DoEasy.控件（第 33 部分）：垂直滚动条

目录

概念

在上一篇专门介绍库图形元素的文章中，我们创建了一个水平滚动条，如果窗体上的对象在左侧、右侧或两侧边缘超出了父窗体的边界，该滚动条就会出现在对象上。在此，我们将基于水平滚动条对象创建一个垂直滚动条。如果所连接的对象在顶部、底部或这两个部分超出了表格的边界，表格上就会出现该对象。

这篇文章相对较短，更像是一个概述，因为复制水平滚动条对象并将其转换为垂直滚动条对象是一件非常容易的事情。以后我们在开发 Windows 窗体样式的后续控件时，将需要这些滚动条。垂直滚动条基本上在很久以前就开发出来了，但由于一个小错误，或者说是一个疏漏，导致在与图形元素交互时出现非常令人不愉快的现象，表现为不可见的对象部分不断 "闪烁"，从而延误了文章的发表。出现这种情况的原因是未加控制地过早更新了对象，这些对象随后被修剪为其父对象的大小。这种 "闪烁" 是这样出现的 - 首先，对象被完全渲染并显示在图表上。然后，对其进行裁剪，以适应父对象窗体的大小。在这种情况下，解决方法通常很简单，那就是通过重绘消除过早更新。但是，我花了很多时间才找到重新绘图的地方。现在，这个错误已被发现并修复，我们可以放心地继续开发该库了。





改进库类

首先，我们将添加一些有用的函数和方法，这些函数和方法是我们在后续库改进中需要用到的。

有时，我们需要查找发生事件的柱形的开启时间。如果事件发生在烛形开启的那一刻，那么找到时间就没有问题。但如果事件发生在烛形的开启时间和关闭时间之间，则可以使用该事件发生的时间来计算指定图表周期内烛形的开启时间。当然，我们可以使用标准函数，将事件时间转换为柱形索引，最后使用柱形索引获得所需图表周期内所需柱形的开启时间...但这一切都需要 CPU 时间。如果执行速度很重要，最好还是使用计算方法，前提是事件发生在真实的烛形中。

这里的俄语论坛有一个有用的主题，资源用户在那里分享此类有趣的代码。让我们利用所提出的算法，编写库函数。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh 库文件的最后执行以下函数：

datetime GetStartTimeOfBarFast( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? _Period : timeframe); int ts= 0 ; if (tf< PERIOD_MN1 ) { ushort i_tf= ushort (tf); uchar _i= uchar (i_tf>> 14 ); int n=i_tf & 0x0FFF ; ts=(_i== 0 ? n* 60 : _i== 1 ? n* 60 * 60 : 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 ); } if (tf< PERIOD_W1 ) return time-time % ts; if (tf== PERIOD_W1 ) return time-(time+ 4 * 24 * 60 * 60 ) % ts; else { static int dm[ 12 ] = { 0 , 31 , 61 , 92 , 122 , 153 , 184 , 214 , 245 , 275 , 306 , 337 }; static int last_days = 0 ; static datetime last_result = 0 ; int days = int (time/( 24 * 60 * 60 )); if (last_days!=days) { last_days = days; int d1 = (days+ 306 + 365 )% 1461 ; int y = d1/ 365 ; datetime t1 = time - time % ( 24 * 60 * 60 ) - d1* 24 * 60 * 60 ; int m = 0 ; if (d1== 1460 ) { m= 11 ; y--; }; int d = d1-y* 365 + 1 ; if (d!= 31 ) if (d== 276 ) m = 9 ; else m = int (d/ 30.68 ); if (m< 0 || m> 11 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; last_result = t1+y* 365 * 24 * 60 * 60 +dm[m]* 24 * 60 * 60 ; } return last_result; } }

算法分析可在上述链接的论坛上找到。随后，利用这个函数，我们总能找到柱形的开启时间，在这段时间内发生了一些事件。同时，在计算速度非常重要的情况下，我们将不必使用速度不够快的函数。

