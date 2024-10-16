DoEasy.服务功能（第 1 部分）：价格形态
目录
概念
DoEasy 库是作为一种工具开发的，它使我们能够方便地从交易环境中获取各种数据。在库中，我们可以对任何数据列表进行排序，只访问具有特定参数的特定数据。所有这一切都使我们能够为程序库添加一些标准功能，从而使用户更容易创建程序库 - 从程序库中就可以直接使用。
预先计划创建各种标准功能，并将逐步将此功能添加到库中。在本文中，我们将为库添加一些工具，用于搜索和显示时间序列数据中的价格形态。时间序列类提供了从任何时间序列快速访问任何数据的功能。利用这些数据，我们可以很容易地找到任何作者描述的或独立开发的形态。
任何形态都有一组参数，这些参数对任何类型的形态都是通用的。所有此类数据都将集中在基础抽象形态的对象类中。在该类的基础上，我们将创建按形态类型分布的继承类。找到的任何形态都会与一个时间序列柱相关联，这样就可以使用找到的柱来参考在该柱上发现的形态。任何形态都包括一个基础柱形，从这个基础柱形中搜索队形，从而形成一个形态。因此，一个柱形上可能会出现不同的形态。因此，时间序列柱将存储一个形态列表，并将其作为基础形态。
对于每种形态，我们都将提供在图表上以图形显示的功能。为了避免图表上的形态图标过多，我们将根据程序指示来显示这些图标。每种形态都可以有不同的搜索设置。我们将有机会创建类型相同但参数不同的形态 - 这将是两个或多个相同类型的不同形态。通过这种方法，您可以搜索特定形态，并指出其各种参数。所有找到的形态列表都将保存在程序中，以便根据指定参数快速访问。这样就可以用第一类参数找到所有相同类型的形态，然后用不同的参数找到相同的形态，然后比较找到的结果。我认为，最好不要硬性规定所需的柱形比例，而要更加灵活地规定 - 给予 "尝试参数" 的机会。
在任何交易品种和图表周期上找到的所有形态都将存储在一个形态列表中，这样我们就可以使用通用列表搜索不同价格数据上不同形态的任何共同属性，而无需先将它们从不同列表转移到一个列表中。
改进库类
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 中，添加一个带有形态列表 ID 的宏替换：
//--- Collection list IDs #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID (0x777A) // Historical collection list ID #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID (0x777B) // Market collection list ID #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID (0x777C) // Event collection list ID #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID (0x777D) // Account collection list ID #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID (0x777E) // Symbol collection list ID #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID (0x777F) // Timeseries collection list ID #define COLLECTION_SERIES_PATTERNS_ID (0x7780) // Timeseries pattern list ID #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID (0x7781) // Indicator buffer collection list ID #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID (0x7782) // Indicator collection list ID #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID (0x7783) // Indicator data collection list ID #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID (0x7784) // Tick series collection list ID #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID (0x7785) // DOM series collection list ID #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID (0x7786) // MQL5 signals collection list ID #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID (0x7787) // Chart collection list ID #define COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID (0x7788) // Chart window list ID #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID (0x7789) // Graphical object collection list ID #define COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END (COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID) // End of collection ID list //--- Pending request type IDs
在对象类型列表中，为今天创建的形态类添加新的对象类型 ：
OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_BAR, // "Bar" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD, // "Period timeseries" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL, // "Symbol timeseries" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN, // "Pattern" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN_CONTROL, // "Pattern management" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERNS_CONTROLLERS, // "Patterns management" object type
- 形态（Pattern）对象是形态本身的对象；
- 形态管理（Patterns Management）对象具有在一个时间序列中搜索和创建相同类型形态的功能。为每个形态创建一个控制对象；
- 形态管理对象存储了用于管理各种类型形态的所有对象的列表，并提供对这些对象的访问权限。该对象在时间序列类中定义。
由于可以使用时间序列柱形的任何参数或附近不同柱形的这些参数组合来搜索形态，因此在柱形属性中添加烛形比例参数（蜡烛体与其大小的比率、蜡烛大小的上影线和下影线的比率），并将整数参数总数从 10 个增加到13 个：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Real bar properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE { //--- bar data BAR_PROP_OPEN = BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, // Bar open price BAR_PROP_HIGH, // Highest price for the bar period BAR_PROP_LOW, // Lowest price for the bar period BAR_PROP_CLOSE, // Bar close price //--- candle data BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE, // Candle size BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY, // Candle body size BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP, // Candle body top BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM, // Candle body bottom BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP, // Candle upper wick size BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN, // Candle lower wick size //--- candle proportions BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Percentage ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Percentage ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size }; #define BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL (13) // Total number of real bar properties #define BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP (0) // Number of bar properties not used in sorting
利用这些比例，我们总能描述出任何烛形的大致外观，也可以利用它们来寻找具有正确比例的合适烛形。
让我们来编写形态类型和属性的枚举：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Abstract pattern status | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS { PATTERN_STATUS_JC, // Candles PATTERN_STATUS_PA, // Price Action formations };
目前，库中有两组不同的形态 - 烛形形态和价格走势形态。属于一组或另一组的形态将被视为形态状态。上面的列表介绍了这些状态。
同一类型的形态可以是买入、卖出或双向的。让我们按方向编写一个形态类型列表：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pattern type by direction (buy/sell) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION { PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH, // Buy pattern PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH, // Sell pattern PATTERN_DIRECTION_BOTH, // Bidirectional pattern };
让我们用形态类型编写一个枚举：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pattern type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE { //--- Candle formations PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI = 0x0, // Harami PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS = 0x1, // Harami Cross PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER = 0x2, // Tweezer PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE = 0x4, // Piercing Line PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER = 0x8, // Dark Cloud Cover PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS= 0x10, // Three White Soldiers PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS = 0x20, // Three Black Crows PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR = 0x40, // Shooting Star PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER = 0x80, // Hammer PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER = 0x100, // Inverted Hammer PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN = 0x200, // Hanging Man PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI = 0x400, // Doji PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI = 0x800, // Dragonfly Doji PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI = 0x1000, // Gravestone Doji PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR = 0x2000, // Morning Star PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR = 0x4000, // Morning Doji Star PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR = 0x8000, // Evening Star PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR = 0x10000, // Evening Doji Star PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS = 0x20000, // Three Stars PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY = 0x40000, // Abandoned Baby //--- Price Action PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL= 0x80000, // Price Action Reversal Pattern PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR = 0x100000, // Price Action Outside Bar PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR = 0x200000, // Price Action Inside Bar PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR = 0x400000, // Price Action Pin Bar PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS = 0x800000, // Price Action Rails };
该列表包含的模形态逐步添加到搜索库中。常量的值以位标志的形式表示。这样，我们就可以在一个变量中存储在一个柱形上发现的不同类型的形态，它们是每种形态的基础。
每种形态都有其固有的特性。但所有形态也有共同的特性。让我们编写一份形态的整数、实数和字符串属性列表：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pattern integer properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER { PATTERN_PROP_CODE = 0, // Unique pattern code (time + type + status + direction + timeframe + symbol) PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID, // Pattern control object ID PATTERN_PROP_ID, // Pattern ID PATTERN_PROP_TIME, // Pattern defining bar time PATTERN_PROP_STATUS, // Pattern status (from the ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS enumeration) PATTERN_PROP_TYPE, // Pattern type (from the ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE enumeration) PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION, // Pattern type by direction (from the ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE_DIRECTION enumeration) PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD, // Pattern period (timeframe) PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES, // Number of candles that make up the pattern }; #define PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (9) // Total number of integer pattern properties #define PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (0) // Number of pattern properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pattern real properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE { //--- bar data PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN = PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,// Pattern defining bar Open price PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH, // Pattern defining bar High price PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW, // Pattern defining bar Low price PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE, // Pattern defining bar Close price PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Percentage ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Percentage ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, // Defined criterion of the ratio of the candle body to the full candle size in % PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, // Defined criterion of the ratio of the maximum shadow to the candle size in % PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, // Defined criterion of the ratio of the minimum shadow to the candle size in % }; #define PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL (10) // Total number of real pattern properties #define PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP (0) // Number of pattern properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pattern string properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING { PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL = (PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), // Pattern symbol PATTERN_PROP_NAME, // Pattern name }; #define PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL (2) // Total number of pattern string properties
我们将把所有形态固有的属性添加到这些属性列表中。然后，在从基本形态继承的、返回使用特定属性标志的方法中，我们将指出这些列表中哪些属性不属于该特定形态。
现在，让我们编写一个枚举，其中包含可能的排序条件，用于在普通列表中搜索、排序和过滤形态：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible pattern sorting criteria | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_PATTERN_DBL_PROP (PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_PATTERN_STR_PROP (PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_PATTERN_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_PATTERN_CODE = 0, // Sort by unique pattern code (time + type + status + direction + timeframe) SORT_BY_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID, // Sort by pattern control object ID SORT_BY_PATTERN_ID, // Sort by pattern ID SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME, // Sort by pattern defining bar time SORT_BY_PATTERN_STATUS, // Sort by pattern status (from the ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS enumeration) SORT_BY_PATTERN_TYPE, // Sort by pattern type (from the ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE enumeration) SORT_BY_PATTERN_DIRECTION, // Sort by pattern type based on direction (from the ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE_DIRECTION enumeration) SORT_BY_PATTERN_PERIOD, // Sort by pattern period (timeframe) SORT_BY_PATTERN_CANDLES, // Sort by the number of candles that make up the pattern //--- Sort by real properties SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_PATTERN_DBL_PROP, // Sort by pattern defining bar Open price SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_HIGH, // Sort by pattern defining bar High price SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_LOW, // Sort by pattern defining bar Low price SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE, // Sort by pattern defining bar Close price SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Sort by percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Sort by percentage ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Sort by percentage ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, // Sort by defined criterion of the ratio of the candle body to the full candle size in % SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, // Sort by defined criterion of the ratio of the maximum shadow to the candle size in % SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, // Sort by defined criterion of the ratio of the minimum shadow to the candle size in % //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_PATTERN_SYMBOL = FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP, // Sort by a pattern symbol SORT_BY_PATTERN_NAME, // Sort by pattern name };
利用这些属性，我们就能在列表中搜索形态。
当在最靠近当前位置的基础柱上找到一个形态时，我们需要向库发送一条信息，以便它能对其进行处理，并将信息发送给控制程序。我们已经有了发送和处理时间序列事件信息的方法。但这些方法需要添加事件才能找到新形态。
在可能的时间序列事件列表中添加有关找到新形态的信息代码 ：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of possible timeseries events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_SERIES_EVENT { SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT = SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, // no event SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, // "New bar" event SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS, // "Bars skipped" event SERIES_EVENTS_PATTERN, // "Pattern" event }; #define SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SERIES_EVENTS_PATTERN+1) // Code of the next event after the "Pattern" event
将下一个事件的代码从 "Skipped bars+1 "改为 "Pattern+1"，以便后续事件代码以正确的值开始。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 中，写入新库信息的索引：
MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TYPE_CANDLE_ZERO_BODY, // Candle with a zero body MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA, // First, we need to set the required amount of data using SetRequiredUsedData() MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,// Percentage ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,// Percentage ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size //--- CTimeSeries
...
MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_ATTEMPT, // Attempt: MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_WAIT_FOR_SYNC, // Waiting for data synchronization ... //--- CPattern MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CODE, // Code MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TIME, // Defining bar time MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_ID, // Pattern ID MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID, // Pattern control object ID MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CANDLES, // Number of candles that make up the pattern MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_DIRECTION, // Pattern direction MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_OPEN, // Pattern defining bar Open price MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_HIGH, // Pattern defining bar High price MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_LOW, // Pattern defining bar Low price MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE, // Pattern defining bar Close price MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Percentage ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Percentage ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT, // Defined criterion of the ratio of the candle body to the full candle size in % MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT, // Defined criterion of the ratio of the maximum shadow to the candle size in % MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT, // Defined criterion of the ratio of the minimum shadow to the candle size in % MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_NAME, // Name MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_STATUS_JC, // Candle pattern MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_STATUS_PA, // Price Action formation MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BULLISH, // Bullish pattern MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BEARISH, // Bearish pattern MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BOTH, // Bidirectional pattern //--- Candles MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI, // Harami MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS, // Harami Cross MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER, // Tweezer MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE, // Piercing Line MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER, // Dark Cloud Cover MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS, // Three White Soldiers MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS, // Three Black Crows MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR, // Shooting Star MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER, // Hammer MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER, // Inverted Hammer MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN, // Hanging Man MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI, // Doji MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI, // Dragonfly Doji MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI, // Gravestone Doji MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR, // Morning Star MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR, // Morning Doji Star MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR, // Evening Star <100/100/72% > MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR, // Evening Doji Star MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS, // Three Stars MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY, // Abandoned Baby //--- Price Action MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL, // Pivot Point Reversal MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR, // Outside Bar MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR, // Inside Bar MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR, // Pin Bar MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS, // Rails //--- CBuffer
以及与新增索引相对应的信息：
{"Свеча с нулевым телом","Candle with zero body"}, {"Сначала нужно установить требуемое количество данных при помощи SetRequiredUsedData()","First you need to set the required amount of data using SetRequiredUsedData()"}, {"Отношение тела свечи к полному размеру свечи","Ratio of candle body to full candle size"}, {"Отношение размера верхней тени к размеру свечи","Ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size"}, {"Отношение размера нижней тени к размеру свечи","Ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size"}, //--- CTimeSeries
...
