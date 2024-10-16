DoEasy.服务功能（第 1 部分）：价格形态

目录

概念

DoEasy 库是作为一种工具开发的，它使我们能够方便地从交易环境中获取各种数据。在库中，我们可以对任何数据列表进行排序，只访问具有特定参数的特定数据。所有这一切都使我们能够为程序库添加一些标准功能，从而使用户更容易创建程序库 - 从程序库中就可以直接使用。

预先计划创建各种标准功能，并将逐步将此功能添加到库中。在本文中，我们将为库添加一些工具，用于搜索和显示时间序列数据中的价格形态。时间序列类提供了从任何时间序列快速访问任何数据的功能。利用这些数据，我们可以很容易地找到任何作者描述的或独立开发的形态。

任何形态都有一组参数，这些参数对任何类型的形态都是通用的。所有此类数据都将集中在基础抽象形态的对象类中。在该类的基础上，我们将创建按形态类型分布的继承类。找到的任何形态都会与一个时间序列柱相关联，这样就可以使用找到的柱来参考在该柱上发现的形态。任何形态都包括一个基础柱形，从这个基础柱形中搜索队形，从而形成一个形态。因此，一个柱形上可能会出现不同的形态。因此，时间序列柱将存储一个形态列表，并将其作为基础形态。

对于每种形态，我们都将提供在图表上以图形显示的功能。为了避免图表上的形态图标过多，我们将根据程序指示来显示这些图标。每种形态都可以有不同的搜索设置。我们将有机会创建类型相同但参数不同的形态 - 这将是两个或多个相同类型的不同形态。通过这种方法，您可以搜索特定形态，并指出其各种参数。所有找到的形态列表都将保存在程序中，以便根据指定参数快速访问。这样就可以用第一类参数找到所有相同类型的形态，然后用不同的参数找到相同的形态，然后比较找到的结果。我认为，最好不要硬性规定所需的柱形比例，而要更加灵活地规定 - 给予 "尝试参数" 的机会。



在任何交易品种和图表周期上找到的所有形态都将存储在一个形态列表中，这样我们就可以使用通用列表搜索不同价格数据上不同形态的任何共同属性，而无需先将它们从不同列表转移到一个列表中。





改进库类

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 中，添加一个带有形态列表 ID 的宏替换：

#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_PATTERNS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7785 ) #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID ( 0x7786 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID ( 0x7787 ) #define COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID ( 0x7788 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID ( 0x7789 ) #define COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END (COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID)





在对象类型列表中，为今天创建的形态类添加新的对象类型 ：

OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_BAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERNS_CONTROLLERS,

形态（Pattern）对象是形态本身的对象；

形态管理（Patterns Management）对象具有在一个时间序列中搜索和创建相同类型形态的功能。为每个形态创建一个控制对象；

形态管理对象存储了用于管理各种类型形态的所有对象的列表，并提供对这些对象的访问权限。该对象在时间序列类中定义。



由于可以使用时间序列柱形的任何参数或附近不同柱形的这些参数组合来搜索形态，因此在柱形属性中添加烛形比例参数（蜡烛体与其大小的比率、蜡烛大小的上影线和下影线的比率），并将整数参数总数从 10 个增加到13 个：

enum ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE { BAR_PROP_OPEN = BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, BAR_PROP_HIGH, BAR_PROP_LOW, BAR_PROP_CLOSE, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN, BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, }; #define BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 13 ) #define BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 )

利用这些比例，我们总能描述出任何烛形的大致外观，也可以利用它们来寻找具有正确比例的合适烛形。

让我们来编写形态类型和属性的枚举：

enum ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS { PATTERN_STATUS_JC, PATTERN_STATUS_PA, };

目前，库中有两组不同的形态 - 烛形形态和价格走势形态。属于一组或另一组的形态将被视为形态状态。上面的列表介绍了这些状态。

同一类型的形态可以是买入、卖出或双向的。让我们按方向编写一个形态类型列表：

enum ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION { PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH, PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH, PATTERN_DIRECTION_BOTH, };





让我们用形态类型编写一个枚举：

enum ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE { PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI = 0x0 , PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS = 0x1 , PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER = 0x2 , PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE = 0x4 , PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER = 0x8 , PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS= 0x10 , PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS = 0x20 , PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR = 0x40 , PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER = 0x80 , PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER = 0x100 , PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN = 0x200 , PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI = 0x400 , PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI = 0x800 , PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI = 0x1000 , PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR = 0x2000 , PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR = 0x4000 , PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR = 0x8000 , PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR = 0x10000 , PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS = 0x20000 , PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY = 0x40000 , PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL= 0x80000 , PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR = 0x100000 , PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR = 0x200000 , PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR = 0x400000 , PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS = 0x800000 , };

该列表包含的模形态逐步添加到搜索库中。常量的值以位标志的形式表示。这样，我们就可以在一个变量中存储在一个柱形上发现的不同类型的形态，它们是每种形态的基础。

每种形态都有其固有的特性。但所有形态也有共同的特性。让我们编写一份形态的整数、实数和字符串属性列表：

enum ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER { PATTERN_PROP_CODE = 0 , PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID, PATTERN_PROP_ID, PATTERN_PROP_TIME, PATTERN_PROP_STATUS, PATTERN_PROP_TYPE, PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION, PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD, PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES, }; #define PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 9 ) #define PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE { PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN = PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH, PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW, PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE, PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, }; #define PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 10 ) #define PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING { PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL = (PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), PATTERN_PROP_NAME, }; #define PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 2 )

我们将把所有形态固有的属性添加到这些属性列表中。然后，在从基本形态继承的、返回使用特定属性标志的方法中，我们将指出这些列表中哪些属性不属于该特定形态。



现在，让我们编写一个枚举，其中包含可能的排序条件，用于在普通列表中搜索、排序和过滤形态：

#define FIRST_PATTERN_DBL_PROP (PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_PATTERN_STR_PROP (PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_PATTERN_MODE { SORT_BY_PATTERN_CODE = 0 , SORT_BY_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID, SORT_BY_PATTERN_ID, SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME, SORT_BY_PATTERN_STATUS, SORT_BY_PATTERN_TYPE, SORT_BY_PATTERN_DIRECTION, SORT_BY_PATTERN_PERIOD, SORT_BY_PATTERN_CANDLES, SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_PATTERN_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_HIGH, SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_LOW, SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, SORT_BY_PATTERN_SYMBOL = FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_PATTERN_NAME, };

利用这些属性，我们就能在列表中搜索形态。



当在最靠近当前位置的基础柱上找到一个形态时，我们需要向库发送一条信息，以便它能对其进行处理，并将信息发送给控制程序。我们已经有了发送和处理时间序列事件信息的方法。但这些方法需要添加事件才能找到新形态。

在可能的时间序列事件列表中添加有关找到新形态的信息代码 ：

enum ENUM_SERIES_EVENT { SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT = SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS, SERIES_EVENTS_PATTERN, }; #define SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SERIES_EVENTS_PATTERN+ 1 )

将下一个事件的代码从 "Skipped bars+1 "改为 "Pattern+1"，以便后续事件代码以正确的值开始。







在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 中，写入新库信息的索引：

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TYPE_CANDLE_ZERO_BODY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_ATTEMPT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_WAIT_FOR_SYNC, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CODE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TIME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_ID, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CANDLES, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_DIRECTION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_OPEN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_HIGH, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_LOW, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_NAME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_STATUS_JC, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_STATUS_PA, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BULLISH, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BEARISH, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BOTH, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS,

以及与新增索引相对应的信息：



{ "Свеча с нулевым телом" , "Candle with zero body" }, { "Сначала нужно установить требуемое количество данных при помощи SetRequiredUsedData()" , "First you need to set the required amount of data using SetRequiredUsedData()" }, { "Отношение тела свечи к полному размеру свечи" , "Ratio of candle body to full candle size" }, { "Отношение размера верхней тени к размеру свечи" , "Ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size" }, { "Отношение размера нижней тени к размеру свечи" , "Ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size" },

...

