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DoEasy. 控件 (第 21 部分): SplitContainer 控件 面板隔板

DoEasy. 控件 (第 21 部分): SplitContainer 控件 面板隔板

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Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

内容


概述

在上一篇文章中，我着手开发 SplitContainer 控件。 此刻，函数库可以创建这样的控件，具体是以两个默认参数值创建的静态面板对象。 该对象内有两个由隔板分离的面板。 在原始的 MS Visual Studio 对象中，我们可以移动隔板，从而更改面板的尺寸。

当鼠标光标悬停在隔板区域上时，会出现一个特征光标（），表示此刻可移动隔板；当用鼠标捕获该特征光标时，隔板区域涂上表示可移动的阴影，以便指示隔板的新位置。 当释放鼠标按钮后，面板会调整尺寸，以便适配新的隔板位置。

由于 MQL5 不提供更改光标外观的功能，故现在我不会打造任何“抓取和拖动信号”。 取而代之，我简单地将阴影区域覆盖在隔板区域上，从而表示它可移动。 在 MS Visual Studio 中，SplitContainer 操作顺序如下：

  1. 将光标悬停在隔板区域上时，将显示光标，表示可以移动它;
  2. 当按住鼠标按钮（不移动光标）时，会出现一个虚线矩形，勾勒出隔板区域;
  3. 当鼠标光标移动时，将出现一个隔板大小的阴影区域，并跟随光标指示隔板的新位置，在释放鼠标按钮时搁板将设置于此;
  4. 当释放鼠标按钮时，面板的尺寸将调整到适配新隔板的位置。

我的算法更简单：

  1. 将鼠标悬停在隔板区域上时，将显示阴影区域;
  2. 当用鼠标捕获阴影区域，并移动它时，面板的尺寸会立即根据隔板新位置发生变化;
  3. 释放鼠标按钮，并将光标移出隔板区域时，阴影区域隐藏，面板保持其新尺寸。

构造的隔板对象派生自所有 WinForms 函数库对象的基准对象。 来自 CWinFormBase 类中，用于清除和重绘对象的虚拟方法将被重写，它们将绘制一个虚线场地，填充对象的整个区域。 对象的可见性将由 SplitContainer 控件的事件处理程序进行管理。 将鼠标悬停在控制区域上时，将显示该对象。 当光标离开此区域时，它则被隐藏。 此类区域既可以包含此对象中的隔板本身，也可以包含其它对象中的控制按钮，例如函数库对象中的最小化/最大化/关闭窗口、等等。


改进库类

为了指定控件区域的坐标和大小，添加图形元素对象的新整数型属性，以及事件和鼠标状态的新 ID。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 中，将新 ID 添加到相对于窗体的可能鼠标状态列表之中：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The list of possible mouse states relative to the form           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE
  {
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE = 0,                         // Undefined state
//--- Outside the form
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED,         // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED,             // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse button (any) is clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL,               // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
//--- Within the form
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED,          // The cursor is inside the form, no mouse buttons are clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED,              // The cursor is inside the form, the mouse button (any) is clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL,                // The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
//--- Within the window header area
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED,   // The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED,       // The cursor is inside the active area,  any mouse button is clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL,         // The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED,      // The cursor is inside the active area, left mouse button is released
//--- Within the window scrolling area
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED,   // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED,       // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse button (any) is clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL,         // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
//--- Within the window resizing area
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED,   // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse buttons are not clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_PRESSED,       // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse button (any) is clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_WHEEL,         // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
//--- Within the window separator area
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse buttons are not clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_PRESSED,     // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse button (any) is clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL,       // The cursor is within the window separator area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

窗口大小调整区域是顶部、底部、左侧和右侧的区域。 当把鼠标悬停于其上时，它就能够调整图形元素的大小，为此在结构上提供了这种可能性。 ID 在此设置是为了着眼于未来 — 我们仍然需要靠鼠标来调整窗口大小，那好为什么不现在输入这些 ID。


将与窗体相关的新鼠标状态对应的新事件 ID 添加到可能的鼠标事件列表之中：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| List of possible mouse events                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT
  {
   MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, // No event
//---
   MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED,              // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked
   MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED,                  // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse button (any) is clicked
   MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL,                    // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
//--- Within the form
   MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED,               // The cursor is inside the form, no mouse buttons are clicked
   MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED,                   // The cursor is inside the form, the mouse button (any) is clicked
   MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL,                     // The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
//--- Within the window header area
   MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED,        // The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked
   MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED,            // The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked
   MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL,              // The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
   MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED,           // The cursor is inside the active area, left mouse button is released
//--- Within the window scrolling area
   MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED,        // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked
   MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED,            // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse button (any) is clicked
   MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL,              // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
//--- Within the window resizing area
   MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED,        // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse buttons are not clicked
   MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_PRESSED,            // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse button (any) is clicked
   MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_WHEEL,              // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
//--- Within the window separator area
   MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_NOT_PRESSED,      // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse buttons are not clicked
   MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_PRESSED,          // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse button (any) is clicked
   MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL,            // The cursor is within the window separator area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
  };
#define MOUSE_EVENT_NEXT_CODE  (MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL+1)  // The code of the next event after the last mouse event code
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

由于新的枚举常量出现在此处，我们需要在最后添加一个 MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL 枚举常量，取代之前 MOUSE_EVENT_NEXT_CODE 宏替换中的 MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL


我们添加一个辅助对象的新类型，我即将在此实现：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The list of graphical element types                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE
  {
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD,                       // Standard graphical object
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED,              // Extended standard graphical object
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,                     // Shadow object
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,                        // Element
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,                           // Form
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW,                         // Window
   //--- WinForms
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY,                    // Panel object underlay
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE,                        // Windows Forms Base
   //--- 'Container' object types are to be set below
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER,                   // Windows Forms container base object
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,                       // Windows Forms Panel
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX,                    // Windows Forms GroupBox
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,                 // Windows Forms TabControl
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER,             // Windows Forms SplitContainer
   //--- 'Standard control' object types are to be set below
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE,                 // Windows Forms base standard control
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,                       // Windows Forms Label
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,                      // Windows Forms Button
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX,                    // Windows Forms CheckBox
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,                 // Windows Forms RadioButton
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX,           // Base list object of Windows Forms elements
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX,                    // Windows Forms ListBox
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX,            // Windows Forms CheckedListBox
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX,             // Windows Forms ButtonListBox
   //--- Auxiliary elements of WinForms objects
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM,               // Windows Forms ListBoxItem
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,                  // Windows Forms TabHeader
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD,                   // Windows Forms TabField
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL,       // Windows Forms SplitContainerPanel
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON,                // Windows Forms ArrowButton
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP,             // Windows Forms UpArrowButton
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN,           // Windows Forms DownArrowButton
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT,           // Windows Forms LeftArrowButton
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT,          // Windows Forms RightArrowButton
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX,        // Windows Forms UpDownArrowButtonsBox
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX,        // Windows Forms LeftRightArrowButtonsBox
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER,                    // Windows Forms Splitter
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


新事件（隔板重定位）添加到可能的 WinForms 控件事件列表之中：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| List of possible WinForms control events                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_WF_CONTROL_EVENT
  {
   WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT = GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE,// No event
   WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK,                            // "Click on the control" event
   WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_CANCEL,                     // "Canceling the click on the control" event
   WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT,                       // "TabControl tab selection" event
   WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_LEFT,                // "Clicking the control left button" event
   WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_RIGHT,               // "Clicking the control right button" event
   WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP,                  // "Clicking the control up button" event
   WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN,                // "Clicking the control down button" event
   WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE,                    // "Control separator relocation" event
  };
#define WF_CONTROL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE+1)  // The code of the next event after the last graphical element event code
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

在此，我们还需将最后一个 WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE 枚举常量添加到 WF_CONTROL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE 宏替换中，因为这是枚举的最后一个常量。


编写枚举以便能够设置隔板在对象中的放置方式：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Separator location in Split Container                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION
  {
   CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL,        // Vertical
   CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL,      // Horizontal
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Integer properties of the graphical element on the canvas        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


新属性添加到图形元素的整数型属性列表之中，并将其总数增加到 122

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Integer properties of the graphical element on the canvas        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER
  {
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0,                          // Element ID
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,                            // Graphical element type

   //---...
   //---...

   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH,              // Visibility scope width
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,             // Visibility scope height
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X,                  // Control area X coordinate
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y,                  // Control area Y coordinate
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH,              // Control area width
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT,             // Control area height
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT,             // Right scroll area X coordinate
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT,             // Right scroll area Y coordinate
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT,         // Right scroll area width
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT,        // Right scroll area height
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM,            // Bottom scroll area X coordinate
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM,            // Bottom scroll area Y coordinate
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM,        // Bottom scroll area width
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM,       // Bottom scroll area height
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH,          // Left edge area width
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH,        // Bottom edge area width
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH,         // Right edge area width
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH,           // Upper edge area width
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED,                       // Non-hidden control display flag
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP,                           // Group the graphical element belongs to

   //---...
   //---...

   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE,// Distance from edge to separator
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH,  // Separator width
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION,// Separator location
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED,// Flag for collapsed panel 1
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE, // Panel 1 minimum size
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED,// Flag for collapsed panel 2
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE, // Panel 2 minimum size
  };
#define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (122)         // Total number of integer properties
#define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP  (0)           // Number of integer properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


将新的排序准则添加到可能的图形元素排序准则列表之中：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Possible sorting criteria of graphical elements on the canvas    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP  (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP  (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP)
enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE
  {
//--- Sort by integer properties
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0,                       // Sort by element ID
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE,                         // Sort by graphical element type

   //---...
   //---...

   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH,           // Sort by visibility scope width
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,          // Sort by visibility scope height
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CONTROL_AREA_X,               // Sort by control area X coordinate
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CONTROL_AREA_Y,               // Sort by control area Y coordinate
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH,           // Sort by control area width
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT,          // Sort by control area height
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT,          // Sort by right scroll area X coordinate
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT,          // Sort by right scroll area Y coordinate
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT,      // Sort by right scroll area width
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT,     // Sort by right scroll area height
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM,         // Sort by bottom scroll area X coordinate
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM,         // Sort by bottom scroll area Y coordinate
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM,     // Sort by bottom scroll area width
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM,    // Sort by bottom scroll area height
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH,       // Sort by left edge area width
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH,     // Sort by bottom edge area width
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH,      // Sort by right edge area width
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH,        // Sort by upper edge area width
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAYED,                    // Sort by non-hidden control display flag
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_GROUP,                        // Sort by a group the graphical element belongs to

   //---...
   //---...

