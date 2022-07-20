DoEasy. 控件 (第 5 部分): 基准 WinForms 对象，面板控件，AutoSize 参数

内容

概述

在实现面板对象的 AutoSize 和 AutoSizeMode 属性之前，我将创建所有函数库 WinForms 对象的基类。 由于这些对象的许多属性是相互继承的，因此我现在操控的面板对象中的固有属性也可以用于其它 WinForms 对象。 为了避免为每个对象设置相似的属性，我将创建一个基准 WinForms 对象，该类型的所有其它对象都将从其继承。 基准对象本身将继承自实现了鼠标交互的窗体对象类。



如果位于面板内的对象已激活 Dock 属性（在前一篇文章中研究过），则此对象会“粘附”到其容器的边界。 容器边框会在 DockMode 属性中指定。 在这种情况下，如果放置在面板内的每个后续对象相对其容器（面板）绑定的边界与排前面的对象相同，则它将附着到前一个对象的最近边界，而不是容器的指定边界。 因此，放置在面板内并绑定（例如绑定到容器左边缘）的所有对象将从左到右排依次列成一行。 如果面板激活了自动调整大小模式，则容器的宽度将自动伸缩，从而保证位于其中并排成一行的所有对象不会超出其容器边界。 如果将超出面板边缘的物体放置在容器内，则容器的行为应相同。 如果面板启用了自动调整大小模式，则必须调整其边缘的大小，以便对象不会超出其限制。

同时，如果对象附着到其容器的一侧，且当容器本身的 AutoSize 属性处于激活或未活动状态时，会存在很大差异。

在激活了自动调整大小属性的容器内放置的所有对象都按其优先级顺序排列，该优先级由附着到容器的对象列表中的序列号指定。 如此即允许我们预先确定容器内对象的位置，其大小自动调整为绑定到容器的所有元素的总大小。 我将后续文章中会研究这一点。 如今，我将根据创建新的基准 WinForms 对象的任务改进函数库类，并当从面板创建附着于它的元素时，直接实现 Autosize 属性。

除了已设计好的任务外，我们针对面板内的图形元素构造进行一个小的优化。 由于我们首先需要根据其序列号和绑定值（Dock）排列连接到面板的所有元素，然后在激活面板自动大小属性的情况下，为适应其内部元素而调整面板大小（如果确实需要），因此我们需要首先将所有元素“虚拟”放置在面板内，然后看看我们是否需要调整面板的大小，并在必要时进行更改。 只有该步完成后，我们才应重绘位于面板内的所有元素。 如果我们立即绘制元素，则其大小和绑定点的变化将实时可见，从而导致面板周边出现各种遗留的渲染痕迹。 因此，我们将首先按正确的顺序排列元素，必要时调整其大小（这取决于绑定元素的方法，及其在绑定元素列表中的数量），然后计算面板需要调整的大小。 完成所有这些之后，我们将以新的顺序重新绘制面板，并排列位于其中的元素。



改进库类

因为我要在这里实现一个新的函数库对象，所以需要将其类型添加到函数库对象类型列表之中。 此外，在访问面板参考底图对象时，我们需要了解对象类型。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 里，即在函数库对象类型列表中，输入新的类型 — 基准 WinForms 对象:

enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, }





往图形元素类型列表中添加两种新类型 — 图形参考底图元素 和 基准 WinForms 对象。 此外，将 GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL 宏替换重命名为 GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL：



enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL , };

这些类型允许我们知道当前选择了哪个对象，以及如果这是必要的类型，该如何处理它。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 中，添加函数库新消息索引：

MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,

及与新增索引相对应的消息：



{ "Окно" , "Window" }, { "Подложка объекта-элемента управления WinForms \"Панель\"" , "Underlay object-control WinForms \"Panel\"" }, { "Базовый элемент управления WinForms" , "Base WinForms control" }, { "Элемент управления \"Panel\"" , "Control element \"Panel\"" },





所有函数库图形对象都派生自 CGBaseObj 函数库基准图形对象类。 该类包含处理任意函数库图形对象的所有基本方法。 在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh 里，在返回图形元素类型描述的方法中添加显示两种新类型函数库图形元素的描述：

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( void ) { return ( this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL) : "Unknown" ); }





在画布上绘制图形元素对象类中我们定义一些虚拟方法，函数库图形的其余画布对象则是从中派生而来。 该类位于 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh 当中。

类中某些方法的实现可能不适用于类的某些衍生后代对象。 如果我们在此将它们虚拟化，那在子类中我们就能更改这些方法，其方法的实现与父类中的实现不同。



virtual bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x); virtual bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y); virtual bool SetWidth( const int width); virtual bool SetHeight( const int height); void SetRightEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); } void SetBottomEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); }

...

virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( const bool redraw= false ); void Update( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); }

现在，在需要差异性方法实现的子类中，我们简单地编写同名虚拟方法，尽管它们自己的实现与此处显示的不同。 访问父类的虚拟方法时，将调用子类的虚拟方法。

我需要在目前正改进的一些方法中添加标志，来指示需要重新绘制图形对象。 这将允许优化对象列表的处理，从而避免不断重绘列表中的每个对象，但首先要处理列表中的所有对象（例如，更改每个对象的大小，并将其移动到新位置）。 直至处理完整个列表后，简单地在每个对象的新坐标或新大小处重新绘制。 从视觉来看，这比在更改其尺寸和坐标后立即重新绘制列表中的每个对象要快。

在阴影对象类文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ShadowObj.mqh 中，更改变量名称和方法，删除 “shadow” 一词。 我认为，这是多余的。

由于我们需要依据新的大小彻底重画阴影，尽管阴影参数相同，添加另一个存储阴影模糊半径的变量，两种访问新变量的方法，以及在阴影重画方法里加入需要重画整个阴影对象的标志：



class CShadowObj : public CGCnvElement { private : color m_color; uchar m_opacity; uchar m_blur; bool GaussianBlur( const uint radius); bool GetQuadratureWeights( const double mu0, const int n, double &weights[]); void DrawShadowFigureRect( const int w, const int h); public : CShadowObj( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } void Draw( const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const uchar blur_value , const bool redraw ); void SetColor ( const color colour) { this .m_color=colour; } color Color ( void ) const { return this .m_color; } void SetOpacity ( const uchar opacity) { this .m_opacity=opacity; } uchar Opacity ( void ) const { return this .m_opacity; } void SetBlur( const uchar blur) { this .m_blur=blur; } uchar Blur( void ) const { return this .m_blur; } };





在类构造函数中，添加由函数库 Defines.mqh 文件中定义的 CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY 宏替换指定的默认阴影不透明度，以及来自同一文件的由 DEF_SHADOW_BLUR 宏替换指定的默认阴影模糊度：

