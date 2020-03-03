King of Pullbacks

👑 King of Pullbacks — Expert Advisor

King of Pullbacks is a proprietary Expert Advisor developed to exploit temporary price retracements within established bullish market structures.
The trading logic is based on a multi-layer confirmation model that evaluates market conditions dynamically before any trade is executed.

The internal methodology is non-disclosed and protected by design.

🔹 General Trading Concept

The EA focuses on:

  • XAUUSD H4, H1

  • Recommended brokers: Exness, FBS, etc

  • Trading with the dominant market direction

  • Entering only after controlled corrective movements

  • Avoiding impulsive or late entries

  • Executing trades only when multiple internal conditions align

All decisions are made exclusively on closed price data, ensuring stable and non-repainting behavior.

🔹 Risk & Capital Protection

King of Pullbacks is engineered with strict capital preservation rules:

  • Adaptive position sizing based on internal risk calculations

  • Volatility-aware protective levels

  • Built-in safeguards to prevent over-exposure

  • No grid, no martingale, no averaging techniques

  • Designed to comply with MQL5 Market validation requirements

Risk management parameters are intentionally conservative by default.

🔹 Key Characteristics

✔ Fully automated Expert Advisor
✔ Proprietary and non-disclosed trading logic
✔ Trades only when conditions are statistically favorable
✔ Conservative by design
✔ Works across multiple symbols and timeframes
✔ Stable behavior in high-volatility markets
✔ No external dependencies

🔹 Usage Recommendations

  • Suitable for Forex, Metals, and Indices

  • Recommended timeframes: H1 and higher

  • Default settings are optimized for stability

  • VPS usage recommended for best execution quality

🔹 Important Disclaimer

This product uses private intellectual property.
Any attempt to decompile, reverse engineer, or replicate the internal logic is strictly prohibited.

Trading involves risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits.

👑 King of Pullbacks
Professional pullback trading — powered by protected logic.


