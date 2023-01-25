DoEasy. 控件 (第 19 部分): 在 TabControl 中滚动选项卡、WinForms 对象事件
内容
概述
在上一篇文章中，我测试了选中部分隐藏的标题时应滚动选项卡标题栏 — 它向左平移，且变得完全可见。 在此，我将基于已创建的功能，实现从左右和上下移动标题栏的方法。 当上下滚动标题时，标题行所处位置很重要 —在 左侧亦或在右侧。 当选中部分隐藏的标题并需完整显示它时，以及按下滚动按钮（上下左右）时，将调用所有这些方法。 为了理解按下哪个按钮和控件，我们需用到事件模型 — 当按下按钮时，将发送一个事件，函数库将截获并处理该事件，将其发送到所按按钮依附元素的事件处理程序，以便在控件内进一步处理。 我也会用此模型在其它控件中操作。
此刻，主图形元素和基准图形元素的名称被发送到事件处理程序的 'sparam' 参数当中。 主控件是含有已发生事件的对象控件。 它在这里被视为基准控件。 但如果这个基准控件是一个复合控件，并且附着了更多控件（例如按钮）并且其中已经发生了事件，那么我们就无法找到基准元素，因为它并未直接附着到主对象。 为了避免这种情况，在 'sparam' 参数中，传递主对象和基准对象的名称，以及发生事件的对象名称。
由此，我们就拥有了针对主对象、基准对象的输入数据，其中的一个附着元素有一个事件，以及发生事件的元素名称。 为了定义我们单击按钮的控件（一种特殊情况），我们将在 'dparam' 参数中发送该基准对象的类型。 因此，知道了基准对象的类型，我们就能得到主对象中所有控件的列表，类型记录在 “dparam” 之中。 然后在遍历所有这些对象时，我们寻找一个附着于它的对象，其名称在最后的 “sparam” 中传递，该对象发生了一个事件（单击控件）。
此刻，在处理更复杂对象时，这种本意多功能性的结构看起来不是很可靠。 但对于函数库当前阶段的开发来说它已经足够了。 当创建彼此嵌套对象的更复杂控件时，我们将得到一个清晰的实际示例，说明如何正确并通用地识别函数库中此类对象中的事件（记住“从简单到复杂”的原则）。
目前，该函数库允许隐藏和显示控件。 为了显示或隐藏元素，仅隐藏主元素或基准元素就足够了。 附着于它的所有元素都将相应地隐藏或显示。 但如果我们记住控件应该包含显示的对象，而不管主对象如何，即它们的可视性是在控件本身内部设置的；如果这样的对象被隐藏，而需显示其父元素，那么这样的对象不应该被显示。 在这种情况下，我们需要从其基准控件管理这些对象的可视性。 为了实现这种可能性，我们需要引入图形元素的另一个属性 — 它的显示标志。 然后，如果主对象被隐藏，然后显示，则清除了显示标志的控件仍将保持隐藏状态，直到从其基准控件显式显示它。
理论已经足够了，我们开始干活吧...
改进库类
由于我在做所有事情时都考虑到未来发展，故我不会为滚动控件按钮创建自己的事件 ID。 我在创建它们时会着眼于未来其它也会用到按钮的新控件（滚动条、下拉列表、等等）。 换言之，我们要创建一些单击滚动或弹出控件的通用事件。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 中，即在可能的 WinForms 控件事件列表中，添加新的枚举常量：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of possible WinForms control events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_WF_CONTROL_EVENT { WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT = GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE,// No event WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK, // "Click on the control" event WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_CANCEL, // "Canceling the click on the control" event WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT, // "TabControl tab selection" event WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_LEFT, // "Clicking the control left button" event WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_RIGHT, // "Clicking the control right button" event WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP, // "Clicking the control up button" event WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN, // "Clicking the control down button" event }; #define WF_CONTROL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT+1) // The code of the next event after the last graphical element event code //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在此，以防万一，我创建了一个事件 ID 来取消单击控件（在某些情况下，有可能要处理此类事件），并为拥有控件外观、或令其可与之交互的管理按钮控件添加了常规事件。
在基于画布的图形元素整数型属性的枚举中，添加一个新属性，并将属性总数从 96 增加到 97：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Integer properties of the graphical element on the canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0, // Element ID CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, // Graphical element type //---... //---... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, // Visibility scope width CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, // Visibility scope height CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, // Non-hidden control display flag CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, // Group the graphical element belongs to CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart //---... //---... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_COLUMN, // Tab column index CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT, // Location of an object inside the control }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (97) // Total number of integer properties #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (0) // Number of integer properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
显示非隐藏控件的标志意味着，如果该控件未隐藏，但此标志已被清除（false），则不显示该控件。 换言之，如果主控件已显示，则清除了此标志的衍生后代仍将保持隐藏，直到将此标志设置为 true，并调用 Show() 方法强制显示它们。
将一个新属性添加到画布上图形元素的可能排序准则列表中：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible sorting criteria of graphical elements on the canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0, // Sort by element ID SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, // Sort by graphical element type //---... //---... SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, // Sort by visibility scope width SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, // Sort by visibility scope height SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAYED, // Sort by non-hidden control display flag SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_GROUP, // Sort by a group the graphical element belongs to SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER, // Sort by the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart //---... //---... SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_PAGE_COLUMN, // Sort by tab column index SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT, // Sort by the location of the object inside the control //--- Sort by real properties //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP,// Sort by an element object name SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, // Sort by the graphical resource name SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, // Sort by graphical element text SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DESCRIPTION, // Sort by graphical element description }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
现在，我们就能够按照这个新属性选择和排序图形元素对象的列表。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 中，加入新的消息函数索引:
MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_ARRAY, // Request outside the array MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_GRAPH_OBJ_COORDS_TO_XY, // Failed to convert graphical object coordinates to screen ones MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_TIMEPRICE_COORDS_TO_XY, // Failed to convert time/price coordinates to screen ones MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ENQUEUE_EVENT, // Failed to put the event in the chart event queue
...
MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, // Visibility scope width MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, // Visibility scope height MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, // Non-hidden control display flag MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, // Element availability flag MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, // Default text color for all control objects
以及与新添加的索引对应的消息文本 ：
{"Запрос за пределами массива","Data requested outside the array"}, {"Не удалось преобразовать координаты графического объекта в экранные","Failed to convert graphics object coordinates to screen coordinates"}, {"Не удалось преобразовать координаты время/цена в экранные","Failed to convert time/price coordinates to screen coordinates"}, {"Не удалось поставить событие в очередь событий графика","Failed to put event in chart event queue"},
...
