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DoEasy.服务功能（第 1 部分）：价格形态

DoEasy.服务功能（第 1 部分）：价格形态

MetaTrader 5示例 |
1 201 8
Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

目录


概念

DoEasy 库是作为一种工具开发的，它使我们能够方便地从交易环境中获取各种数据。在库中，我们可以对任何数据列表进行排序，只访问具有特定参数的特定数据。所有这一切都使我们能够为程序库添加一些标准功能，从而使用户更容易创建程序库 - 从程序库中就可以直接使用。

预先计划创建各种标准功能，并将逐步将此功能添加到库中。在本文中，我们将为库添加一些工具，用于搜索和显示时间序列数据中的价格形态。时间序列类提供了从任何时间序列快速访问任何数据的功能。利用这些数据，我们可以很容易地找到任何作者描述的或独立开发的形态。

任何形态都有一组参数，这些参数对任何类型的形态都是通用的。所有此类数据都将集中在基础抽象形态的对象类中。在该类的基础上，我们将创建按形态类型分布的继承类。找到的任何形态都会与一个时间序列柱相关联，这样就可以使用找到的柱来参考在该柱上发现的形态。任何形态都包括一个基础柱形，从这个基础柱形中搜索队形，从而形成一个形态。因此，一个柱形上可能会出现不同的形态。因此，时间序列柱将存储一个形态列表，并将其作为基础形态。

对于每种形态，我们都将提供在图表上以图形显示的功能。为了避免图表上的形态图标过多，我们将根据程序指示来显示这些图标。每种形态都可以有不同的搜索设置。我们将有机会创建类型相同但参数不同的形态 - 这将是两个或多个相同类型的不同形态。通过这种方法，您可以搜索特定形态，并指出其各种参数。所有找到的形态列表都将保存在程序中，以便根据指定参数快速访问。这样就可以用第一类参数找到所有相同类型的形态，然后用不同的参数找到相同的形态，然后比较找到的结果。我认为，最好不要硬性规定所需的柱形比例，而要更加灵活地规定 - 给予 "尝试参数" 的机会。

在任何交易品种和图表周期上找到的所有形态都将存储在一个形态列表中，这样我们就可以使用通用列表搜索不同价格数据上不同形态的任何共同属性，而无需先将它们从不同列表转移到一个列表中。


改进库类

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 中，添加一个带有形态列表 ID 的宏替换

//--- Collection list IDs
#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID          (0x777A)                   // Historical collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID           (0x777B)                   // Market collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID           (0x777C)                   // Event collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID          (0x777D)                   // Account collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID          (0x777E)                   // Symbol collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID           (0x777F)                   // Timeseries collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_SERIES_PATTERNS_ID  (0x7780)                   // Timeseries pattern list ID
#define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID          (0x7781)                   // Indicator buffer collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID       (0x7782)                   // Indicator collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID  (0x7783)                   // Indicator data collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID       (0x7784)                   // Tick series collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID      (0x7785)                   // DOM series collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID     (0x7786)                   // MQL5 signals collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID           (0x7787)                   // Chart collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID        (0x7788)                   // Chart window list ID
#define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID        (0x7789)                   // Graphical object collection list ID

#define COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END         (COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID)  // End of collection ID list

//--- Pending request type IDs


在对象类型列表中，为今天创建的形态类添加新的对象类型 

   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_BAR,                                     // "Bar" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD,                                  // "Period timeseries" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL,                                  // "Symbol timeseries" object type
   
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN,                                 // "Pattern" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN_CONTROL,                         // "Pattern management" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERNS_CONTROLLERS,                    // "Patterns management" object type
  • 形态（Pattern）对象是形态本身的对象；
  • 形态管理（Patterns Management）对象具有在一个时间序列中搜索和创建相同类型形态的功能。为每个形态创建一个控制对象；
  • 形态管理对象存储了用于管理各种类型形态的所有对象的列表，并提供对这些对象的访问权限。该对象在时间序列类中定义。

由于可以使用时间序列柱形的任何参数或附近不同柱形的这些参数组合来搜索形态，因此在柱形属性中添加烛形比例参数（蜡烛体与其大小的比率、蜡烛大小的上影线和下影线的比率），并将整数参数总数从 10 个增加到13 个

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Real bar properties                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE
  {
//--- bar data
   BAR_PROP_OPEN = BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,                  // Bar open price
   BAR_PROP_HIGH,                                           // Highest price for the bar period
   BAR_PROP_LOW,                                            // Lowest price for the bar period
   BAR_PROP_CLOSE,                                          // Bar close price
//--- candle data
   BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE,                                    // Candle size
   BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY,                               // Candle body size
   BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP,                                // Candle body top
   BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM,                             // Candle body bottom
   BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP,                          // Candle upper wick size
   BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN,                        // Candle lower wick size
//--- candle proportions
   BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,                      // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
   BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,              // Percentage ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size
   BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,              // Percentage ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size
  }; 
#define BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL  (13)                         // Total number of real bar properties
#define BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP   (0)                          // Number of bar properties not used in sorting

利用这些比例，我们总能描述出任何烛形的大致外观，也可以利用它们来寻找具有正确比例的合适烛形。

让我们来编写形态类型和属性的枚举：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Abstract pattern status                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS
  {
   PATTERN_STATUS_JC,                                       // Candles
   PATTERN_STATUS_PA,                                       // Price Action formations
  };

目前，库中有两组不同的形态 - 烛形形态和价格走势形态。属于一组或另一组的形态将被视为形态状态。上面的列表介绍了这些状态。

同一类型的形态可以是买入、卖出或双向的。让我们按方向编写一个形态类型列表：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Pattern type by direction (buy/sell)                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION
  {
   PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH,                               // Buy pattern
   PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH,                               // Sell pattern
   PATTERN_DIRECTION_BOTH,                                  // Bidirectional pattern
  };


让我们用形态类型编写一个枚举：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Pattern type                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE
  {
//--- Candle formations
   PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI              =  0x0,                 // Harami
   PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS        =  0x1,                 // Harami Cross
   PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER             =  0x2,                 // Tweezer
   PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE       =  0x4,                 // Piercing Line
   PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER    =  0x8,                 // Dark Cloud Cover
   PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS=  0x10,                // Three White Soldiers
   PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS   =  0x20,                // Three Black Crows
   PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR       =  0x40,                // Shooting Star
   PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER              =  0x80,                // Hammer
   PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER     =  0x100,               // Inverted Hammer
   PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN         =  0x200,               // Hanging Man
   PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI                =  0x400,               // Doji
   PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI      =  0x800,               // Dragonfly Doji
   PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI     =  0x1000,              // Gravestone Doji
   PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR        =  0x2000,              // Morning Star
   PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR   =  0x4000,              // Morning Doji Star
   PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR        =  0x8000,              // Evening Star
   PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR   =  0x10000,             // Evening Doji Star
   PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS         =  0x20000,             // Three Stars
   PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY      =  0x40000,             // Abandoned Baby
//--- Price Action
   PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL=  0x80000,             // Price Action Reversal Pattern
   PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR         =  0x100000,            // Price Action Outside Bar
   PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR          =  0x200000,            // Price Action Inside Bar
   PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR             =  0x400000,            // Price Action Pin Bar
   PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS               =  0x800000,            // Price Action Rails
  };

该列表包含的模形态逐步添加到搜索库中。常量的值以位标志的形式表示。这样，我们就可以在一个变量中存储在一个柱形上发现的不同类型的形态，它们是每种形态的基础。

每种形态都有其固有的特性。但所有形态也有共同的特性。让我们编写一份形态的整数、实数和字符串属性列表：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Pattern integer properties                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER
  {
   PATTERN_PROP_CODE = 0,                                   // Unique pattern code (time + type + status + direction + timeframe + symbol)
   PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID,                                // Pattern control object ID
   PATTERN_PROP_ID,                                         // Pattern ID
   PATTERN_PROP_TIME,                                       // Pattern defining bar time
   PATTERN_PROP_STATUS,                                     // Pattern status (from the ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS enumeration)
   PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,                                       // Pattern type (from the ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE enumeration)
   PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION,                                  // Pattern type by direction (from the ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE_DIRECTION enumeration)
   PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD,                                     // Pattern period (timeframe)
   PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES,                                    // Number of candles that make up the pattern
  }; 
#define PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (9)                      // Total number of integer pattern properties
#define PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP  (0)                      // Number of pattern properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Pattern real properties                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE
  {
//--- bar data
   PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN = PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,// Pattern defining bar Open price
   PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH,                             // Pattern defining bar High price
   PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW,                              // Pattern defining bar Low price
   PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE,                            // Pattern defining bar Close price
   PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,                  // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
   PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,          // Percentage ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size
   PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,          // Percentage ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size
   PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION,           // Defined criterion of the ratio of the candle body to the full candle size in %
   PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION,  // Defined criterion of the ratio of the maximum shadow to the candle size in %
   PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, // Defined criterion of the ratio of the minimum shadow to the candle size in %
  }; 
#define PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL   (10)                    // Total number of real pattern properties
#define PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP    (0)                     // Number of pattern properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Pattern string properties                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING
  {
   PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL = (PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL),  // Pattern symbol
   PATTERN_PROP_NAME,                                       // Pattern name
  };
#define PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL   (2)                     // Total number of pattern string properties

我们将把所有形态固有的属性添加到这些属性列表中。然后，在从基本形态继承的、返回使用特定属性标志的方法中，我们将指出这些列表中哪些属性不属于该特定形态。

现在，让我们编写一个枚举，其中包含可能的排序条件，用于在普通列表中搜索、排序和过滤形态：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Possible pattern sorting criteria                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define FIRST_PATTERN_DBL_PROP      (PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
#define FIRST_PATTERN_STR_PROP      (PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP)
enum ENUM_SORT_PATTERN_MODE
  {
//--- Sort by integer properties
   SORT_BY_PATTERN_CODE = 0,                                // Sort by unique pattern code (time + type + status + direction + timeframe)
   SORT_BY_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID,                             // Sort by pattern control object ID
   SORT_BY_PATTERN_ID,                                      // Sort by pattern ID
   SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME,                                    // Sort by pattern defining bar time
   SORT_BY_PATTERN_STATUS,                                  // Sort by pattern status (from the ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS enumeration)
   SORT_BY_PATTERN_TYPE,                                    // Sort by pattern type (from the ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE enumeration)
   SORT_BY_PATTERN_DIRECTION,                               // Sort by pattern type based on direction (from the ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE_DIRECTION enumeration)
   SORT_BY_PATTERN_PERIOD,                                  // Sort by pattern period (timeframe)
   SORT_BY_PATTERN_CANDLES,                                 // Sort by the number of candles that make up the pattern
   
//--- Sort by real properties
   SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_PATTERN_DBL_PROP, // Sort by pattern defining bar Open price
   SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_HIGH,                          // Sort by pattern defining bar High price
   SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_LOW,                           // Sort by pattern defining bar Low price
   SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE,                         // Sort by pattern defining bar Close price
   SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,               // Sort by percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
   SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,       // Sort by percentage ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size
   SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,       // Sort by percentage ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size
   SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION,           // Sort by defined criterion of the ratio of the candle body to the full candle size in %
   SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION,  // Sort by  defined criterion of the ratio of the maximum shadow to the candle size in %
   SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, // Sort by  defined criterion of the ratio of the minimum shadow to the candle size in %
   
//--- Sort by string properties
   SORT_BY_PATTERN_SYMBOL = FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP,             // Sort by a pattern symbol
   SORT_BY_PATTERN_NAME,                                    // Sort by pattern name
  };

利用这些属性，我们就能在列表中搜索形态。

当在最靠近当前位置的基础柱上找到一个形态时，我们需要向库发送一条信息，以便它能对其进行处理，并将信息发送给控制程序。我们已经有了发送和处理时间序列事件信息的方法。但这些方法需要添加事件才能找到新形态。

在可能的时间序列事件列表中添加有关找到新形态的信息代码 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| List of possible timeseries events                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_SERIES_EVENT
  {
   SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT = SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE,        // no event
   SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR,                                   // "New bar" event
   SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS,                              // "Bars skipped" event
   SERIES_EVENTS_PATTERN,                                   // "Pattern" event
  };
#define SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE  (SERIES_EVENTS_PATTERN+1)  // Code of the next event after the "Pattern" event

将下一个事件的代码从 "Skipped bars+1 "改为 "Pattern+1"，以便后续事件代码以正确的值开始。


在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 中，写入新库信息的索引

   MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TYPE_CANDLE_ZERO_BODY,            // Candle with a zero body
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA,        // First, we need to set the required amount of data using SetRequiredUsedData()
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,        // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,// Percentage ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,// Percentage ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size
  
//--- CTimeSeries

...

   MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_ATTEMPT,                      // Attempt:
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_WAIT_FOR_SYNC,                // Waiting for data synchronization ...

//--- CPattern
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CODE,                         // Code
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TIME,                         // Defining bar time
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_ID,                           // Pattern ID
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID,                  // Pattern control object ID
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CANDLES,                      // Number of candles that make up the pattern
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_DIRECTION,                    // Pattern direction
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_OPEN,               // Pattern defining bar Open price
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_HIGH,               // Pattern defining bar High price
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_LOW,                // Pattern defining bar Low price
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE,              // Pattern defining bar Close price
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,          // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,  // Percentage ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,  // Percentage ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT,           // Defined criterion of the ratio of the candle body to the full candle size in %
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT,  // Defined criterion of the ratio of the maximum shadow to the candle size in %
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT, // Defined criterion of the ratio of the minimum shadow to the candle size in %
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_NAME,                         // Name

   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_STATUS_JC,                    // Candle pattern
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_STATUS_PA,                    // Price Action formation
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BULLISH,                      // Bullish pattern
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BEARISH,                      // Bearish pattern
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BOTH,                         // Bidirectional pattern
   
   //--- Candles
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI,                  // Harami
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS,            // Harami Cross
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER,                 // Tweezer
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE,           // Piercing Line
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER,        // Dark Cloud Cover
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS,    // Three White Soldiers
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS,       // Three Black Crows
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR,           // Shooting Star
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER,                  // Hammer
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER,         // Inverted Hammer
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN,             // Hanging Man
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI,                    // Doji
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI,          // Dragonfly Doji
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI,         // Gravestone Doji
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR,            // Morning Star
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR,       // Morning Doji Star
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR,            // Evening Star
<100/100/72% >
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR,       // Evening Doji Star
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS,             // Three Stars
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY,          // Abandoned Baby
   //--- Price Action
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL,    // Pivot Point Reversal
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR,             // Outside Bar
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR,              // Inside Bar
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR,                 // Pin Bar
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS,                   // Rails

//--- CBuffer

以及与新增索引相对应的信息

   {"Свеча с нулевым телом","Candle with zero body"},
   {"Сначала нужно установить требуемое количество данных при помощи SetRequiredUsedData()","First you need to set the required amount of data using SetRequiredUsedData()"},
   
   {"Отношение тела свечи к полному размеру свечи","Ratio of candle body to full candle size"},
   {"Отношение размера верхней тени к размеру свечи","Ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size"},
   {"Отношение размера нижней тени к размеру свечи","Ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size"},
   
//--- CTimeSeries

...