{ "Попытка: " , "Attempt: " }, { "Ожидание синхронизации данных ..." , "Waiting for data synchronization ..." }, { "Код" , "Code" }, { "Время определяющего бара" , "Time of the defining bar" }, { "Идентификатор паттерна" , "Pattern ID" }, { "Идентификатор объекта управления паттерном" , "Pattern Control object ID" }, { "Количество свечей, составляющих паттерн" , "Number of candles in the pattern" }, { "Направление паттерна" , "Pattern direction" }, { "Цена Open определяющего бара паттерна" , "Open price of the defining bar" }, { "Цена High определяющего бара паттерна" , "High price of the defining bar" }, { "Цена Low определяющего бара паттерна" , "Low price of the defining bar" }, { "Цена Close определяющего бара паттерна" , "Close price of the defining bar" }, { "Отношение тела свечи к полному размеру свечи в %" , "Ratio of candle body to full candle size in %" }, { "Отношение размера верхней тени к размеру свечи в %" , "Ratio of the size of the upper shadow to the size of the candle in %" }, { "Отношение размера нижней тени к размеру свечи в %" , "Ratio of the size of the lower shadow to the size of the candle in %" }, { "Установленный критерий отношения тела свечи к полному размеру свечи в %" , "Criterion for the Ratio of candle body to full candle size in %" }, { "Установленный критерий отношения размера наибольшей тени к размеру свечи в %" , "Criterion for the Ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle in %" }, { "Установленный критерий отношения размера наименьшей тени к размеру свечи в %" , "Criterion for the Ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle in %" }, { "Наименование" , "Name" }, { "Свечной паттерн" , "Candlestick pattern" }, { "Формация Price Action" , "Price Action Formation" }, { "Бычий паттерн" , "Bullish pattern" }, { "Медвежий паттерн" , "Bearish pattern" }, { "Двунаправленный паттерн" , "Bidirectional pattern" }, { "Харами" , "Harami" }, { "Крест харами" , "Harami Cross" }, { "Пинцет" , "Tweezer" }, { "Просвет в облаках" , "Piercing pattern" }, { "Завеса из темных облаков" , "Dark Cloud Cover" }, { "Три белых солдата" , "Three White Soldiers" }, { "Три черные вороны" , "Three Black Crows" }, { "Падающая звезда" , "Shooting Star" }, { "Молот" , "Hammer" }, { "Перевёрнутый молот" , "Inverted Hammer" }, { "Повешенный" , "Hanging Man" }, { "Доджи" , "Doji" }, { "Доджи стрекоза" , "Dragonfly doji" }, { "Доджи надгробие" , "Gravestone Doji" }, { "Утренняя звезда" , "Morning Star" }, { "Утренняя доджи-звезда" , "Morning Doji Star" }, { "Вечерняя звезда" , "Evening Star" }, { "Вечерняя доджи-звезда" , "Evening Doji Star" }, { "Три звезды" , "Three stars" }, { "Брошенное дитя" , "Abandoned baby" }, { "PPR разворотная точка" , "Pivot Point Reversal" }, { "Внешний бар" , "Outside Bar" }, { "Внутренний бар" , "Inside Bar" }, { "Пин бар" , "Pin Bar" }, { "Рельсы" , "Rails" },





在 Bar 对象类文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh 的私有部分，编写计算和返回烛形比例的方法：

class CBar : public CBaseObj { private : MqlDateTime m_dt_struct; int m_digits; string m_period_description; long m_long_prop[BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[BAR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE BodyType( void ) const ; double CandleSize( void ) const { return ( this .High()- this .Low()); } double BodySize( void ) const { return ( this .BodyHigh()- this .BodyLow()); } double ShadowUpSize( void ) const { return ( this .High()- this .BodyHigh()); } double ShadowDownSize( void ) const { return ( this .BodyLow()- this .Low()); } double BodyHigh( void ) const { return :: fmax ( this .Close(), this .Open()); } double BodyLow( void ) const { return :: fmin ( this .Close(), this .Open()); } double CandleRatioBodyToCandleSize( void ) const { return ( this .CandleSize()> 0 ? this .BodySize()* 100.0 / this .CandleSize() : 100.0 ); } double CandleRatioUpperShadowToCandleSize( void ) const { return ( this .CandleSize()> 0 ? this .ShadowUpSize()* 100.0 / this .CandleSize() : 100.0 ); } double CandleRatioLowerShadowToCandleSize( void ) const { return ( this .CandleSize()> 0 ? this .ShadowDownSize()* 100.0 / this .CandleSize(): 100.0 ); } int TimeYear( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.year; } int TimeMonth( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.mon; } int TimeDayOfWeek( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.day_of_week; } int TimeDayOfYear( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.day_of_year; } int TimeDay( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.day; } int TimeHour( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.hour; } int TimeMinute( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.min; } public :





在公有部分，即简化的柱形属性访问中，为烛形比例编写返回新柱形属性的方法：

ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE TypeBody( void ) const { return (ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TYPE); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_PERIOD); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SPREAD); } long VolumeTick( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK); } long VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME); } long Year( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR); } long Month( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH); } long DayOfWeek( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK); } long DayOfYear( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR); } long Day( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY); } long Hour( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR); } long Minute( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE); } double Open( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_OPEN); } double High( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_HIGH); } double Low( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_LOW); } double Close( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CLOSE); } double Size( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE); } double SizeBody( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY); } double TopBody( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP); } double BottomBody( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM); } double SizeShadowUp( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP); } double SizeShadowDown( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN); } double RatioBodyToCandleSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE); } double RatioUpperShadowToCandleSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE);} double RatioLowerShadowToCandleSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE);} string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SYMBOL); } int Index( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return :: iBarShift ( this . Symbol (),(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe), this .Time()); }





在设置柱形对象参数的方法中，在柱形对象属性中添加写入计算的蜡烛参数：

void CBar::SetProperties( const MqlRates &rates) { this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_SPREAD,rates.spread); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK,rates.tick_volume); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,rates.real_volume); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME,rates.time); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR, this .TimeYear()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH, this .TimeMonth()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, this .TimeDayOfYear()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, this .TimeDayOfWeek()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY, this .TimeDay()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR, this .TimeHour()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE, this .TimeMinute()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_OPEN,rates.open); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_HIGH,rates.high); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_LOW,rates.low); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CLOSE,rates.close); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE, this .CandleSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY, this .BodySize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP, this .BodyHigh()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM, this .BodyLow()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP, this .ShadowUpSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN, this .ShadowDownSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .CandleRatioBodyToCandleSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .CandleRatioUpperShadowToCandleSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .CandleRatioLowerShadowToCandleSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TYPE, this .BodyType()); this .m_graph_elm.SetTypeNode( this .m_type); }





在返回柱形实际属性描述的方法中，实现返回新柱形属性的描述：

string CBar::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( property==BAR_PROP_OPEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_OPEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_HIGH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_HIGH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_LOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_LOW)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CLOSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_CLOSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_TOP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 )+ "%" ) : property==BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 )+ "%" ) : property==BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 )+ "%" ) : "" ); }





至此，各类的改进工作告一段落。现在，我们可以开始创建一个基本形态对象。



抽象形态类

在\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Patterns\ 中，创建新的Pattern.mqh文件。该类应从底层库对象继承， 底层库对象的文件需要与创建类的文件相连：



#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\BaseObj.mqh" class CPattern : public CBaseObj { }





私有部分声明了库对象的标准属性数组，以及返回相应数组中属性实际索引的方法：

class CPattern : public CBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;} protected :





在类的受保护部分，声明了操作所需的类成员变量：

protected : CForm *m_form; int m_digits; ulong m_symbol_code; string m_name_graph_obj; double m_price; color m_color_bullish; color m_color_bearish; color m_color_bidirect; color m_color; color m_color_panel_bullish; color m_color_panel_bearish; color m_color_panel_bidirect; public :

需要一个窗体对象来创建一个信息面板，当鼠标悬停在形成图案的图表柱上时，该面板就会出现。要将交易品种名称转换成数字，并将其添加到图案 ID 中，就需要交易品种的数字代码。形态 ID 是一个唯一的数字，由开仓时间 + 形态类型 + 其状态 + 形态方向 + 时间框架 + 时间序列交易品种组成。通过这段代码，我们可以确定形态列表中已经存在这样的形态。





类的公共部分声明了标准库方法：

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ){ this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property, string value ){ this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CPattern *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CPattern* compared_obj) const ; CPattern(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN; } protected : CPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type, const uint id, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,MqlRates &rates); public : ~CPattern( void );





简化访问形态对象属性的方法、描述形态对象属性的方法以及处理图形对象颜色的方法也在此声明：

ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE TypePattern( void ) const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TYPE); } ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION Direction( void ) const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD); } ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_STATUS); } ulong Code( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE); } uint ID( void ) const { return ( uint ) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_ID); } ulong ControlObjectID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TIME); } uint Candles( void ) const { return ( uint ) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES); } double BarPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN); } double BarPriceHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH); } double BarPriceLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW); } double BarPriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_NAME); } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property); virtual string StatusDescription( void ) const { return NULL ; } virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return NULL ; } string DirectDescription( void ) const ; virtual void Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( void ); protected : bool DeleteGraphObj( bool redraw= false ); void SetColorBullish( const color clr) { this .m_color_bullish=clr; } void SetColorBearish( const color clr) { this .m_color_bearish=clr; } void SetColorBiDirect( const color clr) { this .m_color_bidirect=clr; } bool CreateInfoPanel( void ); virtual void CreateInfoPanelView( void ){} public : void SetColors( const color color_bullish, const color color_bearish, const color color_bidirect, const bool redraw= false ); void SetColorPanelBullish( const color clr) { this .m_color_panel_bullish=clr; } void SetColorPanelBearish( const color clr) { this .m_color_panel_bearish=clr; } void SetColorPanelBiDirect( const color clr) { this .m_color_panel_bidirect=clr; } void SetColorPanelBullish( const uchar R, const uchar G, const uchar B); void SetColorPanelBearish( const uchar R, const uchar G, const uchar B); void SetColorPanelBiDirect( const uchar R, const uchar G, const uchar B); void Draw( const bool redraw= false ); void Show( const bool redraw= false ); void Hide( const bool redraw= false ); void ShowInfoPanel( const int x, const int y); void HideInfoPanel( void ); };