   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE,// Sort by distance from edge to separator
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH,  // Sort by separator width
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION,// Sort by separator location
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED,// Sort by flag for collapsed panel 1
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE, // Sort by panel 1 minimum size
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED,// Sort by flag for collapsed panel 2
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE, // Sort by panel 2 minimum size
//--- Sort by real properties

//--- Sort by string properties
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP,// Sort by an element object name
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES,                     // Sort by the graphical resource name
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT,                         // Sort by graphical element text
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DESCRIPTION,                  // Sort by graphical element description
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

现在，我们就能够按这些新属性选择和排序对象。


在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 里，添加新的消息索引:

   MSG_LIB_TEXT_TOP,                                  // Top
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_BOTTOM,                               // Bottom
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_LEFT,                                 // Left
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_RIGHT,                                // Right
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_VERTICAL,                             // Vertically
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_HORISONTAL,                           // Horizontally

...

   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL,   // SplitContainer control panel
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER,         // SplitContainer control
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER,                // Splitter control
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON,            // ArrowButton control
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP,         // UpArrowButton control

...

   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH,          // Visibility scope width
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,         // Visibility scope height
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X,              // Control area X coordinate
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y,              // Control area Y coordinate
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH,          // Control area width
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT,         // Control area height
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT,         // Right scroll area X coordinate
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT,         // Right scroll area Y coordinate
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT,     // Right scroll area width
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT,    // Right scroll area height
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM,        // Bottom scroll area X coordinate
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM,        // Bottom scroll area Y coordinate
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM,    // Bottom scroll area width
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM,   // Bottom scroll area height
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH,      // Left edge area width
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH,    // Bottom edge area width
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH,     // Right edge area width
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH,       // Upper edge area width
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED,                   // Non-hidden control display flag
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED,                     // Element availability flag

...

   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE, // Distance from edge to separator
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH,    // Separator width
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION, // Separator location
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED,  // Flag for collapsed panel 1
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE,   // Panel 1 minimum size

以及与新添加的索引对应的文本消息：

   {"Сверху","Top"},
   {"Снизу","Bottom"},
   {"Слева","Left"},
   {"Справа","Right"},
   {"Вертикально","Vertical"},
   {"Горизонтально","Horisontal"},

...

   {"Панель элемента управления \"SplitContainer\"","Panel of the Control element \"SplitContainer\""},
   {"Элемент управления \"SplitContainer\"","Control element \"SplitContainer\""},
   {"Элемент управления \"Splitter\"","Control element \"Splitter\""},
   {"Элемент управления \"ArrowButton\"","Control element \"ArrowButton\""},
   {"Элемент управления \"UpArrowButton\"","Control element \"UpArrowButton\""},

...

   {"Ширина области видимости","Width of object visibility area"},
   {"Высота области видимости","Height of object visibility area"},
   {"X-координата области управления","X-coordinate of the control area"},
   {"Y-координата области управления","Y-coordinate of the control area"},
   {"Ширина области управления","Control area width"},
   {"Высота области управления","Control area height"},
   {"X-координата области прокрутки справа","X-coordinate of the right scroll area"},
   {"Y-координата области прокрутки справа","Y-coordinate of the right scroll area"},
   {"Ширина области прокрутки справа","Width of the right scroll area"},
   {"Высота области прокрутки справа","Height of the right scroll area"},
   {"X-координата области прокрутки снизу","X-coordinate of the bottom scroll area"},
   {"Y-координата области прокрутки снизу","Y-coordinate of the bottom scroll area"},
   {"Ширина области прокрутки снизу","Width of the bottom scroll area"},
   {"Высота области прокрутки снизу","Height of the bottom scroll area"},
   {"Ширина области левой грани","Width of the left border area"},
   {"Ширина области нижней грани","Width of the bottom border area"},
   {"Ширина области правой грани","Width of the right border area"},
   {"Ширина области верхней грани","Width of the top border area"},
   {"Флаг отображения не скрытого элемента управления","Flag that sets the display of a non-hidden control"},
   {"Флаг доступности элемента","Element Availability Flag"},

...

   {"Расстояние от края до разделителя","Distance from edge to splitter"},
   {"Толщина разделителя","Splitter Width"},
   {"Расположение разделителя","Splitter orientation"},
   {"Флаг свёрнутости панели 1","Flag to indicate that panel 1 is collapsed"},
   {"Минимальный размер панели 1","Min size of Panel 1"},


在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh 中，在返回图形元素类型描述的方法中，添加显示新对象类型描述

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the graphical element type             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type)
  {
   return
     (
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD                  ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD)                 :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED)        :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT                   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT)                  :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ                ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ)               :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM                      ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM)                     :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW                    ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW)                   :
      //--- WinForms
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY)              :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE                   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE)                  :
      //--- Containers
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER              ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER)             :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX)              :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL                  ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL)                 :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL)           :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER        ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER)       :
      //--- Standard controls
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE)           :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL                  ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL)                 :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX)              :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON)           :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON                 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON)                :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX      ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX)     :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX)              :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM          ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM)         :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX       ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX)      :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX        ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX)       :
      //--- Auxiliary control objects
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER             ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER)            :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD              ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD)             :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON           ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON)          :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP        ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP)       :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN      ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN)     :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT      ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT)     :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT     ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT)    :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX)  :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX)  :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL  ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL) :
      type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER)              :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

具体取决于传递给它的图形元素的类型，该方法返回相应的文本消息。


鉴于我们已拥有图形元素的新属性，我们需要将它们添加到对象结构中，以便将其正确保存到文件中，并从文件中读取。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh 中，在结构里添加新属性:

private:
   int               m_shift_coord_x;                          // Offset of the X coordinate relative to the base object
   int               m_shift_coord_y;                          // Offset of the Y coordinate relative to the base object
   struct SData
     {
      //--- Object integer properties
      int            id;                                       // Element ID
      int            type;                                     // Graphical element type

      //---...
      //---...

      bool           displayed;                                // Non-hidden control display flag
      int            split_container_fixed_panel;              // Panel that retains its size when the container is resized
      bool           split_container_splitter_fixed;           // Separator moveability flag
      int            split_container_splitter_distance;        // Distance from edge to separator
      int            split_container_splitter_width;           // Separator width
      int            split_container_splitter_orientation;     // Separator location
      bool           split_container_panel1_collapsed;         // Flag for collapsed panel 1
      int            split_container_panel1_min_size;          // Panel 1 minimum size
      bool           split_container_panel2_collapsed;         // Flag for collapsed panel 2
      int            split_container_panel2_min_size;          // Panel 2 minimum size
      int            control_area_x;                           // Control area X coordinate
      int            control_area_y;                           // Control area Y coordinate
      int            control_area_width;                       // Control area width
      int            control_area_height;                      // Control area height
      int            scroll_area_x_right;                      // Right scroll area X coordinate
      int            scroll_area_y_right;                      // Right scroll area Y coordinate
      int            scroll_area_width_right;                  // Right scroll area width
      int            scroll_area_height_right;                 // Right scroll area height
      int            scroll_area_x_bottom;                     // Bottom scroll area X coordinate
      int            scroll_area_y_bottom;                     // Bottom scroll area Y coordinate
      int            scroll_area_width_bottom;                 // Bottom scroll area width
      int            scroll_area_height_bottom;                // Bottom scroll area height
      int            border_left_area_width;                   // Left edge area width
      int            border_bottom_area_width;                 // Bottom edge area width
      int            border_right_area_width;                  // Right edge area width
      int            border_top_area_width;                    // Upper edge area width
      //--- Object real properties

      //--- Object string properties
      uchar          name_obj[64];                             // Graphical element object name
      uchar          name_res[64];                             // Graphical resource name
      uchar          text[256];                                // Graphical element text
      uchar          descript[256];                            // Graphical element description
     };
   SData             m_struct_obj;                             // Object structure


在类的公开部分中，声明返回相对于元素控制区域的光标位置的方法

//--- (1) Save the graphical resource to the array and (2) restore the resource from the array
   bool              ResourceStamp(const string source);
   virtual bool      Reset(void);
   
//--- Return the cursor position relative to the (1) entire element, (2) the element active area and (3) control area
   bool              CursorInsideElement(const int x,const int y);
   bool              CursorInsideActiveArea(const int x,const int y);
   bool              CursorInsideControlArea(const int x,const int y);

//--- Create the element
   bool              Create(const long chart_id,
                            const int wnd_num,
                            const int x,
                            const int y,
                            const int w,
                            const int h,
                            const bool redraw=false);

该方法返回示意光标位于其控制区域内的标志，该区域可能含有各种控件（在本例中，它是一个隔板）。

之前省略的常量修饰符添加到返回隐藏元素标志的方法中：

//--- (1) Set and (2) return the flag for displaying a non-hidden control
   void              SetDisplayed(const bool flag)             { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED,flag);                   }
   bool              Displayed(void)                     const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED);           }

//--- (1) Set and (2) return the graphical element type


在公开部分中，添加返回新对象属性的方法

//--- Return the coordinate (1) of the left, (2) right, (3) top and (4) bottom edge of the element active area
   int               ActiveAreaLeft(void)                const { return int(this.CoordX()+this.ActiveAreaLeftShift());                 }
   int               ActiveAreaRight(void)               const { return int(this.RightEdge()-this.ActiveAreaRightShift());             }
   int               ActiveAreaTop(void)                 const { return int(this.CoordY()+this.ActiveAreaTopShift());                  }
   int               ActiveAreaBottom(void)              const { return int(this.BottomEdge()-this.ActiveAreaBottomShift());           }

//--- Return the (1) X, (2) Y coordinates, (3) width and (4) height of the element control area height
   int               ControlAreaX(void)                  const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X);       }
   int               ControlAreaY(void)                  const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y);       }
   int               ControlAreaWidth(void)              const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH);   }
   int               ControlAreaHeight(void)             const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT);  }

