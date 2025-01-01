文档部分
PlotIndexSetInteger 

PlotIndexSetInteger

该函数建立一定特征的相应值，指标性质应该是整型，图表型，布尔型或者颜色型。有两种变量函数。

调用指定的属性标识符。

bool  PlotIndexSetInteger(
   int  plot_index,        // 图样式指数
   int  prop_id,           // 属性标识符
   int  prop_value         // 将被设置的值
   );

调用指定的属性标识符和修饰符。

bool  PlotIndexSetInteger(
   int  plot_index,        // 图样式指数
   int  prop_id,           // 属性标识符
   int  prop_modifier,     // 属性修饰符
   int  prop_value         // 将被设置的值
   )

参量

plot_index

[in]   图示 的索引

prop_id

[in] 该值可以是 ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER 值中的一个。

prop_modifier

[in]  规定属性的修饰符，只有显色指数性能要求修改。

prop_value

[in]  属性值。

返回值

如果成功，返回 true，否则 false

示例：这是画有三色线的指标。每五个节点改变一次颜色。

colorline

 

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   1
//---- 图线颜色
#property indicator_label1  "ColorLine"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrRed,clrGreen,clrBlue
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  3
//--- 指标缓冲区
double         ColorLineBuffer[];
double         ColorBuffer[];
int            MA_handle;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//--- 指标缓冲绘图
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorLineBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- 获得MA处理器
   MA_handle=iMA(Symbol(),0,10,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 获得颜色指数                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int getIndexOfColor(int i)
  {
   int j=i%300;
   if(j<100) return(0);// 第一指数
   if(j<200) return(1);// 第二指数
   return(2); // 第三指数
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标反复函数                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   static int ticks=0,modified=0;
   int limit;
//--- 第一计算或者柱数被改变
   if(prev_calculated==0)
     {
      //--- 复制MA值到指标缓冲区ColorLineBuffer
      int copied=CopyBuffer(MA_handle,0,0,rates_total,ColorLineBuffer);
      if(copied<=0) return(0);// 复制失败-丢弃
      //--- 现在为每个柱设置线的颜色
      for(int i=0;i<rates_total;i++)
         ColorBuffer[i]=getIndexOfColor(i);
     }
   else
     {
      //--- 复制MA值到指标缓冲区ColorLineBuffer
      int copied=CopyBuffer(MA_handle,0,0,rates_total,ColorLineBuffer);
      if(copied<=0) return(0);
 
      ticks++;// 数订单号
      if(ticks>=5)//改变配色方案的时候
        {
         ticks=0; // 复位计数器
         modified++; // 颜色更改的计数器
         if(modified>=3)modified=0;// 复位计数器 
         ResetLastError();
         switch(modified)
           {
            case 0:// 第一配色方案
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrRed);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrBlue);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrGreen);
               Print("Color scheme "+modified);
               break;
            case 1:// 第二配色方案
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrYellow);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrPink);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrLightSlateGray);
               Print("Color scheme "+modified);
               break;
            default:// 第三配色方案
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrLightGoldenrod);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrOrchid);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrLimeGreen);
               Print("Color scheme "+modified);
           }
        }
      else
        {
         //--- 设置初始位置
         limit=prev_calculated-1;
         //--- 现在为每柱设置线的颜色
         for(int i=limit;i<rates_total;i++)
            ColorBuffer[i]=getIndexOfColor(i);
        }
     }
//--- 为下一次调用返回prev_calculated值
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+