推荐产品
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
专家
Bober Real MT5 是一个全自动的外汇交易智能交易系统（EA）。该机器人创建于 2014 年 ，在此期间完成了大量盈利交易，在我的个人账户上实现了超过 7000% 的收益增长 。经过多次更新， 2019 年版本 是最稳定、最优秀的。机器人可用于任何交易品种，但在 EURGBP、GBPUSD（M5 周期） 上表现最佳。使用错误的参数会导致较差结果。 真实账户的 set 文件仅提供给购买者。 ️ 主要优势 无马丁格尔、无对冲、无加仓，始终使用 SL/TP 。 高速测试与优化。 可选 Dynamic Take-Profit ，自动适应价格通道高低点。 内置 新闻日历过滤器 ，自动避开重大事件。 自动检测 GMT 偏移 。 针对实盘交易长期优化，结果稳定。 设置后可自动运行，无需干预。 参数说明 Core / Trading type_order — 订单执行类型 (默认 ORDER_FILLING_FOK)。 ReverseTrade — 反转交易方向。 ToolEnter — 入场工具 (RSI 或 None)。 RSI304 / NoRSIbars — RSI 周期与
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
专家
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - 2025 版本 $249 仅限前5名购买者！ 实时信号 查看 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 的实时表现： 交易策略 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 是经典 Sonic R 策略的升级版，通过 Dragon Band（EMA 34 和 EMA 89）进行自动化交易，并结合先进算法以提高盈利能力。 时间周期：M15, M30 支持货币对：XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY 交易风格：回调交易 & 反趋势交易 最低资金要求：500 USD 杠杆比例：1:200 起 用户指南 设置：只需配置一个参数 - RiskAmount 如果 RiskAmount < 0：按账户余额的百分比计算风险 如果 RiskAmount > 0：每笔交易的固定风险金额 (USD) 示例： RiskAmount = -1 : 风险为账户余额的 1% RiskAmount = -2.5 : 风险为账户余额的 2.5% RiskAmount = 50 : 每笔交易固定风险 50 USD RiskAmou
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
专家
Hamster Scalping 是一个完全自动化的交易顾问，不使用鞅。夜间剥头皮策略。 RSI 指标和 ATR 过滤器用作输入。顾问需要对冲账户类型。 可以在此处找到对实际工作以及我的其他发展的监控： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 一般建议 最低入金 100 美元，使用点差最小的 ECN 账户，默认设置为 eurusd M5 gmt + 3。 输入参数 EA 适用于四位数和五位数报价。在输入参数中，我们以点为单位表示5个字符的值，它会自动按4个字符重新计算所有内容。 NewCycle - 模式开启时，顾问工作不停止，模式关闭时，完成一系列交易后，顾问不会开新订单； 周期指标1 - 第一个指标的周期； Up level - 第一个指标的上限，顾问将在其上方打开卖出； Down Level - 第一个指标的较低水平，低于该水平 EA 将开始买入； Period indicator2 - 第二个指标的周期； From - 第二个指标值范围的下限，EA 允许在该范围内建仓； To - 第二个指标值范围的上限，EA 允
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
专家
SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家 - 专为开启交易而设计！ 这是一个使用特殊创新和先进算法来计算其价值的交易机器人，是您在金融市场世界中的助手。 使用我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的指标集来更好地选择启动此机器人的时机。 在描述底部查看我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的其他产品。 您想自信地驾驭投资和金融市场的世界吗？ SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家是一款创新软件，旨在帮助您做出明智的投资决策并增加您的利润。 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人的优势：LaunchPad 市场专家： - 准确计算：我们的机器人使用先进的算法和分析方法来准确预测市场走势。 计算购买和出售资产的最佳时机。 - 用户友好界面：直观的界面将使您能够轻松掌握程序并在安装后立即开始享受其好处。 - 专家支持：我们的专业团队随时准备为您解答任何问题，并为您提供有关使用该程序的建议。 立即试用 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad Market
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
专家
