DoEasy. 控件 (第 10 部分): WinForms 对象 — 动画界面

内容





概述

事实上，所有以前创建的 WinForms 对象都是静态图像，您只能在屏幕上拖动它。 现在是时候实现动画图形界面功能，方便用户与对象的交互了。

我们已经创建的 WinForms 对象既是构建图形界面的独立单元，也是构建更复杂对象的组件。 为了让更复杂的对象能正确工作，还需要新功能。 在本文中，我将开始实现所有这些东西。 此外，我将为与鼠标交互的对象创建一个可视化组件。 在后续文章中，我将实现这些对象的事件功能，并继续创建新的 WinForms 函数库对象。

每个能够与鼠标交互，并具有可用性标志的活动 GUI 对象都应该通知用户其可与鼠标交互。 例如，我们看一个简单的按钮。 当鼠标悬停在按钮上时，按钮会略微改变颜色，通知用户它处于活动状态，并准备好进行交互。 按下时，它会再次变换颜色，但尚未触发。 当在交互对象范围内释放鼠标按钮时，就会触发。 如果在对象上按下鼠标按钮，但不释放鼠标，将光标移离对象，然后释放鼠标按钮，则不应触发对象 — 它将返回到按下鼠标按钮之前的状态。 这是 Windows 操作系统中所有对象的行为方式。 在此，我们为 WinForms 对象实现了相同的行为。

完成可视化组件后，我将开始创建 WinForms 对象的事件功能，这令我们能够依据简单对象创建更复杂的对象。 由简单对象组成的复杂对象的事件将交由对象本身进行分析和处理。 它的外观也会相应地改变，因此，对象会将此对象中发生的事件发送到控制程序所处图表。



由于对象现在需要为同一状态提供更多颜色（基准颜色、鼠标光标悬停时的颜色、按下对象上的按钮时的颜色），我们来为对象所有这些可能的不同属性添加对应的新颜色。 如果对象属性中存在新颜色，那么稍后我们就可以更容易为这些对象创建可视化编辑器 — 所有属性都可以显示在面板上并进行处理。 如果没有在对象属性中设置新的附加颜色，我们将不得不为每个对象手动设置，以便显示它们。 这不是最优雅的解决方案。





改进库类



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 里，添加新的宏替换，作为各种 WinForms 对象状态的默认颜色：

#define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define CLR_CANV_NULL ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR ( C'0x2D,0x43,0x48' ) #define CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0x0E,0x11,0x98' ) #define CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0x14,0x67,0xF1' ) #define CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR ( C'0x2D,0x43,0x48' ) #define CLR_DEF_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0x61,0x88,0xC9' ) #define CLR_DEF_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0x93,0xAD,0xC8' ) #define CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR_DARKNESS (- 2.0 ) #define CLR_DEF_FRAME_GBOX_COLOR ( C'0xDC,0xDC,0xDC' ) #define CLR_DEF_OPACITY ( 200 ) #define CLR_DEF_SHADOW_COLOR ( C'0x6B,0x6B,0x6B' ) #define CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY ( 127 ) #define DEF_SHADOW_BLUR ( 4 ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_COLOR ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0xC0,0xDC,0xF3' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0xD8,0xE6,0xF2' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_COLOR ( C'0x2D,0x43,0x48' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0x00,0x54,0x99' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0x00,0x78,0xD7' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR ( C'0x04,0x7B,0x0D' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0x00,0x54,0x99' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0x00,0x78,0xD7' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR ( C'0xF0,0xF0,0xF0' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0xC0,0xDC,0xF3' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0xD8,0xE6,0xF2' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR_ON ( C'0xC9,0xDE,0xD0' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_DOWN_ON ( C'0xA6,0xC8,0xB0' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_OVER_ON ( C'0xB8,0xD3,0xC0' ) #define DEF_FONT ( "Calibri" ) #define DEF_FONT_SIZE ( 8 ) #define DEF_CHECK_SIZE ( 12 ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) #define DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE ( 3 )

复选框不需要 ForeColor。 所以我们用 BorderColor 替代它 — 复选框边框颜色。 当与鼠标交互时，它将随背景颜色而变化。 复选框颜色在此处用作 ForeColor。



与窗体相关的另一个鼠标状态会由函数库跟踪，即光标位于活动区域，鼠标按钮在单击后再释放。 将新状态添加到与窗体相关的可能鼠标状态列表中：

enum ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE { MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE = 0 , MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL, };

通过跟踪此状态，我们可以判定释放鼠标按钮的时刻。 这一时刻将是更改图形对象状态的关键。

为了针对鼠标的交互做出反应，我们需要知道发生了哪些鼠标事件。 随后，基于所处理的事件，我们将其发送到程序，从而函数库用户可以在其程序中处理此事件。

创建一个新的枚举内含鼠标事件列表：

enum ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT { MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL, }; #define ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT_NEXT_CODE (MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL+ 1 ) enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT { GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT = ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT_NEXT_CODE , GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART+ 1 )

由于我已添加了一个新的事件枚举，它是在图表事件列表和图表对象事件列表之间“挤进”的，图形对象的第一个事件的初始值现在将计算为最后一个鼠标事件+1。



将新属性添加到图形元素的整数型属性列表当中：

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, //---... //---... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE, //---... //---... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, //---... //---... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 81 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

并增加整数型属性的总数从 71 到 81。



将新属性添加到画布上图形元素的可能排序准则列表中：

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, //---... //---... SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOLD_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_STYLE, //---... //---... SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_STATE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOCHECK, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BUTTON_TOGGLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BUTTON_STATE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, //---... //---... SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, };

现在我们可以依据新属性排序和选择对象。





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 中，添加函数库新消息索引：

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,

...

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,





以及与新添加的索引对应的消息文本 ：

{"Цвет текста по умолчанию для всех объектов элемента управления","Default text color for all objects in the control"}, {"Непрозрачность цвета текста по умолчанию для всех объектов элемента управления","Default text color opacity for all objects in the control"}, {"Цвет текста элемента по умолчанию при нажатии мышки на элемент управления","The default text color of an element when the mouse is pressed on the control"}, {"Цвет текста элемента по умолчанию при наведении мышки на элемент управления","The default text color of an element when hovering over the control"}, {"Цвет текста элемента управления в состоянии \"включено\"","The text color of a control in the enabled state"}, {"Цвет текста элемента управления по умолчанию в состоянии \"включено\" при нажатии мышки на элемент управления","The default text color of the control in the \"On\" state when the mouse is pressed on the control"}, {"Цвет текста элемента управления по умолчанию в состоянии \"включено\" при наведении мышки на элемент управления","The default text color of a control in the \"On\" state when hovering the mouse over the control"}, {"Цвет фона элемента управления","Background color of the control"}, {"Непрозрачность цвета фона элемента управления","Opacity of the control's background color "}, {"Цвет фона элемента управления при нажатии мышки на элемент управления","Background color of the control when the mouse is clicked on the control"}, {"Цвет фона элемента управления при наведении мышки на элемент управления","Background color of the control when hovering the mouse over the control"}, {"Цвет фона элемента управления в состоянии \"включено\"","Background color of the control in the enabled state"}, {"Цвет фона элемента управления в состоянии \"включено\" при нажатии мышки на элемент управления","The background color of the control in the \"On\" state when the mouse is pressed on the control"}, {"Цвет фона элемента управления в состоянии \"включено\" при наведении мышки на элемент управления","The background color of a control in the \"On\" state when the mouse is over the control"}, {"Тип толщины шрифта","Font weight type"}, {"Стиль рамки элемента управления","Control's border style"},

...