{"Ширина области видимости","Width of object visibility area"}, {"Высота области видимости","Height of object visibility area"}, {"Флаг отображения не скрытого элемента управления","Flag that sets the display of a non-hidden control"}, {"Флаг доступности элемента","Element Availability Flag"}, {"Цвет текста по умолчанию для всех объектов элемента управления","Default text color for all objects in the control"},
我们来改进 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh 中的图形元素对象类。
在对象结构 中，加入新添加的新属性:
private: int m_shift_coord_x; // Offset of the X coordinate relative to the base object int m_shift_coord_y; // Offset of the Y coordinate relative to the base object struct SData { //--- Object integer properties int id; // Element ID int type; // Graphical element type //---... //---... int visible_area_w; // Visibility scope width int visible_area_h; // Visibility scope height bool displayed; // Non-hidden control display flag //--- Object real properties //--- Object string properties uchar name_obj[64]; // Graphical element object name uchar name_res[64]; // Graphical resource name uchar text[256]; // Graphical element text uchar descript[256]; // Graphical element description }; SData m_struct_obj; // Object structure uchar m_uchar_array[]; // uchar array of the object structure
对象的所有属性都在对象的结构中设置，以便从文件保存和还原对象。
添加两个新方法，设置及获取对象显示属性，并与简化对象属性访问的方法模块沟通：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of simplified access to object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Set the (1) X, (2) Y coordinates, (3) element width, (4) height, (5) right (6) and bottom edge, virtual bool SetCoordX(const int coord_x); virtual bool SetCoordY(const int coord_y); virtual bool SetWidth(const int width); virtual bool SetHeight(const int height); void SetRightEdge(void) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT,this.RightEdge()); } void SetBottomEdge(void) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM,this.BottomEdge()); } //--- Set the shift of the (1) left, (2) top, (3) right, (4) bottom edge of the active area relative to the element, //--- (5) all shifts of the active area edges relative to the element, (6) opacity void SetActiveAreaLeftShift(const int value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,fabs(value)); } void SetActiveAreaRightShift(const int value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,fabs(value)); } void SetActiveAreaTopShift(const int value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,fabs(value)); } void SetActiveAreaBottomShift(const int value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,fabs(value)); } void SetActiveAreaShift(const int left_shift,const int bottom_shift,const int right_shift,const int top_shift); void SetOpacity(const uchar value,const bool redraw=false); //--- (1) Set and (2) return the flag for displaying a non-hidden control void SetDisplayed(const bool flag) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED,flag); } bool Displayed(void) { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the graphical element type void SetTypeElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(type); this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,type); } ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement(void) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); }
这些方法只是将传递的标志写入对象属性，并返回在那里设置的值。
在这两个类构造函数中，将默认值添加到新属性：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable=true, const bool activity=true, const bool redraw=false) : m_shadow(false) { this.SetTypeElement(element_type); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this.m_element_main=NULL; this.m_element_base=NULL; this.m_chart_color_bg=(color)::ChartGetInteger((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND); this.m_name=this.CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this.m_chart_id=(chart_id==NULL || chart_id==0 ? ::ChartID() : chart_id); this.m_subwindow=wnd_num; this.SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this.m_text_anchor=0; this.m_text_x=0; this.m_text_y=0; this.SetBackgroundColor(colour,true); this.SetOpacity(opacity); this.m_shift_coord_x=0; this.m_shift_coord_y=0; if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(this.Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h,redraw)) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,this.m_canvas.ResourceName()); // Graphical resource name this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj::ChartID()); // Chart ID //---... //---... this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH,w); // Visibility scope width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,h); // Visibility scope height this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED,true); // Non-hidden control display flag //--- this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); // Graphical element affiliation this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER,0); // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE,FW_NORMAL); // Font width type //---... //---... this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,""); // Graphical element text this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,descript); // Graphical element description this.SetVisibleFlag(false,false); } else { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),"\"",this.TypeElementDescription(element_type),"\" ",this.NameObj()); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow(false) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this.m_element_main=NULL; this.m_element_base=NULL; this.m_chart_color_bg=(color)::ChartGetInteger((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND); this.m_name=this.CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this.m_chart_id=(chart_id==NULL || chart_id==0 ? ::ChartID() : chart_id); this.m_subwindow=wnd_num; this.m_type_element=element_type; this.SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this.m_text_anchor=0; this.m_text_x=0; this.m_text_y=0; this.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true); this.SetOpacity(0); this.m_shift_coord_x=0; this.m_shift_coord_y=0; if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(this.Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h,false)) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,this.m_canvas.ResourceName()); // Graphical resource name this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj::ChartID()); // Chart ID //---... //---... this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH,w); // Visibility scope width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,h); // Visibility scope height this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED,true); // Non-hidden control display flag //--- this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); // Graphical element affiliation this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER,0); // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE,FW_NORMAL); // Font width type //---... //---... this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,""); // Graphical element text this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,descript); // Graphical element description this.SetVisibleFlag(false,false); } else { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),"\"",this.TypeElementDescription(element_type),"\" ",this.NameObj()); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
默认情况下，对象设置为可见，并在打开基准对象或主对象的可见性时显示。 为了设置对象可视性的手动控制模式，标志的值应设置为 false。 在这种情况下，如果基准对象或主对象从隐藏转为显示，则当前对象仍将保持隐藏状态，为了显示它，我们需要将 Displayed 属性设置为 true，并调用对象的 Show() 方法。
在创建对象结构的方法中，将对象属性值设置到相应的结构字段：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the object structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct(void) { //--- Save integer properties this.m_struct_obj.id=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); // Element ID this.m_struct_obj.type=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); // Graphical element type //---... //---... this.m_struct_obj.belong=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG); // Graphical element affiliation this.m_struct_obj.number=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); // Element ID in the list //---... //---... this.m_struct_obj.visible_area_x=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X); // Visibility scope X coordinate this.m_struct_obj.visible_area_y=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y); // Visibility scope Y coordinate //---... //---... this.m_struct_obj.visible_area_w=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH); // Visibility scope width this.m_struct_obj.visible_area_h=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT); // Visibility scope height this.m_struct_obj.displayed=(bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED); // Flag for displaying a non-hidden control this.m_struct_obj.zorder=this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER); // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the on-chart mouse click event