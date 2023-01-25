DoEasy. 控件 (第 19 部分): 在 TabControl 中滚动选项卡、WinForms 对象事件

内容

概述

在上一篇文章中，我测试了选中部分隐藏的标题时应滚动选项卡标题栏 — 它向左平移，且变得完全可见。 在此，我将基于已创建的功能，实现从左右和上下移动标题栏的方法。 当上下滚动标题时，标题行所处位置很重要 —在 左侧亦或在右侧。 当选中部分隐藏的标题并需完整显示它时，以及按下滚动按钮（上下左右）时，将调用所有这些方法。 为了理解按下哪个按钮和控件，我们需用到事件模型 — 当按下按钮时，将发送一个事件，函数库将截获并处理该事件，将其发送到所按按钮依附元素的事件处理程序，以便在控件内进一步处理。 我也会用此模型在其它控件中操作。

此刻，主图形元素和基准图形元素的名称被发送到事件处理程序的 'sparam' 参数当中。 主控件是含有已发生事件的对象控件。 它在这里被视为基准控件。 但如果这个基准控件是一个复合控件，并且附着了更多控件（例如按钮）并且其中已经发生了事件，那么我们就无法找到基准元素，因为它并未直接附着到主对象。 为了避免这种情况，在 'sparam' 参数中，传递主对象和基准对象的名称，以及发生事件的对象名称。

由此，我们就拥有了针对主对象、基准对象的输入数据，其中的一个附着元素有一个事件，以及发生事件的元素名称。 为了定义我们单击按钮的控件（一种特殊情况），我们将在 'dparam' 参数中发送该基准对象的类型。 因此，知道了基准对象的类型，我们就能得到主对象中所有控件的列表，类型记录在 “dparam” 之中。 然后在遍历所有这些对象时，我们寻找一个附着于它的对象，其名称在最后的 “sparam” 中传递，该对象发生了一个事件（单击控件）。

此刻，在处理更复杂对象时，这种本意多功能性的结构看起来不是很可靠。 但对于函数库当前阶段的开发来说它已经足够了。 当创建彼此嵌套对象的更复杂控件时，我们将得到一个清晰的实际示例，说明如何正确并通用地识别函数库中此类对象中的事件（记住“从简单到复杂”的原则）。

目前，该函数库允许隐藏和显示控件。 为了显示或隐藏元素，仅隐藏主元素或基准元素就足够了。 附着于它的所有元素都将相应地隐藏或显示。 但如果我们记住控件应该包含显示的对象，而不管主对象如何，即它们的可视性是在控件本身内部设置的；如果这样的对象被隐藏，而需显示其父元素，那么这样的对象不应该被显示。 在这种情况下，我们需要从其基准控件管理这些对象的可视性。 为了实现这种可能性，我们需要引入图形元素的另一个属性 — 它的显示标志。 然后，如果主对象被隐藏，然后显示，则清除了显示标志的控件仍将保持隐藏状态，直到从其基准控件显式显示它。

理论已经足够了，我们开始干活吧...



改进库类

由于我在做所有事情时都考虑到未来发展，故我不会为滚动控件按钮创建自己的事件 ID。 我在创建它们时会着眼于未来其它也会用到按钮的新控件（滚动条、下拉列表、等等）。 换言之，我们要创建一些单击滚动或弹出控件的通用事件。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 中，即在可能的 WinForms 控件事件列表中，添加新的枚举常量：

enum ENUM_WF_CONTROL_EVENT { WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT = GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_CANCEL, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_LEFT, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_RIGHT, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN, }; #define WF_CONTROL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT+ 1 )

在此，以防万一，我创建了一个事件 ID 来取消单击控件（在某些情况下，有可能要处理此类事件），并为拥有控件外观、或令其可与之交互的管理按钮控件添加了常规事件。

在基于画布的图形元素整数型属性的枚举中，添加一个新属性，并将属性总数从 96 增加到 97：

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_COLUMN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 97 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

显示非隐藏控件的标志意味着，如果该控件未隐藏，但此标志已被清除（false），则不显示该控件。 换言之，如果主控件已显示，则清除了此标志的衍生后代仍将保持隐藏，直到将此标志设置为 true，并调用 Show() 方法强制显示它们。







将一个新属性添加到画布上图形元素的可能排序准则列表中：

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAYED, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_GROUP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_PAGE_COLUMN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DESCRIPTION, };

现在，我们就能够按照这个新属性选择和排序图形元素对象的列表。





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 中，加入新的消息函数索引:

MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_GRAPH_OBJ_COORDS_TO_XY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_TIMEPRICE_COORDS_TO_XY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ENQUEUE_EVENT,

...

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR,

以及与新添加的索引对应的消息文本 ：

{ "Запрос за пределами массива" , "Data requested outside the array" }, { "Не удалось преобразовать координаты графического объекта в экранные" , "Failed to convert graphics object coordinates to screen coordinates" }, { "Не удалось преобразовать координаты время/цена в экранные" , "Failed to convert time/price coordinates to screen coordinates" }, { "Не удалось поставить событие в очередь событий графика" , "Failed to put event in chart event queue" },

...