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven 将于 2025 年 12 月 8 日前推出促销价格。 这款智能交易系统适用于任何资产，具有通用性。 这款多资产剥头皮交易 EA 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台开发的专业自动化交易系统，旨在同时对多种资产进行剥头皮交易。8.2 版本融合了多时间框架技术、三重确认机制和集成风险管理功能。 技术架构 1. 智能信号系统 多时间框架计算：三重分析（操作、快速确认和慢速确认） 投票系统：3 个主要指标（EMA、MACD、RSI），权重可调 风险模式：5 个级别（超激进 → 超保守），影响灵敏度 2. 高级风险管理 混合手数计算：固定手数或基于风险的手数（美元） 无限盈亏平衡：以美元而非点数计算的渐进式系统。达到预设盈利后，止损位将降至 0。盈利翻倍后，止损位将恢复至预设值，以此类推。 保证金保护：主动预防“资金不足”错误。 分层限制：每日、全局和回撤限制。 3. 持仓管理 多资产：最多可同时持有 14 个交易品种。 全面保护：冻结价位、经纪商限制、价格验证。 紧急平仓
RSI Grid MT5
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
专家
免费获得其他 EA！！！免费获得其他 EA！！！免费获得其他 EA！！！免费获得其他 EA！！！免费获得其他 EA！！！ RSI 网格基于 RSI 的超买和超卖情况，并在交易处于市场亏损的一侧时打开一个网格。 RSI 为技术交易者提供有关看涨和看跌价格动能的信号，它通常绘制在资产价格图表下方。当 RSI 高于 70% 时，资产通常被认为是超买，而当 RSI 低于 30% 时，资产通常被认为是超卖。 参数： 时间过滤器 周一 周二 周三 周四 星期五 周六 星期日 开始时间 时间结束 RSI 设置 RSI 周期 超买 超卖 大体时间 金钱管理 自动售货机 最大手数 获利 网格大小 乘数 尾随期权 追踪止损 尾随步骤 轨迹偏移 设置文件 v1.8 英镑兑美元 SET 1 https://youtu.be/a7PfCr1jYXQ https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dP1sZvSQddY_D0meY6vul4Kk78cqoNcU/view?usp=sharing v1.8 英镑兑美元套
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
专家
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
专家
Exp-TickSniper - 具有自动为每个货币对自动选择参数的高速蜱黄牛。 您是否梦想有一位顾问会自动计算交易参数？自动优化和调整？ MetaTrader 4 系统的完整版：       TickSniper   黄牛 为MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - 完整说明     + 演示 + PDF EA 是根据近 10 年的 EA 编程经验开发的。 EA 策略适用于任何符号。 时间范围无关紧要。 机器人基于当前报价、分时到达速度、点差大小和其他合约规范参数。 系统自动定义有利的止损和获利水平，以及平均持仓距离、追踪止损距离等。 EA 应用针对趋势的额外开仓系统（“平均”）。 它的设置已经过优化，可以在我们的真实账户上进行测试。 Expert Advisor 可以处理任何货币对。 交易系统的所有参数都是自动计算的，并取决于货币对的当前点差。 推荐交易账户： 建议存款 LOW   RISK 1,000 美元，最低手数为 0.01 3 个货币对（例如，EURUSD USDCHF USDJPY）； 建议存款 300 美元的中等 风险，1 个货币对（例如 EURUSD）的
Universal MT5 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
专家
MACD指標上的交易機器人 這是交易機器人的簡化版，它只使用一種進場策略（高級版有超過 10 種策略） 專家福利： 剝頭皮交易、馬丁格爾交易、網格交易。 您可以僅使用一個訂單或一組訂單設置交易。具有動態、固定或乘數步長和交易手數的高度可定制的訂單網格將允許您使 EA 交易適應幾乎任何交易工具。 回撤系統，重疊虧損訂單和余額保護 網格交易易受非反彈價格變動的影響已不是什麼秘密，但由於訂單恢復系統，顧問將能夠擺脫大多數回撤。回撤的退出是通過將最遠的無利可圖的訂單與最接近市場的獲利訂單重疊來執行的。交易機器人可用於恢復賬戶中的虧損頭寸、手動交易或其他專家開立的交易。它可以通過幻數接收和處理所有訂單。 交易開放過濾器。 任何交易策略都應該有一個信號過濾器和交易開倉。在這個機器人中有幾個：MA 的趨勢方向過濾器、波動率過濾器、價差擴大過濾器、一周中的某一天和工作時間、用於多交易的直接和反向相關過濾器。具有手動確認信號的功能。 開倉和平倉訂單的虛擬級別。 所有交易開倉水平、止損、止盈、追踪止損設置都是虛擬的。多虧了這一點，您可以從 1 點設置水平，而不必擔心經紀人
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
GoldRobotics
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
专家
GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
专家
标准普尔 500 剥头皮交易顾问是一款创新工具，专为希望成功交易标准普尔 500 指数的交易者而设计。该指数是美国股市最广泛使用、最负盛名的指标之一，涵盖了美国最大的 500 家公司。 特点： 自动交易解决方案：     该顾问基于先进的算法和技术分析，可以根据不断变化的市场条件自动调整策略。 多种方法：     该顾问结合了多种策略，包括了解指数趋势、振荡价格分析以及最大化利润和最小化风险的算法。 灵活性和可定制性：     交易者可以自定义 EA 设置以适合他们的交易目标、风险水平和交易策略偏好。 风险管理：     顾问不断监控市场并采取措施管理风险；您可以设置在达到某些损失水平时自动终止交易。 透明度和报告：     交易者可以访问详细的报告和分析来评估顾问的表现并做出明智的投资决策。 机器人策略： 机器人设置已准备好进行交易   标准普尔 500 指数，同时考虑到该指数的价格行为。 该策略包括不使用马丁格尔的平均法。 该顾问拥有 解决一系列亏损交易的智能算法 ，可让您减少存款负担并快速克服亏损。 优点： 通过领先的标准普尔 500 指数进入全球金融市场。 基于先进技术和算法的