{ "Состояние элемента управления, имеющего флажок проверки" , "The state of a control that has a checkbox" }, { "Автоматическое изменение состояния флажка при его выборе" , "Automatically change the state of the checkbox when it is selected" }, { "Флаг \"Переключатель\" элемента управления, имеющего кнопку" , "\"Button-toggle\" flag of a control" }, { "Состояние элемента управления \"Переключатель\", имеющего кнопку" , "The \"Toggle-button\" control state" }, { "Цвет фона флажка проверки элемента управления" , "The background color of the control's validation checkbox" }, { "Непрозрачность цвета фона флажка проверки элемента управления" , "Opacity of the backgroung color of the checkbox control" }, { "Цвет фона флажка проверки элемента управления при нажатии мышки на элемент управления" , "The background color of the control's checkbox when the control is pressed with the mouse" }, { "Цвет фона флажка проверки элемента управления при наведении мышки на элемент управления" , "The background color of the control's validation checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control" }, { "Цвет рамки флажка проверки элемента управления" , "Border color of the checkbox control" }, { "Непрозрачность цвета рамки флажка проверки элемента управления" , "Border color opacity of the checkbox control" }, { "Цвет рамки флажка проверки элемента управления при нажатии мышки на элемент управления" , "Border color of the checkbox control when the mouse is pressed on the control" }, { "Цвет рамки флажка проверки элемента управления при наведении мышки на элемент управления" , "Border color of the checkbox control when hovering the mouse over the control" }, { "Цвет флажка проверки элемента управления" , "Control Checkbox Color" }, { "Непрозрачность цвета флажка проверки элемента управления" , "Opacity of control's checkbox color" }, { "Цвет флажка проверки элемента управления при нажатии мышки на элемент управления" , "Control Checkbox Colorl when the mouse is pressed on the control" }, { "Цвет флажка проверки элемента управления при наведении мышки на элемент управления" , "Control Checkbox Colorl when hovering the mouse over the control" }, { "Имя объекта-графического элемента" , "The name of the graphic element object" }, { "Имя графического ресурса" , "Image resource name" }, { "Текст графического элемента" , "Text of the graphic element" },





当鼠标悬停或单击对象时，我们需要更改其背景颜色。 但为了恢复原始颜色，我们需要在第一个对象构建期间记住它，并从之前保存的颜色中提取所需的颜色。



由于图形对象的背景颜色可以是渐变色，即从颜色数组提取颜色，因此我们需要一个完整的数组，而不光仅是存储初始颜色的变量。 当对象构建时，它采取与渐变色数组完全相同的方式填充。 而在恢复颜色时，我们是从保存的数组中获取颜色。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh 中，也就是说，在其受保护部分，声明初始背景色数组，并把填充颜色数组的方法从私密部分移至此处。 我们将在继承的类中需要它：

class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CGCnvElement *m_element_main; CGCnvElement *m_element_base; CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_duplicate_res[]; color m_array_colors_bg[]; color m_array_colors_bg_dwn[]; color m_array_colors_bg_ovr[]; bool m_gradient_v; bool m_gradient_c; int m_init_relative_x; int m_init_relative_y; color m_array_colors_bg_init[]; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); void CopyArraysColors( color &array_dst[], const color &array_src[], const string source); private :





在类的私密部分，即对象数据结构中，添加新的对象整数型属性：

private : int m_shift_coord_x; int m_shift_coord_y; struct SData { int id; int type; color check_flag_color_mouse_down; color check_flag_color_mouse_over; color fore_color_mouse_down; color fore_color_mouse_over; color fore_color_toggle; color fore_color_toggle_mouse_down; color fore_color_toggle_mouse_over; color background_color_toggle; color background_color_toggle_mouse_down; color background_color_toggle_mouse_over; bool button_toggle; bool button_state; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; uchar text[ 256 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[];

在将来，这是把对象正确保存到媒体，并从中读取所必需的。





我们添加另一种保存渐变色数组的方法，来记住原始背景色：

void SaveColorsBG( color &colors[]) { this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg,colors,DFUN); } void SaveColorsBGMouseDown( color &colors[]) { this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn,colors,DFUN); } void SaveColorsBGMouseOver( color &colors[]) { this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr,colors,DFUN); } void SaveColorsBGInit( color &colors[]) { this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_init,colors,DFUN); } public :

该方法在设置背景色的方法中调用。 为了达此目的，我将引入标志，指定在设置对象背景颜色后需要将初始背景颜色保存到其形式变量之中。 因此，我们有一个选择 — 要么设置一个对象背景色并在数组中记住它的初始颜色；要么只设置一个新的背景色，然后就可以从数组中先前设置的整个背景渐变色集恢复它。 针对所有在与鼠标交互时颜色应该改变的对象，我都会执行此操作：

void SetBackgroundColor( const color colour, const bool set_init_color ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR,colour); color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .SaveColorsBG(arr); if (set_init_color) this .SetBackgroundColorInit( this .BackgroundColor()); } void SetBackgroundColors( color &colors[], const bool set_init_colors ) { this .SaveColorsBG(colors); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR, this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]); if (set_init_colors) this .SetBackgroundColorsInit(colors); }





我们添加类似的方法来设置初始背景颜色：

void SetBackgroundColorsMouseOver( color &colors[]) { this .SaveColorsBGMouseOver(colors); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]); } void SetBackgroundColorInit( const color colour) { color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .SaveColorsBGInit(arr); } void SetBackgroundColorsInit( color &colors[]) { this .SaveColorsBGInit(colors); }

在此，除了指示需要保存初始颜色的标志（通过调用这些方法来保存）外，所有设置主背景颜色的方法都是雷同的。



编写返回初始背景颜色的方法：

color BackgroundColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); } color BackgroundColorMouseOver( const uint index) const { uint total= this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr.Size(); if (total== 0 ) return this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(); return (index>total- 1 ? this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[total- 1 ] : this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[index]); } color BackgroundColorInit( void ) const { return ( color ) this .m_array_colors_bg_init[ 0 ]; } color BackgroundColorInit( const uint index) const { uint total= this .m_array_colors_bg_init.Size(); if (total== 0 ) return this .BackgroundColor(); return (index>total- 1 ? this .m_array_colors_bg_init[total- 1 ] : this .m_array_colors_bg_init[index]); }

这些方法要么返回唯一的背景色，要么返回与传递给该方法的索引对应的渐变色集合中的颜色。







在这两个类构造函数中，设置新属性的初始化，并传递保存初始背景色的标志：

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_element_main= NULL ; this .m_element_base= NULL ; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .SetBackgroundColor(colour , true ); this .SetOpacity(opacity); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,element_num); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, FW_NORMAL ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, this .BackgroundColor()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE,CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE,CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE,CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_COLOR); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_OPACITY); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR, CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_COLOR ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_OPACITY ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_OPACITY); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR,CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE,CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, this .BackgroundColor()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, this .BackgroundColor()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE,CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR_ON); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_DOWN_ON); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_OVER_ON); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE, false ); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " , this .m_name); } }