{"Попытка: ","Attempt: "}, {"Ожидание синхронизации данных ...","Waiting for data synchronization ..."}, //--- CPattern {"Код","Code"}, {"Время определяющего бара","Time of the defining bar"}, {"Идентификатор паттерна","Pattern ID"}, {"Идентификатор объекта управления паттерном","Pattern Control object ID"}, {"Количество свечей, составляющих паттерн","Number of candles in the pattern"}, {"Направление паттерна","Pattern direction"}, {"Цена Open определяющего бара паттерна","Open price of the defining bar"}, {"Цена High определяющего бара паттерна","High price of the defining bar"}, {"Цена Low определяющего бара паттерна","Low price of the defining bar"}, {"Цена Close определяющего бара паттерна","Close price of the defining bar"}, {"Отношение тела свечи к полному размеру свечи в %","Ratio of candle body to full candle size in %"}, {"Отношение размера верхней тени к размеру свечи в %","Ratio of the size of the upper shadow to the size of the candle in %"}, {"Отношение размера нижней тени к размеру свечи в %","Ratio of the size of the lower shadow to the size of the candle in %"}, {"Установленный критерий отношения тела свечи к полному размеру свечи в %","Criterion for the Ratio of candle body to full candle size in %"}, {"Установленный критерий отношения размера наибольшей тени к размеру свечи в %","Criterion for the Ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle in %"}, {"Установленный критерий отношения размера наименьшей тени к размеру свечи в %","Criterion for the Ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle in %"}, {"Наименование","Name"}, //--- Pattern status {"Свечной паттерн","Candlestick pattern"}, {"Формация Price Action","Price Action Formation"}, {"Бычий паттерн","Bullish pattern"}, {"Медвежий паттерн","Bearish pattern"}, {"Двунаправленный паттерн","Bidirectional pattern"}, //--- Свечные паттерны {"Харами","Harami"}, {"Крест харами","Harami Cross"}, {"Пинцет","Tweezer"}, {"Просвет в облаках","Piercing pattern"}, {"Завеса из темных облаков","Dark Cloud Cover"}, {"Три белых солдата","Three White Soldiers"}, {"Три черные вороны","Three Black Crows"}, {"Падающая звезда","Shooting Star"}, {"Молот","Hammer"}, {"Перевёрнутый молот","Inverted Hammer"}, {"Повешенный","Hanging Man"}, {"Доджи","Doji"}, {"Доджи стрекоза","Dragonfly doji"}, {"Доджи надгробие","Gravestone Doji"}, {"Утренняя звезда","Morning Star"}, {"Утренняя доджи-звезда","Morning Doji Star"}, {"Вечерняя звезда","Evening Star"}, {"Вечерняя доджи-звезда","Evening Doji Star"}, {"Три звезды","Three stars"}, {"Брошенное дитя","Abandoned baby"}, //--- Формации Price Action {"PPR разворотная точка","Pivot Point Reversal"}, {"Внешний бар","Outside Bar"}, {"Внутренний бар","Inside Bar"}, {"Пин бар","Pin Bar"}, {"Рельсы","Rails"}, //--- CBuffer
在 Bar 对象类文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh 的私有部分，编写计算和返回烛形比例的方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Bar class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CBar : public CBaseObj { private: MqlDateTime m_dt_struct; // Date structure int m_digits; // Symbol's digits value string m_period_description; // Timeframe string description long m_long_prop[BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Integer properties double m_double_prop[BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Real properties string m_string_prop[BAR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // String properties //--- Return the index of the array the bar's (1) double and (2) string properties are located at int IndexProp(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return(int)property-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property) const { return(int)property-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } //--- Return the bar type (bullish/bearish/zero) ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE BodyType(void) const; //--- Calculate and return the size of (1) candle, (2) candle body, //--- (3) upper, (4) lower candle wick, //--- (5) candle body top and (6) bottom double CandleSize(void) const { return(this.High()-this.Low()); } double BodySize(void) const { return(this.BodyHigh()-this.BodyLow()); } double ShadowUpSize(void) const { return(this.High()-this.BodyHigh()); } double ShadowDownSize(void) const { return(this.BodyLow()-this.Low()); } double BodyHigh(void) const { return ::fmax(this.Close(),this.Open()); } double BodyLow(void) const { return ::fmin(this.Close(),this.Open()); } //--- Calculate and return the percentage ratio of the (1) candle body, (2) upper and (3) lower shadow size to the full candle size double CandleRatioBodyToCandleSize(void) const { return(this.CandleSize()>0 ? this.BodySize()*100.0/this.CandleSize() : 100.0); } double CandleRatioUpperShadowToCandleSize(void) const { return(this.CandleSize()>0 ? this.ShadowUpSize()*100.0/this.CandleSize() : 100.0); } double CandleRatioLowerShadowToCandleSize(void) const { return(this.CandleSize()>0 ? this.ShadowDownSize()*100.0/this.CandleSize(): 100.0); } //--- Return the (1) year and (2) month the bar belongs to, (3) week day, //--- (4) bar serial number in a year, (5) day, (6) hour, (7) minute, int TimeYear(void) const { return this.m_dt_struct.year; } int TimeMonth(void) const { return this.m_dt_struct.mon; } int TimeDayOfWeek(void) const { return this.m_dt_struct.day_of_week; } int TimeDayOfYear(void) const { return this.m_dt_struct.day_of_year; } int TimeDay(void) const { return this.m_dt_struct.day; } int TimeHour(void) const { return this.m_dt_struct.hour; } int TimeMinute(void) const { return this.m_dt_struct.min; } public:
在公有部分，即简化的柱形属性访问中，为烛形比例编写返回新柱形属性的方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of simplified access to bar object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the (1) type, (2) period, (3) spread, (4) tick, (5) exchange volume, //--- (6) bar period start time, (7) year, (8) month the bar belongs to //--- (9) week number since the year start, (10) week number since the month start //--- (11) day, (12) hour, (13) minute ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE TypeBody(void) const { return (ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE)this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TYPE); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe(void) const { return (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_PERIOD); } int Spread(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SPREAD); } long VolumeTick(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK); } long VolumeReal(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } datetime Time(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME); } long Year(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR); } long Month(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH); } long DayOfWeek(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK); } long DayOfYear(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR); } long Day(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY); } long Hour(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR); } long Minute(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE); } //--- Return bar's (1) Open, (2) High, (3) Low, (4) Close price, //--- size of the (5) candle, (6) body, (7) candle top, (8) bottom, //--- size of the (9) candle upper, (10) lower wick double Open(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_OPEN); } double High(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_HIGH); } double Low(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_LOW); } double Close(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CLOSE); } double Size(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE); } double SizeBody(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY); } double TopBody(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP); } double BottomBody(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM); } double SizeShadowUp(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP); } double SizeShadowDown(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN); } //--- Return the properties of the percentage ratio of the (1) candle body, (2) upper and (3) lower shadow size to the candle full size double RatioBodyToCandleSize(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE); } double RatioUpperShadowToCandleSize(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE);} double RatioLowerShadowToCandleSize(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE);} //--- Return bar symbol string Symbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SYMBOL); } //--- Return bar index on the specified timeframe the bar time falls into int Index(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return ::iBarShift(this.Symbol(),(timeframe==PERIOD_CURRENT ? ::Period() : timeframe),this.Time()); }
在设置柱形对象参数的方法中，在柱形对象属性中添加写入计算的蜡烛参数：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set bar object parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CBar::SetProperties(const MqlRates &rates) { this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_SPREAD,rates.spread); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK,rates.tick_volume); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,rates.real_volume); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME,rates.time); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR,this.TimeYear()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH,this.TimeMonth()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR,this.TimeDayOfYear()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK,this.TimeDayOfWeek()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY,this.TimeDay()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR,this.TimeHour()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE,this.TimeMinute()); //--- this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_OPEN,rates.open); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_HIGH,rates.high); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_LOW,rates.low); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CLOSE,rates.close); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE,this.CandleSize()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY,this.BodySize()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP,this.BodyHigh()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM,this.BodyLow()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP,this.ShadowUpSize()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN,this.ShadowDownSize()); //--- this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.CandleRatioBodyToCandleSize()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.CandleRatioUpperShadowToCandleSize()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.CandleRatioLowerShadowToCandleSize()); //--- this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TYPE,this.BodyType()); //--- Set the object type to the object of the graphical object management class this.m_graph_elm.SetTypeNode(this.m_type); }
在返回柱形实际属性描述的方法中，实现返回新柱形属性的描述：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the bar's real property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CBar::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=(this.m_digits>0 ? this.m_digits : 1); return ( property==BAR_PROP_OPEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_OPEN)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_HIGH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_HIGH)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_LOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_LOW)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CLOSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_CLOSE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_TOP)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)+"%" ) : property==BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)+"%" ) : property==BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)+"%" ) : "" ); }
至此，各类的改进工作告一段落。现在，我们可以开始创建一个基本形态对象。
抽象形态类
在\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Patterns\ 中，创建新的Pattern.mqh文件。该类应从底层库对象继承， 底层库对象的文件需要与创建类的文件相连：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pattern.mqh | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\..\BaseObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Abstract pattern class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CPattern : public CBaseObj { }
私有部分声明了库对象的标准属性数组，以及返回相应数组中属性实际索引的方法：
class CPattern : public CBaseObj { private: long m_long_prop[PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Integer properties double m_double_prop[PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Real properties string m_string_prop[PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // String properties //--- Return the index of the array the pattern (1) double and (2) string properties are located at int IndexProp(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return(int)property-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) const { return(int)property-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;} protected:
在类的受保护部分，声明了操作所需的类成员变量：
protected: CForm *m_form; // Pointer to form object int m_digits; // Symbol's digits value ulong m_symbol_code; // Symbol as a number (sum of name symbol codes) string m_name_graph_obj; // Name of the graphical object displaying the pattern double m_price; // Price level the graphical object is placed at color m_color_bullish; // Color of a graphical object set to the bullish pattern icon color m_color_bearish; // Color of a graphical object set to the bearish pattern icon color m_color_bidirect; // Color of a graphical object set to the bidirectional pattern icon color m_color; // Graphical object color color m_color_panel_bullish; // Bullish pattern panel color color m_color_panel_bearish; // Bearish pattern panel color color m_color_panel_bidirect; // Bidirectional pattern panel color public:
需要一个窗体对象来创建一个信息面板，当鼠标悬停在形成图案的图表柱上时，该面板就会出现。要将交易品种名称转换成数字，并将其添加到图案 ID 中，就需要交易品种的数字代码。形态 ID 是一个唯一的数字，由开仓时间 + 形态类型 + 其状态 + 形态方向 + 时间框架 + 时间序列交易品种组成。通过这段代码，我们可以确定形态列表中已经存在这样的形态。
类的公共部分声明了标准库方法：
public: //--- Set pattern (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property,long value) { this.m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value){ this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property,string value){ this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } //--- Return (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string pattern properties from the property array long GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } //--- Return the flag of the pattern supporting the specified property virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { return true; } //--- Return itself CPattern *GetObject(void) { return &this;} //--- Compare CPattern objects by all possible properties (for sorting the lists by a specified pattern object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Compare CPattern objects with each other by all properties (to search equal pattern objects) bool IsEqual(CPattern* compared_obj) const; //--- Constructors CPattern(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN; } protected: //--- Protected parametric constructor CPattern(const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type, const uint id, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,MqlRates &rates); public: //--- Destructor ~CPattern(void);
简化访问形态对象属性的方法、描述形态对象属性的方法以及处理图形对象颜色的方法也在此声明：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of a simplified access to the pattern object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return (1) type, (2) direction, (3) period, (4) status, //--- (5) code, (6) pattern defining bar time, //--- (7) number of candles forming the pattern ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE TypePattern(void) const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TYPE); } ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION Direction(void) const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe(void) const { return (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD); } ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS Status(void) const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_STATUS); } ulong Code(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE); } uint ID(void) const { return (uint)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_ID); } ulong ControlObjectID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID); } datetime Time(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TIME); } uint Candles(void) const { return (uint)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES); } //--- Return pattern defining bar prices double BarPriceOpen(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN); } double BarPriceHigh(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH); } double BarPriceLow(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW); } double BarPriceClose(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE); } //--- Return pattern (1) symbol and (2) name string Symbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Name(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_NAME); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Descriptions of pattern object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Get description of pattern (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return description of the pattern (1) status, (2) type and (3) direction virtual string StatusDescription(void) const { return NULL; } virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return NULL; } string DirectDescription(void) const; //--- Display the description of the object properties in the journal (full_prop=true - all properties, false - supported ones only - implemented in descendant classes) virtual void Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return a short name of a pattern object virtual string Header(void); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle graphical display | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ protected: //--- Remove a graphical object bool DeleteGraphObj(bool redraw=false); //--- Set graphical object display colors for the (1) bullish, (2) bearish and (3) bidirectional pattern void SetColorBullish(const color clr) { this.m_color_bullish=clr; } void SetColorBearish(const color clr) { this.m_color_bearish=clr; } void SetColorBiDirect(const color clr) { this.m_color_bidirect=clr; } //--- Create the info panel object bool CreateInfoPanel(void); //--- Create the info panel appearance virtual void CreateInfoPanelView(void){} public: //--- Set graphical object display colors and pattern display color void SetColors(const color color_bullish,const color color_bearish,const color color_bidirect,const bool redraw=false); //--- Set the background color for the (1) bullish, (2) bearish and (3) bidirectional pattern panel void SetColorPanelBullish(const color clr) { this.m_color_panel_bullish=clr; } void SetColorPanelBearish(const color clr) { this.m_color_panel_bearish=clr; } void SetColorPanelBiDirect(const color clr) { this.m_color_panel_bidirect=clr; } //--- Set the background color for the (1) bullish, (2) bearish and (3) bidirectional pattern panel by setting the values of the RGB color components void SetColorPanelBullish(const uchar R,const uchar G,const uchar B); void SetColorPanelBearish(const uchar R,const uchar G,const uchar B); void SetColorPanelBiDirect(const uchar R,const uchar G,const uchar B); //--- Draw a pattern icon on the chart void Draw(const bool redraw=false); //--- (1) Display, (2) hide the pattern icon on the chart void Show(const bool redraw=false); void Hide(const bool redraw=false); //--- (1) Display and (2) hide the info panel on the chart void ShowInfoPanel(const int x,const int y); void HideInfoPanel(void); };
我们来研究一下所声明方法的实现。
在类构造函数中，设置形态对象属性和图形对象参数 - 图表和信息面板上的形态标签：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPattern::CPattern(const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status,const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type,const uint id,const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,MqlRates &rates) { //--- Set pattern object properties this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN; this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_STATUS,status); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,type); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_ID,id); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION,direction); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD,timeframe); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TIME,rates.time); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN,rates.open); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH,rates.high); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW,rates.low); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE,rates.close); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); //--- Create symbol code this.m_symbol_code=0; for(int i=0;i<(int)symbol.Length();i++) this.m_symbol_code+=symbol.GetChar(i); //--- Pattern code = defining bar time + type + status + pattern direction + timeframe + symbol code ulong code=(ulong)rates.time+type+status+direction+timeframe+this.m_symbol_code; this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE,code); //--- Set pattern graphical objects parameters (chart labels) this.m_name_graph_obj=::StringFormat("%s_p%lu",this.m_name_program,code); this.m_color_bullish=clrBlue; this.m_color_bearish=clrRed; this.m_color_bidirect=clrGreen; if(this.Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH) { this.m_color=this.m_color_bullish; this.m_price=rates.low; } else if(this.Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH) { this.m_color=this.m_color_bearish; this.m_price=rates.high; } else { this.m_color=this.m_color_bidirect; this.m_price=rates.open; } //--- Set base colors of the pattern information panels this.m_color_panel_bullish=clrLightGray; this.m_color_panel_bearish=clrLightGray; this.m_color_panel_bidirect=clrLightGray; this.m_form=NULL; }
