利用对象轻松制作复杂指标

1. 概述

如果您曾经尝试过创建或修改复杂指标，您也许知晓缓冲区数量增加时出现的一些问题：您需要为缓冲区声明大量的双精度数组，将它们设置为缓冲区，为它们进行配置...

随之而来的是作图板：您必须声明您正在使用的作图板类型，为其配置所有属性，然后确保一切正确，并且您已声明正确数量的缓冲区和作图板（如果少了，那么您将得到数组超界错误，或不可见的作图板， 直到您注意到问题）。

最后而来的是处置缓冲区的数据：如果您打算将来自大量缓冲区的数据合并（例如，取 10 个缓冲区的平均/最大/最小值，合并为一），那么您需要编写冗长的重复代码行逐个比较/组合每个缓冲区，或者依靠一些聪明的小技巧，利用宏替换或函数来节省一些空间。 结果大概是一样的：大量代码行和重复功能，非常复杂和混乱，极易出现漏洞。 如果您在任何地方犯了疏漏，那么检测并纠正它将是一场噩梦！

当制作复杂的指标时，无论是功能或视觉，这类情况都会对初学者（甚至高级程序员）造成障碍。 然而，有一个小技巧并不是每个人都清楚，它可以令您的指标编码更快捷、更容易：

您可以将对象内部包含的数组设置为缓冲区

在本文中，我们将探讨此技巧能为我们提供的选项，及随之而来的解决方案，从而能够运用面向对象编程将此技巧应用于任何其它情况。





2. 第一个例子

在我们开始制作指标之前，我们先看看包含缓冲区数组的对象，其最基本形式是什么样子的：

class CIndicatorPlot { public : double array[]; };

它只有一个公开数组。 至于目前，重要的是它是公开的，如此我们就可以在将其设置为缓冲区，或设置/访问它拥有的数据（与任何其它指标一样）。

现在我们来处置指标：为了应用一些概念，我们将创建一个指标，该指标显示 10 个具有不同周期和平均值的 RSI。 我们将从属性、输入、和 OnInit 函数开始。

#property indicator_buffers 11 #property indicator_plots 11 input int firstPeriod = 6 ; input int increment = 2 ; CIndicatorPlot indicators[]; int handles[]; int OnInit () { ArrayResize (indicators, 11 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 11 ; i++) { SetIndexBuffer (i, indicators[i].array, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetInteger (i, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_LINE ); } for ( int i= 0 ; i< 10 ; i++) PlotIndexSetInteger (i, PLOT_LINE_COLOR , clrRed ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 10 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , clrCyan ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 10 , PLOT_LINE_STYLE , STYLE_DASH ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 10 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH , 2 ); ArrayResize (handles, 10 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 10 ; i++) handles[i] = iRSI ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , firstPeriod +i* increment , PRICE_CLOSE ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

请注意，我们只用到了 2 个属性：indicator_buffers 和 indicator_plots。 除了共用的（版权，链接，版本，单独/图表窗口......）之外，始终需要这两个。 其它属性（线条颜色、绘制类型...）都是可选的，但为了令代码更紧凑，我们将在循环中利用 PlotIndexSetInteger 配置它们。对于该指标，我们需要为每个拥有不同周期的 RSI 提供 10 个缓冲区，还需要一个额外缓冲区保存它们的平均值。 我们将所有这些放在一个数组当中。 此外，我们还要在 OnInit 中创建指标的句柄。

现在，少量计算和数据复制...