在使用图形对象时，有时需要根据情况改变图形对象的颜色。当然，我们也可以使用标准色列表中的颜色，但这些颜色往往并不够。例如，有一个中性灰色的对象。视情况而定，它的色彩可能会略有变化。在一种情况下，它的颜色可能会变为微红，在另一种情况下，它的颜色可能会变为微绿。换句话说，在这种情况下，我们只需要稍微增加颜色中一个或另一个成分的饱和度，而不需要应用标准设置中的颜色。

为此，请在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh 图形元素对象文件中声明以下方法：

uint ChangeColorLightness( const uint clr, const double change_value); color ChangeColorLightness( const color colour, const double change_value); uint ChangeColorSaturation( const uint clr, const double change_value); color ChangeColorSaturation( const color colour, const double change_value); color ChangeRGBComponents( color clr, const uchar R, const uchar G, const uchar B);

我们在类主体之外编写其实现：

color CGCnvElement::ChangeRGBComponents( color clr, const uchar R, const uchar G, const uchar B) { double r=CColors::GetR(clr)+R; if (r> 255 ) r= 255 ; double g=CColors::GetG(clr)+G; if (g> 255 ) g= 255 ; double b=CColors::GetB(clr)+B; if (b> 255 ) b= 255 ; return CColors::RGBToColor(r,g,b); }

这里一切都很简单 - 我们获取传递给方法的每个需要更改的颜色成分，并将传递给方法的相应值添加到结果成分的值中。如果任何一个值最终大于 255，我们就将其调整为 255。因此，我们使用 CColor 库类的 RGBToColor 方法，返回计算出的新成分所包含的颜色。



在同一个文件中，有一个方法可以设置图形元素可见区域的坐标和尺寸：

void SetVisibleArea( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { this .SetVisibleAreaX(x, false ); this .SetVisibleAreaY(y, false ); this .SetVisibleAreaWidth(w, false ); this .SetVisibleAreaHeight(h, false ); }

此外，我们还可以单独指定可见性范围的设置方式 - 仅在图形元素对象的属性中设置，或在属性和物理对象中设置。要做到这一点，只需添加另一个输入变量，并相应地修改方法调用，将作用域设置为整个对象的大小：

void SetVisibleArea( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool only_prop ) { this .SetVisibleAreaX(x, only_prop ); this .SetVisibleAreaY(y, only_prop ); this .SetVisibleAreaWidth(w, only_prop ); this .SetVisibleAreaHeight(h, only_prop ); } void ResetVisibleArea( void ) { this .SetVisibleArea( 0 , 0 , this .Width(), this .Height(), false ); }





在实现过程中，我们需要清除元素并填充颜色和不透明度，但不进行裁剪，而是通过标志更新图表，因此需要对对象更新逻辑稍作修改。在此之前，无论是否设置了图表重绘标记，对象都会在此处更新：

void CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .SaveColorsBG(arr); this .m_canvas.Erase(:: ColorToARGB (colour,opacity)); this .Update(redraw); }

此处带有图表重绘标记的 Update() 方法总是在对象完全涂上 EraseNoCrop() 方法参数中指定的颜色后才更新对象。因此，无论重绘标志是什么，对象始终会都被更新（来显示应用的更改）。重绘标志只影响变化显示时间 - 要么立即显示（如果标志设置为 true），要么在 分时报价到达或图表更新时显示（如果标志设置为 false）。由于这种方法可以对整个对象完全重新着色，因此可以随时在图表中以完全尺寸显示。如果该对象本应按照其所连接的父对象的大小进行裁剪，那么这种重绘会导致对象的不可见部分出现令人不快的 "闪烁"，因为不可见部分的裁剪总是在调用该方法后进行的。

现在一切都已修复。对象不可见的部分不再闪烁：

void CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .SaveColorsBG(arr); this .m_canvas.Erase(:: ColorToARGB (colour,opacity)); if (redraw) this .Update(redraw); }

在这里，只有设置了重绘标记，对象才会更新。因此，我们现在可以通过编程来控制对象的显示 - 如果我们完全确定对象不需要裁剪，那么我们调用设置了标记的方法，它的新外观就会立即显示在图表上。如果需要裁剪对象，则首先调用此方法并清除标记，然后调用 Crop() 方法裁剪隐藏区域，并根据标记更新对象的外观和重新绘制的图表。正是这一逻辑错误阻碍了库中图形元素的进一步开发。该错误现已解决。