在类的析构函数中，删除已创建的图形对象：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPattern::~CPattern(void) { //--- Delete the form object and pattern label on the chart if(this.m_form!=NULL) delete this.m_form; this.DeleteGraphObj(); }
该方法按指定属性比较 CPattern 对象：
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CPattern objects with each other by the specified property | //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CPattern::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CPattern *obj_compared=node; //--- compare integer properties of two patterns if(mode<PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } //--- compare real properties of two patterns else if(mode<PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } //--- compare string properties of two patterns else if(mode<PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } return 0; }
这是比较两个对象属性的标准库方法。
该方法通过所有属性对 CPattern 对象进行比较：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CPattern objects with each other by all properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CPattern::IsEqual(CPattern *compared_obj) const { int begin=0, end=PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } begin=end; end+=PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } begin=end; end+=PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } return true; }
这也是标准库方法。只有当被比较的两个对象的所有属性都相等时，它才返回true。
向日志发送形态属性描述的方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Send pattern properties to the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPattern::Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false) { ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG)," (",this.Header(),") ============="); int begin=0, end=PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("------"); begin=end; end+=PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("------"); begin=end; end+=PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END)," (",this.Header(),") =============\n"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display the short pattern description in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPattern::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print(this.Header(),":\n",(dash ? " - " : ""),this.Symbol(),", ",TimeframeDescription(this.Timeframe())," ",::TimeToString(this.Time()),", ",this.DirectDescription()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return a short name of a pattern object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CPattern::Header(void) { return(this.StatusDescription()+" "+this.TypeDescription()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the pattern integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CPattern::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==PATTERN_PROP_CODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CODE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TIME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.StatusDescription() ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.TypeDescription() ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_DIRECTION)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.DirectDescription() ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CANDLES)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the pattern real property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CPattern::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=(this.m_digits>0 ? this.m_digits : 1); return ( property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_OPEN)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_HIGH)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_LOW)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the pattern string property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CPattern::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_NAME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the pattern direction description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CPattern::DirectDescription(void) const { switch(this.Direction()) { case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BULLISH); case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BEARISH); case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BOTH : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BOTH); default : return "Unknown"; } }
类似的方法在以前关于库的文章中已经介绍过不止一次，在此不再赘述，一切都很简单明了。
处理图形对象的方法
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Delete a graphical label object of a chart pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CPattern::DeleteGraphObj(bool redraw=false) { if(::ObjectFind(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name_graph_obj)<0) return true; if(::ObjectDelete(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name_graph_obj)) { if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(this.m_chart_id); return true; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the info panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CPattern::CreateInfoPanel(void) { int x=0, y=0; //--- If the panel object has already been created earlier, return 'true' if(this.m_form!=NULL) return true; //--- Determine the price of the upper left corner between the candle High and Low double price=(this.BarPriceHigh()+this.BarPriceLow())/2; //--- Obtain the panel X and Y coordinates using the bar time and calculated price if(!::ChartTimePriceToXY(this.m_chart_id,0,this.Time(),price,x,y)) return false; //--- Create the panel object this.m_form=this.CreateForm(this.ID(),this.Name(),x,y,4,4); if(this.m_form==NULL) return false; //--- Draw the panel appearance this.CreateInfoPanelView(); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display the info panel on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPattern::ShowInfoPanel(const int x,const int y) { //--- If there is no panel object yet, create it if(this.m_form==NULL) if(!this.CreateInfoPanel()) return; //--- Get the chart width and height int chart_w=(int)::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); int chart_h=(int)::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); //--- Calculate the X and Y coordinates of the panel so that it does not go beyond the chart int cx=(x+this.m_form.Width() >chart_w-1 ? chart_w-1-this.m_form.Width() : x); int cy=(y+this.m_form.Height()>chart_h-1 ? chart_h-1-this.m_form.Height() : y); //--- Set the calculated coordinates and display the panel if(this.m_form.SetCoordX(cx) && this.m_form.SetCoordY(cy)) this.m_form.Show(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Hide the info panel on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPattern::HideInfoPanel(void) { if(this.m_form!=NULL) this.m_form.Hide(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the pattern icon on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPattern::Draw(const bool redraw=false) { //--- If the graphical object has not yet been created, create it if(::ObjectFind(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name_graph_obj)<0) { if(!this.CreateTrendLine(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name_graph_obj,0,this.Time(),this.m_price,this.Time(),this.m_price,this.m_color,5)) return; } //--- Otherwise - display else this.Show(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display the pattern icon on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPattern::Show(const bool redraw=false) { ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name_graph_obj,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,OBJ_ALL_PERIODS); if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(this.m_chart_id); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Hide the pattern icon on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPattern::Hide(const bool redraw=false) { ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name_graph_obj,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,OBJ_NO_PERIODS); if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(this.m_chart_id); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set graphical object and | //| and pattern display colors | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPattern::SetColors(const color color_bullish,const color color_bearish,const color color_bidirect,const bool redraw=false) { this.SetColorBullish(color_bullish); this.SetColorBearish(color_bearish); this.SetColorBiDirect(color_bidirect); this.m_color=(this.Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH ? this.m_color_bullish : this.Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH ? this.m_color_bearish : this.m_color_bidirect); ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name_graph_obj,OBJPROP_COLOR,this.m_color); if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(this.m_chart_id); }
这些方法非常简单，并附有注释。对它们逐一进行详细解释意义不大 - 所有方法在阅读其代码时都一目了然。
基本抽象形态对象已准备就绪。我们将在此基础上制作库计划中的所有形态。具体参数和已用/未用属性将在形态中设置。
让我们从简单而实用的价格行为 Pin Bar 形态开始。
Pin Bar 形态
该类将尽可能简单 - 对于从基本形态对象继承的每个类，我们只需指出该模式所特有的一些属性，并指出子类支持哪些属性，不支持哪些属性。
让我们看看 Pin Bar 形态类，我们继续将其写入与基础形态类相同的文件中：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pin Bar pattern class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CPatternPinBar : public CPattern { protected: //--- Create the info panel appearance virtual void CreateInfoPanelView(void); public: //--- Return the flag of the pattern supporting the specified property virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { return true; } //--- Return description of the pattern (1) status and (2) type virtual string StatusDescription(void) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_STATUS_PA); } virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR); } //--- Constructor CPatternPinBar(const uint id,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,MqlRates &rates,const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direct); };
返回模式状态和类型描述的方法会分别返回 "Price Action Formation"（价格行为形态）和 "Pin Bar" 字符串。返回属性使用标志的方法对此处的所有属性都返回true。在添加新形态和新柱形属性时，我们将禁止与 Pin Bar 形态无关的属性。
在类构造函数的初始化字符串中，将"Price Action" 形态状态、"Pin Bar" 形态类型和构造函数输入中的其余参数传递给父类：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPatternPinBar::CPatternPinBar(const uint id,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,MqlRates &rates,const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direct) : CPattern(PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR,id,direct,symbol,timeframe,rates) { this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_NAME,"Pin Bar"); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES,1); }
在构造函数主体中，将 "Pin Bar" 形态的名称和组成形态的烛形数量设为 1。
创建信息面板外观的虚拟方法将因形态而异 - 它将显示形态固有的属性。Pin Bar 形态的方法如下：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the info panel appearance | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPatternPinBar::CreateInfoPanelView(void) { //--- If the form object is not created, leave if(this.m_form==NULL) return; //--- Change the color tone for bullish and bearish patterns: the bullish ones will have a blue tint, while the bearish ones will have a red tint color color_bullish=this.m_form.ChangeRGBComponents(this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(this.m_color_panel_bullish,5),0,0,30); color color_bearish=this.m_form.ChangeRGBComponents(this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(this.m_color_panel_bearish,5),30,0,0); color color_bidirect=this.m_color_bidirect; //--- Declare the array for the initial and final colors of the gradient fill color clr[2]={}; //--- Depending on the direction of the pattern, change the lightness of the corresponding colors - the initial one is a little darker, the final one is a little lighter switch(this.Direction()) { case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH : clr[0]=this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bullish,-2.5); clr[1]=this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bullish,2.5); break; case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH : clr[0]=this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bearish,-2.5); clr[1]=this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bearish,2.5); break; default: clr[0]=this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bidirect,-2.5); clr[1]=this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bidirect,2.5); break; } //--- Set the background and form frame colors this.m_form.SetBackgroundColor(this.Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH ? color_bullish : this.Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH ? color_bearish : this.m_color_bidirect,true); this.m_form.SetBorderColor(clrGray,true); //--- Create strings to describe the pattern, its parameters and search criteria string name=::StringFormat("Pin Bar (%.2f/%.2f/%.2f)",this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE),this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE),this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)); string param=::StringFormat("%s (%.2f/%.2f/%.2f)",this.DirectDescription(),this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION),this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION),this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION)); //--- Set the coordinates of the panel and calculate its width and height depending on the size of the texts placed on the panel int x=3; int y=20; int w=4+(::fmax(20+this.m_form.TextWidth(name),::fmax(x+this.m_form.TextWidth(param),x+this.m_form.TextWidth(::TimeToString(this.Time()))))); int h=2+(20+this.m_form.TextHeight(this.DirectDescription())+this.m_form.TextHeight(::TimeToString(this.Time()))); //--- Set the width and height of the panel according to the calculated values this.m_form.SetWidth(w); this.m_form.SetHeight(h); //--- Depending on the chart size and coordinates, we calculate the coordinates of the panel so that it does not go beyond the chart int chart_w=(int)::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); int chart_h=(int)::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); int cx=(this.m_form.RightEdge() >chart_w-1 ? chart_w-1-this.m_form.Width() : this.m_form.CoordX()); int cy=(this.m_form.BottomEdge()>chart_h-1 ? chart_h-1-this.m_form.Height() : this.m_form.CoordY()); this.m_form.SetCoordX(cx); this.m_form.SetCoordY(cy); //--- Fill the background with a gradient color this.m_form.Erase(clr,200,true,false); //--- Draw the panel frame, an icon with (i), draw the header text with the proportions of a candle and separate the header with a horizontal line this.m_form.DrawFrameSimple(0,0,this.m_form.Width(),this.m_form.Height(),1,1,1,1,this.m_form.BorderColor(),200); this.m_form.DrawIconInfo(1,1,200); this.m_form.Text(20,3,name,clrBlack,200); this.m_form.DrawLine(1,18,this.m_form.Width()-1,18,clrDarkGray,250); //--- Under the horizontal line, enter the pattern description with its search criteria and the date of the pattern-defining bar y=20; this.m_form.Text(x,y,param,clrBlack,200); y+=this.m_form.TextHeight(::TimeToString(this.Time())); this.m_form.Text(x,y,::TimeToString(this.Time()),clrBlack,200); //--- Update the panel while redrawing the chart this.m_form.Update(true); }
代码注释中完整描述了方法逻辑。在标题中显示形态名称和形态所在蜡烛的比例。在标题下，我们将显示形态方向、搜索条件以及定义形态的柱形的日期/时间：
烛形比例在标题中指定：
- 16.22 - 烛体与整个蜡烛大小的比率、
- 18.92 - 上影线与整个蜡烛大小的比率、
- 64.86 - 下影线与整个蜡烛大小的比率。
标题指明了形态方向及其搜索标准：
- 30.00 - 烛体不应超过整个蜡烛尺寸的 30%、
- 60.00 - 最大影线应至少占整个蜡烛大小的 60%、
- 30.00 - 最小的影线不应超过整个蜡烛尺寸的 30%。
对于不同的形态，其搜索标准也会不同，因此信息面板中显示的数据也会不同，这就是虚拟方法的作用，绘制出面板的外观。
我们的形态类暂时告一段落，现在，我们需要将它们整合到库中。
我们需要这样一个工具包，以便对形态进行分类。在 CSelect 类的（MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh）库文件中添加我们需要的所有内容。
首先，将形态类文件包含到 CSelect 类文件中：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Select.mqh | //| Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\\Patterns\Pattern.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh"
在宣布处理时间序列柱形的方法后，立即声明处理形态的方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with timeseries bars | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the list of bars with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); //--- Return the bar index in the list with the maximum value of the bar's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the bar index in the list with the minimum value of the bar's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for working with timeseries patterns | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the list of patterns with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion static CArrayObj *ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); //--- Return the pattern index in the list with the maximum value of the pattern (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the pattern index in the list with the minimum value of the pattern (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindPatternMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindPatternMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindPatternMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with indicator buffers | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
我们在类主体之外编写它们的实现：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for working with lists of timeseries patterns | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of patterns with one integer | //| property meeting the specified criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if(list_source==NULL) return NULL; CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for(int i=0; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of patterns with one real | //| property meeting the specified criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if(list_source==NULL) return NULL; CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of patterns with one string | //| property meeting the specified criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if(list_source==NULL) return NULL; CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the pattern index in the list | //| with the maximum integer property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; int index=0; CPattern *max_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the pattern index in the list | //| with the maximum real property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; int index=0; CPattern *max_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the pattern index in the list | //| with the maximum string property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; int index=0; CPattern *max_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the pattern index in the list | //| with the minimum integer property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPatternMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index=0; CPattern *min_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the pattern index in the list | //| with the minimum real property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPatternMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index=0; CPattern *min_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total== 0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the pattern index in the list | //| with the minimum string property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPatternMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { int index=0; CPattern *min_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }
CSelect 类在第三篇介绍库的文章中进行了讨论。对于需要根据对象属性进行搜索和排序的所有对象列表，CSelect 类中实现了逻辑上相同的方法。对于形态对象来说，一切都完全一样。因此，在阅读了该类的说明后，我们就能理解上述所有方法了。
现在唯一能与之前讨论过的类区分开来的是用于比较两个对象值的 CompareValues() 方法。以前的情况如下：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Method for comparing two values | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> bool CSelect::CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { return ( mode==EQUAL && value1==value2 ? true : mode==NO_EQUAL && value1!=value2 ? true : mode==MORE && value1>value2 ? true : mode==LESS && value1<value2 ? true : mode==EQUAL_OR_MORE && value1>=value2 ? true : mode==EQUAL_OR_LESS && value1<=value2 ? true : false ); }
目前，旧方法中使用的 if-else结构已被switch 所取代：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Method for comparing two values | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> bool CSelect::CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { switch(mode) { case EQUAL : return(value1==value2 ? true : false); case NO_EQUAL : return(value1!=value2 ? true : false); case MORE : return(value1>value2 ? true : false); case LESS : return(value1<value2 ? true : false); case EQUAL_OR_MORE : return(value1>=value2 ? true : false); case EQUAL_OR_LESS : return(value1<=value2 ? true : false); default : return false; } }
在这种形式下，比较的速度会更快。
形态控制类
我们将为每个形态创建一个形态控制类，甚至为具有不同参数的相同形态创建一个形态控制类。在该类中，我们将存储用于搜索形态的指定属性，在时间序列中安排搜索，并返回指向搜索形态的指针。每个形态都有自己的唯一 ID，由交易品种名称、时间框架、形态类型、形态方向和参数总和组成。因此，即使是相同交易品种和图表周期上的两个相同形态，但参数不同，也会是独立和不同的。此外，它们还将出现在所有形态的列表中。
根据库中现有文件的顺序，每种新类型的类都有自己的文件 - 这样既简化了库的结构，又减少了每个文件的大小。但在这种情况下，我不得不将形态控制类放在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh 时间序列类文件中。这都是因为库中不同类之间的相互联系太多了。因此，如果我们将时间序列类和形态控制类分为不同的文件，并将形态控制类文件连接到时间序列文件，那么有些文件就会停止编译，因为编译器无法访问一个地方的时间序列文件和另一个地方的形态控制类文件。到目前为止，无论我怎么尝试，都无法正确连接所有设备。最终，我决定直接在其中一个形态控制类所在的时间序列的类文件中编写形态控制类。
其结构如下：为每种形态及其属性和参数集创建自己的控制类。为搜索而创建的形态数量和必要的同类形态的不同变体数量等于形态控制对象的数量。接下来，这些创建的对象会被放入所有已创建形态控制对象的控制类列表中。从这里可以访问管理对象。从那里，我们又可以直接进入形态。