我们来研究一下所声明方法的实现。

在类构造函数中，设置形态对象属性和图形对象参数 - 图表和信息面板上的形态标签：



CPattern::CPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type, const uint id, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, MqlRates &rates) { this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN; this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_STATUS,status); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,type); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_ID,id); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION,direction); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD,timeframe); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TIME,rates.time); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN,rates.open); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH,rates.high); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW,rates.low); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE,rates.close); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .m_symbol_code= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )symbol.Length();i++) this .m_symbol_code+=symbol.GetChar(i); ulong code=( ulong )rates.time+type+status+direction+timeframe+ this .m_symbol_code; this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE,code); this .m_name_graph_obj=:: StringFormat ( "%s_p%lu" , this .m_name_program,code); this .m_color_bullish= clrBlue ; this .m_color_bearish= clrRed ; this .m_color_bidirect= clrGreen ; if ( this .Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH) { this .m_color= this .m_color_bullish; this .m_price=rates.low; } else if ( this .Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH) { this .m_color= this .m_color_bearish; this .m_price=rates.high; } else { this .m_color= this .m_color_bidirect; this .m_price=rates.open; } this .m_color_panel_bullish= clrLightGray ; this .m_color_panel_bearish= clrLightGray ; this .m_color_panel_bidirect= clrLightGray ; this .m_form= NULL ; }





在类的析构函数中，删除已创建的图形对象：

CPattern::~CPattern( void ) { if ( this .m_form!= NULL ) delete this .m_form; this .DeleteGraphObj(); }





该方法按指定属性比较 CPattern 对象：

int CPattern::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPattern *obj_compared=node; if (mode<PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

这是比较两个对象属性的标准库方法。





该方法通过所有属性对 CPattern 对象进行比较：



bool CPattern::IsEqual(CPattern *compared_obj) const { int begin= 0 , end=PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } begin=end; end+=PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } begin=end; end+=PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

这也是标准库方法。只有当被比较的两个对象的所有属性都相等时，它才返回true。





向日志发送形态属性描述的方法：

void CPattern:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int begin= 0 , end=PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); begin=end; end+=PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); begin=end; end+=PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); } void CPattern::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(), ":

" ,(dash ? " - " : "" ), this . Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()), " " ,:: TimeToString ( this .Time()), ", " , this .DirectDescription()); } string CPattern::Header( void ) { return ( this .StatusDescription()+ " " + this .TypeDescription()); } string CPattern::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==PATTERN_PROP_CODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .StatusDescription() ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TypeDescription() ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_DIRECTION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .DirectDescription() ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CANDLES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } string CPattern::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_OPEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_HIGH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_LOW)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : "" ); } string CPattern::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } string CPattern::DirectDescription( void ) const { switch ( this .Direction()) { case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BULLISH); case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BEARISH); case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BOTH : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BOTH); default : return "Unknown" ; } }

类似的方法在以前关于库的文章中已经介绍过不止一次，在此不再赘述，一切都很简单明了。





处理图形对象的方法

bool CPattern::DeleteGraphObj( bool redraw= false ) { if (:: ObjectFind ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name_graph_obj)< 0 ) return true ; if (:: ObjectDelete ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name_graph_obj)) { if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); return true ; } return false ; } bool CPattern::CreateInfoPanel( void ) { int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if ( this .m_form!= NULL ) return true ; double price=( this .BarPriceHigh()+ this .BarPriceLow())/ 2 ; if (!:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this .m_chart_id, 0 , this .Time(),price,x,y)) return false ; this .m_form= this .CreateForm( this .ID(), this .Name(),x,y, 4 , 4 ); if ( this .m_form== NULL ) return false ; this .CreateInfoPanelView(); return true ; } void CPattern::ShowInfoPanel( const int x, const int y) { if ( this .m_form== NULL ) if (! this .CreateInfoPanel()) return ; int chart_w=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_h=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int cx=(x+ this .m_form.Width() >chart_w- 1 ? chart_w- 1 - this .m_form.Width() : x); int cy=(y+ this .m_form.Height()>chart_h- 1 ? chart_h- 1 - this .m_form.Height() : y); if ( this .m_form.SetCoordX(cx) && this .m_form.SetCoordY(cy)) this .m_form.Show(); } void CPattern::HideInfoPanel( void ) { if ( this .m_form!= NULL ) this .m_form.Hide(); } void CPattern::Draw( const bool redraw= false ) { if (:: ObjectFind ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name_graph_obj)< 0 ) { if (! this .CreateTrendLine( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name_graph_obj, 0 , this .Time(), this .m_price, this .Time(), this .m_price, this .m_color, 5 )) return ; } else this .Show(redraw); } void CPattern::Show( const bool redraw= false ) { :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name_graph_obj, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); } void CPattern::Hide( const bool redraw= false ) { :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name_graph_obj, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); } void CPattern::SetColors( const color color_bullish, const color color_bearish, const color color_bidirect, const bool redraw= false ) { this .SetColorBullish(color_bullish); this .SetColorBearish(color_bearish); this .SetColorBiDirect(color_bidirect); this .m_color=( this .Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH ? this .m_color_bullish : this .Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH ? this .m_color_bearish : this .m_color_bidirect); :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name_graph_obj, OBJPROP_COLOR , this .m_color); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

这些方法非常简单，并附有注释。对它们逐一进行详细解释意义不大 - 所有方法在阅读其代码时都一目了然。

基本抽象形态对象已准备就绪。我们将在此基础上制作库计划中的所有形态。具体参数和已用/未用属性将在形态中设置。



让我们从简单而实用的价格行为 Pin Bar 形态开始。



Pin Bar 形态

在价格图表中，主体短、有一根长影线且几乎没有第二根影线的柱形是最重要的信号。在当前环境和市场条件下，它们往往能为价格走向提供强有力的暗示（比其他柱形更好）。

该类将尽可能简单 - 对于从基本形态对象继承的每个类，我们只需指出该模式所特有的一些属性，并指出子类支持哪些属性，不支持哪些属性。

让我们看看 Pin Bar 形态类，我们继续将其写入与基础形态类相同的文件中：

class CPatternPinBar : public CPattern { protected : virtual void CreateInfoPanelView( void ); public : virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual string StatusDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_STATUS_PA); } virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR); } CPatternPinBar( const uint id, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, MqlRates &rates, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direct); };

返回模式状态和类型描述的方法会分别返回 "Price Action Formation"（价格行为形态）和 "Pin Bar" 字符串。返回属性使用标志的方法对此处的所有属性都返回true。在添加新形态和新柱形属性时，我们将禁止与 Pin Bar 形态无关的属性。



在类构造函数的初始化字符串中，将"Price Action" 形态状态、"Pin Bar" 形态类型和构造函数输入中的其余参数传递给父类：

CPatternPinBar::CPatternPinBar( const uint id, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, MqlRates &rates, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direct) : CPattern( PATTERN_STATUS_PA , PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR ,id,direct,symbol,timeframe,rates) { this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_NAME, "Pin Bar" ); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES, 1 ); }

在构造函数主体中，将 "Pin Bar" 形态的名称和组成形态的烛形数量设为 1。





创建信息面板外观的虚拟方法将因形态而异 - 它将显示形态固有的属性。Pin Bar 形态的方法如下：

void CPatternPinBar::CreateInfoPanelView( void ) { if ( this .m_form== NULL ) return ; color color_bullish= this .m_form.ChangeRGBComponents( this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness( this .m_color_panel_bullish, 5 ), 0 , 0 , 30 ); color color_bearish= this .m_form.ChangeRGBComponents( this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness( this .m_color_panel_bearish, 5 ), 30 , 0 , 0 ); color color_bidirect= this .m_color_bidirect; color clr[ 2 ]={}; switch ( this .Direction()) { case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH : clr[ 0 ]= this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bullish,- 2.5 ); clr[ 1 ]= this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bullish, 2.5 ); break ; case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH : clr[ 0 ]= this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bearish,- 2.5 ); clr[ 1 ]= this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bearish, 2.5 ); break ; default : clr[ 0 ]= this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bidirect,- 2.5 ); clr[ 1 ]= this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bidirect, 2.5 ); break ; } this .m_form.SetBackgroundColor( this .Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH ? color_bullish : this .Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH ? color_bearish : this .m_color_bidirect, true ); this .m_form.SetBorderColor( clrGray , true ); string name=:: StringFormat ( "Pin Bar (%.2f/%.2f/%.2f)" , this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE), this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE), this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)); string param=:: StringFormat ( "%s (%.2f/%.2f/%.2f)" , this .DirectDescription(), this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION), this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION), this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION)); int x= 3 ; int y= 20 ; int w= 4 +(:: fmax ( 20 + this .m_form.TextWidth(name),:: fmax (x+ this .m_form.TextWidth(param),x+ this .m_form.TextWidth(:: TimeToString ( this .Time()))))); int h= 2 +( 20 + this .m_form.TextHeight( this .DirectDescription())+ this .m_form.TextHeight(:: TimeToString ( this .Time()))); this .m_form.SetWidth(w); this .m_form.SetHeight(h); int chart_w=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_h=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int cx=( this .m_form.RightEdge() >chart_w- 1 ? chart_w- 1 - this .m_form.Width() : this .m_form.CoordX()); int cy=( this .m_form.BottomEdge()>chart_h- 1 ? chart_h- 1 - this .m_form.Height() : this .m_form.CoordY()); this .m_form.SetCoordX(cx); this .m_form.SetCoordY(cy); this .m_form.Erase(clr, 200 , true , false ); this .m_form.DrawFrameSimple( 0 , 0 , this .m_form.Width(), this .m_form.Height(), 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , this .m_form.BorderColor(), 200 ); this .m_form.DrawIconInfo( 1 , 1 , 200 ); this .m_form.Text( 20 , 3 ,name, clrBlack , 200 ); this .m_form.DrawLine( 1 , 18 , this .m_form.Width()- 1 , 18 , clrDarkGray , 250 ); y= 20 ; this .m_form.Text(x,y,param, clrBlack , 200 ); y+= this .m_form.TextHeight(:: TimeToString ( this .Time())); this .m_form.Text(x,y,:: TimeToString ( this .Time()), clrBlack , 200 ); this .m_form.Update( true ); }