现在在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\BarProgressBar.mqh 中，即在定时器处理程序中，通过指定必要的标志来固定调用 SetVisibleArea() 方法：

if (glare.DisplayState()==CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_NORMAL) { glare.SetDisplayState(CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_WAITING_FADE_IN); this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC( this .ShowDelay()); this .m_pause.SetTimeBegin(); if (glare.RightEdge()>= this .CoordX()) { glare.Hide(); if (glare.Move( this .CoordX()-glare.Width(), this .CoordY())) { glare.SetCoordXRelative(glare.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); glare.SetCoordYRelative(glare.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); glare.SetVisibleArea( 0 , 0 ,glare.Width(),glare.Height(), false ); } } return ; }





几乎每个库对象都包含一个图形控件对象，允许我们动态创建图形对象窗体。让我们添加一些方法，以便创建一些标准图形对象。在图形对象管理对象类 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GraphElmControl.mqh 文件的公有部分，声明绘制趋势线和箭头的新方法：

public : CGraphElmControl *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } void SetTypeNode( const int type_node) { this .m_type_node=type_node; } CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); bool CreateTrendLine( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, color clr, int width= 1 , ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ); bool CreateTrendLine( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, color clr, int width= 1 , ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ); bool CreateTrendLine( const string name, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, color clr, int width= 1 , ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ); bool CreateArrow( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, color clr, uchar arrow_code, int width= 1 ); bool CreateArrow( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, color clr, uchar arrow_code, int width= 1 ); bool CreateArrow( const string name, const datetime time1, const double price1, color clr, uchar arrow_code, int width= 1 ); CGraphElmControl(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL; } CGraphElmControl( int type_node); };





在私有部分，声明为标准图形对象设置一般参数的方法：

class CGraphElmControl : public CObject { private : int m_type; int m_type_node; void SetCommonParamsStdGraphObj( const long chart_id, const string name); public : CGraphElmControl *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; }

默认情况下，每个新创建的对象都应分配一些属性，这些属性对所有创建的图形对象的意义都是一样的：对象应隐藏在所有图表对象的列表中，不能被选中，也不能用鼠标选择，而且应显示在所有时间框架上。这些属性由 SetCommonParamsStdGraphObj 方法设置，该方法的实现在类主体之外：

void CGraphElmControl::SetCommonParamsStdGraphObj( const long chart_id, const string name) { :: ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); :: ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTED , false ); :: ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); :: ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ); }





此外，让我们在类主体之外编写创建图形对象的方法的实现：

bool CGraphElmControl::CreateTrendLine( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, color clr, int width= 1 , ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ) { if (!CreateNewStdGraphObject(chart_id,name, OBJ_TREND ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ), ": " ,StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_TREND )); return false ; } this .SetCommonParamsStdGraphObj(chart_id,name); :: ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); :: ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,width); :: ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,style); return true ; } bool CGraphElmControl::CreateTrendLine( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, color clr, int width= 1 , ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ) { return this .CreateTrendLine(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,clr,width,style); } bool CGraphElmControl::CreateTrendLine( const string name, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, color clr, int width= 1 , ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ) { return this .CreateTrendLine(:: ChartID (),name, 0 ,time1,price1,time2,price2,clr,width,style); } bool CGraphElmControl::CreateArrow( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, color clr, uchar arrow_code, int width= 1 ) { if (!CreateNewStdGraphObject(chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW ,subwindow,time1,price1)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ), ": " ,StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW )); return false ; } this .SetCommonParamsStdGraphObj(chart_id,name); :: ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); :: ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,width); :: ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE ,arrow_code); return true ; } bool CGraphElmControl::CreateArrow( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, color clr, uchar arrow_code, int width= 1 ) { return this .CreateArrow(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,clr,arrow_code,width); } bool CGraphElmControl::CreateArrow( const string name, const datetime time1, const double price1, color clr, uchar arrow_code, int width= 1 ) { return this .CreateArrow(:: ChartID (),name, 0 ,time1,price1,clr,arrow_code,width); }