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
专家
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
专家
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
专家
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
MT5 EA Bravissimo EURUSD
Sergey Demin
专家
Currency   EURUSD . Timeframe   H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 0.5% per trade.  The Expert Advisor is based on   classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use   Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss    No   martingale,   no   grid,   no   high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 0.5% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient,   15 very diff
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
专家
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
专家
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
专家
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Grid Balance
Tan Au Phuong
3.67 (3)
专家
自动化网格交易策略 Grid Balance EA 是一款基于 MQL5 的强大且高度可定制的网格交易工具。它可自动开立买卖单，为每笔交易设定独立的止盈位，并在达到整体利润目标时一次性平仓，从而简化并优化整个自动化交易流程。它是需要高效与纪律的网格交易的可靠助手。 现在仅需93购买我们的EA，价格即将上涨到150 不要错过 — 立即购买，享受这个惊人的优惠！ .set files and FAQ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758935 易于访问与实施 Grid Balance EA 可在 MQL5 市场上轻松下载。凭借直观的设计和自动化功能，该工具为网格交易策略的实施提供了流畅的解决方案。立即尝试 Grid Balance EA，体验其便捷性和可靠性！ 设置参数的指南和说明 click here Grid Balance EA 的独特功能 Profit taking loop： 当达到总利润目标时，自动关闭所有交易，并立即开始新的交易循环，实现不间断操作。 Auto distance： 根据市场条件动态调整网格间距，减少手动干预的需求。
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
IlanisMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
3.86 (7)
专家
Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
专家
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.67 (33)
专家
推出促销： 按当前价格仅提供数量极少的副本！ 最终价格：999美元 新品（349 美元起）-->免费获得 1 个（适用于 2 个交易账户号码）。 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO 欢迎来到比特币收割者！   在黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我决定是时候将同样的成功原则应用到比特币市场了，而且，它看起来很有希望！   我开发交易系统已有二十多年了，到目前为止，我的专长是突破策略。 这种简单有效的策略一直以来都位居最佳交易策略之列，并且几乎适用于任何市场。     对于像比特币这样波动剧烈的市场来说，它更是锦上添花！   那么该策略如何发挥作用？ 突破策略将交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的走势。     该策略将为每笔交易设置止损、止盈和各种追踪止损功能。 对于比特币收割者，我在 H1 时间范围内实现了这一点，这使得它交易频繁，但仍然非常有效。   此外，我还确保了 EA 能够自动适应比特币未来的价格变化。     所以，如果比特币交易价格在 10 万左右、1 万左右或
Mango Scalper
Mahmoud M A Alkhatib
专家
Mango Scalper  is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very Good and Smart breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
该产品的买家也购买
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略： 定制输入参数以适合您的独特目标。 轻松风险管理： 只需简单选择每笔交易的风险百分比，即可优先保障您
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
专家