CShadowObj::CShadowObj( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW; CGCnvElement::SetColorBackground( clrNONE ); CGCnvElement::SetOpacity( 0 ); CGCnvElement::SetActive( false ); this .m_opacity=CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY; this .m_blur=DEF_SHADOW_BLUR; color gray=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorSaturation(ChartColorBackground(),- 100 ); this .m_color=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness(gray,- 50 ); this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_visible= true ; CGCnvElement::Erase(); }





在实现绘制阴影对象的方法时，我们现在要明确指定阴影重画标志。 取代 “radius” 局部变量，我将使用新变量 m_blur。 这将允许我们保存阴影模糊值，以便后续用最初绘制阴影对象时采用的参数对其进行重画：

void CShadowObj::Draw( const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const uchar blur_value , const bool redraw ) { this .SetCoordXRelative(shift_x); this .SetCoordYRelative(shift_y); int w= this .Width()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; int h= this .Height()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; this .DrawShadowFigureRect(w,h); this .m_blur=(blur_value>OUTER_AREA_SIZE/ 4 ? OUTER_AREA_SIZE/ 4 : blur_value); if (! this .GaussianBlur( this .m_blur )) return ; CGCnvElement::Move( this .CoordX()+ this .CoordXRelative(), this .CoordY()+ this .CoordYRelative(), redraw ); CGCnvElement::Update( redraw ); }





由于稍后我打算实现所有函数库 WinForms 对象的基准对象，所以在实现的 WinForms 对象类及其父类中的一些变量和方法应该传递一个新的基类或其父类 — CForm 类。 这样在类的继承层次结构级别上，允许所有变量和方法在需要它们的时候保持可用。



例如，创建对象完毕，其坐标和大小会存储在 CPanel 类变量当中。 我们在其它 WinForms 对象中也需要用到相同的数据。 因此，我们将把它们移到 WinForms 对象的父类 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh 当中。

乍一看，将这些变量和方法移动到 WinForms 对象的基类是合乎逻辑的。 然而，对于窗体对象，由于该类是所有 WinForms 对象的基准对象类的父类，故这些数据也许也有大用。 那么，我们把这些变量转移：

class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE m_mouse_form_state; ushort m_mouse_state_flags; color m_color_frame; int m_offset_x; int m_offset_y; int m_init_x; int m_init_y; int m_init_w; int m_init_h; void ResetArrayFrameT( void ); void ResetArrayFrameQ( void ); void ResetArrayFrameG( void );

我们把 CreateNewElement() 方法切分成两个优化代码 — 创建另一个 CreateAndAddNewElement() 方法，在其中创建新元素，并将其添加到列表当中。 在类的受保护部分声明方法。 把存储初始坐标和对象大小的变量，及相应方法，从 CPanel 类移动到公开部分：

protected : CArrayObj m_list_tmp; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; void Initialize( void ); void Deinitialize( void ); void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); string CreateNameDependentObject( const string base_name) const { return ::StringSubstr( this .NameObj(),::StringLen(::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME))+ 1 )+ "_" +base_name; } virtual bool MoveDependentObj( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); CGCnvElement *CreateAndAddNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity); public : int GetCoordXInit( void ) const { return this .m_init_x; } int GetCoordYInit( void ) const { return this .m_init_y; } int GetWidthInit( void ) const { return this .m_init_w; } int GetHeightInit( void ) const { return this .m_init_h; } void SetCoordXInit( const int value ) { this .m_init_x= value ; } void SetCoordYInit( const int value ) { this .m_init_y= value ; } void SetWidthInit( const int value ) { this .m_init_w= value ; } void SetHeightInit( const int value ) { this .m_init_h= value ; } ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE MouseFormState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); int MouseCursorX( void ) const { return this .m_mouse.CoordX(); } int MouseCursorY( void ) const { return this .m_mouse.CoordY(); }





将 CreateNewElement() 方法设为虚拟方法，并添加标志，指示需要为新创建对象进行渲染：

virtual bool CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw ); bool AddNewElement(CGCnvElement *obj, const int x, const int y);

该方法已是虚拟的，因此我们可以在每个继承的类中为同名方法编制各自实现。 对象需要重画标志，从而避免在创建后立即逐个显示每个对象。 取而代之，我们首先创建所有对象，然后调整创建对象附着面板的大小，最后再渲染所有对象。 这样会快捷很多，因为我们如此做能够避免在循环中每创建一个后续对象，并附着到面板时就更改面板大小，导致视觉残留伪影。





在简化的对象属性访问方法模块中，声明两个处理 "Shadow blur" 属性的方法：

void SetColorFrame( const color colour) { this .m_color_frame=colour; } color ColorFrame( void ) const { return this .m_color_frame; } void SetColorShadow( const color colour); color ColorShadow( void ) const ; void SetOpacityShadow( const uchar opacity); uchar OpacityShadow( void ) const ; void SetBlurShadow( const uchar blur); uchar BlurShadow( void ) const ; };





调用属性初始化方法之后，在所有参数化构造函数中加入初始化存储对象初始大小和坐标属性的方法：

CForm::CForm( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM; this .Initialize(); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetWidthInit(w); this .SetHeightInit(h); } CForm::CForm( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,:: ChartID (),subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM; this .Initialize(); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetWidthInit(w); this .SetHeightInit(h); } CForm::CForm( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,:: ChartID (), 0 ,name,x,y,w,h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM; this .Initialize(); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetWidthInit(w); this .SetHeightInit(h); }





在初始化方法本身中，为这些值置零：

void CForm::Initialize( void ) { this .m_list_elements.Clear(); this .m_list_elements.Sort(); this .m_list_tmp.Clear(); this .m_list_tmp.Sort(); this .m_shadow_obj= NULL ; this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_frame_width_right=DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE; this .m_frame_width_left=DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE; this .m_frame_width_top=DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE; this .m_frame_width_bottom=DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE; this .m_gradient_v= true ; this .m_gradient_c= false ; this .m_mouse_state_flags= 0 ; this .m_offset_x= 0 ; this .m_offset_y= 0 ; this .m_init_x= 0 ; this .m_init_y= 0 ; this .m_init_w= 0 ; this .m_init_h= 0 ; CGCnvElement::SetInteraction( false ); this .m_animations= new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); this .m_list_tmp.Add(m_animations); }