BorderColor 值现在设置给复选框 ForceColor 属性，因为复选框有自己的颜色。



第二个构造函数类似。 在这里啰嗦没有意义。







在创建对象结构的方法中，在结构字段中添加保存新对象属性：



bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_mouse_down=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); this .m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_mouse_over=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_mouse_down=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_mouse_over=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_toggle=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE); this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_toggle_mouse_down=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN); this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_toggle_mouse_over=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER); this .m_struct_obj.background_color_toggle=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE); this .m_struct_obj.background_color_toggle_mouse_down=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN); this .m_struct_obj.background_color_toggle_mouse_over=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER); this .m_struct_obj.button_toggle=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE); this .m_struct_obj.button_state=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT), this .m_struct_obj.text); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY, true ); return false ; } return true ; }

在创建其结构对象的方法中，添加从结构字段取值设置新对象属性：

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, this .m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_mouse_over); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_mouse_down); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_mouse_over); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_toggle); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_toggle_mouse_down); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_toggle_mouse_over); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE, this .m_struct_obj.background_color_toggle); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN, this .m_struct_obj.background_color_toggle_mouse_down); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER, this .m_struct_obj.background_color_toggle_mouse_over); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE, this .m_struct_obj.button_toggle); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE, this .m_struct_obj.button_state); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.text)); }





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ShadowObj.mqh 中的阴影对象类的构造函数里，当设置背景色时，传递指示必须保存初始颜色的标志：

CShadowObj::CShadowObj( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW; CGCnvElement::SetBackgroundColor( clrNONE , true ); CGCnvElement::SetOpacity( 0 ); CGCnvElement::SetActive( false ); this .m_opacity=CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY; this .m_blur=DEF_SHADOW_BLUR; color gray=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorSaturation( this .ChartBackgroundColor(),- 100 ); this .m_color=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness(gray,- 50 ); this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_visible= true ; CGCnvElement::Erase(); }

这里不需要存储完全透明的颜色，但我们要保留它，从而避免未初始化的属性值。







窗体对象是图形元素的基准对象，它包含与鼠标交互的功能。 在同一窗体对象中，添加虚拟鼠标事件处理程序，并为由事件处理程序定义的每个事件添加虚拟处理程序。

如果必须在继承的类中重写事件处理程序，则该事件处理程序应是虚拟的，而每个鼠标事件的处理程序也应是虚拟的；因为处理特定的鼠标事件对于窗体对象类的继承者，每个对象都是独立的。 为了在光标离开活动区域后恢复对象的状态及其颜色，我们需要一个处理这种状态的方法（光标从对象移开）。 由于光标从一个对象中移出后，另一个对象（或根本没有对象）变为活动状态，因此我们需要遍历所有 WinForms 对象，判定其最后状态，若其最后状态为鼠标悬停，则处理它。 然后，我们需要用另一个状态替换该状态，而该状态对应于当前状态。 因此，我们只处理从对象中一次性删除光标的操作，并将对象设置为正确的状态 — 光标在窗体之外。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh 窗体对象文件的类受保护部分，声明两个变量 — 存储最后一个鼠标事件（最后一个事件处理程序需要），和存储初始窗体边框颜色（因为它在与鼠标交互时可以更改颜色，故有必要恢复原始颜色）。 此外，声明每个鼠标事件的虚拟处理程序：

protected : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CArrayObj m_list_interact; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE m_mouse_form_state; ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT m_mouse_event_last; ushort m_mouse_state_flags; int m_offset_x; int m_offset_y; CArrayObj m_list_tmp; int m_init_x; int m_init_y; int m_init_w; int m_init_h; color m_border_color_init; virtual void Initialize( void ); void Deinitialize( void ); void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); string CreateNameDependentObject( const string base_name) const { return :: StringSubstr ( this .NameObj(),:: StringLen (:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ))+ 1 )+ "_" +base_name; } virtual bool MoveDependentObj( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); virtual CGCnvElement *CreateAndAddNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity); void CreateListDepInteractObj(CArrayObj *list); bool IsPresentInteractObj( const string name); virtual void MouseOutsideNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseOutsidePressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseOutsideWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseInsideNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseInsidePressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseInsideWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseActiveAreaWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseScrollAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseScrollAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseScrollAreaWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); public :





在类的公开部分，声明重绘对象的虚拟方法，编写返回存储鼠标状态变量的方法，以及

返回最后一个鼠标事件的方法。

在每一侧设置边框大小的方法是虚拟的。 此外，我们声明虚拟的鼠标事件处理程序，及其最后一个事件处理程序：



public : virtual void Redraw( bool redraw) { return ; } int CreateListInteractObj( void ); CForm *GetInteractForm( const int index) { return this .m_list_interact.At(index); } int GetCoordXInit( void ) const { return this .m_init_x; } int GetCoordYInit( void ) const { return this .m_init_y; } int GetWidthInit( void ) const { return this .m_init_w; } int GetHeightInit( void ) const { return this .m_init_h; } void SetCoordXInit( const int value ) { this .m_init_x= value ; } void SetCoordYInit( const int value ) { this .m_init_y= value ; } void SetWidthInit( const int value ) { this .m_init_w= value ; } void SetHeightInit( const int value ) { this .m_init_h= value ; } ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE MouseFormState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE GetMouseState( void ) const { return this .m_mouse_form_state; } int MouseCursorX( void ) const { return this .m_mouse.CoordX(); } int MouseCursorY( void ) const { return this .m_mouse.CoordY(); } ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT MouseEventLast( void ) const { return this .m_mouse_event_last; } void SetChartTools( const bool flag); void SetOffsetX( const int value ) { this .m_offset_x= value ; } void SetOffsetY( const int value ) { this .m_offset_y= value ; } int OffsetX( void ) const { return this .m_offset_x; } int OffsetY( void ) const { return this .m_offset_y; } int BorderSizeLeft( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT); } int BorderSizeTop( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP); } int BorderSizeRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT); } int BorderSizeBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM);} virtual void SetBorderSizeLeft( const uint value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT, value ); } virtual void SetBorderSizeTop( const uint value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP, value ); } virtual void SetBorderSizeRight( const uint value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT, value ); } virtual void SetBorderSizeBottom( const uint value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM, value ); } virtual bool Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); virtual bool SetZorder( const long value , const bool only_prop); virtual void BringToTop( void ); virtual void OnChartEvent( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void OnMouseEvent( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void );





修改设置对象边框颜色的方法，如此标志状态指示必须保存初始帧颜色，并编写设置和返回初始对象边框颜色的方法：

void SetBorderColor( const color colour, const bool set_init_color ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour); if (set_init_color) this .SetBorderColorInit(colour); } color BorderColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR); } void SetBorderColorMouseDown( const color colour) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,colour); } color BorderColorMouseDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } void SetBorderColorMouseOver( const color colour) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,colour); } color BorderColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); } void SetBorderColorInit( const color colour) { this .m_border_color_init=colour; } color BorderColorInit( void ) const { return ( color ) this .m_border_color_init; }





在对象初始化方法中保存初始边框颜色，方法是在设置其颜色的方法中指定必要的标志，并在鼠标光标悬停在对象上，和单击对象时设置边框颜色的默认颜色。 初始化最后的鼠标事件:

void CForm::Initialize( void ) { this .m_list_elements.Clear(); this .m_list_elements.Sort(); this .m_list_interact.Clear(); this .m_list_interact.Sort(); this .m_list_tmp.Clear(); this .m_list_tmp.Sort(); this .m_shadow_obj= NULL ; this .m_shadow= false ; this .SetBorderSizeTop(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE); this .SetBorderSizeBottom(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE); this .SetBorderSizeLeft(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE); this .SetBorderSizeRight(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR , true ); this .SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); this .m_gradient_v= true ; this .m_gradient_c= false ; this .m_mouse_state_flags= 0 ; this .m_mouse_event_last=MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; this .m_offset_x= 0 ; this .m_offset_y= 0 ; this .m_init_x= 0 ; this .m_init_y= 0 ; this .m_init_w= 0 ; this .m_init_h= 0 ; CGCnvElement::SetInteraction( false ); this .m_animations= new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); this .m_list_tmp.Add( this .m_animations); }