this.m_struct_obj.enabled=(bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED); // Element availability flag this.m_struct_obj.fore_color=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR); // Default text color for all control objects //---... //---... this.m_struct_obj.fore_color_opacity=(uchar)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); // Opacity of the default text color for all control objects this.m_struct_obj.background_color=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); // Element background color this.m_struct_obj.tab_alignment=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT); // Location of tabs inside the control this.m_struct_obj.alignment=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT); // Location of an object inside the control //--- Save real properties //--- Save string properties ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ),this.m_struct_obj.name_obj); // Graphical element object name ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES),this.m_struct_obj.name_res); // Graphical resource name ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT),this.m_struct_obj.text); // Graphical element text ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION),this.m_struct_obj.descript);// Graphical element description //--- Save the structure to the uchar array ::ResetLastError(); if(!::StructToCharArray(this.m_struct_obj,this.m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY,true); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在依据结构创建对象的方法中，设置新对象属性的值来自对应的结构字段：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the object from the structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGCnvElement::StructToObject(void) { //--- Save integer properties this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,this.m_struct_obj.id); // Element ID this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,this.m_struct_obj.type); // Graphical element type //---... //---... this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,this.m_struct_obj.belong); // Graphical element affiliation this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,this.m_struct_obj.number); // Element index in the list //---... //---... this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.visible_area_h); // Visibility scope height this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED,this.m_struct_obj.displayed); // Non-hidden control display flag this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER,this.m_struct_obj.zorder); // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED,this.m_struct_obj.enabled); // Element availability flag //---... //---... this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR,this.m_struct_obj.fore_color); // Default text color for all control objects this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,this.m_struct_obj.fore_color_opacity); // Opacity of the default text color for all control objects this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT,this.m_struct_obj.tab_alignment); // Location of tabs inside the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT,this.m_struct_obj.alignment); // Location of an object inside the control //--- Save real properties //--- Save string properties this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.name_obj)); // Graphical element object name this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.name_res)); // Graphical resource name this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.text)); // Graphical element text this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.descript));// Graphical element description } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh 中的基准 WinForms 对象类里，即在返回整数型元素属性描述的方法中，添加返回新对象属性描述的代码模块：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the control integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property,bool only_prop=false) { return ( property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : //---... //---... property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : //---... //---... property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+AlignmentDescription((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
如果将属性传递给方法，则根据 only_prop 标志，创建相应的文本消息 — 即可是简单的属性名称（only_prop = true），亦或一并为属性设置数值（only_prop = false）。
所有控件都将以一种或另一种方式使用事件功能 — 既在它们的内部使用，也用于通知程序其 GUI 中发生的事件。 用户交互的主类是窗体对象类 — 它实现鼠标交互功能，且所有 WinForms 函数库对象的基类都继承自它。 我们来创建一个方法，发送消息至相同类中的图形元素。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh 窗体对象类文件中，即在其受保护部分，声明发送消息的方法。
该方法是虚拟的，故应在任何派生对象中重写它：
//--- 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler virtual void MouseScrollAreaPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler virtual void MouseScrollAreaWhellHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- Send a message about the event virtual bool SendEvent(const long chart_id,const ushort event_id); public:
在显示窗体的方法中，设置检查对象显示标志（检查新的图形元素属性）：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Show the form | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::Show(void) { //--- If the element should not be displayed (hidden inside another control), leave if(!this.Displayed()) return; //--- If the object has a shadow, display it if(this.m_shadow_obj!=NULL) this.m_shadow_obj.Show(); //--- Display the main form CGCnvElement::Show(); //--- In the loop by all bound graphical objects, for(int i=0;i<this.m_list_elements.Total();i++) { //--- get the next graphical element CGCnvElement *element=this.m_list_elements.At(i); if(element==NULL) continue; //--- and display it element.Show(); } //--- Update the form CGCnvElement::Update(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
当针对 CForm 类型或更高级别的任何对象调用此方法时，首先检查对象显示标志，如果该标志未设置（启用了手动可见性控制），则我们立即离开该方法。
我们在类主体外部实现发送事件消息的方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Send a message about the event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CForm::SendEvent(const long chart_id,const ushort event_id) { //--- Create the event: //--- Get the base and main objects CGCnvElement *base=this.GetBase(); CGCnvElement *main=this.GetMain(); //--- find the names of the main and base objects string name_main=(main!=NULL ? main.Name() : this.IsMain() ? this.Name() : "Lost name of object"); string name_base=(base!=NULL ? base.Name() : "Lost name of object"); ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE base_base_type=(base!=NULL ? base.GetBase().TypeGraphElement() : this.TypeGraphElement()); //--- pass the object ID in the event 'long' parameter //--- pass the object type in the event 'double' parameter //--- in the event 'string' parameter, pass the names of the main, base and current objects separated by ";" long lp=this.ID(); double dp=base_base_type; string sp=::StringSubstr(name_main,::StringLen(this.NamePrefix()))+";"+ ::StringSubstr(name_base,::StringLen(this.NamePrefix()))+";"+ ::StringSubstr(this.Name(),::StringLen(this.NamePrefix())); //--- Send the event of clicking on the control to the control program chart bool res=true; ::ResetLastError(); res=::EventChartCustom(chart_id,event_id,lp,dp,sp); if(res) return true; ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ENQUEUE_EVENT),". ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),": ",CMessage::Text(::GetLastError())); return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在此，我们获得指向主对象和基准对象的指针，并接收它们的名称。 如果指向主对象的指针为 NULL，则他很像是主对象。 有因于此，请检查这是否属实。 如果是，使用当前对象的名称。 如果出于某些原因未收到指针，则使用 “Lost name of object” 字符串来管理它。
然后我们需要查找当前对象的基准对象所绑定到的基准对象的类型（即，从基准对象中获取其基准对象，后跟其类型），并将所有接收到的数据写入即将发送的事件消息变量之中。 在 lparam 中，发送当前对象 ID，而在 dparam 中，发送当前对象的基准对象绑定到的基准对象的类型，而在 sparam 中，传递包含三个对象（主对象、基准对象和当前对象）名称的字符串，以 “;” 分隔。 接收事件时，我们可据此数据来精准确定事件消息来自哪个对象。
在目前，此逻辑足以确定生成事件的对象，但我稍后会修改它，因为在创建含有更深嵌套层次结构的更复杂控件时，它不允许跟踪整个彼此嵌套的对象。
