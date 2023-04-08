AV Level EA Full

"AV Level EA Full" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 4, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out.

NEW: More ways to close, third entry, MagicNr adjustable.


Strategy:

- Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30)

- Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25

- Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level)

- Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it does not take place with 0)

- As a distance for the round numbers, 100 and 200 has proven itself (adjustable)

- Max. candle size adjustable before entry



For me, SL=0 works fine for my data (9 months) in the strategy tester. That can be coincidence. Please share your ideas with me.



Screenshots:

- Setting TP=25, reset distance 25

- Setting TP=50, reset distance 50

- Setting TP=50, reset distance 25