{ "Ширина области видимости" , "Width of object visibility area" }, { "Высота области видимости" , "Height of object visibility area" }, { "Флаг отображения не скрытого элемента управления" , "Flag that sets the display of a non-hidden control" }, { "Флаг доступности элемента" , "Element Availability Flag" }, { "Цвет текста по умолчанию для всех объектов элемента управления" , "Default text color for all objects in the control" },





我们来改进 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh 中的图形元素对象类。

在对象结构 中，加入新添加的新属性:

private : int m_shift_coord_x; int m_shift_coord_y; struct SData { int id; int type; int visible_area_w; int visible_area_h; bool displayed; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; uchar text[ 256 ]; uchar descript[ 256 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[];

对象的所有属性都在对象的结构中设置，以便从文件保存和还原对象。

添加两个新方法，设置及获取对象显示属性，并与简化对象属性访问的方法模块沟通：

virtual bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x); virtual bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y); virtual bool SetWidth( const int width); virtual bool SetHeight( const int height); void SetRightEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); } void SetBottomEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); } void SetActiveAreaLeftShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaRightShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaTopShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaBottomShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift); void SetOpacity( const uchar value , const bool redraw= false ); void SetDisplayed( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED,flag); } bool Displayed( void ) { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED); } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,type); } ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); }

这些方法只是将传递的标志写入对象属性，并返回在那里设置的值。





在这两个类构造函数中，将默认值添加到新属性：

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .SetTypeElement(element_type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_element_main= NULL ; this .m_element_base= NULL ; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .SetBackgroundColor(colour, true ); this .SetOpacity(opacity); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, FW_NORMAL ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, "" ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,descript); this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), "\"" , this .TypeElementDescription(element_type), "\" " , this .NameObj()); } } CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_element_main= NULL ; this .m_element_base= NULL ; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h, false )) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, FW_NORMAL ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, "" ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,descript); this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), "\"" , this .TypeElementDescription(element_type), "\" " , this .NameObj()); } }

默认情况下，对象设置为可见，并在打开基准对象或主对象的可见性时显示。 为了设置对象可视性的手动控制模式，标志的值应设置为 false。 在这种情况下，如果基准对象或主对象从隐藏转为显示，则当前对象仍将保持隐藏状态，为了显示它，我们需要将 Displayed 属性设置为 true，并调用对象的 Show() 方法。





在创建对象结构的方法中，将对象属性值设置到相应的结构字段：

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.belong=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG); this .m_struct_obj.number=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X); this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y); this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_w=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_h=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.displayed=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED); this .m_struct_obj.zorder= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER); this .m_struct_obj.enabled=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED); this .m_struct_obj.fore_color=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR); this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_opacity=( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .m_struct_obj.background_color=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); this .m_struct_obj.tab_alignment=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT); this .m_struct_obj.alignment=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT), this .m_struct_obj.text); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION), this .m_struct_obj.descript); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY, true ); return false ; } return true ; }





在依据结构创建对象的方法中，设置新对象属性的值来自对应的结构字段：

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, this .m_struct_obj.belong); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.number); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, this .m_struct_obj.displayed); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, this .m_struct_obj.zorder); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, this .m_struct_obj.enabled); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_opacity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT, this .m_struct_obj.tab_alignment); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT, this .m_struct_obj.alignment); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.text)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.descript)); }





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh 中的基准 WinForms 对象类里，即在返回整数型元素属性描述的方法中，添加返回新对象属性描述的代码模块：

string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, bool only_prop= false ) { return ( property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : //---... //---... property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : //---... //---... property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AlignmentDescription((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : "" ); }

如果将属性传递给方法，则根据 only_prop 标志，创建相应的文本消息 — 即可是简单的属性名称（only_prop = true），亦或一并为属性设置数值（only_prop = false）。







所有控件都将以一种或另一种方式使用事件功能 — 既在它们的内部使用，也用于通知程序其 GUI 中发生的事件。 用户交互的主类是窗体对象类 — 它实现鼠标交互功能，且所有 WinForms 函数库对象的基类都继承自它。 我们来创建一个方法，发送消息至相同类中的图形元素。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh 窗体对象类文件中，即在其受保护部分，声明发送消息的方法。

该方法是虚拟的，故应在任何派生对象中重写它：

virtual void MouseScrollAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseScrollAreaWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual bool SendEvent( const long chart_id, const ushort event_id); public :





在显示窗体的方法中，设置检查对象显示标志（检查新的图形元素属性）：

void CForm::Show( void ) { if (! this .Displayed()) return ; if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) this .m_shadow_obj.Show(); CGCnvElement::Show(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_elements.Total();i++) { CGCnvElement *element= this .m_list_elements.At(i); if (element== NULL ) continue ; element.Show(); } CGCnvElement::Update(); }