现在，我们把发送事件消息添加到 WinForms 对象的事件处理程序当中。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh 按钮对象类文件中，即在“光标在活动区域内，单击鼠标左键”事件处理程序中，添加发送事件消息：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| left mouse button released | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CButton::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { //--- The mouse button released outside the element means refusal to interact with the element if(lparam<this.CoordX() || lparam>this.RightEdge() || dparam<this.CoordY() || dparam>this.BottomEdge()) { //--- If this is a simple button, set the initial background and text color if(!this.Toggle()) { this.SetBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorInit(),false); this.SetForeColor(this.ForeColorInit(),false); } //--- If this is the toggle button, set the initial background and text color depending on whether the button is pressed or not else { this.SetBackgroundColor(!this.State() ? this.BackgroundColorInit() : this.BackgroundStateOnColorInit(),false); this.SetForeColor(!this.State() ? this.ForeColorInit() : this.ForeStateOnColorInit(),false); } //--- Set the initial frame color this.SetBorderColor(this.BorderColorInit(),false); //--- Send the event: this.SendEvent(::ChartID(),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_CANCEL); //--- Send the test message to the journal Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Отмена","Cancel")); } //--- The mouse button released within the element means a click on the control else { //--- If this is a simple button, set the background and text color for "The cursor is over the active area" status if(!this.Toggle()) { this.SetBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetForeColor(this.ForeColorMouseOver(),false); } //--- If this is the toggle button, else { //--- if the button does not work in the group, set its state to the opposite, if(!this.GroupButtonFlag()) this.SetState(!this.State()); //--- if the button is not pressed yet, set it to the pressed state else if(!this.State()) this.SetState(true); //--- set the background and text color for "The cursor is over the active area" status depending on whether the button is clicked or not this.SetBackgroundColor(this.State() ? this.BackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver() : this.BackgroundColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetForeColor(this.State() ? this.ForeStateOnColorMouseOver() : this.ForeColorMouseOver(),false); } //--- Send the event: this.SendEvent(::ChartID(),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK); //--- Send the test message to the journal Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Щелчок","Click"),", this.State()=",this.State(),", ID=",this.ID(),", Group=",this.Group()); //--- Set the frame color for "The cursor is over the active area" status this.SetBorderColor(this.BorderColorMouseOver(),false); } //--- Redraw the object this.Redraw(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\RadioButton.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| left mouse button released | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CRadioButton::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { //--- The mouse button released outside the element means refusal to interact with the element if(lparam<this.CoordX() || lparam>this.RightEdge() || dparam<this.CoordY() || dparam>this.BottomEdge()) { this.SetCheckBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorInit(),false); this.SetCheckBorderColor(this.CheckBorderColorInit(),false); this.SetCheckFlagColor(this.CheckFlagColorInit(),false); //--- Send the event: this.SendEvent(::ChartID(),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_CANCEL); //--- Send a test entry to the journal Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Отмена","Cancel")); } //--- The mouse button released within the element means a click on the control else { this.SetCheckBackgroundColor(this.CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetCheckBorderColor(this.CheckBorderColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetCheckFlagColor(this.CheckFlagColorInit(),false); if(!this.Checked()) this.SetChecked(true); //--- Send the event: this.SendEvent(::ChartID(),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK); //--- Send a test entry to the journal Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Щелчок","Click"),", this.Checked()=",this.Checked(),", ID=",this.ID(),", Group=",this.Group()); } this.Redraw(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBox.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| left mouse button released | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCheckBox::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { //--- The mouse button released outside the element means refusal to interact with the element if(lparam<this.CoordX() || lparam>this.RightEdge() || dparam<this.CoordY() || dparam>this.BottomEdge()) { this.SetCheckBackgroundColor(this.CheckBackgroundColorInit(),false); this.SetCheckBorderColor(this.CheckBorderColorInit(),false); this.SetCheckFlagColor(this.CheckFlagColorInit(),false); this.SetBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorInit(),false); //--- Send the event: this.SendEvent(::ChartID(),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_CANCEL); //--- Send a test entry to the journal Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Отмена","Cancel")); } //--- The mouse button released within the element means a click on the control else { this.SetCheckBackgroundColor(this.CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetCheckBorderColor(this.CheckBorderColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetCheckFlagColor(this.CheckFlagColorInit(),false); this.SetBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetChecked(!this.Checked()); //--- Send the event: this.SendEvent(::ChartID(),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK); //--- Send a test entry to the journal Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Щелчок","Click"),", this.Checked()=",this.Checked(),", ID=",this.ID()); } this.Redraw(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在上一篇文章发表后，我注意到带有左右和上下箭头的按钮对象的两个类文件自行停止编译。 它们只能作为函数库的一部分进行编译 — 在编译 Engine.mqh 函数库主文件时，但不能被单独编译，这是不对的。 为了修复它，我们需要修改这些对象文件中包含的文件清单。
之前，我已包含了面板对象文件:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\Containers\Panel.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
现在，我仅将包含这些类应被用到的文件。
对于带有上下箭头的按钮对象文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ArrowUpDownBox.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ArrowUpDownBox.mqh | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\Containers\Container.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowUpButton.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowDownButton.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
对于带有左右箭头的按钮对象文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ArrowLeftRightBox.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ArrowLeftRightBox.mqh | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\Containers\Container.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowLeftButton.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowRightButton.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
现在，这两个文件都可以独立编译，也可以作为函数库的一部分正常编译。
我们在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\TabHeader.mqh 中完成 TabControl 的选卡标题对象类。
从“光标位于活动区域内，单击鼠标左键”事件处理程序当中，删除创建事件的代码模块：
//--- Send the test message to the journal Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Щелчок","Click"),", this.State()=",this.State(),", ID=",this.ID(),", Group=",this.Group()); //--- Create the event: //--- Get the base and main objects CWinFormBase *base=this.GetBase(); CWinFormBase *main=this.GetMain(); //--- in the 'long' event parameter, pass a string, while in the 'double' parameter, the tab header location column long lp=this.Row(); double dp=this.Column(); //--- in the 'string' parameter of the event, pass the names of the main and base objects separated by ";" string name_main=(main!=NULL ? main.Name() : ""); string name_base=(base!=NULL ? base.Name() : ""); string sp=name_main+";"+name_base; //--- Send the tab selection event to the chart of the control program ::EventChartCustom(::ChartID(),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT,lp,dp,sp); //--- Set the frame color for "The cursor is over the active area" status this.SetBorderColor(this.BorderColorMouseOver(),false); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
现在我们就有了创建和发送事件的方法。 那好，我们来用它吧：:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| left mouse button released | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabHeader::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { //--- The mouse button released outside the element means refusal to interact with the element if(lparam<this.CoordX() || lparam>this.RightEdge() || dparam<this.CoordY() || dparam>this.BottomEdge()) { //--- If this is a simple button, set the initial background and text color if(!this.Toggle()) { this.SetBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorInit(),false); this.SetForeColor(this.ForeColorInit(),false); } //--- If this is the toggle button, set the initial background and text color depending on whether the button is pressed or not else { this.SetBackgroundColor(!this.State() ? this.BackgroundColorInit() : this.BackgroundStateOnColorInit(),false); this.SetForeColor(!this.State() ? this.ForeColorInit() : this.ForeStateOnColorInit(),false); } //--- Set the initial frame color this.SetBorderColor(this.BorderColorInit(),false); //--- Send the event: this.SendEvent(::ChartID(),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_CANCEL); //--- Send the test message to the journal Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Отмена","Cancel")); } //--- The mouse button released within the element means a click on the control else { //--- If this is a simple button, set the background and text color for "The cursor is over the active area" status if(!this.Toggle()) { this.SetBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetForeColor(this.ForeColorMouseOver(),false); } //--- If this is the toggle button, else { //--- if the button does not work in the group, set its state to the opposite, if(!this.GroupButtonFlag()) this.SetState(!this.State()); //--- if the button is not pressed yet, set it to the pressed state else if(!this.State()) this.SetState(true); //--- set the background and text color for "The cursor is over the active area" status depending on whether the button is clicked or not this.SetBackgroundColor(this.State() ? this.BackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver() : this.BackgroundColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetForeColor(this.State() ? this.ForeStateOnColorMouseOver() : this.ForeColorMouseOver(),false); //--- Get the field object corresponding to the header CWinFormBase *field=this.GetFieldObj(); if(field!