打开 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh 时间序列类文件。让我们开始开发一个管理抽象形态的新类：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SeriesDE.mqh | //| Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\NewBarObj.mqh" #include "Bar.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Abstract pattern control class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CPatternControl : public CBaseObjExt { private: ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; // Pattern timeseries chart period string m_symbol; // Pattern timeseries symbol double m_point; // Symbol Point bool m_used; // Pattern use flag bool m_drawing; // Flag for drawing the pattern icon on the chart //--- Handled pattern ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE m_type_pattern; // Pattern type protected: //--- Candle proportions double m_ratio_body_to_candle_size; // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle double m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size; // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle double m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size; // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle ulong m_object_id; // Unique object code based on pattern search criteria //--- List views CArrayObj *m_list_series; // Pointer to the timeseries list CArrayObj *m_list_all_patterns; // Pointer to the list of all patterns CPattern m_pattern_instance; // Pattern object for searching by property ulong m_symbol_code; // Chart symbol name as a number //--- (1) Search for a pattern, return direction (or -1 if no pattern is found), //--- (2) create a pattern with a specified direction, //--- (3) create and return a unique pattern code, //--- (4) return the list of patterns managed by the object virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern(const datetime series_bar_time,const uint min_body_size) const { return WRONG_VALUE; } virtual CPattern *CreatePattern(const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const uint id,CBar *bar){ return NULL; } virtual ulong GetPatternCode(const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const datetime time) const { return 0; } virtual CArrayObj*GetListPatterns(void) { return NULL; } //--- Create object ID based on pattern search criteria virtual ulong CreateObjectID(void) { return 0; } public: //--- Return itself CPatternControl *GetObject(void) { return &this; } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the pattern usage flag void SetUsed(const bool flag) { this.m_used=flag; } bool IsUsed(void) const { return this.m_used; } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the pattern drawing flag void SetDrawing(const bool flag) { this.m_drawing=flag; } bool IsDrawing(void) const { return this.m_drawing; } //--- Set the necessary percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle, //--- size of the (2) upper and (3) lower shadow to the candle size void SetRatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(const double value) { this.m_ratio_body_to_candle_size=value; } void SetRatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(const double value) { this.m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size=value; } void SetRatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(const double value) { this.m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size=value; } //--- Return the percentage ratio (1) of the candle body to the full size of the candle, //--- size of the (2) upper and (3) lower shadow to the candle size double RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(void) const { return this.m_ratio_body_to_candle_size; } double RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(void) const { return this.m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size; } double RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(void) const { return this.m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size; } //--- Return object ID based on pattern search criteria virtual ulong ObjectID(void) const { return this.m_object_id; } //--- Return pattern (1) type, (2) timeframe, (3) symbol, (4) symbol Point, (5) symbol code ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE TypePattern(void) const { return this.m_type_pattern; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe(void) const { return this.m_timeframe; } string Symbol(void) const { return this.m_symbol; } double Point(void) const { return this.m_point; } ulong SymbolCode(void) const { return this.m_symbol_code; } //--- Compare CPatternControl objects by all possible properties virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Search for patterns and add found ones to the list of all patterns virtual int CreateAndRefreshPatternList(void); //--- Display patterns on the chart void DrawPatterns(const bool redraw=false); //--- Protected parametric constructor protected: CPatternControl(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status,const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type,CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns); };
所有变量和方法都有符号。从描述中可以清楚地看出它们的目的。
该类只有一个受保护的参数构造函数，因为该类不会单独使用。从它继承的类将有一个公共构造函数，其中相应的参数将根据创建控制对象的形态类型传递给父类的受保护构造函数。
受保护的参数构造函数接收创建形态的参数和外部列表指针：时间序列列表和所有形态列表。初始化列表允许我们指定默认的形态搜索条件，以及使用形态和绘制形态标签的标志。然后在构造函数主体中调整和设置所有传入的参数，将传入方法的指针分配给类列表的指针，并创建一个交易品种代码：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CPatternControl::Protected parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPatternControl::CPatternControl(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status,const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type,CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns) : m_ratio_body_to_candle_size(30),m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size(60),m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size(30),m_used(true),m_drawing(true) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN_CONTROL; this.m_type_pattern=type; this.m_symbol=(symbol==NULL || symbol=="" ? ::Symbol() : symbol); this.m_timeframe=(timeframe==PERIOD_CURRENT ? ::Period() : timeframe); this.m_point=::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_symbol,SYMBOL_POINT); this.m_object_id=0; this.m_list_series=list_series; this.m_list_all_patterns=list_patterns; for(int i=0;i<(int)this.m_symbol.Length();i++) this.m_symbol_code+=this.m_symbol.GetChar(i); }
需要向构造函数传递列表指针，以指示该类可使用从外部创建的哪些外部列表。通过将指向外部列表的指针赋值给指向类列表的指针，我们可以精确地确定该类只能与外部创建的列表一起工作，而不能与 CArrayObj 类的任何其他实例一起工作。
将 CPatternControl 对象相互比较的方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CPatternControl objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CPatternControl::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CPatternControl *obj_compared=node; return ( this.SymbolCode() > obj_compared.SymbolCode() || this.Timeframe() > obj_compared.Timeframe() || this.TypePattern() > obj_compared.TypePattern() || this.ObjectID() > obj_compared.ObjectID() ? 1 : this.SymbolCode() < obj_compared.SymbolCode() || this.Timeframe() < obj_compared.Timeframe() || this.TypePattern() < obj_compared.TypePattern() || this.ObjectID() < obj_compared.ObjectID() ? -1 : 0 ); }
在这里，当前对象的每个属性都与被比较对象的相应属性进行比较。只有当比较的每个属性都相等时，才会返回 0。
搜索形态并将找到的形态添加到所有形态列表中的方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CPatternControl::Search for patterns and add | //| found ones to the list of all patterns | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CPatternControl::CreateAndRefreshPatternList(void) { //--- If not used, leave if(!this.m_used) return 0; //--- Reset the timeseries event flag and clear the list of all timeseries pattern events this.m_is_event=false; this.m_list_events.Clear(); //--- Get the opening date of the last (current) bar datetime time_open=0; if(!::SeriesInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),this.Timeframe(),SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE,time_open)) return 0; //--- Get a list of all bars in the timeseries except the current one CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(this.m_list_series,BAR_PROP_TIME,time_open,LESS); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return 0; //--- Sort the resulting list by bar opening time list.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); //--- In a loop from the latest bar, for(int i=list.Total()-1;i>=0;i--) { //--- get the next bar object from the list CBar *bar=list.At(i); if(bar==NULL) continue; //--- look for a pattern relative to the received bar ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction=this.FindPattern(bar.Time(),1); //--- If there is no pattern, go to the next bar if(direction==WRONG_VALUE) continue; //--- Pattern found on the current bar of the loop //--- unique pattern code = candle opening time + type + status + pattern direction + timeframe + timeseries symbol ulong code=this.GetPatternCode(direction,bar.Time()); //--- Set the pattern code to the sample this.m_pattern_instance.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE,code); //--- Sort the list of all patterns by the unique pattern code this.m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_CODE); //--- search for a pattern in the list using a unique code int index=this.m_list_all_patterns.Search(&this.m_pattern_instance); //--- If there is no pattern equal to the sample in the list of all patterns if(index==WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Create the pattern object CPattern *pattern=this.CreatePattern(direction,this.m_list_all_patterns.Total(),bar); if(pattern==NULL) continue; //--- Sort the list of all patterns by time and insert the pattern into the list by its time this.m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME); if(!this.m_list_all_patterns.InsertSort(pattern)) { delete pattern; continue; } //--- If the drawing flag is set, draw the pattern label on the chart if(this.m_drawing) pattern.Draw(); } } //--- Sort the list of all patterns by time and return the total number of patterns in the list this.m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME); return m_list_all_patterns.Total(); }
方法逻辑已在代码注释中详细说明。简而言之：使用除当前柱形外的所有柱形列表（只应在已完成的柱形上搜索形态），使用 FindPattern() 虚拟方法搜索形态，该方法的实现应在继承类中完成，因为每个形态都以自己的方式搜索。如果找到了形态，就会创建一个新的形态对象，同样使用 CreatePattern() 虚拟方法。新创建的对象将被放入所有库形态的列表中。
在图表上显示形态标签的方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPatternControl::DrawPatterns(const bool redraw=false) { //--- Get a list of patterns controlled by the control object CArrayObj *list=this.GetListPatterns(); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return; //--- Sort the obtained list by pattern time list.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME); //--- In a loop from the latest pattern, for(int i=list.Total()-1;i>=0;i--) { //--- get the next pattern object CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if(obj==NULL) continue; //--- Display the pattern label on the chart obj.Draw(false); } //--- At the end of the cycle, redraw the chart if the flag is set if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(this.m_chart_id); }
代码中对该方法的逻辑进行了注释。简而言之，我们只得到由该控制对象控制的形态列表。在使用结果列表的循环中，我们获取下一个形态对象，并在图表上显示其图形标签。在循环结束时重新绘制图表，以避免每次循环迭代都重新绘制图表。
基本形态控制对象类已准备就绪。现在，我们需要编写继承类，其中的形态类型及其参数已经精确指定。
因为今天我们只制作一个形态 - Pin Bar，所以我们将创建一个对象来控制它。让我们在同一个文件中继续编写代码：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pin Bar pattern control class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CPatternControlPinBar : public CPatternControl { protected: //--- (1) Search for a pattern, return direction (or -1), //--- (2) create a pattern with a specified direction, //--- (3) create and return a unique pattern code //--- (4) return the list of patterns managed by the object virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern(const datetime series_bar_time,const uint min_body_size) const; virtual CPattern *CreatePattern(const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const uint id,CBar *bar); virtual ulong GetPatternCode(const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const datetime time) const { //--- unique pattern code = candle opening time + type + status + pattern direction + timeframe + timeseries symbol return(time+PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR+PATTERN_STATUS_PA+direction+this.Timeframe()+this.m_symbol_code); } virtual CArrayObj*GetListPatterns(void); //--- Create object ID based on pattern search criteria virtual ulong CreateObjectID(void); public: //--- Parametric constructor CPatternControlPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns, const double ratio_body_to_candle_size, const double ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size, const double ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size) : CPatternControl(symbol,timeframe,PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR,list_series,list_patterns) { this.m_ratio_body_to_candle_size=ratio_body_to_candle_size; this.m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size=ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size; this.m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size=ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size; this.m_object_id=this.CreateObjectID(); } };
在类构造函数的初始化列表中，将 "Price Action" 形态状态和 "Pin Bar" 形态类型传递给父类。此外，构造函数参数还传递指向外部列表和形态搜索标准的指针。
根据形态搜索条件创建对象 ID 的方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create object ID based on pattern search criteria | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ulong CPatternControlPinBar::CreateObjectID(void) { ushort body=(ushort)this.RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue()*100; ushort larger=(ushort)this.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue()*100; ushort smaller=(ushort)this.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()*100; ulong res=0; this.UshortToLong(body,0,res); this.UshortToLong(larger,1,res); return this.UshortToLong(smaller,2,res); }
三个标准（烛体、最大和最小影线占整个蜡烛大小的百分比）以实数（百分比）指定，且不能超过 100。因此，我们将它们乘以 100 转换为整数值，然后使用 UshortToLong() 扩展标准对象库方法创建一个 ulong ID，用 ushort 值填充 long 数的指定位：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pack a 'ushort' number to a passed 'long' number | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ long CBaseObjExt::UshortToLong(const ushort ushort_value,const uchar to_byte,long &long_value) { if(to_byte>3) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_INDEX)); return 0; } return(long_value |= this.UshortToByte(ushort_value,to_byte)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Convert a 'ushort' value to a specified 'long' number byte | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ long CBaseObjExt::UshortToByte(const ushort value,const uchar to_byte) const { return(long)value<<(16*to_byte); }
虚拟方法，用于创建指定方向的形态：
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CPatternControlPinBar::Create a pattern with a specified direction | //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPattern *CPatternControlPinBar::CreatePattern(const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const uint id,CBar *bar) { //--- If invalid indicator is passed to the bar object, return NULL if(bar==NULL) return NULL; //--- Fill the MqlRates structure with bar data MqlRates rates={0}; rates.time=bar.Time(); rates.open=bar.Open(); rates.high=bar.High(); rates.low=bar.Low(); rates.close=bar.Close(); //--- Create a new Pin Bar pattern CPatternPinBar *obj=new CPatternPinBar(id,this.Symbol(),this.Timeframe(),rates,direction); if(obj==NULL) return NULL; //--- set the proportions of the candle the pattern was found on to the properties of the created pattern object obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioBodyToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioLowerShadowToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioUpperShadowToCandleSize()); //--- set the search criteria of the candle the pattern was found on to the properties of the created pattern object obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION,this.RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION,this.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION,this.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()); //--- Set the control object ID to the pattern object obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID,this.ObjectID()); //--- Return the pointer to a created object return obj; }
方法逻辑已在代码注释中描述。我们可以看到，指向形态控制对象的指针也在创建的形态对象中注册。因此，在程序的某个地方接收到指向形态对象的指针后，我们就可以用它访问创建该形态的控制对象，然后对其进行处理。换句话说，我们在这里进行了双向访问 - 从控制对象到形态，反之亦然。
搜索形态的方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CPatternControlPinBar::Search for the pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION CPatternControlPinBar::FindPattern(const datetime series_bar_time,const uint min_body_size) const { //--- Pointers to objects CBar *bar=NULL; CPatternPinBar *pin_bar=NULL; //--- Get data for one bar by time CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(this.m_list_series,BAR_PROP_TIME,series_bar_time,EQUAL); //--- If the list is empty, return -1 if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return WRONG_VALUE; //--- he size of the candle body should be less than or equal to RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue() (default 30%) of the entire candle size, //--- in this case, the body size should not be less than min_body_size list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS); list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,min_body_size,EQUAL_OR_MORE); //--- If the list is empty - there are no patterns, return -1 if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return WRONG_VALUE; //--- Define the bullish pattern //--- The lower shadow should be equal to or greater than RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue() (default 60%) of the entire candle size CArrayObj *list_bullish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_MORE); //--- The upper shadow should be less than or equal to RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue() (default 30%) of the entire candle size list_bullish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list_bullish,BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS); //--- If a pattern is found on the bar if(list_bullish!=NULL && list_bullish.Total()>0) return PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH; //--- Define the bearish pattern //--- The upper shadow should be equal to or greater than RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue() (default 60%) of the entire candle size CArrayObj *list_bearish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_MORE); //--- The lower shadow should be less than or equal to RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue() (default 30%) of the entire candle size list_bearish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list_bearish,BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS); //--- If a pattern is found on the bar if(list_bearish!=NULL && list_bearish.Total()>0) return PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH; //--- No patterns found - return -1 return WRONG_VALUE; }
代码中对该方法的逻辑进行了注释。简而言之，Pin Bar 是一种单个柱形的价格行为形态，因此我们只需要一个时间序列柱形。我们根据传递给该方法的柱形时间获得一个柱形。接下来，我们要找出烛形主体相对于整个蜡烛的比例。如果主体大于允许的大小，则肯定没有形态，返回-1。如果通过了蜡烛主体大小的标准，那么我们将以同样的方式，首先检查柱形的影线，以确定看涨形态的可接受大小值，然后，如果没有看涨形态，我们将检查烛形的影线，以确定看跌形态的大小值。如果找到形态，则返回其方向。如果没有，则返回-1。
返回对象管理的形态列表的方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns the list of patterns managed by the object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CPatternControlPinBar::GetListPatterns(void) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(this.m_list_all_patterns,PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD,this.Timeframe(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL,this.Symbol(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID,this.ObjectID(),EQUAL); }
在所有形态列表中，我们只查找为该对象设置了图表周期的形态。
在生成的列表中，我们将查找该对象交易品种集合的形态。
我们只从结果列表中提取 Pin Bar 模式。
我们将返回指向控制对象 ID 已设置的形态列表的指针。
如果在某个阶段无法获取列表，则返回 NULL。
Pin Bar 形态控制对象已准备就绪。在随后的文章中，我将逐步增加新的形态和新的管理对象。
现在，我们需要编写一个类来管理上面创建的形态控制对象。让我们在同一个文件中继续写下去。
该类的核心是一个已创建的形态控制对象列表和一组可访问这些对象的方法。所有方法的类型相同，并将直接在类主体中实现。
私有部分包含形态控制对象列表以及时间序列和所有形态列表。公有部分包含返回时间框架、交易品种和对象指针的方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pattern control class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CPatternsControl : public CBaseObjExt { private: CArrayObj m_list_controls; // List of pattern management controllers CArrayObj *m_list_series; // Pointer to the timeseries list CArrayObj *m_list_all_patterns; // Pointer to the list of all patterns //--- Timeseries data ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; // Timeseries timeframe string m_symbol; // Timeseries symbol public: //--- Return (1) timeframe, (2) timeseries symbol, (3) itself ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe(void) const { return this.m_timeframe; } string Symbol(void) const { return this.m_symbol; } CPatternsControl *GetObject(void) { return &this; } protected:
受保护部分包含返回形态控制对象的方法。只有返回带有指定参数的 Pin Bar 形态控制对象的方法才是完全就绪的：
//--- Return the Pin Bar pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternPinBar(const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { //--- In a loop through the list of control objects, int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the next object CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); //--- if this is not a Pin Bar pattern control object, go to the next one if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result if(ratio_body==obj.RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue() && ratio_larger_shadow==obj.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue() && ratio_smaller_shadow==obj.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()) return obj; } //--- Not found - return NULL return NULL; }
其余方法以空白的形式创建。让我们来看看完整的方法列表：