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit = MathMax ( 0 , prev_calculated- 1 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 10 ; i++) { if (limit== 0 ) CopyBuffer (handles[i], 0 , 0 , rates_total-limit, indicators[i].array); else { double newValues[]; CopyBuffer (handles[i], 0 , 0 , rates_total-limit, newValues); for ( int k= 0 ; k<rates_total-limit; k++) { indicators[i].array[limit+k] = newValues[k]; } } } for ( int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++) { indicators[ 10 ].array[i] = 0.0 ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 10 ; j++) indicators[ 10 ].array[i] +=indicators[j].array[i]; indicators[ 10 ].array[i]/= 10.0 ; } return (rates_total); }

请注意，计算来自所有缓冲区的平均值，现在就像执行循环一样简单。 如果每个缓冲区都是在全局范围内都声明为双精度数组（像往常一样），那么它们相加则不那么容易，或难以在少量代码行内完成。

最后，不要忘记释放指标句柄...

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< 10 ; i++) IndicatorRelease (handles[i]); }

这是我们的最终结果：

对于代码的长度来说还不错，但是正如我们将在下一章节中将看到的那样，它仍然有一些改进的空间。





3. 添加更多选项

尽管该类在初始化阶段配置属性（而不是 #property）时为我们节省了一些空间，但我们仍然必须手工配置缓冲区和作图板，而且每次都如此并非很简单。 难道没有更有效的方法吗？答案是肯定的，我们通过向类委派功能来实现这一点。 答案是肯定的，我们能依靠向类委派功能来做到这一点。

首先，我们将往类中添加一些稍后需要的附加函数。

class CIndicatorPlot { private : int indicator_plot; public : double array[]; void SetBuffer( int &buffer, int &plot); void SetLineWidth( int width); void SetLineStyle( ENUM_LINE_STYLE style); void SetLineColor( color line_color); void SetLabel( string label); };

SetBuffer 函数设置指标缓冲区和作图板。 通过引用传递的两个变量，若一个对象改变了它们的值，则会反映在其它对象下一次对它们的调用中。 保存作图板索引，以便设置其它属性。

其余的设置函数是简单的作图板属性设置器。

void CIndicatorPlot::SetBuffer( int &buffer, int &plot) { indicator_plot = plot; SetIndexBuffer (buffer, array, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetInteger (indicator_plot, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_LINE ); buffer++; plot++; } void CIndicatorPlot::SetLineWidth( int width) { PlotIndexSetInteger (indicator_plot, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH , width); }

为了帮助在指标中添加一些视觉趣味，我们还将创建一个插值颜色函数，稍后我们将用到它：

color InterpolateColors( color colorA, color colorB, double factor) { if (factor<= 0.0 ) return colorA; if (factor>= 1.0 ) return colorB; int result = 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 3 ; i++) { int subcolor = int ( ((colorA>>( 8 *i))&( 0xFF ))*( 1.0 -factor) + ((colorB>>( 8 *i))&( 0xFF ))*factor ); subcolor = subcolor> 0xFF ? 0xFF :( subcolor< 0x00 ? 0x00 : subcolor); result |= subcolor<<( 8 *i); } return ( color )result; }

现在，OnInit 函数的模样如此:

CIndicatorPlot* indicators[]; CIndicatorPlot average; int handles[]; int OnInit () { ArrayResize (indicators, 10 ); ArrayResize (handles, 10 ); int index= 0 , plot= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 10 ; i++) { indicators[i] = new CIndicatorPlot(); indicators[i].SetBuffer(index, plot); indicators[i].SetLineColor(InterpolateColors( clrYellow , clrRed , i/ 9.0 )); indicators[i].SetLabel( "RSI (" + IntegerToString ( firstPeriod +i* increment )+ ")" ); handles[i] = iRSI ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , firstPeriod +i* increment , PRICE_CLOSE ); } average.SetBuffer(index, plot); average.SetLineColor( clrBlue ); average.SetLineStyle( STYLE_DASH ); average.SetLineWidth( 2 ); average.SetLabel( "Average" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

请注意，我们未在任何地方通过编号来引用任何缓冲区或作图板：由类来处理该问题。 现在，很容易就能正确设置任何作图板属性，或更改缓冲区的顺序，因为我们可以按对象来引用它们，替代索引。 我们还借机为作图板添加了一些颜色和标签。