当针对 CForm 类型或更高级别的任何对象调用此方法时，首先检查对象显示标志，如果该标志未设置（启用了手动可见性控制），则我们立即离开该方法。







我们在类主体外部实现发送事件消息的方法：

bool CForm::SendEvent( const long chart_id, const ushort event_id) { CGCnvElement *base= this .GetBase(); CGCnvElement *main= this .GetMain(); string name_main=(main!= NULL ? main.Name() : this .IsMain() ? this .Name() : "Lost name of object" ); string name_base=(base!= NULL ? base.Name() : "Lost name of object" ); ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE base_base_type=(base!= NULL ? base.GetBase().TypeGraphElement() : this .TypeGraphElement()); long lp= this .ID(); double dp=base_base_type; string sp=:: StringSubstr (name_main,:: StringLen ( this .NamePrefix()))+ ";" + :: StringSubstr (name_base,:: StringLen ( this .NamePrefix()))+ ";" + :: StringSubstr ( this .Name(),:: StringLen ( this .NamePrefix())); bool res= true ; :: ResetLastError (); res=:: EventChartCustom (chart_id,event_id,lp,dp,sp); if (res) return true ; :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ENQUEUE_EVENT), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(:: GetLastError ())); return false ; }

在此，我们获得指向主对象和基准对象的指针，并接收它们的名称。 如果指向主对象的指针为 NULL，则他很像是主对象。 有因于此，请检查这是否属实。 如果是，使用当前对象的名称。 如果出于某些原因未收到指针，则使用 “Lost name of object” 字符串来管理它。

然后我们需要查找当前对象的基准对象所绑定到的基准对象的类型（即，从基准对象中获取其基准对象，后跟其类型），并将所有接收到的数据写入即将发送的事件消息变量之中。 在 lparam 中，发送当前对象 ID，而在 dparam 中，发送当前对象的基准对象绑定到的基准对象的类型，而在 sparam 中，传递包含三个对象（主对象、基准对象和当前对象）名称的字符串，以 “;” 分隔。 接收事件时，我们可据此数据来精准确定事件消息来自哪个对象。

在目前，此逻辑足以确定生成事件的对象，但我稍后会修改它，因为在创建含有更深嵌套层次结构的更复杂控件时，它不允许跟踪整个彼此嵌套的对象。

现在，我们把发送事件消息添加到 WinForms 对象的事件处理程序当中。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh 按钮对象类文件中，即在“光标在活动区域内，单击鼠标左键”事件处理程序中，添加发送事件消息：



void CButton::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (lparam< this .CoordX() || lparam> this .RightEdge() || dparam< this .CoordY() || dparam> this .BottomEdge()) { if (! this .Toggle()) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeColorInit(), false ); } else { this .SetBackgroundColor(! this .State() ? this .BackgroundColorInit() : this .BackgroundStateOnColorInit(), false ); this .SetForeColor(! this .State() ? this .ForeColorInit() : this .ForeStateOnColorInit(), false ); } this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .SendEvent(:: ChartID (),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_CANCEL); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Cancel" )); } else { if (! this .Toggle()) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeColorMouseOver(), false ); } else { if (! this .GroupButtonFlag()) this .SetState(! this .State()); else if (! this .State()) this .SetState( true ); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .State() ? this .ForeStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .ForeColorMouseOver(), false ); } this .SendEvent(:: ChartID (),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" ), ", this.State()=" , this .State(), ", ID=" , this .ID(), ", Group=" , this .Group()); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorMouseOver(), false ); } this .Redraw( false ); }





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\RadioButton.mqh:

void CRadioButton::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (lparam< this .CoordX() || lparam> this .RightEdge() || dparam< this .CoordY() || dparam> this .BottomEdge()) { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); this .SendEvent(:: ChartID (),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_CANCEL); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Cancel" )); } else { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); if (! this .Checked()) this .SetChecked( true ); this .SendEvent(:: ChartID (),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" ), ", this.Checked()=" , this .Checked(), ", ID=" , this .ID(), ", Group=" , this .Group()); } this .Redraw( false ); }





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBox.mqh:

void CCheckBox::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (lparam< this .CoordX() || lparam> this .RightEdge() || dparam< this .CoordY() || dparam> this .BottomEdge()) { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SendEvent(:: ChartID (),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_CANCEL); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Cancel" )); } else { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetChecked(! this .Checked()); this .SendEvent(:: ChartID (),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" ), ", this.Checked()=" , this .Checked(), ", ID=" , this .ID()); } this .Redraw( false ); }





在上一篇文章发表后，我注意到带有左右和上下箭头的按钮对象的两个类文件自行停止编译。 它们只能作为函数库的一部分进行编译 — 在编译 Engine.mqh 函数库主文件时，但不能被单独编译，这是不对的。 为了修复它，我们需要修改这些对象文件中包含的文件清单。

之前，我已包含了面板对象文件:

#include "..\Containers\Panel.mqh"

现在，我仅将包含这些类应被用到的文件。

对于带有上下箭头的按钮对象文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ArrowUpDownBox.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\Containers\Container.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowUpButton.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowDownButton.mqh"





对于带有左右箭头的按钮对象文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ArrowLeftRightBox.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\Containers\Container.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowLeftButton.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowRightButton.mqh"

现在，这两个文件都可以独立编译，也可以作为函数库的一部分正常编译。







我们在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\TabHeader.mqh 中完成 TabControl 的选卡标题对象类。



从“光标位于活动区域内，单击鼠标左键”事件处理程序当中，删除创建事件的代码模块：

Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" ), ", this.State()=" , this .State(), ", ID=" , this .ID(), ", Group=" , this .Group()); CWinFormBase *base= this .GetBase(); CWinFormBase *main= this .GetMain(); long lp= this .Row(); double dp= this .Column(); string name_main=(main!= NULL ? main.Name() : "" ); string name_base=(base!= NULL ? base.Name() : "" ); string sp=name_main+ ";" +name_base; :: EventChartCustom (:: ChartID (),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT,lp,dp,sp); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorMouseOver(), false ); } }