AIQ 版本 5.0 - 通过机构架构实现自主智能 从基于规则的自动化演变为真正的自主智能代表了算法交易的自然进步。十多年前机构量化交易台开始探索的内容已经成熟为实际实施。AIQ 版本 5.0 体现了这种成熟：复杂的多模型 AI 分析、独立验证架构，以及通过广泛的生产部署而完善的持续学习系统。 这不是添加了 AI 功能的自动化。这是从基础构建的自主智能，基于多年研究机构交易台如何构建决策验证、管理运营可靠性和实施自适应学习系统。版本 5.0 代表了这种开发方法的顶峰。 版本 5.0 提供超过 300+ AI 模型的访问，包括 55+ 免费集成模型、提供独立验证的双重 AI 分析师和风险管理器角色、具有自动故障转移的主辅 API 架构确保零停机运行、专有的 Sacred Phi 仓位管理系统，以及随市场条件持续演化的高级神经网络权重训练。系统以 10 倍速度执行增强型网络搜索以获取实时市场情报，同时在多个时间框架内执行机构级分析。 基于多年完善的进化增强： 300+ AI 模型生态系统，含 55+ 免费选项： 直接 API 集成机构级提供商，包括 DeepSeek R1、OpenAI
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
专家
Mean Machine GPT 版本 11.0 - 机构智能与专业交易的结合 自从我们率先在算法交易中实现真正的AI集成以来,我们通过多个市场周期、经济体制和技术演变完善了这种方法。最初作为我们的信念开始,即适应性机器学习代表量化交易的自然进步,已成为行业方向。版本11.0标志着我们迄今为止最复杂的实施。 这不是作为营销术语的AI。这是以机构严谨性应用于专业交易策略的计算智能,通过多年在不同市场条件下的生产部署而完善。支持版本11.0的基础设施代表了在适应性仓位管理、多模型共识系统和神经网络权重优化方面持续研发的高潮。 版本11.0提供超过300+个AI模型的访问,包括55+个免费集成模型、专业的均值回归和趋势跟踪策略、专有的Sacred Phi仓位管理系统、增强的神经网络权重训练,以及经验丰富的从业者继续发现的架构能力。系统以10倍速度执行增强的网络搜索以获取实时市场情报,监控突发新闻、经济事件和情绪,同时执行针对低波动性交易时段优化的复杂多策略方法。 关键演化增强: 300+个AI模型生态系统,包含55+个免费选项: 与机构级提供商直接API集成,包括OpenAI、Anthro
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
专家
NorthEastWay MT5是一种完全自动化的“回撤”交易系统，在热门的“回撤”货币对交易中特别有效：AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD。该系统在交易中使用了外汇市场的主要模式——价格在任何方向急剧波动后的回归。 时间框架：M15 基本货币对：AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 附加货币对：EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD 购买EA后，务必私信我，我会将您添加到私人群组，发送设置文件和详细说明。 我愿意帮助每位买家安装和配置顾问。 如果您以前从未使用过EA，我会向您展示并教您如何使用。 EA设置： 您可以使用OneChartSetup（仅限M15时间框架）从单个图表运行所有货币对 该EA对点差、滑点或任何其他与经纪商相关的变量不敏感。 仅使用推荐的货币对。 EA测试： 使用MT5测试器的多货币模式同时测试所有推荐的货币对上的EA。 观看示例视频 。 仅在M15时间框架上进行测试 推荐进行5-10年的长期测试，以显示EA在各种市场条件下的稳定性。 输入参数： OneChartSetup — 从一个图表同时启动多个货
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
专家
APE（Alpha Prop Edge）简介 APE 是一款基于 均值回归策略 开发的智能交易系统（EA）。它用于识别价格的过度波动，并在特定条件下执行反趋势操作。 该系统内置风险管理模块，包括可配置的每日亏损限制和自动盈利平仓功能。用户可根据账户规模、评估要求或个人风险承受能力调整参数。 APE 已通过大量历史数据测试，系统结构稳定，适合有一定交易经验、了解风险与资金管理的用户。 风险控制功能： 可配置的日内最大亏损限制 达到净利润目标后自动平仓 支持多种风险设定（如保守、中性、高风险） 技术概览： 反趋势逻辑，基于市场过度延伸行为 内置资本保护机制 可根据模拟账户或评估平台进行参数调整 适用于策略研究、测试及控制型实盘应用 重要声明： 本产品在特定条件下可能增加持仓暴露， 不适用于长期投资或构建历史记录 。 所有结果基于历史回测，不代表实盘表现，也不构成未来盈利的承诺。请用户在理解相关风险的前提下使用本产品。 交易货币对说明： APE 可应用于多种货币对，但建议优先选择以下四个组合，以获取较稳定和低风险的效果： AUDCAD EURCAD NZDCAD GBPNZD AUDN
Ew3
Roberto Alencar
专家
EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading Overview An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods. Key Features • Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements • Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously • Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions • Multi-Timeframe
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
专家
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
专家
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
专家
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
