|
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 1
//---- 图线颜色
#property indicator_label1 "ColorLine"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrGreen,clrBlue
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 3
//--- 指标缓冲区
double ColorLineBuffer[];
double ColorBuffer[];
int MA_handle;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
{
//--- 指标缓冲绘图
SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorLineBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- 获得MA处理器
MA_handle=iMA(Symbol(),0,10,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 获得颜色指数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int getIndexOfColor(int i)
{
int j=i%300;
if(j<100) return(0);// 第一指数
if(j<200) return(1);// 第二指数
return(2); // 第三指数
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标反复函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//---
static int ticks=0,modified=0;
int limit;
//--- 第一计算或者柱数被改变
if(prev_calculated==0)
{
//--- 复制MA值到指标缓冲区ColorLineBuffer
int copied=CopyBuffer(MA_handle,0,0,rates_total,ColorLineBuffer);
if(copied<=0) return(0);// 复制失败-丢弃
//--- 现在为每个柱设置线的颜色
for(int i=0;i<rates_total;i++)
ColorBuffer[i]=getIndexOfColor(i);
}
else
{
//--- 复制MA值到指标缓冲区ColorLineBuffer
int copied=CopyBuffer(MA_handle,0,0,rates_total,ColorLineBuffer);
if(copied<=0) return(0);
ticks++;// 数订单号
if(ticks>=5)//改变配色方案的时候
{
ticks=0; // 复位计数器
modified++; // 颜色更改的计数器
if(modified>=3)modified=0;// 复位计数器
ResetLastError();
switch(modified)
{
case 0:// 第一配色方案
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrRed);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrBlue);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrGreen);
Print("Color scheme "+modified);
break;
case 1:// 第二配色方案
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrYellow);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrPink);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrLightSlateGray);
Print("Color scheme "+modified);
break;
default:// 第三配色方案
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrLightGoldenrod);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrOrchid);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrLimeGreen);
Print("Color scheme "+modified);
}
}
else
{
//--- 设置初始位置
limit=prev_calculated-1;
//--- 现在为每柱设置线的颜色
for(int i=limit;i<rates_total;i++)
ColorBuffer[i]=getIndexOfColor(i);
}
}
//--- 为下一次调用返回prev_calculated值
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+