代码注释中完整描述了方法逻辑。在标题中显示形态名称和形态所在蜡烛的比例。在标题下，我们将显示形态方向、搜索条件以及定义形态的柱形的日期/时间：

烛形比例在标题中指定：

16.22 - 烛体与整个蜡烛大小的比率、

18.92 - 上影线与整个蜡烛大小的比率、

64.86 - 下影线与整个蜡烛大小的比率。

标题指明了形态方向及其搜索标准：

30.00 - 烛体不应超过整个蜡烛尺寸的 30%、

60.00 - 最大影线应至少占整个蜡烛大小的 60%、

30.00 - 最小的影线不应超过整个蜡烛尺寸的 30%。

对于不同的形态，其搜索标准也会不同，因此信息面板中显示的数据也会不同，这就是虚拟方法的作用，绘制出面板的外观。



我们的形态类暂时告一段落，现在，我们需要将它们整合到库中。







我们需要这样一个工具包，以便对形态进行分类。在 CSelect 类的（MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh）库文件中添加我们需要的所有内容。

首先，将形态类文件包含到 CSelect 类文件中：

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\\Patterns\Pattern.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh"





在宣布处理时间序列柱形的方法后，立即声明处理形态的方法：

static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property); static int FindPatternMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindPatternMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindPatternMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property);





我们在类主体之外编写它们的实现：

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CPattern *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CPattern *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CPattern *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPatternMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CPattern *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPatternMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CPattern *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPatternMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CPattern *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

CSelect 类在第三篇介绍库的文章中进行了讨论。对于需要根据对象属性进行搜索和排序的所有对象列表，CSelect 类中实现了逻辑上相同的方法。对于形态对象来说，一切都完全一样。因此，在阅读了该类的说明后，我们就能理解上述所有方法了。

现在唯一能与之前讨论过的类区分开来的是用于比较两个对象值的 CompareValues() 方法。以前的情况如下：

template < typename T> bool CSelect::CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { return ( mode==EQUAL && value1==value2 ? true : mode==NO_EQUAL && value1!=value2 ? true : mode==MORE && value1>value2 ? true : mode==LESS && value1<value2 ? true : mode==EQUAL_OR_MORE && value1>=value2 ? true : mode==EQUAL_OR_LESS && value1<=value2 ? true : false ); }

目前，旧方法中使用的 if-else结构已被switch 所取代：

template < typename T> bool CSelect::CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { switch (mode) { case EQUAL : return (value1==value2 ? true : false ); case NO_EQUAL : return (value1!=value2 ? true : false ); case MORE : return (value1>value2 ? true : false ); case LESS : return (value1<value2 ? true : false ); case EQUAL_OR_MORE : return (value1>=value2 ? true : false ); case EQUAL_OR_LESS : return (value1<=value2 ? true : false ); default : return false ; } }

在这种形式下，比较的速度会更快。







形态控制类

我们将为每个形态创建一个形态控制类，甚至为具有不同参数的相同形态创建一个形态控制类。在该类中，我们将存储用于搜索形态的指定属性，在时间序列中安排搜索，并返回指向搜索形态的指针。每个形态都有自己的唯一 ID，由交易品种名称、时间框架、形态类型、形态方向和参数总和组成。因此，即使是相同交易品种和图表周期上的两个相同形态，但参数不同，也会是独立和不同的。此外，它们还将出现在所有形态的列表中。

根据库中现有文件的顺序，每种新类型的类都有自己的文件 - 这样既简化了库的结构，又减少了每个文件的大小。但在这种情况下，我不得不将形态控制类放在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh 时间序列类文件中。这都是因为库中不同类之间的相互联系太多了。因此，如果我们将时间序列类和形态控制类分为不同的文件，并将形态控制类文件连接到时间序列文件，那么有些文件就会停止编译，因为编译器无法访问一个地方的时间序列文件和另一个地方的形态控制类文件。到目前为止，无论我怎么尝试，都无法正确连接所有设备。最终，我决定直接在其中一个形态控制类所在的时间序列的类文件中编写形态控制类。

其结构如下：为每种形态及其属性和参数集创建自己的控制类。为搜索而创建的形态数量和必要的同类形态的不同变体数量等于形态控制对象的数量。接下来，这些创建的对象会被放入所有已创建形态控制对象的控制类列表中。从这里可以访问管理对象。从那里，我们又可以直接进入形态。

打开 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh 时间序列类文件。让我们开始开发一个管理抽象形态的新类：

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\NewBarObj.mqh" #include "Bar.mqh" class CPatternControl : public CBaseObjExt { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; string m_symbol; double m_point; bool m_used; bool m_drawing; ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE m_type_pattern; protected : double m_ratio_body_to_candle_size; double m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size; double m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size; ulong m_object_id; CArrayObj *m_list_series; CArrayObj *m_list_all_patterns; CPattern m_pattern_instance; ulong m_symbol_code; virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time, const uint min_body_size) const { return WRONG_VALUE ; } virtual CPattern *CreatePattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const uint id,CBar *bar){ return NULL ; } virtual ulong GetPatternCode( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const datetime time) const { return 0 ; } virtual CArrayObj*GetListPatterns( void ) { return NULL ; } virtual ulong CreateObjectID( void ) { return 0 ; } public : CPatternControl *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } void SetUsed( const bool flag) { this .m_used=flag; } bool IsUsed( void ) const { return this .m_used; } void SetDrawing( const bool flag) { this .m_drawing=flag; } bool IsDrawing( void ) const { return this .m_drawing; } void SetRatioBodyToCandleSizeValue( const double value) { this .m_ratio_body_to_candle_size=value; } void SetRatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue( const double value) { this .m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size=value; } void SetRatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue( const double value) { this .m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size=value; } double RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue( void ) const { return this .m_ratio_body_to_candle_size; } double RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue( void ) const { return this .m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size; } double RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue( void ) const { return this .m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size; } virtual ulong ObjectID( void ) const { return this .m_object_id; } ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE TypePattern( void ) const { return this .m_type_pattern; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } double Point ( void ) const { return this .m_point; } ulong SymbolCode( void ) const { return this .m_symbol_code; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual int CreateAndRefreshPatternList( void ); void DrawPatterns( const bool redraw= false ); protected : CPatternControl( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type,CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns); };

所有变量和方法都有符号。从描述中可以清楚地看出它们的目的。

该类只有一个受保护的参数构造函数，因为该类不会单独使用。从它继承的类将有一个公共构造函数，其中相应的参数将根据创建控制对象的形态类型传递给父类的受保护构造函数。

受保护的参数构造函数接收创建形态的参数和外部列表指针：时间序列列表和所有形态列表。初始化列表允许我们指定默认的形态搜索条件，以及使用形态和绘制形态标签的标志。然后在构造函数主体中调整和设置所有传入的参数，将传入方法的指针分配给类列表的指针，并创建一个交易品种代码：

CPatternControl::CPatternControl( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type, CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns ) : m_ratio_body_to_candle_size( 30 ),m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size( 60 ),m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size( 30 ),m_used( true ),m_drawing( true ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN_CONTROL; this .m_type_pattern=type; this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe); this .m_point=:: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_list_series=list_series; this .m_list_all_patterns=list_patterns; for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .m_symbol.Length();i++) this .m_symbol_code+= this .m_symbol.GetChar(i); }

需要向构造函数传递列表指针，以指示该类可使用从外部创建的哪些外部列表。通过将指向外部列表的指针赋值给指向类列表的指针，我们可以精确地确定该类只能与外部创建的列表一起工作，而不能与 CArrayObj 类的任何其他实例一起工作。





将 CPatternControl 对象相互比较的方法：



int CPatternControl::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPatternControl *obj_compared=node; return ( this .SymbolCode() > obj_compared.SymbolCode() || this .Timeframe() > obj_compared.Timeframe() || this .TypePattern() > obj_compared.TypePattern() || this .ObjectID() > obj_compared.ObjectID() ? 1 : this .SymbolCode() < obj_compared.SymbolCode() || this .Timeframe() < obj_compared.Timeframe() || this .TypePattern() < obj_compared.TypePattern() || this .ObjectID() < obj_compared.ObjectID() ? - 1 : 0 ); }

