Recovery Boost Pro

Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control:

The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well.

This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control, this EA gives you complete power over every aspect of your trade recovery system, volume control, and trend logic.

EA utilizes an advanced Auto-Recovery strategy combined with Weighted Positioning, designed to maximize Win Rate while ensuring dynamic and adaptive Risk Allocation.



Unmatched Features You Won’t Find Anywhere Else:

4 Different Lot Sizing Modes
Customize how lot sizes grow in recovery trades using highly flexible methods:

  • Multiplier: Each new trade increases based on a multiplication factor.

  • Plus Lot: Adds a fixed lot size to the previous one

  • Switchable Modes (Plus-Then-Multiplier or Multiplier-Then-Plus):
    You can start with Plus lot growth and switch to Multiplier after any specific trade number — or begin with Multiplier and switch to Plus later.
    This dual-direction switch gives you full flexibility to align lot progression with your personal money management plan, allowing the EA to adapt dynamically to any market condition or account risk profile.




3 Intelligent Recovery Modes:


Choose from three powerful recovery types, each designed to suit different trading styles and market conditions:

  1. One-Way Recovery (On-Trend Only): Opens recovery trades strictly in the direction of the original trend.

  2. Two-Way Recovery with RSI: Opens both Buy and Sell recovery positions, intelligently filtered by RSI to avoid false entries.

  3. Two-Way Extra Recovery: A hybrid mode that combines both the one-way approach and RSI-based two-way logic — giving you both power and precision.





How the Recovery System Works

IMPORTANT 1: The EA will behave differently IN each timeframe. REASON? RSI and Candles Close(if you use candle filter) ---- i prefer 2/3/5M CHART

IMPORTANT 2: In order to recover properly you need to have free margin enough to be able the EA to open recovery trades.

IMPORTANT 3 : Check with your broker if allows Hedging and check also in tester the DISTANCE based if you are a 2 or three digit Broker. The EA default distance is for 2 digit.For wider distance in 3 digit add a 0 if you wish not to be very aggressive.


  1. EA monitors all open positions on the selected symbol and can optionally stop any external or unprofitable Expert Advisors (EAs) to take full control of the recovery process.

  2. TakeProfit and StopLoss levels are reset for affected positions, and pending orders related to recovery cycles are deleted to avoid conflicting signals or unnecessary exposure.

  3. If the configured drawdown threshold is reached, the EA will open a hedge position ( you can choose NOT TO HEDGE as well) , preventing further exposure and protecting the account from runaway losses.

  4. Recovery positions are then gradually opened based on your selected logic — either one-way (trend-aligned), RSI-based two-way, or the advanced "two-way extra" mode, depending on the configuration.

  5. Each unprofitable order is partially closed in micro-portions, targeting first at the worst price levels. Restoring orders are opened using controlled, calculated volume — based on the selected lot growth mode — to maintain low pressure on the account



Testing & Simulation Guide

To simulate a real-world recovery scenario:

  1. Launch the strategy tester in Visualization mode.

  2. Set your account's deposit size and SET Test Volume.Set Then set the DD you want the account to reach in order to start the recovery.NOTE:the EA by testing mode by default,opens the first trade automatically.I have also set the DD at 0 in order for the Recovery to start immediately .You can set both as you want.In case the Trade either takes profit or it recovers, then use the Panel at the bottom right, to OPEN MAIN trades.(The recovery trade panel can be used anytime you want to open yourself a recovery position.)

NEW : About recovery Button panel. Now the buttons are below the main panel PLUS you can drag it everywhere you want!

  1. Adjust parameters like recovery type, lot sizing model, and filters to see how the EA performs under different conditions.

 Note: This EA is designed to work per symbol. To recover multiple pairs, attach one instance to each chart separately with different magic numbers. The recovery process will only begin when a losing position exists on the selected instrument.


Configuration & Setup Instructions(for testing and live)


Step 1:Test volume for backtesting - set the volume you need to see recoverin in testing mode.
(NOTE: AFTER the volume recovers you can continue testing using the Panel buttons for MAIN trades.)
→ Input: Test Volume



Step 2: Recovery Activation Conditions

Configure when the EA should begin the recovery process:

    Enable hedging or not

    Set the drawdown threshold to start recovery
   
    Defines how much loss (in account currency) will trigger the recovery cycle.



Step 3: Volume Logic & Growth Settings

Now set how trade volumes will behave during recovery:

    Choose lot size strategy
    Input: Volume_MultiPlier_Type
    Options:

        Multiplier

        Plus

        Plus-Then-Multiplier (Dynamic)

        Multiplier-Then-Plus (Dynamic)

    Set the first recovery trade lot size
    Input: Volume of the first recovery trade

    Set lot sizing parameters
    Inputs:

        Volume_MultiPlier (e.g., 1.3)(each trade will be multiplied by X)

        Volume_Plus (e.g., 0.01)(each trade will be increased by X)

      Define when to switch from Plus → Multiplier or vice versa
    Input: Volume MultiPlier Change (After X Trades)



Step 4: Recovery Execution & Safety Controls

    Allow overlapping recovery cycles
    Input: OverLap(after how many positions EA will try to close One winning with a losing one)

    Limit max number of recovery trades
    Inputs:

        Max_Recovery_Buy

        Max_Recovery_Sell

    Enable Freeze Protection
    Input: Freeze DD
    Once this DD level is reached, recovery trades will pause and will restart each time the Price is on trend based on the input of the MA or EMA below.
     If set > 0, EA will wait for trend alignment to resume recovery.



