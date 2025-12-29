SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Xauron customers 1 with some manual loss
Roberto Liguoro

Xauron customers 1 with some manual loss

Roberto Liguoro
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 391%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
604
Profit Trades:
522 (86.42%)
Loss Trades:
82 (13.58%)
Best trade:
404.55 USD
Worst trade:
-448.70 USD
Gross Profit:
6 074.50 USD (204 174 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 289.74 USD (391 665 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (1 208.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 208.62 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
48 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.52
Long Trades:
337 (55.79%)
Short Trades:
267 (44.21%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
4.61 USD
Average Profit:
11.64 USD
Average Loss:
-40.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-35.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-448.70 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
22.51%
Annual Forecast:
273.16%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
90.08 USD
Maximal:
504.15 USD (14.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.20% (246.56 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 573
BTCUSD 30
ETHUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.8K
BTCUSD -33
ETHUSD 0
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 25K
BTCUSD -213K
ETHUSD 63
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +404.55 USD
Worst trade: -449 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 208.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
Live signal about Xauron ea with some manual loss recovered
No reviews
