DoEasy. 控件 (第 21 部分): SplitContainer 控件 面板隔板

内容

概述

在上一篇文章中，我着手开发 SplitContainer 控件。 此刻，函数库可以创建这样的控件，具体是以两个默认参数值创建的静态面板对象。 该对象内有两个由隔板分离的面板。 在原始的 MS Visual Studio 对象中，我们可以移动隔板，从而更改面板的尺寸。

当鼠标光标悬停在隔板区域上时，会出现一个特征光标（ ），表示此刻可移动隔板；当用鼠标捕获该特征光标时，隔板区域涂上表示可移动的阴影，以便指示隔板的新位置。 当释放鼠标按钮后，面板会调整尺寸，以便适配新的隔板位置。

由于 MQL5 不提供更改光标外观的功能，故现在我不会打造任何“抓取和拖动信号”。 取而代之，我简单地将阴影区域覆盖在隔板区域上，从而表示它可移动。 在 MS Visual Studio 中，SplitContainer 操作顺序如下：

将光标悬停在隔板区域上时，将显示光标，表示可以移动它; 当按住鼠标按钮（不移动光标）时，会出现一个虚线矩形，勾勒出隔板区域; 当鼠标光标移动时，将出现一个隔板大小的阴影区域，并跟随光标指示隔板的新位置，在释放鼠标按钮时搁板将设置于此; 当释放鼠标按钮时，面板的尺寸将调整到适配新隔板的位置。

我的算法更简单： 将鼠标悬停在隔板区域上时，将显示阴影区域; 当用鼠标捕获阴影区域，并移动它时，面板的尺寸会立即根据隔板新位置发生变化; 释放鼠标按钮，并将光标移出隔板区域时，阴影区域隐藏，面板保持其新尺寸。 构造的隔板对象派生自所有 WinForms 函数库对象的基准对象。 来自 CWinFormBase 类中，用于清除和重绘对象的虚拟方法将被重写，它们将绘制一个虚线场地，填充对象的整个区域。 对象的可见性将由 SplitContainer 控件的事件处理程序进行管理。 将鼠标悬停在控制区域上时，将显示该对象。 当光标离开此区域时，它则被隐藏。 此类区域既可以包含此对象中的隔板本身，也可以包含其它对象中的控制按钮，例如函数库对象中的最小化/最大化/关闭窗口、等等。



改进库类

为了指定控件区域的坐标和大小，添加图形元素对象的新整数型属性，以及事件和鼠标状态的新 ID。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 中，将新 ID 添加到相对于窗体的可能鼠标状态列表之中：

enum ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE { MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE = 0 , MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL, };

窗口大小调整区域是顶部、底部、左侧和右侧的区域。 当把鼠标悬停于其上时，它就能够调整图形元素的大小，为此在结构上提供了这种可能性。 ID 在此设置是为了着眼于未来 — 我们仍然需要靠鼠标来调整窗口大小，那好为什么不现在输入这些 ID。





将与窗体相关的新鼠标状态对应的新事件 ID 添加到可能的鼠标事件列表之中：

enum ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT { MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL , MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL , }; #define MOUSE_EVENT_NEXT_CODE ( MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL + 1 )

由于新的枚举常量出现在此处，我们需要在最后添加一个 MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL 枚举常量，取代之前 MOUSE_EVENT_NEXT_CODE 宏替换中的 MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL。







我们添加一个辅助对象的新类型，我即将在此实现：

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER, };





将新事件（隔板重定位）添加到可能的 WinForms 控件事件列表之中：

enum ENUM_WF_CONTROL_EVENT { WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT = GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_CANCEL, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_LEFT, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_RIGHT, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE, }; #define WF_CONTROL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE ( WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE + 1 )

在此，我们还需将最后一个 WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE 枚举常量添加到 WF_CONTROL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE 宏替换中，因为这是枚举的最后一个常量。





编写枚举以便能够设置隔板在对象中的放置方式：

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION { CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL, CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL, };





将新属性添加到图形元素的整数型属性列表之中，并将其总数增加到 122：

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 122 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )





将新的排序准则添加到可能的图形元素排序准则列表之中：

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CONTROL_AREA_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CONTROL_AREA_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAYED, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_GROUP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DESCRIPTION, };

现在，我们就能够按这些新属性选择和排序对象。





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 里，添加新的消息索引:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_TOP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BOTTOM, MSG_LIB_TEXT_LEFT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_RIGHT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_VERTICAL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_HORISONTAL,

...

MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP,

...

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED,

...

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE,

以及与新添加的索引对应的文本消息：

{ "Сверху" , "Top" }, { "Снизу" , "Bottom" }, { "Слева" , "Left" }, { "Справа" , "Right" }, { "Вертикально" , "Vertical" }, { "Горизонтально" , "Horisontal" },

...

{ "Панель элемента управления \"SplitContainer\"" , "Panel of the Control element \"SplitContainer\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"SplitContainer\"" , "Control element \"SplitContainer\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"Splitter\"" , "Control element \"Splitter\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"ArrowButton\"" , "Control element \"ArrowButton\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"UpArrowButton\"" , "Control element \"UpArrowButton\"" },

...