在这个例子中，我们还用 RSI 的指针数组修改指标结构（亦证明也可用于动态创建的对象），并从数组中将平均值分离。 有因于此，我们需要修改 OnCalculate 中的平均值引用，并在 OnDeInit 中删除指针数组中的指标。

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< 10 ; i++) IndicatorRelease (handles[i]); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 10 ; i++) delete indicators[i]; }

现在它看起来像这样：

唯一的视觉变化是颜色（以及数据窗口中的标签）。 在内里，我们通过简化处置作图板和缓冲区来改进工作流程，但其组织内部依旧还有很大的改进空间。

如果您仔细观察，就会发现每个句柄只由其中一个缓冲区使用：每个 RSI 缓冲区都可以独立计算，因此我们可以让类在内部执行此操作（替代直接在 OnCalculate 中进行计算）。 均化需要访问其余缓冲区，但这些计算也可以委托给类。 我们可以使用继承来添加特定功能，而无需更改函数，或在基类中添加条件。

首先，我们将虚拟的空白事件处理程序添加到基类之中：

class CIndicatorPlot { public : virtual void Init() { } virtual void DeInit() { } virtual void Update( const int start, const int rates_total) { } };

正如此例之前所示，Update 只需要 start 和 rates_total 即可执行计算，因此其余值可被省略。

现在我们制作单独的 RSI 类。 它可以创建和删除所需的句柄。 此外，我们包含了一个函数来设置该句柄的周期，但它也可以将该参数包含在 Init() 当中。



class CRSIIndividual : public CIndicatorPlot { private : int handle; int rsi_period; public : void SetPeriodRSI( int period); virtual void Init(); virtual void DeInit(); virtual void Update( const int start, const int rates_total ); }; void CRSIIndividual::SetPeriodRSI( int period) { rsi_period = period; } void CRSIIndividual::Init( void ) { handle = iRSI ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , rsi_period, PRICE_CLOSE ); } void CRSIIndividual::Update( const int start, const int rates_total ) { if (start== 0 ) CopyBuffer (handle, 0 , 0 , rates_total-start, array); else { double newValues[]; CopyBuffer (handle, 0 , 0 , rates_total-start, newValues); for ( int k= 0 ; k<rates_total-start; k++) { array[start+k] = newValues[k]; } } } void CRSIIndividual::DeInit( void ) { IndicatorRelease (handle); }

对于 Average 类，我们需要存储指针，以便访问指标作图板对象的其余部分（单独的 RSI）。 在此情况下，Init() 和 DeInit() 就不需要了。

class CRSIAverage : public CIndicatorPlot { private : CRSIIndividual* rsi_indicators[]; public : void SetRSIPointers( const CRSIIndividual &rsi_objects[]); virtual void Update( const int start, const int rates_total ); }; void CRSIAverage::SetRSIPointers( const CRSIIndividual &rsi_objects[] ) { int total = ArraySize (rsi_objects); ArrayResize (rsi_indicators, total); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) rsi_indicators[i] = (CRSIIndividual*) GetPointer (rsi_objects[i]) ; } void CRSIAverage::Update( const int start, const int rates_total ) { for ( int i=start; i<rates_total; i++) { array[i] = 0.0 ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 10 ; j++) array[i] +=rsi_indicators[j].array[i]; array[i]/= 10.0 ; } }

若您可以直接从全局范围访问对象时，创建指针数组可能会令问题过于复杂，但如此这般其它指标重用该类就变得更加容易，且无需进行更多修改。 另请注意，在此示例中，我们将再次使用对象数组，替代 RSI 指标指针，因此我们需要获取它们的指针。

最后，OnInit 函数（以及上面的对象声明）将如下所示...