//--- Return the (1) X, (2) Y coordinates, (3) width and (4) height of the element right scroll area height
   int               ScrollAreaXRight(void)              const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT);        }
   int               ScrollAreaYRight(void)              const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT);        }
   int               ScrollAreaWidthRight(void)          const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT);    }
   int               ScrollAreaHeightRight(void)         const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT);   }

//--- Return the (1) X, (2) Y coordinates, (3) width and (4) height of the element bottom scroll area height
   int               ScrollAreaXBottom(void)             const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM);       }
   int               ScrollAreaYBottom(void)             const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM);       }
   int               ScrollAreaWidthBottom(void)         const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM);   }
   int               ScrollAreaHeightBottom(void)        const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM);  }

//--- Return the width of the (1) left, (2) right, (3) upper and (4) lower element edge area
   int               BorderResizeAreaLeft(void)          const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH);     }
   int               BorderResizeAreaRight(void)         const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH);    }
   int               BorderResizeAreaTop(void)           const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH);      }
   int               BorderResizeAreaBottom(void)        const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH);   }
   
//--- Return the number of colors set for the gradient filling of the (1) main background, when clicking (2), (3) when hovering the mouse over the control


默认值添加到类构造函数中的所有新对象属性：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Parametric constructor                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type,
                           const int      element_id,
                           const int      element_num,
                           const long     chart_id,
                           const int      wnd_num,
                           const string   descript,
                           const int      x,
                           const int      y,
                           const int      w,
                           const int      h,
                           const color    colour,
                           const uchar    opacity,
                           const bool     movable=true,
                           const bool     activity=true,
                           const bool     redraw=false) : m_shadow(false)
  {
   this.SetTypeElement(element_type);
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; 
   this.m_element_main=NULL;
   this.m_element_base=NULL;
   this.m_chart_color_bg=(color)::ChartGetInteger((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND);
   this.m_name=this.CreateNameGraphElement(element_type);
   this.m_chart_id=(chart_id==NULL || chart_id==0 ? ::ChartID() : chart_id);
   this.m_subwindow=wnd_num;
   this.SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE);
   this.m_text_anchor=0;
   this.m_text_x=0;
   this.m_text_y=0;
   this.SetBackgroundColor(colour,true);
   this.SetOpacity(opacity);
   this.m_shift_coord_x=0;
   this.m_shift_coord_y=0;
   if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg,1)==1)
      this.m_array_colors_bg[0]=this.BackgroundColor();
   if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn,1)==1)
      this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn[0]=this.BackgroundColor();
   if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr,1)==1)
      this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr[0]=this.BackgroundColor();
   if(this.Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h,redraw))
     {
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,this.m_canvas.ResourceName()); // Graphical resource name
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj::ChartID());         // Chart ID
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow());        // Chart subwindow index

      //---...
      //---...

      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name());            // Element object name
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type);                     // Graphical element type

      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,h);                 // Visibility scope height
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED,true);                        // Non-hidden control display flag
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X,0);                      // Control area X coordinate
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y,0);                      // Control area Y coordinate
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH,0);                  // Control area width
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT,0);                 // Control area height
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT,0);                 // Right scroll area X coordinate
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT,0);                 // Right scroll area Y coordinate
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT,0);             // Right scroll area width
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT,0);            // Right scroll area height
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM,0);                // Bottom scroll area X coordinate
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM,0);                // Bottom scroll area Y coordinate
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM,0);            // Bottom scroll area width
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM,0);           // Bottom scroll area height
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH,0);              // Left edge area width
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH,0);            // Bottom edge area width
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH,0);             // Right edge area width
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH,0);               // Top edge area width
      //---
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);  // Graphical element affiliation
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER,0);                              // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE,FW_NORMAL);                   // Font width type

      //---...
      //---...

      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE,50);                       // Distance from edge to separator
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH,4);                           // Separator width
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION,0);                     // Separator location
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED,false);                     // Flag for collapsed panel 1
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE,25);                         // Panel 1 minimum size
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED,false);                     // Flag for collapsed panel 1
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE,25);                         // Panel 2 minimum size
      this.SetVisibleFlag(false,false);
     }
   else
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),"\"",this.TypeElementDescription(element_type),"\" ",this.NameObj());
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Protected constructor                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type,
                           const long    chart_id,
                           const int     wnd_num,
                           const string  descript,
                           const int     x,
                           const int     y,
                           const int     w,
                           const int     h) : m_shadow(false)
  {
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; 
   this.m_element_main=NULL;
   this.m_element_base=NULL;
   this.m_chart_color_bg=(color)::ChartGetInteger((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND);
   this.m_name=this.CreateNameGraphElement(element_type);
   this.m_chart_id=(chart_id==NULL || chart_id==0 ? ::ChartID() : chart_id);
   this.m_subwindow=wnd_num;
   this.m_type_element=element_type;
   this.SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE);
   this.m_text_anchor=0;
   this.m_text_x=0;
   this.m_text_y=0;
   this.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true);
   this.SetOpacity(0);
   this.m_shift_coord_x=0;
   this.m_shift_coord_y=0;
   if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg,1)==1)
      this.m_array_colors_bg[0]=this.BackgroundColor();
   if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn,1)==1)
      this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn[0]=this.BackgroundColor();
   if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr,1)==1)
      this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr[0]=this.BackgroundColor();
   if(this.Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h,false))
     {
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,this.m_canvas.ResourceName()); // Graphical resource name
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj::ChartID());         // Chart ID
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow());        // Chart subwindow index

      //---...
      //---...

      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name());            // Element object name
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type);                     // Graphical element type

      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,h);                 // Visibility scope height
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED,true);                        // Non-hidden control display flag
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X,0);                      // Control area X coordinate
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y,0);                      // Control area Y coordinate
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH,0);                  // Control area width
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT,0);                 // Control area height
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT,0);                 // Right scroll area X coordinate
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT,0);                 // Right scroll area Y coordinate
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT,0);             // Right scroll area width
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT,0);            // Right scroll area height
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM,0);                // Bottom scroll area X coordinate
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM,0);                // Bottom scroll area Y coordinate
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM,0);            // Bottom scroll area width
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM,0);           // Bottom scroll area height
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH,0);              // Left edge area width
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH,0);            // Bottom edge area width
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH,0);             // Right edge area width
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH,0);               // Top edge area width
      //---
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);  // Graphical element affiliation
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER,0);                              // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE,FW_NORMAL);                   // Font width type

      //---...
      //---...

      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,FRAME_STYLE_NONE);         // Control frame style
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP,0);                     // Control frame top size

      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE,50);                       // Distance from edge to separator
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH,4);                           // Separator width
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION,0);                     // Separator location
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED,false);                     // Flag for collapsed panel 1
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE,25);                         // Panel 1 minimum size
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED,false);                     // Flag for collapsed panel 1
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE,25);                         // Panel 2 minimum size
      this.SetVisibleFlag(false,false);
     }
   else
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),"\"",this.TypeElementDescription(element_type),"\" ",this.NameObj());
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

默认情况下，所有属性都设置为零。 对于“隔板方向”属性，零表示隔板为垂直位置。


在创建对象结构的方法中，将新元素属性的值设置到结构字段

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the object structure                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct(void)
  {
//--- Save integer properties
   this.m_struct_obj.id=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID);                               // Element ID
   this.m_struct_obj.type=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE);                           // Graphical element type
   this.m_struct_obj.belong=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG);                       // Graphical element affiliation
   this.m_struct_obj.number=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM);                          // Element ID in the list

   //---...
   //---...

   this.m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_distance=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE);  // Distance from edge to separator
   this.m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_width=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH);        // Separator width
   this.m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_orientation=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION);  // Separator location
   this.m_struct_obj.split_container_panel1_collapsed=(bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED);   // Flag for collapsed panel 1
   this.m_struct_obj.split_container_panel1_min_size=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE);      // Panel 1 minimum size
   this.m_struct_obj.split_container_panel2_collapsed=(bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED);   // Flag for collapsed panel 1
   this.m_struct_obj.split_container_panel2_min_size=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE);      // Panel 2 minimum size
   this.m_struct_obj.control_area_x=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X);                      // Control area X coordinate
   this.m_struct_obj.control_area_y=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y);                      // Control area Y coordinate
   this.m_struct_obj.control_area_width=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH);              // Control area width
   this.m_struct_obj.control_area_height=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT);            // Control area height
   this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_x_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT);            // Right scroll area X coordinate
   this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_y_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT);            // Right scroll area Y coordinate
   this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_width_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT);    // Right scroll area width
   this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_height_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT);  // Right scroll area height
   this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_x_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM);          // Bottom scroll area X coordinate
   this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_y_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM);          // Bottom scroll area Y coordinate
   this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_width_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM);  // Bottom scroll area width
   this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_height_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM);// Bottom scroll area height
   this.m_struct_obj.border_left_area_width=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH);      // Left edge area width
   this.m_struct_obj.border_bottom_area_width=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH);  // Bottom edge area width
   this.m_struct_obj.border_right_area_width=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH);    // Right edge area width
   this.m_struct_obj.border_top_area_width=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH);        // Top edge area width
//--- Save real properties

//--- Save string properties
   ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ),this.m_struct_obj.name_obj);   // Graphical element object name
   ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES),this.m_struct_obj.name_res);   // Graphical resource name
   ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT),this.m_struct_obj.text);           // Graphical element text
   ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION),this.m_struct_obj.descript);// Graphical element description
   //--- Save the structure to the uchar array
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::StructToCharArray(this.m_struct_obj,this.m_uchar_array))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY,true);
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


在从结构创建对象的方法中，将相应结构字段的值设置到对象属性

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the object from the structure                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGCnvElement::StructToObject(void)
  {
//--- Save integer properties
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,this.m_struct_obj.id);                                    // Element ID
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,this.m_struct_obj.type);                                // Graphical element type
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,this.m_struct_obj.belong);                            // Graphical element affiliation
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,this.m_struct_obj.number);                               // Element index in the list

   //---...
   //---...