该方法创建新的附着图元，并将其添加到附着对象列表当中：

CGCnvElement *CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity) { if (element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_NOT_INTENDED),:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (element_type), 19 )); return NULL ; } int num= this .m_list_elements.Total(); string ns=(:: StringLen (( string )num)< 2 ? :: IntegerToString (num, 2 , '0' ) : ( string )num); string name= "Elm" +ns; int elm_x=x; int elm_y=y; this .GetCoords(elm_x,elm_y); CGCnvElement *obj= this .CreateNewGObject(element_type,num,name,elm_x,elm_y,w,h,colour,opacity, false ,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; if (! this .AddNewElement(obj,elm_x,elm_y)) { delete obj; return NULL ; } obj.SetColorBackground(colour); obj.SetOpacity(opacity); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMain(main); obj.SetBase( this .GetObject()); obj.SetID( this .ID()); obj.SetNumber(num); obj.SetCoordXRelative(x); obj.SetCoordYRelative(y); obj.SetZorder( this .Zorder(), false ); obj.SetCoordXRelativeInit(x); obj.SetCoordYRelativeInit(y); return obj; }

该方法逻辑实质上是重复 CreateNewElement() 方法逻辑，尽管所创建元素没有无条件渲染。 该方法简单地返回指向成功创建的图形元素的指针，或者若创建元素或将元素添加到列表时出错，则是 NULL。 此外，我在此处还修复了一个小错误。 绑定对象列表现在含有每个对象的索引。



创建新附着元素的方法现在看起来不一样了 — 添加新对象并将其添加到列表的完整代码已移到上面研究的方法里，并在此处调用。 如果未创建对象，或未将其添加到列表中，则该方法返回 false，否额对象含有渲染标志，表示必须物理渲染，且方法返回 true。



bool CForm::CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw ) { CGCnvElement *obj= this .CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,main,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; obj.Erase(colour,opacity, redraw ); return true ; }





在绘制阴影的方法中，我们现在向阴影对象类的 Draw() 方法传递指示必须绘制阴影的标志：

void CForm::DrawShadow( const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const color colour, const uchar opacity= 127 , const uchar blur=DEF_SHADOW_BLUR) { if (! this .m_shadow) return ; if ( this .m_shadow_obj== NULL ) this .CreateShadowObj(colour,opacity); if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) { this .m_shadow_obj.Draw(shift_x,shift_y,blur , true ); this .m_shadow_obj.SetVisible( true , false ); this .BringToTop(); } }

在此，我们始终传递 true 表示绘制阴影。 如果不需要阴影，则将通过条件运算符在调用方法中对此进行检查。 这比控制无模糊阴影矩形的渲染，以及在该矩形使用模糊之前跟踪是否绘制，以及捕捉其它相关陷阱更容易。 代之，只需检查阴影是否需要渲染，并调用该方法就更容易了。







该方法设置窗体阴影模糊度：

void CForm::SetBlurShadow( const uchar blur) { if ( this .m_shadow_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_TEXT_NO_SHADOW_OBJ_FIRST_CREATE_IT)); return ; } this .m_shadow_obj.SetBlur(blur); }

如果不存在阴影对象，则显示消息，指示应首先创建阴影对象。 否则，将调用为阴影对象设置模糊量的方法。

该方法返回窗体阴影模糊度：

uchar CForm::BlurShadow( void ) const { if ( this .m_shadow_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_TEXT_NO_SHADOW_OBJ_FIRST_CREATE_IT)); return 0 ; } return this .m_shadow_obj.Blur(); }

如果不存在阴影对象，则显示消息，指示应首先创建阴影对象。 否则，该方法返回阴影对象设置的模糊量。



除了上述修改外，该类还有一些不影响其逻辑的小改进。 在这里讲述它们没啥意义。 您可以查看文后附件中的所有修改。





基准 WinForms 对象类



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ 中，创建 CWinFormBase 类的新文件 WinFormBase.mqh。 该类应继承自 CForm 窗体对象类。 为了令基类在文件中可见，需将窗体对象类文件包含到其中：

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\Form.mqh" class CWinFormBase : public CForm { }

从面板 WinForms 对象类文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh 里把变量和处理它们的方法移到该类当中。 它存储了我们为面板对象实现的所有变量和方法。 当然，也会添加新的。

将以下变量置于类的受保护部分：

class CWinFormBase : public CForm { protected : color m_fore_color; ENUM_FW_TYPE m_bold_type; ENUM_FRAME_STYLE m_border_style; bool m_autosize; ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE m_dock_mode; int m_margin[ 4 ]; int m_padding[ 4 ]; private :

在私密部分，放置返回字体标志的方法：

private : uint GetFontFlags( void ); public :

而在公开部分中，声明清除元素、重新绘制元素和更改大小的虚拟方法，以及类构造函数，并从 CPanel 类文件中移走这些方法：

public : virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase(color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Redraw( bool redraw); virtual bool Resize( const int w, const int h, const bool redraw); virtual bool Resize( const int index, const int w, const int h, const bool redraw); CWinFormBase( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CWinFormBase( const string name) : CForm(::ChartID(), 0 ,name, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE; } void SetForeColor( const color clr) { this .m_fore_color=clr; } color ForeColor( void ) const { return this .m_fore_color; } void SetBold( const bool flag); bool Bold( void ); void SetItalic( const bool flag); bool Italic( void ); void SetStrikeout( const bool flag); bool Strikeout( void ); void SetUnderline( const bool flag); bool Underline( void ); void SetFontDrawStyle(ENUM_FONT_STYLE style); ENUM_FONT_STYLE FontDrawStyle( void ); void SetFontBoldType(ENUM_FW_TYPE type); ENUM_FW_TYPE FontBoldType( void ) const { return this .m_bold_type; } void SetBorderStyle( const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE style) { this .m_border_style=style; } ENUM_FRAME_STYLE BorderStyle( void ) const { return this .m_border_style; } virtual void SetAutoSize( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { this .m_autosize=flag; } bool AutoSize( void ) { return this .m_autosize; } virtual void SetDockMode( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE mode, const bool redraw) { this .m_dock_mode=mode; } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE DockMode( void ) const { return this .m_dock_mode; } void SetMarginLeft( const int value ) { this .m_margin[ 0 ]= value ; } void SetMarginTop( const int value ) { this .m_margin[ 1 ]= value ; } void SetMarginRight( const int value ) { this .m_margin[ 2 ]= value ; } void SetMarginBottom( const int value ) { this .m_margin[ 3 ]= value ; } void SetMarginAll( const int value ) { this .SetMarginLeft( value ); this .SetMarginTop( value ); this .SetMarginRight( value ); this .SetMarginBottom( value ); } int MarginLeft( void ) const { return this .m_margin[ 0 ]; } int MarginTop( void ) const { return this .m_margin[ 1 ]; } int MarginRight( void ) const { return this .m_margin[ 2 ]; } int MarginBottom( void ) const { return this .m_margin[ 3 ]; } virtual void SetPaddingLeft( const uint value ) { this .m_padding[ 0 ]=(( int ) value < this .m_frame_width_left ? this .m_frame_width_left : ( int ) value ); } virtual void SetPaddingTop( const uint value ) { this .m_padding[ 1 ]=(( int ) value < this .m_frame_width_top ? this .m_frame_width_top : ( int ) value ); } virtual void SetPaddingRight( const uint value ) { this .m_padding[ 2 ]=(( int ) value < this .m_frame_width_right ? this .m_frame_width_right : ( int ) value ); } virtual void SetPaddingBottom( const uint value ) { this .m_padding[ 3 ]=(( int ) value < this .m_frame_width_bottom ? this .m_frame_width_bottom : ( int ) value ); } virtual void SetPaddingAll( const uint value ) { this .SetPaddingLeft( value ); this .SetPaddingTop( value ); this .SetPaddingRight( value ); this .SetPaddingBottom( value ); } virtual void SetFrameWidthLeft( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_left=( int ) value ; } virtual void SetFrameWidthTop( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_top=( int ) value ; } virtual void SetFrameWidthRight( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_right=( int ) value ; } virtual void SetFrameWidthBottom( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_bottom=( int ) value ;} virtual void SetFrameWidthAll( const uint value ) { this .SetFrameWidthLeft( value ); this .SetFrameWidthTop( value ); this .SetFrameWidthRight( value ); this .SetFrameWidthBottom( value ); } int FrameWidthLeft( void ) const { return this .m_frame_width_left; } int FrameWidthTop( void ) const { return this .m_frame_width_top; } int FrameWidthRight( void ) const { return this .m_frame_width_right; } int FrameWidthBottom( void ) const { return this .m_frame_width_bottom; } int PaddingLeft( void ) const { return this .m_padding[ 0 ]; } int PaddingTop( void ) const { return this .m_padding[ 1 ]; } int PaddingRight( void ) const { return this .m_padding[ 2 ]; } int PaddingBottom( void ) const { return this .m_padding[ 3 ]; } };