   {"Попытка: ","Attempt: "},
   {"Ожидание синхронизации данных ...","Waiting for data synchronization ..."},
   
//--- CPattern
   {"Код","Code"},
   {"Время определяющего бара","Time of the defining bar"},
   {"Идентификатор паттерна","Pattern ID"},
   {"Идентификатор объекта управления паттерном","Pattern Control object ID"},
   {"Количество свечей, составляющих паттерн","Number of candles in the pattern"},
   {"Направление паттерна","Pattern direction"},
   
   {"Цена Open определяющего бара паттерна","Open price of the defining bar"},
   {"Цена High определяющего бара паттерна","High price of the defining bar"},
   {"Цена Low определяющего бара паттерна","Low price of the defining bar"},
   {"Цена Close определяющего бара паттерна","Close price of the defining bar"},
   
   {"Отношение тела свечи к полному размеру свечи в %","Ratio of candle body to full candle size in %"},
   {"Отношение размера верхней тени к размеру свечи в %","Ratio of the size of the upper shadow to the size of the candle in %"},
   {"Отношение размера нижней тени к размеру свечи в %","Ratio of the size of the lower shadow to the size of the candle in %"},
   {"Установленный критерий отношения тела свечи к полному размеру свечи в %","Criterion for the Ratio of candle body to full candle size in %"},
   {"Установленный критерий отношения размера наибольшей тени к размеру свечи в %","Criterion for the Ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle in %"},
   {"Установленный критерий отношения размера наименьшей тени к размеру свечи в %","Criterion for the Ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle in %"},
   
   {"Наименование","Name"},

   //--- Pattern status
   {"Свечной паттерн","Candlestick pattern"},
   {"Формация Price Action","Price Action Formation"},
   {"Бычий паттерн","Bullish pattern"},
   {"Медвежий паттерн","Bearish pattern"},
   {"Двунаправленный паттерн","Bidirectional pattern"},

   //--- Свечные паттерны
   {"Харами","Harami"},
   {"Крест харами","Harami Cross"},
   {"Пинцет","Tweezer"},
   {"Просвет в облаках","Piercing pattern"},
   {"Завеса из темных облаков","Dark Cloud Cover"},
   {"Три белых солдата","Three White Soldiers"},
   {"Три черные вороны","Three Black Crows"},
   {"Падающая звезда","Shooting Star"},
   {"Молот","Hammer"},
   {"Перевёрнутый молот","Inverted Hammer"},
   {"Повешенный","Hanging Man"},
   {"Доджи","Doji"},
   {"Доджи стрекоза","Dragonfly doji"},
   {"Доджи надгробие","Gravestone Doji"},
   {"Утренняя звезда","Morning Star"},
   {"Утренняя доджи-звезда","Morning Doji Star"},
   {"Вечерняя звезда","Evening Star"},
   {"Вечерняя доджи-звезда","Evening Doji Star"},
   {"Три звезды","Three stars"},
   {"Брошенное дитя","Abandoned baby"},
   //--- Формации Price Action
   {"PPR разворотная точка","Pivot Point Reversal"},
   {"Внешний бар","Outside Bar"},
   {"Внутренний бар","Inside Bar"},
   {"Пин бар","Pin Bar"},
   {"Рельсы","Rails"},

//--- CBuffer


在 Bar 对象类文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh 的私有部分，编写计算和返回烛形比例的方法

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Bar class                                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CBar : public CBaseObj
  {
private:
   MqlDateTime       m_dt_struct;                                 // Date structure
   int               m_digits;                                    // Symbol's digits value
   string            m_period_description;                        // Timeframe string description
   long              m_long_prop[BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL];         // Integer properties
   double            m_double_prop[BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL];        // Real properties
   string            m_string_prop[BAR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL];        // String properties

//--- Return the index of the array the bar's (1) double and (2) string properties are located at
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property)     const { return(int)property-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;                        }
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property)     const { return(int)property-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;  }

//--- Return the bar type (bullish/bearish/zero)
   ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE BodyType(void)                              const;
//--- Calculate and return the size of (1) candle, (2) candle body,
//--- (3) upper, (4) lower candle wick,
//--- (5) candle body top and (6) bottom
   double            CandleSize(void)                             const { return(this.High()-this.Low());                                    }
   double            BodySize(void)                               const { return(this.BodyHigh()-this.BodyLow());                            }
   double            ShadowUpSize(void)                           const { return(this.High()-this.BodyHigh());                               }
   double            ShadowDownSize(void)                         const { return(this.BodyLow()-this.Low());                                 }
   double            BodyHigh(void)                               const { return ::fmax(this.Close(),this.Open());                           }
   double            BodyLow(void)                                const { return ::fmin(this.Close(),this.Open());                           }
   
//--- Calculate and return the percentage ratio of the (1) candle body, (2) upper and (3) lower shadow size to the full candle size
   double            CandleRatioBodyToCandleSize(void)            const { return(this.CandleSize()>0 ? this.BodySize()*100.0/this.CandleSize()      : 100.0);  }
   double            CandleRatioUpperShadowToCandleSize(void)     const { return(this.CandleSize()>0 ? this.ShadowUpSize()*100.0/this.CandleSize()  : 100.0);  }
   double            CandleRatioLowerShadowToCandleSize(void)     const { return(this.CandleSize()>0 ? this.ShadowDownSize()*100.0/this.CandleSize(): 100.0);  }
   
//--- Return the (1) year and (2) month the bar belongs to, (3) week day,
//--- (4) bar serial number in a year, (5) day, (6) hour, (7) minute,
   int               TimeYear(void)                               const { return this.m_dt_struct.year;                                      }
   int               TimeMonth(void)                              const { return this.m_dt_struct.mon;                                       }
   int               TimeDayOfWeek(void)                          const { return this.m_dt_struct.day_of_week;                               }
   int               TimeDayOfYear(void)                          const { return this.m_dt_struct.day_of_year;                               }
   int               TimeDay(void)                                const { return this.m_dt_struct.day;                                       }
   int               TimeHour(void)                               const { return this.m_dt_struct.hour;                                      }
   int               TimeMinute(void)                             const { return this.m_dt_struct.min;                                       }

public:


在公有部分，即简化的柱形属性访问中，为烛形比例编写返回新柱形属性的方法

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Methods of simplified access to bar object properties            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Return the (1) type, (2) period, (3) spread, (4) tick, (5) exchange volume,
//--- (6) bar period start time, (7) year, (8) month the bar belongs to
//--- (9) week number since the year start, (10) week number since the month start
//--- (11) day, (12) hour, (13) minute
   ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE TypeBody(void)                                    const { return (ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE)this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TYPE);  }
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   Timeframe(void)                                    const { return (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_PERIOD);   }
   int               Spread(void)                                       const { return (int)this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SPREAD);               }
   long              VolumeTick(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK);               }
   long              VolumeReal(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL);               }
   datetime          Time(void)                                         const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME);            }
   long              Year(void)                                         const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR);                 }
   long              Month(void)                                        const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH);                }
   long              DayOfWeek(void)                                    const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK);          }
   long              DayOfYear(void)                                    const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR);          }
   long              Day(void)                                          const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY);                  }
   long              Hour(void)                                         const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR);                 }
   long              Minute(void)                                       const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE);               }

//--- Return bar's (1) Open, (2) High, (3) Low, (4) Close price,
//--- size of the (5) candle, (6) body, (7) candle top, (8) bottom,
//--- size of the (9) candle upper, (10) lower wick
   double            Open(void)                                         const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_OPEN);                      }
   double            High(void)                                         const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_HIGH);                      }
   double            Low(void)                                          const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_LOW);                       }
   double            Close(void)                                        const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CLOSE);                     }
   double            Size(void)                                         const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE);               }
   double            SizeBody(void)                                     const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY);          }
   double            TopBody(void)                                      const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP);           }
   double            BottomBody(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM);        }
   double            SizeShadowUp(void)                                 const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP);     }
   double            SizeShadowDown(void)                               const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN);   }
   
//--- Return the properties of the percentage ratio of the (1) candle body, (2) upper and (3) lower shadow size to the candle full size
   double            RatioBodyToCandleSize(void)                  const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE);        }
   double            RatioUpperShadowToCandleSize(void)           const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE);}
   double            RatioLowerShadowToCandleSize(void)           const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE);}
   
//--- Return bar symbol
   string            Symbol(void)                                       const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SYMBOL);                    }
//--- Return bar index on the specified timeframe the bar time falls into
   int               Index(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)  const
                       { return ::iBarShift(this.Symbol(),(timeframe==PERIOD_CURRENT ? ::Period() : timeframe),this.Time());                 }  


在设置柱形对象参数的方法中，在柱形对象属性中添加写入计算的蜡烛参数：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set bar object parameters                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CBar::SetProperties(const MqlRates &rates)
  {
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_SPREAD,rates.spread);
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK,rates.tick_volume);
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,rates.real_volume);
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME,rates.time);
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR,this.TimeYear());
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH,this.TimeMonth());
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR,this.TimeDayOfYear());
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK,this.TimeDayOfWeek());
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY,this.TimeDay());
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR,this.TimeHour());
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE,this.TimeMinute());
//---
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_OPEN,rates.open);
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_HIGH,rates.high);
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_LOW,rates.low);
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CLOSE,rates.close);
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE,this.CandleSize());
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY,this.BodySize());
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP,this.BodyHigh());
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM,this.BodyLow());
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP,this.ShadowUpSize());
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN,this.ShadowDownSize());
//---
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.CandleRatioBodyToCandleSize());
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.CandleRatioUpperShadowToCandleSize());
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.CandleRatioLowerShadowToCandleSize());
//---
   this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TYPE,this.BodyType());
//--- Set the object type to the object of the graphical object management class
   this.m_graph_elm.SetTypeNode(this.m_type);
  }


在返回柱形实际属性描述的方法中，实现返回新柱形属性的描述

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the bar's real property                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CBar::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   int dg=(this.m_digits>0 ? this.m_digits : 1);
   return
     (
      property==BAR_PROP_OPEN                ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_OPEN)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==BAR_PROP_HIGH                ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_HIGH)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==BAR_PROP_LOW                 ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_LOW)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==BAR_PROP_CLOSE               ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_CLOSE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE         ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_TOP)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)+"%"
         )  :
      property==BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)+"%"
         )  :
      property==BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)+"%"
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }


至此，各类的改进工作告一段落。现在，我们可以开始创建一个基本形态对象。

抽象形态类

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Patterns\ 中，创建新的Pattern.mqh文件。该类应从底层库对象继承， 底层库对象的文件需要与创建类的文件相连

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                      Pattern.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "..\..\BaseObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Abstract pattern class                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CPattern : public CBaseObj
  {
  }


私有部分声明了库对象的标准属性数组，以及返回相应数组中属性实际索引的方法：

class CPattern : public CBaseObj
  {
private:
   long              m_long_prop[PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL];     // Integer properties
   double            m_double_prop[PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL];    // Real properties
   string            m_string_prop[PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL];    // String properties
   
//--- Return the index of the array the pattern (1) double and (2) string properties are located at
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return(int)property-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;                          }
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) const { return(int)property-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;}

protected:


在类的受保护部分，声明了操作所需的类成员变量：

protected:
   CForm            *m_form;                                      // Pointer to form object
   int               m_digits;                                    // Symbol's digits value
   ulong             m_symbol_code;                               // Symbol as a number (sum of name symbol codes)
   string            m_name_graph_obj;                            // Name of the graphical object displaying the pattern
   double            m_price;                                     // Price level the graphical object is placed at
   color             m_color_bullish;                             // Color of a graphical object set to the bullish pattern icon
   color             m_color_bearish;                             // Color of a graphical object set to the bearish pattern icon
   color             m_color_bidirect;                            // Color of a graphical object set to the bidirectional pattern icon
   color             m_color;                                     // Graphical object color
   color             m_color_panel_bullish;                       // Bullish pattern panel color
   color             m_color_panel_bearish;                       // Bearish pattern panel color
   color             m_color_panel_bidirect;                      // Bidirectional pattern panel color

public:

需要一个窗体对象来创建一个信息面板，当鼠标悬停在形成图案的图表柱上时，该面板就会出现。要将交易品种名称转换成数字，并将其添加到图案 ID 中，就需要交易品种的数字代码。形态 ID 是一个唯一的数字，由开仓时间 + 形态类型 + 其状态 + 形态方向 + 时间框架 + 时间序列交易品种组成。通过这段代码，我们可以确定形态列表中已经存在这样的形态。


类的公共部分声明了标准库方法：

public:
//--- Set pattern (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property,long value) { this.m_long_prop[property]=value;                    }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value){ this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value;  }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property,string value){ this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value;  }
//--- Return (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string pattern properties from the property array
   long              GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.m_long_prop[property];                        }
   double            GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property)  const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)];      }
   string            GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property)  const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)];      }

//--- Return the flag of the pattern supporting the specified property
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property)   { return true; }
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property)    { return true; }
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property)    { return true; }
//--- Return itself
   CPattern         *GetObject(void)                                       { return &this;}

//--- Compare CPattern objects by all possible properties (for sorting the lists by a specified pattern object property)
   virtual int       Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const;
//--- Compare CPattern objects with each other by all properties (to search equal pattern objects)
   bool              IsEqual(CPattern* compared_obj) const;
//--- Constructors
                     CPattern(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN; }
protected:
//--- Protected parametric constructor
                     CPattern(const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status,
                              const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type,
                              const uint id,
                              const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,
                              const string symbol,
                              const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,MqlRates &rates);
public:                     
//--- Destructor
                    ~CPattern(void);


简化访问形态对象属性的方法、描述形态对象属性的方法以及处理图形对象颜色的方法也在此声明：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Methods of a simplified access to the pattern object properties  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Return (1) type, (2) direction, (3) period, (4) status,
//--- (5) code, (6) pattern defining bar time,
//--- (7) number of candles forming the pattern
   ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE TypePattern(void)                               const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TYPE);           }
   ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION Direction(void)                            const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION); }
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   Timeframe(void)                                 const { return (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD);           }
   ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS Status(void)                                  const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_STATUS);       }
   ulong             Code(void)                                      const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE);                              }
   uint              ID(void)                                        const { return (uint)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_ID);                          }
   ulong             ControlObjectID(void)                           const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID);                       }
   datetime          Time(void)                                      const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TIME);                    }
   uint              Candles(void)                                   const { return (uint)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES);                     }
//--- Return pattern defining bar prices
   double            BarPriceOpen(void)                              const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN);                    }
   double            BarPriceHigh(void)                              const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH);                    }
   double            BarPriceLow(void)                               const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW);                     }
   double            BarPriceClose(void)                             const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE);                   }
//--- Return pattern (1) symbol and (2) name
   string            Symbol(void)                                    const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL);                            }
   string            Name(void)                                      const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_NAME);                              }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Descriptions of pattern object properties                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Get description of pattern (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property
   string            GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property);
   string            GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   string            GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property);

//--- Return description of the pattern (1) status, (2) type and (3) direction
   virtual string    StatusDescription(void) const { return NULL; }
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return NULL; }
   string            DirectDescription(void) const;
//--- Display the description of the object properties in the journal (full_prop=true - all properties, false - supported ones only - implemented in descendant classes)
   virtual void      Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return a short name of a pattern object
   virtual string    Header(void);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Handle graphical display                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
protected:
//--- Remove a graphical object
   bool              DeleteGraphObj(bool redraw=false);
//--- Set graphical object display colors for the (1) bullish, (2) bearish and (3) bidirectional pattern
   void              SetColorBullish(const color clr)       { this.m_color_bullish=clr;         }
   void              SetColorBearish(const color clr)       { this.m_color_bearish=clr;         }
   void              SetColorBiDirect(const color clr)      { this.m_color_bidirect=clr;        }
//--- Create the info panel object
   bool              CreateInfoPanel(void);
//--- Create the info panel appearance
   virtual void      CreateInfoPanelView(void){}
public:
//--- Set graphical object display colors and pattern display color
   void              SetColors(const color color_bullish,const color color_bearish,const color color_bidirect,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Set the background color for the (1) bullish, (2) bearish and (3) bidirectional pattern panel
   void              SetColorPanelBullish(const color clr)  { this.m_color_panel_bullish=clr;   }
   void              SetColorPanelBearish(const color clr)  { this.m_color_panel_bearish=clr;   }
   void              SetColorPanelBiDirect(const color clr) { this.m_color_panel_bidirect=clr;  }
//--- Set the background color for the (1) bullish, (2) bearish and (3) bidirectional pattern panel by setting the values of the RGB color components
   void              SetColorPanelBullish(const uchar R,const uchar G,const uchar B);
   void              SetColorPanelBearish(const uchar R,const uchar G,const uchar B);
   void              SetColorPanelBiDirect(const uchar R,const uchar G,const uchar B);

//--- Draw a pattern icon on the chart
   void              Draw(const bool redraw=false);
//--- (1) Display, (2) hide the pattern icon on the chart
   void              Show(const bool redraw=false);
   void              Hide(const bool redraw=false);
//--- (1) Display and (2) hide the info panel on the chart
   void              ShowInfoPanel(const int x,const int y);
   void              HideInfoPanel(void);
  };


我们来研究一下所声明方法的实现。

类构造函数中，设置形态对象属性和图形对象参数 - 图表和信息面板上的形态标签：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CPattern::CPattern(const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status,const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type,const uint id,const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,MqlRates &rates)
  {
//--- Set pattern object properties
   this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN; 
   this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_STATUS,status);
   this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,type);
   this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_ID,id);
   this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION,direction);
   this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD,timeframe);
   this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TIME,rates.time);
   this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN,rates.open);
   this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH,rates.high);
   this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW,rates.low);
   this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE,rates.close);
   this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol);
//--- Create symbol code
   this.m_symbol_code=0;
   for(int i=0;i<(int)symbol.Length();i++)
      this.m_symbol_code+=symbol.GetChar(i);
//--- Pattern code = defining bar time + type + status + pattern direction + timeframe + symbol code
   ulong code=(ulong)rates.time+type+status+direction+timeframe+this.m_symbol_code;
   this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE,code);
//--- Set pattern graphical objects parameters (chart labels)
   this.m_name_graph_obj=::StringFormat("%s_p%lu",this.m_name_program,code);
   this.m_color_bullish=clrBlue;
   this.m_color_bearish=clrRed;
   this.m_color_bidirect=clrGreen;
   if(this.Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH)
     {
      this.m_color=this.m_color_bullish;
      this.m_price=rates.low;
     }
   else if(this.Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH)
     {
      this.m_color=this.m_color_bearish;
      this.m_price=rates.high;
     }
   else
     {
      this.m_color=this.m_color_bidirect;
      this.m_price=rates.open;
     }
//--- Set base colors of the pattern information panels
   this.m_color_panel_bullish=clrLightGray;
   this.m_color_panel_bearish=clrLightGray;
   this.m_color_panel_bidirect=clrLightGray;
   this.m_form=NULL;
  }


类的析构函数中，删除已创建的图形对象：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CPattern::~CPattern(void)
  {
//--- Delete the form object and pattern label on the chart
   if(this.m_form!=NULL)
      delete this.m_form;
   this.DeleteGraphObj();
  }


该方法按指定属性比较 CPattern 对象

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Compare CPattern objects with each other by the specified property |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CPattern::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const
  {
   const CPattern *obj_compared=node;
//--- compare integer properties of two patterns
   if(mode<PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL)
     {
      long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER)mode);
      long value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
//--- compare real properties of two patterns
   else if(mode<PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL)
     {
      double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE)mode);
      double value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
//--- compare string properties of two patterns
   else if(mode<PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL)
     {
      string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING)mode);
      string value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
   return 0;
  }