protected: //--- Return the Harami pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternHarami(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Harami Cross pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternHaramiCross(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Tweezer pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternTweezer(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Piercing Line pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternPiercingLine(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Cloud Cover pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternDarkCloudCover(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Three White Soldiers pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Three Black Crows pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternThreeBlackCrows(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Shooting Star pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternShootingStar(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Hammer pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternHammer(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Inverted Hammer pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternInvertedHammer(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Hanging Man pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternHangingMan(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Doji pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternDoji(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Dragonfly Doji pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternDragonflyDoji(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Gravestone Doji pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternGravestoneDoji(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Morning Star pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternMorningStar(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Morning Doji Star pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternMorningDojiStar(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Evening Star pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternEveningStar(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Evening Doji Star pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternEveningDojiStar(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Three Stars pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternThreeStars(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Abandoned Body pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternAbandonedBaby(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Price Action //--- Return the Pivot Point Reversal pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternPivotPointReversal(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Outside Bar pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternOutsideBar(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Inside Bar pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternInsideBar(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Pin Bar pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternPinBar(const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { //--- In a loop through the list of control objects, int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the next object CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); //--- if this is not a Pin Bar pattern control object, go to the next one if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result if(ratio_body==obj.RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue() && ratio_larger_shadow==obj.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue() && ratio_smaller_shadow==obj.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()) return obj; } //--- Not found - return NULL return NULL; } //--- Return the Rails pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternRails(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } public:
在创建新形态时，我会将创建每个特定形态所需的输入参数添加到每个形态的方法中。
该类的公有部分将包含一系列方法，用于设置使用形态的标志和创建控制对象。对于每种形态，方法参数都会显示其固有属性。设置 Pin Bar 形态标记的方法：
//--- Set the flag for using the Pin Bar pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternPinBar(const bool flag, // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { //--- Get the pointer to the Pin Bar pattern control object with the specified parameters CPatternControlPinBar *obj=this.GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); //--- If the pointer is received (the object exists), set the use flag if(obj!=NULL) obj.SetUsed(flag); //--- f there is no object and the flag is passed as 'true' else if(flag) { //--- Create a new Pin Bar pattern control object with the specified parameters obj=new CPatternControlPinBar(this.Symbol(),this.Timeframe(),this.m_list_series,this.m_list_all_patterns,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); if(obj==NULL) return; //--- Add pointer to the created object to the list if(!this.m_list_controls.Add(obj)) { delete obj; return; } //--- Set the usage flag and pattern parameters to the control object obj.SetUsed(flag); obj.SetRatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(ratio_body); obj.SetRatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(ratio_larger_shadow); obj.SetRatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(ratio_smaller_shadow); obj.CreateAndRefreshPatternList(); } }
其余的方法只是作为模板编写的 - 我会根据新形态的创建对它们进行补充：
public: //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for setting the pattern use flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Set the flag for using the Harami pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHarami(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Harami Cross pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Tweezer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternTweezer(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Piercing Line pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Cloud Cover pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Three White Soldiers pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Three Black Crows pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Shooting Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternShootingStar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHammer(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Inverted Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Hanging Man pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHangingMan(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDoji(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Dragonfly Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Doji Gravestone pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternMorningStar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternEveningStar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Three Stars pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeStars(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Abandoned Baby pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist //--- Price Action void SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Outside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Inside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternInsideBar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Pin Bar pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternPinBar(const bool flag, // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { //--- Get the pointer to the Pin Bar pattern control object with the specified parameters CPatternControlPinBar *obj=this.GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); //--- If the pointer is received (the object exists), set the use flag if(obj!=NULL) obj.SetUsed(flag); //--- f there is no object and the flag is passed as 'true' else if(flag) { //--- Create a new Pin Bar pattern control object with the specified parameters obj=new CPatternControlPinBar(this.Symbol(),this.Timeframe(),this.m_list_series,this.m_list_all_patterns,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); if(obj==NULL) return; //--- Add pointer to the created object to the list if(!this.m_list_controls.Add(obj)) { delete obj; return; } //--- Set the usage flag and pattern parameters to the control object obj.SetUsed(flag); obj.SetRatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(ratio_body); obj.SetRatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(ratio_larger_shadow); obj.SetRatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(ratio_smaller_shadow); obj.CreateAndRefreshPatternList(); } } //--- Set the flag for using the Rails pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternRails(const bool flag) { }
返回形态使用标志的方法。在这里，也只有返回 Pin Bar 形态使用标志的方法已准备就绪：
//--- Return the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern bool IsUsedPatternPinBar(const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { //--- Get the pattern control object based on its parameters CPatternControl *obj=this.GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); //--- Return the pattern use flag, or 'false' if the object is not found return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); }
其余的方法则以空白的形式出现，其中没有指定形态的输入参数：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for returning the pattern usage flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Candle formations //--- Return the flag of using the Harami pattern bool IsUsedPatternHarami(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHarami(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern bool IsUsedPatternHaramiCross(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHaramiCross(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Tweezer pattern bool IsUsedPatternTweezer(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternTweezer(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern bool IsUsedPatternPiercingLine(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPiercingLine(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern bool IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDarkCloudCover(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeBlackCrows(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternShootingStar(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternShootingStar(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Hammer pattern bool IsUsedPatternHammer(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHammer(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern bool IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInvertedHammer(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern bool IsUsedPatternHangingMan(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHangingMan(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternDoji(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDoji(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDragonflyDoji(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternGravestoneDoji(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Morning Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternMorningStar(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningStar(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningDojiStar(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Evening Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternEveningStar(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningStar(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningDojiStar(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Three Stars pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeStars(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeStars(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern bool IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternAbandonedBaby(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Price Action //--- Return the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern bool IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPivotPointReversal(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Pattern Outside bool IsUsedPatternOutsideBar(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternOutsideBar(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern bool IsUsedPatternInsideBar(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInsideBar(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern bool IsUsedPatternPinBar(const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { //--- Get the pattern control object based on its parameters CPatternControl *obj=this.GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); //--- Return the pattern use flag, or 'false' if the object is not found return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Rails pattern bool IsUsedPatternRails(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternRails(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); }
搜索和更新所有活动形态的方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pattern data update methods | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Search and update all active patterns void RefreshAll(void) { //--- In a loop through the list of pattern control objects, int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the next control object CPatternControl *ctrl=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(ctrl==NULL) continue; //--- If the object is received, search and create a new pattern ctrl.CreateAndRefreshPatternList(); } //--- At the end of the loop, display the pattern icons on the chart this.DrawPatternPinBar(); }
在图表上绘制形态的方法。只有绘制 Pin Bar 形态标签的方法已完全就绪。其余的方法则以模板的形式实现，没有形态输入参数：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for drawing patterns on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Set Harami pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHarami(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHarami(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Harami Cross pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHaramiCross(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHaramiCross(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Tweezer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternTweezer(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternTweezer(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Piercing Line pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternPiercingLine(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPiercingLine(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Cloud Cover pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDarkCloudCover(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Three White Soldiers pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Three Black Crows pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeBlackCrows(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Shooting Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternShootingStar(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternShootingStar(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Hammer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHammer(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHammer(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Inverted Hammer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternInvertedHammer(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInvertedHammer(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Hanging Man pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHangingMan(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHangingMan(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDoji(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDoji(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Dragonfly Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDragonflyDoji(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Engraved Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternGravestoneDoji(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Morning Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternMorningStar(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningStar(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningDojiStar(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Evening Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternEveningStar(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningStar(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningDojiStar(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Three Stars pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeStars(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeStars(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Abandoned Baby pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternAbandonedBaby(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Pivot Point Reversal pattern labels on the chart //--- Price Action void DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPivotPointReversal(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Outside Bar pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternOutsideBar(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternOutsideBar(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Inside Bar pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternInsideBar(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInsideBar(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Pin Bar pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternPinBar(const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30, // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle const bool redraw=false) // Chart redraw flag { //--- Get the pattern control object with the specified parameters CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); if(obj==NULL) return; //--- Draw pattern labels on the chart obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Rails pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternRails(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternRails(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Constructor CPatternsControl(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,CArrayObj *list_timeseries,CArrayObj *list_all_patterns); };
在类的构造函数中，设置库对象类型，调整和设置图表交易品种和时间框架，并将构造函数参数中传递的外部列表指针设置为时间序列列表和所有形态的指针：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPatternsControl::CPatternsControl(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,CArrayObj *list_timeseries,CArrayObj *list_all_patterns) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERNS_CONTROLLERS; this.m_symbol=(symbol==NULL || symbol=="" ? ::Symbol() : symbol); this.m_timeframe=(timeframe==PERIOD_CURRENT ? ::Period() : timeframe); this.m_list_series=list_timeseries; this.m_list_all_patterns=list_all_patterns; }
形态控制类已准备就绪。
现在，我们需要将准备好的形态控制对象类放入时间序列类中，并安排对它们的访问。
让我们对同一文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh 中的时间序列类做一些更改。
在私有部分，声明指向形态控制对象的指针。在受保护的部分，声明指向所有交易品种时间序列的所有形态列表的指针；在公有部分，声明返回形态控制对象指针的方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timeseries class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CSeriesDE : public CBaseObj { private: ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; // Timeframe string m_symbol; // Symbol string m_period_description; // Timeframe string description datetime m_firstdate; // The very first date by a period symbol at the moment datetime m_lastbar_date; // Time of opening the last bar by period symbol uint m_amount; // Amount of applied timeseries data uint m_required; // Required amount of applied timeseries data uint m_bars; // Number of bars in history by symbol and timeframe bool m_sync; // Synchronized data flag CArrayObj m_list_series; // Timeseries list CNewBarObj m_new_bar_obj; // "New bar" object CPatternsControl *m_patterns_control; // Pointer to pattern control object //--- Set the very first date by a period symbol at the moment and the new time of opening the last bar by a period symbol void SetServerDate(void) { this.m_firstdate=(datetime)::SeriesInfoInteger(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,SERIES_FIRSTDATE); this.m_lastbar_date=(datetime)::SeriesInfoInteger(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE); } protected: CArrayObj *m_list_all_patterns; // Pointer to the list of all patterns of all timeseries of all symbols public: //--- Return (1) itself, (2) timeseries list, (3) timeseries "New bar" object and (4) pattern management object CSeriesDE *GetObject(void) { return &this; } CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &m_list_series; } CNewBarObj *GetNewBarObj(void) { return &this.m_new_bar_obj; } CPatternsControl *GetPatternsCtrlObj(void) { return this.m_patterns_control;}
该类只有一个默认创建的析构函数。声明类的析构函数。同时，将指向所有形态外部列表的指针添加到类常量中。编写处理形态控制对象的方法，重复类似的对象方法。此处只调用形态控制对象的相应方法：