图形对象管理类对象的实例包含在从 CBaseObj 库基本对象类继承的每个库对象中。图形对象管理对象拥有创建此类对象的方法。为了从对象类中创建图形对象，我们需要在基本对象类中编写创建图形对象的方法。这将简化应用程序中的图形开发。基本上，我们可以首先获取所需对象的指针，然后获取其图形对象管理对象的指针，然后通过访问其方法来创建图形对象。但这是个漫长的过程。更简单、更方便、更快捷的做法是，只需获取指向对象的指针，然后使用其方法创建图形对象，并在其中执行上述整个链条。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh 库基础对象文件的公共部分，在处理图形对象部分，声明用于创建趋势线和箭头对象的新方法：

CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateForm(form_id,chart_id,wnd,name,x,y,w,h); } CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateForm(form_id,wnd,name,x,y,w,h); } CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateForm(form_id,name,x,y,w,h); } bool CreateTrendLine( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, color clr, int width= 1 , ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateTrendLine(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,clr,width,style); } bool CreateTrendLine( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, color clr, int width= 1 , ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateTrendLine(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,clr,width,style);} bool CreateTrendLine( const string name, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, color clr, int width= 1 , ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateTrendLine(:: ChartID (),name, 0 ,time1,price1,time2,price2,clr,width,style); } bool CreateArrow( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, color clr, uchar arrow_code, int width= 1 ) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateArrow(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,clr,arrow_code,width); } bool CreateArrow( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, color clr, uchar arrow_code, int width= 1 ) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateArrow(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,clr,arrow_code,width); } bool CreateArrow( const string name, const datetime time1, const double price1, color clr, uchar arrow_code, int width= 1 ) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateArrow(:: ChartID (),name, 0 ,time1,price1,clr,arrow_code,width); }

只需在方法中调用图形控件对象的相应方法即可。今后，我们将添加创建其他标准图形对象的方法。目前，这些图形对象足够我们在后续文章中使用。

让我们开始创建垂直滚动条对象。

滚动条抓取区域是一个滑块，你可以用鼠标抓取并在滚动条内移动，从而移动它所控制的区域。当鼠标滚轮向一个或另一个方向滚动时，光标位于滚动条内，相应的滚动控制按钮（滚动条边缘的箭头按钮）上就会产生一个单击事件。当鼠标滚轮滚动水平滚动条时已经生成了事件 - 点击左右箭头按钮事件。现在，我们需要为点击垂直滚动条滑块的上下箭头按钮添加事件生成功能。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ScrollBarThumb.mqh 文件中，即在 "光标位于活动区域内，鼠标滚轮正在滚动" 事件处理程序中，进行以下更改：

void CScrollBarThumb::MouseActiveAreaWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { CWinFormBase * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL) return ; base .BringToTop(); ENUM_WF_CONTROL_EVENT evn=WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT; switch ( base .TypeGraphElement()) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_HORISONTAL: evn=(dparam> 0 ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_LEFT : dparam< 0 ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_RIGHT : WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_VERTICAL : evn=(dparam> 0 ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP : dparam< 0 ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN : WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT); break ; default : break ; } base .OnChartEvent(evn,lparam,dparam,sparam); ::ChartRedraw( base .ChartID()); }

根据捕捉区域的基本对象（水平滚动条或垂直滚动条），基本对象的事件处理函数会调用相应的事件代码：鼠标点击左或右箭头按钮，或者鼠标点击向上或向下箭头按钮。

要创建垂直滚动条对象，请将水平滚动条对象类文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ScrollBarHorisontal.mqh 保存为 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ScrollBarVertical.mqh。由于新类是在相同类的基础上创建的，因此我们只需替换一些计算方法：在计算中使用 "top/bottom" 代替 "left/right"，等等。没有必要对所做的每一项改动都进行描述。请阅读相关文章，了解创建此类对象的更多信息。在此，我们将只查看已做修改的整个类文件：