{ "Ширина области видимости" , "Width of object visibility area" }, { "Высота области видимости" , "Height of object visibility area" }, { "X-координата области управления" , "X-coordinate of the control area" }, { "Y-координата области управления" , "Y-coordinate of the control area" }, { "Ширина области управления" , "Control area width" }, { "Высота области управления" , "Control area height" }, { "X-координата области прокрутки справа" , "X-coordinate of the right scroll area" }, { "Y-координата области прокрутки справа" , "Y-coordinate of the right scroll area" }, { "Ширина области прокрутки справа" , "Width of the right scroll area" }, { "Высота области прокрутки справа" , "Height of the right scroll area" }, { "X-координата области прокрутки снизу" , "X-coordinate of the bottom scroll area" }, { "Y-координата области прокрутки снизу" , "Y-coordinate of the bottom scroll area" }, { "Ширина области прокрутки снизу" , "Width of the bottom scroll area" }, { "Высота области прокрутки снизу" , "Height of the bottom scroll area" }, { "Ширина области левой грани" , "Width of the left border area" }, { "Ширина области нижней грани" , "Width of the bottom border area" }, { "Ширина области правой грани" , "Width of the right border area" }, { "Ширина области верхней грани" , "Width of the top border area" }, { "Флаг отображения не скрытого элемента управления" , "Flag that sets the display of a non-hidden control" }, { "Флаг доступности элемента" , "Element Availability Flag" },

...

{ "Расстояние от края до разделителя" , "Distance from edge to splitter" }, { "Толщина разделителя" , "Splitter Width" }, { "Расположение разделителя" , "Splitter orientation" }, { "Флаг свёрнутости панели 1" , "Flag to indicate that panel 1 is collapsed" }, { "Минимальный размер панели 1" , "Min size of Panel 1" },





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh 中，在返回图形元素类型描述的方法中，添加显示新对象类型描述：

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { return ( type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER) : "Unknown" ); }

具体取决于传递给它的图形元素的类型，该方法返回相应的文本消息。







鉴于我们已拥有图形元素的新属性，我们需要将它们添加到对象结构中，以便将其正确保存到文件中，并从文件中读取。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh 中，在结构里添加新属性:

private : int m_shift_coord_x; int m_shift_coord_y; struct SData { int id; int type; bool displayed; int split_container_fixed_panel; bool split_container_splitter_fixed; int split_container_splitter_distance; int split_container_splitter_width; int split_container_splitter_orientation; bool split_container_panel1_collapsed; int split_container_panel1_min_size; bool split_container_panel2_collapsed; int split_container_panel2_min_size; int control_area_x; int control_area_y; int control_area_width; int control_area_height; int scroll_area_x_right; int scroll_area_y_right; int scroll_area_width_right; int scroll_area_height_right; int scroll_area_x_bottom; int scroll_area_y_bottom; int scroll_area_width_bottom; int scroll_area_height_bottom; int border_left_area_width; int border_bottom_area_width; int border_right_area_width; int border_top_area_width; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; uchar text[ 256 ]; uchar descript[ 256 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj;





在类的公开部分中，声明返回相对于元素控制区域的光标位置的方法：

bool ResourceStamp( const string source); virtual bool Reset( void ); bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideControlArea( const int x, const int y); bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool redraw= false );

该方法返回示意光标位于其控制区域内的标志，该区域可能含有各种控件（在本例中，它是一个隔板）。



将之前省略的常量修饰符添加到返回隐藏元素标志的方法中：

void SetDisplayed( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED,flag); } bool Displayed( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED); }





在公开部分中，添加返回新对象属性的方法：

int ActiveAreaLeft( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordX()+ this .ActiveAreaLeftShift()); } int ActiveAreaRight( void ) const { return int ( this .RightEdge()- this .ActiveAreaRightShift()); } int ActiveAreaTop( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordY()+ this .ActiveAreaTopShift()); } int ActiveAreaBottom( void ) const { return int ( this .BottomEdge()- this .ActiveAreaBottomShift()); } int ControlAreaX( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X); } int ControlAreaY( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y); } int ControlAreaWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH); } int ControlAreaHeight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT); } int ScrollAreaXRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT); } int ScrollAreaYRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT); } int ScrollAreaWidthRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT); } int ScrollAreaHeightRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT); } int ScrollAreaXBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM); } int ScrollAreaYBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM); } int ScrollAreaWidthBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM); } int ScrollAreaHeightBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM); } int BorderResizeAreaLeft( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH); } int BorderResizeAreaRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH); } int BorderResizeAreaTop( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH); } int BorderResizeAreaBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH); }





