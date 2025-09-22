GOLD Dahab MT4

An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities.

Special launch offer – limited time only.

A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive.
Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next price increase is triggered.
This sale is limited – both in time and in quantity. After that, the regular market price applies.

The previous price was 99, and the next price will be 199

Artificial Intelligence Integration:

At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patterns in gold price data. The system continuously processes historical and live XAU/USD price feeds to identify potential entry and exit points with a calculated, data-driven approach.

Adaptive Strategy:
Unlike static rule-based systems, this EA evolves with the market. It uses a flexible decision-making framework that adjusts to gold’s unique volatility, trend strength, and market behavior.


No Risky Strategies – Does not use martingale or grid methods

Key Features  :

     Stop Loss (SL):

  • Swing: Based on recent highs/lows (support & resistance).                                                                                                                                                

  • Average Range: Set according to the average market range.

  • Max Range: Places SL at the maximum defined price range.

  • Fixed Points: Fixed stop loss with user-defined points.

     Take Profit (TP):

  • Adjustable using a coefficient (TP Coefficient) to maintain a favorable risk/reward ratio.

  • Can be enabled or disabled as needed.

     Risk Management:

  • Multiple modes: fixed lot, % of balance, % of equity, free margin, or credit.

  • Equity drawdown protection to limit losses and safeguard the account.

       Additional Conditions:

    • Limit number of open positions.

    • Spread and margin filters.

    In summary:
    This EA’s closing system combines flexibility (different SL/TP methods), protection (risk control & drawdown limits), and dynamic adaptability (trailing stop, news filter), making it suitable for scalpers, swing traders, and grid-based strategies.

         

        