现在我们就有了创建和发送事件的方法。 那好，我们来用它吧：:

void CTabHeader::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (lparam< this .CoordX() || lparam> this .RightEdge() || dparam< this .CoordY() || dparam> this .BottomEdge()) { if (! this .Toggle()) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeColorInit(), false ); } else { this .SetBackgroundColor(! this .State() ? this .BackgroundColorInit() : this .BackgroundStateOnColorInit(), false ); this .SetForeColor(! this .State() ? this .ForeColorInit() : this .ForeStateOnColorInit(), false ); } this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .SendEvent(:: ChartID (),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_CANCEL); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Cancel" )); } else { if (! this .Toggle()) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeColorMouseOver(), false ); } else { if (! this .GroupButtonFlag()) this .SetState(! this .State()); else if (! this .State()) this .SetState( true ); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .State() ? this .ForeStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .ForeColorMouseOver(), false ); CWinFormBase *field= this .GetFieldObj(); if (field!= NULL ) { field.Show(); field.BringToTop(); field.DrawFrame(); field.Crop(); } } this .SendEvent(:: ChartID (),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" ), ", this.State()=" , this .State(), ", ID=" , this .ID(), ", Group=" , this .Group()); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorMouseOver(), false ); } this .Redraw( true ); }





例如，当我们向左滚动标题栏时，最左侧的标题移出控件，而右侧的标题取而代之。 由于标题的初始坐标距容器左边缘的右侧移动了两个像素，因此超出左边缘的标题在两个像素的区域中仍然可见 — 它在容器区域的边缘被裁剪，其中元素应该是可见的。

为了隐藏标题中超出左边缘的薄薄一条可见部分，我们需要稍微调整容器区域的大小，其内显示附着对象。 此外，我们还需要考虑是否选中了标题，因为所选标题的大小每侧会增加两个像素。 这意味着我们需要依据对象所位于的边缘，动态调整可见对象的容器区域大小。 如果选中，则大小保持不变。 否则，它将减少两个像素。

在依据计算出的矩形可视范围，裁剪图像轮廓的方法中，添加调整容器可见性范围大小，以及将获得的值应用于可见区域的边缘：



void CTabHeader::Crop( void ) { CGCnvElement * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL) return ; int vis_x= 0 ; int vis_y= 0 ; int vis_w= this .Width(); int vis_h= this .Height(); int crop_top= 0 ; int crop_bottom= 0 ; int crop_left= 0 ; int crop_right= 0 ; int add_size_lr=( this .IsVisibleLeftRightBox() ? this .m_arr_butt_lr_size : 0 ); int add_size_ud=( this .IsVisibleUpDownBox() ? this .m_arr_butt_ud_size : 0 ); int dec_size_vis=( this .State() ? 0 : 2 ); int top=fmax( base .CoordY()+( int ) base .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP), base .CoordYVisibleArea()) +dec_size_vis +( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT ? add_size_ud : 0 ); int bottom=fmin( base .BottomEdge()-( int ) base .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM), base .BottomEdgeVisibleArea()+ 1 ) -dec_size_vis -( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT ? add_size_ud : 0 ); int left=fmax( base .CoordX()+( int ) base .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT), base .CoordXVisibleArea()) +dec_size_vis ; int right=fmin( base .RightEdge()-( int ) base .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT), base .RightEdgeVisibleArea()+ 1 )-add_size_lr; crop_top= this .CoordY()-top; if (crop_top< 0 ) vis_y=-crop_top; crop_bottom=bottom- this .BottomEdge()- 1 ; if (crop_bottom< 0 ) vis_h= this .Height()+crop_bottom-vis_y; crop_left= this .CoordX()-left; if (crop_left< 0 ) vis_x=-crop_left; crop_right=right- this .RightEdge()- 1 ; if (crop_right< 0 ) vis_w= this .Width()+crop_right-vis_x; if (crop_top< 0 || crop_bottom< 0 || crop_left< 0 || crop_right< 0 ) this .Crop(vis_x,vis_y,vis_w,vis_h); }

现在，当标题超出容器时，不会再显示其窄边部分（大小为两个像素）。





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\TabControl.mqh WinForms 对象类 TabControl 文件里，即在其私有部分中，声明新方法：

CArrayObj *GetListHeaders( void ) { return this .GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); } CArrayObj *GetListFields( void ) { return this .GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD); } CArrowUpDownBox *GetArrUpDownBox( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX, 0 ); } CArrowLeftRightBox *GetArrLeftRightBox( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX, 0 ); } CTabHeader *GetLastHeader( void ) { return this .GetTabHeader( this .TabPages()- 1 ); } CTabHeader *GetFirstVisibleHeader( void ); void SetSelected( const int index); void SetUnselected( const int index); void SetSelectedTabPageNum( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER, value ); } void ArrangeTabHeaders( void ); void ArrangeTabHeadersTop( void ); void ArrangeTabHeadersBottom( void ); void ArrangeTabHeadersLeft( void ); void ArrangeTabHeadersRight( void ); void StretchHeaders( void ); void StretchHeadersByWidth( void ); void StretchHeadersByHeightLeft( void ); void StretchHeadersByHeightRight( void ); void ScrollHeadersRowToLeft( void ); void ScrollHeadersRowToRight( void ); void ScrollHeadersRowLeftToUp( void ); void ScrollHeadersRowLeftToDown( void ); void ScrollHeadersRowRightToUp( void ); void ScrollHeadersRowRightToDown( void ); public :