将默认值添加到类构造函数中的所有新对象属性：

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .SetTypeElement(element_type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_element_main= NULL ; this .m_element_base= NULL ; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .SetBackgroundColor(colour, true ); this .SetOpacity(opacity); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, FW_NORMAL ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE, 50 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH, 4 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE, 25 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE, 25 ); this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), "\"" , this .TypeElementDescription(element_type), "\" " , this .NameObj()); } } CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_element_main= NULL ; this .m_element_base= NULL ; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h, false )) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, FW_NORMAL ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE, 50 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH, 4 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE, 25 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE, 25 ); this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), "\"" , this .TypeElementDescription(element_type), "\" " , this .NameObj()); } }

默认情况下，所有属性都设置为零。 对于“隔板方向”属性，零表示隔板为垂直位置。







在创建对象结构的方法中，将新元素属性的值设置到结构字段：

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.belong=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG); this .m_struct_obj.number=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_distance=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE); this .m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_orientation=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION); this .m_struct_obj.split_container_panel1_collapsed=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED); this .m_struct_obj.split_container_panel1_min_size=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE); this .m_struct_obj.split_container_panel2_collapsed=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED); this .m_struct_obj.split_container_panel2_min_size=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE); this .m_struct_obj.control_area_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X); this .m_struct_obj.control_area_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y); this .m_struct_obj.control_area_width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.control_area_height=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_x_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_y_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_width_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_height_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_x_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_y_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_width_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_height_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.border_left_area_width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.border_bottom_area_width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.border_right_area_width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.border_top_area_width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT), this .m_struct_obj.text); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION), this .m_struct_obj.descript); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY, true ); return false ; } return true ; }





在从结构创建对象的方法中，将相应结构字段的值设置到对象属性：

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, this .m_struct_obj.belong); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.number); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE, this .m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_distance); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION, this .m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_orientation); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED, this .m_struct_obj.split_container_panel1_collapsed); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE, this .m_struct_obj.split_container_panel1_min_size); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED, this .m_struct_obj.split_container_panel2_collapsed); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE, this .m_struct_obj.split_container_panel2_min_size); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, this .m_struct_obj.control_area_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, this .m_struct_obj.control_area_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.control_area_width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.control_area_height); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_x_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_y_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_width_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_height_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_x_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_y_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_width_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_height_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.border_left_area_width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.border_bottom_area_width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.border_right_area_width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.border_top_area_width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.text)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.descript)); }





在类主体之外，编写返回相对于元素控制区域的光标位置的方法实现：

bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideControlArea( const int x, const int y) { return (x>= this .ControlAreaX() && x<= this .ControlAreaX()+ this .ControlAreaWidth() && y>= this .ControlAreaY() && y<= this .ControlAreaY()+ this .ControlAreaHeight()); }

把光标坐标传递给方法，以及查找光标的 X 和 Y 坐标值处于对象设置的控制区域限制的的标志。





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh 窗体对象类文件中，即在显示窗体的方法中，添加检查附着对象，以便确保对象已设置了显示标志：

void CForm::Show( void ) { if (! this .Displayed()) return ; if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) this .m_shadow_obj.Show(); CGCnvElement::Show(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_elements.Total();i++) { CGCnvElement *element= this .m_list_elements.At(i); if (element== NULL || !element.Displayed() ) continue ; element.Show(); } CGCnvElement::Update(); }





在设置并返回相对于窗体的鼠标状态的方法中，添加代码模块，填充负责光标位置处于控制区域内的 m_mouse_state_flags 变量字位（bit）：

ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE CForm::MouseFormState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED; ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE state= this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); this .m_mouse_state_flags= this .m_mouse.GetMouseFlags(); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) { this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 8 ); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 9 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xFDFF ; if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideControlArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 10 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xFBFF ; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED); else { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL); else this .m_mouse_form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED); } } else { this .m_mouse_form_state= ( (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ); } return this .m_mouse_form_state; }

如果 CursorInsideControlArea() 方法返回 true，则表示光标位于窗体控制区域内。 在这种情况下，我们需要设置字位 10（设置为 1）来指示这一点。 如果光标处于控制区域之外，则删除字位 10（设为零）。





在 “switch” 语句的 case 里编写一行代码，从而缩短鼠标事件处理程序：

void CForm::OnMouseEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { switch (id) { case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : this .MouseInsideNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : this .MouseInsidePressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : this .MouseInsideWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : this .MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : this .MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : this .MouseActiveAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : this .MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : this .MouseScrollAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : this .MouseScrollAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : this .MouseScrollAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; default : break ; } this .m_mouse_event_last=(ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT)id; }

如此，该方法变得更具可读性。



在最后一个鼠标事件处理程序里，添加空白，处理新“先前”状态：

void CForm::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { if (! this .IsVisible() || ! this .Enabled()) return ; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state= this .GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE : if ( this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_NOT_PRESSED: case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }

