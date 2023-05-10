ToTheMoon MT4

ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.

 

LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS:

In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel

 

LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962

 

SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.com” BEING TRADED BY THE ROBOT, ALL MY SIGNALS ARE TRADED BY THE ROBOT, I ONLY CHANGE PRESET SETTINGS:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel/seller

 

THE PRESETS I RECOMMEND ARE:

NoPain: Trading AUDCAD in M5 with 1200 USD.

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2274095

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2262642

 

NoStress: Trading AUDCAD in M5 with 600 USD.

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2023750

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2023752

 

MY PRESETS: 

- The robot has many parameters, and with each update I create more functions, with the intention of making it more safer, but this makes it very complicated to create new strategies by changing the parameters, which is why I make my PRESETS available, to make it easier to use the robot, just choose the PRESET through my signals and do a backtest to check the strategy.

- Each PRESET I use contains in the second parameter, the symbol information, TimeFrame and recommended minimum balance. In PRESETs that use Multi Symbols, choose the Symbol from the chart among the symbols that will be used in the PRESET, preferably the one with the most trades and liquidity (ticks).

- In most of my PRESETS I use the strategy of opening a Grid and searching for the average price, increasing the lots as the symbol price goes against the trend, closing the orders as the price returns, using the orders to partially close the orders with a loss, like a smart StopLoss, trying to avoid a high drawdown. In Multi Symbols mode I use the ordens of all the symbols to close the loss. This type of strategy works well on symbols that fluctuate little and do not follow major trends, as it requires a price return to close orders. Therefore, AUDCAD has obtained better results than pairs with USD, as USD tends to follow major trends and suffer in the news.

- Other symbols, such as Gold, Bitcoin and Indices in general, also tend to follow strong trends, so it is very risky to use Grid strategies.

 

CAUTION:

- Only use PRESETS from the same version of the robot, for example, in the "version 3.5" robot, use the "version 3.5" PRESETS. If you have already created your PRESETS in older versions, you will need to change their values​​in the current version. Do not load your PRESETS created in the older version directly into the robot of the current version, as it may not load all the parameters correctly. This happens because sometimes I change some PRESETS variables when updating the robot. However, the robot will run the same way. The strategy of your PRESETS has not changed. You just need to write them in the current version of the robot.

- Always backtest when updating the robot or PRESETS before running them in a real account to check that everything is correct.

- Forex is a high risk and leveraged market.

 

ATTENTION:

- It only works on Metatrader 4 or Metatrader 5.

- In Metatrader 5 the account must be of the “Hedging” type, “Netting” type accounts do not work perfectly.

- It does not work on FIFO type accounts.

- The account leverage must be greater than 100x, with lower leverage the return reduces significantly.

- Preferably the account balance currency has to be USD, if this is not possible, it will be necessary to adjust my PRESETS to the account currency, as they are in USD. This is done in the “MONEY MANAGE” Section.

- It can only be used on the symbols that the broker makes available (Forex, Indices, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, Mini-Contracts, Stocks, Options, etc.).

- It does not work on Cryptocurrency brokers (Binance, BitMex, Coinbase, etc.) and Binary Options (IQ Option, Binary, Deriv, etc.).

- It will hardly pass the rules of Prop-Firm type brokers, as new rules will always be created to never return to the broker's users.

- For the robot to work, MetaTrader needs to be always on, so the ideal is to use it on a VPS with Windows, what I use is "vps-mart".

- When purchasing through mql5.com, you can activate 5 times on 5 computers, one activation for each computer. If you change computers, reinstall Windows, or change VPS, you will have to use another activation. So choose carefully the computer you will use for each activation. Preferably, choose a VPS that you do not plan on changing, because each time you change computers, you will have to use another activation. Remember that the purchase entitles you to 5 activations. Rules at: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734585

- When purchasing directly from me, you will need the “Unlock Code” to activate the robot on the user's account. This code is provided upon purchase using the user's account number. A different code will be required for each account the user wants to activate the robot. With this code, the robot can be used on any computer, you just cannot change accounts.


İncelemeler 1
Joshua Cohen
378
Joshua Cohen 2025.03.11 02:44 
 

Without a doubt, the top EA anywhere. The EA performs beyond expectations and is very powerful. Daniel does a great job of offering a wide variety of sets to use and is always available for support. Highly recommend!