//--- Constructors CSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list); CSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const uint required=0); ~CSeriesDE(void); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Working with patterns | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for setting the pattern use and data update flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Set the flag for using the Harami pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHarami(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Harami Cross pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Tweezer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternTweezer(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Piercing Line pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Cloud Cover pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Three White Soldiers pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Three Black Crows pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Shooting Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternShootingStar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHammer(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Inverted Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Hanging Man pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHangingMan(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDoji(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Dragonfly Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Doji Gravestone pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternMorningStar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternEveningStar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Three Stars pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeStars(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Abandoned Baby pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist //--- Price Action void SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Outside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Inside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternInsideBar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Pin Bar pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternPinBar(const bool flag, // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetUsedPatternPinBar(flag,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } //--- Set the flag for using the Rails pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternRails(const bool flag) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for returning the pattern usage flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Candle formations //--- Return the flag of using the Harami pattern bool IsUsedPatternHarami(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternHarami() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern bool IsUsedPatternHaramiCross(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternHaramiCross() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Tweezer pattern bool IsUsedPatternTweezer(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternTweezer() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern bool IsUsedPatternPiercingLine(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternPiercingLine() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern bool IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternShootingStar(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternShootingStar() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Hammer pattern bool IsUsedPatternHammer(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternHammer() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern bool IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern bool IsUsedPatternHangingMan(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternHangingMan() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternDoji(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternDoji() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Morning Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternMorningStar(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternMorningStar() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Evening Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternEveningStar(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternEveningStar() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Three Stars pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeStars(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternThreeStars() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern bool IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby() : false); } //--- Price Action //--- Return the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern bool IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Pattern Outside bool IsUsedPatternOutsideBar(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternOutsideBar() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern bool IsUsedPatternInsideBar(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternInsideBar() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern bool IsUsedPatternPinBar(const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Rails pattern bool IsUsedPatternRails(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternRails() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for drawing patterns on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Set Harami pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHarami(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternHarami(redraw); } //--- Set Harami Cross pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHaramiCross(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternHaramiCross(redraw); } //--- Set Tweezer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternTweezer(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternTweezer(redraw); } //--- Set Piercing Line pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternPiercingLine(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternPiercingLine(redraw); } //--- Set Cloud Cover pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(redraw); } //--- Set Three White Soldiers pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(redraw); } //--- Set Three Black Crows pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(redraw); } //--- Set Shooting Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternShootingStar(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternShootingStar(redraw); } //--- Set Hammer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHammer(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternHammer(redraw); } //--- Set Inverted Hammer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternInvertedHammer(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternInvertedHammer(redraw); } //--- Set Hanging Man pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHangingMan(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternHangingMan(redraw); } //--- Set Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDoji(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternDoji(redraw); } //--- Set Dragonfly Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(redraw); } //--- Set Engraved Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(redraw); } //--- Set Morning Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternMorningStar(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternMorningStar(redraw); } //--- Set Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(redraw); } //--- Set Evening Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternEveningStar(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternEveningStar(redraw); } //--- Set Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(redraw); } //--- Set Three Stars pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeStars(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternThreeStars(redraw); } //--- Set Abandoned Baby pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(redraw); } //--- Set Pivot Point Reversal pattern labels on the chart //--- Price Action void DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(redraw); } //--- Set Outside Bar pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternOutsideBar(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternOutsideBar(redraw); } //--- Set Inside Bar pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternInsideBar(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternInsideBar(redraw); } //--- Set Pin Bar pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternPinBar(const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30, // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle const bool redraw=false) // Chart redraw flag { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow,redraw); } //--- Set Rails pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternRails(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternRails(redraw); } };
在类的构造函数实现中，将传递给构造函数的外部列表指针赋值给所有形态列表指针，然后创建一个新的形态控制对象：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor 1 (current symbol and period timeseries) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CSeriesDE::CSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list) : m_bars(0),m_amount(0),m_required(0),m_sync(false) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD; this.m_list_series.Clear(); this.m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); this.SetSymbolPeriod(NULL,(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::Period()); this.m_period_description=TimeframeDescription(this.m_timeframe); this.m_list_all_patterns=list; this.m_patterns_control=new CPatternsControl(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,this.GetList(),this.m_list_all_patterns); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor 2 (specified symbol and period timeseries) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CSeriesDE::CSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const uint required=0) : m_bars(0), m_amount(0),m_required(0),m_sync(false) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD; this.m_list_series.Clear(); this.m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); this.SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe); this.m_sync=this.SetRequiredUsedData(required,0); this.m_period_description=TimeframeDescription(this.m_timeframe); this.m_list_all_patterns=list; this.m_patterns_control=new CPatternsControl(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,this.GetList(),this.m_list_all_patterns); }
在类的析构函数中，删除在构造函数中创建的形态控制对象：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CSeriesDE::~CSeriesDE(void) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) delete this.m_patterns_control; }
将搜索和更新模式列表的代码块添加到更新列表和时间序列数据的方法中，以便搜索形态：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update timeseries list and data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSeriesDE::Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { //--- If the timeseries is not used, exit if(!this.m_available) return; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Set the flag of sorting the list of bars by time this.m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); //--- If a new bar is present on a symbol and period if(this.IsNewBarManual(data_calculate.rates.time)) { //--- create a new bar object and add it to the end of the list CBar *new_bar=new CBar(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,this.m_new_bar_obj.TimeNewBar(),DFUN_ERR_LINE); if(new_bar==NULL) return; if(!this.m_list_series.InsertSort(new_bar)) { delete new_bar; return; } //--- Write the very first date by a period symbol at the moment and the new time of opening the last bar by a period symbol this.SetServerDate(); //--- if the timeseries exceeds the requested number of bars, remove the earliest bar if(this.m_list_series.Total()>(int)this.m_required) this.m_list_series.Delete(0); //--- Update data of all timeseries patterns if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.RefreshAll(); //--- save the new bar time as the previous one for the subsequent new bar check this.SaveNewBarTime(data_calculate.rates.time); } //--- Get the bar index with the maximum time (zero bar) and bar object from the list by the obtained index int index=CSelect::FindBarMax(this.GetList(),BAR_PROP_TIME); CBar *bar=this.m_list_series.At(index); if(bar==NULL) return; //--- if the work is performed in an indicator and the timeseries belongs to the current symbol and timeframe, //--- copy price parameters (passed to the method from the outside) to the bar price structure int copied=1; if(this.m_program==PROGRAM_INDICATOR && this.m_symbol==::Symbol() && this.m_timeframe==(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::Period()) { rates[0].time=data_calculate.rates.time; rates[0].open=data_calculate.rates.open; rates[0].high=data_calculate.rates.high; rates[0].low=data_calculate.rates.low; rates[0].close=data_calculate.rates.close; rates[0].tick_volume=data_calculate.rates.tick_volume; rates[0].real_volume=data_calculate.rates.real_volume; rates[0].spread=data_calculate.rates.spread; } //--- otherwise, get data to the bar price structure from the environment else copied=::CopyRates(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,0,1,rates); //--- If the prices are obtained, set the new properties from the price structure for the bar object if(copied==1) bar.SetProperties(rates[0]); }
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\TimeSeriesDE.mqh 交易品种时间序列类文件的受保护类部分，声明指向所有交易品种的所有时间序列的所有形态列表的指针，而在公有部分，声明返回指向列表的指针的方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Symbol timeseries class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CTimeSeriesDE : public CBaseObjExt { private: string m_symbol; // Timeseries symbol CNewTickObj m_new_tick; // "New tick" object CArrayObj m_list_series; // List of timeseries by timeframes datetime m_server_firstdate; // The very first date in history by a server symbol datetime m_terminal_firstdate; // The very first date in history by a symbol in the client terminal //--- Return (1) the timeframe index in the list and (2) the timeframe by the list index int IndexTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeframeByIndex(const uchar index) const { return TimeframeByEnumIndex(uchar(index+1)); } //--- Set the very first date in history by symbol on the server and in the client terminal void SetTerminalServerDate(void) { this.m_server_firstdate=(datetime)::SeriesInfoInteger(this.m_symbol,::Period(),SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE); this.m_terminal_firstdate=(datetime)::SeriesInfoInteger(this.m_symbol,::Period(),SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE); } protected: CArrayObj *m_list_all_patterns; // Pointer to the list of all patterns of all timeseries of all symbols public: //--- Return (1) itself, full list of (2) timeseries, (3) patterns, (4) specified timeseries object and (5) timeseries object by index CTimeSeriesDE *GetObject(void) { return &this; } CArrayObj *GetListSeries(void) { return &this.m_list_series; } CArrayObj *GetListPatterns(void) { return this.m_list_all_patterns; } CSeriesDE *GetSeries(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this.m_list_series.At(this.IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); } CSeriesDE *GetSeriesByIndex(const uchar index) { return this.m_list_series.At(index); }
就像在时间序列类的构造函数中一样，我们将传递指向外部形态列表的指针，并声明处理形态控制对象的方法：
//--- Constructors CTimeSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list_all_patterns) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL; this.m_list_all_patterns=list_all_patterns; } CTimeSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list_all_patterns,const string symbol); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for setting the pattern use flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Set the flag for using the Harami pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHarami(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Harami Cross pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Tweezer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternTweezer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Piercing Line pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Cloud Cover pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Three White Soldiers pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Three Black Crows pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Shooting Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternShootingStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Inverted Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Hanging Man pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHangingMan(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Dragonfly Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Doji Gravestone pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternMorningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternEveningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Three Stars pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeStars(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Abandoned Baby pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist //--- Price Action void SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Outside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Inside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternInsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Pin Bar pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternPinBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30); // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle //--- Set the flag for using the Rails pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternRails(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for returning the pattern usage flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Candle formations //--- Return the flag of using the Harami pattern bool IsUsedPatternHarami(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern bool IsUsedPatternHaramiCross(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Tweezer pattern bool IsUsedPatternTweezer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern bool IsUsedPatternPiercingLine(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern bool IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternShootingStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Hammer pattern bool IsUsedPatternHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern bool IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern bool IsUsedPatternHangingMan(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Morning Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternMorningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Evening Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternEveningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Three Stars pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeStars(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern bool IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Price Action //--- Return the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern bool IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Pattern Outside bool IsUsedPatternOutsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern bool IsUsedPatternInsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern bool IsUsedPatternPinBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30); // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle //--- Return the flag of using the Rails pattern bool IsUsedPatternRails(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for drawing patterns on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Draw Harami pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHarami(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Harami Cross pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHaramiCross(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Tweezer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternTweezer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Piercing Line pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternPiercingLine(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Dark Cloud Cover pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Three White Soldiers pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Three Black Crows pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Shooting Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternShootingStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Hammer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Inverted Hammer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternInvertedHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Hanging Man pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHangingMan(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Dragonfly Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Gravestone Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Morning Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternMorningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Evening Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternEveningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Evening Doji Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Three Stars pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeStars(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Abandoned Baby pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Pivot Point Reversal pattern labels on the chart //--- Price Action void DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Pattern Outside labels on the chart void DrawPatternOutsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Inside Bar pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternInsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Pin Bar pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternPinBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30, // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle const bool redraw=false); // Chart redraw flag //--- Draw Rails pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternRails(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); };
这里的输入参数仅用于处理 Pin Bar 形态的方法。在其余的方法中，我们将在创建新形态的类时添加它们。
在类的构造函数中，将构造函数参数传递的外部列表指针赋值给所有形态列表指针：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTimeSeriesDE::CTimeSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list_all_patterns,const string symbol) : m_symbol(symbol) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL; this.m_list_series.Clear(); this.m_list_series.Sort(); this.SetTerminalServerDate(); this.m_new_tick.SetSymbol(this.m_symbol); this.m_new_tick.Refresh(); this.m_list_all_patterns=list_all_patterns; }
返回列表中时间段索引的方法使用临时对象来搜索索引。在创建新的时间序列对象时，您现在需要传递指向外部列表的指针。在这里，我们传递的不是指向真实列表的真实指针，而是指向空列表对象的指针，因为这是一个临时对象，然后会被删除（这种行为需要在以后进行纠正 - 我们不应该不断地创建和删除新对象，而是需要在全局池中创建一个临时对象，并将其作为一个实例使用，同时将 NULL 赋值给它）：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the timeframe index in the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CTimeSeriesDE::IndexTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CArrayObj *list=NULL; const CSeriesDE *obj=new CSeriesDE(list,this.m_symbol,(timeframe==PERIOD_CURRENT ? (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::Period() : timeframe)); if(obj==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; this.m_list_series.Sort(); int index=this.m_list_series.Search(obj); delete obj; return index; }
在将指定的时间序列列表添加到列表的方法中，将指向形态列表的指针传入构造函数：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Add the specified timeseries list to the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::AddSeries(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const uint required=0) { bool res=false; CSeriesDE *series=new CSeriesDE(this.m_list_all_patterns,this.m_symbol,timeframe,required); if(series==NULL) return res; this.m_list_series.Sort(); if(this.m_list_series.Search(series)==WRONG_VALUE) res=this.m_list_series.Add(series); series.SetAvailable(true); if(!res) delete series; return res; }