这是比较两个对象属性的标准库方法。


该方法通过所有属性对 CPattern 对象进行比较

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Compare CPattern objects with each other by all properties       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CPattern::IsEqual(CPattern *compared_obj) const
  {
   int begin=0, end=PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;
   for(int i=begin; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   begin=end; end+=PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;
   for(int i=begin; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   begin=end; end+=PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL;
   for(int i=begin; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   return true;
  }

这也是标准库方法。只有当被比较的两个对象的所有属性都相等时，它才返回true


向日志发送形态属性描述的方法：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Send pattern properties to the journal                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CPattern::Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false)
  {
   ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG)," (",this.Header(),") =============");
   int begin=0, end=PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;
   for(int i=begin; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER)i;
      if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop));
     }
   ::Print("------");
   begin=end; end+=PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;
   for(int i=begin; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE)i;
      if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop));
     }
   ::Print("------");
   begin=end; end+=PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL;
   for(int i=begin; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING)i;
      if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop));
     }
   ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END)," (",this.Header(),") =============\n");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display the short pattern description in the journal             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CPattern::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print(this.Header(),":\n",(dash ? " - " : ""),this.Symbol(),", ",TimeframeDescription(this.Timeframe())," ",::TimeToString(this.Time()),", ",this.DirectDescription());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return a short name of a pattern object                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CPattern::Header(void)
  {
   return(this.StatusDescription()+" "+this.TypeDescription());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the pattern integer property           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CPattern::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   return
     (
      property==PATTERN_PROP_CODE            ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CODE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==PATTERN_PROP_TIME            ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TIME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
         )  :
      property==PATTERN_PROP_STATUS          ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.StatusDescription()
         )  :
      property==PATTERN_PROP_TYPE            ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.TypeDescription()
         )  :
      property==PATTERN_PROP_ID              ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_ID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_DIRECTION)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.DirectDescription()
         )  :
      property==PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD          ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES         ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CANDLES)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the pattern real property              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CPattern::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   int dg=(this.m_digits>0 ? this.m_digits : 1);
   return
     (
      property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_OPEN)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_HIGH)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_LOW)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE         ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION           ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the pattern string property            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CPattern::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   return
     (
      property==PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL          ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==PATTERN_PROP_NAME            ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_NAME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the pattern direction description                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CPattern::DirectDescription(void) const
  {
   switch(this.Direction())
     {
      case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH   :  return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BULLISH);
      case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH   :  return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BEARISH);
      case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BOTH      :  return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BOTH);
      default                          :  return "Unknown";
     }
  }

类似的方法在以前关于库的文章中已经介绍过不止一次，在此不再赘述，一切都很简单明了。


处理图形对象的方法

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete a graphical label object of a chart pattern               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CPattern::DeleteGraphObj(bool redraw=false)
  {
   if(::ObjectFind(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name_graph_obj)<0)
      return true;
   if(::ObjectDelete(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name_graph_obj))
     {
      if(redraw)
         ::ChartRedraw(this.m_chart_id);
      return true;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the info panel                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CPattern::CreateInfoPanel(void)
  {
   int x=0, y=0;
//--- If the panel object has already been created earlier, return 'true'
   if(this.m_form!=NULL)
      return true;
//--- Determine the price of the upper left corner between the candle High and Low
   double price=(this.BarPriceHigh()+this.BarPriceLow())/2;
//--- Obtain the panel X and Y coordinates using the bar time and calculated price
   if(!::ChartTimePriceToXY(this.m_chart_id,0,this.Time(),price,x,y))
      return false;
//--- Create the panel object
   this.m_form=this.CreateForm(this.ID(),this.Name(),x,y,4,4);
   if(this.m_form==NULL)
      return false;
//--- Draw the panel appearance
   this.CreateInfoPanelView();
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display the info panel on the chart                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CPattern::ShowInfoPanel(const int x,const int y)
  {
//--- If there is no panel object yet, create it
   if(this.m_form==NULL)
      if(!this.CreateInfoPanel())
         return;
//--- Get the chart width and height
   int chart_w=(int)::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS);
   int chart_h=(int)::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS);
//--- Calculate the X and Y coordinates of the panel so that it does not go beyond the chart
   int cx=(x+this.m_form.Width() >chart_w-1 ? chart_w-1-this.m_form.Width()  : x);
   int cy=(y+this.m_form.Height()>chart_h-1 ? chart_h-1-this.m_form.Height() : y);
//--- Set the calculated coordinates and display the panel
   if(this.m_form.SetCoordX(cx) && this.m_form.SetCoordY(cy))
      this.m_form.Show();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Hide the info panel on the chart                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CPattern::HideInfoPanel(void)
  {
   if(this.m_form!=NULL)
      this.m_form.Hide();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw the pattern icon on the chart                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CPattern::Draw(const bool redraw=false)
  {
//--- If the graphical object has not yet been created, create it
   if(::ObjectFind(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name_graph_obj)<0)
     {
      if(!this.CreateTrendLine(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name_graph_obj,0,this.Time(),this.m_price,this.Time(),this.m_price,this.m_color,5))
         return;
     }
//--- Otherwise - display
   else
      this.Show(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display the pattern icon on the chart                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CPattern::Show(const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name_graph_obj,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,OBJ_ALL_PERIODS);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.m_chart_id);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Hide the pattern icon on the chart                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CPattern::Hide(const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name_graph_obj,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,OBJ_NO_PERIODS);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.m_chart_id);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set graphical object and                                         |
//| and pattern display colors                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CPattern::SetColors(const color color_bullish,const color color_bearish,const color color_bidirect,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   this.SetColorBullish(color_bullish);
   this.SetColorBearish(color_bearish);
   this.SetColorBiDirect(color_bidirect);
   this.m_color=(this.Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH ? this.m_color_bullish : this.Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH ? this.m_color_bearish : this.m_color_bidirect);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name_graph_obj,OBJPROP_COLOR,this.m_color);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.m_chart_id);
  }

这些方法非常简单，并附有注释。对它们逐一进行详细解释意义不大 - 所有方法在阅读其代码时都一目了然。

基本抽象形态对象已准备就绪。我们将在此基础上制作库计划中的所有形态。具体参数和已用/未用属性将在形态中设置。

让我们从简单而实用的价格行为 Pin Bar 形态开始。


Pin Bar 形态

在价格图表中，主体短、有一根长影线且几乎没有第二根影线的柱形是最重要的信号。在当前环境和市场条件下，它们往往能为价格走向提供强有力的暗示（比其他柱形更好）。 

该类将尽可能简单 - 对于从基本形态对象继承的每个类，我们只需指出该模式所特有的一些属性，并指出子类支持哪些属性，不支持哪些属性。

让我们看看 Pin Bar 形态类，我们继续将其写入与基础形态类相同的文件中：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Pin Bar pattern class                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CPatternPinBar : public CPattern
  {
protected:
//--- Create the info panel appearance
   virtual void      CreateInfoPanelView(void);
public:
//--- Return the flag of the pattern supporting the specified property
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property)   { return true; }
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property)    { return true; }
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property)    { return true; }
   
//--- Return description of the pattern (1) status and (2) type
   virtual string    StatusDescription(void) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_STATUS_PA);    }
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR); }

//--- Constructor
                     CPatternPinBar(const uint id,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,MqlRates &rates,const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direct);
  };

返回模式状态和类型描述的方法会分别返回 "Price Action Formation"（价格行为形态）和 "Pin Bar" 字符串。返回属性使用标志的方法对此处的所有属性都返回true。在添加新形态和新柱形属性时，我们将禁止与 Pin Bar 形态无关的属性。

在类构造函数的初始化字符串中，将"Price Action" 形态状态"Pin Bar" 形态类型和构造函数输入中的其余参数传递给父类：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CPatternPinBar::CPatternPinBar(const uint id,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,MqlRates &rates,const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direct) : 
   CPattern(PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR,id,direct,symbol,timeframe,rates)
  {
   this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_NAME,"Pin Bar");
   this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES,1);
  }

在构造函数主体中，将 "Pin Bar" 形态的名称和组成形态的烛形数量设为 1。


创建信息面板外观的虚拟方法将因形态而异 - 它将显示形态固有的属性。Pin Bar 形态的方法如下：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the info panel appearance                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CPatternPinBar::CreateInfoPanelView(void)
  {
//--- If the form object is not created, leave
   if(this.m_form==NULL)
      return;
//--- Change the color tone for bullish and bearish patterns: the bullish ones will have a blue tint, while the bearish ones will have a red tint
   color color_bullish=this.m_form.ChangeRGBComponents(this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(this.m_color_panel_bullish,5),0,0,30);
   color color_bearish=this.m_form.ChangeRGBComponents(this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(this.m_color_panel_bearish,5),30,0,0);
   color color_bidirect=this.m_color_bidirect;
//--- Declare the array for the initial and final colors of the gradient fill
   color clr[2]={};
//--- Depending on the direction of the pattern, change the lightness of the corresponding colors - the initial one is a little darker, the final one is a little lighter
   switch(this.Direction())
     {
      case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH : 
        clr[0]=this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bullish,-2.5);
        clr[1]=this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bullish,2.5);
        break;
      case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH : 
        clr[0]=this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bearish,-2.5);
        clr[1]=this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bearish,2.5);
        break;
      default:
        clr[0]=this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bidirect,-2.5);
        clr[1]=this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bidirect,2.5);
        break;
     }
   
//--- Set the background and form frame colors
   this.m_form.SetBackgroundColor(this.Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH ? color_bullish : this.Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH ? color_bearish : this.m_color_bidirect,true);
   this.m_form.SetBorderColor(clrGray,true);
//--- Create strings to describe the pattern, its parameters and search criteria
   string name=::StringFormat("Pin Bar (%.2f/%.2f/%.2f)",this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE),this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE),this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE));
   string param=::StringFormat("%s (%.2f/%.2f/%.2f)",this.DirectDescription(),this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION),this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION),this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION));
//--- Set the coordinates of the panel and calculate its width and height depending on the size of the texts placed on the panel
   int x=3;
   int y=20;
   int w=4+(::fmax(20+this.m_form.TextWidth(name),::fmax(x+this.m_form.TextWidth(param),x+this.m_form.TextWidth(::TimeToString(this.Time())))));
   int h=2+(20+this.m_form.TextHeight(this.DirectDescription())+this.m_form.TextHeight(::TimeToString(this.Time())));
//--- Set the width and height of the panel according to the calculated values
   this.m_form.SetWidth(w);
   this.m_form.SetHeight(h);
//--- Depending on the chart size and coordinates, we calculate the coordinates of the panel so that it does not go beyond the chart
   int chart_w=(int)::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS);
   int chart_h=(int)::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS);
   int cx=(this.m_form.RightEdge() >chart_w-1 ? chart_w-1-this.m_form.Width()  : this.m_form.CoordX());
   int cy=(this.m_form.BottomEdge()>chart_h-1 ? chart_h-1-this.m_form.Height() : this.m_form.CoordY());
   this.m_form.SetCoordX(cx);
   this.m_form.SetCoordY(cy);
//--- Fill the background with a gradient color
   this.m_form.Erase(clr,200,true,false);
//--- Draw the panel frame, an icon with (i), draw the header text with the proportions of a candle and separate the header with a horizontal line
   this.m_form.DrawFrameSimple(0,0,this.m_form.Width(),this.m_form.Height(),1,1,1,1,this.m_form.BorderColor(),200);
   this.m_form.DrawIconInfo(1,1,200);
   this.m_form.Text(20,3,name,clrBlack,200);
   this.m_form.DrawLine(1,18,this.m_form.Width()-1,18,clrDarkGray,250);
//--- Under the horizontal line, enter the pattern description with its search criteria and the date of the pattern-defining bar
   y=20;
   this.m_form.Text(x,y,param,clrBlack,200);
   y+=this.m_form.TextHeight(::TimeToString(this.Time()));
   this.m_form.Text(x,y,::TimeToString(this.Time()),clrBlack,200);
//--- Update the panel while redrawing the chart
   this.m_form.Update(true);
  }

代码注释中完整描述了方法逻辑。在标题中显示形态名称和形态所在蜡烛的比例。在标题下，我们将显示形态方向、搜索条件以及定义形态的柱形的日期/时间：

烛形比例在标题中指定：

  • 16.22 - 烛体与整个蜡烛大小的比率、 
  • 18.92 - 上影线与整个蜡烛大小的比率、 
  • 64.86 - 下影线与整个蜡烛大小的比率。

标题指明了形态方向及其搜索标准：

  • 30.00 - 烛体不应超过整个蜡烛尺寸的 30%、 
  • 60.00 - 最大影线应至少占整个蜡烛大小的 60%、 
  • 30.00 - 最小的影线不应超过整个蜡烛尺寸的 30%。

对于不同的形态，其搜索标准也会不同，因此信息面板中显示的数据也会不同，这就是虚拟方法的作用，绘制出面板的外观。

我们的形态类暂时告一段落，现在，我们需要将它们整合到库中。


我们需要这样一个工具包，以便对形态进行分类。在 CSelect 类的（MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh）库文件中添加我们需要的所有内容。

首先，将形态类文件包含到 CSelect 类文件中

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                       Select.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh>
#include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Series\\Patterns\Pattern.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh"


在宣布处理时间序列柱形的方法后，立即声明处理形态的方法：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of working with timeseries bars                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //--- Return the list of bars with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion
   static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   //--- Return the bar index in the list with the maximum value of the bar's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   static int        FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property);
   static int        FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   static int        FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property);
   //--- Return the bar index in the list with the minimum value of the bar's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   static int        FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property);
   static int        FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   static int        FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods for working with timeseries patterns                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //--- Return the list of patterns with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion
   static CArrayObj *ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   static CArrayObj *ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   static CArrayObj *ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   //--- Return the pattern index in the list with the maximum value of the pattern (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   static int        FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property);
   static int        FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   static int        FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property);
   //--- Return the pattern index in the list with the minimum value of the pattern (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   static int        FindPatternMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property);
   static int        FindPatternMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   static int        FindPatternMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of working with indicator buffers                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


我们在类主体之外编写它们的实现：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods for working with lists of timeseries patterns            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the list of patterns with one integer                     |
//| property meeting the specified criterion                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return NULL;
   CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj();
   if(list==NULL) return NULL;
   list.FreeMode(false);
   ListStorage.Add(list);
   int total=list_source.Total();
   for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
     {
      CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i);
      if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue;
      long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj);
     }
   return list;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the list of patterns with one real                        |
//| property meeting the specified criterion                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return NULL;
   CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj();
   if(list==NULL) return NULL;
   list.FreeMode(false);
   ListStorage.Add(list);
   for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++)
     {
      CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i);
      if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue;
      double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj);
     }
   return list;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the list of patterns with one string                      |
//| property meeting the specified criterion                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return NULL;
   CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj();
   if(list==NULL) return NULL;
   list.FreeMode(false);
   ListStorage.Add(list);
   for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++)
     {
      CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i);
      if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue;
      string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj);
     }
   return list;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the pattern index in the list                             |
//| with the maximum integer property value                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE;
   int index=0;
   CPattern *max_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i);
      long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      max_obj=list_source.At(index);
      long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the pattern index in the list                             |
//| with the maximum real property value                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE;
   int index=0;
   CPattern *max_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i);
      double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      max_obj=list_source.At(index);
      double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the pattern index in the list                             |
//| with the maximum string property value                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE;
   int index=0;
   CPattern *max_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i);
      string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      max_obj=list_source.At(index);
      string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the pattern index in the list                             |
//| with the minimum integer property value                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindPatternMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   int index=0;
   CPattern *min_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i);
      long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      min_obj=list_source.At(index);
      long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the pattern index in the list                             |
//| with the minimum real property value                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindPatternMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   int index=0;
   CPattern *min_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total== 0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i);
      double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      min_obj=list_source.At(index);
      double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the pattern index in the list                             |
//| with the minimum string property value                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindPatternMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   int index=0;
   CPattern *min_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i);
      string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      min_obj=list_source.At(index);
      string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }

CSelect 类在第三篇介绍库的文章中进行了讨论。对于需要根据对象属性进行搜索和排序的所有对象列表，CSelect 类中实现了逻辑上相同的方法。对于形态对象来说，一切都完全一样。因此，在阅读了该类的说明后，我们就能理解上述所有方法了。

现在唯一能与之前讨论过的类区分开来的是用于比较两个对象值的 CompareValues() 方法。以前的情况如下：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Method for comparing two values                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename T>
bool CSelect::CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode)
  {
   return
     (
      mode==EQUAL && value1==value2          ?  true  :
      mode==NO_EQUAL && value1!=value2       ?  true  :
      mode==MORE && value1>value2            ?  true  :
      mode==LESS && value1<value2            ?  true  :
      mode==EQUAL_OR_MORE && value1>=value2  ?  true  :
      mode==EQUAL_OR_LESS && value1<=value2  ?  true  :  false
     );
  }

目前，旧方法中使用的 if-else结构已被switch 所取代：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Method for comparing two values                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename T>
bool CSelect::CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode)
  {
   switch(mode)
     {
      case EQUAL           :  return(value1==value2   ?  true  :  false);
      case NO_EQUAL        :  return(value1!=value2   ?  true  :  false);
      case MORE            :  return(value1>value2    ?  true  :  false);
      case LESS            :  return(value1<value2    ?  true  :  false);
      case EQUAL_OR_MORE   :  return(value1>=value2   ?  true  :  false);
      case EQUAL_OR_LESS   :  return(value1<=value2   ?  true  :  false);
      default              :  return false;
     }
  }