在这里，当前对象的每个属性都与被比较对象的相应属性进行比较。只有当比较的每个属性都相等时，才会返回 0。





搜索形态并将找到的形态添加到所有形态列表中的方法：



int CPatternControl::CreateAndRefreshPatternList( void ) { if (! this .m_used) return 0 ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); datetime time_open= 0 ; if (!:: SeriesInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe(), SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE ,time_open)) return 0 ; CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBarProperty( this .m_list_series,BAR_PROP_TIME,time_open,LESS); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return 0 ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CBar *bar=list.At(i); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction= this .FindPattern(bar.Time(), 1 ); if (direction== WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; ulong code= this .GetPatternCode(direction,bar.Time()); this .m_pattern_instance.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE,code); this .m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_CODE); int index= this .m_list_all_patterns.Search(& this .m_pattern_instance); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { CPattern *pattern= this .CreatePattern(direction, this .m_list_all_patterns.Total(),bar); if (pattern== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME); if (! this .m_list_all_patterns.InsertSort(pattern)) { delete pattern; continue ; } if ( this .m_drawing) pattern.Draw(); } } this .m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME); return m_list_all_patterns.Total(); }

方法逻辑已在代码注释中详细说明。简而言之：使用除当前柱形外的所有柱形列表（只应在已完成的柱形上搜索形态），使用 FindPattern() 虚拟方法搜索形态，该方法的实现应在继承类中完成，因为每个形态都以自己的方式搜索。如果找到了形态，就会创建一个新的形态对象，同样使用 CreatePattern() 虚拟方法。新创建的对象将被放入所有库形态的列表中。





在图表上显示形态标签的方法：



void CPatternControl::DrawPatterns( const bool redraw= false ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListPatterns(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME); for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.Draw( false ); } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

代码中对该方法的逻辑进行了注释。简而言之，我们只得到由该控制对象控制的形态列表。在使用结果列表的循环中，我们获取下一个形态对象，并在图表上显示其图形标签。在循环结束时重新绘制图表，以避免每次循环迭代都重新绘制图表。

基本形态控制对象类已准备就绪。现在，我们需要编写继承类，其中的形态类型及其参数已经精确指定。





因为今天我们只制作一个形态 - Pin Bar，所以我们将创建一个对象来控制它。让我们在同一个文件中继续编写代码：

class CPatternControlPinBar : public CPatternControl { protected : virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time, const uint min_body_size) const ; virtual CPattern *CreatePattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const uint id,CBar *bar); virtual ulong GetPatternCode( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const datetime time) const { return (time+PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR+PATTERN_STATUS_PA+direction+ this .Timeframe()+ this .m_symbol_code); } virtual CArrayObj*GetListPatterns( void ); virtual ulong CreateObjectID( void ); public : CPatternControlPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns, const double ratio_body_to_candle_size, const double ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size, const double ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size) : CPatternControl(symbol,timeframe,PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR,list_series,list_patterns) { this .m_ratio_body_to_candle_size=ratio_body_to_candle_size; this .m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size=ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size; this .m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size=ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size; this .m_object_id= this .CreateObjectID(); } };

在类构造函数的初始化列表中，将 "Price Action" 形态状态和 "Pin Bar" 形态类型传递给父类。此外，构造函数参数还传递指向外部列表和形态搜索标准的指针。







根据形态搜索条件创建对象 ID 的方法：



ulong CPatternControlPinBar::CreateObjectID( void ) { ushort body=( ushort ) this .RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue()* 100 ; ushort larger=( ushort ) this .RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue()* 100 ; ushort smaller=( ushort ) this .RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()* 100 ; ulong res= 0 ; this .UshortToLong(body, 0 ,res); this .UshortToLong(larger, 1 ,res); return this .UshortToLong(smaller, 2 ,res); }

三个标准（烛体、最大和最小影线占整个蜡烛大小的百分比）以实数（百分比）指定，且不能超过 100。因此，我们将它们乘以 100 转换为整数值，然后使用 UshortToLong() 扩展标准对象库方法创建一个 ulong ID，用 ushort 值填充 long 数的指定位：

long CBaseObjExt::UshortToLong( const ushort ushort_value, const uchar to_byte, long &long_value) { if (to_byte> 3 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_INDEX)); return 0 ; } return (long_value |= this .UshortToByte(ushort_value,to_byte)); } long CBaseObjExt::UshortToByte( const ushort value, const uchar to_byte) const { return ( long )value<<( 16 *to_byte); }





虚拟方法，用于创建指定方向的形态：



CPattern *CPatternControlPinBar::CreatePattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const uint id,CBar *bar) { if (bar== NULL ) return NULL ; MqlRates rates={ 0 }; rates.time=bar.Time(); rates.open=bar.Open(); rates.high=bar.High(); rates.low=bar.Low(); rates.close=bar.Close(); CPatternPinBar *obj= new CPatternPinBar(id, this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe(),rates,direction); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioBodyToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioLowerShadowToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioUpperShadowToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, this .RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, this .RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, this .RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID, this .ObjectID()); return obj; }

方法逻辑已在代码注释中描述。我们可以看到，指向形态控制对象的指针也在创建的形态对象中注册。因此，在程序的某个地方接收到指向形态对象的指针后，我们就可以用它访问创建该形态的控制对象，然后对其进行处理。换句话说，我们在这里进行了双向访问 - 从控制对象到形态，反之亦然。





搜索形态的方法：

ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION CPatternControlPinBar::FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time, const uint min_body_size) const { CBar *bar= NULL ; CPatternPinBar *pin_bar= NULL ; CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBarProperty( this .m_list_series,BAR_PROP_TIME,series_bar_time,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS); list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,min_body_size,EQUAL_OR_MORE); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CArrayObj *list_bullish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_MORE); list_bullish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list_bullish,BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS); if (list_bullish!= NULL && list_bullish.Total()> 0 ) return PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH; CArrayObj *list_bearish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_MORE); list_bearish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list_bearish,BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS); if (list_bearish!= NULL && list_bearish.Total()> 0 ) return PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

代码中对该方法的逻辑进行了注释。简而言之，Pin Bar 是一种单个柱形的价格行为形态，因此我们只需要一个时间序列柱形。我们根据传递给该方法的柱形时间获得一个柱形。接下来，我们要找出烛形主体相对于整个蜡烛的比例。如果主体大于允许的大小，则肯定没有形态，返回-1。如果通过了蜡烛主体大小的标准，那么我们将以同样的方式，首先检查柱形的影线，以确定看涨形态的可接受大小值，然后，如果没有看涨形态，我们将检查烛形的影线，以确定看跌形态的大小值。如果找到形态，则返回其方向。如果没有，则返回-1。







返回对象管理的形态列表的方法：

CArrayObj *CPatternControlPinBar::GetListPatterns( void ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty( this .m_list_all_patterns,PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD, this .Timeframe(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL, this . Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID, this .ObjectID(),EQUAL); }

在所有形态列表中，我们只查找为该对象设置了图表周期的形态。

在生成的列表中，我们将查找该对象交易品种集合的形态。

我们只从结果列表中提取 Pin Bar 模式。

我们将返回指向控制对象 ID 已设置的形态列表的指针。

如果在某个阶段无法获取列表，则返回 NULL。

Pin Bar 形态控制对象已准备就绪。在随后的文章中，我将逐步增加新的形态和新的管理对象。





现在，我们需要编写一个类来管理上面创建的形态控制对象。让我们在同一个文件中继续写下去。

该类的核心是一个已创建的形态控制对象列表和一组可访问这些对象的方法。所有方法的类型相同，并将直接在类主体中实现。



私有部分包含形态控制对象列表以及时间序列和所有形态列表。公有部分包含返回时间框架、交易品种和对象指针的方法：



class CPatternsControl : public CBaseObjExt { private : CArrayObj m_list_controls; CArrayObj *m_list_series; CArrayObj *m_list_all_patterns; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; string m_symbol; public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } CPatternsControl *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } protected :





受保护部分包含返回形态控制对象的方法。只有返回带有指定参数的 Pin Bar 形态控制对象的方法才是完全就绪的：

CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternPinBar( const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR) continue ; if (ratio_body==obj.RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue() && ratio_larger_shadow==obj.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue() && ratio_smaller_shadow==obj.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()) return obj; } return NULL ; }





其余方法以空白的形式创建。让我们来看看完整的方法列表：

protected : CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternHarami( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternHaramiCross( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternTweezer( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternPiercingLine( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternDarkCloudCover( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternThreeBlackCrows( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternShootingStar( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternHammer( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternInvertedHammer( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternHangingMan( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternDoji( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternDragonflyDoji( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternGravestoneDoji( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternMorningStar( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternMorningDojiStar( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternEveningStar( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternEveningDojiStar( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternThreeStars( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternAbandonedBaby( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternPivotPointReversal( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternOutsideBar( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternInsideBar( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternPinBar( const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR) continue ; if (ratio_body==obj.RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue() && ratio_larger_shadow==obj.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue() && ratio_smaller_shadow==obj.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()) return obj; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternRails( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS) continue ; } return NULL ; } public :