     How to Use

    1. Attach the EA to a Gold chart.

    2. Choose your preferred risk management settings and lot sizing.

    3. Select whether to enable the news filter and/or grid trading mode.

    4. Test different configurations on a demo account to find the setup that matches your style.




    Önerilen ürünler
    RevertProFX
    Jeremy Seydler
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    After purchase , DM for Setfiles and guidance Revert Pro FX This EA is built around a mean reversion strategy , focusing on capturing profits as prices return to their average levels. It’s specifically designed to trade the AUDNOK/  AUDCAD pair  , but others like NZDCAD,EURGBP,GBPCAD,EURNZD,and others work aswell. Key Highlights of this EA Lot Size: Recommended starting lot is 0.01 for every $500 in your account, ensuring safety and sustainability. Entry Points: The EA identifies extremely s
    Ai GbPUsD MT4
    Tais Miranda Hoffmann
    1 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Only 5 copies for $260, next price: $280(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option. An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For GBPUSD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as marting
    Stable Pulse
    Ivan Simonika
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The work of the Stable Pulse bot is displayed in the form of several key mmoments, which can be seen in the screenshots. This development is a scalping system. You can download and test the bot for free this way by yourself making sure of its capabilities. The bot can be tested on different currency pairs and different periods. The main thing is to set the tester settings as shown in the screenshot, for correct testing. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. Expert Advisor is designed to trade
    Aggressive Lifting MT4
    Aleksandr Khmelevskii
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    2 copies left at 49 USD. Next price is 99 USD .set file - This is a very aggressive trading strategy, based on a modified MACD indicator. It is used to analyze the anomalous zones of the market + author's methodology to restore the critical movement. The strategy was developed taking into account the movement of the currency pair USDCHF and the best rates of trade just on it. Recommendations: - H1 USDCHF - Leverage of 1:500 or higher (ideally 1:1000 or 1:2000) - Minimum deposit 100 units -
    Pro Multi Sniper m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    PRO MULTI SNIPER EA, MT4 platformu için %85-90 doğruluk oranına sahip hassas otomatik işlem sistemidir. Bu karlı scalping EA, şu anda piyasadaki en istikrarlı sistemlerden biridir. Yalnızca bu MQL5 web sitesinde sunulan orijinal bir üründür. EA sürüm 25.19'u kullanmak/test etmek için "Yorumlar" bölümündeki 2 Set dosyasını kullanın. EA'nın benzersiz özellikleri: - Makine Öğrenmesi yöntemleri kullanılır. - Bileşik faiz yöntemi ve scalping teknikleri uygulanır. - Sistem, piyasa oynaklığına bağl
    LENA Scalp
    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    4.4 (5)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    LENA Scalp Yapay zeka kullanarak gelişmiş stop-loss teknolojisiyle Lena Expert Advisor, yenilikçi bir ticaret deneyimi sunar. Lena'nın robotu, büyük stop-loss seviyelerinden, Martingale ve grid ticaretinden kaçınır. Bunun yerine, piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlayan dinamik bir stop-loss sistemi kullanır. Yapay zeka destekli analiz, dikkatlice tasarlanmış stratejiye dayalı olarak piyasa fırsatlarını belirler. Bu otomatik ticaret çözümü, deneyimli trader'lar tarafından geliştirilen sağlam ve kanıtla
    Yoga Premium
    Lungile Mpofu
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    YOGA BOT  is fully automated Expert Advisor which trade on Metatrader 4 on any broker. The EA will spot entries when the conditions based on Overbought and Oversold levels of Oscillators. The EA will activate martingale grid trades if the first trade did not profit in the range of pip distance used. For example, if you buy EURUSD and the trade is in loss of 7 pips it will activate a second trade with martingale Lot and close on average profit. It is based on Oscillators, Candle Price, Lows and H
    Plodder
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Plodder stand-alone trading strategy works on the basis of a unique system for detecting increased market volatility. During periods of high impulse movements, as well as after false breakouts and price rollbacks before a strong movement, the EA starts working. The Expert Advisor has been successfully tested with 99% quality quotes, floating spreads and random ping since 2010. Support:   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter Optimization of the advisor is not required. In the process, t
    STfusionPROMT4
    Alejandro Bordes De Santa Ana
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    STFusion Pro — Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading System "The perfect fusion of strategies to maximize your trading." 1. Overview STFusion Pro  is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that integrates  8 independent technical strategies  with dynamic and sophisticated risk management. It is ideal for trading stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies. Thanks to its multi-strategy approach, it adapts behavior according to market conditions, volatility, and trend, aiming to maximize opportunities and redu
    DoIt Gold Guardian MT4
    Diego Arribas Lopez
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    [ MT5 Version ]   DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD)   DoIt Gold Guardian   is designed for traders who want to   capitalize on gold’s explosive movements   with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for   long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek   consistent growth without fear of volatility , i
    Sven AI Trading BOT EA
    Sven Unglaube
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Sven AI Trading BOT EA is operating Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage Strategies by new moderne Artificial Intelligence Technologies ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new moderne Artificial Intelligence Grid Technologies for very fast automatical High-Frequency trading of CFDs, Currencies, Forex (FX), Indices, Indexes, Stocks, Shares, ETFs, Gold, Commodities, Metals, ETCs, Futures and Options into MetaTrader 4 Platform ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new High Quantity and High Quality Artificial Int
