IT Moving Average EA

3.86
Discover our sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) market.

This free EA exploits a trading strategy based on the crossover of two simple moving averages, enhanced by a grid approach, providing a powerful way to optimize your operations in the financial market.

Key Features:

  • Moving Average Crossover Strategy: Our EA uses a crossover of two moving averages – 50 and 200 periods – to identify trading opportunities. This proven method provides a strong indication of market trends, helping you make informed decisions.
  • Advanced Grid Management: Our EA integrates a grid strategy that gradually adds additional orders when the market moves against you. This approach can efficiently exploit market fluctuations.

Customizable Parameters:

- Moving Average Periods: Adjust the periods of the moving averages (50, 200) for fine-tuning your strategy.

- Grid Step: Set the grid step for Buy and Sell positions to control the distance between orders in the grid strategy.

- Grid Max Orders: Limit the number of orders in the grid strategy based on your risk tolerance and capital.

- Lots and Take Profit Levels: Adjust lot sizes and take profit (TP) levels to optimize your risk management.

For access to profitable presets, please join us on Telegram: CLICK HERE

Simple Usage:

Our EA is user-friendly and easy to use. After configuring the settings according to your preferences, it can be activated on your MT4 platform to automatically execute operations based on signals generated by the moving average crossover strategy and grid method.

Important Note:

The Moving Average Crossover Expert Advisor with Grid Strategy is offered for free, reinforcing our commitment to providing advanced and accessible trading tools to all MT4 community traders.

Optimize your trading strategies with our cutting-edge EA now. Download it for free and explore the opportunities offered by this innovative approach to automated trading.

Please note that past performance does not guarantee future results. It is recommended to test the EA on demo accounts before using it in real conditions.

For assistance or questions, please JOIN us on Telegram: Click HERE

Download the Moving Average Crossover Expert Advisor with Grid Strategy today and elevate your operations on MetaTrader 4 to a new level!


Eve55
145
Eve55 2025.10.25 04:19 
 

Not working properly

ryanbrooks
2144
ryanbrooks 2025.05.08 02:42 
 

Good EA,I made some small adjustments to the M5-M15 settings, and now I’m getting stable results. Very satisfied with the profits, thanks to the developer!

[Silindi] 2025.04.11 03:11 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

patrickdrew
2703
patrickdrew 2025.03.06 22:39 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

[Silindi] 2025.02.15 04:33 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Marco Prosdocimi
28
Marco Prosdocimi 2024.11.15 09:40 
 

The EA doesn't work properly with the default configuration. I wrote to the developer but he doesn't provide any assistance even though in the description it's written to join the telegram channel for having a profitable setting

Charles Crete
627
Charles Crete 2024.11.12 05:50 
 

Meilleur robot gratuit ... Les programmeurs sont les plus sympathiques ils ont codés mon propre robot dont je suis fier

jj624038
144
jj624038 2024.10.14 13:12 
 

Geras .Vertas demesio. Jei ribotas laikas darbui ,tai puikus pasirinkimas.

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 17:30 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

IATradingScalping
2363
IATradingScalping 2023.12.04 23:17 
 

EXCELENTE TRABAJO , es tema de buscarle los parametros y funciona como maquina sin parar , GRACIAS

HaMaiLin
15
HaMaiLin 2023.09.17 07:39 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

kambovalere
15
kambovalere 2023.09.04 17:00 
 

❤❤❤

İncelemeye yanıt