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "ScrollBarThumb.mqh" #include "ArrowDownButton.mqh" #include "ArrowUpButton.mqh" #include "ScrollBar.mqh" class CScrollBarVertical : public CScrollBar { private : virtual void CreateArrowButtons( const int width, const int height); int CalculateThumbAreaDistance( const int thumb_size); protected : CScrollBarVertical( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); virtual void MouseActiveAreaWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); public : virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CArrowUpButton *GetArrowButtonUp( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, 0 ); } CArrowDownButton *GetArrowButtonDown( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, 0 ); } int BarWorkAreaSize( void ); int BarWorkAreaCoord( void ); virtual bool Resize( const int w, const int h, const bool redraw); int SetThumbParams( void ); CScrollBarVertical(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); virtual void OnTimer ( void ); virtual void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); }; CScrollBarVertical::CScrollBarVertical( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CScrollBar(type,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); this .CreateThumbArea(); } CScrollBarVertical::CScrollBarVertical(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CScrollBar(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_VERTICAL,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_VERTICAL); this .CreateThumbArea(); } void CScrollBarVertical::CreateArrowButtons( const int width, const int height) { int size= this .Thickness()- this .BorderSizeLeft()- this .BorderSizeRight(); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, 0 , 0 ,size,size, this .BackgroundColor(), 255 , true , false ); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, 0 , this .Height()-height,size,size, this .BackgroundColor(), 255 , true , false ); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB, 0 , this .Height()/ 2 -height,size, 30 ,CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_COLOR, 255 , true , false ); this .SetArrowSize( 2 ); CArrowUpButton *bu= this .GetArrowButtonUp(); if (bu!= NULL ) { bu.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_COLOR, true ); bu.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_MOUSE_DOWN); bu.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_MOUSE_OVER); bu.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_COLOR, true ); bu.SetForeColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN); bu.SetForeColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_MOUSE_OVER); } CArrowDownButton *bd= this .GetArrowButtonDown(); if (bd!= NULL ) { bd.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_COLOR, true ); bd.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_MOUSE_DOWN); bd.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_MOUSE_OVER); bd.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_COLOR, true ); bd.SetForeColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN); bd.SetForeColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_MOUSE_OVER); } CScrollBarThumb *th= this .GetThumb(); if (th!= NULL ) { th.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_COLOR, true ); th.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_BORDER_COLOR, true ); th.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_MOUSE_DOWN); th.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_MOUSE_OVER); th.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_FORE_COLOR, true ); th.SetForeColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN); th.SetForeColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_FORE_MOUSE_OVER); } } bool CScrollBarVertical::Resize( const int w, const int h, const bool redraw) { if (!CWinFormBase::Resize(w,h,redraw)) return false ; CArrowDownButton *bd= this .GetArrowButtonDown(); if (bd== NULL ) return false ; if (bd.Move(bd.CoordX(), this .BottomEdge()- this .BorderSizeBottom()-bd.Height())) { bd.SetCoordXRelative(bd.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); bd.SetCoordYRelative(bd.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } this .SetThumbParams(); return true ; } int CScrollBarVertical::SetThumbParams( void ) { CWinFormBase *base= this .GetBase(); if (base== NULL ) return 0 ; CScrollBarThumb *thumb= this .GetThumb(); if (thumb== NULL ) return 0 ; int base_h=base.HeightWorkspace(); int objs_h=base_h+base.OversizeTop()+base.OversizeBottom(); double px=( double )base_h/ double (objs_h!