CRSIIndividual indicators[]; CRSIAverage average; int OnInit () { ArrayResize (indicators, 10 ); int index= 0 , plot= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 10 ; i++) { indicators[i].SetBuffer(index, plot); indicators[i].SetLineColor(InterpolateColors( clrYellow , clrRed , i/ 9.0 )); indicators[i].SetLabel( "RSI (" + IntegerToString ( firstPeriod +i* increment )+ ")" ); indicators[i].SetPeriodRSI( firstPeriod +i* increment ); indicators[i].Init(); } average.SetBuffer(index, plot); average.SetLineColor( clrBlue ); average.SetLineStyle( STYLE_DASH ); average.SetLineWidth( 2 ); average.SetLabel( "Average" ); average.SetRSIPointers(indicators); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

...我们将能够令其它事件处理函数更加干净：

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit = MathMax ( 0 , prev_calculated- 1 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 10 ; i++) indicators[i].Update(limit, rates_total); average.Update(limit, rates_total); return (rates_total); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< 10 ; i++) indicators[i].DeInit(); }

直观来看，该指标与第二个示例完全相同。







4. 扩展类

截至目前，所有这些类都能很好地完成它们的工作，但它们特别依赖于我们一直在处置的指标类型：我们仅用了少数的作图板属性，并且仅用了折线图，但如果我想用具有颜色缓冲区的作图板该怎么办？ 或是直方图，或是之字形...？ 为了能够重用我们已完成的工作，我们需要泛化该类。 为此，我们需要满足三个条件：

您应该能够创建任何类型的作图板/缓冲区，或修改作图板属性，而无需离开类，或了解缓冲区/作图板索引的详细信息。

您应该能够添加具有任何绘制样式（折线、直方图、蜡烛...）的作图板，而不必担心与之对应的缓冲区数量和类型（不过，您应始终负责把数据放入这些数组之中）。

您应该能够通过继承（可选）轻松地向类添加特定功能。

考虑到这一点，我们将首先解释类是如何实现的，以及继承是如何构建的。

首先，类的结构如下：

CIndicatorBufferBase

CIndicatorCalculations



CIndicatorPlotBase



CIndicator_1Data





CIndicatorPlotLine







CIndicatorPlotHistogram







...







CIndicator_1Data1Color







CIndicatorPlotColorLine









...





CIndicator_2Data





CIndicatorPlotHistogram2







...







CIndicator_2Data1Color







CIndicatorPlotColorHistogram2









...





CIndicator_4Data





CIndicatorPlotCandles







...







CIndicator_4Data1Color







CIndicatorPlotColorCandles











...

几个关键点：

这三个点表示有更多的类继承自与上面的类相同的类（它们仅在绘制样式上有所不同，这是每个类所隐含的）。

红色 的类是无法实例化的抽象类，但它们可以存储从它们派生的其它类的指针（多态性）。

的类是无法实例化的抽象类，但它们可以存储从它们派生的其它类的指针（多态性）。 其余类继承自拥有相应数据/颜色缓冲区数量的基类。 这也允许多态性，因为您可能有一个指标需要访问拥有 1 个数据缓冲区的类，它与是否折线、直方图、等等无关。