在创建新形态时，我会将创建每个特定形态所需的输入参数添加到每个形态的方法中。





该类的公有部分将包含一系列方法，用于设置使用形态的标志和创建控制对象。对于每种形态，方法参数都会显示其固有属性。设置 Pin Bar 形态标记的方法：



void SetUsedPatternPinBar( const bool flag, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CPatternControlPinBar *obj= this .GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.SetUsed(flag); else if (flag) { obj= new CPatternControlPinBar( this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe(), this .m_list_series, this .m_list_all_patterns,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); if (obj== NULL ) return ; if (! this .m_list_controls.Add(obj)) { delete obj; return ; } obj.SetUsed(flag); obj.SetRatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(ratio_body); obj.SetRatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(ratio_larger_shadow); obj.SetRatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(ratio_smaller_shadow); obj.CreateAndRefreshPatternList(); } }





其余的方法只是作为模板编写的 - 我会根据新形态的创建对它们进行补充：

public : void SetUsedPatternHarami( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternHaramiCross( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternTweezer( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternPiercingLine( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternShootingStar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternHammer( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternHangingMan( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternDoji( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternMorningStar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternEveningStar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternThreeStars( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternOutsideBar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternInsideBar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternPinBar( const bool flag, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CPatternControlPinBar *obj= this .GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.SetUsed(flag); else if (flag) { obj= new CPatternControlPinBar( this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe(), this .m_list_series, this .m_list_all_patterns,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); if (obj== NULL ) return ; if (! this .m_list_controls.Add(obj)) { delete obj; return ; } obj.SetUsed(flag); obj.SetRatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(ratio_body); obj.SetRatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(ratio_larger_shadow); obj.SetRatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(ratio_smaller_shadow); obj.CreateAndRefreshPatternList(); } } void SetUsedPatternRails( const bool flag) { }





返回形态使用标志的方法。在这里，也只有返回 Pin Bar 形态使用标志的方法已准备就绪：



bool IsUsedPatternPinBar( const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CPatternControl *obj= this .GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); }





其余的方法则以空白的形式出现，其中没有指定形态的输入参数：

bool IsUsedPatternHarami( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHarami(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternHaramiCross( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHaramiCross(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternTweezer( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternTweezer(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternPiercingLine( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPiercingLine(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDarkCloudCover(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeBlackCrows(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternShootingStar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternShootingStar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternHammer( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHammer(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInvertedHammer(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternHangingMan( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHangingMan(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternDoji( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDoji(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDragonflyDoji(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternGravestoneDoji(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternMorningStar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningStar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningDojiStar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternEveningStar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningStar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningDojiStar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternThreeStars( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeStars(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternAbandonedBaby(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPivotPointReversal(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternOutsideBar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternOutsideBar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternInsideBar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInsideBar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternPinBar( const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CPatternControl *obj= this .GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternRails( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternRails(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); }





搜索和更新所有活动形态的方法：



void RefreshAll( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *ctrl= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (ctrl== NULL ) continue ; ctrl.CreateAndRefreshPatternList(); } this .DrawPatternPinBar(); }





在图表上绘制形态的方法。只有绘制 Pin Bar 形态标签的方法已完全就绪。其余的方法则以模板的形式实现，没有形态输入参数：

void DrawPatternHarami( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHarami(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternHaramiCross( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHaramiCross(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternTweezer( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternTweezer(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternPiercingLine( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPiercingLine(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternDarkCloudCover( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDarkCloudCover(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeBlackCrows(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternShootingStar( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternShootingStar(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternHammer( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHammer(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternInvertedHammer( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInvertedHammer(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternHangingMan( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHangingMan(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternDoji( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDoji(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternDragonflyDoji( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDragonflyDoji(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternGravestoneDoji( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternGravestoneDoji(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternMorningStar( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningStar(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternMorningDojiStar( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningDojiStar(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternEveningStar( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningStar(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternEveningDojiStar( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningDojiStar(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternThreeStars( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeStars(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternAbandonedBaby( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternAbandonedBaby(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternPivotPointReversal( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPivotPointReversal(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternOutsideBar( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternOutsideBar(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternInsideBar( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInsideBar(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternPinBar( const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 , const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternRails( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternRails(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } CPatternsControl( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,CArrayObj *list_timeseries,CArrayObj *list_all_patterns); };





在类的构造函数中，设置库对象类型，调整和设置图表交易品种和时间框架，并将构造函数参数中传递的外部列表指针设置为时间序列列表和所有形态的指针：



CPatternsControl::CPatternsControl( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , CArrayObj *list_timeseries,CArrayObj *list_all_patterns ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERNS_CONTROLLERS; this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe); this .m_list_series=list_timeseries; this .m_list_all_patterns=list_all_patterns; }

形态控制类已准备就绪。





现在，我们需要将准备好的形态控制对象类放入时间序列类中，并安排对它们的访问。

让我们对同一文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh 中的时间序列类做一些更改。

在私有部分，声明指向形态控制对象的指针。在受保护的部分，声明指向所有交易品种时间序列的所有形态列表的指针；在公有部分，声明返回形态控制对象指针的方法：



class CSeriesDE : public CBaseObj { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; string m_symbol; string m_period_description; datetime m_firstdate; datetime m_lastbar_date; uint m_amount; uint m_required; uint m_bars; bool m_sync; CArrayObj m_list_series; CNewBarObj m_new_bar_obj; CPatternsControl *m_patterns_control; void SetServerDate( void ) { this .m_firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); this .m_lastbar_date=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE ); } protected : CArrayObj *m_list_all_patterns; public : CSeriesDE *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return &m_list_series; } CNewBarObj *GetNewBarObj( void ) { return & this .m_new_bar_obj; } CPatternsControl *GetPatternsCtrlObj( void ) { return this .m_patterns_control;}





该类只有一个默认创建的析构函数。声明类的析构函数。同时，将指向所有形态外部列表的指针添加到类常量中。编写处理形态控制对象的方法，重复类似的对象方法。此处只调用形态控制对象的相应方法：



CSeriesDE( CArrayObj *list ); CSeriesDE( CArrayObj *list , const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); ~CSeriesDE( void ); void SetUsedPatternHarami( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternHaramiCross( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternTweezer( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternPiercingLine( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternShootingStar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternHammer( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternHangingMan( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternDoji( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternMorningStar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternEveningStar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternThreeStars( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternOutsideBar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternInsideBar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternPinBar( const bool flag, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetUsedPatternPinBar(flag,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } void SetUsedPatternRails( const bool flag) { } bool IsUsedPatternHarami( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternHarami() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternHaramiCross( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternHaramiCross() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternTweezer( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternTweezer() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternPiercingLine( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternPiercingLine() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternShootingStar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternShootingStar() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternHammer( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternHammer() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternHangingMan( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternHangingMan() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternDoji( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternDoji() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternMorningStar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternMorningStar() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternEveningStar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternEveningStar() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternThreeStars( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternThreeStars() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternOutsideBar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternOutsideBar() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternInsideBar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternInsideBar() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternPinBar( const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternRails( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternRails() : false ); } void DrawPatternHarami( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternHarami(redraw); } void DrawPatternHaramiCross( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternHaramiCross(redraw); } void DrawPatternTweezer( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternTweezer(redraw); } void DrawPatternPiercingLine( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternPiercingLine(redraw); } void DrawPatternDarkCloudCover( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(redraw); } void DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(redraw); } void DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(redraw); } void DrawPatternShootingStar( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternShootingStar(redraw); } void DrawPatternHammer( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternHammer(redraw); } void DrawPatternInvertedHammer( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternInvertedHammer(redraw); } void DrawPatternHangingMan( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternHangingMan(redraw); } void DrawPatternDoji( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternDoji(redraw); } void DrawPatternDragonflyDoji( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(redraw); } void DrawPatternGravestoneDoji( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(redraw); } void DrawPatternMorningStar( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternMorningStar(redraw); } void DrawPatternMorningDojiStar( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(redraw); } void DrawPatternEveningStar( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternEveningStar(redraw); } void DrawPatternEveningDojiStar( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(redraw); } void DrawPatternThreeStars( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternThreeStars(redraw); } void DrawPatternAbandonedBaby( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(redraw); } void DrawPatternPivotPointReversal( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(redraw); } void DrawPatternOutsideBar( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternOutsideBar(redraw); } void DrawPatternInsideBar( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternInsideBar(redraw); } void DrawPatternPinBar( const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 , const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow,redraw); } void DrawPatternRails( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternRails(redraw); } };





在类的构造函数实现中，将传递给构造函数的外部列表指针赋值给所有形态列表指针，然后创建一个新的形态控制对象：



CSeriesDE::CSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list) : m_bars( 0 ),m_amount( 0 ),m_required( 0 ),m_sync( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD; this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); this .SetSymbolPeriod( NULL ,( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe); this .m_list_all_patterns=list; this .m_patterns_control= new CPatternsControl( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, this .GetList(), this .m_list_all_patterns); } CSeriesDE::CSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) : m_bars( 0 ), m_amount( 0 ),m_required( 0 ),m_sync( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD; this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe); this .m_sync= this .SetRequiredUsedData(required, 0 ); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe); this .m_list_all_patterns=list; this .m_patterns_control= new CPatternsControl( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, this .GetList(), this .m_list_all_patterns); }