大多数被转移的方法都是虚拟的，因此如果必要的话，它们可以在继承的子类中重新定义。 所有设置属性的方法现在都在其名称中设置了前缀 “Set”。 这无可置疑地指明了方法的从属关系。

在参数化构造函数中，设置图形元素和函数库对象类型，以及默认属性值或参数中传递的值：

CWinFormBase::CWinFormBase( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE; this .m_fore_color=CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR; this .m_bold_type=FW_TYPE_NORMAL; this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); CForm::SetCoordXInit(x); CForm::SetCoordYInit(y); CForm::SetWidthInit(w); CForm::SetHeightInit(h); this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_frame_width_right= 0 ; this .m_frame_width_left= 0 ; this .m_frame_width_top= 0 ; this .m_frame_width_bottom= 0 ; this .m_gradient_v= true ; this .m_gradient_c= false ; }

从 CPanel 类移走的方法：

uint CWinFormBase::GetFontFlags( void ) { string name; int size; uint flags; uint angle; CGCnvElement::GetFont(name,size,flags,angle); return flags; } void CWinFormBase::SetBold( const bool flag) { uint flags= this .GetFontFlags(); if (flag) { this .m_bold_type=FW_TYPE_BOLD; CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_BOLD ); } else this .m_bold_type=FW_TYPE_NORMAL; } bool CWinFormBase::Bold( void ) { uint flags= this .GetFontFlags(); return (flags & FW_BOLD )== FW_BOLD ; } void CWinFormBase::SetItalic( const bool flag) { uint flags= this .GetFontFlags(); if (flag) CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FONT_ITALIC ); } bool CWinFormBase::Italic( void ) { uint flags= this .GetFontFlags(); return (flags & FONT_ITALIC )== FONT_ITALIC ; } void CWinFormBase::SetStrikeout( const bool flag) { uint flags= this .GetFontFlags(); if (flag) CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FONT_STRIKEOUT ); } bool CWinFormBase::Strikeout( void ) { uint flags= this .GetFontFlags(); return (flags & FONT_STRIKEOUT )== FONT_STRIKEOUT ; } void CWinFormBase::SetUnderline( const bool flag) { uint flags= this .GetFontFlags(); if (flag) CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FONT_UNDERLINE ); } bool CWinFormBase::Underline( void ) { uint flags= this .GetFontFlags(); return (flags & FONT_UNDERLINE )== FONT_UNDERLINE ; } void CWinFormBase::SetFontDrawStyle(ENUM_FONT_STYLE style) { switch (style) { case FONT_STYLE_ITALIC : this .SetItalic( true ); break ; case FONT_STYLE_UNDERLINE : this .SetUnderline( true ); break ; case FONT_STYLE_STRIKEOUT : this .SetStrikeout( true ); break ; default : break ; } } ENUM_FONT_STYLE CWinFormBase::FontDrawStyle( void ) { return ( this .Italic() ? FONT_STYLE_ITALIC : this .Underline() ? FONT_STYLE_UNDERLINE : this .Strikeout() ? FONT_STYLE_UNDERLINE : FONT_STYLE_NORMAL ); } void CWinFormBase::SetFontBoldType(ENUM_FW_TYPE type) { this .m_bold_type=type; uint flags= this .GetFontFlags(); switch (type) { case FW_TYPE_DONTCARE : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_DONTCARE ); break ; case FW_TYPE_THIN : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_THIN ); break ; case FW_TYPE_EXTRALIGHT : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_EXTRALIGHT ); break ; case FW_TYPE_ULTRALIGHT : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_ULTRALIGHT ); break ; case FW_TYPE_LIGHT : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_LIGHT ); break ; case FW_TYPE_REGULAR : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_REGULAR ); break ; case FW_TYPE_MEDIUM : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_MEDIUM ); break ; case FW_TYPE_SEMIBOLD : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_SEMIBOLD ); break ; case FW_TYPE_DEMIBOLD : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_DEMIBOLD ); break ; case FW_TYPE_BOLD : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_BOLD ); break ; case FW_TYPE_EXTRABOLD : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_EXTRABOLD ); break ; case FW_TYPE_ULTRABOLD : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_ULTRABOLD ); break ; case FW_TYPE_HEAVY : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_HEAVY ); break ; case FW_TYPE_BLACK : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_BLACK ); break ; default : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_NORMAL ); break ; } }

在之前关于创建面板对象的文章中，我已经研究过所有这些方法。





清除元素的虚拟方法（填充颜色）：

void CWinFormBase::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colour,opacity,redraw); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw ) this .DrawFormFrame( this .FrameWidthTop(), this .FrameWidthBottom(), this .FrameWidthLeft(), this .FrameWidthRight(), this .ColorFrame(), this .Opacity(), this .BorderStyle()); this .Update(redraw); } void CWinFormBase::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,redraw); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw ) this .DrawFormFrame( this .FrameWidthTop(), this .FrameWidthBottom(), this .FrameWidthLeft(), this .FrameWidthRight(), this .ColorFrame(), this .Opacity(), this .BorderStyle()); this .Update(redraw); } void CWinFormBase::Erase( const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(redraw); }