=NULL) { //--- Display the field, bring it to the front, draw a frame and crop the excess field.Show(); field.BringToTop(); field.DrawFrame(); field.Crop(); } } //--- Send the event: this.SendEvent(::ChartID(),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT); //--- Send the test message to the journal Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Щелчок","Click"),", this.State()=",this.State(),", ID=",this.ID(),", Group=",this.Group()); //--- Set the frame color for "The cursor is over the active area" status this.SetBorderColor(this.BorderColorMouseOver(),false); } //--- Redraw an object and a chart this.Redraw(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
例如，当我们向左滚动标题栏时，最左侧的标题移出控件，而右侧的标题取而代之。 由于标题的初始坐标距容器左边缘的右侧移动了两个像素，因此超出左边缘的标题在两个像素的区域中仍然可见 — 它在容器区域的边缘被裁剪，其中元素应该是可见的。
为了隐藏标题中超出左边缘的薄薄一条可见部分，我们需要稍微调整容器区域的大小，其内显示附着对象。 此外，我们还需要考虑是否选中了标题，因为所选标题的大小每侧会增加两个像素。 这意味着我们需要依据对象所位于的边缘，动态调整可见对象的容器区域大小。 如果选中，则大小保持不变。 否则，它将减少两个像素。
在依据计算出的矩形可视范围，裁剪图像轮廓的方法中，添加调整容器可见性范围大小，以及将获得的值应用于可见区域的边缘：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Crop the image outlined by the calculated | //| rectangular visibility scope | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabHeader::Crop(void) { //--- Get the pointer to the base object CGCnvElement *base=this.GetBase(); //--- If the object does not have a base object it is attached to, then there is no need to crop the hidden areas - leave if(base==NULL) return; //--- Set the initial coordinates and size of the visibility scope to the entire object int vis_x=0; int vis_y=0; int vis_w=this.Width(); int vis_h=this.Height(); //--- Set the size of the top, bottom, left and right areas that go beyond the container int crop_top=0; int crop_bottom=0; int crop_left=0; int crop_right=0; //--- Get the additional size, by which to crop the titles when the arrow buttons are visible int add_size_lr=(this.IsVisibleLeftRightBox() ? this.m_arr_butt_lr_size : 0); int add_size_ud=(this.IsVisibleUpDownBox() ? this.m_arr_butt_ud_size : 0); int dec_size_vis=(this.State() ? 0 : 2); //--- Calculate the boundaries of the container area, inside which the object is fully visible int top=fmax(base.CoordY()+(int)base.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP),base.CoordYVisibleArea())+dec_size_vis+(this.Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT ? add_size_ud : 0); int bottom=fmin(base.BottomEdge()-(int)base.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM),base.BottomEdgeVisibleArea()+1)-dec_size_vis-(this.Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT ? add_size_ud : 0); int left=fmax(base.CoordX()+(int)base.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT),base.CoordXVisibleArea())+dec_size_vis; int right=fmin(base.RightEdge()-(int)base.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT),base.RightEdgeVisibleArea()+1)-add_size_lr; //--- Calculate the values of the top, bottom, left and right areas, at which the object goes beyond //--- the boundaries of the container area, inside which the object is fully visible crop_top=this.CoordY()-top; if(crop_top<0) vis_y=-crop_top; crop_bottom=bottom-this.BottomEdge()-1; if(crop_bottom<0) vis_h=this.Height()+crop_bottom-vis_y; crop_left=this.CoordX()-left; if(crop_left<0) vis_x=-crop_left; crop_right=right-this.RightEdge()-1; if(crop_right<0) vis_w=this.Width()+crop_right-vis_x; //--- If there are areas that need to be hidden, call the cropping method with the calculated size of the object visibility scope if(crop_top<0 || crop_bottom<0 || crop_left<0 || crop_right<0) this.Crop(vis_x,vis_y,vis_w,vis_h); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
现在，当标题超出容器时，不会再显示其窄边部分（大小为两个像素）。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\TabControl.mqh WinForms 对象类 TabControl 文件里，即在其私有部分中，声明新方法：
//--- Return the list of (1) headers, (2) tab fields, the pointer to the (3) up-down and (4) left-right button objects CArrayObj *GetListHeaders(void) { return this.GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); } CArrayObj *GetListFields(void) { return this.GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD); } CArrowUpDownBox *GetArrUpDownBox(void) { return this.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX,0); } CArrowLeftRightBox *GetArrLeftRightBox(void) { return this.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX,0); } //--- Return the pointer to the (1) last and (2) first visible tab header CTabHeader *GetLastHeader(void) { return this.GetTabHeader(this.TabPages()-1); } CTabHeader *GetFirstVisibleHeader(void); //--- Set the tab as selected void SetSelected(const int index); //--- Set the tab as released void SetUnselected(const int index); //--- Set the number of a selected tab void SetSelectedTabPageNum(const int value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER,value); } //--- Arrange the tab headers according to the set modes void ArrangeTabHeaders(void); //--- Arrange the tab headers at the (1) top, (2) bottom, (3) left and (4) right void ArrangeTabHeadersTop(void); void ArrangeTabHeadersBottom(void); void ArrangeTabHeadersLeft(void); void ArrangeTabHeadersRight(void); //--- Stretch tab headers by control size void StretchHeaders(void); //--- Stretch tab headers by (1) control width and height when positioned on the (2) left and (3) right void StretchHeadersByWidth(void); void StretchHeadersByHeightLeft(void); void StretchHeadersByHeightRight(void); //--- Scroll the header row (1) to the left, (2) to the right, (3) up when headers are on the left, (4) down, (3) up, (4) down void ScrollHeadersRowToLeft(void); void ScrollHeadersRowToRight(void); //--- Scroll the row of headers when they are located on the left (1) up, (2) down void ScrollHeadersRowLeftToUp(void); void ScrollHeadersRowLeftToDown(void); //--- Scroll the row of headers when they are located on the right (1) up, (2) down void ScrollHeadersRowRightToUp(void); void ScrollHeadersRowRightToDown(void); public:
并删除公开方法
//--- Show the control virtual void Show(void); //--- Shift the header row void ShiftHeadersRow(const int selected); //--- Event handler virtual void OnChartEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- Constructor
我在上一篇文章中制作了这个公开方法。 当单击标题的隐藏部分时，它将标题栏向左移动。 现在，这将由上面声明的方法完成。 甚至，它们不光能处理单击标题隐藏部分，还包括单击管理标题栏的滚动按钮。
每个声明的方法都设计用于向某个方向滚动标题栏：
- 当标题位于顶部或底部时 — 左右滚动的两种方法。
- 当标题位于左侧时 — 向左和向右两种滚动方法。
- 当标题位于右侧时 — 向左和向右两种滚动方法。
在创建指定数量的选项卡的方法中，创建左右和向上箭头按钮对象时，我们需要指定这些对象的主对象和基准对象，以及这些对象中的每个箭头按钮对象，否则在单击按钮时创建事件消息时将无法找到这些对象：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the specified number of tabs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTabControl::CreateTabPages(const int total,const int selected_page,const int tab_w=0,const int tab_h=0,const string header_text="") { //--- Calculate the size and initial coordinates of the tab title int w=(tab_w==0 ? this.ItemWidth() : tab_w); int h=(tab_h==0 ? this.ItemHeight() : tab_h); //--- In the loop by the number of tabs //---... //---... //--- Create left-right and up-down button objects this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX,this.Width()-32,0,15,15,clrNONE,255,this.Active(),false); this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX,0,this.Height()-32,15,15,clrNONE,255,this.Active(),false); //--- CArrowLeftRightBox *box_lr=this.GetArrLeftRightBox(); if(box_lr!=NULL) { this.SetVisibleLeftRightBox(false); this.SetSizeLeftRightBox(box_lr.Width()); box_lr.SetMain(this.GetMain()); box_lr.SetBase(this.GetObject()); box_lr.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); box_lr.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true); box_lr.SetOpacity(0); box_lr.Hide(); CArrowLeftButton *lb=box_lr.GetArrowLeftButton(); if(lb!=NULL) { lb.SetMain(this.GetMain()); lb.SetBase(box_lr); } CArrowRightButton *rb=box_lr.GetArrowRightButton(); if(rb!=NULL) { rb.SetMain(this.GetMain()); rb.SetBase(box_lr); } } //--- CArrowUpDownBox *box_ud=this.GetArrUpDownBox(); if(box_ud!=NULL) { this.SetVisibleUpDownBox(false); this.SetSizeUpDownBox(box_ud.Height()); box_ud.SetMain(this.GetMain()); box_ud.SetBase(this.GetObject()); box_ud.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); box_ud.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true); box_ud.SetOpacity(0); box_ud.Hide(); CArrowDownButton *db=box_ud.GetArrowDownButton(); if(db!=NULL) { db.SetMain(this.GetMain()); db.SetBase(box_ud); } CArrowUpButton *ub=box_ud.GetArrowUpButton(); if(ub!=NULL) { ub.SetMain(this.GetMain()); ub.SetBase(box_ud); } } //--- Arrange all titles in accordance with the specified display modes and select the specified tab this.ArrangeTabHeaders(); this.Select(selected_page,true); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