颜色类继承自数据缓冲区的原因与上点相同。

CIndicatorCalculations 是辅助计算缓冲区，它没有对应的作图板。

实现汇总如下所示：

class CIndicatorBufferBase { public : virtual void SetBuffer( int &buffer, int &plot)= NULL ; virtual void SetAsSeries( bool set)= NULL ; virtual void Init() { } virtual void DeInit() { } virtual void Update( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { } }; class CIndicatorCalculations : public CIndicatorBufferBase { public : double array[]; virtual void SetBuffer( int &buffer, int &plot); virtual void SetAsSeries( bool set); }; void CIndicatorCalculations::SetBuffer( int &index, int &plot) { SetIndexBuffer (index, array, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); index++; } void CIndicatorCalculations::SetAsSeries( bool set) { ArraySetAsSeries (array, set); } class CIndicatorPlotBase : public CIndicatorBufferBase { protected : int indicator_plot; virtual void SetDrawType()= NULL ; public : void SetArrow( uchar arrow); void SetArrowShift( int shift); void SetDrawBegin( int begin); void SetShowData( bool show); void SetShift( int shift); void SetLineStyle( ENUM_LINE_STYLE style); void SetLineWidth( int width); void SetColorIndexes( color &color_array[]); void SetLineColor( color line_color); void SetLineColor( color line_color, int index); void SetEmptyValue( double empty); void SetLabel( string label); int GetInteger( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER property_id, int property_modifier= 0 ); }; class CIndicator_1Data : public CIndicatorPlotBase { public : double array[]; virtual void SetBuffer( int &buffer, int &plot); virtual void SetAsSeries( bool set); }; void CIndicator_1Data::SetBuffer( int &buffer, int &plot) { indicator_plot = plot; SetIndexBuffer (buffer, array, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetDrawType(); buffer++; plot++; } class CIndicatorPlotLine : public CIndicator_1Data { protected : virtual void SetDrawType() final ; }; void CIndicatorPlotLine::SetDrawType( void ) { PlotIndexSetInteger (indicator_plot, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_LINE ); } class CIndicator_2Data : public CIndicatorPlotBase { public : double first_array[]; double second_array[]; virtual void SetBuffer( int &buffer, int &plot); virtual void SetAsSeries( bool set); }; void CIndicator_2Data::SetBuffer( int &buffer, int &plot) { indicator_plot = plot; SetIndexBuffer (buffer, first_array, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer (buffer+ 1 , second_array, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetDrawType(); buffer+= 2 ; plot++; } class CIndicator_1Data1Color : public CIndicator_1Data { public : double color_buffer[]; virtual void SetBuffer( int &buffer, int &plot); virtual void SetAsSeries( bool set); }; void CIndicator_1Data1Color::SetBuffer( int &buffer, int &plot) { CIndicator_1Data::SetBuffer(buffer, plot); SetIndexBuffer (buffer, color_buffer, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); buffer++; } void CIndicator_1Data1Color::SetAsSeries( bool set) { CIndicator_1Data::SetAsSeries(set); ArraySetAsSeries (color_buffer, set); }

每个类都包含（并设置）所需数量的缓冲区。 CIndicatorBufferBase 拥有的事件处理程序，可选择性地被任何类型的缓冲区类覆盖，CIndicatorPlotBase 包含所有作图板属性的设置器（和一个读值函数），每个基准数据类（可有或无颜色）包含缓冲区的数组声明和设置函数，且每个特定类都要重载函数 SetDrawType() ，并以 final 声明它，如此它就不能再次被重载（如果您需要未定义绘图类型的类，您应继承相应的 基准数据类 ，并重载该函数）。

请注意，在此实现中，Update 拥有 OnCalculate 事件中所用的所有值，但如果不需要多态性，则可用较少的参数覆盖这些值。

ArraySetAsSeries 也包括在内，因为它是一个十分常见的函数，所有缓冲区几乎总是需要以相同的方式调用它进行设置。

现在我们已有了类，这样我们就可以创建一个指标了。 我们把这些琐碎之事汇总到一起作为示例：

首先，我们将基于 ATR 指标创建波带，并将其显示为 填充图 。

。 然后，我们将创建 10 条具有不同周期的移动平均线，并在图表中将它们显示为 折线图 。

。 最后，我们将采用彩色蜡烛图，根据高于/低于波带的均线数量来改变蜡烛的颜色。

首先，我们将声明输入，并包含指标类的文件，以及我们在第 3 节中制作的颜色插值：

#property indicator_buffers 19 #property indicator_plots 13 #include <OOPIndicators/IndicatorClass.mqh> #include <OOPIndicators/ColorLerp.mqh> input int atr_period = 10 ; input double atr_band_multiplier = 0.8 ; input bool show_bands = true ; input bool show_data = false ; input int ma_faster_period = 14 ; input int ma_step = 2 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method = MODE_SMA ;