将来，我可能需要处理这些事件，这些事件是相对于对象的最后一个事件，故此我立即在此处为这些事件处理程序预留空白。 此刻，它们没有以任何方式进行处理。







在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh 基准 WinForms 对象类文件中，即在重绘对象的方法中，添加检查对象显示标志。 如果不应显示该对象，则也无需重绘它：

void CWinFormBase::Redraw( bool redraw) { if ( this .TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE || ! this .Displayed() ) return ; CShadowObj *shadow= this .GetShadowObj(); if ( this .IsShadow() && shadow!= NULL ) { shadow.Erase(); int x=shadow.CoordXRelative(); int y=shadow.CoordYRelative(); if (redraw) shadow.Draw( 0 , 0 ,shadow.Blur(),redraw); shadow.SetCoordXRelative(x); shadow.SetCoordYRelative(y); } if (redraw) { this .Erase( this .m_array_colors_bg, this .Opacity(), this .m_gradient_v, this .m_gradient_c,redraw); this .Done(); } else this .Erase(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { CWinFormBase *element= this .GetElement(i); if (element== NULL ) continue ; if (redraw) element.Redraw(redraw); } if (redraw && this .GetMain()== NULL ) :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); }





在返回元素整数型属性描述的方法中，添加代码模块返回新图形元素属性的说明：

string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, bool only_prop= false ) { return ( property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TypeElementDescription() ) : //---... //---... property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

根据传递给方法的属性，创建并返回说明字符串。 如果对象不支持该属性，则显示一个不支持该属性的标志，替代属性值。 取决于 only_prop 标志，我们即可单独显示属性名称，亦可与其所分配的值一并显示。



现在我们可以开始创建一个新的函数库对象了。





辅助隔板对象类

辅助函数库对象都不是成熟的控件，而是用于生成此类对象。 我们需要隔板对象是示意我们可以移动分隔 SplitContainer 控件中两个面板的区域。 通过鼠标移动此对象，我们将调用 SplitContainer 控件的事件处理程序，在其中处理此事件，并更改面板的尺寸。 于此同时，我们也许需要这样的对象来与其它控件交互，因此它将位于辅助对象文件夹中，并在所要的控件中使用。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ 中，创建CSplitter 类的新 Splitter.mqh 文件。

该类应继承自函数库 WinForms 对象基类，其文件应包含在所创建类的文件之中：

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\WinFormBase.mqh" class CSplitter : public CWinFormBase { }





在类的受保护部分中，我们将声明一个绘制网格（对象剖面线）的虚拟方法，和受保护的构造函数。 在类的公开部分中，声明一个参数化构造函数，以及重绘和清除图形元素背景的方法：



class CSplitter : public CWinFormBase { private : protected : virtual void DrawGrid( void ); CSplitter( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : CSplitter( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); virtual void Redraw( bool redraw); virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); };

绘制对象网格的方法被声明为虚拟，以防您需要按照不同的呈现创建派生类。

我们来仔细查看所声明的方法。





受保护的类构造函数：

CSplitter::CSplitter( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type , const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CWinFormBase( type ,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement( type ); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); }

在形式构造函数参数中，我们传递所创建对象的类型，该类型hui1在初始化大麦中传递给父类构造函数。 在类主体中取传递给构造函数的类型进行设置，且把函数库图形对象类型设置为辅助对象。 Padding 和 Margin 值，以及边框均设零。







参数型构造函数:

CSplitter::CSplitter( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CWinFormBase( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER ,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); this .SetDisplayed( false ); }

此处的一切都类似于受保护的构造函数，但图形元素类型是直接设置的，而非在形式参数中传递。







该方法重绘对象：

void CSplitter::Redraw( bool redraw) { if (! this .Displayed()) return ; this .Erase( this .BackgroundColor(), this .Opacity(), true ); }

如果可见且可访问的控件上禁用了显示对象的标志，则无需重绘该对象。 我们只是简单地退出该方法。 如果设置了显示标志，则调用填充对象颜色的方法。





该方法用颜色和不透明度填充元素来清除元素：

void CSplitter::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .Displayed()) return ; CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity, false ); this .DrawGrid(); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); } void CSplitter::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .Displayed()) return ; CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle, false ); this .DrawGrid(); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }

方法的逻辑在代码中进行了完整的注释。 第一种方法采用一种颜色填充背景，第二种方法采用渐变色填充背景。







绘制网格的方法：

void CSplitter::DrawGrid( void ) { for ( int y= 0 ;y< this .Height()- 1 ;y++) for ( int x= 0 ;x< this .Width();x++) this .SetPixel(x,y, this .ForeColor(), uchar ( y% 2 == 0 ? ( x% 2 == 0 ? 255 : 0 ) : ( x% 2 == 0 ? 0 : 255 ))); }

我们需要按棋盘图案用点来填充对象背景。 为此，需安排两个循环：一个循环遍历行，及一个循环遍历列。

如果字符是偶数 ，则：

，则： 如果列是偶数，则设置一个完全不透明的点 ，

，

如果列是奇数，则设置一个完全透明的点 。

。 如果字符是奇数 ，则：

，则： 如果列是偶数，则设置一个完全透明的点 ，

，

如果列是奇数，则设置一个完全不透明的点 。



故此，我们按棋盘图案排列的点填充整个背景。



这就是此阶段隔板对象类能够工作所需的全部内容。

现在我们需要将其包含在 SplitContainer 控件类中，以及创建和管理它。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\SplitContainer.mqh 中，即在类的私密部分中，声明存储面板和隔板坐标和大小的变量，以及声明设置面板参数的方法：

