleksandar Prutkin
      5 (8)
      Experts
      Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
      Axonshift EA MT5
      Maxim Kurochkin
      5 (17)
      Experts
      AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
      ARIA Connector EA
      Martin Alejandro Bamonte
      4.93 (14)
      Experts
      Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
      Quantum Baron
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (32)
      Experts
      Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
      Quantum Emperor MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.87 (477)
      Experts
      Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
      Mad Turtle
      Gennady Sergienko
      5 (18)
      Experts
      Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
      Big Forex Players MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.75 (118)
      Experts
      We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
      Golden Synapse
      Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
      5 (8)
      Experts
      Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
      Quantum Bitcoin EA
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.95 (118)
      Experts
      Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
      The Gold Reaper MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.43 (83)
      Experts
      PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
      AI Gold Sniper MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      5 (6)
      Experts
      Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
      VolumeHedger
      Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
      5 (18)
      Experts
      VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
      SGear
      Olesia Kusmenko
      5 (4)
      Experts
      Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
      Scalp Unscalp
      Connor Michael Woodson
      3.3 (10)
      Experts
      Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
      EA New Player
      Vitali Vasilenka
      5 (9)
      Experts
      EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
      Syna
      William Brandon Autry
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
      SmartChoise
      Gabriel Costin Floricel
      4.26 (57)
      Experts
      SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
      Bitcoin Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.5 (131)
      Experts
      The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
      ENEA mt5
      Vitalii Tkachenko
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
      Ultimate Breakout System
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (23)
      Experts
      IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
      VectorPrime EA MT5
      Maxim Kurochkin
      5 (9)
      Experts
      VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
      Burning Grid
      Magma Software Solutions UG
      4.54 (26)
      Experts
      Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
      AlphaCore X
      Arseny Potyekhin
      3.69 (26)
      Experts
      AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
      Bomber Corporation EA
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.42 (12)
      Experts
      Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
      Stock Indexes EA MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.78 (18)
      Experts
      Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
      Swing Master EA
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.78 (67)
      Experts
      Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
      XG Gold Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.2 (86)
      Experts
      The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
      Vortex Gold EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      5 (23)
      Experts
      Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
      Aura Neuron MT5
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.79 (48)
      Experts
      Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
      Altri dall’autore
      Gold Stallion
      Antonis Michos
      4.73 (45)
      Experts
      -40% OFF HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me Huge Upgrade in: Conditions of entry.(The same as before plus some restrictions for even better). Added Buttons for Pause and Restart EA from chart. Added input for Pause EA based on number of positions and restart the EA based on candle of 4H chart if it is back on trend!   Gold Stallion uses artificial intelligence to produce as better as it can entries in gold.
      Virtual Trendline Scalper MT5
      Antonis Michos
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile   4 days to pass MyForexFunds phase 1 evaluation.( see screenshot below )   HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Welcome. Virtual Trendline Scalper is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses virtual trades in virtual trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became ver
      Virtual Trendline Scalper
      Antonis Michos
      4.71 (14)
      Experts
      Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile   4 days to pass MyForexFunds phase 1 evaluation.( see screenshot below )   HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Welcome. Virtual Trendline Scalper is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses virtual trades in virtual trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became ver