在所有需要背景色的对象创建方法中设置标志。 在 CreateAndAddNewElement() 方法里:

obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour , true );

在设置配色方案的方法中：

void CForm::SetColorTheme( const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme, const uchar opacity) { if ( this .m_shadow && this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) this .SetColorShadow(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW]); this .SetOpacity(opacity); this .SetBackgroundColor(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_BG] , true ); this .SetBorderColor(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME] , true ); }

控件的原始背景色现在将在各种情况下都予以保留。





在设置并返回鼠标相对于窗体的状态的方法中，我们之前声明了一个局部变量，在该变量中我们写入了鼠标的状态，并返回该变量值。 现在我们在类中已有一个这样的变量来存储这个值。

我们将值写入它，并从方法返回:

ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE CForm::MouseFormState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { this .m_mouse_form_state =MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED; ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE state= this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); this .m_mouse_state_flags= this .m_mouse.GetMouseFlags(); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY())) { this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 8 ); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 9 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xFDFF ; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state =(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED); else { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state =(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL); else this .m_mouse_form_state =(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED); } } else { this .m_mouse_form_state = ( (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ); } return this .m_mouse_form_state ; }





鼠标事件处理程序:

void CForm::OnMouseEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { switch (id) { case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : this .MouseInsideNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : this .MouseInsidePressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : this .MouseInsideWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : this .MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : this .MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : this .MouseActiveAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : this .MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : this .MouseScrollAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : this .MouseScrollAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : this .MouseScrollAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; default : break ; } this .m_mouse_event_last=(ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT)id; }

此处，我们根据鼠标事件 ID 为每个事件调用相应的处理方法。 最终，在存储最后一个鼠标事件的变量里保存传递给方法的事件。 因此，我们首先处理事件，然后将其设置为最后处理的事件。 此处调用的所有方法都是虚拟的，应该在继承类中重新定义。

每个鼠标事件的虚拟处理程序：

void CForm::MouseOutsideNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseOutsidePressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseOutsideWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseInsideNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseInsidePressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseInsideWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseActiveAreaWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseScrollAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseScrollAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseScrollAreaWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; }

这些方法什么也不做，因为对于窗体对象的每个子对象，每个事件的整个处理都是独立的。 如有必要，应在每个继承的对象中重新定义流程。





最后一个鼠标事件的虚拟处理程序：

void CForm::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : if (MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .Redraw( true ); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }

该方法也是虚拟的。 如果需要，应该在继承的类中重新定义它。

如果对象的鼠标状态定义为“光标在窗体外”（按钮和滚轮的状态不重要），则检查对象的最后一个鼠标事件。 如果“光标位于活动区域内且无单击鼠标按钮”，则认为光标已从对象中移除。 如此，我们要处理相应的事件 — 设置初始背景色、初始对象边框颜色，重新绘制对象，并将当前鼠标事件写入存储最后一个鼠标事件的变量之中。

考虑到 ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT 枚举中的所有常量值都与 ENUM_MOOSE_FORM_STATE 枚举中的常量值不同（前提是它们具有相同的组成和顺序），因为 ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT 枚举的 MOUSE_EVENT 常量值不同，我们需要将 MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT 常量值添加到鼠标事件值当中，在 ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE 状态变量中接收，来获取正确的值。



位于窗体上的文本，例如按钮文本，也可以在鼠标悬停或单击对象时更改其颜色，尽管不是在所有情况下，也不是在所有对象中（仅在必要时）。 处理 WinForms 对象文本的方法位于 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh 中的基准 WinForm 对象类之中。



在类的受保护部分，声明存储初始对象文本颜色的变量。 在公开部分中，声明按类型返回绑定对象列表、按类型绑定控件数量、以及按类型返回指向绑定对象指针的方法。

编写设置和获取其它对象文本颜色的方法：



class CWinFormBase : public CForm { protected : color m_fore_color_init; private : uint GetFontFlags( void ); public : CArrayObj *GetListElementsByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type); int ElementsTotalByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type); CGCnvElement *GetElementByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int index); virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Redraw( bool redraw); virtual bool Resize( const int w, const int h, const bool redraw); virtual bool Resize( const int index, const int w, const int h, const bool redraw); CWinFormBase( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CWinFormBase( const string name) : CForm(:: ChartID (), 0 ,name, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE; } void SetForeColor( const color clr, const bool set_init_color) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR,clr); if (set_init_color) this .SetForeColorInit(clr); } color ForeColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR); } void SetForeColorInit( const color clr) { this .m_fore_color_init=clr; } color ForeColorInit( void ) const { return ( color ) this .m_fore_color_init; } void SetForeColorOpacity( const uchar value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,value); } uchar ForeColorOpacity( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); } void SetForeColorMouseDown( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,clr); } color ForeColorMouseDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } void SetForeColorMouseOver( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,clr); } color ForeColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); } virtual void SetText( const string text) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,text); } string Text( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT); }





在类构造函数中，当设置文本颜色时，指定保存初始文本颜色的必要性：

CWinFormBase::CWinFormBase( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE; this .SetText( "" ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR , true ); this .SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); CForm::SetCoordXInit(x); CForm::SetCoordYInit(y); CForm::SetWidthInit(w); CForm::SetHeightInit(h); this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_gradient_v= true ; this .m_gradient_c= false ; }





在返回元素整数型属性的定义中，添加返回新 WinForms 对象属性描述的代码模块：

property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) :

...

property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +FontBoldTypeDescription() ) :

...

property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )( bool ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )( bool ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )( bool ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : "" ); }





按类型返回绑定控件列表的方法：

CArrayObj *CWinFormBase::GetListElementsByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type ) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListElements(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, type,EQUAL ); }

在此，我们只返回从绑定对象列表中按指定类型选择的图形元素列表。







该方法依据在列表中的索引返回（按类型）绑定元素：



CGCnvElement *CWinFormBase::GetElementByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type , const int index ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListElementsByType( type ); return list.At( index ); }

此处，我们通过上面所研究的依据指定类型获得对象列表，并从所获列表里，依据指定索引返回对象的指针。 如果未获得列表，或超出列表大小，则该方法将返回 NULL。







按类型返回绑定元素列表的方法：



int CWinFormBase::ElementsTotalByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListElementsByType(type); return (list!= NULL ? list.Total() : 0 ); }

按指定类型获取绑定对象列表，返回列表中对象的指针数量。 如果获取列表失败，则该方法将返回零。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\container.mqh 中的基准 WinForms 容器对象类中，重命名设置边框宽度的方法。 以前，我在名称曾用过 “Frame”。 现在我要改名为 “Border”：

virtual void SetBorderSizeLeft( const uint value ) { CForm:: SetBorderSizeLeft( value ); if ( this .PaddingLeft()< this .BorderSizeLeft()) this .SetPaddingLeft( this .BorderSizeLeft()); } virtual void SetBorderSizeTop( const uint value ) { CForm:: SetBorderSizeTop( value ); if ( this .PaddingTop()< this .BorderSizeTop()) this .SetPaddingTop( this .BorderSizeTop()); } virtual void SetBorderSizeRight( const uint value ) { CForm:: SetBorderSizeRight( value ); if ( this .PaddingRight()< this .BorderSizeRight()) this .SetPaddingRight( this .BorderSizeRight()); } virtual void SetBorderSizeBottom( const uint value ) { CForm:: SetBorderSizeBottom( value ); if ( this .PaddingBottom()< this .BorderSizeBottom()) this .SetPaddingBottom( this .BorderSizeBottom()); }