专家
对于高达340%年化收益率，我们深感抱歉！ 没错，您没看错：这些年化340%的回测结果，几乎好得有些“不正经”。但请不要误会——这不是营销噱头，而是干净编程和真实回测的结果。当然，这样的梦幻收益不可能长期持续，因为任何EA在回测几年后都会遇到手数（lot size）的上限。不过，Stealth 150 DE40 展示了当算法“自由发挥”时可以达到什么高度。 所以，对不起收益太高——现在让我们来说说这个专家顾问（EA）本身： Stealth 150 DE40——专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）打造的突破型专家顾问 隐形。不可阻挡。绝对透明。 Stealth 150 DE40 有什么功能？ Stealth 150 DE40 是一款专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）指数设计的全自动交易机器人，主打盈利性的剥头皮+趋势跟踪（突破）策略。 5.5年历史回测 年化收益率 >150%（复合年增长率，见上面说明） 不使用马丁格尔，不使用网格，不加仓补仓 防止经纪商操纵： 系统内置有紧急止损（SL）和止盈（TP）保护技术风险。但实际的交易管
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
专家
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 智能交易系统（EA） 概述 适用于 XAUUSD（黄金） 与主要外汇品种的自动交易系统；管理入场、SL/TP、跟踪止损与回撤控制，遵循规则执行。不承诺盈利；请阅读风险提示。 运行要求 平台：MetaTrader 5 账户类型：ECN/RAW 推荐 连接：24/7 运行（建议 VPS） 周期：M1–H4 初始设置 启用 Algo Trading 。 将 EA 挂到图表（每个品种单独图表）。 在 Inputs 中设置 AI_Access_Mode = ON ，然后重新加载 EA。 根据资金/杠杆/经纪商条件调整风险参数。 建议条件 充足保证金与稳定执行（低点差/低延迟）。 黄金建议起始资金 $5,000+ （1:500）；多品种交易时降低风险。 先在模拟或 cent 账户验证。 核心功能 规则化入场与 SL/TP 、 保本 、 跟踪止损 。 回撤控制 ：在劣势阶段降低交易频率。 多品种支持（每品种一张图表）。 适配不同波动与交易时段。 在模拟/cent 账户可完整评估逻辑。 Inputs（要点） AI_Access_Mode 开启完
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
专家
交易者工具箱是一種多功能工具 基於對常見交易策略的廣泛培訓而創建，以使這些策略和計算自動化。   （由Jason Kisogloo設計和編程） 特徵： 19個獨立信號 -這些信號 中的 每個信號 都 以神經網絡樣式配置進行偏置，以構成最終/整體結果。 每個信號都有其自己的設置 ，可以根據 需要 對其進行 自定義或優化。   綜合上 - 屏 - 顯示 -六搭扣，全面的信息和工具提示走板。 （單擊面板邊框可折疊或折疊...自動為每台儀器保存的設置）：   信號面板 -顯示帶有偏差信息和信號詳細信息的信號分析。   新聞小組 -和未來甚至有消息 牛逼 小號 基於 預測 的 影響與倒計時事件當前的儀器。 （ 針對此功能，必須將 內部M   T   5經濟日曆與 外匯工廠刮板的 選項 -https:   // www.forexfactory.com 添加到Metatrader中允許的網站上）     EA設置面板 -根據止損和資金設置提供有關當前EA設置和輸入信息的信息。   損益面板 -提供8個不同時間段內歷史交易的整體損益表現。   切換面板 -一鍵切換開關，用於顯示屏幕指示器和圖表。
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
专家
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
专家
Scalper EA Pro - 高精度自动交易机器人!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD 3.0版本有哪些新功能? 经过数月的开发和严格测试,我们推出了最先进可靠的Scalper EA Pro版本!拥有智能过滤器、改进的风险管理和更精确的入场,这款EA专为高效市场操作而设计。 主要更新: 可调趋势过滤器 现在使用可定制EMA(默认21/50)来识别最佳趋势 波动率过滤器(ATR) 避免在波动小的市场中交易,确保只进行有潜力的交易 RSI确认 在超买/超卖区域过滤信号以提高胜率 价格行为(可选Pin Bars) 通过蜡烛图形态进行额外确认,实现更精确入场 智能风险管理 可选择固定手数或余额百分比,自动计算风险 动态追踪止损 保护利润并最大化盈利交易的收益 可定制交易时间 根据策略选择最佳交易时间 为什么选择Scalper EA Pro? 高准确率 - 多层过滤器确保最佳交易 灵活 - 可用于多种货币对和时间框架 易用 - 直观设置,适合新手和经验丰富的交易者 稳健 - 经过不同市场
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
专家
只在亚洲盘进行剥头皮交易 几个独特指标用于检测市场波动 根据市场情况动态止盈止损 保护性硬止损，使得账户风险降低 不需要配置文件，对每一个货币对使用相同的设置 此EA适用于以下货币对： EURAUD 推荐在 M15 周期上使用此EA 建议在一个真正的 低点差 ECN平台上使用该EA 推荐将Risk参数设置为10以下 推荐使用99.9%模型质量的历史回测 信号 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008 回测 : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog 参数 Lots - 使用固定手数 Risk - 根据账户净值自动计算手数，只有当Lots是0时才有效 Auto_GMT_Offset - 实盘交易时，如果设置为true，GMT_Offset会由EA自动计算 GMT_Offset - 历史回测时输入你的经纪商的GMT时间，实盘交易时不用设置此参数，系统会自动计算GMT时间 EA_Comment - 设置自己的评论信息 MAGIC - Magic数字，无需更改 Max_Spread - 开