这些虚拟方法覆盖了父类同名方法。 首先调用父类，用颜色填充元素，然后检查对象帧标志。 如果框架应该存在并且设置了对象重画标志，则绘制框架。 接下来，对象得以更新。







该方法为当前对象设置新尺寸：

bool CWinFormBase::Resize( const int w, const int h, const bool redraw) { if ( this .Width()==w && this .Height()==h) return true ; bool res= true ; int prev_w= this .Width(); int prev_h= this .Height(); if ( this .Width()!=w) res &= this .SetWidth(w); if ( this .Height()!=h) res &= this .SetHeight(h); if (!res) return false ; int excess_w= this .Width()-prev_w; int excess_h= this .Height()-prev_h; CShadowObj *shadow= this .GetShadowObj(); if ( this .IsShadow() && shadow!= NULL ) { int x=shadow.CoordXRelative(); int y=shadow.CoordYRelative(); res &=shadow.SetWidth(shadow.Width()+excess_w); res &=shadow.SetHeight(shadow.Height()+excess_h); if (!res) return false ; if (!redraw) shadow.Erase(); shadow.SetCoordXRelative(x); shadow.SetCoordYRelative(y); } if (redraw) this .Redraw( true ); return true ; }

代码注释中详细讲述了方法逻辑。 简而言之，如果将现有对象大小传递给该方法，则无需更改任何内容 — 立即返回 true。 如果传递给方法的大小与对象当前的大小不匹配，则需修改它。 如果存在阴影，则需更改其大小，并在设置了重画标志的情况下重画整个对象。 换言之，如果未设置重画标志，则对象的大小会变化，而对象本身则不会重画。 这是为了绑定到另一个对象的多个对象加速重画所需的。 修改所有绑定对象的大小后，应重新绘制这些对象。

该方法设置索引处指定的对象的新大小：

bool CWinFormBase::Resize( const int index , const int w, const int h, const bool redraw) { CWinFormBase *obj= this .GetElement( index ); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.Resize(w,h,redraw) : false ); }

该方法接收位于绑定对象列表中的需要调整大小的对象索引（大小也传递给该方法）。

依据列表中的索引获取对象，并返回调用上面所研究的 Resize() 方法的结果。







该方法重绘对象：



void CWinFormBase::Redraw( bool redraw) { if ( this .TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) return ; CShadowObj *shadow= this .GetShadowObj(); if ( this .IsShadow() && shadow!= NULL ) { shadow.Erase(); int x=shadow.CoordXRelative(); int y=shadow.CoordYRelative(); if (redraw) shadow.Draw( 0 , 0 ,shadow.Blur(),redraw); shadow.SetCoordXRelative(x); shadow.SetCoordYRelative(y); } if (redraw) { this .Erase( this .m_array_colors_bg, this .Opacity(), this .m_gradient_v, this .m_gradient_c,redraw); this .Done(); } else this .Erase(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { CWinFormBase *element= this .GetElement(i); if (element== NULL ) continue ; element.Redraw(redraw); } if (redraw && this .GetMain()== NULL ) :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); }

方法逻辑类似于改变对象大小的方法逻辑。 首先，我们重新绘制阴影对象，因为它应该低于其它对象。接下来，如果设置了重画标志，则彻底重画对象，并将其当前外观设置为“参考”。 如果未设置重画标志，则删除已绘制的阴影对象和对象本身。 接下来，循环遍历附着对象的列表，并根据重画标志重画每个对象 — 删除或绘制所有内容。

最后，如果设置了重画标志，并且该标志从属于绑定整个层次结构中的主要对象（它没有主对象，其 GetMain() 方法返回 NULL），则更新图表来立即显示已实现的变化。



所有函数库 WinForms 对象的基类已就绪。

现在改进 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh 中的面板类。



如果为绑定到面板的对象设置了 Dock 属性，则这些对象应自动按其在绑定对象列表中的索引顺序放置，并根据规则设置为绑定类型。 换言之，如果 Dock 位于左侧，则对象的高度将拉伸到其所附着面板的整个高度，而其左坐标是面板参考底图的左边缘（如果对象是列表中的第一个对象），或绑定对象列表中前一个对象的右边缘。 这条规则应用于列表中的每个对象。 此外，我们还应该考虑面板自动调整大小标志，和调整大小更改模式 — 仅增加，或增加与减少。

在本文中，我将实现仅在禁用面板自动调整大小模式下处理绑定对象的 Dock 属性。 为了定义绑定对象列表中的当前对象所附着的对象边缘，请按边缘数创建四个对象 — 顶部、底部、左侧、和右侧。 每个对象都会在 Dock 属性里设置其自身所附着的一个对象，以便列表中的其余对象能够“知道”它们应绑定到的对象的坐标（因为如果也为其设置了 Dock 属性，则它们将附着到列表中前一个对象的边缘）。

因为现在所有的 WinForms 对象都是从基准 WinForms 对象继承而来的，所以可以替换包含窗体对象的文件：



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Form.mqh" class CPanel : public CForm

我们将包括基准 WinForms 对象的文件：



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh"





在类的私密部分中，声明指向四个对象的指针，这是为了存储指向需要绑定在 Dock 对象坐标处的对象指针：

class CPanel : public CWinFormBase { private : CGCnvElement *m_obj_top; CGCnvElement *m_obj_bottom; CGCnvElement *m_obj_left; CGCnvElement *m_obj_right; CGCnvElement *m_underlay; bool m_autoscroll; int m_autoscroll_margin[ 2 ]; ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE m_autosize_mode; virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); virtual void GetCoords( int &x, int &y); bool CreateUnderlayObj( void ); void SetUnderlayAsBase( void ); protected :

声明 SetUnderlayAsBase() 方法，取代 SetDockingToContainer() 方法，该方法为上面声明的全部四个指针所指对象设置参考底图对象。 创建对象后，其参考底图立即作为第一个绑定对象的坐标原点。 放置 Dock 对象时，在变量中设置指向已绑定到所需边缘的相应对象的指针。 但是，参考底图在一开始就充当了绑定对象。