创建左右和上下箭头按钮对象后，我们获取指向创建对象的指针，并为其设置主对象和基准对象。 从收到的对象中，提取其箭头按钮对象，并为每个对象指定主对象和基准对象。
在显示控件的方法中，添加检查对象显示标志：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Show the control | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabControl::Show(void) { //--- If the element should not be displayed (hidden inside another control), leave if(!this.Displayed()) return; //--- Get the list of all tab headers CArrayObj *list=this.GetListHeaders(); if(list==NULL) return; //--- If the object has a shadow, display it if(this.m_shadow_obj!=NULL) this.m_shadow_obj.Show(); //--- Display the container CGCnvElement::Show(); //--- Move all elements of the object to the foreground this.BringToTop(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
如果对象启用了手动显示管理模式，则离开该方法。
该方法返回指向第一个可见标题的指针：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the pointer to the first visible header | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTabHeader *CTabControl::GetFirstVisibleHeader(void) { for(int i=0;i<this.TabPages();i++) { CTabHeader *obj=this.GetTabHeader(i); if(obj==NULL) continue; switch(this.Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : if(obj.CoordX()==this.CoordXWorkspace()+(obj.State() ? 0 : 2)) return obj; break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : if(obj.BottomEdge()==this.BottomEdgeWorkspace()+(obj.State() ? 0 : -2)) return obj; break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : if(obj.CoordY()==this.CoordYWorkspace()+(obj.State() ? 0 : 2)) return obj; break; default: break; } } return NULL; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
如果标题位于顶部/底部，则第一个可见标题位于左侧，如果标题位于左侧，则第一个可见标题位于底部，当标题位于控件右侧时，第一个可见标题位于顶部。 为了找到这个极值标题，我们需要遍历对象的所有标题，从而依据标题行的位置检查其位置的坐标。 对于定位在顶部，标题应放置在容器的起始 X 坐标处。 在这种情况下，如果未选择标题，则其初始坐标将向右移动两个像素。 针对不同的标题栏位置，情况类似。方法在循环中根据标题栏的位置查找对象坐标与容器坐标之间的匹配项，并返回指向找到对象的指针。 如果未找到任何标题，该方法将返回 NULL。
该方法将标题栏向左滚动：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Scroll the header bar to the left | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabControl::ScrollHeadersRowToLeft(void) { //--- If there are multiline headers, leave if(this.Multiline()) return; //--- Declare the variables and get the index of the selected tab int shift=0; int correct_size=0; int selected=this.SelectedTabPageNum(); //--- Get the first visible header CTabHeader *first=this.GetFirstVisibleHeader(); if(first==NULL) return; //--- If the first visible header is selected, set the size adjustment value if(first.PageNumber()==selected) correct_size=4; //--- Get the pointer to the very last header CTabHeader *last=this.GetLastHeader(); if(last==NULL) return; //--- If the last heading is fully visible, leave since the shift of all headers to the left is completed if(last.RightEdge()<=this.RightEdgeWorkspace()) return; //--- Get the shift size shift=first.Width()-correct_size; //--- In the loop by all headers for(int i=0;i<this.TabPages();i++) { //--- get the next header CTabHeader *header=this.GetTabHeader(i); if(header==NULL) continue; //--- and, if the header is successfully shifted to the left by 'shift' value, if(header.Move(header.CoordX()-shift,header.CoordY())) { //--- save its new relative coordinates header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()-this.CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()-this.CoordY()); //--- If the title has gone beyond the left edge, int x=(i==selected ? 0 : 2); if(header.CoordX()-x<this.CoordXWorkspace()) { //--- crop and hide it header.Crop(); header.Hide(); //--- Get the selected header CTabHeader *header_selected=this.GetTabHeader(selected); if(header_selected==NULL) continue; //--- Get the tab field corresponding to the selected header CTabField *field_selected=header_selected.GetFieldObj(); if(field_selected==NULL) continue; //--- Draw the field frame field_selected.DrawFrame(); field_selected.Update(); } //--- If the header fits the visible area of the control, else { //--- display and redraw it header.Show(); header.Redraw(false); //--- Get the tab field corresponding to the header CTabField *field=header.GetFieldObj(); if(field==NULL) continue; //--- If this is a selected header, if(i==selected) { //--- Draw the field frame field.DrawFrame(); field.Update(); } } } } //--- Get the selected header CTabHeader *obj=this.GetTabHeader(selected); //--- If the header is placed in the visible part of the control, bring it to the foreground if(obj!=NULL && obj.CoordX()>=this.CoordXWorkspace() && obj.RightEdge()<=this.RightEdgeWorkspace()) obj.BringToTop(); //--- Redraw the chart to display changes immediately ::ChartRedraw(this.ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
该方法将标题栏向右滚动：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Scroll the header bar to the right | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabControl::ScrollHeadersRowToRight(void) { //--- If there are multiline headers, leave if(this.Multiline()) return; //--- Declare the variables and get the index of the selected tab int shift=0; int correct_size=0; int selected=this.SelectedTabPageNum(); //--- Get the first visible header CTabHeader *first=this.GetFirstVisibleHeader(); if(first==NULL) return; //--- Get the header located before the first visible one CTabHeader *prev=this.GetTabHeader(first.PageNumber()-1); //--- If there is no such header, leave since the shift of all headers to the right is completed if(prev==NULL) return; //--- If the header is selected, specify the size adjustment value if(prev.PageNumber()==selected) correct_size=4; //--- Get the shift size shift=prev.Width()-correct_size; //--- In the loop by all headers for(int i=0;i<this.TabPages();i++) { //--- get the next header CTabHeader *header=this.GetTabHeader(i); if(header==NULL) continue; //--- and, if the header is successfully shifted to the right by 'shift' value, if(header.Move(header.CoordX()+shift,header.CoordY())) { //--- save its new relative coordinates header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()-this.CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()-this.CoordY()); //--- If the title goes beyond the left edge, int x=(i==selected ? 0 : 2); if(header.CoordX()-x<this.CoordXWorkspace()) { //--- crop and hide it header.Crop(); header.Hide(); } //--- If the header fits the visible area of the control, else { //--- display and redraw it header.Show(); header.Redraw(false); //--- Get the tab field corresponding to the header CTabField *field=header.GetFieldObj(); if(field==NULL) continue; //--- If this is a selected header, if(i==selected) { //--- Draw the field frame field.DrawFrame(); field.Update(); } } } } //--- Get the selected header CTabHeader *obj=this.GetTabHeader(selected); //--- If the header is placed in the visible part of the control, bring it to the foreground if(obj!=NULL && obj.CoordX()>=this.CoordXWorkspace() && obj.RightEdge()<=this.RightEdgeWorkspace()) obj.BringToTop(); //--- Redraw the chart to display changes immediately ::ChartRedraw(this.ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
若标题位于左侧，该方法向上滚动标题行：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Scroll the header row up when the headers are on the left | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabControl::ScrollHeadersRowLeftToUp(void) { //--- If there are multiline headers, leave if(this.Multiline()) return; //--- Declare the variables and get the index of the selected tab int shift=0; int correct_size=0; int selected=this.SelectedTabPageNum(); //--- Get the first visible header CTabHeader *first=this.GetFirstVisibleHeader(); if(first==NULL) return; //--- Get the header located before the first visible one CTabHeader *prev=this.GetTabHeader(first.PageNumber()-1); //--- If there is no such header, leave since the shift of all headers upwards is completed if(prev==NULL) return; //--- If the header is selected, specify the size adjustment value if(prev.PageNumber()==selected) correct_size=4; //--- Get the shift size shift=prev.Height()-correct_size; //--- In the loop by all headers for(int i=0;i<this.TabPages();i++) { //--- get the next header CTabHeader *header=this.GetTabHeader(i); if(header==NULL) continue; //--- and, if the header is successfully shifted upwards by 'shift' value, if(header.Move(header.CoordX(),header.CoordY()-shift)) { //--- save its new relative coordinates header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()-this.CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()-this.CoordY()); //--- If the header goes beyond the lower edge, int x=(i==selected ? 0 : 2); if(header.BottomEdge()+x>this.BottomEdgeWorkspace()) { //--- crop and hide it header.Crop(); header.Hide(); } //--- If the header fits the visible area of the control, else { //--- display and redraw it header.Show(); header.Redraw(false); //--- Get the tab field corresponding to the header CTabField *field=header.GetFieldObj(); if(field==NULL) continue; //--- If this is a selected header, if(i==selected) { //--- Draw the field frame field.DrawFrame(); field.Update(); } } } } //--- Get the selected header CTabHeader *obj=this.GetTabHeader(selected); //--- If the header is placed in the visible part of the control, bring it to the foreground if(obj!=NULL && obj.CoordY()>=this.CoordYWorkspace() && obj.BottomEdge()<=this.BottomEdgeWorkspace()) obj.BringToTop(); //--- Redraw the chart to display changes immediately ::ChartRedraw(this.ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