   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE,this.m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_distance); // Distance from edge to separator
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH,this.m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_width);       // Separator width
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION,this.m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_orientation); // Separator location
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED,this.m_struct_obj.split_container_panel1_collapsed);   // Flag for collapsed panel 1
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE,this.m_struct_obj.split_container_panel1_min_size);     // Panel 1 minimum size
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED,this.m_struct_obj.split_container_panel2_collapsed);   // Flag for collapsed panel 1
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE,this.m_struct_obj.split_container_panel2_min_size);     // Panel 2 minimum size
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X,this.m_struct_obj.control_area_x);                        // Control area X coordinate
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y,this.m_struct_obj.control_area_y);                        // Control area Y coordinate
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH,this.m_struct_obj.control_area_width);                // Control area width
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.control_area_height);              // Control area height
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_x_right);              // Right scroll area X coordinate
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_y_right);              // Right scroll area Y coordinate
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_width_right);      // Right scroll area width
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_height_right);    // Right scroll area height
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_x_bottom);            // Bottom scroll area X coordinate
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_y_bottom);            // Bottom scroll area Y coordinate
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_width_bottom);    // Bottom scroll area width
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_height_bottom);  // Bottom scroll area height
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH,this.m_struct_obj.border_left_area_width);        // Left edge area width
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH,this.m_struct_obj.border_bottom_area_width);    // Bottom edge area width
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH,this.m_struct_obj.border_right_area_width);      // Right edge area width
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH,this.m_struct_obj.border_top_area_width);          // Top edge area width
//--- Save real properties

//--- Save string properties
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.name_obj));   // Graphical element object name
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.name_res));   // Graphical resource name
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.text));           // Graphical element text
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.descript));// Graphical element description
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


在类主体之外，编写返回相对于元素控制区域的光标位置的方法实现：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Return the cursor position relative to the element control area   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideControlArea(const int x,const int y)
  {
   return(x>=this.ControlAreaX() && x<=this.ControlAreaX()+this.ControlAreaWidth() && y>=this.ControlAreaY() && y<=this.ControlAreaY()+this.ControlAreaHeight());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

把光标坐标传递给方法，以及查找光标的 X 和 Y 坐标值处于对象设置的控制区域限制的的标志。


在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh 窗体对象类文件中，即在显示窗体的方法中，添加检查附着对象，以便确保对象已设置了显示标志：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Show the form                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CForm::Show(void)
  {
//--- If the element should not be displayed (hidden inside another control), leave
   if(!this.Displayed())
      return;
//--- If the object has a shadow, display it
   if(this.m_shadow_obj!=NULL)
      this.m_shadow_obj.Show();
//--- Display the main form
   CGCnvElement::Show();
//--- In the loop by all bound graphical objects,
   for(int i=0;i<this.m_list_elements.Total();i++)
     {
      //--- get the next graphical element
      CGCnvElement *element=this.m_list_elements.At(i);
      if(element==NULL || !element.Displayed())
         continue;
      //--- and display it
      element.Show();
     }
//--- Update the form
   CGCnvElement::Update();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


在设置并返回相对于窗体的鼠标状态的方法中，添加代码模块，填充负责光标位置处于控制区域内的 m_mouse_state_flags 变量字位（bit）：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set and get the mouse status relative to the form                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE CForm::MouseFormState(const int id,const long lparam,const double dparam,const string sparam)
  {
//--- Get the mouse status relative to the form, as well as the states of mouse buttons and Shift/Ctrl keys
   this.m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED;
   ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE state=this.m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
//--- Get the mouse status flags from the CMouseState class object and save them in the variable
   this.m_mouse_state_flags=this.m_mouse.GetMouseFlags();
//--- If the cursor is inside the form
   if(CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement(this.m_mouse.CoordX(),this.m_mouse.CoordY()))
     {
      //--- Set bit 8 responsible for the "cursor inside the form" flag
      this.m_mouse_state_flags |= (0x0001<<8);
      //--- If the cursor is inside the active area, set bit 9 "cursor inside the active area"
      if(CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea(this.m_mouse.CoordX(),this.m_mouse.CoordY()))
         this.m_mouse_state_flags |= (0x0001<<9);
      //--- otherwise, release the bit "cursor inside the active area"
      else this.m_mouse_state_flags &=0xFDFF;
      //--- If the cursor is inside the control area, set bit 10 "cursor inside the control area",
      if(CGCnvElement::CursorInsideControlArea(this.m_mouse.CoordX(),this.m_mouse.CoordY()))
         this.m_mouse_state_flags |= (0x0001<<10);
      //--- otherwise, remove the "cursor inside the control area" bit
      else this.m_mouse_state_flags &=0xFBFF;
      //--- If one of the mouse buttons is clicked, check the cursor location in the active area and
      //--- return the appropriate value of the pressed key (in the active area or the form area)
      if((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010)!=0)
         this.m_mouse_form_state=((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200)!=0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED);
      //--- otherwise, if not a single mouse button is pressed
      else
        {
         //--- if the mouse wheel is scrolled, return the appropriate wheel scrolling value (in the active area or the form area)
         if((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080)!=0)
            this.m_mouse_form_state=((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200)!=0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL);
         //--- otherwise, return the appropriate value of the unpressed key (in the active area or the form area)
         else
            this.m_mouse_form_state=((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200)!=0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED);
        } 
     }
//--- If the cursor is outside the form
   else
     {
      //--- return the appropriate button value in an inactive area
      this.m_mouse_form_state=
        (
         ((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010)!=0) ? 
          MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED
        );
     }
   return this.m_mouse_form_state;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

如果 CursorInsideControlArea() 方法返回 true，则表示光标位于窗体控制区域内。 在这种情况下，我们需要设置字位 10（设置为 1）来指示这一点。 如果光标处于控制区域之外，则删除字位 10（设为零）。


在 “switch” 语句的 case 里编写一行代码，从而缩短鼠标事件处理程序：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Mouse event handler                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CForm::OnMouseEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam)
  {
   switch(id)
     {
      //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked
      //--- The cursor is outside the form, any mouse button is clicked
      //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
      case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED :
      case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED     :
      case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL       :
        break;
      //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked
      case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED        :  this.MouseInsideNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);    break;
      //--- The cursor is inside the form, any mouse button is clicked
      case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED            :  this.MouseInsidePressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);       break;
      //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
      case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL              :  this.MouseInsideWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);         break;
      //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked
      case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED :  this.MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);break;
      //--- The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked
      case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED     :  this.MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);   break;
      //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
      case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL       :  this.MouseActiveAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);     break;
      //--- The cursor is inside the active area, left mouse button is released
      case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED    :  this.MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);  break;
      //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked
      case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED :  this.MouseScrollAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);break;
      //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, any mouse button is clicked
      case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED     :  this.MouseScrollAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);   break;
      //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
      case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL       :  this.MouseScrollAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);     break;
      //--- MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT
      default: break;
     }
   this.m_mouse_event_last=(ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT)id;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

如此，该方法变得更具可读性。

在最后一个鼠标事件处理程序里，添加空白，处理新“先前”状态：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Last mouse event handler                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CForm::OnMouseEventPostProcessing(void)
  {
   if(!this.IsVisible() || !this.Enabled())
      return;
   ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=this.GetMouseState();
   switch(state)
     {
      //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked
      //--- The cursor is outside the form, any mouse button is clicked
      //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED        :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED            :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL              :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE                            :
        if(this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED  || 
           this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED         || 
           this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED        ||
           this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT)
          {
           this.SetBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorInit(),false);
           this.SetBorderColor(this.BorderColorInit(),false);
           this.m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT);
          }
        break;
      //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked
      //--- The cursor is inside the form, any mouse button is clicked
      //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
      //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked
      //--- The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked
      //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
      //--- The cursor is inside the active area, left mouse button is released
      //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked
      //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, any mouse button is clicked
      //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
      //--- The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse buttons are not clicked
      //--- The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse button (any) is clicked
      //--- The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
      //--- The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse buttons are not clicked
      //--- The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse button (any) is clicked
      //--- The cursor is within the window separator area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED         :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED             :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL               :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED  :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED      :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL        :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED     :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED  :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED      :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL        :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED  :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_PRESSED      :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_WHEEL        :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_NOT_PRESSED:
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_PRESSED    :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL      :
        break;
      //--- MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT
      default:
        break;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

将来，我可能需要处理这些事件，这些事件是相对于对象的最后一个事件，故此我立即在此处为这些事件处理程序预留空白。 此刻，它们没有以任何方式进行处理。


在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh 基准 WinForms 对象类文件中，即在重绘对象的方法中，添加检查对象显示标志。 如果不应显示该对象，则也无需重绘它：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Redraw the object                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CWinFormBase::Redraw(bool redraw)
  {
//--- If the object type is less than the "Base WinForms object", exit
   if(this.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE || !this.Displayed())
      return;
//--- Get the "Shadow" object
   CShadowObj *shadow=this.GetShadowObj();
//--- If the object has a shadow and the "Shadow" object exists, redraw it
   if(this.IsShadow() && shadow!=NULL)
     {
      //--- remove the previously drawn shadow,
      shadow.Erase();
      //--- save the relative shadow coordinates,
      int x=shadow.CoordXRelative();
      int y=shadow.CoordYRelative();
      //--- redraw the shadow,
      if(redraw)
         shadow.Draw(0,0,shadow.Blur(),redraw);
      //--- restore relative shadow coordinates
      shadow.SetCoordXRelative(x);
      shadow.SetCoordYRelative(y);
     }
//--- If the redraw flag is set,
   if(redraw)
     {
      //--- completely redraw the object and save its new initial look
      this.Erase(this.m_array_colors_bg,this.Opacity(),this.m_gradient_v,this.m_gradient_c,redraw);
      this.Done();
     }
//--- otherwise, remove the object
   else
      this.Erase();
//--- Redraw all bound objects with the redraw flag
   for(int i=0;i<this.ElementsTotal();i++)
     {
      CWinFormBase *element=this.GetElement(i);
      if(element==NULL)
         continue;
      if(redraw)
         element.Redraw(redraw);
     }
//--- If the redraw flag is set and if this is the main object the rest are bound to,
//--- redraw the chart to display changes immediately
   if(redraw && this.GetMain()==NULL)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ChartID());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


在返回元素整数型属性描述的方法中，添加代码模块返回新图形元素属性的说明

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the control integer property           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property,bool only_prop=false)
  {
   return
     (
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID                           ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE                         ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.TypeElementDescription()
         )  :

      //---...
      //---...