在类列表的最后，写出处理形态的已声明方法的实现：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handling timeseries patterns | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for setting the pattern use flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Harami pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternHarami(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternHarami(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Tweezer pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternTweezer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternTweezer(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Set the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternShootingStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternShootingStar(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Hammer pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternHammer(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternHangingMan(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternHangingMan(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Doji pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternDoji(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Morning Star pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternMorningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternMorningStar(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Evening Star pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternEveningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternEveningStar(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Three Stars pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternThreeStars(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternThreeStars(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(flag); } //--- Price Action //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Set the flag of using the Pattern Outside | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternInsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternInsideBar(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternPinBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternPinBar(flag,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Rails pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternRails(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternRails(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for returning the pattern usage flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Candle formations //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Harami pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternHarami(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternHarami() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternHaramiCross(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternHaramiCross() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Tweezer pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternTweezer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternTweezer() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternPiercingLine(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternPiercingLine() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternShootingStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternShootingStar() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Hammer pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternHammer() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternHangingMan(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternHangingMan() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Doji pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternDoji() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Morning Star pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternMorningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternMorningStar() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Evening Star pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternEveningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternEveningStar() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Three Stars pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternThreeStars(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternThreeStars() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby() : false); } //--- Price Action //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Pattern Outside | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternOutsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternOutsideBar() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternInsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternInsideBar() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternPinBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Rails pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternRails(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternRails() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for drawing patterns on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Harami pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternHarami(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternHarami(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Harami Cross pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternHaramiCross(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternHaramiCross(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Tweezer pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternTweezer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternTweezer(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Piercing Line pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternPiercingLine(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternPiercingLine(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Dark Cloud Cover pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Three White Soldiers pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Three Black Crows pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Shooting Star pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternShootingStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternShootingStar(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Hammer pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternHammer(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Inverted Hammer pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternInvertedHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternInvertedHammer(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Hanging Man pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternHangingMan(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternHangingMan(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Doji pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternDoji(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Dragonfly Doji pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Gravestone Doji pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Morning Star pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternMorningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternMorningStar(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Evening Star pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternEveningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternEveningStar(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Evening Doji Star pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Three Stars pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternThreeStars(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternThreeStars(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Abandoned Baby pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(redraw); } //--- Price Action //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Pivot Point Reversal pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Pattern Outside labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternOutsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternOutsideBar(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Inside Bar pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternInsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternInsideBar(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Pin Bar pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternPinBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30, // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle const bool redraw=false) // Chart redraw flag { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Rails pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternRails(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternRails(redraw); }
所有方法都相同。首先，我们按指定的时间框架获取时间序列的指针。然后，我们调用其方法来处理相应的形态。所介绍方法中的输入只针对完成的 Pin Bar 形态。对于所有其他方法，我们将在创建新形态类时添加参数。
现在需要对文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh 中的时间序列集合类进行类似的修改。
我们将指向所有形态外部列表的指针传递给了上述类构造函数。该列表将在当前类中创建，返回该列表指针的方法也将在当前类中创建：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Symbol timeseries collection | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CTimeSeriesCollection : public CBaseObjExt { private: CListObj m_list; // List of applied symbol timeseries CListObj m_list_all_patterns; // List of all patterns of all used symbol timeseries //--- Return the timeseries index by symbol name int IndexTimeSeries(const string symbol); public: //--- Return (1) oneself, (2) the timeseries list and (3) the list of patterns CTimeSeriesCollection *GetObject(void) { return &this; } CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list; } CArrayObj *GetListAllPatterns(void) { return &this.m_list_all_patterns; } //--- Return (1) the timeseries object of the specified symbol and (2) the timeseries object of the specified symbol/period CTimeSeriesDE *GetTimeseries(const string symbol); CSeriesDE *GetSeries(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
在公有部分，声明处理形态的方法：
//--- Copy the specified double property of the specified timeseries of the specified symbol to the array //--- Regardless of the array indexing direction, copying is performed the same way as copying to a timeseries array bool CopyToBufferAsSeries(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty=EMPTY_VALUE); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handling timeseries patterns | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for setting the pattern use flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Set the flag for using the Harami pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Harami Cross pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Tweezer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Piercing Line pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Cloud Cover pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Three White Soldiers pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Three Black Crows pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Shooting Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Inverted Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Hanging Man pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Dragonfly Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Doji Gravestone pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Three Stars pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Abandoned Baby pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Price Action //--- Set the flag for using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Outside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Inside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Pin Bar pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30); // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle //--- Set the flag for using the Rails pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for returning the pattern usage flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Candle formations //--- Return the flag of using the Harami pattern bool IsUsedPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern bool IsUsedPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Tweezer pattern bool IsUsedPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern bool IsUsedPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern bool IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Hammer pattern bool IsUsedPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern bool IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern bool IsUsedPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Morning Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Evening Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Three Stars pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern bool IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Price Action //--- Return the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern bool IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Pattern Outside bool IsUsedPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern bool IsUsedPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern bool IsUsedPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30);// Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle //--- Return the flag of using the Rails pattern bool IsUsedPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for drawing patterns on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Draw Harami pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Harami Cross pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Tweezer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Piercing Line pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Dark Cloud Cover pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Three White Soldiers pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Three Black Crows pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Shooting Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Hammer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Inverted Hammer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Hanging Man pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Dragonfly Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Gravestone Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Morning Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Evening Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Evening Doji Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Three Stars pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Abandoned Baby pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Price Action //--- Draw Pivot Point Reversal pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Pattern Outside labels on the chart void DrawPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Inside Bar pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Pin Bar pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30, // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle const bool redraw=false); // Chart redraw flag //--- Draw Rails pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Constructor CTimeSeriesCollection(); };
在类的构造函数中，清除所有形态的列表，为其设置排序列表标志，并为其分配形态列表的 ID：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTimeSeriesCollection::CTimeSeriesCollection() { this.m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; this.m_list.Clear(); this.m_list.Sort(); this.m_list.Type(COLLECTION_SERIES_ID); this.m_list_all_patterns.Clear(); this.m_list_all_patterns.Sort(); this.m_list_all_patterns.Type(COLLECTION_SERIES_PATTERNS_ID); }
在按交易品种名称返回时间序列索引的方法中，创建一个空列表，并将指向该列表的指针传递给正在创建的时间序列的类构造函数：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the timeseries index by symbol name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CTimeSeriesCollection::IndexTimeSeries(const string symbol) { CArrayObj *list=NULL; const CTimeSeriesDE *obj=new CTimeSeriesDE(list,symbol==NULL || symbol=="" ? ::Symbol() : symbol); if(obj==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; this.m_list.Sort(); int index=this.m_list.Search(obj); delete obj; return index; }
在创建交易品种时间序列集合列表的方法中，将指向所有模式列表的指针传递给所创建时间序列的构造函数：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the symbol timeseries collection list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::CreateCollection(const CArrayObj *list_symbols) { //--- If an empty list of symbol objects is passed, exit if(list_symbols==NULL) return false; //--- Get the number of symbol objects in the passed list int total=list_symbols.Total(); //--- Clear the timeseries collection list this.m_list.Clear(); //--- In a loop by all symbol objects for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the next symbol object CSymbol *symbol_obj=list_symbols.At(i); //--- if failed to get a symbol object, move on to the next one in the list if(symbol_obj==NULL) continue; //--- Create a new timeseries object with the current symbol name CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=new CTimeSeriesDE(this.GetListAllPatterns(),symbol_obj.Name()); //--- If failed to create the timeseries object, move on to the next symbol in the list if(timeseries==NULL) continue; //--- Set the sorted list flag for the timeseries collection list this.m_list.Sort(); //--- If the object with the same symbol name is already present in the timeseries collection list, remove the timeseries object if(this.m_list.Search(timeseries)>WRONG_VALUE) delete timeseries; //--- if failed to add the timeseries object to the collection list, remove the timeseries object else if(!this.m_list.Add(timeseries)) delete timeseries; } //--- Return the flag indicating that the created collection list has a size greater than zero return this.m_list.Total()>0; }
在列表的最后，写出处理这些形态的方法的实现：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handling timeseries patterns | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for setting the pattern use flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Harami pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternHarami(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Tweezer pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternTweezer(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Set the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternShootingStar(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Hammer pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternHammer(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternHangingMan(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Doji pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternDoji(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Morning Star pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternMorningStar(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Evening Star pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternEveningStar(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Three Stars pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternThreeStars(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(timeframe,flag); } //--- Price Action //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Set the flag of using the Pattern Outside | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternInsideBar(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternPinBar(timeframe,flag,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Rails pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternRails(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for returning the pattern usage flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Candle formations //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Harami pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternHarami(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternHaramiCross(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Tweezer pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternTweezer(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternPiercingLine(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternShootingStar(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Hammer pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternHammer(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternHangingMan(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Doji pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternDoji(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Morning Star pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternMorningStar(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Evening Star pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternEveningStar(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Three Stars pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternThreeStars(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(timeframe) : false); } //--- Price Action //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Pattern Outside | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternOutsideBar(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternInsideBar(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternPinBar(timeframe,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Rails pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternRails(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for drawing patterns on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Harami pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternHarami(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Harami Cross pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternHaramiCross(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Tweezer pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternTweezer(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Piercing Line pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternPiercingLine(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Dark Cloud Cover pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Three White Soldiers pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Three Black Crows pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Shooting Star pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternShootingStar(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Hammer pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternHammer(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Inverted Hammer pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternInvertedHammer(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Hanging Man pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternHangingMan(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Doji pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternDoji(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Dragonfly Doji pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Gravestone Doji pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Morning Star pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternMorningStar(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Evening Star pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternEveningStar(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Evening Doji Star pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Three Stars pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternThreeStars(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Abandoned Baby pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(timeframe,redraw); } //--- Price Action //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Pivot Point Reversal pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Pattern Outside labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternOutsideBar(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Inside Bar pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternInsideBar(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Pin Bar pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30, // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle const bool redraw=false) // Chart redraw flag { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternPinBar(timeframe,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Rails pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternRails(timeframe,redraw); }