Step 5: Profit Handling 

Settings for closing profitable trades and partial closures:

    Volume for partial closes (HOW MUCH lots will the EA recover each time)
    Input: Volume_Close

    Partial TakeProfit in account currency(Minimum profit the EA will get from each recovery)



     Key Advantages

    • Can monitor and pause other EAs during recovery, ensuring full control over affected positions.

    • Automatically handles TP/SL, pending orders, and locks positions when needed.

    • Uses partial closures and micro-recovery to minimize drawdown pressure on the account.

    • Flexible enough to recover losses from other EAs or run standalone as a powerful recovery engine.

    • Supports multiple lot sizing models, dynamic switching, trend filters, RSI filters, and more.

    • Built-in smart protections: overlap control, maximum trades, RSI entry filtering, MA-based trend logic.







      Inputs:


      General Setting
      1. MagicNumber (Different With All Of Main Trades And 0)

          Explanation: A unique identifier used by the EA to track its trades. Prevents conflicts between multiple EAs or instances.

      2. Close All Minimum Profit (in Account Currency)

          Explanation: All open trades will be closed once the total profit reaches Xunits of the account currency.

      3. Disable_EA

          Explanation: Determines whether to disable Other Expert Advisor (EA) . “Don’t Disable” keeps it always active.

      4. Delete_TP_SL

          Explanation: If ON, the EA deletes all Take Profit and Stop Loss settings.

      5. Test Volume

          Explanation: Trade lot size used in testing or simulation scenarios.




      Trade Panel Setting
      6. Main_Trade_Allow

          Value: ON

          Explanation: Enables or disables the EA’s ability to open main trades only ON TESTER.

      7. Main_Panel_Volume

          Value: 0.1

          Explanation: Default lot size for manual trades from the trading panel.

      8. Recovery_Trade_Allow

          Value: ON

          Explanation: Enables the EA to place recovery trades (to recover from losses).

      9. Recovery_Panel_Volume

          Value: 0.1

          Explanation: Lot size for recovery trades triggered from the panel(Both on Tester or LIVE).




      Hedge Setting + RECOVERY ACTIVATION
      10. Hedge

          Value: ON

          Explanation: Allows hedging.

      11. Start recovery at X$ DD (in Account Currency)


          Explanation: The recovery system activates once drawdown exceeds X$ units of the account currency.




      Recovery Setting
      12. Volume_Close

          Explanation: Minimum volume used to close part of a position.

      13. Partial TakeProfit (in Account Currency)

          Explanation: A portion of a trade is closed when 1.0 unit of profit is reached.

      14. Volume of the first recovery trade

          Explanation: Lot size of the initial recovery trade.

      15. Volume_MultiPlier_Type


          Explanation: Lot calculation style (analyzed above)

      16. Volume_MultiPlier

          Explanation: Multiplier applied to each new recovery trade.(if you choose a multiplier type)

      17. Volume_Plus

          Explanation: Fixed increment added to each trade’s volume (if you choose add plus type).

      18. Volume MultiPlier Change (After X Trades)

          Explanation: After 8 recovery trades, the lot sizing rule may change(if you choose a combined method)

      19. OverLap

          Explanation: After how many opened recovery trades the EA will try to partial close.

      20. Max_Recovery_Buy

          Explanation: Maximum number of buy trades in the recovery sequence.

      21. Max_Recovery_Sell

          Explanation: Maximum number of sell trades in the recovery sequence.

      22. Freeze DD (in Account Currency) (0 is Disable)


          Explanation: If drawdown reaches 2000 units, the recovery side that is in DD WILL froze. Set to 0 to disable this feature.




      Grid Setting
      23. Step

          Explanation: Distance in points between recovery trades.

      24. Step_MultiPlier

          Explanation: Each subsequent step distance increases by multiplying with this value .

      25. Candle_Filter

      Explanation: If ON, grid or recovery trades are opened only one in each candle close and after the distance is met.If OFF the positions open exactly based on the distance.(if there is a big candle, it may open multiple position in it based of course on the sistance.

      26. First_Recovery


          Explanation: The type of the recovery mode(explained above) -choose between 3 types.




      RSI Recovery Setting
      27. RSI_Recovery_Period


          Explanation: The period used for the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator for recovery signals.

      28. RSI_Recovery_OS

          Explanation: RSI oversold level. If RSI is below this, it may trigger a buy recovery trade.

      29. RSI_Recovery_OB

          Explanation: RSI overbought level. If RSI is above this, it may trigger a sell recovery trade.

      MA Setting
      30. MA_Period

          Explanation: The period of the moving average used in strategy filtering.

      31. MA_Method

          Explanation: Type of Moving Average used (e.g., Simple, Exponential).

      32. MA_Applied_Price

          Explanation: The price used for calculating the MA (typically Close, Open, High, Low).


      Iputu Jaya Wiharsa
      1034
      Iputu Jaya Wiharsa 2025.08.20 11:31 
       

      This is one of the option to Recovery the trade. Try on demo first and find the setting appropriate to your solutions.

      Wan Suryolaksono
      1766
      Wan Suryolaksono 2025.07.30 07:35 
       

      From the backtesting, this EA is what I'm looking for. I will report again after it makes important rescue for me..

      03 August

      This EA best of the best for gold EA companion. Just need a very extensive research to find the best setting for our need