      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X               ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y               ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH           ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT          ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT          ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT          ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM         ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM         ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

根据传递给方法的属性，创建并返回说明字符串。 如果对象不支持该属性，则显示一个不支持该属性的标志，替代属性值。 取决于 only_prop 标志，我们即可单独显示属性名称，亦可与其所分配的值一并显示。

现在我们可以开始创建一个新的函数库对象了。


辅助隔板对象类

辅助函数库对象都不是成熟的控件，而是用于生成此类对象。 我们需要隔板对象是示意我们可以移动分隔 SplitContainer 控件中两个面板的区域。 通过鼠标移动此对象，我们将调用 SplitContainer 控件的事件处理程序，在其中处理此事件，并更改面板的尺寸。 于此同时，我们也许需要这样的对象来与其它控件交互，因此它将位于辅助对象文件夹中，并在所要的控件中使用。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ 中，创建CSplitter 类的新 Splitter.mqh 文件。

该类应继承自函数库 WinForms 对象基类其文件应包含在所创建类的文件之中

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     Splitter.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "..\WinFormBase.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Splitter object class of the WForms controls                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CSplitter : public CWinFormBase
  {
  }


在类的受保护部分中，我们将声明一个绘制网格（对象剖面线）的虚拟方法，和受保护的构造函数。 在类的公开部分中，声明一个参数化构造函数，以及重绘和清除图形元素背景的方法：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Splitter object class of the WForms controls                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CSplitter : public CWinFormBase
  {
private:

protected:
   //--- Draw the grid
   virtual void      DrawGrid(void);
//--- Protected constructor with object type, chart ID and subwindow
                     CSplitter(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type,
                               const long chart_id,
                               const int subwindow,
                               const string descript,
                               const int x,
                               const int y,
                               const int w,
                               const int h);
public:
//--- Constructor
                     CSplitter(const long chart_id,
                               const int subwindow,
                               const string descript,
                               const int x,
                               const int y,
                               const int w,
                               const int h);
//--- Redraw the object
   virtual void      Redraw(bool redraw);
//--- Clear the element filling it with color and opacity
   virtual void      Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Clear the element with a gradient fill
   virtual void      Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

绘制对象网格的方法被声明为虚拟，以防您需要按照不同的呈现创建派生类。

我们来仔细查看所声明的方法。


受保护的类构造函数：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Protected constructor with an object type,                       |
//| chart ID and subwindow                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CSplitter::CSplitter(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type,
                     const long chart_id,
                     const int subwindow,
                     const string descript,
                     const int x,
                     const int y,
                     const int w,
                     const int h) : CWinFormBase(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h)
  {
//--- Set the specified graphical element type for the object and assign the library object type to the current object
   this.SetTypeElement(type);
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER;
   this.SetPaddingAll(0);
   this.SetMarginAll(0);
   this.SetBorderSizeAll(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

在形式构造函数参数中，我们传递所创建对象的类型，该类型hui1在初始化大麦中传递给父类构造函数。 在类主体中取传递给构造函数的类型进行设置，且把函数库图形对象类型设置为辅助对象。 Padding 和 Margin 值，以及边框均设零。


参数型构造函数:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CSplitter::CSplitter(const long chart_id,
                     const int subwindow,
                     const string descript,
                     const int x,
                     const int y,
                     const int w,
                     const int h) : CWinFormBase(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h)
  {
   this.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER);
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER;
   this.SetPaddingAll(0);
   this.SetMarginAll(0);
   this.SetBorderSizeAll(0);
   this.SetDisplayed(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

此处的一切都类似于受保护的构造函数，但图形元素类型是直接设置的，而非在形式参数中传递。


该方法重绘对象：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Redraw the object                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitter::Redraw(bool redraw)
  {
//--- If the element should not be displayed (hidden inside another control), leave
   if(!this.Displayed())
      return;
//--- Fill the object with background color having transparency
   this.Erase(this.BackgroundColor(),this.Opacity(),true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

如果可见且可访问的控件上禁用了显示对象的标志，则无需重绘该对象。 我们只是简单地退出该方法。 如果设置了显示标志，则调用填充对象颜色的方法。


该方法用颜色和不透明度填充元素来清除元素：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Clear the element filling it with color and opacity              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitter::Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false)
  {
//--- If the element should not be displayed (hidden inside another control), leave
   if(!this.Displayed())
      return;
//--- Fill the element having the specified color and the redrawing flag
   CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity,false);
//--- Draw the grid
   this.DrawGrid();
//--- Crop and update the element with the specified redraw flag
   this.Crop();
   this.Update(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Clear the element with a gradient fill                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitter::Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false)
  {
//--- If the element should not be displayed (hidden inside another control), leave
   if(!this.Displayed())
      return;
//--- Fill the element having the specified color array and the redrawing flag
   CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,false);
//--- Draw the grid
   this.DrawGrid();
//--- Crop and update the element with the specified redraw flag
   this.Crop();
   this.Update(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

方法的逻辑在代码中进行了完整的注释。 第一种方法采用一种颜色填充背景，第二种方法采用渐变色填充背景。


绘制网格的方法：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw the grid                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitter::DrawGrid(void)
  {
   for(int y=0;y<this.Height()-1;y++)
      for(int x=0;x<this.Width();x++)
         this.SetPixel(x,y,this.ForeColor(),uchar(y%2==0 ? (x%2==0 ? 255 : 0) : (x%2==0 ? 0 : 255)));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

我们需要按棋盘图案用点来填充对象背景。 为此，需安排两个循环：一个循环遍历行，及一个循环遍历列。

  • 如果字符是偶数，则：
    • 如果列是偶数，则设置一个完全不透明的点
    • 如果列是奇数，则设置一个完全透明的点
  • 如果字符是奇数，则：
    • 如果列是偶数，则设置一个完全透明的点
    • 如果列是奇数，则设置一个完全不透明的点

故此，我们按棋盘图案排列的点填充整个背景。

这就是此阶段隔板对象类能够工作所需的全部内容。

现在我们需要将其包含在 SplitContainer 控件类中，以及创建和管理它。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\SplitContainer.mqh 中，即在类的私密部分中，声明存储面板和隔板坐标和大小的变量，以及声明设置面板参数的方法

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               SplitContainer.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "Container.mqh"
#include "..\Helpers\SplitContainerPanel.mqh"
#include "..\Helpers\Splitter.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SplitContainer WForms control object class                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CSplitContainer : public CContainer
  {
private:
   int               m_panel1_x;             // panel1 X coordinate
   int               m_panel1_y;             // panel1 Y coordinate
   int               m_panel1_w;             // panel1 width
   int               m_panel1_h;             // panel1 height
   int               m_panel2_x;             // panel2 X coordinate
   int               m_panel2_y;             // panel2 Y coordinate
   int               m_panel2_w;             // panel2 width
   int               m_panel2_h;             // panel2 height
   int               m_splitter_x;           // Separator X coordinate
   int               m_splitter_y;           // Separator Y coordinate
   int               m_splitter_w;           // separator width
   int               m_splitter_h;           // separator height
//--- Create a new graphical object
   virtual CGCnvElement   *CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type,
                                           const int element_num,
                                           const string descript,
                                           const int x,
                                           const int y,
                                           const int w,
                                           const int h,
                                           const color colour,
                                           const uchar opacity,
                                           const bool movable,
                                           const bool activity);
//--- Set the panel parameters
   bool              SetsPanelParams(void);
                                           
public:


在类的公开部分，声明/编写新方法更改在面板上接收指针的方法的返回类型（以便修复在单独编译 CSplitContainerPanel 类文件时出现的错误），而某些方法是在类之外实现的，这里只剩下方法的声明

public:
//--- Create the panels
   void              CreatePanels(void);

//--- Returns pointer to the specified panel
   CWinFormBase     *GetPanel(const int index)                 { return CForm::GetElement(index);  }
   
//--- Return the pointer to the (1) panel1 and (2) panel2
   CWinFormBase     *GetPanel1(void)                           { return this.GetPanel(0);          }
   CWinFormBase     *GetPanel2(void)                           { return this.GetPanel(1);          }
   
//--- Return the element from the specified panel (1) by index, (2) by type and index and (3) by name
   CGCnvElement     *GetPanelElement(const int panel,const int index);
   CGCnvElement     *GetPanelElementByType(const int panel,const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type,const int index);
   CGCnvElement     *GetPanelElementByName(const int panel,const string name);
   
//--- Return the pointer to the separator
   CSplitter        *GetSplitter(void)                         { return this.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER,0);                      }
   
//--- (1) set and (2) return the minimum possible size of the panel 1 and 2
   void              SetPanel1MinSize(const int value)         { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE,value);           }
   int               Panel1MinSize(void)                 const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE);     }
   void              SetPanel2MinSize(const int value)         { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE,value);           }
   int               Panel2MinSize(void)                 const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE);     }
   
//--- (1) set and (2) return the flag of collapsed panel 1
   void              SetPanel1Collapsed(const int flag);
   bool              Panel1Collapsed(void)               const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED);   }
//--- (1) set and (2) return the flag of collapsed panel 2
   void              SetPanel2Collapsed(const int flag);
   bool              Panel2Collapsed(void)               const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED);   }
   
//--- (1) set and (2) return the separator distance from the edge
   void              SetSplitterDistance(const int value);
   int               SplitterDistance(void)              const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE);   }
   
//--- (1) set and (2) return the separator non-removability flag
   void              SetSplitterFixed(const bool flag)         { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_FIXED,flag);             }
   bool              SplitterFixed(void)                 const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_FIXED);     }
   
//--- (1) set and (2) return the separator width
   void              SetSplitterWidth(const int value);
   int               SplitterWidth(void)                 const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH);      }
   
//--- (1) set and (2) return the separator location
   void              SetSplitterOrientation(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION value)
                       { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION,value);                                              }
   ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION SplitterOrientation(void) const
                       { return(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION);      }
   
//--- (1) set and (2) return the panel that does not change its size when the container is resized
   void              SetFixedPanel(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL value)
                       { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL,value);                                                       }
   ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL FixedPanel(void) const
                       { return(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL);        }
   