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Container.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\SplitContainerPanel.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\Splitter.mqh" class CSplitContainer : public CContainer { private : int m_panel1_x; int m_panel1_y; int m_panel1_w; int m_panel1_h; int m_panel2_x; int m_panel2_y; int m_panel2_w; int m_panel2_h; int m_splitter_x; int m_splitter_y; int m_splitter_w; int m_splitter_h; virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); bool SetsPanelParams( void ); public :





在类的公开部分，声明/编写新方法，更改在面板上接收指针的方法的返回类型（以便修复在单独编译 CSplitContainerPanel 类文件时出现的错误），而某些方法是在类之外实现的，这里只剩下方法的声明：



public : void CreatePanels( void ); CWinFormBase *GetPanel( const int index) { return CForm::GetElement(index); } CWinFormBase *GetPanel1( void ) { return this .GetPanel( 0 ); } CWinFormBase *GetPanel2( void ) { return this .GetPanel( 1 ); } CGCnvElement *GetPanelElement( const int panel, const int index); CGCnvElement *GetPanelElementByType( const int panel, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int index); CGCnvElement *GetPanelElementByName( const int panel, const string name); CSplitter *GetSplitter( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER, 0 ); } void SetPanel1MinSize( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE, value ); } int Panel1MinSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE); } void SetPanel2MinSize( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE, value ); } int Panel2MinSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE); } void SetPanel1Collapsed( const int flag); bool Panel1Collapsed( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED); } void SetPanel2Collapsed( const int flag); bool Panel2Collapsed( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED); } void SetSplitterDistance( const int value ); int SplitterDistance( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE); } void SetSplitterFixed( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_FIXED,flag); } bool SplitterFixed( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_FIXED); } void SetSplitterWidth( const int value ); int SplitterWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH); } void SetSplitterOrientation( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION, value ); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION SplitterOrientation( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION); } void SetFixedPanel( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL, value ); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL FixedPanel( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL); } bool CreateNewElement( const int panel_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw); virtual void OnChartEvent( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); CSplitContainer( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };





在创建新图形对象的方法中，添加另一个可创建的对象类型：



CGCnvElement *CSplitContainer::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL : element= new CSplitContainerPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER : element= new CSplitter( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }

由于现在除了面板之外，我们还需要在对象内部创建一个隔板，因此该方法应该能够做到这一点。 添加的代码将创建新的隔板对象。







在创建面板的方法中，添加代码模块创建隔板对象：

void CSplitContainer::CreatePanels( void ) { this .m_list_elements.Clear(); if ( this .SetsPanelParams()) { if (! this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL, this .m_panel1_x, this .m_panel1_y, this .m_panel1_w, this .m_panel1_h, clrNONE , 255 , true , false )) return ; if (! this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL, this .m_panel2_x, this .m_panel2_y, this .m_panel2_w, this .m_panel2_h, clrNONE , 255 , true , false )) return ; if (! this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER, this .m_splitter_x, this .m_splitter_y, this .m_splitter_w, this .m_splitter_h, clrNONE , 255 , true , false )) return ; CSplitter *splitter= this .GetSplitter(); if (splitter!= NULL ) { splitter.SetMovable( true ); splitter.SetDisplayed( false ); splitter.Hide(); } } }

此处：如果创建隔板对象失败，则离开该方法。 接着，获取指向所创建隔板对象的指针，为其设置重定位标志（也需要用鼠标移动它），设置它不需要显示的指示标志，并隐藏所创建对象。

面板的创建也已更改。 现在我们首先在新方法 SetsPanelParams() 中为面板设置参数，这将在下面讨论。 根据隔板和折叠面板标志的位置，在为此目的设计的新变量中设置它们的初始坐标和尺寸。 这些值将传递给面板创建方法。