在这种形式下，比较的速度会更快。


形态控制类

我们将为每个形态创建一个形态控制类，甚至为具有不同参数的相同形态创建一个形态控制类。在该类中，我们将存储用于搜索形态的指定属性，在时间序列中安排搜索，并返回指向搜索形态的指针。每个形态都有自己的唯一 ID，由交易品种名称、时间框架、形态类型、形态方向和参数总和组成。因此，即使是相同交易品种和图表周期上的两个相同形态，但参数不同，也会是独立和不同的。此外，它们还将出现在所有形态的列表中。

根据库中现有文件的顺序，每种新类型的类都有自己的文件 - 这样既简化了库的结构，又减少了每个文件的大小。但在这种情况下，我不得不将形态控制类放在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh 时间序列类文件中。这都是因为库中不同类之间的相互联系太多了。因此，如果我们将时间序列类和形态控制类分为不同的文件，并将形态控制类文件连接到时间序列文件，那么有些文件就会停止编译，因为编译器无法访问一个地方的时间序列文件和另一个地方的形态控制类文件。到目前为止，无论我怎么尝试，都无法正确连接所有设备。最终，我决定直接在其中一个形态控制类所在的时间序列的类文件中编写形态控制类。

其结构如下：为每种形态及其属性和参数集创建自己的控制类。为搜索而创建的形态数量和必要的同类形态的不同变体数量等于形态控制对象的数量。接下来，这些创建的对象会被放入所有已创建形态控制对象的控制类列表中。从这里可以访问管理对象。从那里，我们又可以直接进入形态。

打开 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh 时间序列类文件。让我们开始开发一个管理抽象形态的新类：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     SeriesDE.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh"
#include "..\..\Services\NewBarObj.mqh"
#include "Bar.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Abstract pattern control class                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CPatternControl : public CBaseObjExt
  {
private:
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   m_timeframe;                                                // Pattern timeseries chart period
   string            m_symbol;                                                   // Pattern timeseries symbol
   double            m_point;                                                    // Symbol Point
   bool              m_used;                                                     // Pattern use flag
   bool              m_drawing;                                                  // Flag for drawing the pattern icon on the chart
//--- Handled pattern
   ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE m_type_pattern;                                             // Pattern type
protected:
//--- Candle proportions
   double            m_ratio_body_to_candle_size;                                // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
   double            m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size;                       // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
   double            m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size;                      // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
   ulong             m_object_id;                                                // Unique object code based on pattern search criteria
//--- List views
   CArrayObj        *m_list_series;                                              // Pointer to the timeseries list
   CArrayObj        *m_list_all_patterns;                                        // Pointer to the list of all patterns
   CPattern          m_pattern_instance;                                         // Pattern object for searching by property
   ulong             m_symbol_code;                                              // Chart symbol name as a number

//--- (1) Search for a pattern, return direction (or -1 if no pattern is found),
//--- (2) create a pattern with a specified direction,
//--- (3) create and return a unique pattern code,
//--- (4) return the list of patterns managed by the object
   virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern(const datetime series_bar_time,const uint min_body_size) const { return WRONG_VALUE;     }
   virtual CPattern *CreatePattern(const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const uint id,CBar *bar){ return NULL;                       }
   virtual ulong     GetPatternCode(const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const datetime time) const { return 0;                      }
   virtual CArrayObj*GetListPatterns(void)                                       { return NULL;                                        }

//--- Create object ID based on pattern search criteria
   virtual ulong     CreateObjectID(void)                                        { return 0;                                           }

public:
//--- Return itself
   CPatternControl  *GetObject(void)                                             { return &this;                                       }
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the pattern usage flag
   void              SetUsed(const bool flag)                                    { this.m_used=flag;                                   }
   bool              IsUsed(void)                                          const { return this.m_used;                                 }
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the pattern drawing flag
   void              SetDrawing(const bool flag)                                 { this.m_drawing=flag;                                }
   bool              IsDrawing(void)                                       const { return this.m_drawing;                              }
   
//--- Set the necessary percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle,
//--- size of the (2) upper and (3) lower shadow to the candle size
   void              SetRatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(const double value)           { this.m_ratio_body_to_candle_size=value;             }
   void              SetRatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(const double value)   { this.m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size=value;    }
   void              SetRatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(const double value)  { this.m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size=value;   }
//--- Return the percentage ratio (1) of the candle body to the full size of the candle,
//--- size of the (2) upper and (3) lower shadow to the candle size
   double            RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(void)                      const { return this.m_ratio_body_to_candle_size;            }
   double            RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(void)              const { return this.m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size;   }
   double            RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(void)             const { return this.m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size;  }

//--- Return object ID based on pattern search criteria
   virtual ulong     ObjectID(void)                                        const { return this.m_object_id;                            }

//--- Return pattern (1) type, (2) timeframe, (3) symbol, (4) symbol Point, (5) symbol code
   ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE TypePattern(void)                                     const { return this.m_type_pattern;                         }
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   Timeframe(void)                                       const { return this.m_timeframe;                            }
   string            Symbol(void)                                          const { return this.m_symbol;                               }
   double            Point(void)                                           const { return this.m_point;                                }
   ulong             SymbolCode(void)                                      const { return this.m_symbol_code;                          }

//--- Compare CPatternControl objects by all possible properties
   virtual int       Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const;

//--- Search for patterns and add found ones to the list of all patterns
   virtual int       CreateAndRefreshPatternList(void);
//--- Display patterns on the chart
   void              DrawPatterns(const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- Protected parametric constructor
protected:
                     CPatternControl(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status,const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type,CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns);
  };

所有变量和方法都有符号。从描述中可以清楚地看出它们的目的。

该类只有一个受保护的参数构造函数，因为该类不会单独使用。从它继承的类将有一个公共构造函数，其中相应的参数将根据创建控制对象的形态类型传递给父类的受保护构造函数。

受保护的参数构造函数接收创建形态的参数和外部列表指针：时间序列列表和所有形态列表。初始化列表允许我们指定默认的形态搜索条件，以及使用形态和绘制形态标签的标志。然后在构造函数主体中调整和设置所有传入的参数，将传入方法的指针分配给类列表的指针，并创建一个交易品种代码

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CPatternControl::Protected parametric constructor                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CPatternControl::CPatternControl(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status,const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type,CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns) :
  m_ratio_body_to_candle_size(30),m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size(60),m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size(30),m_used(true),m_drawing(true)
  {
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN_CONTROL;
   this.m_type_pattern=type;
   this.m_symbol=(symbol==NULL || symbol=="" ? ::Symbol() : symbol);
   this.m_timeframe=(timeframe==PERIOD_CURRENT ? ::Period() : timeframe);
   this.m_point=::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);
   this.m_object_id=0;
   this.m_list_series=list_series;
   this.m_list_all_patterns=list_patterns;
   for(int i=0;i<(int)this.m_symbol.Length();i++)
      this.m_symbol_code+=this.m_symbol.GetChar(i);
  }

需要向构造函数传递列表指针，以指示该类可使用从外部创建的哪些外部列表。通过将指向外部列表的指针赋值给指向类列表的指针，我们可以精确地确定该类只能与外部创建的列表一起工作，而不能与 CArrayObj 类的任何其他实例一起工作。


将 CPatternControl 对象相互比较的方法：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Compare CPatternControl objects                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CPatternControl::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const
  {
   const CPatternControl *obj_compared=node;
   return
     (
      this.SymbolCode()    >  obj_compared.SymbolCode()  ||
      this.Timeframe()     >  obj_compared.Timeframe()   || 
      this.TypePattern()   >  obj_compared.TypePattern() || 
      this.ObjectID()      >  obj_compared.ObjectID()     ?  1 :
      
      this.SymbolCode()    <  obj_compared.SymbolCode()  ||
      this.Timeframe()     <  obj_compared.Timeframe()   || 
      this.TypePattern()   <  obj_compared.TypePattern() || 
      this.ObjectID()      <  obj_compared.ObjectID()     ? -1 :
      0
     );
  }

在这里，当前对象的每个属性都与被比较对象的相应属性进行比较。只有当比较的每个属性都相等时，才会返回 0。


搜索形态并将找到的形态添加到所有形态列表中的方法：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CPatternControl::Search for patterns and add                     |
//| found ones to the list of all patterns                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CPatternControl::CreateAndRefreshPatternList(void)
  {
//--- If not used, leave
   if(!this.m_used)
      return 0;
//--- Reset the timeseries event flag and clear the list of all timeseries pattern events
   this.m_is_event=false;
   this.m_list_events.Clear();
//--- Get the opening date of the last (current) bar
   datetime time_open=0;
   if(!::SeriesInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),this.Timeframe(),SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE,time_open))
      return 0;
//--- Get a list of all bars in the timeseries except the current one
   CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(this.m_list_series,BAR_PROP_TIME,time_open,LESS);
   if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0)
      return 0;
//--- Sort the resulting list by bar opening time
   list.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME);
//--- In a loop from the latest bar,
   for(int i=list.Total()-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      //--- get the next bar object from the list
      CBar *bar=list.At(i);
      if(bar==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- look for a pattern relative to the received bar
      ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction=this.FindPattern(bar.Time(),1);
      //--- If there is no pattern, go to the next bar
      if(direction==WRONG_VALUE)
         continue;
         
      //--- Pattern found on the current bar of the loop
      //--- unique pattern code = candle opening time + type + status + pattern direction + timeframe + timeseries symbol
      ulong code=this.GetPatternCode(direction,bar.Time());
      //--- Set the pattern code to the sample
      this.m_pattern_instance.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE,code);
      //--- Sort the list of all patterns by the unique pattern code
      this.m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_CODE);
      //--- search for a pattern in the list using a unique code
      int index=this.m_list_all_patterns.Search(&this.m_pattern_instance);
      //--- If there is no pattern equal to the sample in the list of all patterns
      if(index==WRONG_VALUE)
        {
         //--- Create the pattern object
         CPattern *pattern=this.CreatePattern(direction,this.m_list_all_patterns.Total(),bar);
         if(pattern==NULL)
            continue;
         //--- Sort the list of all patterns by time and insert the pattern into the list by its time
         this.m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME);
         if(!this.m_list_all_patterns.InsertSort(pattern))
           {
            delete pattern;
            continue;
           }
         //--- If the drawing flag is set, draw the pattern label on the chart
         if(this.m_drawing)
            pattern.Draw();
        }
     }
//--- Sort the list of all patterns by time and return the total number of patterns in the list
   this.m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME);
   return m_list_all_patterns.Total();
  }

方法逻辑已在代码注释中详细说明。简而言之：使用除当前柱形外的所有柱形列表（只应在已完成的柱形上搜索形态），使用 FindPattern() 虚拟方法搜索形态，该方法的实现应在继承类中完成，因为每个形态都以自己的方式搜索。如果找到了形态，就会创建一个新的形态对象，同样使用 CreatePattern() 虚拟方法。新创建的对象将被放入所有库形态的列表中。


在图表上显示形态标签的方法：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display pattern labels on the chart                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CPatternControl::DrawPatterns(const bool redraw=false)
  {
//--- Get a list of patterns controlled by the control object
   CArrayObj *list=this.GetListPatterns();
   if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0)
      return;
//--- Sort the obtained list by pattern time
   list.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME);
//--- In a loop from the latest pattern,
   for(int i=list.Total()-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      //--- get the next pattern object
      CPattern *obj=list.At(i);
      if(obj==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- Display the pattern label on the chart
      obj.Draw(false);
     }
//--- At the end of the cycle, redraw the chart if the flag is set
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.m_chart_id);
  }

代码中对该方法的逻辑进行了注释。简而言之，我们只得到由该控制对象控制的形态列表。在使用结果列表的循环中，我们获取下一个形态对象，并在图表上显示其图形标签。在循环结束时重新绘制图表，以避免每次循环迭代都重新绘制图表。

基本形态控制对象类已准备就绪。现在，我们需要编写继承类，其中的形态类型及其参数已经精确指定。


因为今天我们只制作一个形态 - Pin Bar，所以我们将创建一个对象来控制它。让我们在同一个文件中继续编写代码：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Pin Bar pattern control class                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CPatternControlPinBar : public CPatternControl
  {
protected:
//--- (1) Search for a pattern, return direction (or -1),
//--- (2) create a pattern with a specified direction,
//--- (3) create and return a unique pattern code
//--- (4) return the list of patterns managed by the object
   virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern(const datetime series_bar_time,const uint min_body_size) const;
   virtual CPattern *CreatePattern(const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const uint id,CBar *bar);
   virtual ulong     GetPatternCode(const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const datetime time)        const
                       {
                        //--- unique pattern code = candle opening time + type + status + pattern direction + timeframe + timeseries symbol
                        return(time+PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR+PATTERN_STATUS_PA+direction+this.Timeframe()+this.m_symbol_code);
                       }
   virtual CArrayObj*GetListPatterns(void);
//--- Create object ID based on pattern search criteria
   virtual ulong     CreateObjectID(void);

public:
//--- Parametric constructor
                     CPatternControlPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,
                                           CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns,
                                           const double ratio_body_to_candle_size,
                                           const double ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size,
                                           const double ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size) :
                        CPatternControl(symbol,timeframe,PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR,list_series,list_patterns)
                       {
                        this.m_ratio_body_to_candle_size=ratio_body_to_candle_size;
                        this.m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size=ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size;
                        this.m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size=ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size;
                        this.m_object_id=this.CreateObjectID();
                       }
  };

在类构造函数的初始化列表中，将 "Price Action" 形态状态和 "Pin Bar" 形态类型传递给父类。此外，构造函数参数还传递指向外部列表和形态搜索标准的指针。


根据形态搜索条件创建对象 ID 的方法：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create object ID based on pattern search criteria                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ulong CPatternControlPinBar::CreateObjectID(void)
  {
   ushort body=(ushort)this.RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue()*100;
   ushort larger=(ushort)this.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue()*100;
   ushort smaller=(ushort)this.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()*100;
   ulong res=0;
   this.UshortToLong(body,0,res);
   this.UshortToLong(larger,1,res);
   return this.UshortToLong(smaller,2,res);
  }

三个标准（烛体、最大和最小影线占整个蜡烛大小的百分比）以实数（百分比）指定，且不能超过 100。因此，我们将它们乘以 100 转换为整数值，然后使用 UshortToLong() 扩展标准对象库方法创建一个 ulong ID，用 ushort 值填充 long 数的指定位：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Pack a 'ushort' number to a passed 'long' number                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
long CBaseObjExt::UshortToLong(const ushort ushort_value,const uchar to_byte,long &long_value)
  {
   if(to_byte>3)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_INDEX));
      return 0;
     }
   return(long_value |= this.UshortToByte(ushort_value,to_byte));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Convert a 'ushort' value to a specified 'long' number byte       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
long CBaseObjExt::UshortToByte(const ushort value,const uchar to_byte) const
  {
   return(long)value<<(16*to_byte);
  }


虚拟方法，用于创建指定方向的形态：

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CPatternControlPinBar::Create a pattern with a specified direction |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
CPattern *CPatternControlPinBar::CreatePattern(const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const uint id,CBar *bar)
  {
//--- If invalid indicator is passed to the bar object, return NULL
   if(bar==NULL)
      return NULL;
//--- Fill the MqlRates structure with bar data
   MqlRates rates={0};
   rates.time=bar.Time();
   rates.open=bar.Open();
   rates.high=bar.High();
   rates.low=bar.Low();
   rates.close=bar.Close();
//--- Create a new Pin Bar pattern
   CPatternPinBar *obj=new CPatternPinBar(id,this.Symbol(),this.Timeframe(),rates,direction);
   if(obj==NULL)
      return NULL;
//--- set the proportions of the candle the pattern was found on to the properties of the created pattern object
   obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioBodyToCandleSize());
   obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioLowerShadowToCandleSize());
   obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioUpperShadowToCandleSize());
//--- set the search criteria of the candle the pattern was found on to the properties of the created pattern object
   obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION,this.RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue());
   obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION,this.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue());
   obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION,this.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue());
//--- Set the control object ID to the pattern object
   obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID,this.ObjectID());
//--- Return the pointer to a created object
   return obj;
  }

方法逻辑已在代码注释中描述。我们可以看到，指向形态控制对象的指针也在创建的形态对象中注册。因此，在程序的某个地方接收到指向形态对象的指针后，我们就可以用它访问创建该形态的控制对象，然后对其进行处理。换句话说，我们在这里进行了双向访问 - 从控制对象到形态，反之亦然。


搜索形态的方法：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CPatternControlPinBar::Search for the pattern                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION CPatternControlPinBar::FindPattern(const datetime series_bar_time,const uint min_body_size) const
  {
//--- Pointers to objects
   CBar *bar=NULL;
   CPatternPinBar *pin_bar=NULL;
//--- Get data for one bar by time
   CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(this.m_list_series,BAR_PROP_TIME,series_bar_time,EQUAL);
//--- If the list is empty, return -1
   if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
//--- he size of the candle body should be less than or equal to RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue() (default 30%) of the entire candle size,
//--- in this case, the body size should not be less than min_body_size
   list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS);
   list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,min_body_size,EQUAL_OR_MORE);
//--- If the list is empty - there are no patterns, return -1
   if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
      