//--- Create a new attached element on the specified panel
   bool              CreateNewElement(const int panel_index,
                                      const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type,
                                      const int x,
                                      const int y,
                                      const int w,
                                      const int h,
                                      const color colour,
                                      const uchar opacity,
                                      const bool activity,
                                      const bool redraw);
   
//--- Event handler
   virtual void      OnChartEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam);
//--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked' event handler
   virtual void      MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam);
//--- Constructor
                     CSplitContainer(const long chart_id,
                                     const int subwindow,
                                     const string descript,
                                     const int x,
                                     const int y,
                                     const int w,
                                     const int h);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


在创建新图形对象的方法中，添加另一个可创建的对象类型

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a new graphical object                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGCnvElement *CSplitContainer::CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type,
                                                const int obj_num,
                                                const string descript,
                                                const int x,
                                                const int y,
                                                const int w,
                                                const int h,
                                                const color colour,
                                                const uchar opacity,
                                                const bool movable,
                                                const bool activity)
  {
   CGCnvElement *element=NULL;
   switch(type)
     {
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL : element=new CSplitContainerPanel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER              : element=new CSplitter(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);            break;
      default  :  break;
     }
   if(element==NULL)
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(type));
   return element;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

由于现在除了面板之外，我们还需要在对象内部创建一个隔板，因此该方法应该能够做到这一点。 添加的代码将创建新的隔板对象。


在创建面板的方法中，添加代码模块创建隔板对象：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the panels                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainer::CreatePanels(void)
  {
   this.m_list_elements.Clear();
   if(this.SetsPanelParams())
     {
      if(!this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL,this.m_panel1_x,this.m_panel1_y,this.m_panel1_w,this.m_panel1_h,clrNONE,255,true,false))
         return;
      if(!this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL,this.m_panel2_x,this.m_panel2_y,this.m_panel2_w,this.m_panel2_h,clrNONE,255,true,false))
         return;
      //---
      if(!this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER,this.m_splitter_x,this.m_splitter_y,this.m_splitter_w,this.m_splitter_h,clrNONE,255,true,false))
         return;
      CSplitter *splitter=this.GetSplitter();
      if(splitter!=NULL)
        {
         splitter.SetMovable(true);
         splitter.SetDisplayed(false);
         splitter.Hide();
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

此处：如果创建隔板对象失败，则离开该方法。 接着，获取指向所创建隔板对象的指针，为其设置重定位标志（也需要用鼠标移动它），设置它不需要显示的指示标志，并隐藏所创建对象。
面板的创建也已更改。 现在我们首先在新方法 SetsPanelParams() 中为面板设置参数，这将在下面讨论。 根据隔板和折叠面板标志的位置，在为此目的设计的新变量中设置它们的初始坐标和尺寸。 这些值将传递给面板创建方法。


该方法设置面板参数：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the panel parameters                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSplitContainer::SetsPanelParams(void)
  {
   switch(this.SplitterOrientation())
     {
      //--- The separator is positioned vertically
      case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL    :
        //--- If both panels are not collapsed,
        if(!this.Panel1Collapsed() && !this.Panel2Collapsed())
          {
           //--- set the panel1 coordinates and size
           this.m_panel1_x=0;
           this.m_panel1_y=0;
           this.m_panel1_w=this.SplitterDistance();
           this.m_panel1_h=this.Height();
           //--- set the panel2 coordinates and size
           this.m_panel2_x=this.SplitterDistance()+this.SplitterWidth();
           this.m_panel2_y=0;
           this.m_panel2_w=this.Width()-this.m_panel2_x;
           this.m_panel2_h=this.Height();
           //--- write separator coordinates and size
           this.m_splitter_x=this.SplitterDistance();
           this.m_splitter_y=0;
           this.m_splitter_w=this.SplitterWidth();
           this.m_splitter_h=this.Height();
          }
        //--- If panel2 is collapsed
        else if(this.Panel2Collapsed())
          {
           //--- set the panel1 coordinates and size
           this.m_panel1_x=0;
           this.m_panel1_y=0;
           this.m_panel1_w=this.Width();
           this.m_panel1_h=this.Height();
           //--- set the panel2 coordinates and size
           this.m_panel2_x=this.SplitterDistance()+this.SplitterWidth();
           this.m_panel2_y=0;
           this.m_panel2_w=this.Width()-this.m_panel2_x;
           this.m_panel2_h=this.Height();
           //--- write separator coordinates and size
           this.m_splitter_x=-this.SplitterWidth();
           this.m_splitter_y=0;
           this.m_splitter_w=this.SplitterWidth();
           this.m_splitter_h=this.Height();
          }
        //--- If panel1 is collapsed
        else if(this.Panel1Collapsed())
          {
           //--- set the panel1 coordinates and size
           this.m_panel1_x=0;
           this.m_panel1_y=0;
           this.m_panel1_w=this.SplitterDistance();
           this.m_panel1_h=this.Height();
           //--- set the panel2 coordinates and size
           this.m_panel2_x=0;
           this.m_panel2_y=0;
           this.m_panel2_w=this.Width();
           this.m_panel2_h=this.Height();
           //--- write separator coordinates and size
           this.m_splitter_x=-this.SplitterWidth();
           this.m_splitter_y=0;
           this.m_splitter_w=this.SplitterWidth();
           this.m_splitter_h=this.Height();
          }
        break;
      //--- The separator is located horizontally
      case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL  :
        if(!this.Panel1Collapsed() && !this.Panel2Collapsed())
          {
           //--- set the panel1 coordinates and size
           this.m_panel1_x=0;
           this.m_panel1_y=0;
           this.m_panel1_w=this.Width();
           this.m_panel1_h=this.SplitterDistance();
           //--- set the panel2 coordinates and size
           this.m_panel2_x=0;
           this.m_panel2_y=this.SplitterDistance()+this.SplitterWidth();
           this.m_panel2_w=this.Width();
           this.m_panel2_h=this.Height()-this.m_panel2_y;
           //--- write separator coordinates and size
           this.m_splitter_x=0;
           this.m_splitter_y=this.SplitterDistance();
           this.m_splitter_w=this.Width();
           this.m_splitter_h=this.SplitterWidth();
          }
        //--- If panel2 is collapsed
        else if(this.Panel2Collapsed())
          {
           //--- set the panel1 coordinates and size
           this.m_panel1_x=0;
           this.m_panel1_y=0;
           this.m_panel1_w=this.Width();
           this.m_panel1_h=this.Height();
           //--- set the panel2 coordinates and size
           this.m_panel2_x=0;
           this.m_panel2_y=this.SplitterDistance()+this.SplitterWidth();
           this.m_panel2_w=this.Width();
           this.m_panel2_h=this.Height()-this.m_panel2_y;
           //--- write separator coordinates and size
           this.m_splitter_x=0;
           this.m_splitter_y=-this.SplitterDistance();
           this.m_splitter_w=this.Width();
           this.m_splitter_h=this.SplitterWidth();
          }
        //--- If panel1 is collapsed
        else if(this.Panel1Collapsed())
          {
           //--- set the panel1 coordinates and size
           this.m_panel1_x=0;
           this.m_panel1_y=0;
           this.m_panel1_w=this.Width();
           this.m_panel1_h=this.SplitterDistance();
           //--- set the panel2 coordinates and size
           this.m_panel2_x=0;
           this.m_panel2_y=0;
           this.m_panel2_w=this.Width();
           this.m_panel2_h=this.Height();
           //--- write separator coordinates and size
           this.m_splitter_x=0;
           this.m_splitter_y=-this.SplitterDistance();
           this.m_splitter_w=this.Width();
           this.m_splitter_h=this.SplitterWidth();
          }
        break;
      default:
        return false;
        break;
     }
//--- Set the coordinates and sizes of the control area equal to the properties set by the separator
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X,this.m_splitter_x);
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y,this.m_splitter_y);
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH,this.m_splitter_w);
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT,this.m_splitter_h);
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

根据隔板位置（垂直或水平）和面板状态（两个面板都折叠，或仅其中一个），在对应变量中设置面板和隔板坐标和尺寸。 在方法结束时，将方法中设置的隔板参数会被写入控制区域的坐标和维度的属性。


该方法为面板 1 设置折叠标志：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of collapsed panel 1                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainer::SetPanel1Collapsed(const int flag)
  {
//--- Set the flag, passed to the method, to the object property
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED,flag);
//--- If panel1 should be collapsed
   if(this.Panel1Collapsed())
     {
      //--- set the expanded flag for panel2
      this.SetPanel2Collapsed(false);
      //--- If the pointer to panel1 is received
      if(this.GetPanel1()!=NULL)
        {
         //--- set the flag for not displaying the panel and hide it
         this.GetPanel1().SetDisplayed(false);
         this.GetPanel1().Hide();
        }
      //--- If the pointer to panel2 is received,
      if(this.GetPanel2()!=NULL)
        {
         //--- set the panel display flag, display it and bring it to the foreground
         this.GetPanel2().SetDisplayed(true);
         this.GetPanel2().Show();
         this.GetPanel2().BringToTop();
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

该方法在代码中进行了完整注释。 除了我们设置折叠面板的标志（如果将 false 传递给方法）之外，我们还要隐藏它，并为其设置非显示标志。 面板 2 与显示标志一起显示在前景中。

该方法为面板 2 设置折叠标志： 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of collapsed panel 2                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainer::SetPanel2Collapsed(const int flag)
  {
//--- Set the flag, passed to the method, to the object property
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED,flag);
//--- If panel2 should be collapsed,
   if(Panel2Collapsed())
     {
      //--- set the expanded flag for panel1
      this.SetPanel1Collapsed(false);
      //--- If the pointer to panel2 is received,
      if(this.GetPanel2()!=NULL)
        {
         //--- set the flag for not displaying the panel and hide it
         this.GetPanel2().SetDisplayed(false);
         this.GetPanel2().Hide();
        }
      //--- If the pointer to panel1 is received
      if(this.GetPanel1()!=NULL)
        {
         //--- set the panel display flag, display it and bring it to the foreground
         this.GetPanel1().SetDisplayed(true);
         this.GetPanel1().Show();
         this.GetPanel1().BringToTop();
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