在类的析构函数中，删除在构造函数中创建的形态控制对象：

CSeriesDE::~CSeriesDE( void ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) delete this .m_patterns_control; }





将搜索和更新模式列表的代码块添加到更新列表和时间序列数据的方法中，以便搜索形态：

void CSeriesDE::Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .m_available) return ; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); if ( this .IsNewBarManual(data_calculate.rates.time)) { CBar *new_bar= new CBar( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, this .m_new_bar_obj.TimeNewBar(),DFUN_ERR_LINE); if (new_bar== NULL ) return ; if (! this .m_list_series.InsertSort(new_bar)) { delete new_bar; return ; } this .SetServerDate(); if ( this .m_list_series.Total()>( int ) this .m_required) this .m_list_series.Delete( 0 ); if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.RefreshAll(); this .SaveNewBarTime(data_calculate.rates.time); } int index=CSelect::FindBarMax( this .GetList(),BAR_PROP_TIME); CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At(index); if (bar== NULL ) return ; int copied= 1 ; if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && this .m_symbol==:: Symbol () && this .m_timeframe==( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()) { rates[ 0 ].time=data_calculate.rates.time; rates[ 0 ].open=data_calculate.rates.open; rates[ 0 ].high=data_calculate.rates.high; rates[ 0 ].low=data_calculate.rates.low; rates[ 0 ].close=data_calculate.rates.close; rates[ 0 ].tick_volume=data_calculate.rates.tick_volume; rates[ 0 ].real_volume=data_calculate.rates.real_volume; rates[ 0 ].spread=data_calculate.rates.spread; } else copied=:: CopyRates ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 1 ,rates); if (copied== 1 ) bar.SetProperties(rates[ 0 ]); }





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\TimeSeriesDE.mqh 交易品种时间序列类文件的受保护类部分，声明指向所有交易品种的所有时间序列的所有形态列表的指针，而在公有部分，声明返回指向列表的指针的方法：

class CTimeSeriesDE : public CBaseObjExt { private : string m_symbol; CNewTickObj m_new_tick; CArrayObj m_list_series; datetime m_server_firstdate; datetime m_terminal_firstdate; int IndexTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeframeByIndex( const uchar index) const { return TimeframeByEnumIndex( uchar (index+ 1 )); } void SetTerminalServerDate( void ) { this .m_server_firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol,:: Period (), SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE ); this .m_terminal_firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol,:: Period (), SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE ); } protected : CArrayObj *m_list_all_patterns; public : CTimeSeriesDE *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListSeries( void ) { return & this .m_list_series; } CArrayObj *GetListPatterns( void ) { return this .m_list_all_patterns; } CSeriesDE *GetSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); } CSeriesDE *GetSeriesByIndex( const uchar index) { return this .m_list_series.At(index); }





就像在时间序列类的构造函数中一样，我们将传递指向外部形态列表的指针，并声明处理形态控制对象的方法：

CTimeSeriesDE( CArrayObj *list_all_patterns ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL; this .m_list_all_patterns=list_all_patterns; } CTimeSeriesDE( CArrayObj *list_all_patterns , const string symbol); void SetUsedPatternHarami( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternHaramiCross( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternTweezer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternPiercingLine( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternShootingStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternHangingMan( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternMorningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternEveningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternThreeStars( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternOutsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternInsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternPinBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ); void SetUsedPatternRails( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); bool IsUsedPatternHarami( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternHaramiCross( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternTweezer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternPiercingLine( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternShootingStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternHangingMan( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternMorningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternEveningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternThreeStars( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternOutsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternInsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternPinBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ); bool IsUsedPatternRails( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); void DrawPatternHarami( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternHaramiCross( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternTweezer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternPiercingLine( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternDarkCloudCover( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternShootingStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternInvertedHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternHangingMan( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternDragonflyDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternGravestoneDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternMorningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternMorningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternEveningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternEveningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternThreeStars( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternAbandonedBaby( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternPivotPointReversal( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternOutsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternInsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternPinBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 , const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternRails( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); };

这里的输入参数仅用于处理 Pin Bar 形态的方法。在其余的方法中，我们将在创建新形态的类时添加它们。





在类的构造函数中，将构造函数参数传递的外部列表指针赋值给所有形态列表指针：

CTimeSeriesDE::CTimeSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list_all_patterns, const string symbol) : m_symbol(symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL; this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(); this .SetTerminalServerDate(); this .m_new_tick.SetSymbol( this .m_symbol); this .m_new_tick.Refresh(); this .m_list_all_patterns=list_all_patterns; }





返回列表中时间段索引的方法使用临时对象来搜索索引。在创建新的时间序列对象时，您现在需要传递指向外部列表的指针。在这里，我们传递的不是指向真实列表的真实指针，而是指向空列表对象的指针，因为这是一个临时对象，然后会被删除（这种行为需要在以后进行纠正 - 我们不应该不断地创建和删除新对象，而是需要在全局池中创建一个临时对象，并将其作为一个实例使用，同时将 NULL 赋值给它）：

int CTimeSeriesDE::IndexTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CArrayObj *list= NULL ; const CSeriesDE *obj= new CSeriesDE( list , this .m_symbol,(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () : timeframe)); if (obj== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_list_series.Sort(); int index= this .m_list_series.Search(obj); delete obj; return index; }





在将指定的时间序列列表添加到列表的方法中，将指向形态列表的指针传入构造函数：

bool CTimeSeriesDE::AddSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= false ; CSeriesDE *series= new CSeriesDE( this .m_list_all_patterns , this .m_symbol,timeframe,required); if (series== NULL ) return res; this .m_list_series.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_series.Search(series)== WRONG_VALUE ) res= this .m_list_series.Add(series); series.SetAvailable( true ); if (!res) delete series; return res; }





在类列表的最后，写出处理形态的已声明方法的实现：

void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternHarami( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternHarami(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternHaramiCross( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternTweezer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternTweezer(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternPiercingLine( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternShootingStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternShootingStar(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternHammer(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternHangingMan( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternHangingMan(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternDoji(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternMorningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternMorningStar(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternEveningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternEveningStar(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternThreeStars( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternThreeStars(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternOutsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternInsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternInsideBar(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternPinBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternPinBar(flag,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternRails( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternRails(flag); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternHarami( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternHarami() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternHaramiCross( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternHaramiCross() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternTweezer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternTweezer() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternPiercingLine( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternPiercingLine() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternShootingStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternShootingStar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternHammer() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternHangingMan( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternHangingMan() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternDoji() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternMorningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternMorningStar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternEveningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternEveningStar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternThreeStars( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternThreeStars() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternOutsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternOutsideBar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternInsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternInsideBar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternPinBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternRails( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternRails() : false ); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternHarami( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternHarami(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternHaramiCross( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternHaramiCross(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternTweezer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternTweezer(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternPiercingLine( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternPiercingLine(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternDarkCloudCover( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternShootingStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternShootingStar(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternHammer(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternInvertedHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternInvertedHammer(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternHangingMan( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternHangingMan(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternDoji(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternDragonflyDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternGravestoneDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternMorningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternMorningStar(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternMorningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternEveningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternEveningStar(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternEveningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternThreeStars( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternThreeStars(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternAbandonedBaby( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternPivotPointReversal( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternOutsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternOutsideBar(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternInsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternInsideBar(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternPinBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 , const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternRails( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternRails(redraw); }

所有方法都相同。首先，我们按指定的时间框架获取时间序列的指针。然后，我们调用其方法来处理相应的形态。所介绍方法中的输入只针对完成的 Pin Bar 形态。对于所有其他方法，我们将在创建新形态类时添加参数。





现在需要对文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh 中的时间序列集合类进行类似的修改。



我们将指向所有形态外部列表的指针传递给了上述类构造函数。该列表将在当前类中创建，返回该列表指针的方法也将在当前类中创建：

class CTimeSeriesCollection : public CBaseObjExt { private : CListObj m_list; CListObj m_list_all_patterns; int IndexTimeSeries( const string symbol); public : CTimeSeriesCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CArrayObj *GetListAllPatterns( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_patterns; } CTimeSeriesDE *GetTimeseries( const string symbol); CSeriesDE *GetSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);





在公有部分，声明处理形态的方法：

bool CopyToBufferAsSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ); void SetUsedPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ); void SetUsedPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); bool IsUsedPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ); bool IsUsedPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); void DrawPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 , const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); CTimeSeriesCollection(); };





在类的构造函数中，清除所有形态的列表，为其设置排序列表标志，并为其分配形态列表的 ID：



CTimeSeriesCollection::CTimeSeriesCollection() { this .m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_SERIES_ID); this .m_list_all_patterns.Clear(); this .m_list_all_patterns.Sort(); this .m_list_all_patterns.Type(COLLECTION_SERIES_PATTERNS_ID); }