//--- Define the bullish pattern
//--- The lower shadow should be equal to or greater than RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue() (default 60%) of the entire candle size
   CArrayObj *list_bullish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_MORE);
//--- The upper shadow should be less than or equal to RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue() (default 30%) of the entire candle size
   list_bullish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list_bullish,BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS);
//--- If a pattern is found on the bar
   if(list_bullish!=NULL && list_bullish.Total()>0)
      return PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH;
//--- Define the bearish pattern
//--- The upper shadow should be equal to or greater than RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue() (default 60%) of the entire candle size
   CArrayObj *list_bearish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_MORE);
//--- The lower shadow should be less than or equal to RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue() (default 30%) of the entire candle size
   list_bearish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list_bearish,BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS);
//--- If a pattern is found on the bar
   if(list_bearish!=NULL && list_bearish.Total()>0)
      return PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH;
//--- No patterns found - return -1
   return WRONG_VALUE;
  }

代码中对该方法的逻辑进行了注释。简而言之，Pin Bar 是一种单个柱形的价格行为形态，因此我们只需要一个时间序列柱形。我们根据传递给该方法的柱形时间获得一个柱形。接下来，我们要找出烛形主体相对于整个蜡烛的比例。如果主体大于允许的大小，则肯定没有形态，返回-1。如果通过了蜡烛主体大小的标准，那么我们将以同样的方式，首先检查柱形的影线，以确定看涨形态的可接受大小值，然后，如果没有看涨形态，我们将检查烛形的影线，以确定看跌形态的大小值。如果找到形态，则返回其方向。如果没有，则返回-1。


返回对象管理的形态列表的方法：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returns the list of patterns managed by the object               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CArrayObj *CPatternControlPinBar::GetListPatterns(void)
  {
   CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(this.m_list_all_patterns,PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD,this.Timeframe(),EQUAL);
   list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL,this.Symbol(),EQUAL);
   list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR,EQUAL);
   return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID,this.ObjectID(),EQUAL);
  }

在所有形态列表中，我们只查找为该对象设置了图表周期的形态。
在生成的列表中，我们将查找该对象交易品种集合的形态。
我们只从结果列表中提取 Pin Bar 模式。
我们将返回指向控制对象 ID 已设置的形态列表的指针。

如果在某个阶段无法获取列表，则返回 NULL

Pin Bar 形态控制对象已准备就绪。在随后的文章中，我将逐步增加新的形态和新的管理对象。


现在，我们需要编写一个类来管理上面创建的形态控制对象。让我们在同一个文件中继续写下去。

该类的核心是一个已创建的形态控制对象列表和一组可访问这些对象的方法。所有方法的类型相同，并将直接在类主体中实现。

私有部分包含形态控制对象列表以及时间序列和所有形态列表。公有部分包含返回时间框架、交易品种和对象指针的方法：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Pattern control class                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CPatternsControl : public CBaseObjExt
  {
private:
   CArrayObj         m_list_controls;                                   // List of pattern management controllers
   CArrayObj        *m_list_series;                                     // Pointer to the timeseries list
   CArrayObj        *m_list_all_patterns;                               // Pointer to the list of all patterns
//--- Timeseries data
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   m_timeframe;                                       // Timeseries timeframe
   string            m_symbol;                                          // Timeseries symbol
   
public:
//--- Return (1) timeframe, (2) timeseries symbol, (3) itself
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   Timeframe(void)                                       const { return this.m_timeframe; }
   string            Symbol(void)                                          const { return this.m_symbol;    }
   CPatternsControl *GetObject(void)                                             { return &this;            }
   
protected:


受保护部分包含返回形态控制对象的方法。只有返回带有指定参数的 Pin Bar 形态控制对象的方法才是完全就绪的：

//--- Return the Pin Bar pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternPinBar(const double ratio_body=30,            // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                                const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,   // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                                const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30)  // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
                       {
                        //--- In a loop through the list of control objects,
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           //--- get the next object
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           //--- if this is not a Pin Bar pattern control object, go to the next one
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           if(ratio_body==obj.RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue() && ratio_larger_shadow==obj.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue() && ratio_smaller_shadow==obj.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue())
                              return obj;
                          }
                        //--- Not found - return NULL
                        return NULL;
                       }


其余方法以空白的形式创建。让我们来看看完整的方法列表：

protected:
//--- Return the Harami pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternHarami(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- Return the Harami Cross pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternHaramiCross(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- Return the Tweezer pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternTweezer(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- Return the Piercing Line pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternPiercingLine(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- Return the Cloud Cover pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternDarkCloudCover(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- Return the Three White Soldiers pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- Return the Three Black Crows pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternThreeBlackCrows(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- Return the Shooting Star pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternShootingStar(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- Return the Hammer pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternHammer(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- Return the Inverted Hammer pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternInvertedHammer(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- Return the Hanging Man pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternHangingMan(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- Return the Doji pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternDoji(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- Return the Dragonfly Doji pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternDragonflyDoji(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- Return the Gravestone Doji pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternGravestoneDoji(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- Return the Morning Star pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternMorningStar(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- Return the Morning Doji Star pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternMorningDojiStar(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- Return the Evening Star pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternEveningStar(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- Return the Evening Doji Star pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternEveningDojiStar(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- Return the Three Stars pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternThreeStars(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- Return the Abandoned Body pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternAbandonedBaby(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }

//--- Price Action
//--- Return the Pivot Point Reversal pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternPivotPointReversal(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- Return the Outside Bar pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternOutsideBar(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- Return the Inside Bar pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternInsideBar(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- Return the Pin Bar pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternPinBar(const double ratio_body=30,            // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                                const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,   // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                                const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30)  // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
                       {
                        //--- In a loop through the list of control objects,
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           //--- get the next object
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           //--- if this is not a Pin Bar pattern control object, go to the next one
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           if(ratio_body==obj.RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue() && ratio_larger_shadow==obj.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue() && ratio_smaller_shadow==obj.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue())
                              return obj;
                          }
                        //--- Not found - return NULL
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- Return the Rails pattern control object
   CPatternControl  *GetObjControlPatternRails(void)
                       {
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS)
                              continue;
                           //--- Check search conditions and return the result
                           //if(condition)
                           //   return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }

public:

在创建新形态时，我会将创建每个特定形态所需的输入参数添加到每个形态的方法中。


该类的公有部分将包含一系列方法，用于设置使用形态的标志和创建控制对象。对于每种形态，方法参数都会显示其固有属性。设置 Pin Bar 形态标记的方法

//--- Set the flag for using the Pin Bar pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternPinBar(const bool flag,                       // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag
                                          const double ratio_body=30,            // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                          const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,   // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                          const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30)  // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
                       {
                        //--- Get the pointer to the Pin Bar pattern control object with the specified parameters
                        CPatternControlPinBar *obj=this.GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow);
                        //--- If the pointer is received (the object exists), set the use flag 
                        if(obj!=NULL)
                           obj.SetUsed(flag);
                        //--- f there is no object and the flag is passed as 'true'
                        else if(flag)
                          {
                           //--- Create a new Pin Bar pattern control object with the specified parameters
                           obj=new CPatternControlPinBar(this.Symbol(),this.Timeframe(),this.m_list_series,this.m_list_all_patterns,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow);
                           if(obj==NULL)
                              return;
                           //--- Add pointer to the created object to the list
                           if(!this.m_list_controls.Add(obj))
                             {
                              delete obj;
                              return;
                             }
                           //--- Set the usage flag and pattern parameters to the control object
                           obj.SetUsed(flag);
                           obj.SetRatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(ratio_body);
                           obj.SetRatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(ratio_larger_shadow);
                           obj.SetRatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(ratio_smaller_shadow);
                           obj.CreateAndRefreshPatternList();
                          }
                       }


其余的方法只是作为模板编写的 - 我会根据新形态的创建对它们进行补充：

public:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods for setting the pattern use flag                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Set the flag for using the Harami pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternHarami(const bool flag)
                       {
                        
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Harami Cross pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(const bool flag)
                       {
                        
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Tweezer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternTweezer(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Piercing Line pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Cloud Cover pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Three White Soldiers pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Three Black Crows pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Shooting Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternShootingStar(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternHammer(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Inverted Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Hanging Man pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternHangingMan(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternDoji(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Dragonfly Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Doji Gravestone pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Morning Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternMorningStar(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Morning Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Evening Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternEveningStar(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Evening Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Three Stars pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternThreeStars(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Abandoned Baby pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
//--- Price Action
   void              SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Outside and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Inside and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternInsideBar(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Pin Bar pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternPinBar(const bool flag,                       // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag
                                          const double ratio_body=30,            // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                          const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,   // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                          const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30)  // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
                       {
                        //--- Get the pointer to the Pin Bar pattern control object with the specified parameters
                        CPatternControlPinBar *obj=this.GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow);
                        //--- If the pointer is received (the object exists), set the use flag 
                        if(obj!=NULL)
                           obj.SetUsed(flag);
                        //--- f there is no object and the flag is passed as 'true'
                        else if(flag)
                          {
                           //--- Create a new Pin Bar pattern control object with the specified parameters
                           obj=new CPatternControlPinBar(this.Symbol(),this.Timeframe(),this.m_list_series,this.m_list_all_patterns,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow);
                           if(obj==NULL)
                              return;
                           //--- Add pointer to the created object to the list
                           if(!this.m_list_controls.Add(obj))
                             {
                              delete obj;
                              return;
                             }
                           //--- Set the usage flag and pattern parameters to the control object
                           obj.SetUsed(flag);
                           obj.SetRatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(ratio_body);
                           obj.SetRatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(ratio_larger_shadow);
                           obj.SetRatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(ratio_smaller_shadow);
                           obj.CreateAndRefreshPatternList();
                          }
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Rails pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternRails(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }


返回形态使用标志的方法。在这里，也只有返回 Pin Bar 形态使用标志的方法已准备就绪：

//--- Return the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternPinBar(const double ratio_body=30,             // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                         const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,    // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                         const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30)   // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
                       {
                        //--- Get the pattern control object based on its parameters
                        CPatternControl *obj=this.GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow);
                        //--- Return the pattern use flag, or 'false' if the object is not found 
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }


其余的方法则以空白的形式出现，其中没有指定形态的输入参数：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods for returning the pattern usage flag                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Candle formations
//--- Return the flag of using the Harami pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternHarami(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHarami();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternHaramiCross(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHaramiCross();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Tweezer pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternTweezer(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternTweezer();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternPiercingLine(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPiercingLine();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDarkCloudCover();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeBlackCrows();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternShootingStar(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternShootingStar();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Hammer pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternHammer(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHammer();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInvertedHammer();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternHangingMan(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHangingMan();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Doji pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternDoji(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDoji();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDragonflyDoji();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternGravestoneDoji();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Morning Star pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternMorningStar(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningStar();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningDojiStar();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Evening Star pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternEveningStar(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningStar();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningDojiStar();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Three Stars pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternThreeStars(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeStars();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternAbandonedBaby();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Price Action
//--- Return the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPivotPointReversal();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Pattern Outside
   bool              IsUsedPatternOutsideBar(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternOutsideBar();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternInsideBar(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInsideBar();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternPinBar(const double ratio_body=30,             // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                         const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,    // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                         const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30)   // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
                       {
                        //--- Get the pattern control object based on its parameters
                        CPatternControl *obj=this.GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow);
                        //--- Return the pattern use flag, or 'false' if the object is not found 
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Rails pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternRails(void)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternRails();
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false);
                       }


搜索和更新所有活动形态的方法：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Pattern data update methods                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Search and update all active patterns
   void              RefreshAll(void)
                       {
                        //--- In a loop through the list of pattern control objects,
                        int total=this.m_list_controls.Total();
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           //--- get the next control object
                           CPatternControl *ctrl=this.m_list_controls.At(i);
                           if(ctrl==NULL)
                              continue;
                           //--- If the object is received, search and create a new pattern 
                           ctrl.CreateAndRefreshPatternList();
                          }
                        //--- At the end of the loop, display the pattern icons on the chart 
                        this.DrawPatternPinBar();
                       }


在图表上绘制形态的方法。只有绘制 Pin Bar 形态标签的方法已完全就绪。其余的方法则以模板的形式实现，没有形态输入参数：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods for drawing patterns on a chart                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Set Harami pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternHarami(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHarami();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Harami Cross pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternHaramiCross(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHaramiCross();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Tweezer pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternTweezer(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternTweezer();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Piercing Line pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternPiercingLine(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPiercingLine();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Cloud Cover pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDarkCloudCover();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Three White Soldiers pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Three Black Crows pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeBlackCrows();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Shooting Star pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternShootingStar(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternShootingStar();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Hammer pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternHammer(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHammer();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Inverted Hammer pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternInvertedHammer(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInvertedHammer();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Hanging Man pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternHangingMan(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHangingMan();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Doji pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternDoji(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDoji();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Dragonfly Doji pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDragonflyDoji();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Engraved Doji pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternGravestoneDoji();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Morning Star pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternMorningStar(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningStar();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningDojiStar();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Evening Star pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternEveningStar(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningStar();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningDojiStar();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Three Stars pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternThreeStars(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeStars();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Abandoned Baby pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternAbandonedBaby();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Pivot Point Reversal pattern labels on the chart
//--- Price Action
   void              DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPivotPointReversal();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Outside Bar pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternOutsideBar(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternOutsideBar();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Inside Bar pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternInsideBar(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInsideBar();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Pin Bar pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternPinBar(const double ratio_body=30,            // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                       const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,   // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                       const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30,  // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
                                       const bool redraw=false)               // Chart redraw flag
                       {
                        //--- Get the pattern control object with the specified parameters 
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        //--- Draw pattern labels on the chart
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Rails pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternRails(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternRails();
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return;
                        obj.DrawPatterns(redraw);
                       }
                       
//--- Constructor
                     CPatternsControl(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,CArrayObj *list_timeseries,CArrayObj *list_all_patterns);
  };


在类的构造函数中，设置库对象类型，调整和设置图表交易品种和时间框架，并将构造函数参数中传递的外部列表指针设置为时间序列列表和所有形态的指针

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CPatternsControl::CPatternsControl(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,CArrayObj *list_timeseries,CArrayObj *list_all_patterns)
  {
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERNS_CONTROLLERS;
   this.m_symbol=(symbol==NULL || symbol=="" ? ::Symbol() : symbol);
   this.m_timeframe=(timeframe==PERIOD_CURRENT ? ::Period() : timeframe);
   this.m_list_series=list_timeseries;
   this.m_list_all_patterns=list_all_patterns;
  }

形态控制类已准备就绪。


现在，我们需要将准备好的形态控制对象类放入时间序列类中，并安排对它们的访问。

让我们对同一文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh 中的时间序列类做一些更改。

在私有部分，声明指向形态控制对象的指针。在受保护的部分，声明指向所有交易品种时间序列的所有形态列表的指针；在公有部分，声明返回形态控制对象指针的方法

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Timeseries class                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CSeriesDE : public CBaseObj
  {
private:
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   m_timeframe;                                       // Timeframe
   string            m_symbol;                                          // Symbol
   string            m_period_description;                              // Timeframe string description
   datetime          m_firstdate;                                       // The very first date by a period symbol at the moment
   datetime          m_lastbar_date;                                    // Time of opening the last bar by period symbol
   uint              m_amount;                                          // Amount of applied timeseries data
   uint              m_required;                                        // Required amount of applied timeseries data
   uint              m_bars;                                            // Number of bars in history by symbol and timeframe
   bool              m_sync;                                            // Synchronized data flag
   CArrayObj         m_list_series;                                     // Timeseries list
   CNewBarObj        m_new_bar_obj;                                     // "New bar" object
   CPatternsControl *m_patterns_control;                                // Pointer to pattern control object
//--- Set the very first date by a period symbol at the moment and the new time of opening the last bar by a period symbol
   void              SetServerDate(void)
                       {
                        this.m_firstdate=(datetime)::SeriesInfoInteger(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,SERIES_FIRSTDATE);
                        this.m_lastbar_date=(datetime)::SeriesInfoInteger(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE);
                       }
protected:
   CArrayObj        *m_list_all_patterns;                               // Pointer to the list of all patterns of all timeseries of all symbols
public:
//--- Return (1) itself, (2) timeseries list, (3) timeseries "New bar" object and (4) pattern management object
   CSeriesDE        *GetObject(void)                                    { return &this;                  }
   CArrayObj        *GetList(void)                                      { return &m_list_series;         }
   CNewBarObj       *GetNewBarObj(void)                                 { return &this.m_new_bar_obj;    }
   CPatternsControl *GetPatternsCtrlObj(void)                           { return this.m_patterns_control;}


该类只有一个默认创建的析构函数。声明类的析构函数。同时，将指向所有形态外部列表的指针添加到类常量中编写处理形态控制对象的方法，重复类似的对象方法。此处只调用形态控制对象的相应方法：