该方法的逻辑与上面讨论的逻辑类似，但应用于面板 2。


该方法设置设置隔板与边缘的间离：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the separator distance from the edge                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainer::SetSplitterDistance(const int value)
  {
//--- Set the value, passed to the method, to the object property
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE,value);
//--- Depending on the direction of the separator (vertical or horizontal),
//--- set the values to the coordinates of the object control area
   switch(this.SplitterOrientation())
     {
      case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL :
        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X,this.SplitterDistance());
        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y,0);
        break;
      //---CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL
      default:
        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X,0);
        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y,this.SplitterDistance());
        break;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

由于对象控制区域坐标的原点取决于隔板的位置，因此根据隔板的方向，我们将隔板的坐标设置到控制地区 — 它是这个虚拟地区的物理表示。


该方法设置隔板宽度:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the separator width                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainer::SetSplitterWidth(const int value)
  {
//--- Set the value, passed to the method, to the object property
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH,value);
//--- Depending on the direction of the separator (vertical or horizontal),
//--- set the values to the object control area width and height
   switch(this.SplitterOrientation())
     {
      case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL :
        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH,this.SplitterWidth());
        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT,this.Height());
        break;
      //---CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL
      default:
        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH,this.Width());
        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT,this.SplitterWidth());
        break;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

方法同上。 根据隔板的方向，我们将隔板的尺寸设置到控制区域中，因此它会物理显示此虚拟区域。

事件处理程序：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainer::OnChartEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Adjust subwindow Y shift
   CGCnvElement::OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
//--- If the event ID is moving the separator
   if(id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE)
     {
      //--- Get the pointer to the separator object
      CSplitter *splitter=this.GetSplitter();
      if(splitter==NULL)
         return;
      //--- Declare the variables for separator coordinates
      int x=(int)lparam;
      int y=(int)dparam;
      //--- Depending on the separator direction,
      switch(this.SplitterOrientation())
        {
         //--- vertical position
         case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL :
           //--- Set the Y coordinate equal to the Y coordinate of the control element
           y=this.CoordY();
           //--- Adjust the X coordinate so that the separator does not go beyond the control element
           //--- taking into account the resulting minimum width of the panels
           if(x<this.CoordX()+this.Panel1MinSize())
              x=this.CoordX()+this.Panel1MinSize();
           if(x>this.CoordX()+this.Width()-this.Panel2MinSize()-this.SplitterWidth())
              x=this.CoordX()+this.Width()-this.Panel2MinSize()-this.SplitterWidth();
           break;
         //---CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL
         //--- horizontal position of the separator
         default:
           //--- Set the X coordinate equal to the X coordinate of the control element
           x=this.CoordX();
           //--- Adjust the Y coordinate so that the separator does not go beyond the control element
           //--- taking into account the resulting minimum height of the panels
           if(y<this.CoordY()+this.Panel1MinSize())
              y=this.CoordY()+this.Panel1MinSize();
           if(y>this.CoordY()+this.Height()-this.Panel2MinSize()-this.SplitterWidth())
              y=this.CoordY()+this.Height()-this.Panel2MinSize()-this.SplitterWidth();
           break;
        }
      //--- If the separator is shifted by the calculated coordinates,
      if(splitter.Move(x,y,true))
        {
         //--- set the separator relative coordinates
         splitter.SetCoordXRelative(splitter.CoordX()-this.CoordX());
         splitter.SetCoordYRelative(splitter.CoordY()-this.CoordY());
         //--- Get the pointers to both panels
         CSplitContainerPanel *p1=this.GetPanel1();
         CSplitContainerPanel *p2=this.GetPanel2();
         if(p1==NULL || p2==NULL)
            return;
         //--- Depending on the direction of the separator, set its new coordinates
         this.SetSplitterDistance(!this.SplitterOrientation() ? splitter.CoordX()-this.CoordX() : splitter.CoordY()-this.CoordY());
         //--- Set the panel new coordinates and sizes depending on the separator coordinates
         if(this.SetsPanelParams())
           {
            //--- If panel 1 is resized successfully
            if(p1.Resize(this.m_panel1_w,this.m_panel1_h,true))
              {
               //--- If panel 2 coordinates are changed to new ones
               if(p2.Move(this.CoordX()+this.m_panel2_x,this.CoordY()+this.m_panel2_y,true))
                 {
                  //--- if panel 2 has been successfully resized,
                  if(p2.Resize(this.m_panel2_w,this.m_panel2_h,true))
                    {
                     //--- set new relative coordinates of panel 2
                     p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()-this.CoordX());
                     p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()-this.CoordY());
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

代码注释中完整描述了方法逻辑。 简而言之，处理程序接收“隔板移动”事件 ID，并计算面板的新坐标和尺寸。 面板 1 始终保持其坐标，且仅在移动隔板时调整尺寸。 面板 2 除了调整尺寸外，还应该在隔板之后移动，因为它的初始坐标与其相关联。 相应地，调整面板的尺寸，令其在跟随隔板时始终保持在容器内。


“光标位于活动区域内，且无单击鼠标按钮”事件处理程序：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 'The cursor is inside the active area,                           |
//| no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainer::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam)
  {
//--- Get the pointer to the separator
   CSplitter *splitter=this.GetSplitter();
   if(splitter==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ),": ",this.TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER));
      return;
     }
//--- If the separator is not displayed
   if(!splitter.Displayed())
     {
      //--- Enable the display of the separator, show and redraw it
      splitter.SetDisplayed(true);
      splitter.Show();
      splitter.Redraw(true);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

方法逻辑已在代码注释中讲述。 当我们将鼠标光标移到控制区域上时，会生成一个事件，该事件将发送到 CForm 类窗体对象的鼠标事件处理程序。 在处理程序内，有一个重定向，在其自己的虚拟方法中处理每个事件。 在窗体对象中，所有这些方法都不执行任何操作 — 它们应在派生类中被重写。 在 SplitContainer 控件的类中，处理程序接收指向隔板对象的指针，如果不显示（重置其显示标志），则为其设置显示标志。 显示对象本身，并重绘。


稍微改进 SplitContainer 面板对象类。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\SplitContainerPanel.mqh 类文件中，即在公开部分中，编写设置折叠面板标志的方法，并声明显示面板的方法，和“光标在活动区域内，未单击鼠标按钮”事件处理程序：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SplitContainerPanel object class                                 |
//| of the SplitContainer WForms control                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CSplitContainerPanel : public CContainer
  {
private:
//--- Create a new graphical object
   virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type,
                                          const int element_num,
                                          const string descript,
                                          const int x,
                                          const int y,
                                          const int w,
                                          const int h,
                                          const color colour,
                                          const uchar opacity,
                                          const bool movable,
                                          const bool activity);
protected:
//--- Protected constructor with object type, chart ID and subwindow
                     CSplitContainerPanel(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type,
                                          const long chart_id,
                                          const int subwindow,
                                          const string descript,
                                          const int x,
                                          const int y,
                                          const int w,
                                          const int h);
public:
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the flag of collapsed panel
   void              SetCollapsed(const bool flag)       { this.SetDisplayed(!flag);   }
   bool              Collapsed(void)               const { return !this.Displayed();   }
//--- Display the panel
   virtual void      Show(void);
//--- Draw the panel frame
   virtual void      DrawFrame(void);
//--- Clear the element filling it with color and opacity
   virtual void      Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Clear the element with a gradient fill
   virtual void      Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false);
//--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked' event handler
   virtual void      MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam);
//--- Constructor
                     CSplitContainerPanel(const long chart_id,
                                          const int subwindow,
                                          const string descript,
                                          const int x,
                                          const int y,
                                          const int w,
                                          const int h);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


SetCollapsed()Collapsed() 方法与 SetDisplay()Display() 方法相反。 因此，它们在声明的方法中调用，但传递给该方法或从方法返回的标志是反转的


在创建新图形对象的方法中，添加隔板对象的创建

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a new graphical object                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGCnvElement *CSplitContainerPanel::CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type,
                                                     const int obj_num,
                                                     const string descript,
                                                     const int x,
                                                     const int y,
                                                     const int w,
                                                     const int h,
                                                     const color colour,
                                                     const uchar opacity,
                                                     const bool movable,
                                                     const bool activity)
  {
   CGCnvElement *element=NULL;
   switch(type)
     {
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT                 : element=new CGCnvElement(type,this.ID(),obj_num,this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM                    : element=new CForm(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);              break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER            : element=new CContainer(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);         break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX             : element=new CGroupBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);          break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL                : element=new CPanel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);             break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL                : element=new CLabel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);             break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX             : element=new CCheckBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);          break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON          : element=new CRadioButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);       break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON               : element=new CButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);            break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX             : element=new CListBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);           break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM        : element=new CListBoxItem(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);       break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX     : element=new CCheckedListBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);    break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX      : element=new CButtonListBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);     break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER           : element=new CTabHeader(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);         break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD            : element=new CTabField(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);          break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL          : element=new CTabControl(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);        break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON         : element=new CArrowButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);       break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP      : element=new CArrowUpButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);     break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN    : element=new CArrowDownButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);   break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT    : element=new CArrowLeftButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);   break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT   : element=new CArrowRightButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);  break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX : element=new CArrowUpDownBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);    break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX : element=new CArrowLeftRightBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER      : element=new CSplitContainer(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);    break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER             : element=new CSplitter(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h);          break;
      default  : break;
     }
   if(element==NULL)
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(type));
   return element;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

很明显，所有辅助对象都不代表单独获取的任何值，但所有容器对象仍然应该能够在它们内部创建所有可能的对象。 因此，我实现了在容器对象中创建所有现有对象和新对象，而不管它们属于哪一类库对象。

显示面板的方法：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display the panel                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainerPanel::Show(void)
  {
//--- If the panel is collapsed, leave
   if(this.Collapsed())
      return;
//--- Display the panel and all objects attached to it
   CForm::Show();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

在此，我们首先检查折叠面板的标志，如果面板处于折叠状态，则没有什么可显示的，如此我们就离开。 否则，我们调用窗体对象父类的方法显示面板。


“光标在活动区域内，未单击鼠标按钮”事件处理程序：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 'The cursor is inside the active area,                           |
//| no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainerPanel::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam)
  {
//--- Get the pointer to the base object
   CSplitContainer *base=this.GetBase();
   if(base==NULL)
      return;
//--- Get the pointer to the separator object from the base object
   CSplitter *splitter=base.GetSplitter();
   if(splitter==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ),": ",this.TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER));
      return;
     }
//--- If the separator is displayed
   if(splitter.Displayed())
     {
      //--- Disable the display of the separator and hide it
      splitter.SetDisplayed(false);
      splitter.Hide();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