在类的受保护部分中，声明两个返回最大值的方法，通过这两个方法，所有 Dock 对象都超出了它们绑定到的对象，声明具有自动调整容器大小以适应其存储的对象的方法，并编写四个返回对象指针的方法，其边缘采用绑定到容器的对象列表中的 Dock 对象：



protected : int GetExcessMaxX( void ); int GetExcessMaxY( void ); bool SetCoordXUnderlay( const int value) { return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .m_underlay.SetCoordX(value) : false ); } bool SetCoordYUnderlay( const int value) { return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .m_underlay.SetCoordY(value) : false ); } bool SetWidthUnderlay( const int value) { return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .m_underlay.SetWidth(value) : false ); } bool SetHeightUnderlay( const int value) { return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .m_underlay.SetHeight(value) : false ); } bool SetUnderlayParams( void ); int GetCoordXUnderlay( void ) const { return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .m_underlay.CoordX() : 0 ); } int GetCoordYUnderlay( void ) const { return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .m_underlay.CoordY() : 0 ); } int GetWidthUnderlay( void ) const { return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .m_underlay.Width() : 0 ); } int GetHeightUnderlay( void ) const { return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .m_underlay.Height() : 0 ); } int GetCoordXUnderlayRelative( void ) const { return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .m_underlay.CoordXRelative() : 0 ); } int GetCoordYUnderlayRelative( void ) const { return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .m_underlay.CoordYRelative() : 0 ); } CGCnvElement *GetTopObj( void ) { return this .m_obj_top; } CGCnvElement *GetBottomObj( void ) { return this .m_obj_bottom; } CGCnvElement *GetLeftObj( void ) { return this .m_obj_left; } CGCnvElement *GetRightObj( void ) { return this .m_obj_right; } bool AutoSizeProcess( const bool redraw); public :

其余的变量和方法已被移到 WinForms 对象的基类。 请在文后所附的文件中寻找有关该类修改的更多信息。

考虑到所有移走的方法、调整和新方法，该类的公开部分现在如下所示：

public : CGCnvElement *GetUnderlay( void ) { return this .m_underlay; } virtual bool Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); virtual bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x); virtual bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y); virtual bool SetWidth( const int width); virtual bool SetHeight( const int height); virtual bool CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw); virtual void Redraw( bool redraw); void Update( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); } bool ResetSizeAllToInit( void ); bool ArrangeObjects( const bool redraw); void SetAutoScroll( const bool flag) { this .m_autoscroll=flag; } bool AutoScroll( void ) { return this .m_autoscroll; } void SetAutoScrollMarginWidth( const int value ) { this .m_autoscroll_margin[ 0 ]= value ; } void SetAutoScrollMarginHeight( const int value ) { this .m_autoscroll_margin[ 1 ]= value ; } void SetAutoScrollMarginAll( const int value ) { this .SetAutoScrollMarginWidth( value ); this .SetAutoScrollMarginHeight( value ); } int AutoScrollMarginWidth( void ) const { return this .m_autoscroll_margin[ 0 ]; } int AutoScrollMarginHeight( void ) const { return this .m_autoscroll_margin[ 1 ]; } virtual void SetAutoSize( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { bool prev= this .AutoSize(); if (prev==flag) return ; CWinFormBase::SetAutoSize(flag,redraw); if (prev!= this .AutoSize() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); } void SetAutoSizeMode( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE mode, const bool redraw) { ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE prev= this .AutoSizeMode(); if (prev==mode) return ; this .m_autosize_mode=mode; if (prev!= this .AutoSizeMode() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE AutoSizeMode( void ) const { return this .m_autosize_mode; } virtual void SetDockMode( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE mode, const bool redraw) { if ( this .DockMode()==mode) return ; CWinFormBase::SetDockMode(mode,redraw); CPanel * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base !=NULL) base .ArrangeObjects(redraw); } virtual void SetPaddingLeft( const uint value ) { CWinFormBase::SetPaddingLeft( value ); if ( this .m_underlay!=NULL) { this .m_underlay.SetCoordXRelative( this .PaddingLeft()); this .SetCoordXUnderlay( this .CoordX()+ this .PaddingLeft()); this .SetWidthUnderlay( this .Width()- this .PaddingLeft()- this .PaddingRight()); } } virtual void SetPaddingTop( const uint value ) { CWinFormBase::SetPaddingTop( value ); if ( this .m_underlay!=NULL) { this .m_underlay.SetCoordYRelative( this .PaddingTop()); this .SetCoordYUnderlay( this .CoordY()+ this .PaddingTop()); this .SetHeightUnderlay( this .Height()- this .PaddingTop()- this .PaddingBottom()); } } virtual void SetPaddingRight( const uint value ) { CWinFormBase::SetPaddingRight( value ); if ( this .m_underlay!=NULL) { this .SetWidthUnderlay( this .Width()- this .PaddingLeft()- this .PaddingRight()); } } virtual void SetPaddingBottom( const uint value ) { CWinFormBase::SetPaddingBottom( value ); if ( this .m_underlay!=NULL) { this .SetHeightUnderlay( this .Height()- this .PaddingTop()- this .PaddingBottom()); } } virtual void SetPaddingAll( const uint value ) { this .SetPaddingLeft( value ); this .SetPaddingTop( value ); this .SetPaddingRight( value ); this .SetPaddingBottom( value ); } virtual void SetFrameWidthLeft( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_left=( int ) value ; if ( this .PaddingLeft()< this .FrameWidthLeft()) this .SetPaddingLeft( this .FrameWidthLeft()); } virtual void SetFrameWidthTop( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_top=( int ) value ; if ( this .PaddingTop()< this .FrameWidthTop()) this .SetPaddingTop( this .FrameWidthTop()); } virtual void SetFrameWidthRight( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_right=( int ) value ; if ( this .PaddingRight()< this .FrameWidthRight()) this .SetPaddingRight( this .FrameWidthRight()); } virtual void SetFrameWidthBottom( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_bottom=( int ) value ; if ( this .PaddingBottom()< this .FrameWidthBottom()) this .SetPaddingBottom( this .FrameWidthBottom()); } virtual void SetFrameWidthAll( const uint value ) { this .SetFrameWidthLeft( value ); this .SetFrameWidthTop( value ); this .SetFrameWidthRight( value ); this .SetFrameWidthBottom( value ); } CPanel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CPanel( const string name) : CWinFormBase(::ChartID(), 0 ,name, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL; this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL); this .SetAutoScroll( false ); this .SetAutoScrollMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, false ); this .Initialize(); if ( this .CreateUnderlayObj()) this .SetUnderlayAsBase(); } ~CPanel(); };

现在，所有 Set 方法的名称中都有 “Set” 前缀。

设置自动调整大小的方法、自动调整大小模式、以及将 Dock 对象绑定到容器的方法首先调用基类的方法来设置属性。 然后，它们调用调整容器大小的方法:



virtual void SetAutoSize( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { bool prev= this .AutoSize(); if (prev==flag) return ; CWinFormBase::SetAutoSize(flag,redraw); if (prev!= this .AutoSize() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); }

当至少有一个对象绑定到容器时，才应调整容器的大小。

其它类似方法采用类似逻辑。 您可以自行探索。

如果您有任何疑问，请随时在下面的评论中提问。

在设置所有参考底图参数的方法中，指定 “underlay” 对象类型：

bool CPanel::SetUnderlayParams( void ) { this .m_underlay.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY); this .m_underlay.SetCoordXRelative( this .PaddingLeft()); this .m_underlay.SetCoordYRelative( this .PaddingTop()); bool res= true ; res &= this .SetCoordXUnderlay( this .CoordX()+ this .PaddingLeft()); res &= this .SetCoordYUnderlay( this .CoordY()+ this .PaddingTop()); res &= this .SetWidthUnderlay( this .Width()- this .PaddingLeft()- this .PaddingRight()); res &= this .SetHeightUnderlay( this .Height()- this .PaddingTop()- this .PaddingBottom()); return res; }