该方法设置面板参数：

bool CSplitContainer::SetsPanelParams( void ) { switch ( this .SplitterOrientation()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : if (! this .Panel1Collapsed() && ! this .Panel2Collapsed()) { this .m_panel1_x= 0 ; this .m_panel1_y= 0 ; this .m_panel1_w= this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_panel1_h= this .Height(); this .m_panel2_x= this .SplitterDistance()+ this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_panel2_y= 0 ; this .m_panel2_w= this .Width()- this .m_panel2_x; this .m_panel2_h= this .Height(); this .m_splitter_x= this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_splitter_y= 0 ; this .m_splitter_w= this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_splitter_h= this .Height(); } else if ( this .Panel2Collapsed()) { this .m_panel1_x= 0 ; this .m_panel1_y= 0 ; this .m_panel1_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel1_h= this .Height(); this .m_panel2_x= this .SplitterDistance()+ this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_panel2_y= 0 ; this .m_panel2_w= this .Width()- this .m_panel2_x; this .m_panel2_h= this .Height(); this .m_splitter_x=- this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_splitter_y= 0 ; this .m_splitter_w= this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_splitter_h= this .Height(); } else if ( this .Panel1Collapsed()) { this .m_panel1_x= 0 ; this .m_panel1_y= 0 ; this .m_panel1_w= this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_panel1_h= this .Height(); this .m_panel2_x= 0 ; this .m_panel2_y= 0 ; this .m_panel2_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel2_h= this .Height(); this .m_splitter_x=- this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_splitter_y= 0 ; this .m_splitter_w= this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_splitter_h= this .Height(); } break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL : if (! this .Panel1Collapsed() && ! this .Panel2Collapsed()) { this .m_panel1_x= 0 ; this .m_panel1_y= 0 ; this .m_panel1_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel1_h= this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_panel2_x= 0 ; this .m_panel2_y= this .SplitterDistance()+ this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_panel2_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel2_h= this .Height()- this .m_panel2_y; this .m_splitter_x= 0 ; this .m_splitter_y= this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_splitter_w= this .Width(); this .m_splitter_h= this .SplitterWidth(); } else if ( this .Panel2Collapsed()) { this .m_panel1_x= 0 ; this .m_panel1_y= 0 ; this .m_panel1_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel1_h= this .Height(); this .m_panel2_x= 0 ; this .m_panel2_y= this .SplitterDistance()+ this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_panel2_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel2_h= this .Height()- this .m_panel2_y; this .m_splitter_x= 0 ; this .m_splitter_y=- this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_splitter_w= this .Width(); this .m_splitter_h= this .SplitterWidth(); } else if ( this .Panel1Collapsed()) { this .m_panel1_x= 0 ; this .m_panel1_y= 0 ; this .m_panel1_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel1_h= this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_panel2_x= 0 ; this .m_panel2_y= 0 ; this .m_panel2_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel2_h= this .Height(); this .m_splitter_x= 0 ; this .m_splitter_y=- this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_splitter_w= this .Width(); this .m_splitter_h= this .SplitterWidth(); } break ; default : return false ; break ; } this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, this .m_splitter_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, this .m_splitter_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, this .m_splitter_w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, this .m_splitter_h); return true ; }

根据隔板位置（垂直或水平）和面板状态（两个面板都折叠，或仅其中一个），在对应变量中设置面板和隔板坐标和尺寸。 在方法结束时，将方法中设置的隔板参数会被写入控制区域的坐标和维度的属性。







该方法为面板 1 设置折叠标志：

void CSplitContainer::SetPanel1Collapsed( const int flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED,flag); if ( this .Panel1Collapsed()) { this .SetPanel2Collapsed( false ); if ( this .GetPanel1()!= NULL ) { this .GetPanel1().SetDisplayed( false ); this .GetPanel1().Hide(); } if ( this .GetPanel2()!= NULL ) { this .GetPanel2().SetDisplayed( true ); this .GetPanel2().Show(); this .GetPanel2().BringToTop(); } } }

该方法在代码中进行了完整注释。 除了我们设置折叠面板的标志（如果将 false 传递给方法）之外，我们还要隐藏它，并为其设置非显示标志。 面板 2 与显示标志一起显示在前景中。

该方法为面板 2 设置折叠标志：



void CSplitContainer::SetPanel2Collapsed( const int flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED,flag); if (Panel2Collapsed()) { this .SetPanel1Collapsed( false ); if ( this .GetPanel2()!= NULL ) { this .GetPanel2().SetDisplayed( false ); this .GetPanel2().Hide(); } if ( this .GetPanel1()!= NULL ) { this .GetPanel1().SetDisplayed( true ); this .GetPanel1().Show(); this .GetPanel1().BringToTop(); } } }

该方法的逻辑与上面讨论的逻辑类似，但应用于面板 2。





该方法设置设置隔板与边缘的间离：

void CSplitContainer::SetSplitterDistance( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE, value ); switch ( this .SplitterOrientation()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, this .SplitterDistance()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, 0 ); break ; default : this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, this .SplitterDistance()); break ; } }

由于对象控制区域坐标的原点取决于隔板的位置，因此根据隔板的方向，我们将隔板的坐标设置到控制地区 — 它是这个虚拟地区的物理表示。







该方法设置隔板宽度:

void CSplitContainer::SetSplitterWidth( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH, value ); switch ( this .SplitterOrientation()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, this .SplitterWidth()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, this .Height()); break ; default : this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, this .Width()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, this .SplitterWidth()); break ; } }

