Bomb Signal

Bomb Signal is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed to identify the most relevant trends in the financial market. If you are looking for a tool that accurately predicts movements, Bomb Signal is your ally.

How does this work:

This indicator combines three different methods – volume analysis, candlestick closing and symmetrical trend – to detect and signal buying and selling opportunities. Bomb Signal is like a “bomb” when it detects a buying opportunity.

Why is Bomb Signal different?

Completely reliable: Bomb Signal does not delete signals. Once a signal is given, it stays, ensuring that you never miss an opportunity.

Extremely accurate: Bomb Signal does not send false signals. It updates you in real time, adjusting as the market evolves, but maintaining the transparency of previous signals.

Real-time updating: Signals are identified in real time and updated when necessary, allowing you to react quickly to market changes.

Maximize your results:

The Bomb Signal is ideal for identifying trend continuation moves.

For example, if you already have a short position and the indicator sends a buy signal on M15, now is the time to close your orders or place partial ones, and vice versa.

In addition, after careful analysis, we recommend you to follow the signals on M15, M30, H1 and H4 with a stop loss of only 50 pips. This allows the price to move in the direction of the Bomb Signal, maximizing your chances of success.

If the indicator gives an opposite signal, you will have the opportunity to quickly close and position yourself in the new trend.

Suggested use:

Use Bomb Signal on M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 timeframes for more stable results.

Avoid using M1 to ensure the highest possible accuracy.