//--- Constructors
                     CSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list);
                     CSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const uint required=0);
                    ~CSeriesDE(void);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Working with patterns                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods for setting the pattern use and data update flag         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Set the flag for using the Harami pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternHarami(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Harami Cross pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Tweezer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternTweezer(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Piercing Line pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Cloud Cover pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Three White Soldiers pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Three Black Crows pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Shooting Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternShootingStar(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternHammer(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Inverted Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Hanging Man pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternHangingMan(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternDoji(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Dragonfly Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Doji Gravestone pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Morning Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternMorningStar(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Morning Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Evening Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternEveningStar(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Evening Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Three Stars pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternThreeStars(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Abandoned Baby pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
//--- Price Action
   void              SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Outside and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Inside and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternInsideBar(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Pin Bar pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternPinBar(const bool flag,                       // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag
                                          const double ratio_body=30,            // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                          const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,   // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                          const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30)  // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL)
                           return;
                        this.m_patterns_control.SetUsedPatternPinBar(flag,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow);
                       }
//--- Set the flag for using the Rails pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternRails(const bool flag)
                       {
                       
                       }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods for returning the pattern usage flag                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Candle formations
//--- Return the flag of using the Harami pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternHarami(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternHarami() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternHaramiCross(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternHaramiCross() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Tweezer pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternTweezer(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternTweezer() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternPiercingLine(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternPiercingLine() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternShootingStar(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternShootingStar() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Hammer pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternHammer(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternHammer() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternHangingMan(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternHangingMan() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Doji pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternDoji(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternDoji() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Morning Star pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternMorningStar(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternMorningStar() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Evening Star pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternEveningStar(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternEveningStar() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Three Stars pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternThreeStars(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternThreeStars() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby() : false);
                       }
//--- Price Action
//--- Return the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Pattern Outside
   bool              IsUsedPatternOutsideBar(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternOutsideBar() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternInsideBar(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternInsideBar() : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternPinBar(const double ratio_body=30,             // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                         const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,    // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                         const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30)   // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false);
                       }
//--- Return the flag of using the Rails pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternRails(void)
                       {
                        return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternRails() : false);
                       }
                       
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods for drawing patterns on a chart                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Set Harami pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternHarami(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternHarami(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Harami Cross pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternHaramiCross(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternHaramiCross(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Tweezer pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternTweezer(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternTweezer(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Piercing Line pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternPiercingLine(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternPiercingLine(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Cloud Cover pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Three White Soldiers pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Three Black Crows pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Shooting Star pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternShootingStar(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternShootingStar(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Hammer pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternHammer(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternHammer(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Inverted Hammer pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternInvertedHammer(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternInvertedHammer(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Hanging Man pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternHangingMan(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternHangingMan(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Doji pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternDoji(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternDoji(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Dragonfly Doji pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Engraved Doji pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Morning Star pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternMorningStar(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternMorningStar(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Evening Star pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternEveningStar(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternEveningStar(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Three Stars pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternThreeStars(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternThreeStars(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Abandoned Baby pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Pivot Point Reversal pattern labels on the chart
//--- Price Action
   void              DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Outside Bar pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternOutsideBar(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternOutsideBar(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Inside Bar pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternInsideBar(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternInsideBar(redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Pin Bar pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternPinBar(const double ratio_body=30,            // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                       const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,   // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                       const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30,  // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
                                       const bool redraw=false)               // Chart redraw flag
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow,redraw);
                       }
//--- Set Rails pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternRails(const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
                           this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternRails(redraw);
                       }
  };


在类的构造函数实现中，将传递给构造函数的外部列表指针赋值给所有形态列表指针，然后创建一个新的形态控制对象

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor 1 (current symbol and period timeseries)             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CSeriesDE::CSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list) : m_bars(0),m_amount(0),m_required(0),m_sync(false)
  {
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD; 
   this.m_list_series.Clear();
   this.m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME);
   this.SetSymbolPeriod(NULL,(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::Period());
   this.m_period_description=TimeframeDescription(this.m_timeframe);
   this.m_list_all_patterns=list;
   this.m_patterns_control=new CPatternsControl(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,this.GetList(),this.m_list_all_patterns);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor 2 (specified symbol and period timeseries)           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CSeriesDE::CSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const uint required=0) : m_bars(0), m_amount(0),m_required(0),m_sync(false)
  {
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD; 
   this.m_list_series.Clear();
   this.m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME);
   this.SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe);
   this.m_sync=this.SetRequiredUsedData(required,0);
   this.m_period_description=TimeframeDescription(this.m_timeframe);
   this.m_list_all_patterns=list;
   this.m_patterns_control=new CPatternsControl(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,this.GetList(),this.m_list_all_patterns);
  }


在类的析构函数中，删除在构造函数中创建的形态控制对象：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CSeriesDE::~CSeriesDE(void)
  {
   if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL)
      delete this.m_patterns_control;
  }


将搜索和更新模式列表的代码块添加到更新列表和时间序列数据的方法中，以便搜索形态：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update timeseries list and data                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSeriesDE::Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate)
  {
//--- If the timeseries is not used, exit
   if(!this.m_available)
      return;
   MqlRates rates[1];
//--- Set the flag of sorting the list of bars by time
   this.m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME);
//--- If a new bar is present on a symbol and period
   if(this.IsNewBarManual(data_calculate.rates.time))
     {
      //--- create a new bar object and add it to the end of the list
      CBar *new_bar=new CBar(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,this.m_new_bar_obj.TimeNewBar(),DFUN_ERR_LINE);
      if(new_bar==NULL)
         return;
      if(!this.m_list_series.InsertSort(new_bar))
        {
         delete new_bar;
         return;
        }
      //--- Write the very first date by a period symbol at the moment and the new time of opening the last bar by a period symbol 
      this.SetServerDate();
      //--- if the timeseries exceeds the requested number of bars, remove the earliest bar
      if(this.m_list_series.Total()>(int)this.m_required)
         this.m_list_series.Delete(0);
   
      //--- Update data of all timeseries patterns
      if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL)
         return;
      this.m_patterns_control.RefreshAll();
      
      //--- save the new bar time as the previous one for the subsequent new bar check
      this.SaveNewBarTime(data_calculate.rates.time);
     }
     
//--- Get the bar index with the maximum time (zero bar) and bar object from the list by the obtained index
   int index=CSelect::FindBarMax(this.GetList(),BAR_PROP_TIME);
   CBar *bar=this.m_list_series.At(index);
   if(bar==NULL)
      return;
//--- if the work is performed in an indicator and the timeseries belongs to the current symbol and timeframe,
//--- copy price parameters (passed to the method from the outside) to the bar price structure
   int copied=1;
   if(this.m_program==PROGRAM_INDICATOR && this.m_symbol==::Symbol() && this.m_timeframe==(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::Period())
     {
      rates[0].time=data_calculate.rates.time;
      rates[0].open=data_calculate.rates.open;
      rates[0].high=data_calculate.rates.high;
      rates[0].low=data_calculate.rates.low;
      rates[0].close=data_calculate.rates.close;
      rates[0].tick_volume=data_calculate.rates.tick_volume;
      rates[0].real_volume=data_calculate.rates.real_volume;
      rates[0].spread=data_calculate.rates.spread;
     }
//--- otherwise, get data to the bar price structure from the environment
   else
      copied=::CopyRates(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,0,1,rates);
//--- If the prices are obtained, set the new properties from the price structure for the bar object
   if(copied==1)
      bar.SetProperties(rates[0]);
  }


在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\TimeSeriesDE.mqh 交易品种时间序列类文件的受保护类部分，声明指向所有交易品种的所有时间序列的所有形态列表的指针，而在公有部分，声明返回指向列表的指针的方法

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Symbol timeseries class                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CTimeSeriesDE : public CBaseObjExt
  {
private:
   string            m_symbol;                                             // Timeseries symbol
   CNewTickObj       m_new_tick;                                           // "New tick" object
   CArrayObj         m_list_series;                                        // List of timeseries by timeframes
   datetime          m_server_firstdate;                                   // The very first date in history by a server symbol
   datetime          m_terminal_firstdate;                                 // The very first date in history by a symbol in the client terminal
//--- Return (1) the timeframe index in the list and (2) the timeframe by the list index
   int               IndexTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   TimeframeByIndex(const uchar index)             const { return TimeframeByEnumIndex(uchar(index+1));                       }
//--- Set the very first date in history by symbol on the server and in the client terminal
   void              SetTerminalServerDate(void)
                       {
                        this.m_server_firstdate=(datetime)::SeriesInfoInteger(this.m_symbol,::Period(),SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE);
                        this.m_terminal_firstdate=(datetime)::SeriesInfoInteger(this.m_symbol,::Period(),SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE);
                       }
protected:
   CArrayObj        *m_list_all_patterns;                                  // Pointer to the list of all patterns of all timeseries of all symbols

public:
//--- Return (1) itself, full list of (2) timeseries, (3) patterns, (4) specified timeseries object and (5) timeseries object by index
   CTimeSeriesDE    *GetObject(void)                                       { return &this;                                                      }
   CArrayObj        *GetListSeries(void)                                   { return &this.m_list_series;                                        }
   CArrayObj        *GetListPatterns(void)                                 { return this.m_list_all_patterns;                                   }
   CSeriesDE        *GetSeries(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)            { return this.m_list_series.At(this.IndexTimeframe(timeframe));      }
   CSeriesDE        *GetSeriesByIndex(const uchar index)                   { return this.m_list_series.At(index);                               }


就像在时间序列类的构造函数中一样，我们将传递指向外部形态列表的指针，并声明处理形态控制对象的方法

//--- Constructors
                     CTimeSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list_all_patterns)
                       {
                        this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL;
                        this.m_list_all_patterns=list_all_patterns;
                       }
                     CTimeSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list_all_patterns,const string symbol);
                     
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods for setting the pattern use flag                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Set the flag for using the Harami pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternHarami(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Harami Cross pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Tweezer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternTweezer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Piercing Line pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Cloud Cover pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Three White Soldiers pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Three Black Crows pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Shooting Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternShootingStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Inverted Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Hanging Man pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternHangingMan(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Dragonfly Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Doji Gravestone pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Morning Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternMorningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Morning Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Evening Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternEveningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Evening Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Three Stars pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternThreeStars(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Abandoned Baby pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
//--- Price Action
   void              SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Outside and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Inside and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternInsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Pin Bar pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternPinBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,
                                          const bool flag,                       // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag
                                          const double ratio_body=30,            // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                          const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,   // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                          const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30); // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
//--- Set the flag for using the Rails pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void              SetUsedPatternRails(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
   
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods for returning the pattern usage flag                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Candle formations
//--- Return the flag of using the Harami pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternHarami(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternHaramiCross(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Tweezer pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternTweezer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternPiercingLine(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternShootingStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Hammer pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternHangingMan(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Doji pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Morning Star pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternMorningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Evening Star pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternEveningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Three Stars pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternThreeStars(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Price Action
//--- Return the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Pattern Outside
   bool              IsUsedPatternOutsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternInsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternPinBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,
                                         const double ratio_body=30,             // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                         const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,    // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                         const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30);  // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
//--- Return the flag of using the Rails pattern
   bool              IsUsedPatternRails(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
   
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods for drawing patterns on a chart                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Draw Harami pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternHarami(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Harami Cross pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternHaramiCross(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Tweezer pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternTweezer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Piercing Line pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternPiercingLine(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Dark Cloud Cover pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Three White Soldiers pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Three Black Crows pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Shooting Star pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternShootingStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Hammer pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Inverted Hammer pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternInvertedHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Hanging Man pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternHangingMan(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Doji pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Dragonfly Doji pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Gravestone Doji pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Morning Star pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternMorningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Evening Star pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternEveningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Evening Doji Star pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Three Stars pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternThreeStars(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Abandoned Baby pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Pivot Point Reversal pattern labels on the chart
//--- Price Action
   void              DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Pattern Outside labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternOutsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Inside Bar pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternInsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Pin Bar pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternPinBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,
                                       const double ratio_body=30,            // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                       const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,   // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                       const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30,  // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
                                       const bool redraw=false);              // Chart redraw flag
//--- Draw Rails pattern labels on the chart
   void              DrawPatternRails(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);

  };

这里的输入参数仅用于处理 Pin Bar 形态的方法。在其余的方法中，我们将在创建新形态的类时添加它们。


在类的构造函数中，将构造函数参数传递的外部列表指针赋值给所有形态列表指针

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CTimeSeriesDE::CTimeSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list_all_patterns,const string symbol) : m_symbol(symbol)
  {
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL; 
   this.m_list_series.Clear();
   this.m_list_series.Sort();
   this.SetTerminalServerDate();
   this.m_new_tick.SetSymbol(this.m_symbol);
   this.m_new_tick.Refresh();
   this.m_list_all_patterns=list_all_patterns;
  }


返回列表中时间段索引的方法使用临时对象来搜索索引。在创建新的时间序列对象时，您现在需要传递指向外部列表的指针。在这里，我们传递的不是指向真实列表的真实指针，而是指向空列表对象的指针，因为这是一个临时对象，然后会被删除（这种行为需要在以后进行纠正 - 我们不应该不断地创建和删除新对象，而是需要在全局池中创建一个临时对象，并将其作为一个实例使用，同时将 NULL 赋值给它）：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the timeframe index in the list                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CTimeSeriesDE::IndexTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CArrayObj *list=NULL;
   const CSeriesDE *obj=new CSeriesDE(list,this.m_symbol,(timeframe==PERIOD_CURRENT ? (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::Period() : timeframe));
   if(obj==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   this.m_list_series.Sort();
   int index=this.m_list_series.Search(obj);
   delete obj;
   return index;
  }


在将指定的时间序列列表添加到列表的方法中，将指向形态列表的指针传入构造函数

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Add the specified timeseries list to the list                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::AddSeries(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const uint required=0)
  {
   bool res=false;
   CSeriesDE *series=new CSeriesDE(this.m_list_all_patterns,this.m_symbol,timeframe,required);
   if(series==NULL)
      return res;
   this.m_list_series.Sort();
   if(this.m_list_series.Search(series)==WRONG_VALUE)
      res=this.m_list_series.Add(series);
   series.SetAvailable(true);
   if(!res)
      delete series;
   return res;
  }


在类列表的最后，写出处理形态的已声明方法的实现：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Handling timeseries patterns                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods for setting the pattern use flag                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Harami pattern                         |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternHarami(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternHarami(flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern                   |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Tweezer pattern                        |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternTweezer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternTweezer(flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern                  |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Set the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern                     |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern           |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern              |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern                  |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternShootingStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternShootingStar(flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Hammer pattern                         |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternHammer(flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern                |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern                    |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternHangingMan(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternHangingMan(flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Doji pattern                           |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternDoji(flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern                 |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern                |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Morning Star pattern                   |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternMorningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternMorningStar(flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern              |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Evening Star pattern                   |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternEveningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternEveningStar(flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern              |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Three Stars pattern                    |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternThreeStars(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternThreeStars(flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern                 |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(flag);
  }
//--- Price Action
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern           |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Set the flag of using the Pattern Outside                         |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern                     |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternInsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
                     CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
                     if(series!=NULL)
                        series.SetUsedPatternInsideBar(flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern                        |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternPinBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,
                                         const bool flag,                        // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag
                                         const double ratio_body=30,             // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                         const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,    // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                         const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30)   // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternPinBar(flag,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Rails pattern                          |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternRails(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.SetUsedPatternRails(flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods for returning the pattern usage flag                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Candle formations
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Harami pattern                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternHarami(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternHarami() : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternHaramiCross(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternHaramiCross() : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Tweezer pattern                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternTweezer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternTweezer() : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternPiercingLine(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternPiercingLine() : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover() : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers() : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows() : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternShootingStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternShootingStar() : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Hammer pattern                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternHammer() : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer() : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternHangingMan(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternHangingMan() : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Doji pattern                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternDoji() : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji() : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji() : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Morning Star pattern                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternMorningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternMorningStar() : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar() : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Evening Star pattern                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternEveningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternEveningStar() : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar() : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Three Stars pattern                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternThreeStars(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternThreeStars() : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby() : false);
  }
//--- Price Action
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal() : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Pattern Outside                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternOutsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternOutsideBar() : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternInsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternInsideBar() : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternPinBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,
                                        const double ratio_body=30,           // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                        const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,  // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                        const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Rails pattern                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternRails(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternRails() : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods for drawing patterns on a chart                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Harami pattern labels on the chart                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternHarami(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternHarami(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Harami Cross pattern labels on the chart                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternHaramiCross(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternHaramiCross(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Tweezer pattern labels on the chart                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternTweezer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternTweezer(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Piercing Line pattern labels on the chart                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternPiercingLine(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternPiercingLine(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Dark Cloud Cover pattern labels on the chart                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Three White Soldiers pattern labels on the chart            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Three Black Crows pattern labels on the chart               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Shooting Star pattern labels on the chart                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternShootingStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternShootingStar(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Hammer pattern labels on the chart                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternHammer(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Inverted Hammer pattern labels on the chart                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternInvertedHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternInvertedHammer(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Hanging Man pattern labels on the chart                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternHangingMan(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternHangingMan(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Doji pattern labels on the chart                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternDoji(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Dragonfly Doji pattern labels on the chart                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Gravestone Doji pattern labels on the chart                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Morning Star pattern labels on the chart                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternMorningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternMorningStar(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Evening Star pattern labels on the chart                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternEveningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternEveningStar(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Evening Doji Star pattern labels on the chart               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Three Stars pattern labels on the chart                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternThreeStars(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternThreeStars(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Abandoned Baby pattern labels on the chart                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(redraw);
  }
//--- Price Action
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Draw Pivot Point Reversal pattern labels on the chart           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Pattern Outside labels on the chart                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternOutsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternOutsideBar(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Inside Bar pattern labels on the chart                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternInsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternInsideBar(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Pin Bar pattern labels on the chart                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternPinBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,
                                      const double ratio_body=30,             // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                      const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,    // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                      const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30,   // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
                                      const bool redraw=false)                // Chart redraw flag
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Rails pattern labels on the chart                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternRails(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe);
   if(series!=NULL)
      series.DrawPatternRails(redraw);
  }