= 0 ? objs_h : 1 ); int thumb_size=( int ):: floor ( this .BarWorkAreaSize()*px); if (thumb_size<DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_SIZE_MIN) thumb_size=DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_SIZE_MIN; if (thumb_size> this .BarWorkAreaSize()) thumb_size= this .BarWorkAreaSize(); int thumb_y= this .CalculateThumbAreaDistance(thumb_size); if (!thumb.Resize(thumb.Width(),thumb_size, true )) return 0 ; if (thumb.Move(thumb.CoordX(), this .BarWorkAreaCoord()+thumb_y)) { thumb.SetCoordXRelative(thumb.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); thumb.SetCoordYRelative(thumb.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } return thumb_size; } int CScrollBarVertical::CalculateThumbAreaDistance( const int thumb_size) { CWinFormBase *base= this .GetBase(); if (base== NULL ) return 0 ; double x=( double )thumb_size/( double )base.HeightWorkspace(); return ( int ):: ceil (( double )base.OversizeTop()*x); } int CScrollBarVertical::BarWorkAreaSize( void ) { CArrowUpButton *bu= this .GetArrowButtonUp(); CArrowDownButton *bd= this .GetArrowButtonDown(); int y1=(bu!= NULL ? bu.BottomEdge() : this .CoordY()+ this .BorderSizeTop()); int y2=(bd!= NULL ? bd.CoordY() : this .BottomEdge()- this .BorderSizeBottom()); return (y2-y1); } int CScrollBarVertical::BarWorkAreaCoord( void ) { CArrowUpButton *bu= this .GetArrowButtonUp(); return (bu!= NULL ? bu.BottomEdge() : this .CoordY()+ this .BorderSizeTop()); } void CScrollBarVertical:: OnTimer ( void ) { } void CScrollBarVertical:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGCnvElement:: OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); CArrowUpButton *buttu= this .GetArrowButtonUp(); CArrowDownButton *buttd= this .GetArrowButtonDown(); CScrollBarThumb *thumb= this .GetThumb(); if (buttu== NULL || buttd== NULL || thumb== NULL ) return ; if (id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_MOVING) { this .BringToTop(); int x=( int )lparam; int y=( int )dparam; x= this .CoordX()+ this .BorderSizeLeft(); if (y<buttu.BottomEdge()) y=buttu.BottomEdge(); if (y>buttd.CoordY()-thumb.Height()) y=buttd.CoordY()-thumb.Height(); if (thumb.Move(x,y, true )) { thumb.SetCoordXRelative(thumb.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); thumb.SetCoordYRelative(thumb.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } CWinFormBase *base= this .GetBase(); if (base!= NULL ) { base.CheckForOversize(); int distance=thumb.CoordY()-buttu.BottomEdge(); static int distance_last=distance; int shift_value= 0 ; if (distance!=distance_last) { shift_value=distance_last-distance; distance_last=distance; } int cntt_d=( int )base.GetMaxLongPropFromDependent(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM); int cntt_u=( int )base.GetMinLongPropFromDependent(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); int extu=base.CoordYWorkspace()-cntt_u; double y=( double ) this .HeightWorkspace()*( double )distance/ double (thumb.Height()!= 0 ? thumb.Height() : DBL_MIN ); int shift_need=extu-( int ):: round (y); if (shift_value> 0 ) { if (cntt_u+shift_need<=base.CoordYWorkspace()) base.ShiftDependentObj( 0 ,shift_need); } if (shift_value< 0 ) { if (cntt_d-shift_need>=base.BottomEdgeWorkspace()) base.ShiftDependentObj( 0 ,shift_need); } :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); } } if (id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP || id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN) { this .BringToTop(); CWinFormBase *base= this .GetBase(); if (base== NULL ) return ; base.CheckForOversize(); int cntt_d=( int )base.GetMaxLongPropFromDependent(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM); int cntt_u=( int )base.GetMinLongPropFromDependent(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); int shift=(sparam!= "" ? DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_SCROLL_STEP_CLICK : DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_SCROLL_STEP_WHELL); if (id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP) { if (cntt_u+shift<=base.CoordYWorkspace()) base.ShiftDependentObj( 0 ,shift); } if (id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN) { if (cntt_d-shift>=base.BottomEdgeWorkspace()) base.ShiftDependentObj( 0 ,-shift); } this .SetThumbParams(); } } void CScrollBarVertical::MouseActiveAreaWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { ENUM_WF_CONTROL_EVENT evn=(dparam> 0 ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP : dparam< 0 ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN : WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT); this . OnChartEvent (evn,lparam,dparam,sparam); :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); }