在容器内放置 Dock 对象时，需要了解拥有 “underlay” 类型的选定对象。 如果一个对象，其边缘恰好被来自绑定对象列表中的当前对象所附着，且它是参考底图，则那么绑定左侧边缘，就是参考底图的 X 坐标。 如果它并非参考底图，而是另一个 Dock 对象，则该 Dock 对象的右边缘被视为绑定边缘。

在设置面板坐标及其大小的方法中，我们首先调用设置基准对象属性的方法。 然后我们再去更改参考底图对象的坐标和大小:

bool CPanel::SetCoordX( const int coord_x) { if (!CGCnvElement::SetCoordX(coord_x)) return false ; return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .SetCoordXUnderlay(coord_x+ this .PaddingLeft()) : true ); } bool CPanel::SetCoordY( const int coord_y) { if (!CGCnvElement::SetCoordY(coord_y)) return false ; return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .SetCoordYUnderlay(coord_y+ this .PaddingTop()) : true ); } bool CPanel::SetWidth( const int width) { if (!CGCnvElement::SetWidth(width)) return false ; return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .SetWidthUnderlay( this .Width()- this .PaddingLeft()- this .PaddingRight()) : true ); } bool CPanel::SetHeight( const int height) { if (!CGCnvElement::SetHeight(height)) return false ; return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .SetHeightUnderlay( this .Height()- this .PaddingTop()- this .PaddingBottom()) : true ); }





该方法将所有绑定对象的大小重置为初始值：

bool CPanel::ResetSizeAllToInit( void ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { CPanel *obj= this .GetElement(i); if (obj== NULL ) { res &= false ; continue ; } res &=obj.Resize(i,obj.GetWidthInit(),obj.GetHeightInit()); } return res; }

在遍历所有绑定到容器的对象循环中，获取下一个对象，并在 res 变量中将对象大小调整为其初始大小。 直至循环完成后，将在 res 变量中设置总的大小调整结果。 如果至少一个对象的大小调整以出错结束，则将 res 变量置为 false，否则为 true。







该方法创建新的附加元素：

bool CPanel::CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { CGCnvElement *obj=CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,main,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; if (obj.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { CWinFormBase *wf=obj; wf.SetColorFrame(wf.ColorBackground()); } if ( this .AutoSize() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); this .Redraw(redraw); return true ; }

方法逻辑已在代码注释中讲述，非常简单。



该方法返回超出容器宽度的 Dock 对象边界的最大值：

int CPanel::GetExcessMaxX( void ) { int value = 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { CWinFormBase *element= this .GetElement(i); if (element==NULL) continue ; if (element.RightEdge()> value ) value =element.RightEdge(); } return value - this .m_underlay.RightEdge(); }

该方法返回高度超出容器的 Dock 对象边界的最大值：



int CPanel::GetExcessMaxY( void ) { int value = 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { CWinFormBase *element= this .GetElement(i); if (element==NULL) continue ; if (element.BottomEdge()> value ) value =element.BottomEdge(); } return value - this .m_underlay.BottomEdge(); }

这两个方法背后的逻辑雷同：在遍历绑定到容器的所有对象的循环中，获取下一个对象，如果其右（底部）边缘超过了在 value 变量中设置的值，则将边缘值分配给该变量。 直至循环完成后，value 变量具有所有对象右（下）边的最大值，并返回找到的值，和右（底部）参考底图对象边之间的边界。 因此，我们将得到以像素为单位的正值或负值，我们需要根据该值来调整容器的大小。







该方法将按它们的 Dock 绑定顺序放置绑定对象：

bool CPanel::ArrangeObjects( const bool redraw) { CWinFormBase *prev= NULL , *obj= NULL ; if ( this .AutoSize()) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { prev= this .GetElement(i- 1 ); if (prev== NULL ) this .SetUnderlayAsBase(); obj=GetElement(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE || this .m_underlay== NULL ) continue ; if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP) { } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM) { } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT) { } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT) { } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_FILL) { } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE) { } } this .Resize( this .GetWidthInit(), this .GetHeightInit(), false ); } else { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { obj= this .GetElement(i); prev= this .GetElement(i- 1 ); if (prev== NULL ) this .SetUnderlayAsBase(); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE || this .m_underlay== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP) { if (!obj.Resize( this .GetWidthUnderlay(),obj.GetHeightInit(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetTopObj(); x= this .GetCoordXUnderlay(); y=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? coord_base.CoordY() : coord_base.BottomEdge()+ 1 ); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_top=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM) { if (!obj.Resize( this .GetWidthUnderlay(),obj.GetHeightInit(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetBottomObj(); x= this .GetCoordXUnderlay(); y=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? coord_base.BottomEdge()-obj.Height()- 1 : coord_base.CoordY()-obj.Height()- 1 ); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_bottom=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT) { if (!obj.Resize(obj.GetWidthInit(), this .GetHeightUnderlay(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetLeftObj(); x=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? coord_base.CoordX() : coord_base.RightEdge()+ 1 ); y= this .GetCoordYUnderlay(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_left=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT) { if (!obj.Resize(obj.GetWidthInit(), this .GetHeightUnderlay(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetRightObj(); x=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? m_underlay.RightEdge()-obj.Width() : coord_base.CoordX()-obj.Width()- 1 ); y= this .GetCoordYUnderlay(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_right=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_FILL) { if (!obj.Resize( this .GetWidthUnderlay(), this .GetHeightUnderlay(), false )) continue ; this .SetUnderlayAsBase(); x= this .GetLeftObj().CoordX(); y= this .GetTopObj().CoordY(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE) { obj.Resize(obj.GetWidthInit(),obj.GetHeightInit(), false ); x= this .GetCoordXUnderlay()+obj.CoordXRelativeInit(); y= this .GetCoordYUnderlay()+obj.CoordYRelativeInit(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; } obj.SetCoordXRelative(x- this .m_underlay.CoordX()); obj.SetCoordYRelative(y- this .m_underlay.CoordY()); } } this .Redraw(redraw); return true ; }

代码注释中详细讲述了方法逻辑。 在面板具有自动调整大小标志的情况下，我将不会在容器内排列对象（只有存根需要用处理程序替换），因为它的逻辑与没有实现自动调整大小的面板逻辑不同。