请记住，该方法现在递归地调用自身，而以前这些方法拥有不同的名称，并且调用父类方法来设置边框宽度，如此不会导致问题。 因此，在此我们显式指定上下文，调用必要的来自父类的同名方法。



在类构造函数中，当保存文本颜色时，指示保存元素标签的初始颜色的必要性：

CContainer( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CContainer( const string name) : CWinFormBase(:: ChartID (), 0 ,name, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR , true ); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetAutoScroll( false , false ); this .SetAutoScrollMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, false ); this .Initialize(); } ~CContainer(); }; CContainer::CContainer( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CWinFormBase(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR , true ); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetAutoScroll( false , false ); this .SetAutoScrollMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, false ); this .Initialize(); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetWidthInit(w); this .SetHeightInit(h); }





在创建新绑定元素的方法中，指示需要保存所有地方的原始颜色：

bool CContainer::CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { if (element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE); return false ; } CWinFormBase *obj=CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor() , true ); switch (obj.TypeGraphElement()) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BackgroundColor() , true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : obj.SetForeColor(colour== clrNONE ? this .ForeColor() : colour , true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor() , true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor() , true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour , true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor() , true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break ; default : break ; } if ( this .AutoSize() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); this .Redraw(redraw); return true ; }





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\GroupBox.mqh 中的 GroupBox WinForms 对象类文件里，即在其初始化方法中，在设置默认颜色时，指示保存初始颜色的必要性：



this .m_animations= new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); this .m_list_tmp.Add( this .m_animations); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL , true ); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_FRAME_GBOX_COLOR , true ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR , true ); this .SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE);





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CommonBasemqh 基准标准 WinForms 对象的文件中，即在其 Initialize() 初始化方法中，当设置默认颜色时，指示保存初始颜色的必要性：



this .m_animations= new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); this .m_list_tmp.Add( this .m_animations); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL , true ); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR , true ); this .SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE);





CheckBox WinForms 对象是由带复选框的字段和文本组成。 当鼠标光标悬停其上，并单击按钮时，字段的颜色、边框和复选框都会变化。 因此，我们需要为所有组件创建变量，来存储其初始颜色，以及设置与鼠标事件对应的颜色的方法。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBoxmqh 中类的受保护部分，声明存储初始颜色的变量，和处理鼠标事件的虚拟方法：

class CCheckBox : public CLabel { private : void SetCheckFlagCoords( int &x, int &y); void SetCorrectTextCoords( void ); protected : int m_text_x; int m_text_y; int m_check_x; int m_check_y; int m_check_w; int m_check_h; color m_check_back_color_init; color m_check_border_color_init; color m_check_flag_color_init; virtual bool AutoSetWH( void ); virtual void ShowControlFlag( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state); void SetCheckWidth( const int width) { this .m_check_w=(width< 5 ? 5 : width); } void SetCheckHeight( const int height) { this .m_check_h=(height< 5 ? 5 : height); } int CheckWidth( void ) const { return this .m_check_w; } int CheckHeight( void ) const { return this .m_check_h; } virtual void MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); public :





修改设置复选框背景色、字段边框和复选框本身的方法，从而可依据标记值保持原始字段颜色。 添加设置和获取初始颜色的方法，以及声明最后一个鼠标事件的处理程序：

void SetAutoCheck( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK,flag); } bool AutoCheck( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK); } void SetCheckBackgroundColor( const color clr, const bool set_init_color ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR,clr); if (set_init_color) this .SetCheckBackgroundColorInit(clr); } color CheckBackgroundColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } void SetCheckBackgroundColorOpacity( const uchar value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,value); } uchar CheckBackgroundColorOpacity( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY); } void SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseDown( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,clr); } color CheckBackgroundColorMouseDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN);} void SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseOver( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,clr); } color CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER);} void SetCheckBackgroundColorInit( const color clr) { this .m_check_back_color_init=clr; } color CheckBackgroundColorInit( void ) const { return ( color ) this .m_check_back_color_init; } void SetCheckBorderColor( const color clr, const bool set_init_color ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR,clr); if (set_init_color) this .SetCheckBorderColorInit(clr); } color CheckBorderColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR); } void SetCheckBorderColorOpacity( const uchar value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,value); } uchar CheckBorderColorOpacity( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); } void SetCheckBorderColorMouseDown( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,clr); } color CheckBorderColorMouseDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } void SetCheckBorderColorMouseOver( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,clr); } color CheckBorderColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); } void SetCheckBorderColorInit( const color clr) { this .m_check_border_color_init=clr; } color CheckBorderColorInit( void ) const { return ( color ) this .m_check_border_color_init; } void SetCheckFlagColor( const color clr, const bool set_init_color ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR,clr); if (set_init_color) this .SetCheckFlagColorInit(clr); } color CheckFlagColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR); } void SetCheckFlagColorOpacity( const uchar value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY,value); } uchar CheckFlagColorOpacity( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY); } void SetCheckFlagColorMouseDown( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,clr); } color CheckFlagColorMouseDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } void SetCheckFlagColorMouseOver( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,clr); } color CheckFlagColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); } void SetCheckFlagColorInit( const color clr) { this .m_check_flag_color_init=clr; } color CheckFlagColorInit( void ) const { return ( color ) this .m_check_flag_color_init; } virtual void OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ); virtual void Redraw( bool redraw);





在类构造函数中，为各种事件和鼠标状态设置默认颜色：

CCheckBox::CCheckBox( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CLabel(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .SetCoordX(x); this .SetCoordY(y); this .SetCheckWidth(DEF_CHECK_SIZE); this .SetCheckHeight(DEF_CHECK_SIZE); this .SetWidth(w); this .SetHeight(h); this .Initialize(); this .SetForeColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetForeColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetCheckBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_COLOR, true ); this .SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetCheckBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetCheckBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetCheckBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetCheckFlagColor(CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR, true ); this .SetCheckFlagColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetCheckFlagColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetWidthInit( this .Width()); this .SetHeightInit( this .Height()); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT ); this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_check_x= 0 ; this .m_check_y= 0 ; this .Redraw( false ); }





并非所有的鼠标事件处理程序都要在这里重新定义。 我们研究一下父类的重定义方法。

“光标位于活动区域内，且无单击鼠标按钮”事件处理程序：



void CCheckBox::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorMouseOver(), false ); this .Redraw( true ); }

如果鼠标光标悬停在对象活动区域上，则为复选框、其边框和标志本身设置新的背景色（已为当前鼠标和对象状态指定），然后重新绘制对象。





“光标位于活动区域内，单击任何鼠标按钮”事件处理程序：

void CCheckBox::MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorMouseDown(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorMouseDown(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorMouseDown(), false ); this .Redraw( false ); }