并删除公开方法

virtual void Show( void ); void ShiftHeadersRow( const int selected); virtual void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam);

我在上一篇文章中制作了这个公开方法。 当单击标题的隐藏部分时，它将标题栏向左移动。 现在，这将由上面声明的方法完成。 甚至，它们不光能处理单击标题隐藏部分，还包括单击管理标题栏的滚动按钮。

每个声明的方法都设计用于向某个方向滚动标题栏：



当标题位于顶部或底部时 — 左右滚动的两种方法。

当标题位于左侧时 — 向左和向右两种滚动方法。

当标题位于右侧时 — 向左和向右两种滚动方法。



在创建指定数量的选项卡的方法中，创建左右和向上箭头按钮对象时，我们需要指定这些对象的主对象和基准对象，以及这些对象中的每个箭头按钮对象，否则在单击按钮时创建事件消息时将无法找到这些对象：

bool CTabControl::CreateTabPages( const int total, const int selected_page, const int tab_w= 0 , const int tab_h= 0 , const string header_text= "" ) { int w=(tab_w== 0 ? this .ItemWidth() : tab_w); int h=(tab_h== 0 ? this .ItemHeight() : tab_h); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX, this .Width()- 32 , 0 , 15 , 15 , clrNONE , 255 , this .Active(), false ); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX, 0 , this .Height()- 32 , 15 , 15 , clrNONE , 255 , this .Active(), false ); CArrowLeftRightBox *box_lr= this .GetArrLeftRightBox(); if (box_lr!= NULL ) { this .SetVisibleLeftRightBox( false ); this .SetSizeLeftRightBox(box_lr.Width()); box_lr.SetMain( this .GetMain()); box_lr.SetBase( this .GetObject()); box_lr.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); box_lr.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); box_lr.SetOpacity( 0 ); box_lr.Hide(); CArrowLeftButton *lb=box_lr.GetArrowLeftButton(); if (lb!= NULL ) { lb.SetMain( this .GetMain()); lb.SetBase(box_lr); } CArrowRightButton *rb=box_lr.GetArrowRightButton(); if (rb!= NULL ) { rb.SetMain( this .GetMain()); rb.SetBase(box_lr); } } CArrowUpDownBox *box_ud= this .GetArrUpDownBox(); if (box_ud!= NULL ) { this .SetVisibleUpDownBox( false ); this .SetSizeUpDownBox(box_ud.Height()); box_ud.SetMain( this .GetMain()); box_ud.SetBase( this .GetObject()); box_ud.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); box_ud.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); box_ud.SetOpacity( 0 ); box_ud.Hide(); CArrowDownButton *db=box_ud.GetArrowDownButton(); if (db!= NULL ) { db.SetMain( this .GetMain()); db.SetBase(box_ud); } CArrowUpButton *ub=box_ud.GetArrowUpButton(); if (ub!= NULL ) { ub.SetMain( this .GetMain()); ub.SetBase(box_ud); } } this .ArrangeTabHeaders(); this .Select(selected_page, true ); return true ; }

创建左右和上下箭头按钮对象后，我们获取指向创建对象的指针，并为其设置主对象和基准对象。 从收到的对象中，提取其箭头按钮对象，并为每个对象指定主对象和基准对象。

在显示控件的方法中，添加检查对象显示标志：

void CTabControl::Show( void ) { if (! this .Displayed()) return ; CArrayObj *list= this .GetListHeaders(); if (list== NULL ) return ; if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) this .m_shadow_obj.Show(); CGCnvElement::Show(); this .BringToTop(); }

如果对象启用了手动显示管理模式，则离开该方法。





该方法返回指向第一个可见标题的指针：

CTabHeader *CTabControl::GetFirstVisibleHeader( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .TabPages();i++) { CTabHeader *obj= this .GetTabHeader(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; switch ( this .Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : if (obj.CoordX()== this .CoordXWorkspace()+(obj.State() ? 0 : 2 )) return obj; break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : if (obj.BottomEdge()== this .BottomEdgeWorkspace()+(obj.State() ? 0 : - 2 )) return obj; break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : if (obj.CoordY()== this .CoordYWorkspace()+(obj.State() ? 0 : 2 )) return obj; break ; default : break ; } } return NULL ; }

如果标题位于顶部/底部，则第一个可见标题位于左侧，如果标题位于左侧，则第一个可见标题位于底部，当标题位于控件右侧时，第一个可见标题位于顶部。 为了找到这个极值标题，我们需要遍历对象的所有标题，从而依据标题行的位置检查其位置的坐标。 对于定位在顶部，标题应放置在容器的起始 X 坐标处。 在这种情况下，如果未选择标题，则其初始坐标将向右移动两个像素。 针对不同的标题栏位置，情况类似。方法在循环中根据标题栏的位置查找对象坐标与容器坐标之间的匹配项，并返回指向找到对象的指针。 如果未找到任何标题，该方法将返回 NULL。