我们已经定义了所需数量的缓冲区和作图板。 您不必从一开始就要知道每个需要多少，但是正如您以后将在下面看到的那样，很容易就能找出该值（在 OnInit() 中）。

然后，我们将为指标的每个部分创建类。

从 ATR 波带开始:

class CATRBand : public CIndicatorPlotFilling { private : int handle; public : virtual void Init(); virtual void DeInit(); virtual void Update( const int limit, const int rates_total, const double &close[]); }; void CATRBand::Init( void ) { handle = iATR ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , atr_period); } void CATRBand::Update( const int limit, const int rates_total, const double &close[]) { double atr[]; CopyBuffer (handle, 0 , 0 , rates_total-limit, atr); for ( int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++) { first_array[i] = close[i]+atr[i-limit]* atr_band_multiplier ; second_array[i] = close[i]-atr[i-limit]* atr_band_multiplier ; } } void CATRBand::DeInit( void ) { IndicatorRelease (handle); }

MA 类，它在 Init() 中拥有周期和方法的参数：

class CMA : public CIndicatorPlotLine { private : int handle; public : virtual void Init( int period, ENUM_MA_METHOD mode); virtual void DeInit(); virtual void Update( const int limit, const int rates_total); }; void CMA::Init( int period, ENUM_MA_METHOD mode) { handle = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , period, 0 , mode, PRICE_CLOSE ); } void CMA::Update( const int limit, const int rates_total) { if (limit== 0 ) CopyBuffer (handle, 0 , 0 , rates_total, array); else { double newVals[]; CopyBuffer (handle, 0 , 0 , rates_total-limit, newVals); for ( int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++) array[i] = newVals[i-limit]; } } void CMA::DeInit( void ) { IndicatorRelease (handle); }

还有蜡烛类。 在这种情况下，为了避免示例极端复杂，我们将从全局范围访问对象。 若您计划重用任何类，则不建议这样做。

它还包含我们将在下面声明的宏替换。注意：在代码里，函数位于宏替换的下方，但在此处显示的函数已重新排序。

class CColorCandles : public CIndicatorPlotColorCandles { public : virtual void Update( const int limit, const int rates_total, const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[]); }; void CColorCandles::Update( const int limit, const int rates_total, const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[]) { for ( int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++) { open_array[i] = open[i]; high_array[i] = high[i]; low_array[i] = low[i]; close_array[i] = close[i]; int count_ma = TOTAL_MA ; for ( int m= 0 ; m< TOTAL_MA ; m++) { if (maIndicators[m].array[i] > bands.first_array[i]) count_ma++; if (maIndicators[m].array[i] < bands.second_array[i]) count_ma--; } color_buffer[i] = count_ma; showIndex.array[i] = TOTAL_MA - count_ma; } }

现在我们必须声明对象，并配置缓冲区和作图板的视觉效果：

#define TOTAL_MA 10 CMA maIndicators[ TOTAL_MA ]; CATRBand bands; CColorCandles candles; CIndicatorPlotNone showIndex; int OnInit () { int buffer= 0 , plot= 0 ; bands.SetBuffer(buffer, plot); candles.SetBuffer(buffer, plot); for ( int i= 0 ; i< TOTAL_MA ; i++) maIndicators[i].SetBuffer(buffer, plot); showIndex.SetBuffer(buffer, plot); //Print("Buffers: ", buffer, " Plots: ", plot); if ( show_bands ) bands.SetLineColor( clrDarkSlateGray ); else bands.SetLineColor( clrNONE ); bands.SetShowData( show_data ); if ( show_data ) bands.SetLabel( "Close + ATR;Close - ATR" ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< TOTAL_MA ; i++) { maIndicators[i].SetLineColor(InterpolateColors( clrAqua , clrRoyalBlue , i/( TOTAL_MA - 1.0 ))); maIndicators[i].SetLabel( "MA(" + IntegerToString ( ma_faster_period +i* ma_step )+ ")" ); maIndicators[i].SetShowData( show_data ); if (i> 0 && i < TOTAL_MA - 1 ) maIndicators[i].SetLineStyle( STYLE_DOT ); else maIndicators[i].SetLineWidth( 2 ); } color arrow_colors[ TOTAL_MA * 2 + 1 ]; for ( int i= 0 ; i< TOTAL_MA ; i++) arrow_colors[i] = InterpolateColors( clrGreenYellow , clrGray , i/ double ( TOTAL_MA )); arrow_colors[ TOTAL_MA ] = clrGray ; for ( int i= TOTAL_MA + 1 ; i< TOTAL_MA * 2 + 1 ; i++) arrow_colors[i] = InterpolateColors( clrGray , clrOrange , (i- TOTAL_MA )/ double ( TOTAL_MA )); candles.SetColorIndexes(arrow_colors); candles.SetLabel( "Open;High;Low;Close" ); candles.SetShowData( false ); showIndex.SetLabel( "MAs above/below" ); showIndex.SetShowData( true ); bands.Init(); for ( int i= 0 ; i< TOTAL_MA ; i++) maIndicators[i].Init( ma_faster_period +i* ma_step , ma_method ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