所有方法的逻辑都很简单 - 我们获取时间序列的指针，并使用其方法来处理上面创建的形态。处理 Pin Bar 形态的方法已完全准备就绪。其余部分将在创建新形态时最终确定。
现在，让我们对 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh 中 CEngine 库的主类进行类似的修改。
在处理时间序列部分，添加处理时间序列形态的方法：
//--- Copy the specified double property of the specified timeseries of the specified symbol to the array //--- Regardless of the array indexing direction, copying is performed the same way as copying to a timeseries array bool SeriesCopyToBufferAsSeries(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[],const double empty=EMPTY_VALUE) { return this.m_time_series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(symbol,timeframe,property,array,empty);} //--- Returns a complete list of patterns CArrayObj *GetListAllPatterns(void) { return this.m_time_series.GetListAllPatterns(); } //--- Return a list of patterns for the specified symbol and timeframe CArrayObj *GetListPatterns(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(this.GetListAllPatterns(),PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD,timeframe,EQUAL); } //--- Return a list of specified patterns for the specified symbol and timeframe CArrayObj *GetListPatterns(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListPatterns(symbol,timeframe); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,type,EQUAL); } //--- Return a list of patterns based on the specified bar opening time on a symbol and timeframe CArrayObj *GetListPatterns(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const datetime time) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListPatterns(symbol,timeframe); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TIME,time,EQUAL); } //--- Return a list of specified patterns based on the specified bar opening time on a symbol and timeframe CArrayObj *GetListPatterns(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const datetime time,const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListPatterns(symbol,timeframe,time); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,type,EQUAL); } //--- Return a pointer to the specified pattern based on the opening time of the bar on the chart of the specified symbol and timeframe CPattern *GetPattern(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const datetime time,const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListPatterns(symbol,timeframe,time,type); return(list!=NULL ? list.At(0) : NULL); } //--- Set the flag for using the Harami pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternHarami(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Harami Cross pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Tweezer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternTweezer(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Piercing Line pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Cloud Cover pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Three White Soldiers pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Three Black Crows pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Shooting Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternShootingStar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternHammer(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Inverted Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Hanging Man pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternHangingMan(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternDoji(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Dragonfly Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Doji Gravestone pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternMorningStar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternEveningStar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Three Stars pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternThreeStars(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Abandoned Baby pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Price Action //--- Set the flag for using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Outside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Inside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternInsideBar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Pin Bar pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternPinBar(symbol,timeframe,flag,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } //--- Set the flag for using the Rails pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternRails(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Draw Harami pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternHarami(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Harami Cross pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternHaramiCross(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Tweezer pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternTweezer(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Piercing Line pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternPiercingLine(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Dark Cloud Cover pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Three White Soldiers pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Three Black Crows pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Shooting Star pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternShootingStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Hammer pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternHammer(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Inverted Hammer pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternInvertedHammer(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Hanging Man pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternHangingMan(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Doji pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternDoji(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Dragonfly Doji pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Gravestone Doji pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Morning Star pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternMorningStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Evening Star pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternEveningStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Evening Doji Star pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Three Stars pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternThreeStars(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Abandoned Baby pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Price Action //--- Draw Pivot Point Reversal pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Pattern Outside labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternOutsideBar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Inside Bar pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternInsideBar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Pin Bar pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30, // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle const bool redraw=false) // Chart redraw flag { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternPinBar(symbol,timeframe,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow,redraw); if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(); } //--- Draw Rails pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternRails(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Hide icons of all patterns void SeriesPatternHideAll(const bool redraw=false) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllPatterns(); for(int i=list.Total()-1;i>=0;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if(obj!=NULL) obj.Hide(); } if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(); } //--- Hides the icons of all patterns except the specified one void SeriesPatternHideAllExceptOne(const ulong pattern_code,const bool redraw=false) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(this.GetListAllPatterns(),PATTERN_PROP_CODE,pattern_code,NO_EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return; for(int i=list.Total()-1;i>=0;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if(obj!=NULL) obj.Hide(); } if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(); } //--- Hide the info panels of all patterns void SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanels(const bool redraw=false) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllPatterns(); for(int i=list.Total()-1;i>=0;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if(obj!=NULL) obj.HideInfoPanel(); } if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(); } //--- Hides info panels of all patterns except the specified one void SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanelsExceptOne(const ulong pattern_code,const bool redraw=false) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(this.GetListAllPatterns(),PATTERN_PROP_CODE,pattern_code,NO_EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return; for(int i=list.Total()-1;i>=0;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if(obj!=NULL) obj.HideInfoPanel(); } if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(); } //--- Return (1) the tick series collection, (2) the list of tick series from the tick series collection CTickSeriesCollection *GetTickSeriesCollection(void) { return &this.m_tick_series; } CArrayObj *GetListTickSeries(void) { return this.m_tick_series.GetList(); }
在此，我们充分准备了根据指定属性处理 Pin Bar 形态和形态对象列表的方法。我将逐步完善目前采用根形式的方法，同时增加新的形态。
在新的分时报价事件处理程序中，暂时注释掉分时报价数据更新 ，因为处理分时报价有时会导致图表长期停止。目前还不清楚原因何在 - 要么是库代码中的某个地方（尽管之前一切正常），要么与终端更新有关：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| NewTick event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::OnTick(SDataCalculate &data_calculate,const uint required=0) { //--- If this is not a EA, exit if(this.m_program_type!=PROGRAM_EXPERT) return; //--- Re-create empty timeseries and update the current symbol timeseries this.SeriesSync(data_calculate,required); this.SeriesRefresh(NULL,data_calculate); //--- Commented out because TickSeriesRefresh causes freezes - I will look into it later //this.TickSeriesRefresh(NULL); //--- end }
现在就到此为止。我们测试一下结果。
测试
为了进行测试，我将使用文章 "DoEasy 库中的其他类（第 72 部分）：在采集中跟踪和记录图表对象参数" 中的 EA 交易
并将其保存在新文件夹 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part134 中，命名为 TestDoEasyPart134.mq5。
在输入参数中，添加用于搜索形态的蜡烛比例，启用仅在当前时间框架内工作，并禁用市场深度、信号和图表事件跟踪 ：
//--- input variables input ushort InpMagic = 123; // Magic number input double InpLots = 0.1; // Lots input uint InpStopLoss = 150; // StopLoss in points input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // TakeProfit in points input uint InpDistance = 50; // Pending orders distance (points) input uint InpDistanceSL = 50; // StopLimit orders distance (points) input uint InpDistancePReq = 50; // Distance for Pending Request's activate (points) input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5; // Bars delay for Pending Request's activate (current timeframe) input uint InpSlippage = 5; // Slippage in points input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1; // Spread multiplier for adjusting stop-orders by StopLevel input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5; // Number of trading attempts sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10; // Withdrawal funds (in tester) sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0; // Buttons X shift sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10; // Buttons Y shift input uint InpTrailingStop = 50; // Trailing Stop (points) input uint InpTrailingStep = 20; // Trailing Step (points) input uint InpTrailingStart = 0; // Trailing Start (points) input uint InpStopLossModify = 20; // StopLoss for modification (points) input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60; // TakeProfit for modification (points) sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; // Mode of used symbols list sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY"; // List of used symbols (comma - separator) sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT; // Mode of used timeframes list sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1"; // List of used timeframes (comma - separator) sinput double InpPinBarRatioBody = 30.0; // Pin Bar Ratio Body to Candle size sinput double InpPinBarRatioLarger = 60.0; // Pin Bar Ratio Larger shadow to Candle size sinput double InpPinBarRatioSmaller= 30.0; // Pin Bar Ratio Smaller shadow to Candle size sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook = INPUT_NO; // Use Depth of Market sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseMqlSignals = INPUT_NO; // Use signal service sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseCharts = INPUT_NO; // Use Charts control sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseSounds = INPUT_YES; // Use sounds //--- global variables
在 OnInit() 处理程序中，准备好与之配合使用的形态列表：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Calling the function displays the list of enumeration constants in the journal //--- (the list is set in the strings 22 and 25 of the DELib.mqh file) for checking the constants validity //EnumNumbersTest(); //--- Set EA global variables prefix=MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"; testing=engine.IsTester(); for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+EnumToString((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot(Symbol(),fmax(InpLots,MinimumLots(Symbol())*2.0)); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop*Point(); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep*Point(); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; distance_pending_request=(InpDistancePReq<5 ? 5 : InpDistancePReq); bars_delay_pending_request=(InpBarsDelayPReq<1 ? 1 : InpBarsDelayPReq); g_point=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT); g_digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS); //--- Initialize random group numbers group1=0; group2=0; srand(GetTickCount()); //--- Initialize DoEasy library OnInitDoEasy(); //--- Check and remove remaining EA graphical objects if(IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix); //--- Create the button panel if(!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set trailing activation button status ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT-1].name,trailing_on); //--- Reset states of the buttons for working using pending requests for(int i=0;i<14;i++) { ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+"_PRICE",false); ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+"_TIME",false); } //--- Check playing a standard sound by macro substitution and a custom sound by description engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); //--- Wait for 600 milliseconds engine.Pause(600); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage("Звук упавшей монетки 2","Falling coin 2")); //--- Check the calculation of the cursor coordinates in the chart windows. //--- Allow the current chart to track mouse movement events if(engine.ChartGetMainChart()!=NULL) engine.ChartGetMainChart().SetEventMouseMoveON(); //--- Clear the list of all patterns engine.GetListAllPatterns().Clear(); //--- Set the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern with the parameters specified in the settings engine.SeriesSetUsedPatternPinBar(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,true,InpPinBarRatioBody,InpPinBarRatioLarger,InpPinBarRatioSmaller); //--- Hide all pattern icons, if any engine.SeriesPatternHideAll(); //--- Hide all pattern info panels, if any engine.SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanels(); //--- Display the pattern icons on the chart with the parameters specified in the settings engine.SeriesDrawPatternPinBar(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpPinBarRatioBody,InpPinBarRatioLarger,InpPinBarRatioSmaller,true); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
在 OnChartEvent() 事件处理程序中，添加处理图表更改事件的功能，使任何更改都能隐藏当前活动的信息面板。此外，添加代码块，当光标停留在发现形态的烛形上时，就会在图表上显示这些面板：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- If working in the tester, exit if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) return; //--- Handling mouse events if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) { //--- Handle pressing the buttons in the panel if(StringFind(sparam,"BUTT_")>0) PressButtonEvents(sparam); } //--- Handling DoEasy library events if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM-1) { OnDoEasyEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } //--- Chart change if(id==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE) { //--- Whenever the chart changes, hide all information panels engine.SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanels(); return; } //--- Check ChartXYToTimePrice() if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) { //--- Get the chart object of the current (main) program chart CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetMainChart(); if(chart==NULL) return; //--- Get the index of a subwindow the cursor is located at int wnd_num=chart.XYToTimePrice(lparam,dparam); if(wnd_num==WRONG_VALUE) return; //--- Get the calculated cursor location time and price datetime time=chart.TimeFromXY(); double price=chart.PriceFromXY(); //--- Get the window object of the chart the cursor is located in by the subwindow index CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(wnd_num); if(wnd==NULL) return; //--- If X and Y coordinates are calculated by time and price (make a reverse conversion), if(wnd.TimePriceToXY(time,price)) { //--- in the comment, show the time, price and index of the window that are calculated by X and Y cursor coordinates, //--- as well as the cursor X and Y coordinates converted back from the time and price //Comment // ( // DFUN,"time: ",TimeToString(time),", price: ",DoubleToString(price,Digits()), // ", win num: ",(string)wnd_num,": x: ",(string)wnd.XFromTimePrice(), // ", y: ",(string)wnd.YFromTimePrice()," (",(string)wnd.YFromTimePriceRelative(),")" // ); //--- Get the bar open time on the chart using the cursor time datetime bar_time=GetStartTimeOfBarFast(PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Get a pattern from the chart bar the open time was found for CPattern *pinbar=engine.GetPattern(Symbol(),Period(),bar_time,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR); //--- If there is a Pin Bar pattern on the bar if(pinbar!=NULL) { //--- If the cursor is within the candle size if(price>=pinbar.BarPriceLow() && price<=pinbar.BarPriceHigh()) { //--- Print a short description of the pattern in the journal pinbar.PrintShort(true); //--- Get the chart coordinates where you want to display the information panel int x=0; int y=0; if(ChartTimePriceToXY(pinbar.GetChartID(),0,bar_time,price,x,y)) { //--- Hide all panels except those belonging to the current pattern under the cursor engine.SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanelsExceptOne(pinbar.Code()); //--- Display the information panel on the chart pinbar.ShowInfoPanel(x,y); } } } } } }
具体操作如下：在图表上显示找到的形态标签。如果我们将光标悬停在带有标签的柱形上（在其最高点和最低点范围内），就会显示一个信息面板，上面有一小段形态描述。将鼠标光标悬停在另一个带有形态的柱形上时，第一个形态的面板将被隐藏，而光标移动到的那个形态的面板将被显示。图表上显示的任何面板都将可见，直到图表以任何方式改变，例如向右或向左移动。这是目前最简单的测试解决方案。接下来，我们很可能会随着时间的推移自动隐藏面板。
编译 EA，并在图表上启动它：
我们可以看到，图表中包含了烛形上的形态标记。悬停光标时，信息面板会显示图案描述、参数和搜索标准。看涨和看跌形态的面板颜色是不同的。如果光标从柱形上移开，信息面板仍会保留在柱形上，只有在打开另一个不同形态的面板或移动图表时才会移开。
接下来做什么？
在下一篇文章中，我们将继续开发形态。
所有创建的文件都附在文章之后，可下载用于自学和测试。
本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/14339
注意: MetaQuotes Ltd.将保留所有关于这些材料的权利。全部或部分复制或者转载这些材料将被禁止。
本文由网站的一位用户撰写，反映了他们的个人观点。MetaQuotes Ltd 不对所提供信息的准确性负责，也不对因使用所述解决方案、策略或建议而产生的任何后果负责。
等待测试
还有很长的路要走....
刚打开谷歌搜索 "价格走势 "的结果，我发现针形柱是价格走势的一种形态。
谷歌还给出了 "十字星"、"锤形 "和 "星形 "也属于 "价格波动"。
不过，您可以根据任何推论和自己的分类进行判断。这并不重要。更重要的是如何解释和使用它。
这就是为什么我想知道如何使用这一划分。我不喜欢本已浩如烟海的代码被不必要的功能搞得杂乱无章。
计划如何使用该分类
已有的大量代码被不必要的功能所干扰。
您好
这个库看起来很不错。
基本问题（如将 int 改为 uint（可能 行得通，但谁知道呢））可以解决，但还有其他编译错误和警告，如
错误的参数数，9 个已通过，但 10 个需要 TabControl.mqh 366 16
错误的参数数，9 个已通过，但 10 个需要 SplitContainer.mqh 305 16
错误的参数数，6 个已通过，但 0 个需要 ProgressBar.mqh 545 8
错误参数计数，4 个已通过，但 0 需要 TabHeader.mqh 1099 12
由于方法隐藏的新规则，调用解析为'string CWinFormBase::Text() const'，而不是'void CGCnvElement::Text(int,int,string,const color,const uchar,uint)' ProgressBar.mqh 545 8
等等，我可以试一试，但由原作者来解决可能更可靠，因为他有更好的上下文。
谢谢
编辑：刚刚找到 2024https://www.mql5.com/zh/articles/download/14479/mql5.zip 的 版本， 它也有各种编译错误和警告。
您好
这个库看起来很不错。有没有可能在某个地方推出能在 MT5 5506 上顺利编译的最新版本？
基本问题（如用 uint 替换 int（可能 行得通，但谁知道呢））可以解决，但还有其他编译错误和警告，例如：
参数数量错误，已通过 9 个，但需要 10 个 TabControl.mqh 366 16
参数数量错误，已通过 9 个，但需要 10 个 SplitContainer.mqh 305 16
参数数量错误，已通过 6 个，但需要 0 个 ProgressBar.mqh 545 8
参数数量不正确，4 个已通过，但 0 个需要 TabHeader.mqh 1099 12
由于新的方法隐藏规则，调用解析为 "string CWinFormBase::Text() const"，而不是 "void CGCnvElement::Text(int,int,string,const color,const uchar,uint) ProgressBar.mqh 545 8
等等，我可以试一试，但让原作者来解决问题可能更可靠，因为他有更好的上下文。
谢谢
编辑：刚刚找到 2024https://www.mql5.com/zh/articles/download/14479/mql5.zip 的版本，它也有各种编译错误和警告。