该方法将标题栏向左滚动：

void CTabControl::ScrollHeadersRowToLeft( void ) { if ( this .Multiline()) return ; int shift= 0 ; int correct_size= 0 ; int selected= this .SelectedTabPageNum(); CTabHeader *first= this .GetFirstVisibleHeader(); if (first== NULL ) return ; if (first.PageNumber()==selected) correct_size= 4 ; CTabHeader *last= this .GetLastHeader(); if (last== NULL ) return ; if (last.RightEdge()<= this .RightEdgeWorkspace()) return ; shift=first.Width()-correct_size; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .TabPages();i++) { CTabHeader *header= this .GetTabHeader(i); if (header== NULL ) continue ; if (header.Move(header.CoordX()-shift,header.CoordY())) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); int x=(i==selected ? 0 : 2 ); if (header.CoordX()-x< this .CoordXWorkspace()) { header.Crop(); header.Hide(); CTabHeader *header_selected= this .GetTabHeader(selected); if (header_selected== NULL ) continue ; CTabField *field_selected=header_selected.GetFieldObj(); if (field_selected== NULL ) continue ; field_selected.DrawFrame(); field_selected.Update(); } else { header.Show(); header.Redraw( false ); CTabField *field=header.GetFieldObj(); if (field== NULL ) continue ; if (i==selected) { field.DrawFrame(); field.Update(); } } } } CTabHeader *obj= this .GetTabHeader(selected); if (obj!= NULL && obj.CoordX()>= this .CoordXWorkspace() && obj.RightEdge()<= this .RightEdgeWorkspace()) obj.BringToTop(); :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); }





该方法将标题栏向右滚动：

void CTabControl::ScrollHeadersRowToRight( void ) { if ( this .Multiline()) return ; int shift= 0 ; int correct_size= 0 ; int selected= this .SelectedTabPageNum(); CTabHeader *first= this .GetFirstVisibleHeader(); if (first== NULL ) return ; CTabHeader *prev= this .GetTabHeader(first.PageNumber()- 1 ); if (prev== NULL ) return ; if (prev.PageNumber()==selected) correct_size= 4 ; shift=prev.Width()-correct_size; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .TabPages();i++) { CTabHeader *header= this .GetTabHeader(i); if (header== NULL ) continue ; if (header.Move(header.CoordX()+shift,header.CoordY())) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); int x=(i==selected ? 0 : 2 ); if (header.CoordX()-x< this .CoordXWorkspace()) { header.Crop(); header.Hide(); } else { header.Show(); header.Redraw( false ); CTabField *field=header.GetFieldObj(); if (field== NULL ) continue ; if (i==selected) { field.DrawFrame(); field.Update(); } } } } CTabHeader *obj= this .GetTabHeader(selected); if (obj!= NULL && obj.CoordX()>= this .CoordXWorkspace() && obj.RightEdge()<= this .RightEdgeWorkspace()) obj.BringToTop(); :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); }





若标题位于左侧，该方法向上滚动标题行：

void CTabControl::ScrollHeadersRowLeftToUp( void ) { if ( this .Multiline()) return ; int shift= 0 ; int correct_size= 0 ; int selected= this .SelectedTabPageNum(); CTabHeader *first= this .GetFirstVisibleHeader(); if (first== NULL ) return ; CTabHeader *prev= this .GetTabHeader(first.PageNumber()- 1 ); if (prev== NULL ) return ; if (prev.PageNumber()==selected) correct_size= 4 ; shift=prev.Height()-correct_size; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .TabPages();i++) { CTabHeader *header= this .GetTabHeader(i); if (header== NULL ) continue ; if (header.Move(header.CoordX(),header.CoordY()-shift)) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); int x=(i==selected ? 0 : 2 ); if (header.BottomEdge()+x> this .BottomEdgeWorkspace()) { header.Crop(); header.Hide(); } else { header.Show(); header.Redraw( false ); CTabField *field=header.GetFieldObj(); if (field== NULL ) continue ; if (i==selected) { field.DrawFrame(); field.Update(); } } } } CTabHeader *obj= this .GetTabHeader(selected); if (obj!= NULL && obj.CoordY()>= this .CoordYWorkspace() && obj.BottomEdge()<= this .BottomEdgeWorkspace()) obj.BringToTop(); :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); }





若标题位于左侧，该方法向下滚动标题行：



void CTabControl::ScrollHeadersRowLeftToDown( void ) { if ( this .Multiline()) return ; int shift= 0 ; int correct_size= 0 ; int selected= this .SelectedTabPageNum(); CTabHeader *first= this .GetFirstVisibleHeader(); if (first== NULL ) return ; if (first.PageNumber()==selected) correct_size= 4 ; CTabHeader *last= this .GetLastHeader(); if (last== NULL ) return ; if (last.CoordY()>= this .CoordYWorkspace()) return ; shift=first.Height()-correct_size; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .TabPages();i++) { CTabHeader *header= this .GetTabHeader(i); if (header== NULL ) continue ; if (header.Move(header.CoordX(),header.CoordY()+shift)) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); int x=(i==selected ? 0 : 2 ); if (header.BottomEdge()-x> this .BottomEdgeWorkspace()) { header.Crop(); header.Hide(); CTabHeader *header_selected= this .GetTabHeader(selected); if (header_selected== NULL ) continue ; CTabField *field_selected=header_selected.GetFieldObj(); if (field_selected== NULL ) continue ; field_selected.DrawFrame(); field_selected.Update(); } else { header.Show(); header.Redraw( false ); CTabField *field=header.GetFieldObj(); if (field== NULL ) continue ; if (i==selected) { field.DrawFrame(); field.Update(); } } } } CTabHeader *obj= this .GetTabHeader(selected); if (obj!= NULL && obj.CoordY()>= this .CoordYWorkspace() && obj.BottomEdge()<= this .BottomEdgeWorkspace()) obj.BringToTop(); :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); }