    Ai UsDCaD MT4
    Tais Miranda Hoffmann
    2 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Only 5 copies for $220, next price: $240(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option. An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For USDCAD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as marting
    AR Canada
    Aleksandr Lila
    3.33 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AR Canada is a fully automated trading robot optimized for USDCAD H1. This free version trades only a fixed lot with minimum volumes. No hedging, no martingale, no grid, no arbitrage, etc. The EA applies the trading algorithm based on crossing the moving averages. Take Profit and Stop Loss values are fixed and have a ratio of 1:4. Positions are closed by the EA when Take Profit or Stop Loss level is reached. Parameters MagicNumber = 3 - unique EA magic number.
    FREE
    Pico Scalper
    Catalin Zachiu
    1 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Pico Scalper, yeni işlemler açmak için özelleştirilebilir destek ve direnç fiyat değerlerini kullanan bir uzman danışmandır. Destek ve direnç seviyeleri, uzmanın en yüksek ve en düşük fiyat değerlerini aldığı mum sayısını ("Seviye" parametresi) seçerek özelleştirilebilir. Fiyatın en yüksek ve en düşük değerleri uzman tarafından grafikte mavi ve kırmızı çizgiler olarak çizilir ve bu seviyeler Stokastik göstergesi dikte ettiğinde değişir. Stokastik gösterge periyodu ve işlem seviyelerindeki deği
    FREE
    BG Night Line
    Boris Gulikov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    BG Night Line is an advisor for trading in the Asian trading session. The trading strategy is based on the classic approach of returning the price to its average value. The standard trading indicators built into the terminal are used in the work. Due to the relatively large stop losses and the use of several averaging orders, it is not critical for the ADVISER to expand spreads with low liquidity, and there are no high requirements for fast execution of orders. The EA is designed for trading on
    Axel Bot MT4
    Salman Metioui
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Axel Bot is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to empower traders with advanced hedging strategies. By seamlessly integrating with major financial markets, Axel Bot allows users to execute trades algorithmically, minimizing risk and maximizing potential returns. The bot leverages real-time market data, advanced analytics, and predictive modeling to identify opportunities for hedging, enabling traders to protect their portfolios against unfavorable market movements. With its intuitive int
    NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
    Christian Opperskalski
    4.5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
    FREE
    RexIIIClaw vs ClusterIIIEA
    Niklas Templin
    4.75 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    THE_____ IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII______ Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  Take Profit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk, Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000, or 3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” Recomment
    FREE
    Tops RangeR
    Catalin Zachiu
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Uzman, anahtar fiyat seviyelerinin (destek ve direnç) üstünde veya altında limit emirleri yerleştirir ve anahtar fiyat seviyelerinden daha düşük alım ve daha yüksek satış yapmaya çalışır ve döviz cinsinden alım emirlerinin toplam toplamı veya satış emirlerinin toplam toplamı kar faktörüne veya izin verilen maksimum kayıp faktörüne ulaştığında EA tüm açık emirleri kapatır. LotMultiplier parametresi, yüzen zarara göre lot boyutunu çarpar ve ayrıca Kar Faktörü parametresini ve Maksimum Kayıp Faktö
    FREE
    STS US500 Bot
    Smart Trading Software
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    As the name implies, STS US500 bot is an EA that our team of long-time traders has created to trade the SP500 index. This bot is something completely different in concept. This is not just a simple strategy, but a complex of algorithms and strategies that work independently of each other. In fact, this bot is a Portfolio of strategies whose result - profit/loss is not correlated with each other! This makes it possible to accumulate profit from all strategies in the bot and minimize the overall
    Safe Fund EA
    Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    SAFE FUND EA is a carefully created expert advisor for long term traders like hedge funds, banks and financial institutions. It trades safely and does not look to gain abnormal profits. It does not trade often, except its strict market conditions are met. It does NOT use dangerous trading strategies like martingale, grid or hedging. The EA assesses the market and looks for safe entry and exit points to keep drawdown low and profits high. It is not for scalpers, but those who have the disciplin
    ClockwiseTrader
    Raita Miyaji
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Product Features This EA is a product that always repeats transactions with a positive expected value. Forward testing https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/1398409 Important items Time frame: M5 Minimum initial deposit: $100 Currency pair: USDJPY Default parameters are optimized for USDJPY M5 VPS is recommended Parameters variable Default value explanation Lot Size 0.01 Set the lot size Compound Interest Flag false Decide whether to implement compound interest Compound Interest Basic Amount 3
    Catching Bot mt4
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Catching Bot is an automated advisor used for trading in all financial markets. This bot combines rich functionality for working on the Forex market and on any instruments. The bot implements methods that can overcome the security of the forex market and help you work with it with an acceptable reasonable risk. Briefly about the essence of the problem. As you know, working in the forex market is not easy, it is difficult to predict the price movement, and if you work with one order, it is diff