在按交易品种名称返回时间序列索引的方法中，创建一个空列表，并将指向该列表的指针传递给正在创建的时间序列的类构造函数：

int CTimeSeriesCollection::IndexTimeSeries( const string symbol) { CArrayObj *list= NULL ; const CTimeSeriesDE *obj= new CTimeSeriesDE( list ,symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); if (obj== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_list.Sort(); int index= this .m_list.Search(obj); delete obj; return index; }





在创建交易品种时间序列集合列表的方法中，将指向所有模式列表的指针传递给所创建时间序列的构造函数：

bool CTimeSeriesCollection::CreateCollection( const CArrayObj *list_symbols) { if (list_symbols== NULL ) return false ; int total=list_symbols.Total(); this .m_list.Clear(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol_obj=list_symbols.At(i); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) continue ; CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= new CTimeSeriesDE( this .GetListAllPatterns() ,symbol_obj.Name()); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list.Sort(); if ( this .m_list.Search(timeseries)> WRONG_VALUE ) delete timeseries; else if (! this .m_list.Add(timeseries)) delete timeseries; } return this .m_list.Total()> 0 ; }





在列表的最后，写出处理这些形态的方法的实现：

void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternHarami(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternTweezer(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternShootingStar(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternHammer(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternHangingMan(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternDoji(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternMorningStar(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternEveningStar(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternThreeStars(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternInsideBar(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternPinBar(timeframe,flag,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternRails(timeframe,flag); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternHarami(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternHaramiCross(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternTweezer(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternPiercingLine(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternShootingStar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternHammer(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternHangingMan(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternDoji(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternMorningStar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternEveningStar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternThreeStars(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternOutsideBar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternInsideBar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternPinBar(timeframe,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternRails(timeframe) : false ); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternHarami(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternHaramiCross(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternTweezer(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternPiercingLine(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternShootingStar(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternHammer(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternInvertedHammer(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternHangingMan(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternDoji(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternMorningStar(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternEveningStar(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternThreeStars(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternOutsideBar(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternInsideBar(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 , const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternPinBar(timeframe,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternRails(timeframe,redraw); }

所有方法的逻辑都很简单 - 我们获取时间序列的指针，并使用其方法来处理上面创建的形态。处理 Pin Bar 形态的方法已完全准备就绪。其余部分将在创建新形态时最终确定。





现在，让我们对 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh 中 CEngine 库的主类进行类似的修改。

在处理时间序列部分，添加处理时间序列形态的方法：

bool SeriesCopyToBufferAsSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ) { return this .m_time_series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(symbol,timeframe,property,array,empty);} CArrayObj *GetListAllPatterns( void ) { return this .m_time_series.GetListAllPatterns(); } CArrayObj *GetListPatterns( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty( this .GetListAllPatterns(),PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD,timeframe,EQUAL); } CArrayObj *GetListPatterns( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListPatterns(symbol,timeframe); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,type,EQUAL); } CArrayObj *GetListPatterns( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListPatterns(symbol,timeframe); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TIME,time,EQUAL); } CArrayObj *GetListPatterns( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListPatterns(symbol,timeframe,time); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,type,EQUAL); } CPattern *GetPattern( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListPatterns(symbol,timeframe,time,type); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternHarami(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternTweezer(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternShootingStar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternHammer(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternHangingMan(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternDoji(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternMorningStar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternEveningStar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternThreeStars(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternInsideBar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternPinBar(symbol,timeframe,flag,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternRails(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesDrawPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternHarami(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternHaramiCross(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternTweezer(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternPiercingLine(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternShootingStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternHammer(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternInvertedHammer(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternHangingMan(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternDoji(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternMorningStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternEveningStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternThreeStars(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternOutsideBar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternInsideBar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternPinBar(symbol,timeframe,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow,redraw); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (); } void SeriesDrawPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternRails(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesPatternHideAll( const bool redraw= false ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllPatterns(); for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.Hide(); } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (); } void SeriesPatternHideAllExceptOne( const ulong pattern_code, const bool redraw= false ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty( this .GetListAllPatterns(),PATTERN_PROP_CODE,pattern_code,NO_EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.Hide(); } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (); } void SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanels( const bool redraw= false ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllPatterns(); for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.HideInfoPanel(); } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (); } void SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanelsExceptOne( const ulong pattern_code, const bool redraw= false ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty( this .GetListAllPatterns(),PATTERN_PROP_CODE,pattern_code,NO_EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.HideInfoPanel(); } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (); } CTickSeriesCollection *GetTickSeriesCollection( void ) { return & this .m_tick_series; } CArrayObj *GetListTickSeries( void ) { return this .m_tick_series.GetList(); }

在此，我们充分准备了根据指定属性处理 Pin Bar 形态和形态对象列表的方法。我将逐步完善目前采用根形式的方法，同时增加新的形态。

在新的分时报价事件处理程序中，暂时注释掉分时报价数据更新 ，因为处理分时报价有时会导致图表长期停止。目前还不清楚原因何在 - 要么是库代码中的某个地方（尽管之前一切正常），要么与终端更新有关：

void CEngine:: OnTick (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program_type!= PROGRAM_EXPERT ) return ; this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required); this .SeriesRefresh( NULL ,data_calculate); }

现在就到此为止。我们测试一下结果。





测试

为了进行测试，我将使用文章 "DoEasy 库中的其他类（第 72 部分）：在采集中跟踪和记录图表对象参数" 中的 EA 交易

并将其保存在新文件夹 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part134 中，命名为 TestDoEasyPart134.mq5。

在输入参数中，添加用于搜索形态的蜡烛比例，启用仅在当前时间框架内工作，并禁用市场深度、信号和图表事件跟踪 ：



input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpDistancePReq = 50 ; input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput double InpPinBarRatioBody = 30.0 ; sinput double InpPinBarRatioLarger = 60.0 ; sinput double InpPinBarRatioSmaller= 30.0 ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseMqlSignals = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseCharts = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseSounds = INPUT_YES;





在 OnInit() 处理程序中，准备好与之配合使用的形态列表：

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; distance_pending_request=(InpDistancePReq< 5 ? 5 : InpDistancePReq); bars_delay_pending_request=(InpBarsDelayPReq< 1 ? 1 : InpBarsDelayPReq); g_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ); g_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); group1= 0 ; group2= 0 ; srand ( GetTickCount ()); OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 14 ;i++) { ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" , false ); ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" , false ); } engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" )); if (engine.ChartGetMainChart()!= NULL ) engine.ChartGetMainChart().SetEventMouseMoveON(); engine.GetListAllPatterns().Clear(); engine.SeriesSetUsedPatternPinBar( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , true ,InpPinBarRatioBody,InpPinBarRatioLarger,InpPinBarRatioSmaller); engine.SeriesPatternHideAll(); engine.SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanels(); engine.SeriesDrawPatternPinBar( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPinBarRatioBody,InpPinBarRatioLarger,InpPinBarRatioSmaller, true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





在 OnChartEvent() 事件处理程序中，添加处理图表更改事件的功能，使任何更改都能隐藏当前活动的信息面板。此外，添加代码块，当光标停留在发现形态的烛形上时，就会在图表上显示这些面板：



void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if ( StringFind (sparam, "BUTT_" )> 0 ) PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM - 1 ) { OnDoEasyEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { engine.SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanels(); return ; } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetMainChart(); if (chart== NULL ) return ; int wnd_num=chart.XYToTimePrice(lparam,dparam); if (wnd_num== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; datetime time=chart.TimeFromXY(); double price=chart.PriceFromXY(); CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(wnd_num); if (wnd== NULL ) return ; if (wnd.TimePriceToXY(time,price)) { datetime bar_time=GetStartTimeOfBarFast( PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); CPattern *pinbar=engine.GetPattern( Symbol (), Period (),bar_time,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR); if (pinbar!= NULL ) { if (price>=pinbar.BarPriceLow() && price<=pinbar.BarPriceHigh()) { pinbar.PrintShort( true ); int x= 0 ; int y= 0 ; if ( ChartTimePriceToXY (pinbar.GetChartID(), 0 ,bar_time,price,x,y)) { engine.SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanelsExceptOne(pinbar.Code()); pinbar.ShowInfoPanel(x,y); } } } } } }

具体操作如下：在图表上显示找到的形态标签。如果我们将光标悬停在带有标签的柱形上（在其最高点和最低点范围内），就会显示一个信息面板，上面有一小段形态描述。将鼠标光标悬停在另一个带有形态的柱形上时，第一个形态的面板将被隐藏，而光标移动到的那个形态的面板将被显示。图表上显示的任何面板都将可见，直到图表以任何方式改变，例如向右或向左移动。这是目前最简单的测试解决方案。接下来，我们很可能会随着时间的推移自动隐藏面板。

编译 EA，并在图表上启动它：

我们可以看到，图表中包含了烛形上的形态标记。悬停光标时，信息面板会显示图案描述、参数和搜索标准。看涨和看跌形态的面板颜色是不同的。如果光标从柱形上移开，信息面板仍会保留在柱形上，只有在打开另一个不同形态的面板或移动图表时才会移开。



接下来做什么？

在下一篇文章中，我们将继续开发形态。



所有创建的文件都附在文章之后，可下载用于自学和测试。



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