若标题位于右侧，该方法向上滚动标题行：

void CTabControl::ScrollHeadersRowRightToUp( void ) { if ( this .Multiline()) return ; int shift= 0 ; int correct_size= 0 ; int selected= this .SelectedTabPageNum(); CTabHeader *first= this .GetFirstVisibleHeader(); if (first== NULL ) return ; if (first.PageNumber()==selected) correct_size= 4 ; CTabHeader *last= this .GetLastHeader(); if (last== NULL ) return ; if (last.BottomEdge()<= this .BottomEdgeWorkspace()) return ; shift=first.Height()-correct_size; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .TabPages();i++) { CTabHeader *header= this .GetTabHeader(i); if (header== NULL ) continue ; if (header.Move(header.CoordX(),header.CoordY()-shift)) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); int x=(i==selected ? 0 : 2 ); if (header.CoordY()-x< this .CoordYWorkspace()) { header.Crop(); header.Hide(); CTabHeader *header_selected= this .GetTabHeader(selected); if (header_selected== NULL ) continue ; CTabField *field_selected=header_selected.GetFieldObj(); if (field_selected== NULL ) continue ; field_selected.DrawFrame(); field_selected.Update(); } else { header.Show(); header.Redraw( false ); CTabField *field=header.GetFieldObj(); if (field== NULL ) continue ; if (i==selected) { field.DrawFrame(); field.Update(); } } } } CTabHeader *obj= this .GetTabHeader(selected); if (obj!= NULL && obj.CoordY()>= this .CoordYWorkspace() && obj.BottomEdge()<= this .BottomEdgeWorkspace()) obj.BringToTop(); :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); }





若标题位于右侧，该方法向下滚动标题行：

void CTabControl::ScrollHeadersRowRightToDown( void ) { if ( this .Multiline()) return ; int shift= 0 ; int correct_size= 0 ; int selected= this .SelectedTabPageNum(); CTabHeader *first= this .GetFirstVisibleHeader(); if (first== NULL ) return ; CTabHeader *prev= this .GetTabHeader(first.PageNumber()- 1 ); if (prev== NULL ) return ; if (prev.PageNumber()==selected) correct_size= 4 ; shift=prev.Height()-correct_size; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .TabPages();i++) { CTabHeader *header= this .GetTabHeader(i); if (header== NULL ) continue ; if (header.Move(header.CoordX(),header.CoordY()+shift)) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); int x=(i==selected ? 0 : 2 ); if (header.CoordY()-x< this .CoordYWorkspace()) { header.Crop(); header.Hide(); } else { header.Show(); header.Redraw( false ); CTabField *field=header.GetFieldObj(); if (field== NULL ) continue ; if (i==selected) { field.DrawFrame(); field.Update(); } } } } CTabHeader *obj= this .GetTabHeader(selected); if (obj!= NULL && obj.CoordY()>= this .CoordYWorkspace() && obj.BottomEdge()<= this .BottomEdgeWorkspace()) obj.BringToTop(); :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); }

滚动标题行的所有方法逻辑，在方法代码中均已完整讲述。 它们彼此雷同，仅在移动计算和可见性范围方面略有不同。 我希望这些方法不需要额外的解释。 如果您有任何疑问，请随时在下面的评论中提问。

事件处理程序：

void CTabControl:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGCnvElement:: OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT) { CTabHeader *header= this .GetTabHeader( this .SelectedTabPageNum()); if (header== NULL ) return ; switch ( this .Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : if (header.RightEdge()> this .RightEdgeWorkspace()) this .ScrollHeadersRowToLeft(); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : if (header.CoordY()< this .CoordYWorkspace()) this .ScrollHeadersRowLeftToDown(); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : Print (DFUN, "header.BottomEdge=" ,header.BottomEdge(), ", this.BottomEdgeWorkspace=" , this .BottomEdgeWorkspace()); if (header.BottomEdge()> this .BottomEdgeWorkspace()) this .ScrollHeadersRowRightToUp(); break ; default : break ; } } if (id>=WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_LEFT && id<=WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN) { CTabHeader *header= this .GetTabHeader( this .GetListHeaders().Total()- 1 ); if (header== NULL ) return ; int hidden= 0 ; if (id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_LEFT) this .ScrollHeadersRowToRight(); if (id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_RIGHT) this .ScrollHeadersRowToLeft(); if (id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN) { switch ( this .Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : this .ScrollHeadersRowLeftToUp(); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : this .ScrollHeadersRowRightToUp(); break ; default : break ; } } if (id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP) { switch ( this .Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : this .ScrollHeadersRowLeftToDown(); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : this .ScrollHeadersRowRightToDown(); break ; default : break ; } } } }