该方法的逻辑在代码中已有注释。 简而言之，当我们将光标移离 SplitContainer 控件的控制区域时，光标会立即落在该控件的第一个或第二个面板的区域上。 因此，我们无法在 CSplitContainer 类的对象中判定光标已离开控制区域 — 光标立即落在附着于容器的面板对象上。 这是一个面板对象，其中光标位于窗体或其活动区域上的事件被重新定位。 因此，我们需要从鼠标事件处理程序中的基准对象获取指向隔板的指针，并隐藏得到的隔板，这些都是在这里完成的。


在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh 容器对象类的文件中，即在其设置绑定对象参数的方法中，添加代码模块为新创建的隔板对象设置参数：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set parameters for the attached object                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CContainer::SetObjParams(CWinFormBase *obj,const color colour)
  {
   obj.SetMain(this.GetMain()==NULL ? this.GetObject() : this.GetMain());
   obj.SetBase(this.GetObject());
//--- Set the text color of the object to be the same as that of the base container
   obj.SetForeColor(this.ForeColor(),true);
//--- If the created object is not a container, set the same group for it as the one for its base object
   if(obj.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER || obj.TypeGraphElement()>GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER)
      obj.SetGroup(this.Group());
//--- Depending on the object type
   switch(obj.TypeGraphElement())
     {
      //--- For the Container, Panel and GroupBox WinForms objects
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER            :
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL                :
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX             :
        obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BackgroundColor(),true);
        break;
      //--- For "Label", "CheckBox" and "RadioButton" WinForms objects
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL                :
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX             :
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON          :
        obj.SetForeColor(colour==clrNONE ? this.ForeColor() : colour,true);
        obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(),true);
        obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true);
        obj.SetOpacity(0,false);
        break;
      //--- For "Button", "TabHeader", TabField and "ListBoxItem" WinForms objects
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON               :
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER           :
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD            :
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM        :
        obj.SetForeColor(this.ForeColor(),true);
        obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour==clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour,true);
        obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(),true);
        obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE);
        break;
      //--- For "ListBox", "CheckedListBox" and "ButtonListBox" WinForms object
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX             :
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX     :
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX      :
        obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour==clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour,true);
        obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR,true);
        obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true);
        break;
      //--- For "TabControl" WinForms object
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL          :
        obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour==clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BACK_COLOR : colour,true);
        obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_COLOR,true);
        obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true);
        obj.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_OPACITY);
        break;
      //--- For "SplitContainer" WinForms object
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER      :
        obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour==clrNONE ? CLR_CANV_NULL : colour,true);
        obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true);
        obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true);
        obj.SetOpacity(0);
        break;
      //--- For "SplitContainerPanel" WinForms object
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL:
        obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour==clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SPLIT_CONTAINER_BACK_COLOR : colour,true);
        obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SPLIT_CONTAINER_BORDER_COLOR,true);
        obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true);
        break;
      //--- For "Splitter" WinForms object
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER             :
        obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour==clrNONE ? CLR_CANV_NULL : colour,true);
        obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true);
        obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true);
        obj.SetOpacity(0);
        obj.SetDisplayed(false);
        obj.Hide();
        break;
      //--- For the "ArrowButton" WinForms object
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON         :
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP      :
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN    :
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT    :
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT   :
        obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR,true);
        obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE);
        break;
      default:
        break;
     }
   obj.Crop();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

对于新创建的隔板对象，设置透明背景色（如果传递给方法的颜色是 clrNONE）和透明框架颜色，将对象设置为完全透明，以及非显示标志并隐藏创建的对象 — 最初，隔板对象不应可见。


在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh 图形元素集合类的文件中，即在其事件处理程序中，添加代码模块来处理隔板对象的移动:

      //--- In case of the mouse movement event
      if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE)
        {
         //--- If the cursor is above the form
         if(form!=NULL)
           {
            //--- If the move flag is set
            if(move)
              {
               //--- calculate the cursor movement relative to the form coordinate origin
               int x=this.m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX();
               int y=this.m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY();
               //--- get the width and height of the chart the form is located at
               int chart_width=(int)::ChartGetInteger(form.ChartID(),CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,form.SubWindow());
               int chart_height=(int)::ChartGetInteger(form.ChartID(),CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,form.SubWindow());
               //--- If the form is not within an extended standard graphical object
               if(form_index==WRONG_VALUE)
                 {
                  //--- If the form is a separator object,
                  if(form.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER)
                    {
                     //--- get its base object
                     CWinFormBase *base=form.GetBase();
                     if(base==NULL)
                        return;
                     //--- and send the "Separator movement" event to the event handler of the base object
                     const long lp=x;
                     const double dp=y;
                     base.OnChartEvent(WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE,lp,dp,sparam);
                    }
                  //--- Adjust the calculated form coordinates if the form is out of the chart range
                  if(x<0) x=0;
                  if(x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width();
                  if(y<0) y=0;
                  if(y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height();
                  //--- If the one-click trading panel is not present on the chart,
                  if(!::ChartGetInteger(form.ChartID(),CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK))
                    {
                     //--- calculate the form coordinates so that the form does not overlap with the one-click trading panel button

在该方法中，在处理图形对象移动的代码模块内部，我们检查被移动对象的类型，如果它是一个隔板对象，那么我们调用其事件处理程序向其发送WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE 事件。 在此图形元素的事件处理程序中，按上述方式处理此事件。

这些就是我为本文计划的所有函数库更改和改进。

我们测试一下结果。


测试

为了执行测试，我将借用上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存在 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part121\ 中，命名为 TestDoEasy121.mq5

我们需要在 EA 中更改的只是 SplitContainer 控制面板上文本标签的坐标尺寸

               //--- On each of the control panels...
               for(int j=0;j<2;j++)
                 {
                  CSplitContainerPanel *panel=split_container.GetPanel(j);
                  if(panel==NULL)
                     continue;
                  //--- ...create a text label with the panel name
                  if(split_container.CreateNewElement(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,3,3,panel.Width()-6,panel.Height()-6,clrDodgerBlue,255,true,false))
                    {
                     CLabel *label=split_container.GetPanelElementByType(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,0);
                     if(label==NULL)
                        continue;
                     label.SetTextAlign(ANCHOR_CENTER);
                     label.SetText(TextByLanguage("Панель","Panel")+string(j+1));
                    }
                 }

为什么呢？ 如果文本标签的尺寸与在其上创建的面板的尺寸匹配，则当光标离开控制区域时，它不会在面板区域上找到自己，而是由文本标签区域取代。 因此，无法隐藏隔板对象。 这是一个需要修复的缺陷。 我将在进一步开发 SplitContainer 控件的同时完成这一点。

编译 EA，并在图表上启动它：


除了重绘延迟外，一切正常。 不幸的是，我无法在我的低功耗旧笔记本电脑上找到这些冻结的原因。 大概，笔记本电脑的进程过多，以至于无法流畅地显示面板坐标和尺寸的变化，或者代码需要进一步优化。 我注意到这种冻结是偶尔的。 但无论如何，函数库代码在开发完成后都会予以优化。 此外，显示/隐藏隔板对象并不总是可靠地工作。 我也将在开发控件时解决此问题。


下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将继续开发 SplitContainer 控件，并开始创建变更已创建控件参数的功能。

以下是 MQL5 的当前函数库版本、测试 EA，和图表事件控制指标的所有文件，供您测试和下载。 在评论中留下您的问题、意见和建议。

返回内容目录

*该系列的前几篇文章:

 
DoEasy. 控件 (第 13 部分): 优化 WinForms 对象与鼠标的交互，启动开发 TabControl WinForms 对象
DoEasy. 控件 (第 14 部分): 命名图形元素的新算法。 继续工作于 TabControl WinForms 对象
DoEasy. 控件 (第 15 部分): TabControl WinForms 对象 — 多行选项卡标题、选项卡处理方法 
DoEasy. 控件 (第 16 部分): TabControl WinForms 对象 — 多行选项卡标题，拉伸标题适配容器
DoEasy. 控件 (第 17 部分): 裁剪对象不可见部分、辅助箭头按钮 WinForms 对象
DoEasy. 控件 (第 18 部分): TabControl 中滚动选项卡的功能
DoEasy. 控件 (第 19 部分): 在 TabControl 中滚动选项卡、WinForms 对象事件
DoEasy. 控件 (第 20 部分): SplitContainer WinForms 对象



本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/11564

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Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin
    • Writing scripts, indicators, EAs on mql4 and mql5
    ------------------------------------------------
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    该作者的其他文章

    最近评论 | 前往讨论 (4)
    Aliaksandr Hryshyn
    Aliaksandr Hryshyn | 7 10月 2022 在 13:54
    看看调整画布大小的源代码，那里有额外的内容，可以释放出几个 CPU 周期。
    Artyom Trishkin
    Artyom Trishkin | 7 10月 2022 在 13:57
    Aliaksandr Hryshyn #:
    看看调整画布大小的源代码，那里有额外的内容，可以腾出几个时钟周期。

    谢谢。在开发完成阶段，所有工作都将与库代码其他部分的优化工作一起进行。

    BillionerClub
    BillionerClub | 12 10月 2022 在 00:53

    Indicators/DoEasy/EventControl.ex5，在使用文章中的代码后，我在 10 个图表上打开了它，每个图表打开 4-5 次。

    直到今天我才发现多了一些指标，昨天我的电脑死机了，我不得不重启，这很可能是代码中的一个错误。

    Artyom Trishkin
    Artyom Trishkin | 12 10月 2022 在 06:36
    BillionerClub #:

    Indicators/DoEasy/EventControl.ex5，在使用文章中的代码后，我在 10 张图表上每张图表打开了 4-5 次。

    直到今天我才发现多了一些指标，昨天我的电脑死机了，我不得不重启，这很可能是代码中的一个错误。

    谢谢。我会查找原因的。

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