方法同上。 根据隔板的方向，我们将隔板的尺寸设置到控制区域中，因此它会物理显示此虚拟区域。



事件处理程序：

void CSplitContainer:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGCnvElement:: OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE) { CSplitter *splitter= this .GetSplitter(); if (splitter== NULL ) return ; int x=( int )lparam; int y=( int )dparam; switch ( this .SplitterOrientation()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : y= this .CoordY(); if (x< this .CoordX()+ this .Panel1MinSize()) x= this .CoordX()+ this .Panel1MinSize(); if (x> this .CoordX()+ this .Width()- this .Panel2MinSize()- this .SplitterWidth()) x= this .CoordX()+ this .Width()- this .Panel2MinSize()- this .SplitterWidth(); break ; default : x= this .CoordX(); if (y< this .CoordY()+ this .Panel1MinSize()) y= this .CoordY()+ this .Panel1MinSize(); if (y> this .CoordY()+ this .Height()- this .Panel2MinSize()- this .SplitterWidth()) y= this .CoordY()+ this .Height()- this .Panel2MinSize()- this .SplitterWidth(); break ; } if (splitter.Move(x,y, true )) { splitter.SetCoordXRelative(splitter.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); splitter.SetCoordYRelative(splitter.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); CSplitContainerPanel *p1= this .GetPanel1(); CSplitContainerPanel *p2= this .GetPanel2(); if (p1== NULL || p2== NULL ) return ; this .SetSplitterDistance(! this .SplitterOrientation() ? splitter.CoordX()- this .CoordX() : splitter.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); if ( this .SetsPanelParams()) { if (p1.Resize( this .m_panel1_w, this .m_panel1_h, true )) { if (p2.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel2_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel2_y, true )) { if (p2.Resize( this .m_panel2_w, this .m_panel2_h, true )) { p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } } } } } } }

代码注释中完整描述了方法逻辑。 简而言之，处理程序接收“隔板移动”事件 ID，并计算面板的新坐标和尺寸。 面板 1 始终保持其坐标，且仅在移动隔板时调整尺寸。 面板 2 除了调整尺寸外，还应该在隔板之后移动，因为它的初始坐标与其相关联。 相应地，调整面板的尺寸，令其在跟随隔板时始终保持在容器内。







“光标位于活动区域内，且无单击鼠标按钮”事件处理程序：



void CSplitContainer::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { CSplitter *splitter= this .GetSplitter(); if (splitter== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), ": " , this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER)); return ; } if (!splitter.Displayed()) { splitter.SetDisplayed( true ); splitter.Show(); splitter.Redraw( true ); } }

方法逻辑已在代码注释中讲述。 当我们将鼠标光标移到控制区域上时，会生成一个事件，该事件将发送到 CForm 类窗体对象的鼠标事件处理程序。 在处理程序内，有一个重定向，在其自己的虚拟方法中处理每个事件。 在窗体对象中，所有这些方法都不执行任何操作 — 它们应在派生类中被重写。 在 SplitContainer 控件的类中，处理程序接收指向隔板对象的指针，如果不显示（重置其显示标志），则为其设置显示标志。 显示对象本身，并重绘。







稍微改进 SplitContainer 面板对象类。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\SplitContainerPanel.mqh 类文件中，即在公开部分中，编写设置折叠面板标志的方法，并声明显示面板的方法，和“光标在活动区域内，未单击鼠标按钮”事件处理程序：



class CSplitContainerPanel : public CContainer { private : virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); protected : CSplitContainerPanel( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : void SetCollapsed( const bool flag) { this .SetDisplayed( !flag ); } bool Collapsed( void ) const { return ! this .Displayed(); } virtual void Show( void ); virtual void DrawFrame( void ); virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); CSplitContainerPanel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };





SetCollapsed() 和 Collapsed() 方法与 SetDisplay() 和 Display() 方法相反。 因此，它们在声明的方法中调用，但传递给该方法或从方法返回的标志是反转的。







在创建新图形对象的方法中，添加隔板对象的创建：

CGCnvElement *CSplitContainerPanel::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element= new CListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : element= new CListBoxItem( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element= new CButtonListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element= new CTabField( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element= new CTabControl( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : element= new CArrowButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : element= new CArrowUpButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : element= new CArrowDownButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : element= new CArrowLeftButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : element= new CArrowRightButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX : element= new CArrowUpDownBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX : element= new CArrowLeftRightBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER : element= new CSplitContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER : element= new CSplitter( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }

很明显，所有辅助对象都不代表单独获取的任何值，但所有容器对象仍然应该能够在它们内部创建所有可能的对象。 因此，我实现了在容器对象中创建所有现有对象和新对象，而不管它们属于哪一类库对象。

显示面板的方法：

void CSplitContainerPanel::Show( void ) { if ( this .Collapsed()) return ; CForm::Show(); }

在此，我们首先检查折叠面板的标志，如果面板处于折叠状态，则没有什么可显示的，如此我们就离开。 否则，我们调用窗体对象父类的方法显示面板。





“光标在活动区域内，未单击鼠标按钮”事件处理程序：



void CSplitContainerPanel::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { CSplitContainer * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL) return ; CSplitter *splitter= base .GetSplitter(); if (splitter==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), ": " , this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER)); return ; } if (splitter.Displayed()) { splitter.SetDisplayed( false ); splitter.Hide(); } }

该方法的逻辑在代码中已有注释。 简而言之，当我们将光标移离 SplitContainer 控件的控制区域时，光标会立即落在该控件的第一个或第二个面板的区域上。 因此，我们无法在 CSplitContainer 类的对象中判定光标已离开控制区域 — 光标立即落在附着于容器的面板对象上。 这是一个面板对象，其中光标位于窗体或其活动区域上的事件被重新定位。 因此，我们需要从鼠标事件处理程序中的基准对象获取指向隔板的指针，并隐藏得到的隔板，这些都是在这里完成的。