      Advanced Semi Auto trading
      Antonis Michos
      3.86 (7)
      Experts
      -40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me   Welcome. Advanced Semi Auto Trading : You can use the EA at your own will BASED ON YOUR ANALYSIS. ANALYZE THE MARKET and then just press the sell or buy buttons of the EA. The EA will manage the trades based on an advanced algorithm of market analysis,Take profit systems AND A VERY ADVANCED AND SOPHISTICATED OVERLAPPING SYSTEM for avoiding big drawdowns in case YOUR ENTRY is BAD. You can test this in strategy tester and u
      Trend and Counter trend Project
      Antonis Michos
      5 (3)
      Experts
      -70% OFF Join the telegram Group. Copy Paste the following address:  https://t.me/+nW-jTNrIjwM3YjJk or contact me. Or follow the link under my profile    HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. About EA: There are tens of calculations made on chart for the best possible entry in order to AVOID news, sudden changes etc.ALL based on past reactions and trained for the next possible ones . 3 different strategies cover almost all best possible scenarios for scalping the trend an
      Copy Evolution
      Antonis Michos
      3 (1)
      Utilità
      Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me This is not just a simple copier program that ONLY allows you to locally copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 a accounts in any direction and quantity as quickly and easily as possible .Of course it does that. This copier DOES MUCH MUCH MORE!!! PLEASE READ BELOW AND SEE SCREENSHOTS. Many of us have martingale EAs or none martingale that are good but some point you wish to had opened the t
      Virtual KillerTrade
      Antonis Michos
      5 (12)
      Utilità
      -40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me Welcome. Virtual Killer Trade is an exceptional EA which : Guides you WHEN to open the FIRST trade. After that an intelligent system starts to manage that trade and you do not have to worry when to close it neither when you must open a second or third etc one !!! Attach the EA, wait for the signal,open the trade and then go to sleep !!! FOR more experienced traders,you do not have to wait for a signal.Open the first tra
      Unparallel Code
      Antonis Michos
      4 (4)
      Experts
      Join telegram group by clicking on the link you will find below my picture's profile. Welcome. Unparallel Code uses 97 conditions based on several indicators to scan the market and open a position. There are two conditions based on candle formations that will decide the minimum distance between trades. Two stop loss inputs.One for only the first position and one for the rest. You can use only the stop loss for the first position for example and let the rest . Two different take profit inp
      Cent Builder
      Antonis Michos
      3.67 (3)
      Experts
      -40% OFF CENT BUILDER is an EA that is made to trade A LOT ,thus,it will need some margin in order to be profitable. I suggest using it on cent accounts or in BIG regular accounts. -*- The EA is trend following using  HEDGE SYSTEM (if you want it you use it.If not you choose HEDGE OFF. ALSO you can choose the lot size and WHEN it will start). -*- The EA also uses a SUPER partial closing system for recovery. Join Telegram Group (Copy Paste this link) : https://t.me/ +nW-jTNrIjwM3YjJk
      Super Hedge Modus
      Antonis Michos
      Experts
      VERY IMPORTANT: Before you purchase-test this EA : DOWNLOAD history of pair in 1M Use spread below 30 point. You must have a HEDGE BROKER that allows more than 300 orders at the same time in one account.(contact me if you do not know any .) Super Hedge Modus Multipair function => If you run more than 1 pair in same account and you DO NOT CHANGE the magic numbers, the EA will manage all trades as one pair! Of course if you set different magic numbers the pairs will trade separately. About S
      The Hedging Master
      Antonis Michos
      Experts
      40% OFF for 2 DAYS Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me Source code also available for sale (serious offers only).   Please note: This EA (Expert Advisor) trades continuously. It’s normal for backtesting to show occasional issues; if it didn’t, the EA would be worth far more. You’ll need to monitor it closely. To help manage this, I use an input called “stop opening in general” set to -500. This lets me pause trading if drawdown (DD) i
      C Evolution MT5
      Antonis Michos
      Utilità
      Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me This is not just a simple copier program that ONLY allows you to locally copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 a accounts in any direction and quantity as quickly and easily as possible .Of course it does that. This copier DOES MUCH MUCH MORE!!! PLEASE READ BELOW AND SEE SCREENSHOTS. Many of us have martingale EAs or none martingale that are good but some point you wish to had opened the
      Filtro:
      Iputu Jaya Wiharsa
      1034
      Iputu Jaya Wiharsa 2025.08.20 11:31 
       

      This is one of the option to Recovery the trade. Try on demo first and find the setting appropriate to your solutions.

      Wan Suryolaksono
      1766
      Wan Suryolaksono 2025.07.30 07:35 
       

      From the backtesting, this EA is what I'm looking for. I will report again after it makes important rescue for me..

      03 August

      This EA best of the best for gold EA companion. Just need a very extensive research to find the best setting for our need

      Rispondi alla recensione