所有方法都相同。首先，我们按指定的时间框架获取时间序列的指针。然后，我们调用其方法来处理相应的形态。所介绍方法中的输入只针对完成的 Pin Bar 形态。对于所有其他方法，我们将在创建新形态类时添加参数。


现在需要对文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh 中的时间序列集合类进行类似的修改。

我们将指向所有形态外部列表的指针传递给了上述类构造函数。该列表将在当前类中创建返回该列表指针的方法也将在当前类中创建：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Symbol timeseries collection                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CTimeSeriesCollection : public CBaseObjExt
  {
private:
   CListObj                m_list;                    // List of applied symbol timeseries
   CListObj                m_list_all_patterns;       // List of all patterns of all used symbol timeseries

//--- Return the timeseries index by symbol name
   int                     IndexTimeSeries(const string symbol);
public:
//--- Return (1) oneself, (2) the timeseries list and (3) the list of patterns
   CTimeSeriesCollection  *GetObject(void)            { return &this;                     }
   CArrayObj              *GetList(void)              { return &this.m_list;              }
   CArrayObj              *GetListAllPatterns(void)   { return &this.m_list_all_patterns; }

//--- Return (1) the timeseries object of the specified symbol and (2) the timeseries object of the specified symbol/period
   CTimeSeriesDE          *GetTimeseries(const string symbol);
   CSeriesDE              *GetSeries(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);


在公有部分，声明处理形态的方法

//--- Copy the specified double property of the specified timeseries of the specified symbol to the array
//--- Regardless of the array indexing direction, copying is performed the same way as copying to a timeseries array
   bool                    CopyToBufferAsSeries(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,
                                                const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property,
                                                double &array[],
                                                const double empty=EMPTY_VALUE);
                                                
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Handling timeseries patterns                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods for setting the pattern use flag                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Set the flag for using the Harami pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Harami Cross pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Tweezer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Piercing Line pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Cloud Cover pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Three White Soldiers pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Three Black Crows pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Shooting Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Inverted Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Hanging Man pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Dragonfly Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Doji Gravestone pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Morning Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Morning Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Evening Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Evening Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Three Stars pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Abandoned Baby pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Price Action
//--- Set the flag for using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Outside and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Inside and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag for using the Pin Bar pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,
                                                const bool flag,                        // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag
                                                const double ratio_body=30,             // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                                const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,    // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                                const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30);  // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
//--- Set the flag for using the Rails pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                    SetUsedPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods for returning the pattern usage flag                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Candle formations
//--- Return the flag of using the Harami pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Tweezer pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Hammer pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Doji pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Morning Star pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Evening Star pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Three Stars pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Price Action
//--- Return the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Pattern Outside
   bool                    IsUsedPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//--- Return the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,
                                               const double ratio_body=30,           // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                               const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,  // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                               const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30);// Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
//--- Return the flag of using the Rails pattern
   bool                    IsUsedPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods for drawing patterns on a chart                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Draw Harami pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Harami Cross pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Tweezer pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Piercing Line pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Dark Cloud Cover pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Three White Soldiers pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Three Black Crows pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Shooting Star pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Hammer pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Inverted Hammer pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Hanging Man pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Doji pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Dragonfly Doji pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Gravestone Doji pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Morning Star pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Evening Star pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Evening Doji Star pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Three Stars pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Abandoned Baby pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Price Action
//--- Draw Pivot Point Reversal pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Pattern Outside labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Inside Bar pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Draw Pin Bar pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,
                                             const double ratio_body=30,             // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                             const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,    // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                             const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30,   // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
                                             const bool redraw=false);               // Chart redraw flag
//--- Draw Rails pattern labels on the chart
   void                    DrawPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false);
                                                
//--- Constructor
                           CTimeSeriesCollection();
  };


在类的构造函数中，清除所有形态的列表，为其设置排序列表标志，并为其分配形态列表的 ID

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CTimeSeriesCollection::CTimeSeriesCollection()
  {
   this.m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID;
   this.m_list.Clear();
   this.m_list.Sort();
   this.m_list.Type(COLLECTION_SERIES_ID);
   this.m_list_all_patterns.Clear();
   this.m_list_all_patterns.Sort();
   this.m_list_all_patterns.Type(COLLECTION_SERIES_PATTERNS_ID);
  }


在按交易品种名称返回时间序列索引的方法中，创建一个空列表，并将指向该列表的指针传递给正在创建的时间序列的类构造函数

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the timeseries index by symbol name                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CTimeSeriesCollection::IndexTimeSeries(const string symbol)
  {
   CArrayObj *list=NULL;
   const CTimeSeriesDE *obj=new CTimeSeriesDE(list,symbol==NULL || symbol=="" ? ::Symbol() : symbol);
   if(obj==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   this.m_list.Sort();
   int index=this.m_list.Search(obj);
   delete obj;
   return index;
  }


在创建交易品种时间序列集合列表的方法中，将指向所有模式列表的指针传递给所创建时间序列的构造函数

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the symbol timeseries collection list                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::CreateCollection(const CArrayObj *list_symbols)
  {
//--- If an empty list of symbol objects is passed, exit
   if(list_symbols==NULL)
      return false;
//--- Get the number of symbol objects in the passed list
   int total=list_symbols.Total();
//--- Clear the timeseries collection list
   this.m_list.Clear();
//--- In a loop by all symbol objects
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- get the next symbol object
      CSymbol *symbol_obj=list_symbols.At(i);
      //--- if failed to get a symbol object, move on to the next one in the list
      if(symbol_obj==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- Create a new timeseries object with the current symbol name
      CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=new CTimeSeriesDE(this.GetListAllPatterns(),symbol_obj.Name());
      //--- If failed to create the timeseries object, move on to the next symbol in the list
      if(timeseries==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- Set the sorted list flag for the timeseries collection list
      this.m_list.Sort();
      //--- If the object with the same symbol name is already present in the timeseries collection list, remove the timeseries object
      if(this.m_list.Search(timeseries)>WRONG_VALUE)
         delete timeseries;
      //--- if failed to add the timeseries object to the collection list, remove the timeseries object
      else 
         if(!this.m_list.Add(timeseries))
            delete timeseries;
     }
//--- Return the flag indicating that the created collection list has a size greater than zero
   return this.m_list.Total()>0;
  }


在列表的最后，写出处理这些形态的方法的实现：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Handling timeseries patterns                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods for setting the pattern use flag                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Harami pattern                         |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternHarami(timeframe,flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern                   |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(timeframe,flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Tweezer pattern                        |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternTweezer(timeframe,flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern                  |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(timeframe,flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Set the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern                     |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(timeframe,flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern           |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(timeframe,flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern              |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(timeframe,flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern                  |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternShootingStar(timeframe,flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Hammer pattern                         |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternHammer(timeframe,flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern                |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(timeframe,flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern                    |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternHangingMan(timeframe,flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Doji pattern                           |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternDoji(timeframe,flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern                 |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(timeframe,flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern                |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(timeframe,flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Morning Star pattern                   |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternMorningStar(timeframe,flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern              |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(timeframe,flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Evening Star pattern                   |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternEveningStar(timeframe,flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern              |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(timeframe,flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Three Stars pattern                    |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternThreeStars(timeframe,flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern                 |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(timeframe,flag);
  }
//--- Price Action
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern           |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(timeframe,flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Set the flag of using the Pattern Outside                         |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(timeframe,flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern                     |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternInsideBar(timeframe,flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern                        |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,
                                                 const bool flag,                        // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag
                                                 const double ratio_body=30,             // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                                 const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,    // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                                 const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30)   // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternPinBar(timeframe,flag,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of using the Rails pattern                          |
//| and create a control object if it does not exist yet             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.SetUsedPatternRails(timeframe,flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods for returning the pattern usage flag                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Candle formations
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Harami pattern                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternHarami(timeframe) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternHaramiCross(timeframe) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Tweezer pattern                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternTweezer(timeframe) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternPiercingLine(timeframe) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(timeframe) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(timeframe) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(timeframe) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternShootingStar(timeframe) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Hammer pattern                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternHammer(timeframe) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer(timeframe) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternHangingMan(timeframe) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Doji pattern                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternDoji(timeframe) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(timeframe) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(timeframe) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Morning Star pattern                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternMorningStar(timeframe) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(timeframe) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Evening Star pattern                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternEveningStar(timeframe) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(timeframe) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Three Stars pattern                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternThreeStars(timeframe) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(timeframe) : false);
  }
//--- Price Action
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(timeframe) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Pattern Outside                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternOutsideBar(timeframe) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternInsideBar(timeframe) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,
                                                const double ratio_body=30,           // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                                const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,  // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                                const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternPinBar(timeframe,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of using the Rails pattern                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternRails(timeframe) : false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods for drawing patterns on a chart                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Harami pattern labels on the chart                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternHarami(timeframe,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Harami Cross pattern labels on the chart                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternHaramiCross(timeframe,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Tweezer pattern labels on the chart                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternTweezer(timeframe,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Piercing Line pattern labels on the chart                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternPiercingLine(timeframe,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Dark Cloud Cover pattern labels on the chart                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(timeframe,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Three White Soldiers pattern labels on the chart            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(timeframe,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Three Black Crows pattern labels on the chart               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(timeframe,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Shooting Star pattern labels on the chart                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternShootingStar(timeframe,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Hammer pattern labels on the chart                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternHammer(timeframe,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Inverted Hammer pattern labels on the chart                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternInvertedHammer(timeframe,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Hanging Man pattern labels on the chart                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternHangingMan(timeframe,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Doji pattern labels on the chart                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternDoji(timeframe,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Dragonfly Doji pattern labels on the chart                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(timeframe,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Gravestone Doji pattern labels on the chart                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(timeframe,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Morning Star pattern labels on the chart                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternMorningStar(timeframe,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(timeframe,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Evening Star pattern labels on the chart                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternEveningStar(timeframe,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Evening Doji Star pattern labels on the chart               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(timeframe,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Three Stars pattern labels on the chart                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternThreeStars(timeframe,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Abandoned Baby pattern labels on the chart                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(timeframe,redraw);
  }
//--- Price Action
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Draw Pivot Point Reversal pattern labels on the chart           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(timeframe,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Pattern Outside labels on the chart                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternOutsideBar(timeframe,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Inside Bar pattern labels on the chart                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternInsideBar(timeframe,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Pin Bar pattern labels on the chart                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,
                                              const double ratio_body=30,             // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                              const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,    // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                              const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30,   // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
                                              const bool redraw=false)                // Chart redraw flag
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternPinBar(timeframe,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Rails pattern labels on the chart                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol);
   if(timeseries!=NULL)
      timeseries.DrawPatternRails(timeframe,redraw);
  }

所有方法的逻辑都很简单 - 我们获取时间序列的指针，并使用其方法来处理上面创建的形态。处理 Pin Bar 形态的方法已完全准备就绪。其余部分将在创建新形态时最终确定。


现在，让我们对 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh 中 CEngine 库的主类进行类似的修改。

在处理时间序列部分，添加处理时间序列形态的方法

//--- Copy the specified double property of the specified timeseries of the specified symbol to the array
//--- Regardless of the array indexing direction, copying is performed the same way as copying to a timeseries array
   bool                 SeriesCopyToBufferAsSeries(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property,
                                                   double &array[],const double empty=EMPTY_VALUE)
                          { return this.m_time_series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(symbol,timeframe,property,array,empty);}

//--- Returns a complete list of patterns
   CArrayObj           *GetListAllPatterns(void)
                          { return this.m_time_series.GetListAllPatterns();   }
//--- Return a list of patterns for the specified symbol and timeframe
   CArrayObj           *GetListPatterns(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
                          {
                           CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(this.GetListAllPatterns(),PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol,EQUAL);
                           return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD,timeframe,EQUAL);
                          }
//--- Return a list of specified patterns for the specified symbol and timeframe
   CArrayObj           *GetListPatterns(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type)
                          {
                           CArrayObj *list=this.GetListPatterns(symbol,timeframe);
                           return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,type,EQUAL);
                          }
//--- Return a list of patterns based on the specified bar opening time on a symbol and timeframe
   CArrayObj           *GetListPatterns(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const datetime time)
                          {
                           CArrayObj *list=this.GetListPatterns(symbol,timeframe);
                           return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TIME,time,EQUAL);
                          }
//--- Return a list of specified patterns based on the specified bar opening time on a symbol and timeframe
   CArrayObj           *GetListPatterns(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const datetime time,const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type)
                          {
                           CArrayObj *list=this.GetListPatterns(symbol,timeframe,time);
                           return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,type,EQUAL);
                          }
//--- Return a pointer to the specified pattern based on the opening time of the bar on the chart of the specified symbol and timeframe
   CPattern            *GetPattern(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const datetime time,const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type)
                          {
                           CArrayObj *list=this.GetListPatterns(symbol,timeframe,time,type);
                           return(list!=NULL ? list.At(0) : NULL);
                          }

//--- Set the flag for using the Harami pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternHarami(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }
//--- Set the flag for using the Harami Cross pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }
//--- Set the flag for using the Tweezer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternTweezer(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }
//--- Set the flag for using the Piercing Line pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }
//--- Set the flag for using the Cloud Cover pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }
//--- Set the flag for using the Three White Soldiers pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }
//--- Set the flag for using the Three Black Crows pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }
//--- Set the flag for using the Shooting Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternShootingStar(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }
//--- Set the flag for using the Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternHammer(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }
//--- Set the flag for using the Inverted Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }
//--- Set the flag for using the Hanging Man pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternHangingMan(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }
//--- Set the flag for using the Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternDoji(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }
//--- Set the flag for using the Dragonfly Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }
//--- Set the flag for using the Doji Gravestone pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }
//--- Set the flag for using the Morning Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternMorningStar(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }
//--- Set the flag for using the Morning Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }
//--- Set the flag for using the Evening Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternEveningStar(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }
//--- Set the flag for using the Evening Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }
//--- Set the flag for using the Three Stars pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternThreeStars(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }
//--- Set the flag for using the Abandoned Baby pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }
//--- Price Action
//--- Set the flag for using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }
//--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Outside and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }
//--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Inside and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternInsideBar(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }
//--- Set the flag for using the Pin Bar pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,
                                                   const bool flag,                        // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag
                                                   const double ratio_body=30,             // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                                   const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,    // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                                   const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30)   // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternPinBar(symbol,timeframe,flag,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow);
                          }
//--- Set the flag for using the Rails pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist
   void                 SeriesSetUsedPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternRails(symbol,timeframe,flag);
                          }

//--- Draw Harami pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternHarami(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }
//--- Draw Harami Cross pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternHaramiCross(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }
//--- Draw Tweezer pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternTweezer(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }
//--- Draw Piercing Line pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternPiercingLine(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }
//--- Draw Dark Cloud Cover pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }
//--- Draw Three White Soldiers pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }
//--- Draw Three Black Crows pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }
//--- Draw Shooting Star pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternShootingStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }
//--- Draw Hammer pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternHammer(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }
//--- Draw Inverted Hammer pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternInvertedHammer(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }
//--- Draw Hanging Man pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternHangingMan(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }
//--- Draw Doji pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternDoji(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }
//--- Draw Dragonfly Doji pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }
//--- Draw Gravestone Doji pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }
//--- Draw Morning Star pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternMorningStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }
//--- Draw Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }
//--- Draw Evening Star pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternEveningStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }
//--- Draw Evening Doji Star pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }
//--- Draw Three Stars pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternThreeStars(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }
//--- Draw Abandoned Baby pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }
//--- Price Action
//--- Draw Pivot Point Reversal pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }
//--- Draw Pattern Outside labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternOutsideBar(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }
//--- Draw Inside Bar pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternInsideBar(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }
//--- Draw Pin Bar pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,
                                                const double ratio_body=30,             // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle
                                                const double ratio_larger_shadow=60,    // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle
                                                const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30,   // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle
                                                const bool redraw=false)                // Chart redraw flag
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternPinBar(symbol,timeframe,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow,redraw);
                           if(redraw)
                              ::ChartRedraw();
                          }
   //--- Draw Rails pattern labels on the chart
   void                 SeriesDrawPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           this.m_time_series.DrawPatternRails(symbol,timeframe,redraw);
                          }