按顺序，首先配置缓冲区，然后初始化作图板属性，然后初始化子指标（在其类中已指定）。

如前所说，您可以打印 buffer 和 plot 的变量值，来轻松知道所需的缓冲区和作图板数量。 然后，您就可以正确设置属性（在开始时，您还可以为它们设置比所需数量更高的数值来避免出错）。

另请注意，我们包含了 Plot None 类的一个实例。 该对象由蜡烛对象更新，因此它不需要特别的事件处理程序。 它显示数据窗口中高于或低于波带的均线数量。

最后，在其它的事件处理程序中没有太多功能，因为所有东西都在对象内部，只需要按照正确的顺序从对象调用这些函数：

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit = MathMax ( 0 , prev_calculated- 1 ); bands.Update(limit, rates_total, close); for ( int i= 0 ; i< TOTAL_MA ; i++) maIndicators[i].Update(limit, rates_total); candles.Update(limit, rates_total, open, high, low, close); return (rates_total); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { bands.DeInit(); for ( int i= 0 ; i< TOTAL_MA ; i++) maIndicators[i].DeInit(); }

指标的最终结果如下所示：





5. 该方法的限制

尽管它更便利，但用函数替代属性也有一些缺点：最明显的就是更改任何作图板的颜色/样式时受到的干扰，有时它们会有残留，有时它们会被初始化重写。

该问题可以用输入颜色（替代在“颜色”选项卡中更改它们）来避免，或检查是否存与默认的黑色 （0x000000） 不同。 这可适用于除黑色以外的所有颜色。

if (obj.GetInteger( PLOT_LINE_COLOR )== clrBlack ) obj.SetLineColor( clrYellow );

另外，在本文中，我们尚未分析运用这些类对性能的影响。 理论上，直接用属性和少量函数应该更快速，但在大多数情况下意义不大。

最后，您可能已经注意到，这些类不包含图表事件，或 OnTimer。 原因在于图表事件最好直接在 OnChartEvent 中处理，完成后调用特定函数（而不是每次有事件时调用每个指标的处理程序，去多次处理每个事件）。 对于计时器，如果您的指标是多时间帧或多货币，则可依照不同的方式调用 Update 处理程序（您将无法直接访问 OnCalculate 的数组）。 有些人可能不认同这样的设计决策，即把用作缓冲区的数组声明为公开可见的：可以把数组设置为受保护可见，如此指标仍然可以工作，但您可能需要添加读值函数才能从外部访问数据。





6. 结束语

在本文中，我们思考并开发了一种方法，能够更轻松地创建复杂指标，并且代码行更少。 我们从针对特定案例的小规模技巧开始，然后实现一个允许重用和自定义功能的类结构，最后我们将所有内容组合到一个指标示例之中，该指标用到了本文所述的大多数功能。