若标题位于左侧，该方法向下滚动标题行：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Scroll the header row down when the headers are on the left | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabControl::ScrollHeadersRowLeftToDown(void) { //--- If there are multiline headers, leave if(this.Multiline()) return; //--- Declare the variables and get the index of the selected tab int shift=0; int correct_size=0; int selected=this.SelectedTabPageNum(); //--- Get the first visible header CTabHeader *first=this.GetFirstVisibleHeader(); if(first==NULL) return; //--- If the first visible header is selected, set the size adjustment value if(first.PageNumber()==selected) correct_size=4; //--- Get the pointer to the very last header CTabHeader *last=this.GetLastHeader(); if(last==NULL) return; //--- If the last heading is fully visible, leave since the shift of all headers downwards is completed if(last.CoordY()>=this.CoordYWorkspace()) return; //--- Get the shift size shift=first.Height()-correct_size; //--- In the loop by all headers for(int i=0;i<this.TabPages();i++) { //--- get the next header CTabHeader *header=this.GetTabHeader(i); if(header==NULL) continue; //--- and, if the header is successfully shifted downwards by 'shift' value, if(header.Move(header.CoordX(),header.CoordY()+shift)) { //--- save its new relative coordinates header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()-this.CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()-this.CoordY()); //--- If the header has gone beyond the lower edge, int x=(i==selected ? 0 : 2); if(header.BottomEdge()-x>this.BottomEdgeWorkspace()) { //--- crop and hide it header.Crop(); header.Hide(); //--- Get the selected header CTabHeader *header_selected=this.GetTabHeader(selected); if(header_selected==NULL) continue; //--- Get the tab field corresponding to the selected header CTabField *field_selected=header_selected.GetFieldObj(); if(field_selected==NULL) continue; //--- Draw the field frame field_selected.DrawFrame(); field_selected.Update(); } //--- If the header fits the visible area of the control, else { //--- display and redraw it header.Show(); header.Redraw(false); //--- Get the tab field corresponding to the header CTabField *field=header.GetFieldObj(); if(field==NULL) continue; //--- If this is a selected header, if(i==selected) { //--- Draw the field frame field.DrawFrame(); field.Update(); } } } } //--- Get the selected header CTabHeader *obj=this.GetTabHeader(selected); //--- If the header is placed in the visible part of the control, bring it to the foreground if(obj!=NULL && obj.CoordY()>=this.CoordYWorkspace() && obj.BottomEdge()<=this.BottomEdgeWorkspace()) obj.BringToTop(); //--- Redraw the chart to display changes immediately ::ChartRedraw(this.ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
若标题位于右侧，该方法向上滚动标题行：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Scroll the header row up when the headers are on the right | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabControl::ScrollHeadersRowRightToUp(void) { //--- If there are multiline headers, leave if(this.Multiline()) return; //--- Declare the variables and get the index of the selected tab int shift=0; int correct_size=0; int selected=this.SelectedTabPageNum(); //--- Get the first visible header CTabHeader *first=this.GetFirstVisibleHeader(); if(first==NULL) return; //--- If the first visible header is selected, set the size adjustment value if(first.PageNumber()==selected) correct_size=4; //--- Get the pointer to the very last header CTabHeader *last=this.GetLastHeader(); if(last==NULL) return; //--- If the last heading is fully visible, leave since the shift of all headers upwards is completed if(last.BottomEdge()<=this.BottomEdgeWorkspace()) return; //--- Get the shift size shift=first.Height()-correct_size; //--- In the loop by all headers for(int i=0;i<this.TabPages();i++) { //--- get the next header CTabHeader *header=this.GetTabHeader(i); if(header==NULL) continue; //--- and, if the header is successfully shifted upwards by 'shift' value, if(header.Move(header.CoordX(),header.CoordY()-shift)) { //--- save its new relative coordinates header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()-this.CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()-this.CoordY()); //--- If the header has gone beyond the upper edge, int x=(i==selected ? 0 : 2); if(header.CoordY()-x<this.CoordYWorkspace()) { //--- crop and hide it header.Crop(); header.Hide(); //--- Get the selected header CTabHeader *header_selected=this.GetTabHeader(selected); if(header_selected==NULL) continue; //--- Get the tab field corresponding to the selected header CTabField *field_selected=header_selected.GetFieldObj(); if(field_selected==NULL) continue; //--- Draw the field frame field_selected.DrawFrame(); field_selected.Update(); } //--- If the header fits the visible area of the control, else { //--- display and redraw it header.Show(); header.Redraw(false); //--- Get the tab field corresponding to the header CTabField *field=header.GetFieldObj(); if(field==NULL) continue; //--- If this is a selected header, if(i==selected) { //--- Draw the field frame field.DrawFrame(); field.Update(); } } } } //--- Get the selected header CTabHeader *obj=this.GetTabHeader(selected); //--- If the header is placed in the visible part of the control, bring it to the foreground if(obj!=NULL && obj.CoordY()>=this.CoordYWorkspace() && obj.BottomEdge()<=this.BottomEdgeWorkspace()) obj.BringToTop(); //--- Redraw the chart to display changes immediately ::ChartRedraw(this.ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
若标题位于右侧，该方法向下滚动标题行：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Scroll the header row down when the headers are on the right | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabControl::ScrollHeadersRowRightToDown(void) { //--- If there are multiline headers, leave if(this.Multiline()) return; //--- Declare the variables and get the index of the selected tab int shift=0; int correct_size=0; int selected=this.SelectedTabPageNum(); //--- Get the first visible header CTabHeader *first=this.GetFirstVisibleHeader(); if(first==NULL) return; //--- Get the header located before the first visible one CTabHeader *prev=this.GetTabHeader(first.PageNumber()-1); //--- If there is no such header, leave since the shift of all headers downwards is completed if(prev==NULL) return; //--- If the header is selected, specify the size adjustment value if(prev.PageNumber()==selected) correct_size=4; //--- Get the shift size shift=prev.Height()-correct_size; //--- In the loop by all headers for(int i=0;i<this.TabPages();i++) { //--- get the next header CTabHeader *header=this.GetTabHeader(i); if(header==NULL) continue; //--- and, if the header is successfully shifted downwards by 'shift' value, if(header.Move(header.CoordX(),header.CoordY()+shift)) { //--- save its new relative coordinates header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()-this.CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()-this.CoordY()); //--- If the title goes beyond the upper edge int x=(i==selected ? 0 : 2); if(header.CoordY()-x<this.CoordYWorkspace()) { //--- crop and hide it header.Crop(); header.Hide(); } //--- If the header fits the visible area of the control, else { //--- display and redraw it header.Show(); header.Redraw(false); //--- Get the tab field corresponding to the header CTabField *field=header.GetFieldObj(); if(field==NULL) continue; //--- If this is a selected header, if(i==selected) { //--- Draw the field frame field.DrawFrame(); field.Update(); } } } } //--- Get the selected header CTabHeader *obj=this.GetTabHeader(selected); //--- If the header is placed in the visible part of the control, bring it to the foreground if(obj!=NULL && obj.CoordY()>=this.CoordYWorkspace() && obj.BottomEdge()<=this.BottomEdgeWorkspace()) obj.BringToTop(); //--- Redraw the chart to display changes immediately ::ChartRedraw(this.ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
滚动标题行的所有方法逻辑，在方法代码中均已完整讲述。 它们彼此雷同，仅在移动计算和可见性范围方面略有不同。 我希望这些方法不需要额外的解释。 如果您有任何疑问，请随时在下面的评论中提问。