//--- Hide icons of all patterns
   void                 SeriesPatternHideAll(const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllPatterns();
                           for(int i=list.Total()-1;i>=0;i--)
                             {
                              CPattern *obj=list.At(i);
                              if(obj!=NULL)
                                 obj.Hide();
                             }
                           if(redraw)
                              ::ChartRedraw();
                          }
//--- Hides the icons of all patterns except the specified one
   void                 SeriesPatternHideAllExceptOne(const ulong pattern_code,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(this.GetListAllPatterns(),PATTERN_PROP_CODE,pattern_code,NO_EQUAL);
                           if(list==NULL)
                              return;
                           for(int i=list.Total()-1;i>=0;i--)
                             {
                              CPattern *obj=list.At(i);
                              if(obj!=NULL)
                                 obj.Hide();
                             }
                           if(redraw)
                              ::ChartRedraw();
                          }

//--- Hide the info panels of all patterns
   void                 SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanels(const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllPatterns();
                           for(int i=list.Total()-1;i>=0;i--)
                             {
                              CPattern *obj=list.At(i);
                              if(obj!=NULL)
                                 obj.HideInfoPanel();
                             }
                           if(redraw)
                              ::ChartRedraw();
                          }
//--- Hides info panels of all patterns except the specified one
   void                 SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanelsExceptOne(const ulong pattern_code,const bool redraw=false)
                          {
                           CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(this.GetListAllPatterns(),PATTERN_PROP_CODE,pattern_code,NO_EQUAL);
                           if(list==NULL)
                              return;
                           for(int i=list.Total()-1;i>=0;i--)
                             {
                              CPattern *obj=list.At(i);
                              if(obj!=NULL)
                                 obj.HideInfoPanel();
                             }
                           if(redraw)
                              ::ChartRedraw();
                          }

//--- Return (1) the tick series collection, (2) the list of tick series from the tick series collection
   CTickSeriesCollection *GetTickSeriesCollection(void)                                { return &this.m_tick_series;                                  }
   CArrayObj           *GetListTickSeries(void)                                        { return this.m_tick_series.GetList();                         }

在此，我们充分准备了根据指定属性处理 Pin Bar 形态和形态对象列表的方法。我将逐步完善目前采用根形式的方法，同时增加新的形态。

在新的分时报价事件处理程序中，暂时注释掉分时报价数据更新 ，因为处理分时报价有时会导致图表长期停止。目前还不清楚原因何在 - 要么是库代码中的某个地方（尽管之前一切正常），要么与终端更新有关：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| NewTick event handler                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEngine::OnTick(SDataCalculate &data_calculate,const uint required=0)
  {
//--- If this is not a EA, exit
   if(this.m_program_type!=PROGRAM_EXPERT)
      return;
//--- Re-create empty timeseries and update the current symbol timeseries
   this.SeriesSync(data_calculate,required);
   this.SeriesRefresh(NULL,data_calculate);
//--- Commented out because TickSeriesRefresh causes freezes - I will look into it later
   //this.TickSeriesRefresh(NULL);
//--- end
  }

现在就到此为止。我们测试一下结果。


测试

为了进行测试，我将使用文章 "DoEasy 库中的其他类（第 72 部分）：在采集中跟踪和记录图表对象参数" 中的 EA 交易
并将其保存在新文件夹 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part134 中，命名为 TestDoEasyPart134.mq5。

在输入参数中，添加用于搜索形态的蜡烛比例启用仅在当前时间框架内工作，并禁用市场深度、信号和图表事件跟踪 

//--- input variables
input    ushort            InpMagic             =  123;  // Magic number
input    double            InpLots              =  0.1;  // Lots
input    uint              InpStopLoss          =  150;  // StopLoss in points
input    uint              InpTakeProfit        =  150;  // TakeProfit in points
input    uint              InpDistance          =  50;   // Pending orders distance (points)
input    uint              InpDistanceSL        =  50;   // StopLimit orders distance (points)
input    uint              InpDistancePReq      =  50;   // Distance for Pending Request's activate (points)
input    uint              InpBarsDelayPReq     =  5;    // Bars delay for Pending Request's activate (current timeframe)
input    uint              InpSlippage          =  5;    // Slippage in points
input    uint              InpSpreadMultiplier  =  1;    // Spread multiplier for adjusting stop-orders by StopLevel
input    uchar             InpTotalAttempts     =  5;    // Number of trading attempts
sinput   double            InpWithdrawal        =  10;   // Withdrawal funds (in tester)

sinput   uint              InpButtShiftX        =  0;    // Buttons X shift 
sinput   uint              InpButtShiftY        =  10;   // Buttons Y shift 

input    uint              InpTrailingStop      =  50;   // Trailing Stop (points)
input    uint              InpTrailingStep      =  20;   // Trailing Step (points)
input    uint              InpTrailingStart     =  0;    // Trailing Start (points)
input    uint              InpStopLossModify    =  20;   // StopLoss for modification (points)
input    uint              InpTakeProfitModify  =  60;   // TakeProfit for modification (points)

sinput   ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols   =  SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT;            // Mode of used symbols list
sinput   string            InpUsedSymbols       =  "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY";  // List of used symbols (comma - separator)
sinput   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs    =  TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT;         // Mode of used timeframes list
sinput   string            InpUsedTFs           =  "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1"; // List of used timeframes (comma - separator)

sinput   double            InpPinBarRatioBody   =  30.0;                            // Pin Bar Ratio Body to Candle size
sinput   double            InpPinBarRatioLarger =  60.0;                            // Pin Bar Ratio Larger shadow to Candle size
sinput   double            InpPinBarRatioSmaller=  30.0;                            // Pin Bar Ratio Smaller shadow to Candle size

sinput   ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook           =  INPUT_NO;                        // Use Depth of Market
sinput   ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseMqlSignals     =  INPUT_NO;                        // Use signal service
sinput   ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseCharts         =  INPUT_NO;                        // Use Charts control
sinput   ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseSounds         =  INPUT_YES;                       // Use sounds

//--- global variables


在 OnInit() 处理程序中，准备好与之配合使用的形态列表

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Calling the function displays the list of enumeration constants in the journal 
//--- (the list is set in the strings 22 and 25 of the DELib.mqh file) for checking the constants validity
   //EnumNumbersTest();

//--- Set EA global variables
   prefix=MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_";
   testing=engine.IsTester();
   for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++)
     {
      butt_data[i].name=prefix+EnumToString((ENUM_BUTTONS)i);
      butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i);
     }
   lot=NormalizeLot(Symbol(),fmax(InpLots,MinimumLots(Symbol())*2.0));
   magic_number=InpMagic;
   stoploss=InpStopLoss;
   takeprofit=InpTakeProfit;
   distance_pending=InpDistance;
   distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL;
   slippage=InpSlippage;
   trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop*Point();
   trailing_step=InpTrailingStep*Point();
   trailing_start=InpTrailingStart;
   stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify;
   takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify;
   distance_pending_request=(InpDistancePReq<5 ? 5 : InpDistancePReq);
   bars_delay_pending_request=(InpBarsDelayPReq<1 ? 1 : InpBarsDelayPReq);
   g_point=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT);
   g_digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
//--- Initialize random group numbers
   group1=0;
   group2=0;
   srand(GetTickCount());
   
//--- Initialize DoEasy library
   OnInitDoEasy();
   
//--- Check and remove remaining EA graphical objects
   if(IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix))
      ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix);

//--- Create the button panel
   if(!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY))
      return INIT_FAILED;
//--- Set trailing activation button status
   ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT-1].name,trailing_on);
//--- Reset states of the buttons for working using pending requests
   for(int i=0;i<14;i++)
     {
      ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+"_PRICE",false);
      ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+"_TIME",false);
     }

//--- Check playing a standard sound by macro substitution and a custom sound by description
   engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK);
//--- Wait for 600 milliseconds
   engine.Pause(600);
   engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage("Звук упавшей монетки 2","Falling coin 2"));

//--- Check the calculation of the cursor coordinates in the chart windows.
//--- Allow the current chart to track mouse movement events
   if(engine.ChartGetMainChart()!=NULL)
      engine.ChartGetMainChart().SetEventMouseMoveON();

//--- Clear the list of all patterns
   engine.GetListAllPatterns().Clear();
//--- Set the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern with the parameters specified in the settings
   engine.SeriesSetUsedPatternPinBar(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,true,InpPinBarRatioBody,InpPinBarRatioLarger,InpPinBarRatioSmaller);
//--- Hide all pattern icons, if any
   engine.SeriesPatternHideAll();
//--- Hide all pattern info panels, if any
   engine.SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanels();
//--- Display the pattern icons on the chart with the parameters specified in the settings
   engine.SeriesDrawPatternPinBar(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpPinBarRatioBody,InpPinBarRatioLarger,InpPinBarRatioSmaller,true);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }


在 OnChartEvent() 事件处理程序中，添加处理图表更改事件的功能，使任何更改都能隐藏当前活动的信息面板。此外，添加代码块，当光标停留在发现形态的烛形上时，就会在图表上显示这些面板

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- If working in the tester, exit
   if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
      return;
//--- Handling mouse events
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- Handle pressing the buttons in the panel
      if(StringFind(sparam,"BUTT_")>0)
         PressButtonEvents(sparam);
     }
//--- Handling DoEasy library events
   if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM-1)
     {
      OnDoEasyEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
     }
//--- Chart change
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE)
     {
      //--- Whenever the chart changes, hide all information panels 
      engine.SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanels();
      return;
     }
//--- Check ChartXYToTimePrice()
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE)
     {
      //--- Get the chart object of the current (main) program chart
      CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetMainChart();
      if(chart==NULL)
         return;
      //--- Get the index of a subwindow the cursor is located at
      int wnd_num=chart.XYToTimePrice(lparam,dparam);
      if(wnd_num==WRONG_VALUE)
         return;
      //--- Get the calculated cursor location time and price
      datetime time=chart.TimeFromXY();
      double price=chart.PriceFromXY();
      //--- Get the window object of the chart the cursor is located in by the subwindow index
      CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(wnd_num);
      if(wnd==NULL)
         return;
      //--- If X and Y coordinates are calculated by time and price (make a reverse conversion),
      if(wnd.TimePriceToXY(time,price))
        {
         //--- in the comment, show the time, price and index of the window that are calculated by X and Y cursor coordinates,
         //--- as well as the cursor X and Y coordinates converted back from the time and price
         //Comment
         //  (
         //   DFUN,"time: ",TimeToString(time),", price: ",DoubleToString(price,Digits()),
         //   ", win num: ",(string)wnd_num,": x: ",(string)wnd.XFromTimePrice(),
         //   ", y: ",(string)wnd.YFromTimePrice()," (",(string)wnd.YFromTimePriceRelative(),")"
         //  );
         
         //--- Get the bar open time on the chart using the cursor time
         datetime bar_time=GetStartTimeOfBarFast(PERIOD_CURRENT,time);
         //--- Get a pattern from the chart bar the open time was found for 
         CPattern *pinbar=engine.GetPattern(Symbol(),Period(),bar_time,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR);
         //--- If there is a Pin Bar pattern on the bar 
         if(pinbar!=NULL)
           {
            //--- If the cursor is within the candle size
            if(price>=pinbar.BarPriceLow() && price<=pinbar.BarPriceHigh())
              {
               //--- Print a short description of the pattern in the journal
               pinbar.PrintShort(true);
               //--- Get the chart coordinates where you want to display the information panel
               int x=0;
               int y=0;
               if(ChartTimePriceToXY(pinbar.GetChartID(),0,bar_time,price,x,y))
                 {
                  //--- Hide all panels except those belonging to the current pattern under the cursor
                  engine.SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanelsExceptOne(pinbar.Code());
                  //--- Display the information panel on the chart
                  pinbar.ShowInfoPanel(x,y);
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }

具体操作如下：在图表上显示找到的形态标签。如果我们将光标悬停在带有标签的柱形上（在其最高点和最低点范围内），就会显示一个信息面板，上面有一小段形态描述。将鼠标光标悬停在另一个带有形态的柱形上时，第一个形态的面板将被隐藏，而光标移动到的那个形态的面板将被显示。图表上显示的任何面板都将可见，直到图表以任何方式改变，例如向右或向左移动。这是目前最简单的测试解决方案。接下来，我们很可能会随着时间的推移自动隐藏面板。

编译 EA，并在图表上启动它：

我们可以看到，图表中包含了烛形上的形态标记。悬停光标时，信息面板会显示图案描述、参数和搜索标准。看涨和看跌形态的面板颜色是不同的。如果光标从柱形上移开，信息面板仍会保留在柱形上，只有在打开另一个不同形态的面板或移动图表时才会移开。


接下来做什么？

在下一篇文章中，我们将继续开发形态。

所有创建的文件都附在文章之后，可下载用于自学和测试。

返回内容目录

本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/14339

附加的文件 |
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MQL5.zip (5275.56 KB)

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本文由网站的一位用户撰写，反映了他们的个人观点。MetaQuotes Ltd 不对所提供信息的准确性负责，也不对因使用所述解决方案、策略或建议而产生的任何后果负责。

Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin
    • Writing scripts, indicators, EAs on mql4 and mql5
    ------------------------------------------------
    Reliable, high quality. Help you check your strategy in StrategyTester, offer options to increase profitability. I write as a tester, and for demo and live trading.
    My nickname on Mql4.com - atrmedia70 ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/artmedia70?utm_campaign=MQL4.community )
    ------------------------------------------------
    Create a new job for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=artmedia70 (english) Go to the link, create jobs and send me a link to it on Skype artmedia70 specifying the that this new work.
    ------------------------------------------------

    该作者的其他文章

    最近评论 | 前往讨论 (8)
    Artyom Trishkin
    Artyom Trishkin | 2 9月 2024 在 11:31
    Renat Akhtyamov #:
    等待测试

    还有很长的路要走....

    Ivan Titov
    Ivan Titov | 2 9月 2024 在 14:27
    Artyom Trishkin #:
    刚打开谷歌搜索 "价格走势 "的结果，我发现针形柱是价格走势的一种形态。

    谷歌还给出了 "十字星"、"锤形 "和 "星形 "也属于 "价格波动"。

    Artyom Trishkin#:
    不过，您可以根据任何推论和自己的分类进行判断。这并不重要。更重要的是如何解释和使用它。

    这就是为什么我想知道如何使用这一划分。我不喜欢本已浩如烟海的代码被不必要的功能搞得杂乱无章。

    Artyom Trishkin
    Artyom Trishkin | 2 9月 2024 在 15:06
    Ivan Titov #:
    计划如何使用该分类
    所有属于 "价格走势 "类别的内容都将归入该类别。其他形态--烛台形态类别。
    Ivan Titov#:
    已有的大量代码被不必要的功能所干扰。
    很多时候，你可以读到价格行动交易这样的标题。因此，它被分配在一个单独的类别中。如果我遇到另一个经常被引用的类别，也会将其放在那里。
    John.b.keppler
    John.b.keppler | 18 1月 2026 在 21:59

    您好

    这个库看起来很不错。
    基本问题（如将 int 改为 uint（可能 行得通，但谁知道呢））可以解决，但还有其他编译错误和警告，如

    错误的参数数，9 个已通过，但 10 个需要 TabControl.mqh 366 16
    错误的参数数，9 个已通过，但 10 个需要 SplitContainer.mqh 305 16
    错误的参数数，6 个已通过，但 0 个需要 ProgressBar.mqh 545 8
    错误参数计数，4 个已通过，但 0 需要 TabHeader.mqh 1099 12
    由于方法隐藏的新规则，调用解析为'string CWinFormBase::Text() const'，而不是'void CGCnvElement::Text(int,int,string,const color,const uchar,uint)' ProgressBar.mqh 545 8

    等等，我可以试一试，但由原作者来解决可能更可靠，因为他有更好的上下文。


    谢谢


    编辑：刚刚找到 2024https://www.mql5.com/zh/articles/download/14479/mql5.zip 的 版本 它也有各种编译错误和警告。


    Artyom Trishkin
    Artyom Trishkin | 19 1月 2026 在 09:20
    John.b.keppler #:

    您好

    这个库看起来很不错。有没有可能在某个地方推出能在 MT5 5506 上顺利编译的最新版本？
    基本问题（如用 uint 替换 int（可能 行得通，但谁知道呢））可以解决，但还有其他编译错误和警告，例如：

    参数数量错误，已通过 9 个，但需要 10 个 TabControl.mqh 366 16
    参数数量错误，已通过 9 个，但需要 10 个 SplitContainer.mqh 305 16
    参数数量错误，已通过 6 个，但需要 0 个 ProgressBar.mqh 545 8
    参数数量不正确，4 个已通过，但 0 个需要 TabHeader.mqh 1099 12
    由于新的方法隐藏规则，调用解析为 "string CWinFormBase::Text() const"，而不是 "void CGCnvElement::Text(int,int,string,const color,const uchar,uint) ProgressBar.mqh 545 8

    等等，我可以试一试，但让原作者来解决问题可能更可靠，因为他有更好的上下文。


    谢谢


    编辑：刚刚找到 2024https://www.mql5.com/zh/articles/download/14479/mql5.zip 的版本，它也有各种编译错误和警告。


    该压缩包包含更新版的库，已根据新的编译器要求进行了修正。将压缩包解压到终端位置文件夹（MQL5 子文件夹所在位置）。该库将放在 MQL5\Include\DoEasy 中。
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