如果鼠标光标悬停在对象活动区域上，则为复选框、其边框和标志本身设置新的背景色（已为当前鼠标和对象状态指定），然后重新绘制对象。





“光标位于活动区域内，单击鼠标左键”事件处理程序：

void CCheckBox::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (lparam< this .CoordX() || lparam> this .RightEdge() || dparam< this .CoordY() || dparam> this .BottomEdge()) { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Cancel" )); } else { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); this .SetChecked(! this .Checked()); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" )); } this .Redraw( false ); }

此处是两种状态的处理过程：

如果释放鼠标按钮，且光标位于对象活动区域，且

如果释放鼠标按钮，且光标位于对象活动区域内。

如果光标处于对象外部，这意味着用户已经单击了按钮，并将光标移开，且释放了按钮。 在这种情况下，复选框不应更改其状态，因为这意味着拒绝与对象交互。 因此，我们来设置对象的初始标志和字段颜色。

如果光标位于对象内部，则用户已单击，并释放该按钮。 此刻应该更改复选框的状态。 因此，我们取光标悬停在活动区域上时的颜色，来更改字段、边框和复选框的颜色（即使释放了鼠标按钮，光标仍停留在对象上，因此颜色应与悬停在对象上时的颜色相同），且复选框状态取反。

最后，重绘对象。 发送有关每个复选框状态已处理情况的测试记录项。 稍后，当该复选框被触发时，将记录项发送到日志，取代发送事件的后续处理。





最后一个鼠标事件的虚拟处理程序：

void CCheckBox::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : if (MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); this .Redraw( false ); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }

这里我们只处理鼠标光标在对象外部的情况，而以前的状态是“光标在活动区域内，且无单击鼠标按钮”。 在这种情况下，为所有可更改的对象颜色属性设置初始值，并将当前状态指定为最后一个鼠标事件。





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\RadioButtonmqh 中的 WinForms 对象的 RadioButt 类，继承自新修改的 CheckBox 对象类，因此需要的修改较少。



在该对象中，标志始终处于活动状态。 它的取消选中取决于与它协同操作的另一个类似对象。 如果在单个对象中设置了复选框，则在另一个对象中取消选中，反之亦然。 在此，我们只需要重新定义父类的单个虚拟方法：

class CRadioButton : public CCheckBox { private : protected : virtual void ShowControlFlag( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state); virtual void MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); public :





“光标位于活动区域内，单击鼠标左键”事件处理程序：



void CRadioButton::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (lparam< this .CoordX() || lparam> this .RightEdge() || dparam< this .CoordY() || dparam> this .BottomEdge()) { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Cancel" )); } else { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" )); } this .Redraw( false ); }

该方法与 CheckBox 对象类当中研究过的方法类似，只是于此，在对象活动区域内释放按钮后，我们不需要在处理模块中将标志值取反，。







WinForms 按钮对象。 按钮可以有两种类型：

单击时，按钮被触发，并返回其初始状态， 单击时，按钮被触发，并保持按下状态；第二次单击会将其状态切换到相反的状态（触发器为 Toggle-Button）。



因此，我们需要定义它是哪个按钮标志，定义触发按钮的标志（按下/释放），当然，还需要另一组用于判定按钮单击时的颜色（背景色、光标悬停、和单击按钮时的颜色）。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh 里，即在类的私密部分，声明存储新按钮状态颜色的数组：

class CButton : public CLabel { private : int m_text_x; int m_text_y; color m_array_colors_bg_tgl[]; color m_array_colors_bg_tgl_dwn[]; color m_array_colors_bg_tgl_ovr[]; color m_array_colors_bg_tgl_init[]; protected :





在类的受保护部分，在此处声明应该重新定义的父类鼠标事件的处理程序：

protected : virtual bool AutoSetWH( void ); virtual void MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); public :





在类的公开部分中，编写设置和返回触发器按钮标志的方法、设置并返回触发器按钮状态的方法、处理新按钮状态颜色的方法、并声明处理最后一个鼠标事件的方法：

public : virtual void Redraw( bool redraw); void SetAutoSizeMode( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE mode, const bool redraw) { ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE prev= this .AutoSizeMode(); if (prev==mode) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE,mode); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE AutoSizeMode( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE); } void SetToggleFlag( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE,flag); if ( this .Toggle()) this .SetColorsToggleON(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR_ON,CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_DOWN_ON,CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_OVER_ON, true ); } bool Toggle( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE); } void SetState( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE,flag); } bool State( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE); } void SetBackgroundColorToggleON( const color colour, const bool set_init_color) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE,colour); color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl,arr,DFUN); if (set_init_color) this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl_init,arr,DFUN); } void SetBackgroundColorsToggleON( color &colors[], const bool set_init_colors) { this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl,colors,DFUN); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE, this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl[ 0 ]); if (set_init_colors) this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl_init,colors,DFUN); } color BackgroundColorToggleON( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE); } void SetBackgroundColorToggleONMouseDown( const color colour) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN,colour); color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl_dwn,arr,DFUN); } void SetBackgroundColorsToggleONMouseDown( color &colors[]) { this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl_dwn,colors,DFUN); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN, this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]); } color BackgroundColorToggleONMouseDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN); } void SetBackgroundColorToggleONMouseOver( const color colour) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER,colour); color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl_ovr,arr,DFUN); } void SetBackgroundColorsToggleONMouseOver( color &colors[]) { this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl_ovr,colors,DFUN); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER, this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]); } color BackgroundColorToggleONMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER); } color BackgroundColorToggleONInit( void ) const { return this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl_init[ 0 ]; } void SetColorsToggleON( const color back, const color back_down, const color back_over, const bool set_init_color); virtual void OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ); CButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };

这些方法与设置和返回我上面研究过的其它类对象颜色的方法雷同。





在类构造函数中，设置悬停并单击按钮时对象背景、对象不透明度值和背景颜色的默认颜色。 设置常规按钮（不是切换钮扣）标志，和切换钮扣按钮状态设置为 false：



CButton::CButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CLabel(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .SetCoordX(x); this .SetCoordY(y); this .SetWidth(w); this .SetHeight(h); this .Initialize(); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR, true ); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_OPACITY); this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_CENTER ); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetWidthInit( this .Width()); this .SetHeightInit( this .Height()); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetToggleFlag( false ); this .SetState( false ); this .Redraw( false ); }





重新定义鼠标事件处理程序。

“光标位于活动区域内，且无单击鼠标按钮”事件处理程序：

void CButton::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (! this .Toggle()) this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); else this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundColorToggleONMouseOver() : this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorMouseOver(), false ); this .Redraw( false ); }





“光标位于活动区域内，单击任何鼠标按钮”事件处理程序：

void CButton::MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (! this .Toggle()) this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseDown(), false ); else this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundColorToggleONMouseDown() : this .BackgroundColorMouseDown(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorMouseDown(), false ); this .Redraw( false ); }





“光标位于活动区域内，单击鼠标左键”事件处理程序：



void CButton::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (lparam< this .CoordX() || lparam> this .RightEdge() || dparam< this .CoordY() || dparam> this .BottomEdge()) { if (! this .Toggle()) this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); else this .SetBackgroundColor(! this .State() ? this .BackgroundColorInit() : this .BackgroundColorToggleONInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Cancel" )); } else { if (! this .Toggle()) this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); else { this .SetState(! this .State()); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundColorToggleONMouseOver() : this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); } Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" )); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorMouseOver(), false ); } this .Redraw( false ); }

方法逻辑在代码注释中已有详细讲述，无需赘言。





最后一个鼠标事件处理程序：



void CButton::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : if (MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundColorToggleON() : this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); this .Redraw( false ); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }

在该方法中，我们只处理鼠标光标在窗体之外的情况，而最后一个鼠标事件是窗体上方的光标，且没有单击鼠标按钮。 按钮初始颜色设置为按钮背景色，具体取决于按钮是否按下（由 State() 方法返回的简单按钮值始终为 false）。



该方法设置切换钮扣按钮“已启用”状态颜色：

void CButton::SetColorsToggleON( const color back, const color back_down, const color back_over, const bool set_init_color) { this .SetBackgroundColorToggleON(back,set_init_color); this .SetBackgroundColorToggleONMouseDown(back_down); this .SetBackgroundColorToggleONMouseOver(back_over); }

该方法接收三个按钮状态的颜色。 它们依据相应的变量设置。 set_init_color 标志允许定义是否应保存初始按钮背景颜色。







改进 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh 中图形元素的集合类。



在 GetFormUnderCursor() 方法中有两段雷同的代码模块，在其内包含搜索绑定在窗体，且位于光标下的对象。 将此代码模块移至单独的方法之中，从而缩短方法代码，并能更直观地表示其逻辑。

在类的私密部分中，声明方法，并声明处理光标离开窗体事件的方法：

bool AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control); CForm *SearchInteractObj(CForm *form, const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); CForm *GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id, int &form_index); void ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(CGCnvElement *form); void FormPostProcessing( void ); bool AddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element);





所有创建各种图形元素的方法中，在设置颜色，且包含指示保存初始颜色标志的方法中，标志已被设置（传递 true，因为创建对象时需要保存初始颜色）。 所有这些变化都已经在类中完成了，所以我们不打算在这里详细讨论。



例如，该方法在指定图表和子窗口的画布上创建图形窗体对象：

int CreateForm( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CForm *obj= new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); ENUM_ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE res= this .AddOrGetCanvElmToCollection(obj,id); if (res==ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE_ERROR) return WRONG_VALUE ; obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetBackgroundColor(clr, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(clr, true ); obj.SetOpacity(opacity, false ); obj.SetShadow(shadow); obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.BorderColor(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Done(); obj.Erase(clr,opacity,redraw); return obj.ID(); }

针对设置颜色的所有方法，都进行了类似的修改。





搜索交互对象的方法：

CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::SearchInteractObj(CForm *form, const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (form!= NULL ) { int total=form.CreateListInteractObj(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CForm *obj=form.GetInteractForm(i); if (obj!= NULL && obj.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return obj; } } return form; }

在上一篇文章中，我们研究了方法逻辑，但代码则是在 GetFormUnderCursor() 方法中编写的。

现在，我们只需添加调用方法，取代代码模块：

CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id, int &form_index) { obj_ext_id= WRONG_VALUE ; form_index= WRONG_VALUE ; mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; CGCnvElement *elm= NULL ; CForm *form= NULL ; CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, true ,EQUAL); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ) { elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { form= this .SearchInteractObj(form,id,lparam,dparam,sparam); return form; } } } int total= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { elm= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (elm== NULL ) continue ; if (elm.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { form= this .SearchInteractObj(form,id,lparam,dparam,sparam); return form; } } } list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_ext=list.At(i); if (obj_ext== NULL ) continue ; CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=obj_ext.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit== NULL ) continue ; obj_ext. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); total=toolkit.GetNumControlPointForms(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { form=toolkit.GetControlPointForm(j); if (form== NULL ) continue ; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { obj_ext_id=obj_ext.ObjectID(); form_index=j; return form; } } } } return NULL ; }

感谢这样的一个小小改进，方法代码变得更加可读。





该方法处理光标下前一个活动窗体的鼠标事件：

void CGraphElementsCollection::FormPostProcessing( void ) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,EQUAL_OR_MORE); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CForm *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; int count=obj.CreateListInteractObj(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<count;j++) { CForm *elm=obj.GetInteractForm(j); if (elm== NULL ) continue ; elm.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); } } }

当我们将光标移离图表上的窗体对象时，该对象会失去焦点，光标下的另一个对象会被自动选中。 如果光标下没有其它对象，则会激活以前禁用的所有图表功能 — 滚动、上下文菜单、和其它。 但有时需要处理从对象中删除光标的操作，例如，如果需要修改对象颜色，或者在我们的示例中，恢复原始颜色。 这正是该方法应发挥的作用。 它循环遍历所有 “form” 类型及以上的图形元素，为每个元素创建绑定对象列表，并在循环中调用这些对象的上述鼠标事件处理方法。 因此，图表上每个窗体上的每个对象都将会被处理，但仅需要最后一个鼠标事件（光标位于对象上方，鼠标按钮未单击）。 在处理事件后，我们将当前状态（光标在窗体外）分配给对象的最后一个鼠标事件。 所以，一次只有一个处理对象（光标移动的最后一个对象）。







鼠标移动事件和移动标志

if ( id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && move ) { if (form!= NULL ) {

但是，当我们将光标悬停在可移动窗体对象上，并单击鼠标按钮时，图形元素集合类的事件处理程序中的窗体将启用鼠标按住和移动标志。 但是，如果我们在绑定到窗体的对象上单击按钮，则不应移动该对象，因为对其禁用了移动标志，且将焦点设置为该对象，而非窗体。 因此，在移除移动标志时，我们仍然保持该标志启用。会被同时处理：

我们需要将它们的验证分开，以便判移动标志何时被移除，而鼠标何时移动（同时设置了保持标志）。 如果释放了鼠标按钮，则会注册 MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE 事件。 这个事件只在这种情况下出现，因为我还没有添加处理这种状况的功能，而这是鼠标按钮释放事件。

因此，我们需要将检查光标移动事件，和启用移动标志分开。 对于禁用移动标志的情况，我们需要定义 MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE 事件，并将其替换为新的事件 — MOUSE_FROM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED。

下面是如上所述经修订的代码段。 在此，我将这两个事件分开进行单独验证：

if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if (form!= NULL ) { if (move) { int x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX(); int y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY(); int chart_width=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); int chart_height=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); if (form_index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (x< 0 ) x= 0 ; if (x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width(); if (y< 0 ) y= 0 ; if (y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height(); if (!:: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )) { if (y< 17 && x< 41 ) y= 17 ; } else { if (y< 80 && x< 192 ) y= 80 ; } } else { if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list_ext=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(GetListStdGraphObjectExt(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,graph_obj_id,EQUAL); if (list_ext!= NULL && list_ext.Total()> 0 ) { CGStdGraphObj *ext=list_ext.At( 0 ); if (ext!= NULL ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=ext.GraphObjectType(); if (type== OBJ_LABEL || type== OBJ_BUTTON || type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL || type== OBJ_EDIT || type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ) { ext.SetXDistance(x); ext.SetYDistance(y); } else { int shift=( int ):: ceil (form.Width()/ 2 )+ 1 ; if (form_index<ext.Pivots()) { if (x+shift< 0 ) x=-shift; if (x+shift>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift; if (y+shift< 0 ) y=-shift; if (y+shift>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift; ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift,y+shift,form_index); } else { if ( this .GetPivotPointCoordsAll(ext,m_data_pivot_point)) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .m_data_pivot_point.Size();i++) { if (x+shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX)< 0 ) x=-shift+:: fabs (m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX); if (x+shift+:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX)>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX); if (y+shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY)< 0 ) y=-shift+:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY); if (y+shift+:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY)>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY); ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX,y+shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY,i); } } } } } } } } if (form.IsMain()) form.Move(x,y, true ); } else { if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE) mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED; this .FormPostProcessing(); } } }