事件处理程序：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabControl::OnChartEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam) { //--- Adjust subwindow Y shift CGCnvElement::OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the tab is selected if(id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT) { //--- Get the header of the selected tab CTabHeader *header=this.GetTabHeader(this.SelectedTabPageNum()); if(header==NULL) return; //--- Depending on the location of the header row switch(this.Alignment()) { //--- Headers at the top/bottom case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : //--- If the header is cropped, shift the header row to the left if(header.RightEdge()>this.RightEdgeWorkspace()) this.ScrollHeadersRowToLeft(); break; //--- Headers on the left case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : //--- If the header is cropped, shift the header row downwards if(header.CoordY()<this.CoordYWorkspace()) this.ScrollHeadersRowLeftToDown(); break; //--- Headers on the right case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : //--- If the header is cropped, shift the header row upwards Print(DFUN,"header.BottomEdge=",header.BottomEdge(),", this.BottomEdgeWorkspace=",this.BottomEdgeWorkspace()); if(header.BottomEdge()>this.BottomEdgeWorkspace()) this.ScrollHeadersRowRightToUp(); break; default: break; } } //--- When clicking on any header row scroll button if(id>=WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_LEFT && id<=WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN) { //--- Get the header of the last tab CTabHeader *header=this.GetTabHeader(this.GetListHeaders().Total()-1); if(header==NULL) return; int hidden=0; //--- When clicking on the left arrow header row scroll button if(id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_LEFT) this.ScrollHeadersRowToRight(); //--- When clicking on the right arrow header row scroll button if(id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_RIGHT) this.ScrollHeadersRowToLeft(); //--- When clicking on the down arrow header row scroll button if(id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN) { //--- Depending on the location of the header row switch(this.Alignment()) { //--- scroll the headings upwards using the appropriate method case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : this.ScrollHeadersRowLeftToUp(); break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : this.ScrollHeadersRowRightToUp(); break; default: break; } } //--- When clicking on the up arrow header row scroll button if(id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP) { //--- Depending on the location of the header row switch(this.Alignment()) { //--- scroll the headings downwards using the appropriate method case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : this.ScrollHeadersRowLeftToDown(); break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : this.ScrollHeadersRowRightToDown(); break; default: break; } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
现在，我们利用上述方法处理每个事件（选择选项卡标题的隐藏部分，或单击用于滚动标题栏的按钮）。 通常，根据标题栏的位置，以及按钮或标题单击事件，我们调用相应的方法来滚动标题栏。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh 中的图形元素集合类中，即在其事件处理程序中，我们现在需要正确处理从 WinForms 对象接收的事件。 为了达此目的，我们需要从 'sparam' 字符串参数中获取三个名称，找到基准对象，并从中提取生成事件的那个。 如果找到的对象属于 TabControl，则向其发送事件 ID，以此调用 TabControl 事件处理程序。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_std=NULL; // Pointer to the standard graphical object CGCnvElement *obj_cnv=NULL; // Pointer to the graphical element object on canvas ushort idx=ushort(id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM); //--- Processing WinForms control events if(idx>WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<WF_CONTROL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { //--- Declare the array of names and enter the names of three objects, set in 'sparam' and separated by ";", into it string array[]; if(::StringSplit(sparam,::StringGetCharacter(";",0),array)!=3) { CMessage::ToLog(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_OBJECT_NAMES); return; } //--- Get the main object by name CWinFormBase *main=this.GetCanvElement(array[0]); if(main==NULL) return; //--- Get the base object, inside which the event has occurred, from the main object by name CWinFormBase *base=main.GetElementByName(array[1]); CWinFormBase *base_elm=NULL; //--- If there is no element with the same name, then this is the base object of the event element bound to the base one - look for it in the list if(base==NULL) { //--- Get the list of all elements bound to the main object with the type set in the 'dparam' parameter CArrayObj *list_obj=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(main.GetListElements(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,(long)dparam,EQUAL); if(list_obj==NULL || list_obj.Total()==0) return; //--- In the loop by the obtained list for(int i=0;i<list_obj.Total();i++) { //--- get the next object base_elm=list_obj.At(i); if(base_elm==NULL) continue; //--- If the base object is found, get the bound object from it by name from array[1] base=base_elm.GetElementByName(array[1]); if(base!=NULL) break; } } //--- If failed to find the object here, exit if(base==NULL) return; //--- From the found base object, get the object the event occurred from by name CWinFormBase *object=base.GetElementByName(array[2]); if(object==NULL) return; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clicking the control | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ if(idx==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK) { //--- If TabControl type is set in dparam if((ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)dparam==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) { //--- Set the event type depending on the element type that generated the event int event_id= (object.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_LEFT : object.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_RIGHT : object.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP : object.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN : WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT); //--- If the base control is received, call its event handler if(base_elm!=NULL) base_elm.OnChartEvent(event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Selecting the TabControl tab | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ if(idx==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT) { if(base!=NULL) base.OnChartEvent(idx,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } //--- Handle the events of renaming and clicking a standard graphical object if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) { //--- Calculate the chart ID //---... //---...
整个逻辑在代码中都有讲述，故无需额外解释。
现在一切就绪，可以进行测试了。
测试
为了执行测试，我将取用上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存在 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part119\ 中，命名为 TestDoEasy119.mq5。
与以前版本的唯一区别是我在 TabControl 中实现了 15 个选项卡：
//--- Create TabControl pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,InpTabControlX,InpTabControlY,pnl.Width()-30,pnl.Height()-40,clrNONE,255,true,false); CTabControl *tc=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,0); if(tc!=NULL) { tc.SetTabSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE)InpTabPageSizeMode); tc.SetAlignment((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT)InpHeaderAlignment); tc.SetMultiline(InpTabCtrlMultiline); tc.SetHeaderPadding(6,0); tc.CreateTabPages(15,0,56,20,TextByLanguage("Вкладка","TabPage")); //--- Create a text label with a tab description on each tab for(int j=0;j<tc.TabPages();j++) { tc.CreateNewElement(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,60,20,80,20,clrDodgerBlue,255,true,false); CLabel *label=tc.GetTabElement(j,0); if(label==NULL) continue; label.SetText("TabPage"+string(j+1)); } }
可以留下 11 个选项卡，但我增加了选项卡的数量来测试性能，并搜索一些“漏洞”。 如此，此数字只是将所选标题移出容器两侧时调试和排除故障的结果。
编译 EA，并在图表上启动它：
正如我们所见，一切都按预期运作。
但是有两个缺点：如果将鼠标悬停在隐藏的选项卡标题区域上，则标题会更改颜色来做出反应，就好像它在此区域中可见一样。 这就是为什么在调整可见区域大小时，控件的活动区域不会更改其大小的原因。 若要解决此问题，我需要根据可见区域计算活动区域，并调整其大小。
第二个缺点是，如果将选定的标题移到容器之外，并移动面板，则将显示隐藏标题的两个像素。 这与调整选项卡范围大小的计算，因为所选标题每侧的大小增加两个像素。 为了修复它，我需要找到一种方式来获取选项卡标题对象内相邻标题的尺寸，根据该尺寸计算可见性区域的大小。
我将在后续文章中处理这个问题，并开发新的 WinForms 对象。
下一步是什么？
在下一篇文章中，我将开始开发 SplitContainer WinForms 对象。
*该系列的前几篇文章:
DoEasy. 控件 (第 13 部分): 优化 WinForms 对象与鼠标的交互，启动开发 TabControl WinForms 对象
DoEasy. 控件 (第 14 部分): 命名图形元素的新算法。 继续工作于 TabControl WinForms 对象
DoEasy. 控件 (第 15 部分): TabControl WinForms 对象 — 多行选项卡标题、选项卡处理方法
DoEasy. 控件 (第 16 部分): TabControl WinForms 对象 — 多行选项卡标题，拉伸标题适配容器
DoEasy. 控件 (第 17 部分): 裁剪对象不可见部分、辅助箭头按钮 WinForms 对象
DoEasy. 控件 (第 18 部分): TabControl 中滚动选项卡的功能
本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/11490
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移动鼠标并滚动面板上方的滚轮时，图表本身有时会滚动。
如何明确获取创建的元素？如果之前已经有 GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL 类型的元素，那么使用索引 0 将是错误的。
接下来...我们得到了相关选项卡页眉的 id：
捕捉活动标签页的更改事件，更准确地说，是点击页眉的事件。当点击活动标签页 时，仍会产生该事件。
现在如何获取活动字段的对象？这是一个 CTabField，对吗？
如何找到父对象？
现在如何获取活动字段的对象？ 这是一个 CTabField，对吗？
如何找到父对象？
1.索引 0 用于元素的第一个创建的附加对象。索引 1 表示第二个，索引 2 表示第三个，依此类推。
2.您可以 通过相关索引 从检索标题中检索字段：
2.1 您可以从 TabControl 对象中按相关索引 检索选项卡字段：
3.我不 太理解这个问题。如果您需要找出当前对象绑定到了哪个对象，应该这样操作：
如果它不能以这种方式返回注释中指定的对象，那么它就是一个错误，需要改进