在对该文件进行更改后，子对象在顶部、底部或两侧同时超出父对象的时候，对象上就会出现一个垂直滚动条。



父对象是子对象的容器，为了让滚动条出现在父对象上，在创建附加到父对象上的对象时，我们需要检查对象是否超出了容器的边界。在显示水平滚动条时已经实现了这种检查。现在，我们需要修改容器对象类，以便在容器上的对象向两个方向上扩展时，两个滚动条都会出现。

打开 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh 文件，并在创建附加对象的方法中添加必要的检查和滚动条显示：

bool CContainer::CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { if (element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE); return false ; } CWinFormBase *obj=CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; this .SetObjParams(obj,colour); if ( this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) { if ( this .AutoSize()) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); else { if ( this .CheckForOversize()) { if ( this .OversizeLeft()> 0 || this .OversizeRight()> 0 ) { CScrollBarHorisontal *sbh= this .GetScrollBarHorisontal(); if (sbh!= NULL ) { sbh.SetThumbParams(); sbh.SetDisplayed( true ); sbh.Show(); } } if ( this .OversizeTop()> 0 || this .OversizeBottom()> 0 ) { CScrollBarVertical *sbv= this .GetScrollBarVertical(); if (sbv!= NULL ) { sbv.SetThumbParams(); sbv.SetDisplayed( true ); sbv.Show(); } } } } } obj.Crop(); return true ; }





现在，我们需要修正一些调用重绘方法而不裁剪 EraseNoCrop() 对象的类。我们需要设置 false，这样对象就不会在方法中更新。

需要对三个库文件（MQL5/Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBox.mqh 和 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Label.mqh）中三个对象的 Redraw() 方法进行更改。

所有的变化都是设置 false 标志：

void CButton::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .EraseNoCrop( this .BackgroundColor(), this .Opacity() , false ); int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; CLabel::SetTextParamsByAlign(x,y); this .Text(x,y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); } void CCheckBox::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .EraseNoCrop( this .BackgroundColor(), this .Opacity() , false ); this .SetCorrectTextCoords(); this .Text( this .m_text_x, this .m_text_y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .ShowControlFlag( this .CheckState()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); } void CLabel::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .EraseNoCrop( this .BackgroundColor(), 0 , false ); int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; this .SetTextParamsByAlign(x,y); this .Text(x,y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }

其逻辑如下：首先，整个对象被填充颜色，同时重置更新标志，这意味着图表上不会显示更改。然后使用指定参数绘制文本。接下来，对象会沿着可视区域的边缘被裁剪（如有必要），完成后，对象更新方法会被调用，该方法会在其父对象和整个图表上显示对对象表示法所做的更改。







测试

要执行测试，让我们使用前一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存在 \MT5\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part133\ 中，作为 TestDoEasy133.mq5。

在创建附加到面板上的按钮对象时，我们应改变其尺寸，使其垂直尺寸大于父对象。换句话说，它应该向上和向下超出边缘，同时在宽度上完全贴合父面板：

CPanel *pnl= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++) { pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel( "WinForms Panel" +( string )i,(i== 0 ? 50 : 70 ),(i== 0 ? 50 : 70 ), 410 , 200 ,array_clr, 200 , true , true , false ,- 1 ,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, true , false ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.Hide(); pnl.SetPaddingAll( 3 ); pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize, false ); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode, false ); pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, 10 ,- 40 ,pnl.WidthWorkspace()- 30 ,pnl.HeightWorkspace()+ 50 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CButton *btn=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, 0 ); btn.SetText( "123456789012345678901234567890" ); pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 40 , 20 , 60 , 20 , clrDodgerBlue , 255 , false , false ); CLabel *lbl=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 0 ); lbl.SetText( "LABEL" );

就是这些了。无需进行其他更改。

编译 EA 并在图表上启动，同时事先指定面板自动大小为 "No"：





我们可以看到，垂直滚动条的工作原理与上一篇文章中实现的水平滚动条完全相同。





接下来做什么？

在为 DoEasy 库创建图形控件的下一篇文章中，我们将在一个容器对象上连接两个滚动条，并继续创建其他控件。

所有文件都附在文章后面，您可以自己学习和测试。







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