该方法为绑定 Dock 对象设置参考底图作为坐标系零：

void CPanel::SetUnderlayAsBase( void ) { this .m_obj_left= this .m_underlay; this .m_obj_right= this .m_underlay; this .m_obj_top= this .m_underlay; this .m_obj_bottom= this .m_underlay; }

将指向参考底图的指针赋值给所有四个绑定对象 。

该方法调整元素大小来适合其内容：

bool CPanel::AutoSizeProcess( const bool redraw) { int excess_w= this .GetExcessMaxX(); int excess_h= this .GetExcessMaxY(); if (excess_w== 0 && excess_h== 0 ) return true ; return ( this .AutoSizeMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW ? this .Resize( this .Width()+(excess_w> 0 ? excess_w : 0 ), this .Height()+(excess_h> 0 ? excess_h : 0 ),redraw) : this .Resize( this .Width()+(excess_w!= 0 ? excess_w : 0 ), this .Height()+(excess_h!= 0 ? excess_h : 0 ),redraw) ); }

方法逻辑已在代码注释中描述。 简而言之，我们得到沿 X 轴和 Y 轴的最大值，即绑定对象超出参考底图边界。 正值表示对象超出参考底图，负值表示参考底图过大，可以缩小。 此外，返回在自动调整大小模式下更改面板大小的结果（仅增加，亦或增加和减少）







在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh 图形元素集合类文件中，我们需要将面板创建方法中设置 BorderStyle() 和 FrameWidthAll() 属性的方法名称替换为新的名称：SetBorderStyle() 和 SetFrameWidthAll()。 这些方法已在附件中重命名。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh 里，即，在返回 WForm 面板对象的方法中，用 GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL 取代 GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL 宏替换名称：

CForm *GetWFForm( const int element_id) { CArrayObj *list=GetListCanvElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); } CPanel *GetWFPanel( const string name) { string nm=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; CArrayObj *list=GetListCanvElementByType( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,:: ChartID (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,nm,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); } CPanel *GetWFPanel( const long chart_id, const string name) { string nm=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; CArrayObj *list=GetListCanvElementByType( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,nm,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); } CPanel *GetWFPanel( const int element_id) { CArrayObj *list=GetListCanvElementByType( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

这些就是我为当前文章预计的所有更新和改进。







测试

为了执行测试，我们借用来自上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存到 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part105\，命名为 TestDoEasyPart105.mq5。

我们添加面板自动调整大小标志，以及自动调整大小模式，从而能自适应调整面板内容。

此外，为了将对象放置在容器内，还添加一个新键。 当按下 Q 键时，位于面板内的所有对象均根据其绑定模式重新放置。 根据绑定模式的数量，我们将有 6 个这样的对象：

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE { CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_FILL, };

相应地，这些对象中的每一个都接收一个绑定模式，该值与其在面板对象列表中的编号相对应。 列表中的第一个对象没有绑定（CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE），第二个对象有 CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP 模式，第三个对象 — MODE_BOTTOM，等等。



在全局区域，添加针对 Q 键 的宏替换，和英文枚举输入，以及用户的国家语言，还要加入新的输入:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 3 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) #define KEY_LEFT ( 65 ) #define KEY_RIGHT ( 68 ) #define KEY_UP ( 87 ) #define KEY_DOWN ( 88 ) #define KEY_FILL ( 83 ) #define KEY_ORIGIN ( 90 ) #define KEY_INDEX ( 81 ) #ifdef COMPILE_EN enum ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE { AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK }; #else enum ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE { AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK }; #endif sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpAutoSizeMode = AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; CEngine engine; color array_clr[];

从 OnInit() 处理程序中删除创建窗体和元素的代码。 仅保留创建面板那些。 在遍历面板本身的循环中，创建六个绑定面板对象，其重绘标志均为 false。 在这种情况下，面板的高度将略低于其内部构建的所有对象的总高度；与其对比，宽度值则将更大。 因此，我们可以看到如何调整面板，从而适应内置对象的大小：

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CPanel *pnl= NULL ; pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel( "WFPanel" , 50 , 50 , 230 , 150 ,array_clr, 200 , true , true , false ,- 1 ,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, true ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.SetPaddingAll( 4 ); pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize, false ); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode, false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 6 ;i++) { CPanel *prev=pnl.GetElement(i- 1 ); int xb= 0 , yb= 0 ; int x=(i< 3 ? (prev== NULL ? xb : prev.CoordXRelative()) : xb+prev.Width()+ 20 ); int y=(i< 3 ? (prev== NULL ? yb : prev.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 16 ) : (i== 3 ? yb : prev.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 16 )); pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,pnl,x,y, 80 , 40 , C'0xCD,0xDA,0xD7' , 200 , true , false ); } pnl.Redraw( true ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

在面板内创建所有元素后，彻底重新绘制整个面板，以及其中创建的元素（重绘标志为 true）



在 OnChartEvent() 事件处理程序里，即在按键处理模块中，添加按 Q 键处理程序：

if (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN ) { CPanel *panel=engine.GetWFPanel( 0 ); if (panel!= NULL && (lparam==KEY_UP || lparam==KEY_DOWN || lparam==KEY_LEFT || lparam==KEY_RIGHT || lparam==KEY_FILL || lparam==KEY_ORIGIN || lparam==KEY_INDEX)) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<panel.ElementsTotal();i++) { CPanel *obj=panel.GetElement(i); if (obj!= NULL ) { if (lparam==KEY_UP) obj.SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP, false ); else if (lparam==KEY_DOWN) obj.SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM, false ); else if (lparam==KEY_LEFT) obj.SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT, false ); else if (lparam==KEY_RIGHT) obj.SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT, false ); else if (lparam==KEY_FILL) obj.SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_FILL, false ); else if (lparam==KEY_ORIGIN) obj.SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); else if (lparam==KEY_INDEX) { obj.SetDockMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE)i, true ); Sleep (i> 0 ? 500 : 0 ); } } } panel.Redraw( true ); } }

为了清楚地看到对象如何根据绑定模式移动其位置，在对象每次移到下一个新坐标之后，延迟半秒钟。



编译 EA，并在图表上启动它：





正如我们所见，对象被正确地绑定到每个面板边侧。 当按下 Q 键，每个对象都正确附着到相应的面板边侧。 而当更改面板自动调整大小模式时，它会根据自动调整大小模式调整其内部内容。



下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将继续研究 WinForms 对象。



以下是 MQL5 的当前函数库版本、测试 EA，和图表事件控制指标的所有文件，供您测试和下载。 在评论中留下您的问题、意见和建议。

返回内容目录

*该系列的前几篇文章:



DoEasy. 控件 (第 1 部分): 第一步

DoEasy. 控件 (第 2 部分): 操控 CPanel 类

DoEasy. 控件 (第 3 部分): 创建绑定控件

DoEasy. 控件（第 4 部分）：面板控件，Padding（填充）和 Dock（驻靠）参数