在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh 容器对象类的文件中，即在其设置绑定对象参数的方法中，添加代码模块为新创建的隔板对象设置参数：

void CContainer::SetObjParams(CWinFormBase *obj, const color colour) { obj.SetMain( this .GetMain()== NULL ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain()); obj.SetBase( this .GetObject()); obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); if (obj.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER || obj.TypeGraphElement()>GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER) obj.SetGroup( this .Group()); switch (obj.TypeGraphElement()) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BackgroundColor(), true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : obj.SetForeColor(colour== clrNONE ? this .ForeColor() : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetOpacity( 0 , false ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_OPACITY); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_CANV_NULL : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetOpacity( 0 ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL: obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SPLIT_CONTAINER_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SPLIT_CONTAINER_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_CANV_NULL : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetOpacity( 0 ); obj.SetDisplayed( false ); obj.Hide(); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break ; default : break ; } obj.Crop(); }

对于新创建的隔板对象，设置透明背景色（如果传递给方法的颜色是 clrNONE）和透明框架颜色，将对象设置为完全透明，以及非显示标志并隐藏创建的对象 — 最初，隔板对象不应可见。





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh 图形元素集合类的文件中，即在其事件处理程序中，添加代码模块来处理隔板对象的移动:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if (form!= NULL ) { if (move) { int x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX(); int y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY(); int chart_width=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); int chart_height=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); if (form_index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (form.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER) { CWinFormBase *base=form.GetBase(); if (base== NULL ) return ; const long lp=x; const double dp=y; base. OnChartEvent ( WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE ,lp,dp,sparam); } if (x< 0 ) x= 0 ; if (x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width(); if (y< 0 ) y= 0 ; if (y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height(); if (!:: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )) {

在该方法中，在处理图形对象移动的代码模块内部，我们检查被移动对象的类型，如果它是一个隔板对象，那么我们调用其事件处理程序向其发送WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE 事件。 在此图形元素的事件处理程序中，按上述方式处理此事件。



这些就是我为本文计划的所有函数库更改和改进。

我们测试一下结果。







测试

为了执行测试，我将借用上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存在 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part121\ 中，命名为 TestDoEasy121.mq5。

我们需要在 EA 中更改的只是 SplitContainer 控制面板上文本标签的坐标和尺寸：

for ( int j= 0 ;j< 2 ;j++) { CSplitContainerPanel *panel=split_container.GetPanel(j); if (panel== NULL ) continue ; if (split_container.CreateNewElement(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 3 , 3 , panel.Width()- 6 ,panel.Height()- 6 , clrDodgerBlue , 255 , true , false )) { CLabel *label=split_container.GetPanelElementByType(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 0 ); if (label== NULL ) continue ; label.SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_CENTER ); label.SetText(TextByLanguage( "Панель" , "Panel" )+ string (j+ 1 )); } }

为什么呢？ 如果文本标签的尺寸与在其上创建的面板的尺寸匹配，则当光标离开控制区域时，它不会在面板区域上找到自己，而是由文本标签区域取代。 因此，无法隐藏隔板对象。 这是一个需要修复的缺陷。 我将在进一步开发 SplitContainer 控件的同时完成这一点。

编译 EA，并在图表上启动它：





除了重绘延迟外，一切正常。 不幸的是，我无法在我的低功耗旧笔记本电脑上找到这些冻结的原因。 大概，笔记本电脑的进程过多，以至于无法流畅地显示面板坐标和尺寸的变化，或者代码需要进一步优化。 我注意到这种冻结是偶尔的。 但无论如何，函数库代码在开发完成后都会予以优化。 此外，显示/隐藏隔板对象并不总是可靠地工作。 我也将在开发控件时解决此问题。







下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将继续开发 SplitContainer 控件，并开始创建变更已创建控件参数的功能。



以下是 MQL5 的当前函数库版本、测试 EA，和图表事件控制指标的所有文件，供您测试和下载。 在评论中留下您的问题、意见和建议。

返回内容目录

*该系列的前几篇文章:





DoEasy. 控件 (第 13 部分): 优化 WinForms 对象与鼠标的交互，启动开发 TabControl WinForms 对象

DoEasy. 控件 (第 14 部分): 命名图形元素的新算法。 继续工作于 TabControl WinForms 对象

DoEasy. 控件 (第 15 部分): TabControl WinForms 对象 — 多行选项卡标题、选项卡处理方法

DoEasy. 控件 (第 16 部分): TabControl WinForms 对象 — 多行选项卡标题，拉伸标题适配容器

DoEasy. 控件 (第 17 部分): 裁剪对象不可见部分、辅助箭头按钮 WinForms 对象

DoEasy. 控件 (第 18 部分): TabControl 中滚动选项卡的功能

DoEasy. 控件 (第 19 部分): 在 TabControl 中滚动选项卡、WinForms 对象事件

DoEasy. 控件 (第 20 部分): SplitContainer WinForms 对象