    Titan King
    Marco De Donno
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    50% off for a limited time!!!                                                                                                 Live Account:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2288479?source=Site+Signals+My                                                                                                             Introducing Titan King  Titan Kings trading system   is a combination of cutting-edge AI algorithms and classic trading strategies involving: momentum, supply and demand zones and EMA.
    UniTradeXpert
    Tsz Fung Wong
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing UniTradeXpert: Your Ultimate Forex Program! Uncover the extraordinary potential of UniTradeXpert, a cutting-edge expert advisor meticulously crafted to enhance your forex trading experience. With nearly 7 years of comprehensive data analysis support , this EA provides a decisive edge in the fiercely competitive market with an astounding accuracy rate of 99.9% . UniTradeXpert excels in oscillation trading within the one-hour timeframe of the AUDCAD currency pair. This professional app
    Prototype 2
    Sergey Rozhnov
    5 (5)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Prototype 2 is a no-martingale automated system, well testable in a 15-year history period and showing good results in real trading. The default settings are suitable for EURUSD M15, however the EA is well adaptable for any currency pairs and timeframes through its input parameters. The Expert Advisor is suitable both for beginners, because you need only to attach it to a chart, and experienced traders, because in addition to the automatic mode, the EA has options for manual settings of the lot,
    Momentum Open
    Ivan Pochta
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Momentum Open  Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/579509 Momentum Open  is a completely automatic trading EA. It is a fact that market is mostly trading in range and high-power bursts are rare. These sharp movements are starting with momentum, which is a signal to trend start, increased volatility and trading volumes. We built a special algo, which seeks for such  Impulse  (Momentum) , to signal trade entry.  Momentum Open  also has several filters, based on deviation from standard
    GapRevScalper
    Catalin Zachiu
    4.78 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bu, mumlar arasında boşluklar oluşması durumunda açılan işlemlere dayalı olarak basit ancak doğru kullanıldığında potansiyel olarak etkili bir yöntemdir. Boşluk boyutlarına ilişkin giriş değerleri nokta cinsinden ölçülür. İki mum arasındaki son boşluk ve ayrıca boşluğun süresi grafik yorumunda görüntülenir. Tüm brokerlar bu ticaret robotuna uygun olmayabilir. Test ve optimizasyon MQL 5 fiyat geçmişine dayanmaktadır. Aynı zamanda, kazanan işlemlerde lot büyüklüğünü artıran ve kaybedilen işlemle
    FREE
    Shark Expert Advisor
    Farhad Kia
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This EA is working based on our Shark indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22786 ). After forward testing this EA for more than 2 months and publishing live signals on our Telegram channel https://t.me/SharkChannel , we received so many positive feed-backs from the clients. Therefore, I decided to put this simple but nice EA on the Market! The robot is multi pair and multi timeframe. So it can monitor several instruments on different timeframes to find shark patterns and then trade
    VScale Live Expert
    Igor Gerasimov
    4 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The indicator now includes vertical volumes. !!!! The indicator now includes a forecasting module !!!!. If you want to stop annoying messages use this expert together with the purchased paid indicator "V-Scale Live Trainer". Manual trading only. A simple expert makes traders lives easier. Note: To use it, just enable one-click trading. And don't forget to disable AUTO_TRADE. With each new start of the terminal, the metatrader 4, immediately, about two times, switch between all the timeframes i
    FREE
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.76 (21)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (170)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Büyüme Doğrulandı
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.8 (41)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.39 (36)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.37 (19)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
    Diamond PRO
    Fanur Galamov
    4.85 (60)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Only 1 copy left for $199 Tomorrow price  --> $249  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced pos
    Dynamic Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ️ Zaten Boring Pips EA sahibisiniz? Ekstra %30 indirim hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rusya–Uk
    Bitcoin Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.69 (64)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
    GbpUsd Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (91)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
    DS Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.43 (7)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    AI Gold Sniper
    Ho Tuan Thang
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
    Daytrade Pro Algo
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (5)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Lansman Promosyonu: Mevcut fiyattan sınırlı sayıda kopya mevcuttur Son fiyat: 990$ YENİ: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın!   (2 ticaret hesabı için) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files DayTrade Pro Algo'ya hoş geldiniz!   Yıllarca piyasaları inceledikten ve farklı stratejiler programladıktan sonra, iyi bir ticaret sisteminin ihtiyaç duyduğu her şeye sahip bir algoritma buldum: Broker bağımsızdır Bağımsız y
    Gold Trend Scalping MT4
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyük
    Dark Gold
    Marco Solito