现在，我们可以“捕捉”一个新的鼠标事件，前提是释放了移动标志，并立即处理将光标从活动窗体对象移开的事件。



在同一个 OnChartEvent() 事件处理程序中，即在鼠标事件处理程序模块中，调用对象鼠标事件处理函数，同时指示先前找到的事件：

else { if (pressed_chart) { return ; } if (!pressed_form) { pressed_chart= false ; this .SetChartTools(form. ChartID (), false ); if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawOneControlPoint(form); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED) { this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (!pressed_form) { pressed_form= true ; pressed_chart= false ; } form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawOneControlPoint(form); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move) { pressed_form= true ; if ( this .m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft()) { move= true ; form.SetInteraction( true ); form.BringToTop(); form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); this .ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form); long zmax= this .GetZOrderMax(); if (zmax> WRONG_VALUE && (form.Zorder()<zmax || zmax== 0 )) { if (form.Type()!=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL) this .SetZOrderMAX(form); } } form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } }

这里我们还添加了一个新的处理程序，来处理释放鼠标按钮的事件。







在为指定图表设置鼠标滚动、上下文菜单和十字线标志的方法中，添加对已设置标志的检查，从而避免为之前已设置的图表不断重新设置相同状态：

void CGraphElementsCollection::SetChartTools( const long chart_id, const bool flag) { if (:: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL )==flag) return ; :: ChartSetInteger (chart_id, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger (chart_id, CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger (chart_id, CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,flag); }





目前，这些就是函数库类的所有改进。







测试

为了执行测试，我将借用前一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存在 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part110\ 中，命名为 TstDE110.mq5。



我将“原样”保留以前 EA 中的所有对象。 相反，我将稍微修改按钮的大小和位置，并添加按类型获取对象指针，以便测试方法操作。

将切换按钮标志添加到 EA 输入，并更改默认参数：

sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpAutoSizeMode = AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_SIMPLE; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpTextAlign = ANCHOR_CENTER ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpTextAutoSize = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT ; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckTextAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT ; sinput ENUM_CHEK_STATE InpCheckState = CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpCheckAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpCheckFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpButtonTextAlign = ANCHOR_CENTER ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpButtonAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpButtonAutoSizeMode= AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpButtonFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; sinput bool InpButtonToggle = false ;

OnInit() 处理程序现在将拥有以下代码：

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CPanel *pnl= NULL ; pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel( "WFPanel" , 50 , 50 , 230 , 150 ,array_clr, 200 , true , true , false ,- 1 ,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, true , false ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.SetPaddingAll( 4 ); pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize, false ); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode, false ); CPanel *obj= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 2 ;i++) { CPanel *prev=pnl.GetElement(i- 1 ); int xb= 0 , yb= 0 ; int x=(prev== NULL ? xb : xb+prev.Width()+ 20 ); int y= 0 ; if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,x,y, 90 , 40 , C'0xCD,0xDA,0xD7' , 200 , true , false )) { obj=pnl.GetElement(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetBorderSizeAll( 3 ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL); obj.SetBackgroundColor(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(), 4 *i), true ); obj.SetForeColor( clrRed , true ); int w=obj.Width()-obj.BorderSizeLeft()-obj.BorderSizeRight(); int h=obj.Height()-obj.BorderSizeTop()-obj.BorderSizeBottom(); obj.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 0 , 0 ,w,h, clrNONE , 255 , false , false ); CLabel *lbl=obj.GetElement( 0 ); if (lbl!= NULL ) { if (i % 2 == 0 ) lbl.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); else lbl.SetForeColorOpacity( 127 ); lbl.SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_BLACK); lbl.SetTextAlign(InpTextAlign); lbl.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpTextAutoSize, false ); lbl.SetText(GetPrice(i % 2 == 0 ? SYMBOL_BID : SYMBOL_ASK )); lbl.SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); lbl.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpFrameStyle); lbl.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); lbl.Update( true ); } } } CGroupBox *gbox= NULL ; int w=pnl.GetUnderlay().Width(); int y=obj.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 6 ; if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, 0 ,y, 210 , 110 , C'0x91,0xAA,0xAE' , 0 , true , false )) { gbox=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, 0 ); if (gbox!= NULL ) { gbox.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_STAMP); gbox.SetBorderColor(pnl.BackgroundColor(), true ); gbox.SetForeColor(gbox.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),- 1 ), true ); gbox.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, 2 , 10 , 50 , 20 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CCheckBox *cbox=gbox.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, 0 ); if (cbox!= NULL ) { cbox.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpCheckAutoSize, false ); cbox.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); cbox.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); cbox.SetText( "CheckBox" ); cbox.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); cbox.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); cbox.SetChecked( true ); cbox.SetCheckState((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE)InpCheckState); } gbox.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, 2 ,cbox.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 4 , 50 , 20 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CRadioButton *rbtn=gbox.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, 0 ); if (rbtn!= NULL ) { rbtn.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpCheckAutoSize, false ); rbtn.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); rbtn.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); rbtn.SetText( "RadioButton" ); rbtn.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); rbtn.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); rbtn.SetChecked( true ); } gbox.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,( int ) fmax (rbtn.RightEdgeRelative(),cbox.RightEdgeRelative())+ 10 , 14 , 60 , 36 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CButton *butt=gbox.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, 0 ); if (butt!= NULL ) { butt.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpButtonAutoSize, false ); butt.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpButtonAutoSizeMode, false ); butt.SetTextAlign(InpButtonTextAlign); butt.SetForeColor(butt.ChangeColorLightness(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, 2 ), true ); butt.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpButtonFrameStyle); butt.SetBorderColor(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColor(),- 10 ), true ); butt.SetToggleFlag(InpButtonToggle); if (butt.Toggle()) butt.SetText( "Toggle-Button" ); else butt.SetText( "Button" ); } } } pnl.Redraw( true ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

事实上，这里的一切都保持原样。 我已经更改了函数库中重命名的方法名称。 现在，保持初始颜色的标志（true）被传递到设置颜色的方法中，而选定的按钮模式现在以文本形式显示在相应的按钮上。

您可以在文后所附文件中查看所有更改。



编译 EA，并在品种图表上启动它：





正如我们所看到的，当与鼠标交互时，对象的整个视觉组件都能正常工作。







下一步是什么？



在下一篇文章中，我将继续研究函数库 WinForms 对象的交互性。



以下是 MQL5 的当前函数库版本、测试 EA，和图表事件控制指标的所有文件，供您测试和下载。 在评论中留下您的问题、意见和建议。

返回内容目录

*该系列的前几篇文章:



DoEasy. 控件 (第 1 部分): 第一步

DoEasy. 控件 (第 2 部分): 操控 CPanel 类

DoEasy. 控件 (第 3 部分): 创建绑定控件

DoEasy. 控件 (第 4 部分): 面板控件，Padding（填充）和 Dock（驻靠）参数

DoEasy. 控件 (第 5 部分): 基准 WinForms 对象，面板控件，AutoSize 参数

DoEasy. 控件 (第 6 部分): 面板控件，自动调整容器大小来适应内部内容

DoEasy. 控件 (第 7 部分): 文本标签控件

DoEasy. 控件 (第 8 部分): 基准 WinForms 对象类别，GroupBox 和 CheckBox 控件

DoEasy. 控件 (第 9 部分): 重新编排 WinForms 对象方法、RadioButton 和 Button 控件