现在，我们利用上述方法处理每个事件（选择选项卡标题的隐藏部分，或单击用于滚动标题栏的按钮）。 通常，根据标题栏的位置，以及按钮或标题单击事件，我们调用相应的方法来滚动标题栏。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh 中的图形元素集合类中，即在其事件处理程序中，我们现在需要正确处理从 WinForms 对象接收的事件。 为了达此目的，我们需要从 'sparam' 字符串参数中获取三个名称，找到基准对象，并从中提取生成事件的那个。 如果找到的对象属于 TabControl，则向其发送事件 ID，以此调用 TabControl 事件处理程序。



void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_std= NULL ; CGCnvElement *obj_cnv= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (idx>WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<WF_CONTROL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string array[]; if (:: StringSplit (sparam,:: StringGetCharacter ( ";" , 0 ),array)!= 3 ) { CMessage::ToLog(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_OBJECT_NAMES); return ; } CWinFormBase *main= this .GetCanvElement(array[ 0 ]); if (main== NULL ) return ; CWinFormBase *base=main.GetElementByName(array[ 1 ]); CWinFormBase *base_elm= NULL ; if (base== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list_obj=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(main.GetListElements(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,( long )dparam,EQUAL); if (list_obj== NULL || list_obj.Total()== 0 ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_obj.Total();i++) { base_elm=list_obj.At(i); if (base_elm== NULL ) continue ; base=base_elm.GetElementByName(array[ 1 ]); if (base!= NULL ) break ; } } if (base== NULL ) return ; CWinFormBase *object=base.GetElementByName(array[ 2 ]); if (object== NULL ) return ; if (idx==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK) { if ((ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)dparam==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) { int event_id= (object.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_LEFT : object.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_RIGHT : object.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP : object.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN : WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT); if (base_elm!= NULL ) base_elm. OnChartEvent (event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } if (idx==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT) { if (base!= NULL ) base. OnChartEvent (idx,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) {

整个逻辑在代码中都有讲述，故无需额外解释。



现在一切就绪，可以进行测试了。







测试

为了执行测试，我将取用上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存在 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part119\ 中，命名为 TestDoEasy119.mq5。

与以前版本的唯一区别是我在 TabControl 中实现了 15 个选项卡：

pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,InpTabControlX,InpTabControlY,pnl.Width()- 30 ,pnl.Height()- 40 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CTabControl *tc=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, 0 ); if (tc!= NULL ) { tc.SetTabSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE)InpTabPageSizeMode); tc.SetAlignment((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT)InpHeaderAlignment); tc.SetMultiline(InpTabCtrlMultiline); tc.SetHeaderPadding( 6 , 0 ); tc.CreateTabPages( 15 , 0 , 56 , 20 ,TextByLanguage( "Вкладка" , "TabPage" )); for ( int j= 0 ;j<tc.TabPages();j++) { tc.CreateNewElement(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 60 , 20 , 80 , 20 , clrDodgerBlue , 255 , true , false ); CLabel *label=tc.GetTabElement(j, 0 ); if (label== NULL ) continue ; label.SetText( "TabPage" + string (j+ 1 )); } }

可以留下 11 个选项卡，但我增加了选项卡的数量来测试性能，并搜索一些“漏洞”。 如此，此数字只是将所选标题移出容器两侧时调试和排除故障的结果。



编译 EA，并在图表上启动它：





正如我们所见，一切都按预期运作。

但是有两个缺点：如果将鼠标悬停在隐藏的选项卡标题区域上，则标题会更改颜色来做出反应，就好像它在此区域中可见一样。 这就是为什么在调整可见区域大小时，控件的活动区域不会更改其大小的原因。 若要解决此问题，我需要根据可见区域计算活动区域，并调整其大小。

第二个缺点是，如果将选定的标题移到容器之外，并移动面板，则将显示隐藏标题的两个像素。 这与调整选项卡范围大小的计算，因为所选标题每侧的大小增加两个像素。 为了修复它，我需要找到一种方式来获取选项卡标题对象内相邻标题的尺寸，根据该尺寸计算可见性区域的大小。

我将在后续文章中处理这个问题，并开发新的 WinForms 对象。







下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将开始开发 SplitContainer WinForms 对象。



以下是 MQL5 的当前函数库版本、测试 EA，和图表事件控制指标的所有文件，供您测试和下载。 在评论中留下您的问题、意见和建议。

返回内容目录

*该系列的前几篇文章:





DoEasy. 控件 (第 13 部分): 优化 WinForms 对象与鼠标的交互，启动开发 TabControl WinForms 对象

DoEasy. 控件 (第 14 部分): 命名图形元素的新算法。 继续工作于 TabControl WinForms 对象

DoEasy. 控件 (第 15 部分): TabControl WinForms 对象 — 多行选项卡标题、选项卡处理方法

DoEasy. 控件 (第 16 部分): TabControl WinForms 对象 — 多行选项卡标题，拉伸标题适配容器

DoEasy. 控件 (第 17 部分): 裁剪对象不可见部分、辅助箭头按钮 WinForms 对象

DoEasy. 控件 (第 18 部分): TabControl 中滚动选项卡的功能

