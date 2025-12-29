- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
604
Profit Trades:
522 (86.42%)
Loss Trades:
82 (13.58%)
Best trade:
404.55 USD
Worst trade:
-448.70 USD
Gross Profit:
6 074.50 USD (204 174 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 289.74 USD (391 665 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (1 208.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 208.62 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
48 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.52
Long Trades:
337 (55.79%)
Short Trades:
267 (44.21%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
4.61 USD
Average Profit:
11.64 USD
Average Loss:
-40.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-35.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-448.70 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
22.51%
Annual Forecast:
273.16%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
90.08 USD
Maximal:
504.15 USD (14.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.20% (246.56 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|573
|BTCUSD
|30
|ETHUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.8K
|BTCUSD
|-33
|ETHUSD
|0
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|25K
|BTCUSD
|-213K
|ETHUSD
|63
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