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
专家
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
STFX Binary Technologies
Abigail Refiati
专家
EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
专家
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
Trader Dream 02
Marco Stacchiotti
专家
主要思想。 首先，这是基于相同策略应用于不同指标的EA系列的第二个产品。 这意味着将相同的策略和相同的资金管理应用于具有扩展主过滤的不同指标。 最终目标是设计一种可能具有更高成功率且总体损失最低的EA。 这种特殊性将使人们对EA的使用充满信心，从而获得长期的满意。 策略 1.缩放模式策略 EA遵循指标的价格方向，然后在TP1获利。然后进程重新启动。 如果未触发TP1且指标改变方向，则保持交易，并相应地打开一个相反的乘数，直到TP2，但乘以市场交易数。 重复此步骤，直到获得等于交易数量X TP2的利润。 2.趋势追踪模式策略 EA相应地遵循指标的价格方向，然后在交易有利可图时获利，并且仅在价格方向反转时获利。 然后进程重新启动。 如果交易在价格方向改变时没有获利，则交易被持有，并相应地打开一个相反的乘数，直到新的价格方向改变为止。 重复此步骤，直到下一个价格变动的交易总和为正时为止。 一般安全参数 EA具有许多用于防止余额减少的技能，称为恢复模式，最大交易模式和最大保证金模式。其中一些与交易单一资产有关，其他与防止一般余额直接付款有关。 例 如果市场交易过多，EA将自动停止，不输
Trader Dream 01
Marco Stacchiotti
专家
策略 1.缩放模式策略 EA遵循指标的价格方向，然后在TP1获利。然后进程重新启动。 如果未触发TP1且指标改变方向，则保持交易，并相应地打开一个相反的乘数，直到TP2，但乘以市场交易数。 重复此步骤，直到获得等于交易数量X TP2的利润。 2.趋势追踪模式策略 EA相应地遵循指标的价格方向，然后在交易有利可图时获利，并且仅在价格方向反转时获利。 然后进程重新启动。 如果交易在价格方向改变时没有获利，则交易被持有，并相应地打开一个相反的乘数，直到新的价格方向改变为止。 重复此步骤，直到下一个价格变动的交易总和为正时为止。 一般安全参数 EA具有许多用于防止余额减少的技能，称为恢复模式，最大交易模式和最大保证金模式。其中一些与交易单一资产有关，其他与防止一般余额直接付款有关。 例 如果市场交易过多，EA将自动停止，不输入新的交易周期，如果触发TP3，则关闭当前交易周期。 如果交易数量过多，则对应于最大交易数量参数，EA进入恢复模式，并在一定时间和一个周期内关闭交易，总是有利润，依此类推。 结论 通过在https://t.me/TraderDream上的电报组并下载正确的设置可以看
SAWA BlackBox Alpha MT5
Alejandro Funes
专家
#Multicurrency #Hedging #Martingale #28Symbols  @AUD @CAD @CHF @JPY @NZD @USD @EUR @GBP  In the globalisation process that the world economy has undergone in the last two decades, financial markets have played a leading role. The easy and fast access to information, together with the growing economic interdependence between the different commercial blocks, have caused more and more economic agents to participate in non-national financial markets. Even small investors, thanks to the Internet and
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
专家
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
专家
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
作者的更多信息
Gold Compass EA
Reward Ndunga Mubita
专家
Overview Gold Compass EA   is a precision-crafted Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that capitalizes on   high-probability reversal setups   using a combination of   RSI oversold/overbought levels   and powerful   Pin Bar candlestick formations with an advanced algorithym . Designed for modern traders, it balances accuracy, speed, and safety — making it ideal for scalping, short swings, and prop firm compliance.   Core Features Combines RSI + Pin Bar logic for ultra-accurate entries Optimi
筛选:
无评论
回复评论