    4.73 (90)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (17)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
    Waka Waka EA
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.31 (48)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
    Stock Indexes EA MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.39 (84)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
    Croesus Gold EA MT4
    Lin Lin Ma
    3.43 (7)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
    M1 Gold Scalper
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    "M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
    Three Little Birds
    Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (13)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
    Sequoia v4
    Yvan Musatov
    1 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
    GoldMinerFX
    Van Hoa Nguyen
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    GoldminerFX is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GoldminerFX is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient depending on
    Golden Scalper PRO
    Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
    3.83 (12)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Golden Scalper PRO: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve Konfigürasyon Dosyaları: Satın alma sonrası kılavuz ve konfigürasyon dosyaları için benimle iletişime geçiniz. Fiyat: Lisans satış sayısına göre artar. Kalan Kopya Sayısı: 3 Altın, finansal piyasalardaki en volatil varlıklardan biri olarak işlem yapmak büyük bir hassasiyet, titiz analiz ve etkili risk yönetimi gerektirir. Golden Scalper PRO , tam da bu ilkeleri sağlam ve sofistike bir sistemde birleştirmek üzere geliştirilmiştir v
    MM Flip CodePro
    Allistair Kabelo Mandow
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    "MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    GOLD Dahab
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
    BTC Pro MT5
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing BTC. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure BTC Pro  at the current price before the next price increas
    GOLD cn
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    A smart Expert Advisor designed exclusively for GOLD , combining classic indicators with modern flexibility. Full control over risk management, news filters, lot sizing, and optional grid trading – all optimized for GOLD trading. Strategy Overview This Expert Advisor uses a combination of technical tools to identify precise entry zones: Price Action for natural market movement. Cycle Strength and SMA Strength to detect strong market trends. Stochastic and RSI for additional confirmation of entri
    Level Up FOREX
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing FOREX   . It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure   Level Up FOREX  at the current price before the next
    Crypto Edge EA
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    A smart Expert Advisor designed exclusively for BITCOIN (BTCUSD), combining classic indicators with modern flexibility. Full control over risk management, news filters, lot sizing, and optional grid trading – all optimized for Bitcoin trading. Strategy Overview This Expert Advisor uses a combination of technical tools to identify precise entry zones: Price Action for natural market movement. Cycle Strength and SMA Strength to detect strong market trends. MACD and ADX for additional confirmation
    Super MACD Pro
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (5)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The expert uses 3 MACD indicators to open trades. Advantages of the expert : You have full control over all three indicators. Use advanced stop loss and advanced trade closing. Risk Management. You can use the Grid . You can handle the news. You can control the number of trades and the conditions for opening a trade such as (Margin Limit , Spread Limit , Slippage , Timer Interval , Magic Number) It is preferable to use a small time frame.
    FREE
    Smarter Zone
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Expret: The Ultimate Recovery Zone Strategy Expert Advisor for MT5 Revolutionize Your Trading with Expret Expret is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, leveraging the powerful Recovery Zone strategy to maximize your trading potential. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, Expret offers unparalleled customization and control to adapt to your unique trading style. Key Features: 1. Advanced Recovery Zone Strategy: Expret employs a sophisticated Recov
    FREE
    Triple Indicator Pro
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
    FREE
    Price increase
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    A price increase indicator calculates range and price changes in percent. It is very useful when you look at the chart. It helps you make decisions to open deals when the price is at the lowest level do not open sell deals and open buy deals and when it is at the highest level do not open buy deals open sell deals, it is not an entry signal for deals but to know the lowest and highest price that will reach in an hour or four hours a day or a week or a month as a whole for the period
    FREE
    Smartr Zone
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Expret: The Ultimate Recovery Zone Strategy Expert Advisor for MT4 Revolutionize Your Trading with Expret Expret is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4, leveraging the powerful Recovery Zone strategy to maximize your trading potential. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, Expret offers unparalleled customization and control to adapt to your unique trading style. Key Features: 1. Advanced Recovery Zone Strategy: Expret employs a sophisticated Recov
    FREE
    BTC Pro MT4
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing BTC. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure   BTC Pro  at the current price before the next price incre
    Level Up FOREX mt4
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing   FOREX   . It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure   Level Up FOREX  at the current price before the ne
    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt